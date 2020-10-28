Manual usuario educa_empleo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MINISTERIO DE EDUCACIÓN SUBSECRETARIA DE DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL EDUCATIVO DIRECCIÓN NACIONAL DE CARRERA PROFESIONAL EDUCATIVA MANUAL DE USUARIO SISTEMA DE EDUCA EMPLEO 2020
  2. 2. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO ANTECEDENTE A partir del año 2013, el Ministerio de Educación ha venido realizando concursos de méritos y oposición para el acceso a la carrera docente pública. En el Acuerdo Ministerial Nro. MINEDUC-MINEDUC-2017-00065-A, del 20 de julio de 2017, se establece la normativa para obtener la calidad de elegible y del concurso de méritos y oposición para llenar vacantes de docentes en el magisterio nacional, mismo que rige el Proceso de selección del personal docente denominado “Quiero Ser Maestro”. De esta forma el Ministerio de Educación en cumplimiento de la normativa vigente ha creado un registro de los candidatos elegibles, integrado por quienes han aprobado tanto las evaluaciones psicométricas de personalidad y de razonamiento, así como las pruebas de conocimientos específicos. Es decir, que existen ciudadanos que cumplieron a cabalidad todos los requerimientos legales y requeridos por el Ministerio, quienes, siendo consecuentemente elegibles, han participado en los procesos de concursos de méritos y oposición, y que no resultaron ganadores para su ingreso al magisterio fiscal. Por otro lado, se debe mencionar que el artículo 93, inciso segundo, de la Ley Orgánica de Educación Intercultural, dispone que la Autoridad Educativa Nacional para satisfacer las necesidades del sistema, excepcionalmente, podrá otorgar nombramientos provisionales o suscribir contratos de servicios ocasionales de conformidad con la Ley. El Acuerdo Ministerial MINEDUC-MINEDUC-2017-00065-A del 20 de julio de 2017, en su Disposición General Séptima señala: “Para emitir o renovar un contrato o un nombramiento provisional, será requisito indispensable que dicho docente se encuentre en la base de aspirantes elegibles. Exceptúese de esta disposición a los casos que, por razones de emergencia en una circunscripción específica, o tras agotar el listado de elegibles disponible de la Autoridad Educativa Nacional no se cuente con candidatos elegibles en dicho territorio, en cuyo caso podrá vincularse a docentes no elegibles a través de contratos ocasionales o nombramientos provisionales. Previo a la vinculación de dicho personal deberá contarse con la autorización de la Subsecretaría de Desarrollo Profesional Educativa”. En este sentido es necesario establecer los lineamientos que regulen el proceso de entrega de nombramientos provisionales y la contratación de personal docente en las instituciones educativas del sistema educativo nacional.
  3. 3. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO 1. INGRESO AL SISTEMA 1.1. Para ingresar al sistema utilice el navegador Mozilla Firefox, para saber si tiene instalado este navegador en su equipo busque el siguiente icono en su escritorio caso contrario descárguelo e instálelo en el siguiente link. https://www.mozilla.org/es-ES/firefox/new/ 1.2. Haga doble clic en el ícono del navegador Mozilla Firefox. 1.3. Al aparecer la ventana del navegador, digite la dirección de la página web https://academico.educarecuador.gob.ec/educaempleo/#/login y presione la tecla Enter 1.4. UnavezabiertalapáginawebdelMinisteriodeEducaciónleaparecerálasiguienteventana de acceso al sistema en la cual usted debe ingresar: El Usuario y Contraseña serán los mismos que ha utilizado para proceso de Quiero ser Maestro, Autocenso Docente. Una vez ingresados De clic en el icono Si es primera vez que ingresa el sistema deberá realizar el AUTOCENSO DOCENTE para lo cual el sistema le mostrará el siguiente mensaje.
  4. 4. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO 2. VISIÓN GENERAL DEL SISTEMA Una vez ingresado al sistema encontraremos 3 módulos: • HOJA DE VIDA • APLICACIÓN • RESULTADOS 2.1. MODULO HOJA DE VIDA En este módulo se podrá actualizar la información de la Hoja de vida del docente. Para poder ingresar damos clic en: Hoja de vida en el cual constara con las siguientes pestañas: - Información - Datos Personales - Residencia y Contacto - Formación Académica - Experiencia Laboral - Condición Especial
  5. 5. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO 2.1.1 INFORMACIÓN En esta pestaña muestra de manera general información sobre el sistema Educa Empleo 2.1.2 DATOS PERSONALES En esta pestaña se mostrará información suministrada por el Registro Civil, si los datos no son los correctos, acérquese al Registro Civil a arreglar sus datos, ya que toda la información es enviada por el Registro Civil. 2.1.3 RESIDENCIA Y CONTACTO En esta pestaña se deberá proporcionar datos validos de contacto y recuerde llenar todos los campos solicitados, disponibles y señalados. Si es primera vez que ingresa deberá ubicar el Código Único Electrónico
  6. 6. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO (CUE) Una vez ingresado el CUE se desplegará otra pantalla en la cual deberá completar la información de Dirección de domicilio del aspirante. Así mismo deberá proporcionar la información correspondiente a su pueblo de origen. A continuación deberá seleccionar la Autodefinición Étnica, en la cual se desplegarán varias opciones Una vez ingresada la información de Pueblo de Origen y Autodefinición Étnica Deberá dar clic en el botón para agregar datos de contacto De la lista desplegable podrá seleccionar el contacto a agregar, ya sea teléfono Celular, teléfono Convencional, Teléfono de Oficina, Correo Electrónico,
  7. 7. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO Correo Institucional. Una vez completada la información deberá dar clic en GUARDAR 2.1.4 FORMACIÓN ACADÉMICA En esta pestaña, se desplegará toda la información correspondiente a la formación académica, cada aspirante deberá contar con un título de nivel superior registrado en la Senescyt, como requerimiento para continuar con el proceso. 2.1.5 EXPERIENCIA LABORAL En esta pestaña se mostrará el tiempo de servicio ingresado en el Sistema de Gestión Docente – Movimiento de Personal.
  8. 8. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO 2.1.6 CONDICIÓN ESPECIAL En esta pestaña se deberá ingresar datos únicamente si posee alguna discapacidad. Para agregar un tipo de discapacidad deberá dar clic en el Botón que desplegará la siguiente pantalla: Para ingresar una discapacidad, el módulo solicitará el ingreso de tipo de condición, el nombre, el porcentaje de discapacidad y el número del carnet del CONADIS junto con una observación y dar clic en el botón guardar.
  9. 9. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO Una vez que completo la actualización de la Hoja de vida deberá dirigirse al módulo de aplicación. 2.2. MODULO DE APLICACIÓN Para ingresar al módulo de Aplicación deberá dar clic en: Aplicación. El sistema le mostrara un mensaje indicando lo siguiente:
  10. 10. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO al dar clic en el botón OK se desplegará la pantalla para aplicar a una vacante, en la cual deberá seleccionar la provincia a cuál desea aplicar y el cantón. NOTA: El aspirante solo podrá postular a una vacante de acuerdo con su ESPECIALIDAD de elegibilidad, misma que consta al momento de aplicar la Vacante. Selecciona la Provincia y cantón y da clic en el Botón Buscar, el sistema desplegara todas las vacantes que existen en la Provincia y cantón antes seleccionado RECUERDE QUE LAS VACANTES QUE APARECEN SON DE ACUERDO A LA ESPECIALIDAD QUE USTED ES ELEGIBLE. Una vez que se despliegan las vacantes deberá dar clic en el Botón , en donde el sistema mostrará la valoración de los Datos y el Detalle de la Oferta a la cual usted está aplicando.
  11. 11. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO Tendrá dos botones uno para aplicar y otro para cancelar la vacante seleccionada, si usted selecciona CANCELAR el sistema le regresará a la pantalla principal de aplicación. Si usted selecciona APLICAR., el sistema le mostrara el siguiente mensaje: Al dar clic en el botón , el sistema le mostrara la siguiente pantalla.
  12. 12. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO Al aceptar la aplicación el sistema le mostrara la pantalla principal detallando a la vacante que aplico. Para constancia de la aplicación deberá descargar el pdf de respaldo.
  13. 13. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO 2.3. MÓDULO DE RESULTADOS En el Módulo de Resultados se podrá ver si usted a sido seleccionado para ocupar la vacante. Para ingresar deberá dar clic en el Módulo: RESULTADOS. Si usted no ha realizado ninguna vacangte el sistema le mostrara el siguiente mensaje: En caso de haber aplicado a la vacante debera esperar el cronograma para la fase de resultados. En caso de resultar Ganador en esta fase el sistema le mostrara una pantalla en la cual tendra dos opciones ACEPTAR/RECHAZAR la vacante a la cual usted aplico
  14. 14. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO 2.3. 1 ACEPTAR LA VACANTE Al usted seleccionar ACEPTAR, usted estara aceptando la oferta de la vacante seleccionada y el sistema le mostrara la siguiente pantalla El sistema le Mostrará dos botones de comandos CONTINUAR/CANCELAR, si usted ubica el botón Continuar se mostrará el siguiente mensaje. Al dar click en el Boton OK se mostrara Ver respaldo pdf (Link que presentará un documento pdf con los datos del postulante, datos de la vacante y el mensaje de desistimiento de la vacante.) Dar clic en el Link: Ver respaldo PDF
  15. 15. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO El sistema permite descargar el siguietne documento PDF
  16. 16. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO 2.3. 1 RECHAZAR LA VACANTE Si usted selecciona el boton RECHAZAR, usted estara cancelando la aplicación y el sistema le mostrara la siguiente pantalla. El sistema le mostrara un mensaje indicando si esta usted seguro de Desistir la Oferta, si usted da clic en el boton CONTINUAR, el sistema le mostrara el siguiente mensaje. Al dar click en el Boton OK se mostrara Ver respaldo pdf (Link que presentará un documento pdf con los datos del postulante, datos de la vacante y el mensaje de desistimiento de la vacante.) Dar clic en el Link: Ver respaldo PDF El sistema permite descargar el siguietne documento PDF
  17. 17. Subsecretaria de Desarrollo Profesional Educativo Dirección Nacional de Carrera Profesional Ministerio de Educación Versión: 1.0 MANUAL DE USUARIO PARA EL USO DEL APLICATIVO EDUCA EMPLEO

