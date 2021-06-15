Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Identify the Natural Emerald Gemstone?
The Emerald is Known as Panna in Hindi. Emerald is related to the mercury Planet. It is a silicate of aluminum and berylli...
1.If a real Emerald is placed in a glass pot with water it radiates green light, whereas the imitation does not. 2.If a Re...
4.A Drop of water on a real gemstone retains its shape and does not spill around like water. Even Moving and inverting the...
+91 9216 11 6688 +91 9216 11 3377 www.emerald.org.in www.facebook.com/Emerald.org.i n Incase You Still Have Any Queries Wr...
How to identify the natural emerald gemstone

Emerald is a gemstone of green colour belonging to the family of beryl gems. This gemstone is rare since it is very difficult to find a flawless emerald.
https://wa.me/919216116688

How to identify the natural emerald gemstone

  1. 1. How to Identify the Natural Emerald Gemstone?
  2. 2. The Emerald is Known as Panna in Hindi. Emerald is related to the mercury Planet. It is a silicate of aluminum and beryllium. This gemstone is rare since it is very difficult to find a flawless emerald. Most emeralds are defective, having a feather like crack and inclusions. It is quite difficult to find an emerald that is of rich green color, perfectly transparent with a velvety reflection and high specific gravity
  3. 3. 1.If a real Emerald is placed in a glass pot with water it radiates green light, whereas the imitation does not. 2.If a Real Emerald is placed on the eyes , it gives a cool feeling unlike an imitation which becomes warm very quickly. 3.If an imitation emerald is rubbed against a piece of turmeric root, it makes the turmeric red, while a real emerald does not. Tips to Identify Real Emerald
  4. 4. 4.A Drop of water on a real gemstone retains its shape and does not spill around like water. Even Moving and inverting the gemstones does not harm the drop, whereas in an imitation it does not remain a drop but spreads like water. 5.The Specific Gravity and refractive index of an imitation is lower than that of a real emerald gemstone.
  5. 5. +91 9216 11 6688 +91 9216 11 3377 www.emerald.org.in www.facebook.com/Emerald.org.i n Incase You Still Have Any Queries Write To Below Number

