The ART of Avoiding a Train Wreck - Global Payment Day of Agile

Presented at the Global Payment Day of Agile - June 2020



The ART of Avoiding a Train Wreck

If you are thinking about launching your first ART or you are struggling with your existing ART(s) then this session is for you! In this session Em will share her “trade secrets” for launching and operating awesome Agile Release Trains. This will go well beyond the standard SAFe courseware, deep diving into practical tips and tricks that can be immediately applied in your context . Em will share war stories, experiments and lessons learnt over almost 10 years of real world experience with SAFe.



Learning Outcomes

The 4 ingredients for a successful train launch

How to “turn up the good” during PI execution

The common mistakes that lead to “train wrecks”