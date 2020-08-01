The ART of Avoiding a Train Wreck - Global Payment Day of Agile

Successfully reported this slideshow.
w w w.prettyagi l e.com Em Campbell-Pretty CEO & SAFe Fellow @PrettyAgile linkedin.com/in/ejcampbellpretty/ em@prettyagile...
The 4 ingredients for a successful train launch: • Leadership • Ready Features • Real Agile Teams • The knowledge with whi...
Leadership is the foundation
https://flic.kr/p/g8Jkrn
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Those who can read and don’t are only marginally better off than those who can’t. - Verne Harni...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile “Experience by itself teaches nothing... Without theory, experience has no meaning. Without the...
Image: https://flic.kr/p/asm29v Agile Leadership is a Team Sport
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Release Train Engineer (RTE) Product Manager System Architect + Line Managers ART Leadership
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Lead by Example with an Agile Team of Agile Leaders
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Image source: https://flic.kr/p/TpYm2C
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Feature Definition of Ready q Short description q Benefit Hypothesis q Acceptance criteria q Hi...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Then Build the System to Make it Happen!
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile And Operationalise it on a Big Wall
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Cross Functional teams of 7 ± 2 Feature Teams of 7 ± 2
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Visualize the Teams
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile “…a facilitated process of letting people self-organize into small, cross-functional teams. Bas...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Tue | Wed Thurs| Frid Mon Train Formation Day • Self Selection • Team Product Box • Working Agr...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Team Formation Day Self-Selection Train Name & Theme Team Names Team as a Product Box Social Co...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile BART: Broadband Agile Release Train
@PrettyAgile #TribalUnity Team Product Boxes
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Tribe T-Shirts
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
1.25© Scaled Agile, Inc. 1.25© Scaled Agile, Inc. Train Everyone. Launch Trains.
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Train Everyone! …but my teams are already agile… …but I don’t have the budget to train EVERYONE...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile SAFe® Scrum Master SAFe® for Teams SAFe® Product Owner/ Product Manager Leading SAFe® (for ART ...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile The 7-Day Quick Start Thur | Fri Mon Tue | Wed Thur | Fri Train Formation Day • Self Selection ...
Teams work on their real work in their real teams Everyone hears the same message from the same trainers Teams start to bo...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Turning Up The Good in the Innovation & Planning Iteration Discovery 10% Innovation 10% Maintai...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Want to know more: http://bit.ly/DailyCocktailHour Turning Up the Good in ART Sync Connect the ...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Bubble Up Retrospective Learnings EVERY Iteration Want to know more: http://bit.ly/agilebubbleu...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Bring the Whole ART Together at the Beginning of EVERY Iteration for Unity Hour Turning Up the ...
#notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
Em Campbell-Pretty CEO & SAFe Fellow @PrettyAgile linkedin.com/in/ejcampbellpretty/ em@prettyagile.com
Presented at the Global Payment Day of Agile - June 2020

The ART of Avoiding a Train Wreck
If you are thinking about launching your first ART or you are struggling with your existing ART(s) then this session is for you! In this session Em will share her “trade secrets” for launching and operating awesome Agile Release Trains. This will go well beyond the standard SAFe courseware, deep diving into practical tips and tricks that can be immediately applied in your context . Em will share war stories, experiments and lessons learnt over almost 10 years of real world experience with SAFe.

Learning Outcomes
The 4 ingredients for a successful train launch
How to “turn up the good” during PI execution
The common mistakes that lead to “train wrecks”

Published in: Leadership & Management
The ART of Avoiding a Train Wreck - Global Payment Day of Agile

  1. 1. w w w.prettyagi l e.com Em Campbell-Pretty CEO & SAFe Fellow @PrettyAgile linkedin.com/in/ejcampbellpretty/ em@prettyagile.com The ART of Avoiding a Train Wreck! GLOBAL PAYMENTS DAY OF AGILE JUNE 2020
  2. 2. The 4 ingredients for a successful train launch: • Leadership • Ready Features • Real Agile Teams • The knowledge with which to execute @PrettyAgile #notrainwrecks
  3. 3. Leadership is the foundation
  4. 4. https://flic.kr/p/g8Jkrn
  5. 5. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Those who can read and don’t are only marginally better off than those who can’t. - Verne Harnish
  6. 6. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile “Experience by itself teaches nothing... Without theory, experience has no meaning. Without theory, one has no questions to ask. Hence, without theory, there is no learning.” —W. Edwards Deming, The New Economics
  7. 7. Image: https://flic.kr/p/asm29v Agile Leadership is a Team Sport
  8. 8. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Release Train Engineer (RTE) Product Manager System Architect + Line Managers ART Leadership
  9. 9. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Lead by Example with an Agile Team of Agile Leaders
  10. 10. The 4 ingredients for a successful train launch: • Leadership • Ready Features • Real Agile Teams • The knowledge with which to execute @PrettyAgile #notrainwrecks
  11. 11. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Image source: https://flic.kr/p/TpYm2C
  12. 12. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Feature Definition of Ready q Short description q Benefit Hypothesis q Acceptance criteria q High level solution q Obvious dependencies q High level estimate q Dependencies to features/ARTs q SMEs q ….
  13. 13. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Then Build the System to Make it Happen!
  14. 14. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile And Operationalise it on a Big Wall
  15. 15. The 4 ingredients for a successful train launch: • Leadership • Ready Features • Real Agile Teams • The knowledge with which to execute @PrettyAgile #notrainwrecks
  16. 16. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Cross Functional teams of 7 ± 2 Feature Teams of 7 ± 2
  17. 17. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Visualize the Teams
  18. 18. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile “…a facilitated process of letting people self-organize into small, cross-functional teams. Based on the belief that people are at their happiest and most productive if they can choose what they work on and who they work with…” - Sandy Mamoli & David Mole Creating Great Teams http://bit.ly/SAFeSquadification Self-Selection: A SAFe Approach to Forming Teams
  19. 19. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Tue | Wed Thurs| Frid Mon Train Formation Day • Self Selection • Team Product Box • Working Agreements Want to know more: http://bit.ly/6DayQuickStart
  20. 20. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Team Formation Day Self-Selection Train Name & Theme Team Names Team as a Product Box Social Contracts
  21. 21. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
  22. 22. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
  23. 23. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile BART: Broadband Agile Release Train
  24. 24. @PrettyAgile #TribalUnity Team Product Boxes
  25. 25. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Tribe T-Shirts
  26. 26. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
  27. 27. The 4 ingredients for a successful train launch: • Leadership • Ready Features • Real Agile Teams • The knowledge with which to execute @PrettyAgile @AgileCanuck#notrainwrecks
  28. 28. 1.25© Scaled Agile, Inc. 1.25© Scaled Agile, Inc. Train Everyone. Launch Trains.
  29. 29. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Train Everyone! …but my teams are already agile… …but I don’t have the budget to train EVERYONE… …you mean everyone except the vendor teams and contractors, right?
  30. 30. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile SAFe® Scrum Master SAFe® for Teams SAFe® Product Owner/ Product Manager Leading SAFe® (for ART stakeholders) Implementing SAFe® (more SPCs) SAFe® Advanced Scrum Master SAFe® Release Train Engineer SAFe® DevOps Agile Software Engineering Leading SAFe® Lean Portfolio Management Lean Portfolio Management Implementing SAFe® (Reach the tipping point) Leading SAFe® SAFe® for Government SAFe® for Architects PIPlanning Lean-Agile Center of Excellence Go SAFe Creat e theImplementation Plan CoachARTExecution Train Executives, Managers, and Leaders Identify Value Streams and ARTs Prepare for ART Launch Launch More ARTs and Value Streams Extend to the Portfolio Accelerate Train Teams and Launch ART Train Lean-Agile Change Agents Waterfall/ Ad hoc Agile Business results 10 – 50% 30 – 75% 20 – 50% 25 – 75% Quality Productivity Engagement Time-to-Market Measure & Grow SAFe Implementation Roadmap® Agile Product Management
  31. 31. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile The 7-Day Quick Start Thur | Fri Mon Tue | Wed Thur | Fri Train Formation Day • Self Selection • Team Product Box • Working Agreements
  32. 32. Teams work on their real work in their real teams Everyone hears the same message from the same trainers Teams start to bond
  33. 33. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
  34. 34. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Turning Up The Good in the Innovation & Planning Iteration Discovery 10% Innovation 10% Maintainance 10% Features 70% Allocate Capacity to Feature Definition (Discovery) and Innovation EVERY Iteration
  35. 35. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Want to know more: http://bit.ly/DailyCocktailHour Turning Up the Good in ART Sync Connect the Train with Cocktail Hour EVERY Day Daily Cocktail Hour Continuous Human Integration
  36. 36. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Bubble Up Retrospective Learnings EVERY Iteration Want to know more: http://bit.ly/agilebubbleup Turning Up the Good in Inspect & Adapt
  37. 37. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile Bring the Whole ART Together at the Beginning of EVERY Iteration for Unity Hour Turning Up the Good in PI Planning Want to know more: http://bit.ly/UnityHour
  38. 38. #notrainwrecks@PrettyAgile
  39. 39. Em Campbell-Pretty CEO & SAFe Fellow @PrettyAgile linkedin.com/in/ejcampbellpretty/ em@prettyagile.com

