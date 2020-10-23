City of Portland: EV 101 by Forth

Successfully reported this slideshow.
City of Portland: EV 101 October 22, 2020 Kelly Yearick, Program Manager Connor Herman, Program Manager www.forthmobility....
October 22, 2020
Resolution: 100% renewable by 2050 • Unanimously adopted in 2017 • Championed by Mayor • From Fossil Fuel to Electric
About Serve all City bureaus with design, purchasing, maintenance and disposal of: 4 3,500 2,600 195 All Equipment Motoriz...
BEV/PHEV Counts 5 1 6 7 11 22 27 37 44 POLARIS GEM FORD CMAX ENERGI CHEVY BOLT FORD FUSION ENERGI NISSAN LEAF CHEVY VOLT F...
Alan.Bates@portlandoregon.gov
• Forth is a nonprofit trade association and advocate for electric, shared, and smart mobility. Through innovation, demons...
Cleaner Air •$10k worth social benefits due to improved air quality for every EV Fighting Climate Change •Transportation i...
Electric Vehicle Types 10 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV): • 100% electric, completely battery powered • Plug-in to recharg...
Over 1.5 Million Electric Cars in the US! October 2020 | Forth 11
Plus, Rivian, Cybertruck, and medium- and heavy-duty! October 2020 | Forth 12 Automaker Commitments Abound Carmaker Commit...
Other EVs in our community October 2020 | Forth 13
Not just 4 wheels either! Commuting on our ebike saves our family time and money, allows me to spend quality time outside ...
EVs are Cleaner Than Gasoline Vehicles October 2020 | Forth 15
October 2020 | Forth 16 EVs are Cheaper to Drive Than Gasoline Vehicles
October 2020 | Forth 17 EVs are Cheaper to Maintain than Gasoline Vehicles • Electric vehicles cost less than half as much...
EVs are Fun to Drive! • Instant acceleration and torque • Lower center of gravity for tight handling • Quiet 18October 202...
Financial Savings on Your Purchase October 2020 | Forth 19 Federal Tax Credit: Up to $7,500 off purchase of a new/leased P...
21 PROGRAM OVERVIEW • $2,500 - Standard Rebate • Up to $2,500 off the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle or plug-...
22 PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY: WHO QUALIFIES? Standard Rebate Up to $2,500 Charge Ahead Rebate $2,500 Eligible Applicants Oregon ...
23 INDIVIDUALS: STANDARD REBATE • Be an Oregon resident with proof of Oregon residency • Purchase or lease a new battery e...
24 • Be a low- or- moderate- income household with proof of income eligibility • Be an Oregon resident with proof of Orego...
25 BUSINESSESS, NONPROFITS AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES: STANDARD REBATE (Limit 10 per Calendar Year) • Be based in Oregon or h...
26 FAQs How to Apply: • Download an application online, fill it out and mail it in. You will also need to provide the foll...
27 ADDITIONAL RESOURCES Need more information? • Please contact oregoncvrp@energycenter.org or 855– 383-4425 Interested in...
Electric Vehicle Charging 28 Level 1 • Miles gained per hour of charge: 3-5 • Great for overnight charging • Best for plug...
Electric Vehicle Charging 29 Level 2 • Miles gained per hour of charge: 12-40 • Good for public chargers, homes, apartment...
Electric Vehicle Charging 30 Level 3 - DC Fast Charging • Allows for longer trips with shorter stops • 80% charge in 20-40...
Mapping + Trip Planning 31October 2020 | Forth Plugshare.com
October 2020 | Forth 32 Tesla Super Charger Network Vs. Electrify America There are more than 75,000 public charging plugs...
Used EVs – Platt Auto 51 • Allows for longer trips with shorter stops • 80% charge in 20-40 minutes • Three plug shapes: •...
Used EVs – Platt Auto 52October 2020 | Forth
Thank you for attending! October 2020 | Forth 53 Kelly Yearick kellyy@forthmobility.org Connor Herman connorh@forthmobilit...
