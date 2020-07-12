Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
combina el desarrollo, profesional y personal, con el networking tu empleabilidad https://victoriaredondo.com
Leer Ampliar conocimientos Mejorar habilidades Victoria Redond
Incorporar Competencias digitales Victoria Redond
Desarrollar Conocimientos nuevos y motivaci�n Victoria Redond
Elegir Ferias de empleo Victoria Redond
Realizar Al menos una acci�n formativa Victoria Redond
Aprender En charlas, conferencias, jornadas y aprovechar el networking Victoria Redond
tu empleabilidad https://victoriaredondo.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mejorar agenda pdp

31 views

Published on

PDP son las siglas de Plan de Desarrollo Profesional, por tanto una agenda PDP es una herramienta de empleabilidad.

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mejorar agenda pdp

  1. 1. combina el desarrollo, profesional y personal, con el networking tu empleabilidad https://victoriaredondo.com
  2. 2. Leer Ampliar conocimientos Mejorar habilidades Victoria Redond
  3. 3. Incorporar Competencias digitales Victoria Redond
  4. 4. Desarrollar Conocimientos nuevos y motivaci�n Victoria Redond
  5. 5. Elegir Ferias de empleo Victoria Redond
  6. 6. Realizar Al menos una acci�n formativa Victoria Redond
  7. 7. Aprender En charlas, conferencias, jornadas y aprovechar el networking Victoria Redond
  8. 8. tu empleabilidad https://victoriaredondo.com

×