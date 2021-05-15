Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Arquitectura barroca Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria IUPSM...
Arquitectura barroca La arquitectura barroca es un período de la historia de la arquitectura que vino precedida del Renaci...
Arquitectura Barroca. El barroco es un estilo artístico europeo desarrollado en el siglo XVII y en la primera mitad del si...
C A R A C T E R I S T I C A S Arquitecturas cargadas de detalles y complejas. No reniega de las formas clásicas (columnas,...
Elementos arquitectónico que predominan en las obras. El estípite: es una columna o pilastra troncopiramidal invertida que...
Elementos arquitectónico que predominan en las obras. Es el remate triangular o curvo de una fachada, un pórtico, una puer...
Palacio del Luxemburgo País: Francia Ubicación: París, Francia. Arquitecto: Salomon de Brosse Jean-François-Thérèse Chalgr...
Plaza Mayor de Salamanca País: España Localidad: Salamanca Construcción: 1729-1756 Arquitecto: Alberto de Churriguera Es u...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
45 views
May. 15, 2021

Arquitectura barroca

ARQUITECTURA BARROCA

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(0/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(0/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arquitectura barroca

  1. 1. Arquitectura barroca Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria IUPSM Santiago Mariño Materia: historia de la arquitectura II Carrera: arquitectura Diseñado por: Emilia Martínez C.I: 27.740.158
  2. 2. Arquitectura barroca La arquitectura barroca es un período de la historia de la arquitectura que vino precedida del Renacimiento y del manierismo; se generó en Roma en 1605 y se extendió hasta mediados del siglo XVIII por los estados absolutistas europeos. El término barroco, derivado del portugués barocco, 'perla de forma diferente o irregular', se utilizó en un primer momento de forma despectiva para indicar la falta de regularidad y orden del nuevo estilo. La característica principal de la arquitectura barroca fue la utilización de composiciones basadas en puntos, curvas, elipses y espirales, así como figuras policéntricas complejas compuestas de motivos que se intersecaban unos con otros. La arquitectura se valió de la pintura, la escultura y los estucados para crear conjuntos artísticos teatrales y exuberantes que sirviesen para ensalzar a los monarcas que los habían encargado. Su creación se debió a para asentar el poderío de los primeros reyes católicos de la historia. El estilo barroco es de los pocos que no pretendía ser entendido por la razón, la lógica o la inteligencia sino cruzar la historia a través de los sentidos del espectador buscando causar efectos emocionales. Motivaciones para el nacimiento de la Arquitectura Barroca
  3. 3. Arquitectura Barroca. El barroco es un estilo artístico europeo desarrollado en el siglo XVII y en la primera mitad del siglo XVIII. El barroco nació en Italia y se extendió por toda Europa. Desde España y Portugal también se extendió a las colonias americanas. Arquitectos precursores del barroco Miguel Ángel, fue un arquitecto, escultor y pintor italiano renacentista, considerado uno de los más grandes artistas de la historia tanto por sus esculturas como por sus pinturas y obra arquitectónica Giacomo Della Porta fue un escultor y arquitecto italiano que trabajó en muchos edificios importantes en Roma, incluyendo la Basílica de San Pedro de la Ciudad del Vaticano Gian Lorenzo Bernini fue un escultor, arquitecto y pintor italiano. Trabajó principalmente en Roma y es considerado el más destacado escultor de su generación, creador del estilo escultórico barroco. Francesco Castelli, llamado Francesco Borromini​ fue un arquitecto italiano, considerado uno de los máximos exponentes del barroco romano. Pietro da Cortona, cuyo auténtico nombre era Pietro Berettini fue un pintor y arquitecto italiano. Pietro de Cortona pertenece al período inicial del Barroco. Donde se inicio el movimiento
  4. 4. C A R A C T E R I S T I C A S Arquitecturas cargadas de detalles y complejas. No reniega de las formas clásicas (columnas, arcos, frontones, frisos), pero las transforma de manera fantasiosa. A veces el edificio llega a ser como una gran escultura. Los entablamentos adoptan la curva y los frontones se parten y adoptan curvas, contracurvas y espirales. Se adopta la elíptica oval y otras formas (como la de abeja de Borromini). Las paredes son cóncavas y convexas, es decir siempre onduladas. Se llega al abandono de líneas rectas y superficies planas. Se adopta un nuevo tipo de planta que ofrece planos oblicuos para dar sensación de movimiento (espacios dinámicos), en la más estática de las artes. Gusta de representar o sugerir el infinito (un camino que se pierde, una bóveda celeste, un juego de espejos que altere y haga irreconocibles las perspectivas). Éxito del orden gigante, con columnas que abarcan 2 o 3 pisos. No faltan los campanarios, solos o en pareja, muy decorados. Se utilizan efectos de luz, juegos de perspectiva. Da importancia a la luz y efectos luminosos, a través del claroscuro. Búsqueda de la sorpresa. Gusto por lo dramático, escenográfico y teatral. Gran riqueza decorativa y exuberancia formal tanto en los espacios interiores como al exterior, aunque más sobrio. Amor desenfrenado por lo curvilíneo y el triunfo de la columna salomónica. Arcos y frontones mixtilíneos, ventanas ovaladas. El arco descansa sobre la columna por medio de un entablamento (al modo romano), o descansa directamente sobre el capitel (modo bizantino). Ambos modos fueron empleados en el Renacimiento. Se utilizan grandes cartelas. La creación de nuevas tipologías para edificios concretos. Las obras son: palacios, religiosas, urbanísticas, grandes jardines y galerías (que luego daría lugar a las galerías de arte)
  5. 5. Elementos arquitectónico que predominan en las obras. El estípite: es una columna o pilastra troncopiramidal invertida que a veces tiene funciones de soporte y también antropomorfa. Columna salomónica: es una columna con fuste de forma helicoidal, que se utilizó fundamentalmente en Europa y en América en la arquitectura barroca. Columnas salomónicas en portada barroca de la Basílica de Nuestra Señora de La Merced (1630) en Lima Columna salomónica Estípite en la Basílica de la Vera Cruz de Caravaca de la Cruz (España) Estípite Una bóveda es una estructura arqueada que cumple una función: cubrir un espacio entre dos apoyos para así poder formar el techo o la cubierta de un edificio Cúpula central de la basílica de San Pedro, en la Ciudad del Vaticano, diseñada por Miguel Ángel, tiene 42,5 m de diámetro y 132 de altura. Bóveda
  6. 6. Elementos arquitectónico que predominan en las obras. Es el remate triangular o curvo de una fachada, un pórtico, una puerta o una ventana. Un pórtico barroco es un espacio arquitectónico cubierto, conformado por una galería de columnas adosada a un edificio. Basílica de San Pedro Localización Ciudad del Vaticano Pórtico Frontón complejo, de estilo barroco, sobre el edículo de la Capilla Cornaro, de Bernini Voluta. Una voluta es un ornamento característico, en forma de espiral, que forma los ángulos del capitel de la columna jónica Catedral de Siracusa Localidad: Italia. frontón
  7. 7. Palacio del Luxemburgo País: Francia Ubicación: París, Francia. Arquitecto: Salomon de Brosse Jean-François-Thérèse Chalgrin Inicio: 1615 Finalización: 1645 El Palacio de Luxemburgo servía más como residencia secundaria que como palacio oficial urbano. Su planta corresponde a la característica de los palacios franceses, como el de Verneuil en el que intervino Salomon de Brosse. Tiene un patio cuadrado, el Patio de Honor, un salón de entrada coronado por una cúpula, la cúpula Tournon y pabellones repetidos en el cuerpo del edificio. Iglesia de Sant'Ivo alla Sapienza País: Italia Localidad: Roma Arquitecto: Francesco Borromini Construcción: 1643-1662 El patio rectangular, delimitado por tres de sus lados por dos niveles de galerías con arcadas de medio punto, está cerrado en su cuarto lado por la iglesia cuya fachada cóncava rompe la rectitud de la arquitectura clásica de las otras caras del patio. Basílica de Santa Maria della Salute País: Italia Localidad: Venecia Construcción: 1631- 1687 Arquitecto: Baltasar Longhena El exterior destaca por la riqueza de las fachadas, adelantadas respecto a la iglesia y con interesantes juegos de claroscuro formados por sus entrantes y salientes. También son llamativas las enormes volutas que parecen sostener la cúpula.
  8. 8. Plaza Mayor de Salamanca País: España Localidad: Salamanca Construcción: 1729-1756 Arquitecto: Alberto de Churriguera Es un espacio urbano construido como plaza mayor que con el tiempo se ha convertido en el centro de la vida social de la ciudad española de Salamanca. País: Italia Localidad: Roma Iglesia de los Santos Vicente y Anastasio de Trevi La fachada, en dos órdenes, se encuentra entre las más características de la Roma barroca debido a su fuerte concentración (para algunos críticos, considerada incluso excesiva12) de columnas y edículos hacia la parte media de la fachada, para enfatizar el eje central del templo siguiendo los cánones surgidos después de la Contrarreforma. Dos entablamentos superpuestos sobre el principal, los tres con frontones arqueados, en ángulo o con frontones rotos, concentran la atención en el vano central ricamente escultural de la fachada de dos pisos, en una composición teatral "más curiosa que ejemplar" que encontró pocos imitadores. Construcción: 1644-1650 Arquitecto: Martino Longhi, el Joven

×