La Gramática: Conocer e identificar los diferentes elementos gramaticales de un texto Castellano y Literaura 2do Año
La Gramática Es el estudio de las reglas y principios que gobiernan el uso de las lenguas y la organización de las palabra...
El Texto El texto es una unidad de comunicación que varía en complejidad y extensión. Se caracteriza por tener un propósit...
Niveles de Análisis de la Lengua La gramática, como disciplina, describe las unidades de la lengua y su funcionamiento. En...
¿Sabías que? En un sentido más estricto, se considera que los componentes de la gramática son solamente la morfología y la...
El párrafo: ideas principales y secundarias El párrafo es cada una de las divisiones de un escrito. Está formado por un co...
Ejemplos de la identificación de la Idea Principal y Secundaria El lenguaje como forma de comunicación es muy amplio, para...
Ejemplos de la identificación de la Idea Principal y Secundaria La sociedad y la cultura son temas similares y que van de ...
Recuerda, ante cualquier inquietud ve al foro de dudas
La Gramática
  1. 1. La Gramática: Conocer e identificar los diferentes elementos gramaticales de un texto Castellano y Literaura 2do Año
  2. 2. La Gramática Es el estudio de las reglas y principios que gobiernan el uso de las lenguas y la organización de las palabras dentro de unas oraciones y otro tipo de constituyentes sintácticos. También se denomina así al conjunto de reglas y principios que gobiernan el uso de una lengua concreta; así, cada lengua tiene su propia gramática.
  3. 3. El Texto El texto es una unidad de comunicación que varía en complejidad y extensión. Se caracteriza por tener un propósito: informar, manifestar un sentimiento, entretener. Un texto tendrá sentido en una actividad comunicativa si reúne un conjunto de propiedades: • Adecuación. El texto debe responder a la situación comunicativa concreta en la que se emplea. • Coherencia. Es una de las principales características de un texto y existe cuando las ideas del texto están relacionadas temáticamente y no son contradictorias entre sí. • Cohesión. Se manifiesta a partir de distintos procedimientos lingüísticos que hacen posibles las relaciones existentes entre las partes del texto. La cohesión no asegura la coherencia de los elementos relacionados, pero contribuye con ella.
  4. 4. Niveles de Análisis de la Lengua La gramática, como disciplina, describe las unidades de la lengua y su funcionamiento. En un sentido amplio, la gramática abarca distintos niveles de análisis, que son: Fonético- fonológico. Estudia los sonidos de la lengua. Morfológico. Estudia los constituyentes de las palabras (los morfemas) y los procedimientos de formación de las mismas. Sintáctico. Estudia las reglas de combinación, interrelación y jerarquía de las palabras para formar los grupos o sintagmas y las oraciones. Una unidad sintáctica forma parte de otra unidad superior, excepto en el caso de la oración, que es la unidad de rango superior. Semántico. Estudia el significado de las palabras, los sintagmas y las oraciones. Pragmático. Estudia los enunciados en contexto.
  5. 5. ¿Sabías que? En un sentido más estricto, se considera que los componentes de la gramática son solamente la morfología y la sintaxis. Según este punto de vista, el análisis lingüístico se lleva a cabo solo en dos niveles: el morfológico, que describe los constituyentes de las palabras –los morfemas– e indica su valor o función; y el sintáctico, que describe los constituyentes de la oración –sintagmas y palabras– y sus funciones.
  6. 6. El párrafo: ideas principales y secundarias El párrafo es cada una de las divisiones de un escrito. Está formado por un conjunto de oraciones relacionadas entre sí por una misma idea. En el primer párrafo, se establece la idea principal que contiene el planteamiento del tema. Luego, esas ideas serán desarrolladas siguiendo una secuencia lógica. Los conectores son herramientas que se usan en los párrafos para adicionar, contrastar, comparar, describir o enumerar las ideas. Finalmente, es necesario un párrafo que resuma, cierre o concluya el planteamiento inicial. Cada texto tiene su propia gramática, es decir, utiliza determinadas palabras, enlaces, verbos específicos. Por ejemplo, un texto instructivo utiliza verbos en infinitivo, modo imperativo o subjuntivo. En los textos narrativos es frecuente la presencia de conectores temporales; mientras que en los textos descriptivos se usan muchos adjetivos.
  7. 7. Ejemplos de la identificación de la Idea Principal y Secundaria El lenguaje como forma de comunicación es muy amplio, para esto los seres humanos utilizamos una serie de códigos y símbolos que nos mantienen en comunicación constante consciente o inconscientemente, como lo es el lenguaje oral, escrito (lenguaje verbal), expresión facial, corporal, sonidos, tono de la voz (lenguaje no verbal). Subrayada se encuentra la idea principal, el resto que no está subrayado serían las ideas secundarias, pero ¿cómo podríamos resumirlo para comprender mejor lo que quiere decir éste párrafo? Fácil: • Idea principal: Amplitud del lenguaje como medio de comunicación. • Idea secundaria: Esto se da a través de una diversidad de códigos y símbolos como lo son el lenguaje verbal y no verbal.
  8. 8. Ejemplos de la identificación de la Idea Principal y Secundaria La sociedad y la cultura son temas similares y que van de la mano, pero no deben confundirse ya que no son iguales, el primero se refiere al grupo de personas que conviven y se relacionan a partir de un sistema organizado de normas y directrices, el segundo son todos los comportamientos, costumbres y actitudes que una vez perpetuados en el tiempo forman las características de una sociedad. Subrayada se encuentra la idea principal, el resto que no está subrayado serían las ideas secundarias, pero ¿cómo podríamos resumirlo para comprender mejor lo que quiere decir éste párrafo? Fácil: • Idea principal: La sociedad y la cultura no son lo mismo aunque puedan tener cierto parecido. • Idea secundaria: La Sociedad es el grupo de personas y la Cultura son todos los comportamientos que de estas personas derivan.
  9. 9. Recuerda, ante cualquier inquietud ve al foro de dudas

