Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
DESCRIPTION: Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published a...
if you want to download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!), click link or button download in th...
Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?...
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but k...
learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight- Sequence Structure- ...
important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for n...
professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE O...
Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Yo...
ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : ...
Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?...
[KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^ Screenwriting Tricks Fo...
watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on a...
THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwritin...
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
DESCRIPTION: Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published a...
if you want to download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!), click link or button download in th...
Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?...
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but k...
learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight- Sequence Structure- ...
important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for n...
professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE O...
Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Yo...
ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : ...
Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?...
[KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^ Screenwriting Tricks Fo...
watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on a...
THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwritin...
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
[KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^
[KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^

4 views

Published on

[PDF] Download Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Ebook | READ ONLINE
Download at: http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B0032JSJ9U

Download Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) read ebook online PDF EPUB KINDLE
Download Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) PDF - KINDLE - EPUB - MOBI

Read [PDF] Download Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full
Download [PDF] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full PDF
Download [PDF] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full Kindle
Download [PDF] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full Android
Download [PDF] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full Full Ebook
Download [PDF] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full Free
Read [PDF] Download Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full E-Reader
Download [PDF] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) review Full in English

#ebook #full #read #pdf #online #kindle #epub

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^

  1. 1. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  2. 2. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  3. 3. DESCRIPTION: Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but know you need some plotting help to move your books and career up to that next level?Screenwriting is a compressed and dynamic storytelling form and the techniques of screenwriting are easily adaptable to novel writing. You can jump-start your plot and bring your characters and scenes vibrantly alive on the page - by watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on award-winning author/ screenwriter Alexandra Sokoloffâ€™s internationally acclaimed Screenwriting Tricks For Authors blog and workshops, you'll learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure- the Storyboard Grid- the Index Card Method of Plotting- as well as tricks of film pacing and suspense, character arc and drive, visual storytelling, and building image systems - to structure and color your novel for maximum emotional impact, unbearable suspense and riveting pacing, no matter what genre you're writing in.You'll create your own personalized workbook of genre tricks based on your favorite books and movies and tailored to your own brand of storytelling, and a collage book to build visual image systems. And the emphasis on premise is invaluable for crafting that all-important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for novels that have the pacing, emotional excitement, and big, unique, "high concept" premises of Hollywood movies (and the potential for that movie or TV sale!). And if you're indie publishing, it's even more important to craft and polish your book to stand out from the crowd.Whether you're just starting to develop a book or script, or rewriting for maximum impact, this workbook will guide you through an easy, effective and fun process to help you make your book or script the best it can be.Includes detailed film breakdowns and analysis as well as chapters and resources on how to get a literary agent, writing a query letter, professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE OF CONTENTSIntroductionPART ONE: STORY STRUCTURE1. The Master List2. What's Your Premise?3. What is "High Concept"?4. The Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure5. The Index Card Method and Story Elements Checklist6. Elements of Act I7. Hero/ine, Protagonist, Main Character8. Protagonist Case Study: Jake Gittes9. What Makes a Great Villain?10. Villains, Part 2: The Forces of Antagonism11. Elements of Act Two12. Elements of Act Two, Part 213. Elements of Act Three14. What Makes a Great Climax?15. Visual Storytelling16. Creating Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Your First Draft is Always Going to Suck23. Top Ten Things I Know About Editing24. Life is a Pitch MeetingPART TWO: STORY BREAKDOWNS25. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone26. Romancing the Stone27. Chinatown28. The Mist29. Act Climaxes and Turning PointsPART THREE: THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwriting33. Recommended ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!), click link or button download in the next page
  5. 5. Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B0032JSJ9U OR
  6. 6. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  7. 7. Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but know you need some plotting help to move your books and career up to that next level?Screenwriting is a compressed and dynamic storytelling form and the techniques of screenwriting are easily adaptable to novel writing. You can jump-start your plot and bring your characters and scenes vibrantly alive on the page - by watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on award-winning author/ screenwriter Alexandra Sokoloffâ€™s internationally acclaimed Screenwriting Tricks For
  8. 8. learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight- Sequence Structure- the Storyboard Grid- the Index Card Method of Plotting- as well as tricks of film pacing and suspense, character arc and drive, visual storytelling, and building image systems - to structure and color your novel for maximum emotional impact, unbearable suspense and riveting pacing, no matter what genre you're writing in.You'll create your own personalized workbook of genre tricks based on your favorite books and movies and tailored to your own brand of storytelling, and a collage book to build visual image systems. And the emphasis on premise is
  9. 9. important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for novels that have the pacing, emotional excitement, and big, unique, "high concept" premises of Hollywood movies (and the potential for that movie or TV sale!). And if you're indie publishing, it's even more important to craft and polish your book to stand out from the crowd.Whether you're just starting to develop a book or script, or rewriting for maximum impact, this workbook will guide you through an easy, effective and fun process to help you make your book or script the best it can be.Includes detailed film breakdowns and analysis as well as chapters and resources on how to get
  10. 10. professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE OF CONTENTSIntroductionPART ONE: STORY STRUCTURE1. The Master List2. What's Your Premise?3. What is "High Concept"?4. The Three-Act, Eight- Sequence Structure5. The Index Card Method and Story Elements Checklist6. Elements of Act I7. Hero/ine, Protagonist, Main Character8. Protagonist Case Study: Jake Gittes9. What Makes a Great Villain?10. Villains, Part 2: The Forces of Antagonism11. Elements of Act Two12. Elements of Act Two, Part 213. Elements of Act Three14. What Makes a Great Climax?15.
  11. 11. Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Your First Draft is Always Going to Suck23. Top Ten Things I Know About Editing24. Life is a Pitch MeetingPART TWO: STORY BREAKDOWNS25. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone26. Romancing the Stone27. Chinatown28. The Mist29. Act Climaxes and Turning PointsPART THREE: THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwriting33. Recommended
  12. 12. ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  13. 13. Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B0032JSJ9U OR
  14. 14. [KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^ Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but know you need some plotting help to move your books and career up to that next level?Screenwriting is a compressed and dynamic storytelling form and the techniques of screenwriting are easily adaptable to novel writing. You can jump-start your plot and bring your characters and scenes vibrantly alive on the page - by
  15. 15. watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on award-winning author/ screenwriter Alexandra Sokoloffâ€™s internationally acclaimed Screenwriting Tricks For Authors blog and workshops, you'll learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure- the Storyboard Grid- the Index Card Method of Plotting- as well as tricks of film pacing and suspense, character arc and drive, visual storytelling, and building image systems - to structure and color your novel for maximum emotional impact, unbearable suspense and riveting pacing, no matter what genre you're writing in.You'll create your own personalized workbook of genre tricks based on your favorite books and movies and tailored to your own brand of storytelling, and a collage book to build visual image systems. And the emphasis on premise is invaluable for crafting that all-important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for novels that have the pacing, emotional excitement, and big, unique, "high concept" premises of Hollywood movies (and the potential for that movie or TV sale!). And if you're indie publishing, it's even more important to craft and polish your book to stand out from the crowd.Whether you're just starting to develop a book or script, or rewriting for maximum impact, this workbook will guide you through an easy, effective and fun process to help you make your book or script the best it can be.Includes detailed film breakdowns and analysis as well as chapters and resources on how to get a literary agent, writing a query letter, professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE OF CONTENTSIntroductionPART ONE: STORY STRUCTURE1. The Master List2. What's Your Premise?3. What is "High Concept"?4. The Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure5. The Index Card Method and Story Elements Checklist6. Elements of Act I7. Hero/ine, Protagonist, Main Character8. Protagonist Case Study: Jake Gittes9. What Makes a Great Villain?10. Villains, Part 2: The Forces of Antagonism11. Elements of Act Two12. Elements of Act Two, Part 213. Elements of Act Three14. What Makes a Great Climax?15. Visual Storytelling16. Creating Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Your First Draft is Always Going to Suck23. Top Ten Things I Know About Editing24. Life is a Pitch MeetingPART TWO: STORY BREAKDOWNS25. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone26. Romancing the Stone27. Chinatown28. The Mist29. Act Climaxes and Turning PointsPART THREE:
  16. 16. THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwriting33. Recommended ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  17. 17. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  18. 18. BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  19. 19. DESCRIPTION: Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but know you need some plotting help to move your books and career up to that next level?Screenwriting is a compressed and dynamic storytelling form and the techniques of screenwriting are easily adaptable to novel writing. You can jump-start your plot and bring your characters and scenes vibrantly alive on the page - by watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on award-winning author/ screenwriter Alexandra Sokoloffâ€™s internationally acclaimed Screenwriting Tricks For Authors blog and workshops, you'll learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure- the Storyboard Grid- the Index Card Method of Plotting- as well as tricks of film pacing and suspense, character arc and drive, visual storytelling, and building image systems - to structure and color your novel for maximum emotional impact, unbearable suspense and riveting pacing, no matter what genre you're writing in.You'll create your own personalized workbook of genre tricks based on your favorite books and movies and tailored to your own brand of storytelling, and a collage book to build visual image systems. And the emphasis on premise is invaluable for crafting that all-important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for novels that have the pacing, emotional excitement, and big, unique, "high concept" premises of Hollywood movies (and the potential for that movie or TV sale!). And if you're indie publishing, it's even more important to craft and polish your book to stand out from the crowd.Whether you're just starting to develop a book or script, or rewriting for maximum impact, this workbook will guide you through an easy, effective and fun process to help you make your book or script the best it can be.Includes detailed film breakdowns and analysis as well as chapters and resources on how to get a literary agent, writing a query letter, professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE OF CONTENTSIntroductionPART ONE: STORY STRUCTURE1. The Master List2. What's Your Premise?3. What is "High Concept"?4. The Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure5. The Index Card Method and Story Elements Checklist6. Elements of Act I7. Hero/ine, Protagonist, Main Character8. Protagonist Case Study: Jake Gittes9. What Makes a Great Villain?10. Villains, Part 2: The Forces of Antagonism11. Elements of Act Two12. Elements of Act Two, Part 213. Elements of Act Three14. What Makes a Great Climax?15. Visual Storytelling16. Creating Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Your First Draft is Always Going to Suck23. Top Ten Things I Know About Editing24. Life is a Pitch MeetingPART TWO: STORY BREAKDOWNS25. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone26. Romancing the Stone27. Chinatown28. The Mist29. Act Climaxes and Turning PointsPART THREE: THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwriting33. Recommended ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid
  20. 20. if you want to download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!), click link or button download in the next page
  21. 21. Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B0032JSJ9U OR
  22. 22. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  23. 23. Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but know you need some plotting help to move your books and career up to that next level?Screenwriting is a compressed and dynamic storytelling form and the techniques of screenwriting are easily adaptable to novel writing. You can jump-start your plot and bring your characters and scenes vibrantly alive on the page - by watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on award-winning author/ screenwriter Alexandra Sokoloffâ€™s internationally acclaimed Screenwriting Tricks For
  24. 24. learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight- Sequence Structure- the Storyboard Grid- the Index Card Method of Plotting- as well as tricks of film pacing and suspense, character arc and drive, visual storytelling, and building image systems - to structure and color your novel for maximum emotional impact, unbearable suspense and riveting pacing, no matter what genre you're writing in.You'll create your own personalized workbook of genre tricks based on your favorite books and movies and tailored to your own brand of storytelling, and a collage book to build visual image systems. And the emphasis on premise is
  25. 25. important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for novels that have the pacing, emotional excitement, and big, unique, "high concept" premises of Hollywood movies (and the potential for that movie or TV sale!). And if you're indie publishing, it's even more important to craft and polish your book to stand out from the crowd.Whether you're just starting to develop a book or script, or rewriting for maximum impact, this workbook will guide you through an easy, effective and fun process to help you make your book or script the best it can be.Includes detailed film breakdowns and analysis as well as chapters and resources on how to get
  26. 26. professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE OF CONTENTSIntroductionPART ONE: STORY STRUCTURE1. The Master List2. What's Your Premise?3. What is "High Concept"?4. The Three-Act, Eight- Sequence Structure5. The Index Card Method and Story Elements Checklist6. Elements of Act I7. Hero/ine, Protagonist, Main Character8. Protagonist Case Study: Jake Gittes9. What Makes a Great Villain?10. Villains, Part 2: The Forces of Antagonism11. Elements of Act Two12. Elements of Act Two, Part 213. Elements of Act Three14. What Makes a Great Climax?15.
  27. 27. Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Your First Draft is Always Going to Suck23. Top Ten Things I Know About Editing24. Life is a Pitch MeetingPART TWO: STORY BREAKDOWNS25. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone26. Romancing the Stone27. Chinatown28. The Mist29. Act Climaxes and Turning PointsPART THREE: THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwriting33. Recommended
  28. 28. ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  29. 29. Download or read Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B0032JSJ9U OR
  30. 30. [KINDLE EBOOK EPUB] Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Free [download] [epub]^^ Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!) Download and Read online, DOWNLOAD EBOOK,[PDF EBOOK EPUB],Ebooks download, Read EBook/EPUB/KINDLE,Download Book Format PDF. Are you finally committed to writing that novel but have no idea how to get started? Or are you a published author - but know you need some plotting help to move your books and career up to that next level?Screenwriting is a compressed and dynamic storytelling form and the techniques of screenwriting are easily adaptable to novel writing. You can jump-start your plot and bring your characters and scenes vibrantly alive on the page - by
  31. 31. watching your favorite movies and learning from the storytelling tricks of great filmmakers.With this workbook, based on award-winning author/ screenwriter Alexandra Sokoloffâ€™s internationally acclaimed Screenwriting Tricks For Authors blog and workshops, you'll learn how to use techniques of film writing such as:- the High Concept Premise- the Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure- the Storyboard Grid- the Index Card Method of Plotting- as well as tricks of film pacing and suspense, character arc and drive, visual storytelling, and building image systems - to structure and color your novel for maximum emotional impact, unbearable suspense and riveting pacing, no matter what genre you're writing in.You'll create your own personalized workbook of genre tricks based on your favorite books and movies and tailored to your own brand of storytelling, and a collage book to build visual image systems. And the emphasis on premise is invaluable for crafting that all-important query and pitch.In this rapidly changing world of publishing, more and more agents and editors are looking for novels that have the pacing, emotional excitement, and big, unique, "high concept" premises of Hollywood movies (and the potential for that movie or TV sale!). And if you're indie publishing, it's even more important to craft and polish your book to stand out from the crowd.Whether you're just starting to develop a book or script, or rewriting for maximum impact, this workbook will guide you through an easy, effective and fun process to help you make your book or script the best it can be.Includes detailed film breakdowns and analysis as well as chapters and resources on how to get a literary agent, writing a query letter, professional networking, and screenwriting contests.For sample chapters please visit http://screenwritingtricks.comTABLE OF CONTENTSIntroductionPART ONE: STORY STRUCTURE1. The Master List2. What's Your Premise?3. What is "High Concept"?4. The Three-Act, Eight-Sequence Structure5. The Index Card Method and Story Elements Checklist6. Elements of Act I7. Hero/ine, Protagonist, Main Character8. Protagonist Case Study: Jake Gittes9. What Makes a Great Villain?10. Villains, Part 2: The Forces of Antagonism11. Elements of Act Two12. Elements of Act Two, Part 213. Elements of Act Three14. What Makes a Great Climax?15. Visual Storytelling16. Creating Suspense17. Plants and Payoffs18. The Big Twist19. Character Introductions20. Fairy Tale Structure21. Meta Structure22. Your First Draft is Always Going to Suck23. Top Ten Things I Know About Editing24. Life is a Pitch MeetingPART TWO: STORY BREAKDOWNS25. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone26. Romancing the Stone27. Chinatown28. The Mist29. Act Climaxes and Turning PointsPART THREE:
  32. 32. THE BUSINESS30. How Do I Get a Literary Agent?31. Internet Resources for Writers32. So You Want to Know About Screenwriting33. Recommended ReadingFigure 1: Story Grid BOOK DETAILS: Author : Alexandra Sokoloff Publisher : ISBN : Publication Date : -- Language : Pages :
  33. 33. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  34. 34. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  35. 35. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  36. 36. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  37. 37. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  38. 38. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  39. 39. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  40. 40. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  41. 41. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  42. 42. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  43. 43. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  44. 44. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  45. 45. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  46. 46. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  47. 47. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  48. 48. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  49. 49. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  50. 50. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  51. 51. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  52. 52. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  53. 53. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  54. 54. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  55. 55. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  56. 56. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  57. 57. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  58. 58. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  59. 59. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  60. 60. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  61. 61. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  62. 62. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  63. 63. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)
  64. 64. Screenwriting Tricks For Authors (and Screenwriters!)

×