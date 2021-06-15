How to Identify the Natural Emerald Gemstone?

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
2.
The Emerald is Known as Panna in Hindi. Emerald is related to the mercury
Planet. It is a silicate of aluminum and beryllium. This gemstone is rare since
it is very difficult to find a flawless emerald. Most emeralds are defective,
having a feather like crack and inclusions. It is quite difficult to find an
emerald that is of rich green color, perfectly transparent with a velvety
reflection and high specific gravity
3.
1.If a real Emerald is placed in a glass pot with water it
radiates green light, whereas the imitation does not.
2.If a Real Emerald is placed on the eyes , it gives a cool
feeling unlike an imitation which becomes warm very
quickly.
3.If an imitation emerald is rubbed against a piece of
turmeric root, it makes the turmeric red, while a real
emerald does not.
Tips to Identify Real Emerald
4.
4.A Drop of water on a real gemstone retains
its shape and does not spill around like
water. Even Moving and inverting the
gemstones does not harm the drop, whereas
in an imitation it does not remain a drop but
spreads like water.
5.The Specific Gravity and refractive index
of an imitation is lower than that of a real
emerald gemstone.
5.
