-
Be the first to like this
Published on
[+][PDF] TOP TREND [+]The best book of the month IFRS Essentials (Wiley Regulatory Reporting) [DOWNLOAD] [FULL]
diskripsi:
=====<<>>=====
BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+]The best book of the month IFRS Essentials (Wiley Regulatory Reporting) [DOWNLOAD]
Author: Dieter Christian
publisher: Dieter Christian
Book thickness: 410 p
Year of publication: 2007
Best Sellers Rank : #5
=====<<>>=====
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
IFRS Essentials Helps you gain a deeper understanding of financial reporting under IFRS through clear explanations and extensive practical examples. This title is also suitable for employees in the area of accounting and auditing who seek to develop their practical skills and deepen their knowledge of IFRS. Full description download now : https://rasiobagusn455.blogspot.com/?book=1118494717
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment