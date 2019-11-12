Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROJECT FINANCED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION ERASMUS + PROGRAMME KA2 SCHOOL EDUCATION, INTER-SCHOOL EXCHANGE 2018-1-RO01-KA229-0...
Preparation of the teams participating in the LTT activities in Portugal from October 1 to 4 and of the presentation mater...
Italy - Report - September 2019

Report of activities carried out in September 2019 - Erasmus+ project, "Once upon a time... the SEA" (2018-1-RO01-KA229-049131_1)

Italy - Report - September 2019

  1. 1. PROJECT FINANCED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION ERASMUS + PROGRAMME KA2 SCHOOL EDUCATION, INTER-SCHOOL EXCHANGE 2018-1-RO01-KA229-049131_3 The European Commission support for the production of this publication does not constitute an endorsement of the contents which reflects the views only of the authors, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein. ISTITUTO COMPRENSIVO STATALE FRANCESCO RISO ISOLA DELLE FEMMINE (PALERMO) – ITALIA REPORT SEPTEMBER, 2019
  2. 2. CHILDREN AND THE SEA (Outdoor activities) BUILDING SANDCASTLES
  3. 3. CHILDREN AND THE SEA (cleaning the coast)
  4. 4. CHILDREN AND THE SEA (cleaning the coast)
  5. 5. Preparation of the teams participating in the LTT activities in Portugal from October 1 to 4 and of the presentation materials during the On Sea Waves seminar

