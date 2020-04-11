Cuestionario karla

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUESTIONARIO
  1. 1. CUESTIONARIO
  2. 2. 1.- ……………..ES UN PROGRAMA DE…………. PARA EXPLORAR Y COMPARTIR IDEAS SOBRE UN DOCUMENTO……………. BASADO EN LA INFORMÁTICA EN…………. A) Prezi - presentaciones - virtual - nube B) Prezi - presentaciones - virtual - ordenador C) Excel - presentaciones - virtual - nube D) Prezi - presentaciones - escrito - nube
  3. 3. 2 ………….ES UNA HERRAMIENTA……………PARA CREAR PRESENTACIONES COMPLETAS CON DIFERENTES………………. INCLUYENDO IMÁGENES……………ARCHIVOS, ETC. A) A)Slidcrocket -2.0 diapositivas-texto B) B)slidcrocket - 3.0-diapositivas-texto C) C)photoshop -2.0 papeles-texto D) D)slidcrocket - 1.0 -diapositivas- plataformas
  4. 4. 3. LA GRAN UTILIDAD DE……………..ES PODER SUBIR A LA…………DOCUMENTOS QUE QUERAMOS…………..Y…………….CON OTRAS………….SUREPOSITORIO Y EDITORES NOS LIBERA DE LAS VECES TIRÁNICAS LIMITACIONES DEL SOFTWARE COMERCIAL. A) A)Googlc Docs- red compartir - editar - personas B) B)Slidcrocket - red - compartir - editar - personas C) C)Prezi-red compartir-editar personas D) D)Word - red compartir editar personas
  5. 5. 4. ¿QUÉ ES GOOGLC DOCS? A) A)Es un programa donde no se puede subir información B) B)Es un sitio donde se puede hallar información pero no se puede compartir información C) C)Es un sitio web donde se puede hallar y compartir información D) D)Es un procesador de textos incluido como parte de una suite ofimálica de software gratuita basada en la web que ofrece Googlc dentro de su servicio Googlc Drive.
  6. 6. 5. ¿QUÉ TIPO DE MODALIDADES NOS OFRECE EL SLIDCROKET? A) A)Gratuita-personal empresarial B) B)empresarial - domestica- corporativa C) C)gratuita - financiada social D) D)gratuita - personal - empresarial
  7. 7. 6. TIPOS DE DOCUMENTOS QUE TE PERMITE USAR SLIDCSHARE A) A)Microsoft - Word - Open Office B) B)Microsoft - Word - Adobe C) C)Abby - Word - Open Office D) D)Excel – Textos- Ilustrator
  8. 8. 7……………ES UN NUEVO SISTEMA NACIDO EN………..QUE NOS PERMITE REALIZAR PRESENTACIONES………….ONLME USANDO TECNOLOGÍA FLASH. UTILIZA FLASH PARA TRANSMITIR……………Y HACERLO MÁS DINÁMICO. A) A)Authorstream Italia - dinámicas audios. B) B)Empressr- Ncw York multimedia videos. C) C)Google Docs Francia divertidas música. D) D)Slidcshare Inglaterra multimedia videos.
  9. 9. 8. ES UNA RED SOCIAL EN LA QUE PODRÁS SUBIR TODAS TUS PRESENTACIONES DE POWCR POINT CON DOS TIPOS DE POSIBILIDADES. UNA DE SUS OTRAS OPCIONES ES LA EDICIÓN DEL CÓDIGO ENTRE UNA RED DE USUARIOS O CONTACTOS, PERO QUE NO ES DE USO PÚBLICO, ALGO COMO PARA TRABAJAR ENTRE VARIAS PERSONAS. A) A)AuthorSTREAM B) B)SlideShare C) C)Empress D) D)Google docs
  10. 10. 9. ES UN SITIO WEB 2.0 DE ESPACIO WEB DE DISPOSITIVOS QUE OFRECE A LOS USUARIOS LA POSIBILIDAD DE SUBIR Y COMPARTIR EN PÚBLICO O EN PRIVADO; DOCUMENTOS EN ADOBE PDF (.PDF), MICROSOFT WORD (.DOC,.DOCX Y.RTF) Y OPENOFLICE (.ODT) Y LA MAYORÍA DE DOCUMENTOS DE TEXTO SIN FORMATO (.TXT). E INCLUSO ALGUNOS FORMATOS DE AUDIO Y VIDEO. A) A)AuthorSTREAM B) B)SlideShare C) C)Empress D) D)Google docs
  11. 11. 10. ESTE SERVICIO OFRECE LO BÁSICO PARA GENERAR PRESENTACIONES UTILIZANDO TEXTOS, IMÁGENES EN ALTA DEFINICIÓN Y CALIDAD Y TRANSICIONES, ENTRE LAS CUALES SE INCLUYEN ALGUNAS QUE ESTÁN DISPONIBLES EN 3D. A) A)AuthorSTREAM B) B)SlideShare C) C)Empress D) D)Google docs

