International eTrade Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Amb el cofinançament de:
Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Impulsar la internacionalització de les empreses catalanes millorant ...
Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món • • • • •
Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Programa gratuït per les empreses* *Cofinançat pel Fons Social Europe...
Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món MARKETING I ESTRATÈGIA DIGITAL ESTRATÈGIES D’ENTRADA ALS MERCATS INTE...
Formació agrupada (en línia) Auditoria digital Pla estratègic Pla d’acció Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el...
Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món • • •
Obertura d’inscripcions 10 de juliol Webinar de llançament 22 juliol Fi del termini de sol·licituds 28 juliol Aprofita els...
Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Més informació: http://accio.gencat.cat/etrade Persones de contacte: ...
Servei d’Informació Empresarial 934 767 206 info.accio@gencat.cat Alt Penedès, Garraf i Maresme Tel. 934 767 251 altpenede...
International eTrade

  1. 1. International eTrade Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Amb el cofinançament de:
  2. 2. Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Impulsar la internacionalització de les empreses catalanes millorant la seva competitivitat en canals digitals.
  3. 3. Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món • • • • •
  4. 4. Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Programa gratuït per les empreses* *Cofinançat pel Fons Social Europeu, ACCIÓ i el Ministeri d’Indústria, Comerç i Turisme. Serveis oficines
  5. 5. Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món MARKETING I ESTRATÈGIA DIGITAL ESTRATÈGIES D’ENTRADA ALS MERCATS INTERNACIONALS ONLINE NORMATIVA, LOGÍSTICA I SISTEMES DE PAGAMENT  Estratègia digital internacional post-covid (22/7)  Eines de marketing digital  Estratègia de Marketplaces  Ecommerce B2B  Estratègia omnicanal  Anàlisi de dades en els canals digitals  Canvis en la cultura de negocis internacional digital  Xina (24/7)  Estats Units  Amèrica Llatina  Europa  Japó i Sud-est asiàtic  Fiscalitat ecommerce (21/9)  Logística global  Sistemes de pagament
  6. 6. Formació agrupada (en línia) Auditoria digital Pla estratègic Pla d’acció Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Comú pels 30 participants 20 hores Mentoria individualitzada amb experts en internacionalització online 40 hores 30 EMPRESES SELECCIONADES
  7. 7. Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món • • •
  8. 8. Obertura d’inscripcions 10 de juliol Webinar de llançament 22 juliol Fi del termini de sol·licituds 28 juliol Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Formació agrupada Mentoria individual CAPTACIÓ DE PARTICIPANTS DESENVOLUPAMENT ÀMBITS I i II Setembre – Desembre 2020 Juliol 2020 Webinars oberts de sensibilització ÀMBIT III A partir de gener 2021
  9. 9. Aprofita els canals digitals per vendre a tot el món Més informació: http://accio.gencat.cat/etrade Persones de contacte: MOLTES GRÀCIES! Amb el cofinançament de: Carles Revilla hola@crevilla.com Elena Antonijuan eantonijuan@gencat.cat 638 685 221 Coordinació: internationaletrade@eoi.es
  10. 10. Servei d’Informació Empresarial 934 767 206 info.accio@gencat.cat Alt Penedès, Garraf i Maresme Tel. 934 767 251 altpenedesgarrafmaresme.accio@gencat.cat Catalunya Central Tel. 936 930 209 manresa.accio@gencat.cat Lleida Tel. 973 243 355 lleida.accio@gencat.cat Terres de l’Ebre Tel. 977 495 400 terresebre.accio@gencat.cat Alt Pirineu i Aran Tel. 973 355 552 altpirineuaran.accio@gencat.cat Girona Tel. 872 975 991 girona.accio@gencat.cat Tarragona Tel. 977 251 717 tarragona.accio@gencat.cat @accio_cat

×