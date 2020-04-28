Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa La Encuesta de Poblaci�n Activa (EPA) del pr...
Los efectos de la crisis del Covid 19 tambi�n se ha visto reflejada entre la poblaci�n ocupada, aunque no se haya recogido...
Valoración CC.OO. Aragón Epa 1t 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Valoración CC.OO. Aragón Epa 1t 2020

38 views

Published on

Nota de prensa CC.OO. Aragón datos EPA primer trimestre 2020

Published in: Career
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Valoración CC.OO. Aragón Epa 1t 2020

  1. 1. CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa CCOO informa La Encuesta de Poblaci�n Activa (EPA) del primer trimestre del a�o refleja un aumento del paro en Arag�n de 4.100 personas, 6,33% m�s con relaci�n al cuarto trimestre de 2019 subiendo el paro hasta los 69.300 aragoneses. En el conjunto del Estado el paro creci� en 121.000 personas, un 3,79%, dejando a 3.313.000 personas en situaci�n de desempleo. A pesar del aumento de paro y la disminuci�n del n�mero de ocupados que trataremos a continuaci�n, la EPA conocida hoy no refleja el impacto completo de la crisis del coronavirus puesto que la pandemia y las medidas adoptadas por el Gobierno para combatirla, solo afectan a las encuestas realizadas entre las semanas 11 y 13 del trimestre analizado, por lo que su influencia sobre la totalidad del trimestre queda diluida. Tampoco incluye el dato de los cientos de miles de trabajadores afectados por ERTES ya que seg�n la metodolog�a de la EPA, se consideran ocupados mientras la suspensi�n de la relaci�n laboral sea inferior a tres meses. Esto significa que los datos pueden empeorar en la medida que la suspensi�n temporal de contratos de los ERTES se convierta en definitiva por el posible cierre de empresas o en extinciones definitivas de contratos. Aunque todo esto depende de la duraci�n de la crisis y de las medidas que se adopten para evitar la destrucci�n de empleo. Teniendo en cuenta la salvedad comentada, durante el primer trimestre de 2020 la cifra de aragoneses y aragonesas sin empleo alcanz� las 69.300 personas, lo que significa una tasa de paro del 10,64%, 0,71 puntos porcentuales m�s que en el trimestre anterior (9,93%) mientras en el resto del Estado se situ� en el 14,41%, 0,63 puntos por encima del trimestre anterior (13,78%) y 3,77 puntos m�s que en nuestra comunidad. Superada la crisis sanitaria, la prioridad es mantener el empleo El paro aument� en Arag�n durante el primer trimestre del a�o en 4.100 personas, un 6,33% m�s respecto al trimestre anterior. La tasa de paro en Arag�n se eleva hasta el 10,64%con 69.300 personas en desempleo. A pesar de que la EPA no muestra por completo el impacto de la crisis del Covid 19 al afectar a solo un d�a de los seis en los que se realiza la encuesta, los datos conocidos hoy reflejan un efecto devastador sobre el empleo. Ante la gravedad de la situaci�n y el riesgo de una crisis que termine destruyendo decenas de miles de puestos de trabajo en Arag�n, desde CCOO instamos al Gobierno de Arag�n a que se inicien de forma inmediata los trabajos en la mesa para la Estrategia Aragonesa de Recuperaci�n Social y Econ�mica . Resulta prioritario elaborar un Plan de Choque contra la crisis que permita recuperar la econom�a y el empleo sobre la base de una transici�n justa a un modelo productivo sostenible, la cohesi�n social y un trabajo digno y con derechos. En este mismo sentido, CCOO planteamos al Gobierno de Espa�a seguir adoptando medidas para proteger a los colectivos m�s vulnerables como las personas desempleadas que han agotado o van a agotar la prestaci�n o subsidio, o quienes sean despedidas y no hayan cotizado el tiempo suficiente para obtener prestaci�n. Es necesario incrementar la cuant�a y duraci�n de algunas prestaciones extraordinarias porque son claramente insuficientes y urge a la puesta en marcha de una renta m�nima garantizada mientras dure este per�odo excepcional para que llegue a todas las personas que carezcan de empleo, prestaciones o cualquier tipo de ingreso. 28.04.2020
  2. 2. Los efectos de la crisis del Covid 19 tambi�n se ha visto reflejada entre la poblaci�n ocupada, aunque no se haya recogido en toda su totalidad la dimensi�n de esta crisis en el empleo por lo comentado anteriormente. En este per�odo Arag�n cuenta con 582.100 ocupados, 9.100 personas ocupadas menos que en el trimestre anterior (-01,54%). En el resto del Estado cay� un -1,43%, disminuyendo en 285.600 el n�mero de ocupados. Los datos anuales reflejan un aumento de 4.900 ocupados en nuestra comunidad (0,85%), mientras en Espa�a los ocupados aumentan en un 1,08% (210.100 ocupados m�s). Los datos favorables de la ocupaci�n interanual se deben al aumento de la poblaci�n activa respecto a 2019 y a los datos positivos de creaci�n de empleo antes de que comenzara la crisis del coronavirus en la segunda mitad del mes de marzo. Mientras la poblaci�n activa disminuye en Arag�n en 5.000 personas respecto al trimestre anterior (-0,76%), con relaci�n al primer trimestre de 2019 crece en 6.500 (1,01%) situ�ndose en 651.500 el n�mero de personas activas en Arag�n. En el resto del Estado la evoluci�n es muy similar con una ca�da del -0,71% de la poblaci�n activa respecto al trimestre anterior y un aumento del 0,74% con relaci�n al primer trimestre de 2019. Del total de la poblaci�n aragonesa desempleada, 33.700 son hombres (48,63%) y 35.600 mujeres (51,37%). El paro crece para ambos sexos pero lo hace con m�s intensidad entre los hombres donde se registran 2.900 parados m�s (9,42%) mientras que entre las mujeres el paro aumenta en 1.200 paradas m�s (3,49%). A pesar de estos datos, el n�mero de paradas sigue siendo mayor al de hombres parados y la tasa de paro femenina supera en 2,04 puntos a la masculina: el 11,73% frente a una tasa de paro del 9,69% entre los hombres. Ante la gravedad de la situaci�n y el riesgo de una crisis que termine destruyendo decenas de miles de puestos de trabajo en Arag�n, desde CCOO instamos al Gobierno de Arag�n a que se inicien de forma inmediata los trabajos en la mesa para la Estrategia Aragonesa de Recuperaci�n Social y Econ�mica. Resulta prioritario elaborar un Plan de Choque contra la crisis que permita recuperar la econom�a y el empleo destruidos sobre la base de una transici�n justa a un modelo productivo sostenible, la cohesi�n social y un trabajo digno y con derechos. En este mismo sentido, CCOO planteamos al Gobierno de Espa�a seguir adoptando medidas para proteger a los colectivos m�s vulnerables. Valorando positivamente la extensi�n de la protecci�n social que se ha venido realizando en las diferentes normas, la cobertura otorgada para esta situaci�n tan dram�tica sigue siendo insuficiente. Siguen estando desprotegidos colectivos muy importantes, y en especial las personas desempleadas, muchas de ellas paradas de larga duraci�n, que han agotado o van a agotar la prestaci�n o subsidio. O quienes sean despedidas y no hayan cotizado el tiempo suficiente para obtener prestaci�n. Seg�n los propios datos del INE, s�lo el 65% de los desempleados tienen alg�n tipo de cobertura. Adem�s, las cuant�a y duraci�n de algunas prestaciones extraordinarias aprobadas son muy insuficientes. No debemos olvidar tampoco a quienes trabajaban en la econom�a sumergida sin derechos ni cobertura alguna, situaci�n que se ha agravado especialmente si tenemos en cuenta el obligado confinamiento. Por todo esto, CCOO de Arag�n defendemos que se adopten las medidas necesarias para garantizar una renta suficiente a la poblaci�n durante todo este per�odo excepcional afectado por la pandemia, a todas las personas que carezcan de empleo, prestaciones u cualquier tipo de renta de subsistencia. El Gobierno de Espa�a debe garantizar la subsistencia de todas las personas incrementando la cuant�a y duraci�n de algunas prestaciones extraordinarias porque son claramente insuficientes. En este mismo sentido, urge la puesta en marcha de una renta m�nima garantizada mientras dure este per�odo excepcional para que llegue a todas las personas que carezcan de empleo, prestaciones o cualquier tipo de ingreso.

×