Medical laboratory science Stool analysis Outline: • Macroscopic & physical examination of stool (Gross). • Wet preparatio...
For whom stool analysis is required? • Patient with abdominal pain. • Patients with diarrhea. • Patients with anemia. • P...
Macroscopic & physical examination of stool  Color: A normal stool is brown (stercobilin pigment). Normal stool color of ...
Adult worm of Taenia spp. Gravid (proglottid) segment Adult worm of E. vermicularis Adult worms of A. lumbricoidesAlyazeed...
Stool preservatives: 1. 5%–10% formalin (helminths eggs, larvae and protozoan cysts), concentration techniques. 2. Polyvin...
Parasite stagesMaximum time for examination Stool consistency Trophozoites, helminth eggs, larvae30 minutesLiquid Trophozo...
Stool examination  Wet preparation: I. 0.85% Normal saline (NaCl) preparation. II. 1% Lugol's iodine preparation. III. Pe...
Wet preparation Materials: • Cover slips • 0.85% Sodium chloride solution (NaCl) • Lugol’s Iodine Solution • Wooden applic...
Wet preparation normal saline & Lugol's iodine (Direct smear) • Place a drop of normal saline (NaCl) or Lugol's iodine is ...
 Examination of dysenteric and unformed specimens: • Using a wire loop or piece of stick, place a small amount of specime...
Concentration techniques (concentrate & separate the parasites from fecal debris)  Formol-ether concentration technique (...
Concentration techniques (cont.) Flotation technique (33% zinc sulfate): floats parasites free of fecal debris by using a...
Permanent stains for faecal smears • Trophozoites and cysts of the intestinal amoebae, flagellates and ciliates can be fou...
Special technique • Adhesive tape (cellophane) method for detecting of Enterobius vermicularis (pinworm) eggs: 1. Prepare ...
Microscopic examination Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Microscopic examination • The 10x objective: eggs and larvae of helminths and of ciliates. • The 40x objective: most of th...
Fertile egg Fertile egg (infective stage) with larvae Infertile egg Infertile decorticated egg Fertile decorticated eggInf...
Trichuris trichiura Capillaria philippinensis Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Atypical eggs of T. trichiura Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Hookworm (Ancylostoma duodenale, Necator americanus) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Hookworm Mite egg Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Strongyloides stercoralis Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Rhabditiform larvae of S. stercoralis Rhabditiform larvae of Hookworm Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Enterobius vermicularis (Pinworm) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Pollen grain Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Starch granules Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Schistosoma spp S. mansoni S. japonicum S. intercalatum Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Clonorrchis sinensis Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Paragonimus westermani Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Fasciola spp Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Diphyllobothrium latum Taenia spp Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Diphyllobothrium latumFasciola sppParagonimus westermani Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Dipylidium caninum Hymenolepis diminuta Hymenolepis nana Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Dipylidium caninum Plant cell Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Unknown artifact Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Entamoeba histolytica (Cysts and trophozoites) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Entamoeba coli (Cysts and trophozoites Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Giardia lamblia (Cysts and trophozoites) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Pentatrichomonas hominis Giardia lamblia Chilomastix mesnili Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST Chilomastix mesnili
Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Blastocystis hominis (Vacuolar forms) Isospora belli (Oocysts) Cryptosporidium parvum (Oocyst) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Miscellaneous & artifacts Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Charcot-leyden Triple phosphate Calcium oxalatehematoidin Crystals Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Fat and fatty acid crystals Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Plant fibers Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Meat fibers starch Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
yeast Fungal spore Pollen grainPollen grain Pollen grain Pollen grain Pollen grain Pollen graindiatoms diatoms diatomsMite...
Rotifer Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
Infection control Faecal specimens, like other specimens received in the laboratory, must be handled with care to avoid aq...
In the minds of most laboratory personnel, analysis of fecal specimens fits into the category of a “necessary evil” and fe...
References • Clinical Parasitology A PRACTICAL APPROACH, 2nd e • Medical parasitology 5th e • Bailey & Scott's DIAGNOSTIC ...
  1. 1. Medical laboratory science Stool analysis Outline: • Macroscopic & physical examination of stool (Gross). • Wet preparation (saline & lugol's iodine). • Concentration techniques (FECT, flotation) • Microscopic examination. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  2. 2. For whom stool analysis is required? • Patient with abdominal pain. • Patients with diarrhea. • Patients with anemia. • Patients with abnormal stool color. • Too thin or do not grow well. Specimen Collection for Stool Samples • Stool samples are collected in clean, dry, leak-proof containers (not required to be sterile!!), since fecal specimens contain many strains of normally occurring organisms. • Three consecutive samples are tested! • Don’t refrigerate the sample. test within 1 hour. • Never leave stool specimens exposed to the air in containers without lids. • Patient should avoid medication that affect the result (anti-parasite). • Patients should be made aware that samples should not be contaminated with water, cleaners or with urine!! • Interference substances: Antibiotics, antiseptics, laxatives, mineral oil, soap. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  3. 3. Macroscopic & physical examination of stool  Color: A normal stool is brown (stercobilin pigment). Normal stool color of infants is yellow-green. • Abnormal: • Clay colored (gray white) or pale stool (obstructing jaundice). • Bright red > lower gastrointestinal bleeding (inflammation, anal fissure, hemorrhoids, tumors). • Green color > medication and vitamins. • Black > upper gastrointestinal bleeding (peptic ulcer, stomach carcinoma), or iron medication (anemia).  Consistency: • Normal: formed. • Abnormal: Hard (constipation), semi formed & soft (parasitic infections), loose (diarrhea), watery (bacterial infections), rice watery (cholera), steatorrhea (Giardiasis).  pH: Normal: alkaline, varying according to type of diet. Acidic (amoebic dysentery), alkaline (shigellosis).  Mucus: normally: few undetectable amount mixed with stool, high amount with pus indicate bacterial infection, mucus with blood indicate amoebiasis.  Blood: Nil. Blood seen in case of lower GIT bleeding (Bilharziasis, anal fissure, hemorrhoids).  parasites: Nil. Parasites (worms) seen by naked eye: Ascaris lumbricoides, Enterobius vermicularis, Taenia spp. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  4. 4. Adult worm of Taenia spp. Gravid (proglottid) segment Adult worm of E. vermicularis Adult worms of A. lumbricoidesAlyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  5. 5. Stool preservatives: 1. 5%–10% formalin (helminths eggs, larvae and protozoan cysts), concentration techniques. 2. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) for protozoan trophozoites (E. histolytica), cysts and helminths eggs and larvae. 3. Merthiolate –Iodine Formalin MIF, good for wet preparations and concentration techniques (preservation and staining). 4. Sodium acetate–acetic acid–formalin (SAF) for protozoan cysts, trophozoites (E. histolytica) and helminths eggs, larvae. For concentration techniques. 5. Bayer’s solution (modified formalin solution containing copper chloride, glacial acetic acid, and formalin) for long period. • Formed stools may be refrigerated for 1–2 days Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  6. 6. Parasite stagesMaximum time for examination Stool consistency Trophozoites, helminth eggs, larvae30 minutesLiquid Trophozoites, cysts, helminth eggs, larvae1 hourSemisolid Cysts, helminth eggs, larvae24 hoursFormed • Blood and mucus may be found in faeces from patients with amoebic dysentery, intestinal schistosomiasis, invasive balantidiasis (rare infection), and in severe T. trichiura infections. Other non-parasitic conditions in which blood and mucus may be found include bacillary dysentery, Salmonellosis, Intestinal TB, Campylobacter enteritis, ulcerative colitis, intestinal tumor, and hemorrhoids. • Pasty stool with high fat content is suggestive of CBD Obstruction, Cystic fibrosis. • Translucent gelatinous mucous on the surface of the formed stool is found in Spastic Constipation, colitis. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  7. 7. Stool examination  Wet preparation: I. 0.85% Normal saline (NaCl) preparation. II. 1% Lugol's iodine preparation. III. Permanent stain for best morphology.  Concentration techniques, more sensitive than direct wet mount (detect small numbers of parasites): I. Formol-ether concentration technique (FECT) II. Flotation technique (zinc sulphate). Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  8. 8. Wet preparation Materials: • Cover slips • 0.85% Sodium chloride solution (NaCl) • Lugol’s Iodine Solution • Wooden applicator • Fresh stool • Gloves Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  9. 9. Wet preparation normal saline & Lugol's iodine (Direct smear) • Place a drop of normal saline (NaCl) or Lugol's iodine is on a clean microscopic slide. Take a small amount 2 mg, (matchstick head amount) of stool with wooden stick. Mix well. Place coverslip, avoid air bubbles formation! • Examine under microscope. • Note that! any part contain mucus, blood and pus should be included & examined firstly (touch different parts of stool). • It is a rapid method for detect ova, cysts and motile form of parasites, but not sensitive (light infection). • Iodine stain cysts, nucleus, glycogen (good contrast). Note that! iodine kill the parasite (motile form!). Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  10. 10.  Examination of dysenteric and unformed specimens: • Using a wire loop or piece of stick, place a small amount of specimen, to include blood and mucus on one end of a slide. Without adding saline, cover with a cover glass and using a tissue, press gently on the cover glass to make a thin preparation. • Place a drop of eosin reagent on the other end of the slide. Mix a small amount of the specimen with the eosin and cover with a cover glass. Eosin does not stain living trophozoites but provides a pink background which can make them easier to see. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  11. 11. Concentration techniques (concentrate & separate the parasites from fecal debris)  Formol-ether concentration technique (FECT): concentrate the parasites in sediment, formalin for fixation, ether cleans the specimen by dissolving and float the fat & fecal debris. Recovers eggs, larvae & cysts. • Procedure: 1. Using a rod or stick, transfer a 1 g (pea-size) of faeces into 7 ml of 10% formalin and mix well. 2. Sieve (tea strainer or gauze) and collect the suspension in a conical (centrifuge) tube 15 ml. 3. Add 3 ml of ether, cap the tube then mix well by shaking for 1 minute. 4. Centrifuge at 1500 – 2500 rpm for 5 – 10 minutes. 5. Four layers will be formed, using a stick loosen the layer of fecal debris from the side of the tube and invert the tube to discard the top three layers leaving the sediment. 6. Place a drop of sediment and examine microscopically (10X and 40X). Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  12. 12. Concentration techniques (cont.) Flotation technique (33% zinc sulfate): floats parasites free of fecal debris by using a solution having a specific gravity (1.180-1.200) greater than the parasites, good for G. lamblia, E. histolytica and eggs of H. nana. Note that! This method not suitable for operculated and larger eggs since they are too heavy to float, and the protozoan cysts become distorted (difficult to identify). Ether is flammable!! • Procedure: 1. In a glass beaker contain (3 – 4 ml) of zinc sulphate solution mix about 1 g of faeces (or 2 ml if a fluid sample). Transfer the suspension to test tube. 2. Fill the tube with zinc sulphate. Using a Pasteur pipette, add the solution drop by drop to fill the tube up to the top. 3. Carefully place a clean cover glass on top of the tube. 4. Leave undisturbed for 30 – 45 minutes!!!(don’t leave longer, the cysts become distorted and the eggs will be being to sink. 5. Carefully remove the cover glass from the tube, place the cover glass face downwards on a slide. Alternatively, the tube is centrifuged at 2500 rpm for 2 minutes, take a drop from the surface (supernatant). 6. Examine microscopically (10X and 40X). Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  13. 13. Permanent stains for faecal smears • Trophozoites and cysts of the intestinal amoebae, flagellates and ciliates can be found and identified best in permanently stained faecal smears. 1. Trichrome stain (fresh+Schaudinn’s or PVA preserved samples): for trophozoites or cysts of protozoa: 70% alcohol 2 min> 5 min in a mixture of iodine & 70% alcohol> 70% alcohol 2 times> stain in trichrome stain 10 min> acid alcohol 2-3 sec> dip slide in 95% alcohol then 100% alcohol then xylene> mounting medium (DPX)> coverslip. 2. Iron haematoxylin stain (fresh, PVA or SAF preserved samples): 70% alcohol 5 min> 50% alcohol 2 min> tape water 5 min> haematoxylin stain 10 min> D.W 1 min> picric acid 1 min> tape water 10 min> 70% alcohol+1 drop of ammonia for 5 min> 95% alcohol 5 min> 100% alcohol then xylene> mounting medium> coverslip. 3. Modified Kinyoun's Ziehl-Neelsen technique (acid-fast stain), for coccidia e.g. C. parvum: Thin smear, air-dry fixed in methanol for 2-3 min> stain with cold carbol-fuchsin 5-10 min> differentiate in 1% HCL-ethanol> rinse in tape water> counter stain with 0.25% malachite green or methylene blue 30 sec> rinse in tape water. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  14. 14. Special technique • Adhesive tape (cellophane) method for detecting of Enterobius vermicularis (pinworm) eggs: 1. Prepare the tape. 2. Take sample on peri-anal skin in the morning. 3. Stick tape on microscope slide. Cotton swab (dipped in saline also can be used. Fingernails. 1 2 3 Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  15. 15. Microscopic examination Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  16. 16. Microscopic examination • The 10x objective: eggs and larvae of helminths and of ciliates. • The 40x objective: most of the protozoans. • Oil immersion+Lugol’s solution smear: differentiation of species. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  17. 17. Fertile egg Fertile egg (infective stage) with larvae Infertile egg Infertile decorticated egg Fertile decorticated eggInfertile egg Larvae from a broken egg Ascaris lumbricoides Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  18. 18. Trichuris trichiura Capillaria philippinensis Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  19. 19. Atypical eggs of T. trichiura Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  20. 20. Hookworm (Ancylostoma duodenale, Necator americanus) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  21. 21. Hookworm Mite egg Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  22. 22. Strongyloides stercoralis Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  23. 23. Rhabditiform larvae of S. stercoralis Rhabditiform larvae of Hookworm Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  24. 24. Enterobius vermicularis (Pinworm) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  25. 25. Pollen grain Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  26. 26. Starch granules Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  27. 27. Schistosoma spp S. mansoni S. japonicum S. intercalatum Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  28. 28. Clonorrchis sinensis Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  29. 29. Paragonimus westermani Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  30. 30. Fasciola spp Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  31. 31. Diphyllobothrium latum Taenia spp Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  32. 32. Diphyllobothrium latumFasciola sppParagonimus westermani Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  33. 33. Dipylidium caninum Hymenolepis diminuta Hymenolepis nana Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  34. 34. Dipylidium caninum Plant cell Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  35. 35. Unknown artifact Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  36. 36. Entamoeba histolytica (Cysts and trophozoites) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  37. 37. Entamoeba coli (Cysts and trophozoites Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  38. 38. Giardia lamblia (Cysts and trophozoites) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  39. 39. Pentatrichomonas hominis Giardia lamblia Chilomastix mesnili Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  40. 40. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST Chilomastix mesnili
  41. 41. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  42. 42. Blastocystis hominis (Vacuolar forms) Isospora belli (Oocysts) Cryptosporidium parvum (Oocyst) Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  43. 43. Miscellaneous & artifacts Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  44. 44. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  45. 45. Charcot-leyden Triple phosphate Calcium oxalatehematoidin Crystals Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  46. 46. Fat and fatty acid crystals Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  47. 47. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  48. 48. Plant fibers Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  49. 49. Meat fibers starch Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  50. 50. yeast Fungal spore Pollen grainPollen grain Pollen grain Pollen grain Pollen grain Pollen graindiatoms diatoms diatomsMite eggMoral mushroom Fungal spore Plant ringPlant cell Plant cell unknown Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  51. 51. Rotifer Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  52. 52. Infection control Faecal specimens, like other specimens received in the laboratory, must be handled with care to avoid aquiring infection from infectious parasites, bacteria and viruses. • Infective forms of parasites such as S. stercoralis, E. vermicularis, taenia spp, E. histolytica, G. lamblia, B. coli and C. parvum. • Bacteria such as Shigella, Salmonella and V. cholerae. • Viruses such as hepatitis A, E and rotavirus. Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  53. 53. In the minds of most laboratory personnel, analysis of fecal specimens fits into the category of a “necessary evil” and few enjoy such tasks • This has been a presentation of Alyazeed Hussein. • Thanks for your attention and kind patience. • Any questions, additions, or comments? Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST
  54. 54. References • Clinical Parasitology A PRACTICAL APPROACH, 2nd e • Medical parasitology 5th e • Bailey & Scott's DIAGNOSTIC MICROBIOLOGY, 14th e • CDC. • A handbook of medical laboratory technology 2nd e • Fundamentals of the study of urine and body fluids, Springer. • www.researchgate.com Alyazeed hussein, BSc-SUST

