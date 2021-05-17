Innovacion y desarrollo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Innovación y Desarrollo Emprendedor Emanuel Gonzalez Desarrollo de Software
Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible Los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible, también conocidos como Objetivos Mundiales, se ...
Trabajo decente y crecimiento económico Durante los últimos 25 años, la cantidad de trabajadores que viven en condiciones ...
Industria, Innovación e Infraestructura La inversión en infraestructura y la innovación son motores fundamentales del crec...
Producción y Consumo responsable La Organización de las Naciones Unidas propone: ● Reducir la liberación de desechos quími...
¿Que es la industria 5.0? Esta revolución tecnológica pretende potenciar la transformación del sector industrial en espaci...
Relaciones entre ODS y la 5ta Revolución industrial ● Cambios importantes en las áreas como industrias agroalimentarias, m...
  1. 1. Innovación y Desarrollo Emprendedor Emanuel Gonzalez Desarrollo de Software
  2. 2. Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible Los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible, también conocidos como Objetivos Mundiales, se adoptaron por todos los Estados Miembros en 2015 como un llamado universal para poner ﬁn a la pobreza, proteger el planeta y garantizar que todas las personas gocen de paz y prosperidad para 2030. Los 17 ODS están integrados, ya que reconocen que las intervenciones en un área afectarán los resultados de otras y que el desarrollo debe equilibrar la sostenibilidad medioambiental, económica y social. Los países se han comprometido a acelerar el progreso para aquellos más atrasados. Es por esto que los ODS han sido diseñados para traer al mundo varios “ceros” que cambien la vida, lo que incluye pobreza cero, hambre cero, SIDA cero y discriminación cero contra las mujeres y niñas. Todo el mundo es necesario para alcanzar estos objetivos ambiciosos. Se necesita la creatividad, el conocimiento, la tecnología y los recursos ﬁnancieros de toda la sociedad para conseguir los ODS en cada contexto.
  3. 3. Trabajo decente y crecimiento económico Durante los últimos 25 años, la cantidad de trabajadores que viven en condiciones de pobreza extrema ha disminuido drásticamente, pese al impacto de la crisis económica de 2008 y las recesiones globales. En los países en desarrollo, la clase media representa hoy más del 34% del empleo total, una cifra que casi se triplicó entre 1991 y 2015. Mientras la economía mundial continúa recuperándose presenciamos un crecimiento más lento, un aumento de las desigualdades y un déﬁcit de empleos para absorber la creciente fuerza laboral. Según la OIT, en 2015 hay más de 204 millones de personas desempleadas. Sus objetivos: Apuntan a estimular el crecimiento económico sostenible mediante el aumento de los niveles de productividad y la innovación tecnológica. Fomentar políticas que estimulen el espíritu empresarial y la creación de empleo es crucial para este ﬁn, así como también las medidas eﬁcaces para erradicar el trabajo forzoso, la esclavitud y el tráﬁco humano. Con estas metas en consideración, el objetivo es lograr empleo pleno y productivo y un trabajo decente para todos los hombres y mujeres para 2030.
  4. 4. Industria, Innovación e Infraestructura La inversión en infraestructura y la innovación son motores fundamentales del crecimiento y el desarrollo económico. Con más de la mitad de la población mundial viviendo en ciudades, el transporte masivo y la energía renovable son cada vez más importantes, así como también el crecimiento de nuevas industrias y de las tecnologías de la información y las comunicaciones. Los avances tecnológicos también son esenciales para encontrar soluciones permanentes a los desafíos económicos y ambientales, al igual que la oferta de nuevos empleos y la promoción de la eﬁciencia energética. Otras formas importantes para facilitar el desarrollo sostenible son la promoción de industrias sostenibles y la inversión en investigación e innovación cientíﬁcas. Reducir esta brecha digital es crucial para garantizar el acceso igualitario a la información y el conocimiento, y promover la innovación y el emprendimiento.
  5. 5. Producción y Consumo responsable La Organización de las Naciones Unidas propone: ● Reducir la liberación de desechos químicos a la atmósfera al agua y al suelo ● Alentar a las grandes empresas a que adopten prácticas sostenibles ● Asegurar que las personas dispongan de información y de conocimientos sobre ● Desarrollo sostenible y estilos de vida en armonía con la naturaleza. ● Promover las actividades de reducción reciclado y reutilización de desechos. ● Lograr un turismo sostenible que cree puestos de trabajo y promuevan la cultura y los productos locales ● Racionalizar los subsidios a los combustibles fósiles que fomentan el consumo económico Todos podemos consumir de manera más responsable y así promover una producción más sostenible
  6. 6. ¿Que es la industria 5.0? Esta revolución tecnológica pretende potenciar la transformación del sector industrial en espacios inteligentes basados en IoT y en computación cognitiva. En este sentido, esta tecnología trata de unir máquinas y humanos o, en otras palabras, desarrollar la Inteligencia Artiﬁcial para que pueda realizar procesos similares a los que ejecuta el pensamiento humano. La Industria 5.0 pone el énfasis en la colaboración entre máquinas y humanos para mejorar la productividad y la eﬁciencia. Estos profesionales deben estar adaptados a trabajar codo con codo con máquinas inteligentes
  7. 7. Relaciones entre ODS y la 5ta Revolución industrial ● Cambios importantes en las áreas como industrias agroalimentarias, mineras, transportes y logisticas, la fabricación inteligente y la innovación de los productos. ● Los puestos de trabajos actuales sufrirán cambios importantes . Algunos desaparecen, otros de modiﬁcarán y aparecerán nuevos puestos. ● Competencias de los trabajadores actuales y lo que demandará el mercado de trabajo por lo que habrá que adaptar los programas de estudios y de formación profesional a las necesidades de las empresas. ● Promover el crecimiento económico sostenido, inclusivo y sostenible, el empleo pleno y productivo, y el trabajo decente para todos ● Garantizar modalidades de consumo y producción sostenibles ● Construir infraestructuras, promover la industrialización inclusiva y sostenible, y fomentar la innovación.

