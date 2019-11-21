Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PLACA BASE MOTHERBOARDMAINBOARD PLACA PRINCIPAL PLACA MADRE
Objetivos * DISTINGUIR QUE ES Y PARA QUE SE UTILIZA LA PLACA BASE. * IDENTIFICAR LOS TIPOS DE PLACA BASE QUE EXISTEN. * CO...
QUE ES UNA PLACA BASE? ES UN CIRCUITO INTEGRADO QUE ALBERGA LOS COMPONENTES PRINCIPALES DEL COMPUTADOR QUE HACEN QUE ESTE ...
DE QUE SE COMPONE UNA PLACA BASE PRINCIPALMENTE LA PLACA ESTA FORMADA POR UN CONGLOMERADO DE CAPAS DE BAQUELITA O RESINA E...
PARTES DE UNA PLACA BASE 1. SOCKET O ZOCALO DONDE SE INSTALA EL PROCESADOR 2. MEMORIA RAM – CACHE – BIOS-ROM 3. CHIPSETS 4...
KEYBOARD CHIPSET ROM BIOS SOCKET BUS ISA BUS PCI BUS IDE CONECTOR DE FUENTE AT MEMORIA SIMM MEMORIA DIMM CONECTOR DE FUENT...
COLOCAR LAS PARTES A LA PLACA
TIPOS DE PLACA BASE MAS COMUNES BABY AT ATX LPX
TIPOS DE SOCKETS MAS COMUNES  PGA (SE UTILIZA CON LOS 386 Y 486)  ZIF (PGA PERO MEJORADO CON SUS VERSIONES 3, 5 Y 7)  3...
MICROPROCESADOR El microprocesador es un tipo de circuito sumamente integrado. Los circuitos integrados, también conocidos...
FOTOGRAFIA DE UN MICROPROCESADOR
FOTOGRAFIA AMPLIADA DE UN MICROPROCESADOR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mainboard

53 views

Published on

placa base

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mainboard

  1. 1. PLACA BASE MOTHERBOARDMAINBOARD PLACA PRINCIPAL PLACA MADRE
  2. 2. Objetivos * DISTINGUIR QUE ES Y PARA QUE SE UTILIZA LA PLACA BASE. * IDENTIFICAR LOS TIPOS DE PLACA BASE QUE EXISTEN. * CONOCER SUS COMPONENTES PRINCIPALES.
  3. 3. QUE ES UNA PLACA BASE? ES UN CIRCUITO INTEGRADO QUE ALBERGA LOS COMPONENTES PRINCIPALES DEL COMPUTADOR QUE HACEN QUE ESTE PUEDA TRABAJAR.
  4. 4. DE QUE SE COMPONE UNA PLACA BASE PRINCIPALMENTE LA PLACA ESTA FORMADA POR UN CONGLOMERADO DE CAPAS DE BAQUELITA O RESINA EN LAS QUE SE INTEGRAN LOS CIRCUITOS ELECTRICOS QUE FORMAN LAS LINEAS DE CONEXION QUE INTERCOMUNICAN A TODOS SUS ELEMENTOS.
  5. 5. PARTES DE UNA PLACA BASE 1. SOCKET O ZOCALO DONDE SE INSTALA EL PROCESADOR 2. MEMORIA RAM – CACHE – BIOS-ROM 3. CHIPSETS 4. RANURAS O SLOTS
  6. 6. KEYBOARD CHIPSET ROM BIOS SOCKET BUS ISA BUS PCI BUS IDE CONECTOR DE FUENTE AT MEMORIA SIMM MEMORIA DIMM CONECTOR DE FUENTE XT CACHE L1 PILA CMOS FDC I/O CHIPS
  7. 7. COLOCAR LAS PARTES A LA PLACA
  8. 8. TIPOS DE PLACA BASE MAS COMUNES BABY AT ATX LPX
  9. 9. TIPOS DE SOCKETS MAS COMUNES  PGA (SE UTILIZA CON LOS 386 Y 486)  ZIF (PGA PERO MEJORADO CON SUS VERSIONES 3, 5 Y 7)  370 O PGA 370 (SIMILAR AL ANTERIOR PERO INCOMPATIBLE CON EL)  FC-PGA (PARA CELERON Y PENTIUM III)  SOCKET A (PARA LOS AMD K7 ATHLON Y AMD DURON.  SLOT 1 (SE UTILIZA CON LOS PENTIUM II)  SLOT A (PARA LOS AMD K7 ATHLON)  SOLDADO (UTILIZADO POR LOS 8086 – 286 Y ALGUNOS 386).
  10. 10. MICROPROCESADOR El microprocesador es un tipo de circuito sumamente integrado. Los circuitos integrados, también conocidos como microchips o chips, son circuitos electrónicos complejos formados por componentes extremadamente pequeños formados en una única pieza plana de poco espesor de un material conocido como semiconductor.
  11. 11. FOTOGRAFIA DE UN MICROPROCESADOR
  12. 12. FOTOGRAFIA AMPLIADA DE UN MICROPROCESADOR

×