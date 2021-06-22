Guia de compra pública d'innovació

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Oportunitats de negoci impulsades des de la demanda Juny 2021 Compra Pública d’Innovació i Innovació oberta
➢ Proposa que les idees valuoses poden provenir de la pròpia organització o de fora i alhora poden anar al mercat a través...
• Grans empreses i start-ups ✓ Innovació de producte ✓ Innovació de model de negoci ✓ Transformació de la indústria • Fund...
Compra Pública d’Innovació OFERTA Tecnologia i Recerca PUSH DEMANDA Necessitat PULL Mercat de la Innovació No s’incentiva ...
Compra Pública d’Innovació • És una molt bona oportunitat per a les empreses d’aconseguir un contracte per a desenvolupar ...
Licitacions de compra pública en general Plataforma electrònica de contractació pública a Catalunya Plataforma de contrata...
Licitacions de compra d’innovació en particular Valoració de necessitats i consulta de mercat preliminar Especificacions t...
Procés en Compra Pública d’Innovació Preparació Licitació Execució • Identificació de Necessitats • Anàlisi prèvia de l’es...
Creació, Innovació i Visió CPP CPI Els instruments de Compra Pública d’Innovació Compra Pública Pre-comercial Compra Públi...
Quines entitats públiques catalanes treuen aquestes licitacions? Logo Entitat Pública Compra Nom Arxiu Municipal de Girona...
Com han d’actuar els proveïdors de solucions? Aparèixer a les cerques sobre l’estat de l’art Participar en Consultes de Me...
La mida del proveïdor és rellevant? CPP NO CPI SI Acompanya a l’Organisme Públic: • Ha de tenir capacitat de desplegament ...
Què fem des d’ACCIÓ? • Identifiquem possibles proveïdors per a determinades licitacions des de la demanda pública. • Supor...
Web Programa Compra Pública de Innovació http://accio.gencat.cat/ca/serveis/innovacio/serveis-sectorials-i-especialitzats/...
Oportunitats de CPI identificades al 2020 244 oportunitats de Compra Innovadora de tot el món identificades gràcies a les ...
Webinars: Catalogue of Public Procurement of Innovation (video) International Tenders in Public Procurement of Innovation ...
Observatori d’oportunitats: Catalonia Open Challenges Al Marketplace és on estan penjades totes les oportunitats i és públ...
Logo Empresa proveïdora Contracte / Licitació Nom / País Starlab MAGIC PCP: Atenció sociosanitària als pacients que han pa...
➢ Esteu atents als anuncis de futures Compres d’Innovació i aneu a les Consultes de Mercat, si creieu que teniu solucions ...
➢ Guia europea ➢ Plataforma Europea ➢ EAFIP Toolkit ➢ Guia 2.0 MINECO ➢ Guia per a la CPI a l’àmbit de la Generalitat ➢Gui...
Servei d’Informació Empresarial 934 767 206 info.accio@gencat.cat Alt Penedès, Garraf i Maresme Tel. 934 767 251 altpenede...
Contacteu amb ACCIÓ Compra Pública d’Innovació Unitat d’Innovació Empresarial amonistrol@gencat.cat @annamonistrol
Guia de compra pública d'innovació
Guia de compra pública d'innovació
Guia de compra pública d'innovació
Guia de compra pública d'innovació

Guia de compra pública d'innovació

Guia de compra pública d'innovació

  1. 1. Oportunitats de negoci impulsades des de la demanda Juny 2021 Compra Pública d’Innovació i Innovació oberta
  2. 2. ➢ Proposa que les idees valuoses poden provenir de la pròpia organització o de fora i alhora poden anar al mercat a través d’aquesta o d’una altra. ➢ En un món on el coneixement està abastament distribuït, les organitzacions no es poden permetre fer elles soles la seva Recerca, els cal comprar o llicenciar processos o invencions (patents) d’altres. I les invencions de la pròpia organització que no s’estan comercialitzant s’haurien de portar a fora. ➢ La Innovació oberta permet les organitzacions explorar extramurs i identificar a nivell global noves idees i solucions generades externament. ➢ Els fluxos en ambdues direccions, cap a dintre i cap a fora de l’organització, són clau a l’hora d’accelerar la innovació interna i expandir els mercats per a l’ús extern de la innovació. ➢ Les idees valuoses poden provenir de l’exterior de l’empresa i incorporar-los per a la seva comercialització. Objectiu: Innovar més ràpid ! Innovació Oberta: Característiques2
  3. 3. • Grans empreses i start-ups ✓ Innovació de producte ✓ Innovació de model de negoci ✓ Transformació de la indústria • Fundacions i compromís social Sector Privat: Polítiques d’innovació des de la demanda Polítiques sectorials i mesures des de la demanda Polítiques de missió i reptes socials a resoldre necessitat demanda voluntat Sector Públic: Innovació des de la Demanda
  4. 4. Compra Pública d’Innovació OFERTA Tecnologia i Recerca PUSH DEMANDA Necessitat PULL Mercat de la Innovació No s’incentiva la Innovació des de l’oferta, empenyent la tecnologia al mercat. És una política on s’incentiva la Innovació des de la demanda, estirant de la tecnologia al mercat.
  5. 5. Compra Pública d’Innovació • És una molt bona oportunitat per a les empreses d’aconseguir un contracte per a desenvolupar nous productes o serveis, demandats des de les entitats públiques. • És també una bona compra per a una entitat pública, ja que mitjançant una licitació, obtindrà solucions innovadores que milloraran el servei prestat al ciutadà. A més a més promou la innovació al mercat.
  6. 6. Licitacions de compra pública en general Plataforma electrònica de contractació pública a Catalunya Plataforma de contratació del sector público a Espanya Calls for tenders from the European institutions TED eTendering dgMarket Contractació Pública Internacional Igualtat No discrimin ació Publici tat Transpa rència International Europa Espanya Catalunya Local Licitacions difícils de trobar per a les PIMES
  7. 7. Licitacions de compra d’innovació en particular Valoració de necessitats i consulta de mercat preliminar Especificacions tècniques escrites en termes de funcionalitats Criteris d’avaluació: Preu, Cost, Qualitat Han de ser procediments fàcils i transparents
  8. 8. Procés en Compra Pública d’Innovació Preparació Licitació Execució • Identificació de Necessitats • Anàlisi prèvia de l’estat de l’art i cerca de Propietat Intel·lectual • Consulta de Mercat (anunci previ) • Cas/Model de Negoci • Difusió anunci i documentació • Presentació propostes • Preguntes i respostes • Avaluació (administrativa i tècnica) • Adjudicació • Formalització contracte • Posada en marxa • Seguiment de l’execució dels serveis i de la facturació • Assoliment de fites • Pagaments • Informe final de tancament i devolució de la garantia si s’escau
  9. 9. Creació, Innovació i Visió CPP CPI Els instruments de Compra Pública d’Innovació Compra Pública Pre-comercial Compra Pública de tecnologia Innovadora Compra corrent amb algun element innovador Mercat Investigació CPP CPI Serveis de R+D Comercialització inicial Implementació, desplegament i capacitat 90% 10% 10% 90%
  10. 10. Quines entitats públiques catalanes treuen aquestes licitacions? Logo Entitat Pública Compra Nom Arxiu Municipal de Girona Preservació de documents Ajuntament de Barcelona Tecnologies en Energia a edificis Ajuntament de Barcelona varis reptes Ajuntament de Barcelona encreuaments perillosos Ajuntament de Viladecans Tecnologies en Educació Agència de Residus de Catalunya Recollida Selectiva de Residus Departament de Territori Ferms sostenibles Hospital Clínic Canvis en hàbits de comportament Agència de Qualitat i Avaluació Sanitàries de Catalunya Telemedicina a la UCI AQUAS Desordres de comportament en salut mental AQUAS Recuperació d’ICTUS
  11. 11. Com han d’actuar els proveïdors de solucions? Aparèixer a les cerques sobre l’estat de l’art Participar en Consultes de Mercat Presentar Oferta a Licitació Oberta Bústia d’Innovació
  12. 12. La mida del proveïdor és rellevant? CPP NO CPI SI Acompanya a l’Organisme Públic: • Ha de tenir capacitat de desplegament • Oferir garanties • Optar a diferents tipus de contractes Dóna solucions a problemes: • Capacitat d’innovar • Fer proposta projecte R+D
  13. 13. Què fem des d’ACCIÓ? • Identifiquem possibles proveïdors per a determinades licitacions des de la demanda pública. • Suport a empreses interessades: • Seguiment de licitacions obertes i pendents • Cerca de socis – xarxa EEN i oficines • Socis tecnològics - certificació TECNIO • Consultors validats • Difusió i divulgació Demanda pública Proveïdors de noves solucions
  14. 14. Web Programa Compra Pública de Innovació http://accio.gencat.cat/ca/serveis/innovacio/serveis-sectorials-i-especialitzats/compra-publica-innovacio/
  15. 15. Oportunitats de CPI identificades al 2020 244 oportunitats de Compra Innovadora de tot el món identificades gràcies a les oficines exteriors d’ACCIÓ
  16. 16. Webinars: Catalogue of Public Procurement of Innovation (video) International Tenders in Public Procurement of Innovation (video & presentations) Brokerage Event Smart City Live – Enterprise Europe Network
  17. 17. Observatori d’oportunitats: Catalonia Open Challenges Al Marketplace és on estan penjades totes les oportunitats i és públic. Però si ets una empresa catalana innovadora t’animem a registrar-te i podràs gaudir de tots els serveis d’acompanyament d’ACCIÓ.
  18. 18. Logo Empresa proveïdora Contracte / Licitació Nom / País Starlab MAGIC PCP: Atenció sociosanitària als pacients que han patit vessaments cerebrals. Fase 1 nov’17: 60.000 € UK SORIGUÉ Gestió sostenible dels ferms de les carreteres de Catalunya. Des'18: 1 M € Catalunya 8wires Eurecat LIVE INCITE: Suport als canvis d’estil de vida, millorant resultats. Fase 1 may'18:75.000 € Fase 2 nov’18:400.000 € Fase 3 set’19:750.000 € Suècia Grupo Pulso STARS PCP: Empoderament dels pacients mitjançant serveis de prevenció de l’estrès. Fase 1 jul’19: 41.322 € Fase 2 feb’20: 289.256 € Països Baixos Amphos21 + Eurecat POSIDON: Descontaminació de sòls Fase 1 jul’19: 82.110 € Fase 2 jun’20 374.324€ Itàlia Sens&Solutions + Tech4Care Grupo Pulso ANTI-SUPERBURGS PCP Fase 1 gen'20: 78.332 M € Fase 2 set’20: 360.803 Catalunya 1NKEMIA Risc i alternatives als precursos químics i explosius presents als productes de la llar. jun'20: 91.000 € UK Beamagine Autonomia en entorns dificultosos Fase 1 jun’20: 110.000 € UK Quines empreses catalanes aconsegueixen aquest tipus de contracte?
  19. 19. ➢ Esteu atents als anuncis de futures Compres d’Innovació i aneu a les Consultes de Mercat, si creieu que teniu solucions molt innovadores als problemes plantejats. ➢ La preparació de l’oferta segurament començarà abans de la data de publicació de la Licitació. ➢ Cerqueu socis quan creieu que els necessiteu per a fer una oferta de la solució més completa. A vegades no es tenen totes les capacitats per a oferir la millor solució. ➢ Si no sou experts en la temàtica o no teniu socis experts, no us hi presenteu! Les mancances us faran poc competitius davant d’altres ofertes. ➢ Intenteu contactar amb el licitador i/o pregunteu. Us donaran informació útil i us tindran en compte en els següents passos a seguir. ➢ Llegiu amb calma tots els requeriments i instruccions, especialment els criteris d’avaluació. I abans de presentar la vostra oferta, rellegiu-la dues vegades més. Podeu també fer-la arribar a experts que la revisin abans de presentar-la i podreu incorporar millores. ➢ L’oferta del vostre projecte proposat, moltes vegades és molt més que una solució tècnica. Moltes vegades es pot crear comunitat, nous models de negoci, estàndards, etc. ➢ Dediqueu hores a preparar l’oferta, que els licitadors ho valoraran en l’avaluació de la proposta. Recomanacions:
  20. 20. ➢ Guia europea ➢ Plataforma Europea ➢ EAFIP Toolkit ➢ Guia 2.0 MINECO ➢ Guia per a la CPI a l’àmbit de la Generalitat ➢Guia per a la Consulta Preliminar de Mercat de la Generalitat ➢ Programa de la RIS3CAT ➢ Guia Ajuntament Bcn ➢Guia Práctica de la contratación pública para las PYMEs Més informació sobre CPI?
  21. 21. Servei d’Informació Empresarial 934 767 206 info.accio@gencat.cat Alt Penedès, Garraf i Maresme Tel. 934 767 251 altpenedesgarrafmaresme.accio@gencat.cat Catalunya Central Tel. 936 930 209 manresa.accio@gencat.cat Lleida Tel. 973 243 355 lleida.accio@gencat.cat Terres de l’Ebre Tel. 977 495 400 terresebre.accio@gencat.cat Alt Pirineu i Aran Tel. 973 355 552 altpirineuaran.accio@gencat.cat Girona Tel. 872 975 991 girona.accio@gencat.cat Tarragona Tel. 977 251 717 tarragona.accio@gencat.cat @accio_cat
  22. 22. Contacteu amb ACCIÓ Compra Pública d’Innovació Unitat d’Innovació Empresarial amonistrol@gencat.cat @annamonistrol

