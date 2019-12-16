Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
"READS LIKE A CLASSIC" Market Wizard, Mark Minervini "THE BEST BOOK THAT WILL NEVER GET AN AWARD" William Leung, Trader, C...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [GIFT IDEAS]My Trading Bible |E-BOOKS library
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Mark Andrew Ritchieq Pages : 190 pagesq Publisher : Island Lake Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 09646...
DISCRIPSI "READS LIKE A CLASSIC" Market Wizard, Mark Minervini "THE BEST BOOK THAT WILL NEVER GET AN AWARD" William Leung,...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book [GIFT IDEAS]My Trading Bible |E-BOOKS library, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IM...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[GIFT IDEAS]My Trading Bible |E-BOOKS library

4 views

Published on

READS LIKE A CLASSIC Market Wizard, Mark Minervini THE BEST BOOK THAT WILL NEVER GET AN AWARD William Leung, Trader, China The market wizards have given the widest variety of trading advice imaginable. Ritchie continues the trend with a ground breaking thesis that one must learn how to lose. Everyone wants to take on risk, reap the rewards, and do it without any drawdown. Ritchie provides the first mathematical proof that such a goal is impossible, and could be a recipe for disaster. Ritchie gives you two choices - lose like a pro and keep trading, or lose like a novice and quit. He even includes sections for Christians who quietly suffer from the guilt of expanding the gap between the rich and everyone else.

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[GIFT IDEAS]My Trading Bible |E-BOOKS library

  1. 1. "READS LIKE A CLASSIC" Market Wizard, Mark Minervini "THE BEST BOOK THAT WILL NEVER GET AN AWARD" William Leung, Trader, China The market wizards have given the widest variety of trading advice imaginable. Ritchie continues the trend with a ground breaking thesis that one must learn how to lose. Everyone wants to take on risk, reap the rewards, and do it without any drawdown. Ritchie provides the first mathematical proof that such a goal is impossible, and could be a recipe for disaster. Ritchie gives you two choices - lose like a pro and keep trading, or lose like a novice and quit. He even includes sections for Christians who quietly suffer from the guilt of expanding the gap between the rich and everyone else. [GIFT IDEAS]My Trading Bible |E-BOOKS library "READS LIKE A CLASSIC" Market Wizard, Mark Minervini "THE BEST BOOK THAT WILL NEVER GET AN AWARD" William Leung, Trader, China The market wizards have given the widest variety of trading advice imaginable. Ritchie continues the trend with a ground breaking thesis that one must learn how to lose. Everyone wants to take on risk, reap the rewards, and do it without any drawdown. Ritchie provides the first mathematical proof that such a goal is impossible, and could be a recipe for disaster. Ritchie gives you two choices - lose like a pro and keep trading, or lose like a novice and quit. He even includes sections for Christians who quietly suffer from the guilt of expanding the gap between the rich and everyone else.
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [GIFT IDEAS]My Trading Bible |E-BOOKS library
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Mark Andrew Ritchieq Pages : 190 pagesq Publisher : Island Lake Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0964695200q ISBN-13 : 9780964695207q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI "READS LIKE A CLASSIC" Market Wizard, Mark Minervini "THE BEST BOOK THAT WILL NEVER GET AN AWARD" William Leung, Trader, China The market wizards have given the widest variety of trading advice imaginable. Ritchie continues the trend with a ground breaking thesis that one must learn how to lose. Everyone wants to take on risk, reap the rewards, and do it without any drawdown. Ritchie provides the first mathematical proof that such a goal is impossible, and could be a recipe for disaster. Ritchie gives you two choices - lose like a pro and keep trading, or lose like a novice and quit. He even includes sections for Christians who quietly suffer from the guilt of expanding the gap between the rich and everyone else.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book [GIFT IDEAS]My Trading Bible |E-BOOKS library, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×