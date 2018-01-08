Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nota Econòmica Àustria

Nota Econòmica Àustria

  1. 1. Àustria Informació sobre dades macroeconòmiques, relacions comercials, inversions, principals empreses inversores i oportunitats de negoci per a les empreses catalanes a Àustria. Informes Abril 2017 Estratègia i Intel·ligènciaCompetitiva
  2. 2. Àustria | Informes 2 Estratègia i Intel·ligència Competitiva Àustria NOTA ECONÒMICA DADES GENERALS QUADRE MACROECONÒMIC 2016 Superfície 83.871 km2 Creixement econòmic 1,5% Població 8,7 milions de persones PIB (PPP) 417.226 M $ Densitat de població 103,9 hab/km2 PIB per càpita (PPP) 48.004,7 $ Idioma alemany (88,6%) oficial Inflació 1,0% turc (2,3%) Taxa d’atur 6,1% serbi (2,2%) Deute públic 85,8% del PIB croat (1,6%) Balança comercial -5.447,2 M $ altres (5,3%) Clientsprincipals Alemanya (29,4%) Moneda euro Estats Units (6,1%) Esperança de vida 81,5 anys Itàlia (6,0%) Religió catòlica (73,8%) Suïssa (5,6%) protestant (4,9%) Eslovàquia (4,4%) musulmana (4,2%) Proveïdorsprincipals Alemanya (42,1%) ortodoxa (2,2%) Itàlia (5,9%) cap (12%) Suïssa (5,6%) Taxa d’alfabetització + 15 anys n/d plena alfabetització República Txeca (4,4%) Països Baixos (4%)
  3. 3. Àustria | Informes 3 Estratègia i Intel·ligència Competitiva RELACIONS COMERCIALS DADES 2016 Les exportacionscatalanesa Àustria es recuperen després dels descensos de 2013 i 2014. L’any 2016 assoleixen els 718 milions d’euros, un creixement de l’1,6% respectel’any anterior. ― Les exportacions catalanes a Àustria representen l’1,1%del total de les exportacions catalanes. Les principals exportacions catalanes a Àustria són vehicles(33,2% sobre el total), productesquímics orgànics(19,3%) i productesfarmacèutics (11,3%). ― Les importacions catalanes d’Àustria representen el 0,8%del total de les importacions catalanes. Les importacionscatalanes d’Àustria segueixen una tendència creixent exceptuant l’any 2014. El 2016 es situen en els 646 milions d’euros, un 11,7% més que 2015. ― Les exportacions catalanes representen el 32,4% de les exportacions de l’Estat espanyol a Àustria. Catalunya importa principalment maquinària (14,6%), aparellsi material elèctric (14,3%) i vehicles(11,1%). ― Les importacions catalanes representen el 29,6% de les importacions de l’Estat espanyol d’Àustria. 1.607 empreses exportadores, de les quals 921 són exportadores regulars. milers € 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015* 2016* Exportacions 692.504 730.395 715.876 702.614 706.351 717.799 Importacions 531.960 533.844 564.473 556.095 577.685 645.559 Saldo comercial 160.544 196.551 151.403 146.519 128.666 72.240 450.000 500.000 550.000 600.000 650.000 700.000 750.000 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015* 2016* Font: ICEX *Dades provisionals
  4. 4. Àustria | Informes 4 Estratègia i Intel·ligència Competitiva INVERSIONS DADES 2016 La inversió d’Àustria a Catalunya destaca l’any 2011 amb un valor de 70 M€ (principalment fabricació de components de vehicles). L’any 2016 presenta una inversió considerable de 21 M€. ― La inversió d’Àustria a Catalunya representa el 19,1% del total invertit a l’Estat espanyol, i el 0,4% de la inversió total rebuda per Catalunya. ― El 2016 la inversió de Catalunya a Àustria és nul·la. El 72% de la IED d’Àustria a Catalunya el 2016 correspon a serveistècnicsd’enginyeria i el 20,8% a jocsd’atzar i apostes. La inversió de Catalunya a Àustria és significativa el 2012 i 2013 (principalment, en construcció d’edificis), mentre que el 2016 és inexistent i els altres anys reduïda. INVERSIÓ D’ÀUSTRIA A CATALUNYA INVERSIÓ DE CATALUNYA A ÀUSTRIA Font: Ministeriode Economía y Competitividad. Font: Ministeriode Economía y Competitividad. 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 IED 70.695 2.708 9.279 11.800 1.457 21.274 0 10.000 20.000 30.000 40.000 50.000 60.000 70.000 80.000 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 IDE 22.720 166.302 98.766 7.500 18.981 0 0 20.000 40.000 60.000 80.000 100.000 120.000 140.000 160.000 180.000 milers€ milers€
  5. 5. Àustria | Informes 5 Estratègia i Intel·ligència Competitiva PRINCIPALS EMPRESES INVERSORES EMPRESES CATALANES ESTABLERTES A ÀUSTRIA EMPRESES AUSTRÍAQUES ESTABLERTES A CATALUNYA 95 filials d’empreses catalanes amb establiment a Àustria 79 empreses austríaques establertes a Catalunya Les10 primeressegons facturació: Les10 primeressegonsfacturació: ― Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA ― Benteler International AG ― Punto FA SL (Mango) ― Kevilmare Holding GmbH ― Roca Corporación Empresarial SA ― Agnaten, SE ― Werfenlife SA ― Heinz Baus Privatstiftung ― Hoteles Turísticos Reunidos SA ― Raiffeisen Informatik Beteiligungs GmbH ― Almirall SA ― Gebro Holding GmbH ― Fluidra SA ― D. Swarovski KG ― Havas Media Group Spain SAU ― TGW-Future Privatstiftung ― Du Pont Iberica SL ― Prof. Johann F Graf ― Abasic SL (Desigual) ― Voest-Alpine AG Nota: les dades inclouen empreses catalanes amb una filial a l’exterior en la qual participen amb una inversió mínima del 10 % del capital de la filial. A efectes d’aquest càlcul, es considera empresa catalana aquella que té un establiment permanent amb CIF a Catalunya, independentment de l’origen final del seu capital. Nota: inclou empreses amb capital estranger (a partir d’un 50 % de capital estranger). Font: Directori d’empreses catalanes establertes a l’estranger d’ACCIÓ. Font: Directori d’empreses estrangeres establertes a Catalunya d’ACCIÓ.
  6. 6. Àustria | Informes 6 Estratègia i Intel·ligència Competitiva OPORTUNITATS DE NEGOCI PER A EMPRESES CATALANES A AUSTRIA TIC: serveis TIC destinats a les ciutats intel·ligents incloent la gestió energètica, el transport i electro-mobilitat. Varies ciutats estan realitzant projectes de demostració (Karlsruhe, Ludwigsburg, Mannheim, Stuttgart, Freigurg, Berlin etc.). INDÚSTRIA 4.0: Alemanya, en concret Baden-Wuerttemberg i Baviera, son el bressol d'aquesta tendència imparable que consisteix en flexibilitzar i optimitzar els processos productius gràcies als CPS (Cyber physical systems). Aquest és un mercat important per sensors, TIC, robòtica, visió artificial, microelectrònica, logística i enginyeria. AUTOMOCIÓ: projectes d’electro-mobilitat, aplicacions TIC de comunicació mòbil, destinats a disminuir el pes del vehicle i/o utilització de nous materials. SALUT I BIOTECNOLOGIA: el sector esta molt ben establert a Alemanya i juntament amb Suïssa hi ha grans farmacèutiques. És un sector molt globalitzat però al ser molt especialitzat sovint hi ha col·laboracions a nivell de servei al llarg de la cadena de valor pel desenvolupament de medicaments. El sector de tecnologies mèdiques també ofereix moltes possibilitats de col·laboració, sobretot a nínxols de mercat d'altaespecialització i series petites. MATERIALS AVANÇATS: sobretot per aplicació al sectors mèdic, automoció i construcció.

