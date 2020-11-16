Diapo 130719130732-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL CICLO DEL AGUA
Casi toda el agua de la Tierra se transfiere desde la superficie terrestre a la atmosfera y vuelve a ella en proceso conti...
El agua que cae a la superficie terrestre desde la atm�sfera son las precipitaciones. Pueden ser de diversas formas: lluvi...
El agua de las precipitaciones se almacena en la superficie terrestre en formas l�quidas (oc�anos, r�os y lagos) y s�lidas...
El agua que fluye desde la tierra hasta los arroyos, r�os, lagos y oc�anos se llama escorrent�a. La escorrent�a se reduce ...
El agua de los oc�anos y de la tierra es absorbida por la atm�sfera mediante un proceso llamado evaporaci�n. Cuando el agu...
El vapor de agua se enfr�a a medida que se eleva en la atm�sfera. Al enfriarse se condensa, es decir, el vapor de agua se ...
agua

