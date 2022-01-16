Far emergere il cambiamento

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Come supportare le organizzazioni nel cambiamento, favorendo e facilitando i processi sottostanti. L'articolo descrive come utilizzando tecniche e approcci legati ad Agile sia possibile rendere più effettivo, veloce e durevole il cambiamento stesso.