D�a del estudiante T�cnico
Entrega de reconocimientos d�a del Estudiante.
Presentaci�n del proyecto cero unicel por los alumnos de un club.
Campa�a de limpiemos M�xico en coordinaci�n con el SNTE 04
Gafete de visitante
Est10 mayo

19 views

Published on

Actividades del mes de mayo en la secundaria técnica 10 de Candelaria

Published in: Education
Est10 mayo

