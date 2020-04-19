Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 7 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 8  pági...
elsiglo.com.ve2  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Privadosdelibertadciudadanos vinculadosalaacademiadebéisbol Por...
elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | 3DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Palabra de Dios Si permanecéis en mí, y mis palabras permanecen...
elsiglo.com.ve4  |  EL MUNDO DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 LaOMSpidióagobiernosrevisar “loantesposible”estadísticasdeCovid-1...
elsiglo.com.ve DEPORTES  | 5DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 deMiguelCabreraparacelebrar Treintaysietemotivos Miguel Cabrera de...
elsiglo.com.ve6  |  DEPORTES DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Dolson explicó que la infección les“pegó bas- tante duro” Dolson ...
elsiglo.com.ve FARÁNDULA  | 7DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Jesse&Joypresentanminiserie consunuevodisco“Aire” EFE Antes de pr...
sucesoselsiglo.com.ve 8 19DE ABRIL DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve Se desconoce los responsables ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edicion Impresa El Siglo 19-04-2020

41 views

Published on

Edicion Impresa El Siglo 19-04-2020

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Edicion Impresa El Siglo 19-04-2020

  1. 1. elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 7 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 8  páginas   19DE ABRILDE 2020 DOMINGO PREMIO NACIONAL DE PERIODISMO | AÑO XLVIII | N° 16.329 | DEPÓSITO LEGAL PP-197301AR65 LauraChimarasrememorólamuertedesupadre DEPORTES Treinta y siete motivos de Miguel Cabrera para celebrar | 5 Federación de Atletismo de EEUU despide empleados por el Covid-19 | 6 TRABAJOS COMUNITARIOS REIMPULSA PLAN DE DESINFECCIÓN HABLÓ EL FISCAL GENERAL Ciudadanos que no usaron los tapaboca deben realizar trabajos comunitarios Aspecto de la reunión sostenida por el gobernador Marco Torres en la sede de PC Por foco de contagio en Nueva Esparta Privados de libertad ciudadanos delaacademiadebéisbolylaepidemiólogo elsiglo El Tribunal Segundo de Primera Instancia del esta- do Nueva Esparta, en uso de sus atribuciones legales, dictó medida privativa de libertad contra cinco ciudadanos per- tenecientes a la academia de béisbol ubicada en el valle de Pedro González, donde se de- tectó un foco de Covid-19. La medida judicial fue dictada contra Roberto Vha- lies, director de la academia deportiva; Roberto Vhalies Milano, gerente general; José Luis Rodríguez, entrenador y María Esparragoza, médico de la academia, a quienes se les imputó los delitos de omisión del cuidado de los menores de edad. Además, el juzgado dictó medida privativa de libertad contra la ciudadana Carmen Hernández, médico epide- miólogo de la Gobernación del estado Nueva Esparta, por infringir el artículo 54 de la Ley Orgánica de Seguridad de la Nación. La funcionaria in- cumplió orden de suministrar información al Estado Mayor de Salud Las personas procesadas continuaban con sus recepti- vas actividades deportivas, a sabiendas de que estas accio- nes estaban prohibidas por el Ejecutivo Nacional mediante decreto presidencial que dictó cuarentena social y colectiva, con el objetivo de prevenir la expansión de la pandemia glo- bal del Covid- 19. | 2 l El fiscal Tarek William Saab, informó sobre la falta de la funcionaria y otras cinco personas involucradas tuvo como consecuencia el con- tagio múltiple de Covid-19 l “A Carmen Hernández, epidemióloga y en- cargada de la coordinación epidemiológica regional se le imputó el artículo 54 de la Ley Orgánica de Seguridad Nacional”, dijo. l Incumplió con la obligación que tiene como funcionario público de suministrar los datos e información al Estado Mayor de Salud”, indicó Saab. l Se determinó que Hernández visitó la aca- demia los días 22 de marzo y 6 de abril, y dio autorización para que la academia siguiera funcionando, violentando la cuarentena social y el estado de alarma”, señaló.Tarek William Saab habló sobre falta de la funcionaria y cinco perso- nas por contagio múltiple de Covid-19 MUNDO l Funcionarios policiales vienen cumpliendo las órdenes emana- das por el Gobierno de Aragua, obligando a que las personas usen el tapaboca y guantes como medi- das de protección. l La PA realizó en la mañana de este sábado varios dispositivos en el perímetro de Maracay y consta- tó que algunas personas no usan el tapaboca. Se mostraron desa- fiantes. l Los infractores fueron detenidos y trasladados al Comando de José Félix Ribas. l Los aprehendidos deben cum- plir con trabajos comunitarios como sanción y sembrar concien- cia en la población. | 8 l El gobernador Rodolfo Marco Torres realizó este sábado una mesa de trabajo, a fin de darle un reimpulso al Plan de Desinfección, que hasta la fecha, en la región alcanza la ejecución de 4 mil 200 jornadas. l“Nos encontramos evaluando un plan de reimpulso a las más de 4 mil 200 actividades del Plan de Desinfección”, expresó el gobernador. l La reunión sirvió para hacer una valoración a los equipos que se están implementando para estos procesos de desinfección masiva, con cloro y alcohol. l Comentó que para el proceso estarán dispuestos camiones cisternas, vehículos cisternas, tanques de la GNB y un vehículo de la Gobernación. l La reunión se llevó a cabo con la secretaria de Gobierno, Mary Romero, el director de PC, César González Yaguaro y la doctora María Jorge. | 3 Aspecto general de la fábrica de gel en París FábricadegelencalledeParís elsiglo En una céntrica calle de Pa- rís florece una fábrica de gel desinfectante de manos para paliar la escasez de este pro- ducto básico para combatir la pandemia de Covid-19. Hasta 10.000 litros al día de este líquido han salido de la improvisada industria levan- tada por un farmacéutico de la capital para tratar de hacer frente a la demanda de un pro- ducto. “Nosotros no producíamos este tipo de gel, pero la OMS pidió a todos los farmacéuticos que pudieran que lo hicieran”, dijo el director de la farmacia Delpech, Frabian Bruno, artífi- ce de la planta. | 4 l Nicolás Maduro reiteró su llamado a las autori- dades regionales para unir esfuerzos y velar por el cumplimiento de la cuarentena en todo el país, ante la amenaza de la pandemia l Pido máxima coordinación y conciencia en esta batalla por la vida”, escribió el Mandatario en la red social Twitter. l El pasado 16 de marzo, el Gobierno Nacional dio inicio a la cuarentena social en siete estados del país y luego se decretó para todo el país, con el fin de evitar el brote masivo del virus en la nación. l Hasta este sábado, en Venezuela se reportan 227 casos positivos de Covid-19, de los cuales 113 se han recuperado desde que se detectaron los primeros infectados el pasado 13 de marzo, y se mantiene la cifra de nueve personas fallecidas. NO SE REPORTARON CASOS DE COVID-19 SUPERVISAN l Las autoridades regio- nales y municipales conti- núan con la campaña de lim- pieza en los espacios donde se expenden alimentos. l Realizaron un recorri- do por las instalaciones del Mercado Mayorista supervi- sando los trabajos de limpie- za y desinfección que ejecuta el equipo de Protección Civil en conjunto con los comer- ciantes. l Las labores de desin- fección se vienen realizando semanalmente con el objetivo de evitar la propagación del virus en la zona.| 2
  2. 2. elsiglo.com.ve2  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Privadosdelibertadciudadanos vinculadosalaacademiadebéisbol Pordesacatoacuarentenasocial En la sede del Palacio de Justicia de Nueva Esparta se llevó a cabo la audiencia Cinco directivos de la escuela de béisbol fueron privados de libertad AVN El Tribunal Segundo de Primera Instancia del estado Nueva Esparta dictó medida privativa de libertad contra cinco ciudadanos pertenecien- tes a una academia de béisbol ubicada en el valle de Pedro González, donde se detectó un foco de Covid-19. La medida privativa de li- bertad fue dictada contra los ciudadanos Roberto Vhalies, director de la academia depor- tiva; Roberto Vhalies Milano, gerente general; José Luis Ro- dríguez, entrenador y María Esparragoza, médico de la aca- demia, a quienes se les imputó los delitos de omisión del cui- dado de los menores de edad. Además, el juzgado dictó medida privativa de libertad contra la ciudadana Carmen Hernández, médico epidemió- logo, de la Gobernación del estado Nueva Esparta, por in- fringir el artículo 54 de la Ley orgánica de Seguridad de la Nación. Las personas procesadas continuaban con sus recepti- vas actividades deportivas, a sabiendas de que estas accio- nes estaban prohibidas por el Ejecutivo Nacional mediante decreto presidencial que dictó cuarentena social y colectiva, con el objetivo de prevenir la expansión de la pandemia glo- bal del Covid- 19. En las instalaciones de este escuela deportiva se encontra- ban aglomerados más de 70 personas entre ellos menores de edad que dieron positivo al Coronavirus. Tarek William Saab dijo que la directora de epidemiología in- cumplió de dar información En Nueva Esparta Epidemiólogaincumplióorden desuministrarinformaciónal EstadoMayordeSalud AVN El fiscal General de la Re- pública, Tarek William Saab, informó este sábado que la ciudadana Carmen Hernán- dez, encargada de coordinar la oficina regional de epidemio- logía en el estado Nueva Es- parta, fue privada de libertad por el Ministerio Público por no cumplir con el suministro de información importante al Estado Mayor de Salud, con- templado en el artículo 54 de la Ley Orgánica de Seguridad de la Nación. La falta de la funcionaria y otras cinco personas involucra- das tuvo como consecuencia el contagio múltiple de Covid-19 en 20 personas pertenecientes a una academia de béisbol en Nueva Esparta, por desacatar el decreto de cuarentena social y colectiva al mantener las acti- vidades deportivas, que impli- caba la presencia de menores de edad en el lugar. “A Carmen Hernández, epidemióloga y encargada de coordinación epidemiológi- ca regional del estado Nueva Esparta se le imputó el artí- culo 54 de la Ley Orgánica de Seguridad Nacional. Es decir por incumplir con la obliga- ción que tiene como funciona- rio público de suministrar los datos e información al estado mayor de salud”, indicó Saab en declaraciones desde el Mi- nisterio Público en Caracas. Además, se determinó que Hernández visitó la academia los días 22 de marzo y 6 de abril, y dio autorización para que la academia siguiera fun- cionando, violentando la cua- rentena social y el estado de alarma decretado por el presi- dente Nicolás Maduro. Por otra parte, y de acuer- do con la investigación del MP, el pasado 13 de marzo, el ciudadano Roberto Alejan- dro Valhis, gerente general de la academia, ingresó al país procedente de República Do- minicana, sin acudir a ningún centro de salud para realizarse la prueba de Covid-19. Luego, el 14 de marzo ingre- saron otros cinco adolescentes integrantes de la misma acade- mia, también desde República Dominicana, quienes tampoco acudieron a un centro médico a realizarse la prueba de des- pistaje. Entre el adulto y los adolescentes había dos conta- giados. Para el 15 de abril, fueron encontrados todos dentro de la academia conviviendo con otras 57 personas y, “en con- secuencia de esa irresponsabi- lidad, fueron contagiadas otras 18 personas para un total de 20 en esta academia”, precisó Saab. Cada una de estas perso- nas fueron imputadas por los delitos de comisión por omi- sión de lesiones gravísimas en grado de continuidad y por negativa de suministrar infor- mación sobre el estado de sa- lud de las víctimas al Estado Mayor de Salud, en virtud del decreto presidencial para de- tener la propagación del virus Covid-19. Rusia calificó de ficticias acusaciones de EEUU sobre operaciones de narcotráfico en Venezuela Jorge Arreaza, canciller de Venezuela AVN El gobierno de Rusia cali- ficó de ficticias y carentes de rigor las acusaciones de ope- raciones de narcotráfico en Ve- nezuela que el Gobierno de Es- tados Unidos promueve contra Venezuela, con el objetivo de afianzar el bloqueo económico y financiero en medio de la cri- sis mundial por Covid-19. En un comunicado emitido por el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores ruso, y reseñado por el Ministerio de Relaciones Ex- teriores venezolano, explican que con el pretexto de suprimir supuestos envíos de drogas a la nación suramericana, retoman la intención de seguir aplican- do sanciones. De igual forma, señala que los argumentos de EEUU con- tra Venezuela, no concuerdan con las evaluaciones y conclu- siones presentadas por espe- cialistas de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU), al reconocer en 2019 la labor del país caribeño para frenar el tráfico ilícito de drogas. “Es importante mencionar que en este informe, los ex- pertos de la ONU destacan los éxitos del Gobierno venezo- lano en asegurar el nivel más bajo de consumo de drogas en Latinoamérica”, indica el co- municado. Ante esto, Rusia insta a Washington a poner atención en la propuesta hecha por el presidente Vladímir Putin, en la pasada cumbre del Grupo de los Veinte (G20), donde sugiere focalizar los esfuerzos en suministrar de manera mu- tua medicamentos, alimentos, equipos y tecnología durante la pandemia del Covid-19. “Creemos en la asistencia mutua y la solidaridad debe- rían convertirse en la base de cooperación interestatal en el difícil momento para la comu- nidad mundial”, reza parte del comunicado. El pasado 2 de abril, la por- tavoz de la cancillería rusa, María Zajarova, expresó que Estados Unidos debe centrar su interés por Venezuela, en ayudar a su pueblo a superar el Coronavirus. El bloqueo económico y fi- nanciero contra el país, ha pro- vocado un perjuicio financiero de 116 mil millones de dólares. Por este hecho, el Gobierno Bolivariano introdujo el pasa- do 14 de febrero una demanda ante la Corte Penal Internacio- nal (CPI) contra EEUU por delitos de lesa humanidad, ante las medidas coercitivas que atentan contra la estabili- dad del pueblo venezolano. Maduro llamó a los gobernadores unir esfuerzos para cumplir con la cuarentena Madurollamaagobernadores uniresfuerzosparacumplir cuarentenaanteCovid-19 AVN El presidente de la Repúbli- ca Bolivariana de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reiteró este sábado el llamado a las autori- dades regionales para unir es- fuerzos y velar por el cumpli- miento de la cuarentena social en todo el país, ante la amena- za del Covid-19. “Reitero el llamado a to- dos los gobernadores y go- bernadoras, a trabajar unidos, sin distinción, y a cumplir la cuarentena para enfrentar con efectividad la pandemia que hemos contenido, pero que aún no derrotamos. Pido máxima coordinación y con- ciencia en esta batalla por la vida”, escribió el Mandatario en la red social Twitter. El pasado 16 de marzo, el Gobierno Nacional dio inicio a la cuarentena social en siete estados del país y luego se de- cretó para todo el país, con el fin de evitar el brote masivo del virus en la nación. Hasta este sábado, en Ve- nezuela se reportan un total de 227 casos positivos de Co- vid-19, de los cuales 113 se han recuperado desde que se detectaron los primeros infec- tados el pasado 13 de marzo, y se mantiene la cifra de nueve personas fallecidas. ActivistasdeEEUUrechazanamenazas guerreristasdeTrumpcontraVenezuela AVN Diversas organizaciones y activistas defensores de dere- chos humanos de Estados Uni- dos, iniciaron una campaña en redes sociales con el objetivo de rechazar las amenazas de gue- rra de Donald Trump contra Venezuela. Mediante un vídeo divul- gado por el Movimiento de Mujeres de Estados Unidos, Codepink, los líderes sociales resaltan que es momento de que el mundo apoye y una es- fuerzos para derrotar la pande- mia del Covid-19. “En un momento donde el mundo pide a gritos solidaridad para luchar contra la pandemia del Covid-19, Estados Unidos está enviando buques de guerra a Venezuela. Mientras, Vene- zuela reúne sus recursos para proteger a su pueblo, Estados Unidos amenaza a ese país con agresión militar”, expresó Mar- garet Flowers, integrante del movimiento Resistencia Popu- lar. Por su parte, Nefta Freeman, activista de la organización Panafricanista, pidió al parti- do demócrata, a los centros de pensamiento y organizaciones liberales que tengan como prio- ridad trabajar en el cese de las políticas de cambio de gobierno y sanciones en contra de Vene- zuela. Bajo estos argumentos, Michelle Ellner, de Codepink propone a los estadouniden- ses promover en redes sociales una foto con la etiqueta #Fight- NotVenezuela en rechazo a la guerra contra el pueblo vene- zolano. “Puedes hacer un vídeo di- rigido a tus congresistas expli- cándoles ¿por qué? ni ahora en medio de la crisis de Covid-19, ni nunca, deben permitir que Trump inicie una guerra con Venezuela”, indica Ellner. El Gobierno de Estados Uni- dos acusó falsamente el pasado 1° de abril al gobierno de Ve- nezuela de narcotráfico y ame- nazó con el envío de buques de guerra en aguas cercanas a te- rritorio venezolano como parte de su supuesta lucha antidrogas.
  3. 3. elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | 3DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Palabra de Dios Si permanecéis en mí, y mis palabras permanecen en vosotros, pedid todo lo que queréis, y os será hecho.Juan 15:7 Gobiernoregionaldaráreimpulso alPlandeDesinfecciónenAragua Aspecto de la reunión de trabajo en la sede de Protección Civil en la calle Mariño elsiglo Cumpliendo con las orien- taciones del presidente de la República, a propósito de las acciones para cortar la cadena de contagio del Covid-19, el gobernador de Aragua, Rodol- fo Marco Torres, realizó este sábado una mesa de trabajo en la sede de Protección Civil de la entidad, a fin de darle un reimpulso al Plan de Desinfec- ción, que hasta la fecha, en la región alcanza la ejecución de 4 mil 200 jornadas. “Nos encontramos evaluan- do un plan de reimpulso a las más de 4 mil 200 actividades del Plan de Desinfección”, ex- presó el gobernador, quien diariamente evalúa las accio- nes a emprender o reforzar, en virtud de proteger la salud del pueblo aragüeño. La reunión sirvió para ha- cer una valoración a los equi- pos que se están implemen- tando para estos procesos de desinfección masiva, con cloro y alcohol, que el Gobierno Bo- livariano viene ejecutando en el territorio, además comentó que para el proceso estarán dispuestos camiones cisternas, vehículos cisternas, tanques de la Guardia Nacional Bolivaria- na (GNB) y un vehículo de la Gobernación de Aragua. El gobernador estuvo acompañado por la secretaria general de Gobierno, Mary Romero, el director de Protec- ción Civil (PC), César Gonzá- lez Yaguaro y la doctora María Jorge, y en el encuentro indicó que tienen todo listo para darle continuidad a la planificación. Por su parte, el titular de PC aseguró, “estamos bastante satisfechos con el trabajo que hemos venido haciendo, así como alegres con la adición de un camión cisterna de Ba- rrio Nuevo Barrio Tricolor, al cual se le hizo una adaptación especial para poder rociar con mayor eficacia las calles y ave- nidas de Aragua”. Vale resaltar que estas ac- ciones forman parte del Plan de Desinfección propuestas por el Ejecutivo Nacional, para brindar tranquilidad al pueblo que diariamente debe salir a trabajar o a hacer las compras necesarias, por lo que los ope- rativos se llevan a cabo en las zonas más concurridas de los 18 municipios que integran la geografía regional. Los vendedores y clientes cumplen con medidas de prevención en el Mercado Principal de Maracay Todos usan tapabocas y guantes Comerciantesyclientescumplen cuarentenaenMercadoPrincipal Simón Andrade, vendedor ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo fotos | RAFAEL SALGUERO Tras el decreto de cuaren- tena realizado por el Gobier- no Nacional por la llegada de la pandemia del Coronavirus al país, los ciudadanos han te- nido que cumplir de manera obligatoria algunas normati- vas, en especial el uso de tapa- bocas y guantes. Aragua, por ser actualmen- te el cuarto estado con un nú- mero significativo de personas contagiadas, las autoridades han tenido que tomar medi- das más drásticas para evitar la propagación del Covid-19 en la entidad. Ante la difícil situación de salud, en un recorrido reali- zado ayer por el conocido y tradicional Mercado Principal ubicado en el centro de Mara- cay, se pudo observar que los comerciantes portaban tapa- bocas y guantes, así como los clientes en su gran mayoría también cumplían con la nor- mativa. Al respecto, Víctor Del- gado, fiscal del mencionado Mercado, aseguró que durante la cuarentena los maracayeros han acatado el llamado de la autoridad regional y muni- cipal, “las personas vienen al mercado con su tapaboca y la mayoría usa también guantes”, afirmó. Agregó que se han presenta- do algunos inconvenientes con personas de la tercera edad, quienes a pesar de las distin- tas campañas de información sobre el Coronavirus, con res- pecto a las medidas de preven- ción y seguridad, se niegan a cumplir con lo establecido en el decreto presidencial. Por su parte, José Rojas, regidor del lugar, aseguró que están trabajando para el cum- plimiento eficaz de las me- didas de prevención, con el único propósito de atacar el Covid-19. El funcionario público hizo un llamado a todos los venezo- lanos, en especial a los mara- cayeros que tomen conciencia, “cuídense y cuiden a su familia y a todas aquellas personas que los rodean”, dijo. Mientras que Simón An- drade, vendedor en un local de verduras, vegetales y frutas, indicó que las ventas se han mantenido, “las amas de casa y los clientes en general están cumpliendo con lo estableci- do en la cuarentena, vienen a comprar con su tapaboca y guantes”, afirmó. Además sostuvo que se está cumpliendo con el horario es- tablecido, “estamos trabajan- do de martes a sábado desde las 8:00 de la mañana hasta las 11:00 a.m. y los domingos no abrimos porque realizan la desinfección del mercado”, aclaró. Desde esta casa editora le pedimos a todos lo venezola- nos, especialmente a nuestros lectores que se “queden en casa”, y si deben salir de sus ho- gares por una situación deter- minada por favor cumplan con las normativas establecidas por las autoridades gubernamen- tales. Víctor Delgado, fiscal y José Rojas, regidor del Mercado Municipal Agropatriaextiendedescuentos enventadesusinsumosagrícolas elsiglo En el marco del Plan de Siembra 2020-2021 la Empre- sa de Propiedad Social Agro- patria, extendió hasta el 8 de mayo del presente año, el 40% de descuento en la venta de insumos agrícolas, con el fir- me propósito de garantizar la siembra en los diferentes espa- cios productivos del país. Esta acción forma parte de las medidas que vienen im- plementando la estatal para continuar garantizando la dis- tribución de insumos agrícolas durante la cuarentena social y colectiva establecida por el jefe de Estado, Nicolás Maduro para combatir y evitar la pro- pagación del Covid-19, en fun- ción de fortalecer el derecho a la alimentación del pueblo ve- nezolano. De esta manera, el Gobier- no Nacional por medio del ente agrícola brinda el apoyo a los pequeños y medianos pro- ductores para juntos garantizar la producción de alimentos a pesar del bloqueo y sanciones impuestas en la nación. Los descuentos serán hasta un 40 por ciento Empresa eléctrica remplazó 15 transformadores en zonas aragüeñas La empresa eléctrica mejora el servicio en varias comunidades de Aragua elsiglo Las cuadrillas centinelas de Corpoelec en Aragua instala- ron quince transformadores de distintas capacidades, en siete comunidades ubicadas en los municipios Mario Bri- ceño Iragorry, Girardot, José Ángel Lamas, Sucre y Mariño, para garantizar la continuidad y confiabilidad del servicio a más de 300 familias que resi- den en esas localidades. Anunció el gerente Funcio- nal de la Estatal eléctrica, Lu- cas Sapian, que estas labores se cumplieron entre el 8 y 18 de abril, logrando instalar ocho equipos aportados por la Cor- poración y siete donados por las Alcaldías de José Ángel La- mas y Mario Briceño Iragorry (MBI). Destacó que las capacida- des de estos nuevos equipos van desde 25 a 75 Kva, ajusta- do a la necesidad de cada sec- tor y la incorporación de estos dispositivos a la red de media tensión, fue concretada por el personal operativo adscrito a los centros de servicios Sucre, Libertador y Girardot, según su zona de influencia. Los ocho nuevos transfor- madores direccionados por Corpoelec fueron instalados en la calle Los Lirios del sector Las Casitas en Guasimal y calle principal de Los Overos norte en Turmero, ambos ubicados en el municipio Mariño; calle Los Rosales en El Progreso de El Limón, municipio Mario Briceño Iragorry; en la Urb. San Jacinto, calle 8, edificio Tamaira, municipio Girardot y en la comunidad de Cagua, municipio Sucre. Con respecto a los equi- pos aportados por los alcaldes Erick Ramírez y Brullerby Suá- rez, explicó que 1 de 50 Kva fue conectado en el sector Patroci- nio Valle Federico Villena con calle Independencia en Santa Cruz, municipio Lamas, y seis de 25 kva, fueron destinados para la reactivación de dos po- zos de agua en la comunidad de Caña de Azúcar, UD-15 y UD-17 en MBI, enmarcado en la gestión conjunta orientada por el Gobierno Bolivariano. Puntualizó que este tipo de labores correctivas es parte del plan de atención priorizado, para dar respuesta a las comu- nidades aragüeñas, tal como lo direcciona el presidente Nico- lás Maduro, en su quinta línea estratégica, con respaldo del titular de la cartera Eléctrica, Freddy Brito e instrumenta- do a través de Corpoelec, con su equipo multidisciplinario, presto a abordar los requeri- mientos del pueblo. Labores que beneficiarán a más de 140 familias mariñenses elsiglo Bajo el plan de optimi- zación de servicios públicos orientado por el presidente de la República Nicolás Maduro, por el gobernador del estado Aragua, Rodolfo Marco To- rres, la alcaldesa del munici- pio Santiago Mariño, Joana Sánchez, anunció el inicio de los trabajos en la calle Camilo Torres con la sustitución de 95 metros de colectores de aguas servidas de 10 pulgadas. Por su parte, el coordina- dor de servicios públicos del casco de Turmero, Donny Graterol, aseguró que luego de una inspección se detectó la problemática, posterior a esto se realizó la evaluación técni- ca junto con la Dirección de Acueductos y la articulación del equipo político del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela para comenzar la excavación pertinente y detectar el acue- ducto principal de aguas ser- vidas. De igual forma, Graterol aseguró que pese a la cua- rentena social y colectiva, se encuentran en constante des- pliegue en todo el casco cen- tral de Turmero, atendiendo a la población para otorgarle la mayor suma de felicidad posi- ble a los mariñenses. Cuadrillas de obreros iniciaron un plan de optimización de los servicios públicos
  4. 4. elsiglo.com.ve4  |  EL MUNDO DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 LaOMSpidióagobiernosrevisar “loantesposible”estadísticasdeCovid-19 En una céntrica calle de París se observa el proceso de elaboración Trabajadores cavaron tumbas este sábado en Sao Paulo Mike Ryan, director ejecutivo de la OMS para Emergencias Sanitarias EFE La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) pidió este sábado que cada país afectado revise sus cifras de contagios y muertes de Covid-19 “lo antes posible” para conocer el verda- dero alcance de la enfermedad, después de que el número de fallecidos en Wuhan, origen del Coronavirus, fuera aumentado en un 50% por China. “Los números pueden cam- biar con el tiempo, pero es me- jor que se actualicen los datos lo antes posible porque nos ayuda a conocer mejor la si- tuación y a dirigir los esfuerzos colectivos frente a la pande- mia”, dijo en rueda de prensa el director ejecutivo de la OMS para Emergencias Sanitarias, Mike Ryan. Ryan recomendó incluso que se publiquen cifras de ca- sos sospechosos, no sólo con- firmados, y puso en ese sentido como ejemplo las estadísticas de Nueva York, una de las ciu- dades del mundo más golpea- das por el Coronavirus. La OMS fue consultada ayer nuevamente sobre la credibi- lidad de las cifras oficiales de China, a raíz de que ese país revisara por sorpresa las cifras de Wuhan y añadiera 1.290 fa- llecidos más en la ciudad (hasta ahora había reconocido 2.579) y 335 contagios. La jefa de la unidad de en- fermedades emergentes de la OMS, María van Kerkhove, explicó que las autoridades chinas han recurrido para esta revisión a distintas bases de datos de funerarias, residencias de ancianos, hospitales y labo- ratorios. Las discrepancias en el nú- mero de casos “se debieron a distintos factores, como el he- cho de que el sistema sanitario de Wuhan estuvo en algunos momentos saturado y algunos pacientes fallecieron en sus ca- sas”, indicó. En otros casos, añadió, el personal sanitario se retrasó al informar de los fallecimientos por dar prioridad al cuidado de otros pacientes. “A veces es difícil en una epidemia identificar todos los contagios y muertes, especial- mente si el sistema sanitario está saturado, por lo que antici- po que muchos países van a te- ner situaciones similares, en las que tendrán que revisar sus es- tadísticas para ver si identifica- ron a todos los casos”, subrayó. REPUNTA EN EUROPA Y AMÉRICA La pandemia de Corona- virus ha experimentado en la últimas 24 horas un nuevo re- punte en todo el mundo, con Europa y América como los continentes que siguen siendo los más afectados, al totalizar casi el 80 por ciento de los ca- sos. Según los datos difundi- dos este sábado por la Orga- nización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), el número de casos glo- bales de Covid-19 asciende al menos a 2,16 millones después de que registrara 90.000 nuevos contagios, otra cifra récord, lo que confirma la continúa ex- pansión de la enfermedad. Sin embargo, los falleci- mientos diarios (6.710) fueron significativamente menores Un grupo de personas se encuentran varados en el Aeropuerto In- ternacional Benito Juárez Argentinos varados en Miami que buscan irse a su país por el Coro- navirus Los casos globales ascienden a 2,16 millones con 90.000 nuevas in- fecciones a los de la jornada anterior (8.500), lo que sitúa el total de muertes desde el inicio de la pandemia en 146.088. Europa, con 1,08 millo- nes de casos, y América, con 784.000, se mantienen como los continentes más afectados, concentrando casi el 80 por ciento de los casos globales mientras que África -que es el que registra menos contagios confirmados (más de 13.000)-, superaba ayer la barrera de los mil fallecidos. Según las estadísticas de las autoridades sanitarias nacio- nales, algo superiores a las de la OMS, los pacientes recupe- rados en el mundo superan los 583.000, aproximadamente la cuarta parte del total, mientras 57.500 se encuentran en estado grave o crítico. ITALIA Y ESPAÑA SIGUEN DANDO LAS CIFRAS MÁS ALTAS Los muertos en Italia con Coronavirus son ya 23.227, tras registrarse 482 nuevos fa- llecimientos en el último día, la cifra más baja desde el pasado 12 de abril, cuando fueron 431, según los últimos datos difun- didos ayer por Protección Ci- vil. El número de personas actualmente positivas es de 107.771, un aumento de 809, lo que constata la tendencia a la baja en la expansión del Coronavirus pero también un repunte frente a los 305 nue- vos casos del viernes pasado (el más bajo desde el 2 de marzo). España sumó al menos 565 nuevos fallecimientos por Co- ronavirus en las últimas 24 ho- ras, hasta alcanzar un total de 20.043, así como 4.499 conta- gios, con lo que ya son 191.726 las personas que se han infec- tado desde el inicio de la pan- demia. Además, 74.662 enfermos se han recuperado, 3.166 más que el viernes, según los datos ofrecidos ayer por el Ministerio español de Sanidad. EL REINO UNIDO SE ENCUENTRA EN EL PICO DE LA PANDEMIA El Reino Unido atraviesa por el pico de la pandemia de la Covid-19 al contabilizar 15.464 muertos, 888 más en 24 horas, mientras continúa la polémica por la falta de equipo protector (EPI) en los hospitales británi- cos. Ante el incremento de falle- cimientos, las autoridades bri- tánicas han decidido mantener hasta el próximo 7 de mayo el confinamiento obligatorio de la población para contener el nuevo Coronavirus. ESPERANZAS DE UNA VACUNA En el Reino Unido, la Uni- versidad inglesa de Oxford trabaja en una vacuna contra el Covid-19, cuyas pruebas clí- nicas podrían quedar comple- tadas a mediados del próximo mes de agosto. Los expertos confían en sa- ber en mayo si esta posible va- cuna consigue una fuerte res- puesta inmune al virus, una vez iniciadas estas pruebas clínicas, señaló ayer a la cadena pública BBC John Bell, miembro de un comité del Gobierno. SILENCIO EN EL CUMPLEAÑOS DE ISABEL II La reina Isabel I de Inglate- rra celebrará el próximo día 21 en privado sus 94 cumpleaños, que en esta ocasión no se con- memorará ni con las tradicio- nales salvas de cañón ni con ningún otro evento especial debido a la pandemia. La soberana británica, que cumple el confinamiento es- tablecido por el Gobierno en el castillo de Windsor (a las afueras de Londres), cree que es inapropiado cualquier ce- lebración ante la actual crisis, según indicaron ayer a los me- dios fuentes del Palacio de Buc- kingham, su residencia oficial. PORTUGAL ALCANZARÌA UNA SITUACIÓN DE ESTABILIDAD La ministra de Salud de Por- tugal, Marta Temido, dijo que el pico máximo de la inciden- cia de Covid-19 en el territorio luso tuvo lugar entre el 23 y el 25 de marzo, mientras que en las fechas posteriores el núme- ro de casos infectados se man- tuvo estable. Según el último balance emitido ese sábado, Portugal suma 687 víctimas mortales (30 más que ayer) y 19.685 con- tagios (663 más en las últimas 24 horas). Portugal prepara la recupe- ración progresiva de la activi- dad a partir de mayo con un guión que persigue “reanimar sin descontrolar” porque “el virus no hiberna en verano”, advierte el primer ministro, António Costa. “No vamos a tener normali- dad hasta que haya una vacuna. Tenemos que comprender que durante el próximo año o año y medio no vamos a vivir como vivíamos antes del mes de fe- brero”, subraya Costa en una entrevista publicada ayer por el diario Expresso. REABRE EL PEQUEÑO COMERCIO EN TEHERÁN El pequeño comercio rea- brió ayer en Teherán, una se- mana más tarde que en el res- to del país, comenzando así el regreso gradual a la actividad económica tras un mes de cie- rre impuesto por las autorida- des iraníes debido al brote de Covid-19. Tiendas de ropa, de deco- ración o de electrodomésticos, papelerías e inmobiliarias, en- tre otros, reanudaron su activi- dad al ser considerados de bajo riesgo, aunque la afluencia de clientes fue muy limitada, se- gún pudo constatar Efe. TESTS PARA TODOS LOS CENSADOS EN ANDORRA El gobierno de Andorra so- meterá a pruebas de anticuer- pos del Coronavirus SARS- CoV-2 a los aproximadamente 77.000 habitantes censados en el pequeño país de los Pirineos, anunció el ministro de Salud del principado, Joan Martínez Benazet. En Andorra han fallecido 35 personas por la pandemia y actualmente hay 464 casos acti- vos de personas infectadas por el Coronavirus, de los que 36 están hospitalizados (17 a plan- ta y 19 en la UCI) y 428 están aislados, informó el ministro. CONTROLES EN LAS AEROLÍNEAS DE EMIRATOS Las compañías Emirates de Dubái y Etihad de Abu Dabi han anunciado en los últimos días diferentes iniciativas en detección del Coronavirus en pasajeros ante un panorama sombrío en el que a la crisis económica global se suman las incertidumbres sobre cómo se- rán los viajes tras la emergencia sanitaria. El pasado miércoles Emira- tes realizó un test que permite el resultado en 10 minutos a todos los pasajeros de un vuelo a Túnez antes de embarcar en Dubái. También Etihad anunció el 6 de abril una nueva tecnología en el aeropuerto de Abu Dabi para detectar síntomas en los pasajeros y que será instalado en mostradores y máquinas de facturación y comprobará la temperatura, el pulso cardíaco y el ritmo respiratorio de los pasajeros. BAJAN LAS MUERTES EN NUEVA YORK El gobernador del estado es- tadounidense de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, informó este sábado de 540 nuevas muertes en su entidad en las últimas 24 horas, una reducción del 25% aproximadamente respecto a los últimos días, si bien existe una alta preocupación por los ancianos, la población más vul- nerable. “Si se observa los últimos tres días, se podría argumentar que ya pasamos la meseta alta y comenzamos a descender”, dijo Cuomo en su conferencia de prensa diaria. “Así que ya no estamos en la meseta, pero to- davía no estamos en una buena posición”. Hasta el momento se eleva la cifra de fallecidos a 17.131 en el estado de Nueva York, el epicentro mundial del Corona- virus SARS-CoV-2, y la ciudad de Nueva York sigue aportando la mayor parte de los fallecidos, con 13.202. Cuomo anunció que la cifra diaria de muertes por el virus en el estado había caído a 540, frente a las 630 del día anterior. Fue el número diario más bajo en más de dos semanas. Aún así, advirtió que la crisis de salud estaba lejos de terminar. Solo ayer, cerca de 2.000 personas ingresaron en hospitales de la ciudad con síntomas de Covid-19, similar a los números que los hospita- les estaban viendo cuando la pandemia comenzó a alcanzar su punto máximo a fines de marzo. “Los hogares de ancianos son el mayor temor en todo esto. Personas vulnerables en un solo lugar”, afirmó Cuomo. La pandemia ha azotado sin piedad a los ancianos en el país. Una cuarta parte de todas las personas que han muerto en Nueva York fue en hogares de ancianos, que tienen prohibi- das las visitas desde mediados de marzo. La región de Nueva York se ha convertido en un centro del brote del Covid-19 con casi 2.500 muertes de per- sonas mayores solo en este es- tado, más de 1.000 en la última semana. “PRESOS EN EL EXTRANJERO”POR EL CORONAVIRUS Si los Gobiernos de América Latina no permiten el regreso de sus ciudadanos “les colocan en situaciones de extrema vul- nerabilidad” frente al Corona- virus, por lo que deben “abrir las fronteras” a quienes están “varados en el extranjero”. Así de tajante se mostró la alta co- misionada de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos, Michelle Bachelet, frente a una proble- mática que afecta a decenas de miles de personas. Todas las personas necesitan ayuda, “no que las conviertan en víctimas del odio y el recha- zo, y todos los países, tanto los de origen como los de destino, tienen la obligación de respetar, proteger y garantizar los dere- chos humanos de los migran- tes”, subrayó sobre el otro dra- ma que se vive por el Covid-19, enfermedad que ha dejado en Latinoamérica al menos 88.283 casos y 4.108 muertos. CHILE Y BOLIVIA, TENSIÓN EN LA FRONTERA Una preocupación que toca de cerca a la exmandataria chi- lena, al ver la situación en el norte de su país, donde unos 1.300 bolivianos quedaron va- rados en la frontera, “sobrevi- viendo” en lugares como Col- cane al frío andino a casi 4.000 metros de altura. “Son de los peores días que hemos pasado, con frío, y hay gente que nos está ayudando, boliviana, chilena y peruana también. Estamos tratando de sobrevivir con lo poco que te- nemos”, dijo a Efe Jorge Gutié- rrez, uno de los cientos de bo- livianos que decidió acampar delante del consulado boliviano en Iquique, ciudad en la que se estableció un albergue para más de 800 personas, donde de- ben estar en cuarentena 14 días. El jueves, los dos países acordaron que a quienes hacen cuarentena en Chile les serán reconocidos esos días y los que lleven siete días viajarán este fin de semana a su país, donde estarán una semana más en la ciudad de Pisiga, en donde este viernes 439 personas termina- ron el aislamiento. FLORECE UNA FÁBRICA DE GEL EN PLENA CALLE En una céntrica calle de Pa- rís, robada temporalmente a los viandantes, ha florecido una fábrica de gel desinfectante de manos para paliar la escasez de este producto básico para com- batir la pandemia de Covid-19. Hasta 10.000 litros al día de este líquido han salido de la im- provisada industria levantada por un farmacéutico de la capi- tal para tratar de hacer frente a la demanda de un producto que se agotó en la mayoría de las boticas de la ciudad en los pri- meros momentos de la crisis del Coronavirus. “Nosotros no producíamos este tipo de gel, pero la Orga- nización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) pidió a todos los farma- céuticos que pudieran que lo hi- cieran”, explica a Efe el director de la farmacia Delpech, Frabian Bruno, artífice de la planta. La demanda fue tal que los locales de su farmacia se queda- ron pronto pequeños y decidie- ron lanzarse a una producción a mayor escala que permitiera abastecer a otros colegas de la ciudad. En tiempos de confinamien- to, fue difícil encontrar instala- ciones que acogieran el negocio a lo grande, así que optaron por sacar a la calle sus herramientas.
  5. 5. elsiglo.com.ve DEPORTES  | 5DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 deMiguelCabreraparacelebrar Treintaysietemotivos Miguel Cabrera debutó en las Grandes Ligas el 20 de junio 2003, a los 20 años de edad elsiglo Miguel Cabrera, el decano de los bigleaguers venezola- nos del momento, cumplió 37 años este sábado, por lo que lo celebramos presentando una selección de 37 hazañas y marcas por alcanzar, momen- tos y logros emblemáticos a lo largo de su brillante trayecto- ria de 17 temporadas en MLB con Marlins y Tigres: 1.- El primero de los 477 vuelacercas que ha conectado en su carrera, lo consiguió en su partido de estreno con los Marlins de Florida. Fue el 20 de junio de 2003, un tablazo de dos carreras contra el re- levista Al Levine, en el undé- cimo inning, para dejar en el campo a los Mantarrayas de Tampa, en el Pro Player Sta- dium de Miami. 2.- Descargó cuadrangular contra Roger Clemens de los Yanquis, en el primer inning del cuarto juego de la Serie Mundial, el 22 de octubre de 2003, para encaminar a los Marlins a una victoria de 4 por 3, con la que igualaron el clásico a 2. Posteriormen- te, ganaron los siguientes dos encuentros para coronarse campeones. 3.- Los cronistas de Miami lo escogieron como el Juga- dor Más Valioso de los Mar- lins en la temporada de 2004, tras finalizar la campaña con 112 carreras remolcadas en 160 juegos, quinto pelotero más joven en la historia con al menos 100 remolques con 21 años o menos edad. 4.- En 2005, por segun- da temporada consecutiva, consigue 33 vuelacercas. A la edad de 22 años se convierte en el pelotero más joven en lograr tal hazaña, dejando atrás el récord del dominica- no Albert Pujols. Por primera vez en su carrera es distin- guido con el premio Bate de Plata. 5.- El 23 de agosto de 2006, dispara el jonrón número 100 de su carrera, un tablazo soli- tario contra Chris Schroeder, de los Nacionales. Gana su se- gundo Bate de Plata, primero como antesalista, tras culmi- nar la temporada con .339 de average. Los cronistas de Mia- mi lo escogen como MVP de los Marlins. 6.- En 2007, establece topes personales con 34 jonrones y 119 carreras remolcadas y deja sólido average de .320 en su cuarta campaña con el unifor- me de los Marlins. 7.- El 4 de septiembre en la ciudad de Washington se apunta la carrera remolcada número 500 de su carrera. 8.- El 15 de septiembre de 2007, en el Coors Field de la ciudad de Denver, consigue el primer jonrón a casa llena de su trayectoria en MLB. El do- minicano Juan Morillo recibió el grand slam. Fue un tablazo entre center y right, encontró en circulación a Reggie Aber- cromie, Hanley Ramírez y Je- remy Hermida. 9.- En 2008, su primera temporada con los Tigres de Detroit, se proclama campeón jonronero de la Liga America- na por primera vez, al descar- gar un total de 38 tablazos de circuito completo. Los cronistas de Miami lo escogieron como el Jugador Más Valioso de los Marlins en la temporada de 2004 10.- El 7 de septiembre de 2008, en el Hubert H. Hum- phrey Metrodome de Minneá- polis, con un cuadrangular soli- tario ante envío del zurdo Glen Perkins, en el sexto inning, fac- tura el imparable número 1.000 de su carrera, a la edad de 25 años. 11.- El 23 de agosto de 2009, en el Oakland-Alameda Coun- ty Coliseum, arriba al millar de juegos como bigleaguer y des- pacha el jonrón número 200 de su carrera, un tablazo de dos anotaciones, en el octavo in- ning, contra el relevista Michael Wuertz. 12.- Durante la temporada de 2010 se proclama campeón empujador de la Liga Ameri- cana por primera vez al remol- car 116 carreras en 150 juegos. También encabezó el joven cir- cuito en los departamentos de porcentaje de embasados (.420) y boletos intencionales (39). 13.- El 28 de mayo de 2010 empalma tres jonrones en un juego por primera vez en su ca- rrera. Fue en partido nocturno contra los Atléticos, celebrado en el Comerica Park de Detroit. En el primero y cuarto innings se la botó al abridor Ben Sheets y en el noveno la desapareció contra el relevista Andrew Bai- ley. 14.- Con average de .344 se alza con el título de campeón bate de la Liga Americana, dé- cimo pelotero de los Tigres de Detroit que alcanza tal distin- ción y primero desde que Ma- gglio Ordóñez lo ganó con ave- rage de .363 en la temporada de 2007. Fue el tercer criollo en quedar líder bate. Andrés Galá- rraga fue el primero, al encabe- zar la Liga Nacional con .370 en 1993. 15.- El 15 de julio de 2011, ante los Medias Blancas, en el Comerica Park de Detroit, conecta el imparable número 1.500 de su carrera, un sencillo en la quinta entrada contra el derecho Gavin Floyd. 16.- Comanda la Liga Ame- ricana en los departamentos de promedio de bateo .330 (de 622-205), jonrones (44) y re- molcadas (139) para conver- tirse en el primer ganador de la Triple Corona de bateo en las Grandes Ligas desde que lo logró Carl Yastrzemski, de los Medias Rojas, en 1967, y en apenas el 14° artillero con tal hazaña en MLB. 17.- Por tan significativo desempeño se llevó el trofeo como Jugador Más Valioso de la Liga Americana, primer ju- gador venezolano en obtener tan importante distinción. 18.- El 27 de abril de 2012, en encuentro contra los Yan- quis, en la ciudad de Nueva York, arribó al millar de remol- cadas. 19.- El 22 de julio de 2012 descargó el cuadrangular nú- mero 300 de su carrera. Fue en un encuentro contra los Medias Blancas, en el Comerica Park de Detroit. Lo recibió Phillip Humber en el primer episodio. 20.- Para la campaña de 2013 obtiene su tercer cetro consecu- tivo como campeón bate de la Liga Americana al promediar .348 en 148 partidos, al tiempo que repite el trofeo como Juga- dor Más Valioso. 21.- El 2 de mayo de 2013, en encuentro celebrado en Houston, conecta su impa- rable número 1.000 con el uniforme de Detroit, trigési- mo jugador de la franquicia de los Tigres en alcanzar tal cifra. 22.- El 1° de junio de 2013, en desafío contra los Orioles, en Comerica Park, dispara el jonrón 200 de su carrera con los Tigres, déci- mo jugador del club de De- troit en conseguir esa canti- dad de vuelacercas. 23.- El 4 de abril de 2014, con un cuadrangular de dos carreras frente a Ryan Webb, de los Orioles, en el Comeri- ca Park de Detroit, se apunta el incogible número 2.000 de su carrera. 24.- Con .338 de avera- ge obtiene su cuarto cetro de campeón bate de la Liga Americana al disparar 145 indiscutibles en 511 visitas al plato. 25.- El 16 de mayo de 2015, en encuentro interli- gas celebrado en la ciudad de San Luis, dispara el jonrón número 400 de su carrera. Fue un tablazo solitario en la primera entrada contra el zurdo Tyler Lyons y supera el récord de Andrés Galárraga. 26.- El 21 de mayo de 2015, frente a los Astros de Houston, en el Comerica Park de Detroit, llega a 1.400 carreras remolcadas en las Grandes Ligas. 27.- El 16 de agosto de 2015, en encuentro con- tra los Astros, en el Minute Maid Park de Houston, re- molca tres rayitas con doble- te y cuadrangular y arriba a 1.426 fletadas de por vida para desplazar a Andrés Ga- lárraga del primer lugar de la lista histórica de mejores em- pujadores venezolanos. 28.- El 12 de junio de 2016, en el Yankee Stadium de la ciudad de Nueva York, interviene en el juego nú- mero 2.000 de su trayectoria como bigleaguer. 29.- El 18 de septiembre de 2016, con sencillo en el tercer inning Ante Trevor Bauer, de los Indios, en la ciudad de Cleveland, llega a 2 mil 500 imparables en su carrera. 30.- El 25 de julio de 2017, arriba a 2 mil 600 hits. Lo hizo en Comerica Park de Detroit, con sencillo al left frente a Jason Hammel, de los Reales de Kansas City, en el sexto in- ning. 31.- Con 2 mil 815 hits, está a 62 imparables de al- canzar a Omar Vizquel en el primer lugar de la lista histó- rica de venezolanos con más imparables en MLB. Vizquel conectó 2 mil 877 incogibles en 24 años (1989-2012) 32.- Necesita 185 indiscu- tibles para convertirse en el trigésimo tercer miembro del club de los 3 mil hits. Y con 23 jonrones ingresará como el vigésimo octavo integrante al selecto grupo de los que han despachado 500 bambinazos. 33.- En once ocasiones ha sido seleccionado para actuar en el Juego de Estrellas: cuatro en la Liga Nacional (2004- 2007) y siete en la Liga Ame- ricana (2010-2016) 34.- En siete oportuni- dades ha obtenido el trofeo Bate de Plata en tres posicio- nes diferentes: dos veces en la Liga Nacional como outfiel- der (2005) y como antesalista (2006) y en cinco ocasiones en la Liga Americana, como pri- mera base (2010 y 2015-2016) y como tercera base (2012- 2013). 35.- Media docena de ve- ces ha sido distinguido con el reconocimiento Jugador del Mes en la Liga Americana: julio 2008, agosto 2012, mayo 2013, agosto 2013, septiembre 2014 y septiembre 2016. 36.- Ocupa el primer pues- to en la lista histórica de bi- gleaguers criollos en los de- partamentos de dobles (577), jonrones (477), carreras re- molcadas (1.694), average de bateo (.315), promedio de slugging (.543) y bases alcan- zadas (4.857). 37.- Ha competido con la selección nacional de Vene- zuela en las cuatro ediciones del Clásico Mundial de Béis- bol (2006, 2009, 2013 y 2017). En 23 juegos ha conectado de 84-21 para .250 de average, con 6 jonrones y 15 impulsa- das. Béisbol japonés no iniciará en mayo elsiglo La campaña del béisbol pro- fesional de Japón tampoco co- menzará en mayo, y hasta aho- ra no hay una fecha clara para realizar los juegos en medio de la pandemia del Covid-19. Los representantes de los 12 equipos decidieron también eliminar los juegos interligas y el calendario de cada equipo quedó en 125 encuentros de temporada regular. “Estaba claro que íbamos a tener que reducir el número de juegos. Decidimos que en ese caso, era mejor proteger los juegos de cada liga”, dijo Sho- saku Yokota, de los Búfalos de Orix. La Liga del Centro y la del Pacífico tenían programado originalmente comenzar los juegos el 20 de marzo. La jor- nada inaugural se pospuso lue- go al 10 de abril y, posterior- mente, al 24 del mismo mes. La temporada de este año iba a comenzar de forma an- ticipada, para permitir una pausa de tres semanas en el ve- rano, cuando debían realizarse los Juegos Olímpicos en Tokio. Al aplazarse los juegos la pausa no era así necesaria, y los equipos confiaban en comple- tar la campaña de 143 juegos. Esa esperanza se desvaneció el viernes. Hasta ahora, la liga de béis- bol de Taiwán, integrada por cuatro equipos, es la única que ha logrado comenzar en medio de la pandemia. Mike Clevinger estaba calcu- lando el tiempo que necesitaría para sanar de una operación en la rodilla izquierda Mike Clevinger avanza en su rehabilitación elsiglo Hace apenas un mes, Mike Clevinger estaba contando las horas para el Día Inaugu- ral, calculando el tiempo que necesitaría para sanar de una operación en la rodilla izquier- da, antes del comienzo de la temporada. Y aunque da la impresión de haber confiado en que hubiera estado listo si la campaña hubiese comenzado a tiempo, ahora está aprovechan- do el tiempo adicional. Clevinger y los Indios hu- biesen preferido estar jugando con normalidad, en vez de estar lidiando con la pandemia del Coronavirus, pero si hay un as- pecto positivo para la Tribu, es que Clevinger podrá retomar la intensidad, luego de desgarrar- se parcialmente el menisco en el segundo día de la pretempo- rada. “Personalmente, estoy al 100% de intensidad ahora mis- mo”, dijo Clevinger. “No he tenido contratiempos. Mayor- mente he estado monitoreando el progreso con las pesas”. Junto con el personal atlé- tico y el coach de pitcheo Carl Willis, Clevinger ha estado par- ticipando en videollamadas por Zoom par de veces a la semana, para monitorear el progreso del monticular. Hacia la parte final de la pretemporada, Clevinger había avanzado en sus sesiones de bullpen y estaba esperando continuar lo más rápido posi- ble a las prácticas de bateo en vivo. Pero ahora, ese paso está en pendiente. “Nuestro cuerpo médico ha hecho un trabajo tremen- do”, dijo Willis. “Creo que la organización completa tiene como fortaleza -tal vez nuestra mayor-la habilidad de comu- nicar y colaborar con otros. Así que nuestro departamento de entrenadores ha estado co- municándose con Clevinger y [Carlos Carrasco]. Han estado velando por su cuidado y pla- nes de entrenamientos. Han estado progresando. Están ha- ciéndolo de forma segura y han estado avanzando, para cuando llegue el verano puedan estar listos”. Inmediatamente después de que levantaran los campa- mentos en Arizona, Clevinger y Zach Plesac se regresaron a Florida, en donde entrenaron juntos. Comenzaron con entre- namientos y programas de lan- zamientos entre ellos, antes de que Plesac regresara a Cleve- land para estar con su familia. Ahora Clevinger ha encontra- do diferentes maneras de seguir entrenando bajo las rutinas de los entrenadores de la Tribu. “Siempre están pendientes de lo que hago”, dijo Clevinger. “Incluso si estoy entrenando en la playa - a donde me sacaron hace unos días. Finalmente en- contré unas instalaciones lim- pias, desinfectadas y en donde no hay nadie, por lo que pue- do contar con un receptor allí, y establecimos una pequeña rutina de pesas. Estamos avan- zando”. Clevinger sólo tiene restric- ciones con las pesas en el gim- nasio. Mientras siga progresan- do en sus entrenamientos, más cerca estará de las actividades de béisbol. Incluso espera tener una sesión de práctica de bateo en vivo en las próximas sema- nas. Bregman supera US$1 millón en recaudaciones Bregman fundó Feedhou el 10 de abril con la esperanza de recaudar US$1 millón elsiglo Un día después de que la cam- paña Feedhou alcanzara la meta de US$1 millón para el Banco de Ali- mentos de Houston, el antesalista de los Astros Alex Bregman y su prometida, Reegan Howard, conti- nuaron ayudando a la comunidad el sábado. Bregman unió fuerzas con la Sociedad de St. Vicent de Paúl, una organización sin fines de lucro que ofrece necesidades básicas a la comunidad, otorgándole imple- mentos y comida a niños de 500 familias en necesidad, en conjun- to con el Banco de Alimentos de Houston. Cada caja incluye cinco comidas - un desayuno y cuatro almuerzos - para niños. “Esperemos repartir cuanta co- mida sea necesaria, otorgada por el Banco de Alimentos de Houston y nuestra campaña. Esperamos ha- cerlo”, dijo Bregman. Bregman fundó Feedhou el 10 de abril con la esperanza de recau- dar US$1 millón. Bregman donó US$100,000 a la causa, junto con el empresario de Houston Jim “Mat- tress Mack” McIngvale y la Fun- dación de los Astros, que también aportó US$100,000. Su compañe- ro de los Astros, Justin Verlander, donó el primer cheque de su suel- do al Banco de Alimentos también. La campaña alcanzó su meta el viernes, pero Bregman está apun- tando a más. “La comunidad está unidad y es increíble ver a la gente ayudar a otros aquí en Houston”, dijo Breg- man. “Es una de las razones por las que está ciudad es tan buena. Queremos ayudar a cuantas per- sonas sea posible. Esta adversidad ha sacado el carácter de la ciudad, y como puedes observar a la gente le gusta ayudar”. Después de la donación inicial de Alex Bregman de 28.000 co- midas al Banco de Alimentos de Houston, el lanzador Lance McCu- llers Jr. y su esposa, Kara, siguieron el ejemplo de Bregman, y donaron 10,000 comidas.
  6. 6. elsiglo.com.ve6  |  DEPORTES DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Dolson explicó que la infección les“pegó bas- tante duro” Dolson y toda su familia dieronpositivoporCoronavirus elsiglo La pívot del Chicago Sky Stefanie Dolson dijo durante su apa- rición en el sorteo universitario de la WNBA, que ella y toda su familia dieron positivo por Coronavirus. Dolson, de 28 años, explicó que la infección les “pegó bastante duro”. Agregó que su madre tuvo que ser hospitalizada durante cuatro días debido al virus, aunque la familia se ha recuperado. “Este virus ha afectado bastante cerca de casa. Hace aproxima- damente un mes toda mi familia y yo, todos, obtuvimos resultados positivos para el virus y nos golpeó bastante duro”, declaró al pe- riódico local del Chicago Tribune. Dolson agregó,”mi madre terminó siendo ingresada en el hos- pital durante unos cuatro días. Ella tenía síntomas severos, neu- monía. Pero debido al equipo de trabajadores de la salud que esta- ba allí, ahora está en casa, segura y saludable”. “Quiero agradecer a todos los trabajadores de la salud que es- tán ahí. Lo que están haciendo es inspirador y sorprendente, po- nen en riesgo sus vidas y ayudan a la comunidad y al condado. Quiero decirles gracias”, indicó la jugadora. Dolson, quien fue la selección número 6 en el sorteo universi- tario de 2014, promedió 9,3 puntos y 5,6 rebotes para el Sky el año pasado, su tercera temporada con el equipo. La nativa de Nueva York regresó a Estados Unidos en enero, después de jugar la primera mitad de la temporada con Hebei Win Power en la Asociación China de Baloncesto Femenino, que luego suspendió su temporada debido a la pandemia del Coronavirus. En declaraciones que hizo en enero al Chicago Sun-Times, dijo: “No soy una persona que se muestre dramática o asustada por enfermedades o cosas peligrosas, pero una vez que este vi- rus se extendió tan rápidamente y no ha detenido su impulso, me asustó un poco más y me sentí más cautelosa por volver a jugar en China”. Dolson es la última jugadora profesional de baloncesto en los Estados Unidos en contraer el virus y la segunda jugadora de la WNBA en anunciar que ha dado positivo. La base de Los Ángeles Sparks, Sydney Wiese, dio positivo el mes pasado y detalló su dura experiencia para incluso tener acce- so a una prueba. La jugadora de 24 años jugaba en España durante la temporada baja de la WNBA este invierno y se le negó una prueba dos veces a su llegada a Estados Unidos. La organización rectora de este deporte tuvo que cancelar dece- nas de eventos FederacióndeAtletismo deEEUUdespideempleados porelCovid-19 elsiglo La Federación de Atletismo de Estados Unidos (USATF) despidió a siete personas de su nómina de 65 y el director eje- cutivo Max Siegel se reducirá el salario un 20% para contra- rrestar la crisis ocasionada por el Covid-19. La organización rectora de este deporte tuvo que cancelar decenas de eventos, incluyendo la clasificación olímpica que estaba programada para junio. En 2016 esas eliminatorias generaron alrededor de 5 mi- llones de dólares en ingresos. El evento será reprogra- mado para coincidir con los Juegos Olímpicos que fueron pospuestos para el 2021. Sports Business Daily reportó que los recortes se aplicaron en divisio- nes que apoyan la realización de los cerca de 8.000 eventos avalados por la Federación. El salario de Siegel fue 1,14 millones de dólares en 2017 de acuerdo con la más reciente declaración de impuestos de la USATF. La Federación es uno de varios organismos rectores na- cionales del Comité Olímpico y Paralímpico afectados por la falta de ingresos. Se espera que pierdan un total de 121 millones de dóla- res en ingresos entre febrero y junio, de acuerdo con una en- cuesta del mes pasado. USA Rugby se declaró en bancarrota y USA Cycling se vio forzado a despedir algunos empleados. Portugal prepara la recuperación progresiva de la actividad del país a partir de mayo Portugalpodríareactivarelfútbolenjunioojulio elsiglo El fútbol portugués podría regresar a los estadios en los meses de junio o julio para concluir las diez jornadas li- gueras pendientes, según el primer ministro luso António Costa. Costa avanzó ayer durante una entrevista con el semana- rio portugués “Expresso” que la Liga de Portugal pretende finalizar la temporada duran- te los meses de junio y junio, por lo que se mostró optimis- ta para cumplir estas fechas, a la vez que planteó la vuelta de los aficionados a los estadios, aunque con una serie de res- tricciones. “Para el público hay varias soluciones, puede ser total- mente a puerta cerrada o con los lugares reservados (socios con asiento propio) distribui- dos por todo el estadio”, afirmó el primer ministro. Portugal prepara la recupe- ración progresiva de la activi- dad del país a partir de mayo con un guión que persigue “reanimar sin descontrolar”, según advirtió Antonio Costa, ya que “el virus no hiberna en verano”. El país luso contabiliza has- ta ayer sábado un total de 687 víctimas mortales (30 más que ayer) y 19.685 contagios (663 más que la jornada preceden- te). Casillas alabó la labor del perso- nal sanitario Casillas: Gracias a todo el personal sanitario elsiglo Iker Casillas, excapitán del Real Madrid, aseguró que “está siendo una experiencia muy dura para todos” la que está viviendo a causa de la pande- mia mundial del Coronavirus y rindió “un sentido homenaje” a los fallecidos, agradeciendo “en nombre del fútbol” el agra- decimiento sincero al personal sanitario que trabaja a diario. “Está siendo una experien- cia muy dura para todos, y quisiera rendir un sentido ho- menaje a quienes han fallecido a consecuencia de este terrible virus”, aseguró Casillas a FIFA. “En nombre del fútbol, les hago llegar nuestro más sin- cero agradecimiento a todo el personal sanitario y al resto de profesionales dedicados a pro- teger nuestro modo de vida. Os quiero dar las gracias a cada uno de vosotros, de corazón”, añadió. FIFA lanzó una videocam- paña en sus canales digitales bajo el título ‘Ganaremos’ y un vídeo en el que numerosos deportistas aplauden al per- sonal sanitario. “El fútbol está con los héroes de la humani- dad”, señala junto a imágenes de los futbolistas más grandes del ayer y del presente, unidos para expresar su admiración por “todos aquellos que están volcados en salvar nuestra so- ciedad y garantizar su funcio- namiento pese a la amenaza del Coronavirus”. Nombres como Pelé, Die- go Maradona, Zinedine Zida- ne, Ronaldo, David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Youri Djorkae- ff, Kaká, Harry Kane, Samuel Eto’o, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Marta, Michael Owen, Mesut Özil, Gerard Piqué, Alexia Pu- tellas, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, James Rodríguez, Bas- tian Schweinsteiger, Virginia Torrecilla, Carli Lloyd, Marco van Basten, Arturo Vidal, Ja- vier Zanetti y muchos más, participan de una iniciativa que agradece al personal sani- tario que esté “arriesgando sus vidas a diario en favor del con- junto de la humanidad”. Sainzsigueencarreraporserelmejordelahistoria Sainz entre los más respetados pilotos de WRC elsiglo ElbicampeónespañolCarlos Sainz sigue adelante en la carre- ra por ser considerado el mejor piloto de todos los tiempos en el Campeonato del Mundo de rallys (WRC) al alcanzar la fase de cuartos de final en la encues- ta que realiza el promotor del certamen entre sus aficionados y con un reducido grupo de pe- riodistas expertos. Para esta encuesta dieciséis pilotos se enfrentaban en la fase de octavos de final. Carlos Sainz obtuvo un 92,24% de los votos en su cruce con el finlandés Hannu Mikkola, y en cuartos se enfrentará contra el cuatro ve- ces campeón Tommi Mäkinen, también finlandés y que derro- tó al actual titular del WRC, el estonio Ott Tänak, con el 57,48 por ciento. El resultado más ajustado de octavos fue el choque entre el doble campeón y octavo ca- beza de serie el alemán Walter Röhrl y el escocés Colin McRae. El plantel de seis periodistas ex- pertos le dio a Röhrl una gran ventaja, pero los aficionados llevaron a McRae de vuelta a una batalla en la que el alemán triunfó con el 52,32% de los vo- tos. Röhrl se enfrenta ahora contra el nueve veces campeón y principal cabeza de serie, el francés Sébastien Loeb, que batió en su cruce de octavos al británico Richard Burns con el 94,7% de los votos. Además, el italiano Massi- mo ‘Miki’ Biasion se impuso al francés Didier Auriol con el 53,64% y en cuartos se enfren- ta con otro francés, Sébastien Ogier, que logró casi el 90% de los votos para derrotar al sueco Stig Blomqvist. Otro finlandés y tetracam- peón, Juha Kankkunen, obtuvo más de tres cuartos de los votos para desbancar al sueco Petter Solberg, y ahora se ve las caras con su compatriota Marcus Grönholm, que obtuvo casi el 65 por ciento de los votos para derrotar a otro sueco, Björn Waldegaard. Los cuartos de final quedan de la siguiente manera: Sébas- tien Loeb contra Walter Röhrl, Marcus Grönholm contra Juha Kankkunen, Tommi Mäkinen contra Carlos Sainz y Miki Bia- sion contra Sébastien Ogier. El viernes se conocerá el nombre de los semifinalistas. El pasado 3 de abril los pro- motores del WRC anunciaron la creación de una encuesta en su web wrc.com para elegir al mejor piloto de todos los tiem- pos. Para ello se debe tener en cuenta los títulos mundiales o las victorias en los rallys, pero también otros factores como la velocidad, la valentía, la táctica, la capacidad mecánica. El voto de los aficionados cuenta para el 40% del resul- tado en cada enfrentamiento entre pilotos. Se combinará con las decisiones de seis periodis- tas expertos, cuyo voto contará para el 10% cada uno, que lle- vará a un resultado final. Los 20 pilotos fueron seleccionados en función de sus títulos, victorias en rallys y podios. El panel de expertos pe- riodistas está compuesto por Julián Porter (comentarista y locutor del WRC), Marco Gior- do (revista Autosprint, Italia), Reiner Kuhn (Motorsport ak- tuell, Alemania), David Evans (DirtFish, EEUU), Loic Rocci (AUTOhebdo, Francia) y José Manuel González (comentaris- ta del WRC+ All Live, España). Españafinalizarátemporada defútbolsinpúblico Los partidos de fútbol y otros eventos deportivos en España se realizarán sin hinchas en los es- tadios, al menos hasta el final del verano, confirmó este sábado el alcalde de Madrid. José Luis Martínez-Almeida le dijo que en la primavera y el verano no habrá eventos con muchedumbres en España, pro- bablemente tampoco en el otoño. “Va a haber una posibilidad de rebrote. Dudo que haya espec- táculos durante mucho tiempo, veremos en otoño”, dijo. España ha sido uno de los paí- ses más golpeados por la pande- mia del Coronavirus, con más de 190.000 casos confirmados y más de 20.000 muertos. No se espera que La Liga es- pañola reinicie sus acciones hasta al menos el final de mayo. La federación de fútbol dijo esta semana que si la liga no pue- de reanudarse utilizará las posi- ciones actuales en la tabla para decidir los cuatro clubes que jue- gan en la Liga de Campeones, lo que le daría los puestos a Barce- lona, Real Madrid, Sevilla y Real Sociedad. La Liga ha dicho que las pér- didas totales por no finalizar la campaña debido a la pandemia pudieran alcanzar casi 1.000 mi- llones de euros y las pérdidas si la temporada se reanuda con es- tadios vacíos serían de unos 300 millones de euros.
  7. 7. elsiglo.com.ve FARÁNDULA  | 7DOMINGO | 19 | ABRIL | 2020 Jesse&Joypresentanminiserie consunuevodisco“Aire” EFE Antes de presentar la tota- lidad de su nuevo disco “Aire”, los hermanos Jesse y Joy deci- dieron mostrar una miniserie para revelar los detalles más íntimos de su última produc- ción. Entrevistas, grabaciones en el estudio, ensayos voca- les y momentos cómicos de la vida cotidiana de los herma- nos Huerta, son algunas de las escenas que conforman esta producción, cuya duración es menor a cinco minutos por capítulo y que será transmitida cada miércoles por su canal de YouTube. “Siempre en nuestros discos dejamos que haya una canción que nos permita ser los niños que empezamos a escribir mú- sica sin traer a la mente los años que han pasado”, dice Joy en el primer capítulo senta- da al lado de Jesse mientras él agrega: “nos permitimos jugar y seguir jugando y nunca dejar de jugar”. Los hermanos Jesse y Joy mostraron una miniserie donde revelan detalles íntimos Con una distancia de tres años desde su último material discográfico, los artistas siguen demostrando su pasión por la música y desde el 2018 han presentado diversos sencillos que conforman “Aire”. Aunque aún se desconoce la fecha de estreno, ya han tenido su momento de éxito sencillos como “Mañana es too late”, con la colaboración de J Balvin, uno de los máximos exponen- tes de la música urbana en la actualidad, “Te esperé”, “Tanto” y “Lo nuestro sale mal”. “Esta canción es muy ho- nesta (...). Simplemente cuan- do uno se siente enamorado le sale lo poeta, aunque se piense que no se es tan expresivo”, dijo Joy Huerta sobre “Tanto” la canción más longeva del disco. Con localizaciones en Ciu- dad de México y Londres, ciu- dad en donde la mayoría de la producción fue realizada, la serie hace un recorrido íntimo de los ensayos y relación de los artistas con sus productores y la naturalidad que muestran en los estudios de música. “Este disco lleva un rato en la cocina, en el horno y nues- tros fans merecen lo mejor que podemos darles”, finaliza Jesse en el vídeo. La agrupación comenzó a escribir su historia musical en el 2005 cuando debutaron con su primer sencillo “Espacio si- deral” y desde entonces se han hecho acreedores a un Premio Grammy más seis galardones de los Premios Grammy Lati- no en distintas categorías. rememoró la muerte de su padre tras 13 años del homicidio Laura Chimaras lamenta profundamente la muerte de su padre LauraChimaras elsiglo La conferencista Laura Chi- maras recordó el triste mo- mento en que se enteró de la muerte de su padre y publicó el recuerdo en un post en Ins- tagram. La también actriz venezola- na decidió recordar a su padre, quien falleció trágicamente en 2007 en manos de la delin- cuencia. En un emotivo escri- to, la criolla quiso recordar a su progenitor quien cumplirá 13 años de muerto el próximo 24 de abril. En el texto titulado “¿qué es la vida?”, expresa los senti- mientos al afrontar la pérdida de un familiar cercano, que en este caso es su padre, y cómo se vive la experiencia al saber que ha sido asesinado un ser amado. “Cuando la realidad se colo- ca frente a ti. Cuando un ase- sinato marca tus próximos pa- sos, cuando todo se transforma en una historia contada a tra- vés de un golpe que modifica la manera en la que percibes la vida”, dice en el comienzo del texto. En el material, la también escritora describió como fue el momento en que se enteró del fallecimiento de su padre, quien fue asesinado por un grupo de delincuentes en la lo- calidad de Guatire en el estado Miranda, Venezuela. Yanis Chimaras asesinado hace 13 años Catherina Valentina aprovecha la cuarentena para mejor su escultural figura Catherina Valentino sorprendió a todos mostrando su escultural cuerpo elsiglo La influencer Catherina Valentino sorprendió a todos con unas impactantes imáge- nes de cómo luce actualmen- te su cuerpo, el cual ha veni- do trabajando aprovechando la cuarentena. La locutora venezolana Caterina Valentino no está desaprovechando el tiempo de la cuarentena para nada, puesto que la criolla no ha parado de realizar sus ejer- cicios y dietas para moldear mucho mejor su figura. Re- cientemente, sorprendió a sus seguidores mostrando como ha venido trabajando su esbelto cuerpazo. A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Caterino publicó dos imágenes con poca ropa donde muestra su abdomen bien trabajado y las piernas tonificadas. Asimismo, da algunas recomendaciones a sus se- guidores para conseguir una figura trabajada y saludable con distintos alimentos y ejercicios, además de promo- ver la motivación entre sus seguidores para que “desa- prendan” algunos hábitos en medio de este tiempo de con- finamiento y puedan dedi- carse más tiempo a mejorarse interna y externamente. La imagen reunió más de 40 mil me gusta en su comu- nidad de seguidores, quienes también corrieron a comen- tar lo mucho que les compla- ce este tipo de imágenes y tips por parte de la famosa, pues- to que les ayuda en sus casas. “Tu abdomen es lo mejor que he visto en esta cuarente- na”, “Uuuffff que bien te vez”, y más comentarios como es- tos estuvieron presentes en la publicación. LupitaJonesyOsmelSousa sacaránunnuevoconcurso Lupita Jones y Osmel Sousa unirán esfuerzos para tener su propio concurso elsiglo El Zar de la Belleza, Osmel Sousa, quien preparó durante más de 40 años a las Misses de Venezuela fungiendo el rol de Presidente del concurso de belleza criollo, se unió una vez más a la directora nacional del Mexicana Universal y Miss Universo 1991, Lupita Jones, para lanzar un nuevo concurso de belleza, el N Latinoamerica- na Universal. A su vez, las redes sociales estallaron este viernes cuando la Organización Nuestra Be- lleza Paraguay comunicó en su perfil de Instagram que Osmel Sousa junto a Lupita Jones uni- rán una vez más fuerzas para ser los directores de un nuevo concurso, el N Latinoameri- cana Universal; y la franquicia paraguaya será manejada por Promociones Gloria, los mis- mos organizadores del Miss Continentes Unidos y el Miss Ecuador. Asimismo, se pudo cono- cer que serán 21 países los que competirán en este certamen y además que el Concurso by Osmel Sousa tiene la franqui- cia para Venezuela; lo que nos pone a pensar si este show con- tará con una segunda edición. Por otro lado, también la organización paraguaya aco- tó que este show será al estilo de Nuestra Belleza Latina, en donde ambos preparadores de reinas fueron jurados por más de seis años. ElFestivaldeCinedeTribecanoserindeanteelCoronavirus El actor Eduardo San Juan (2d) como el conquistador Hernán Cortés, durante una escena del documental“499” EFE Pese a que el Coronavirus ha obligado al séptimo arte a fre- nar en seco el Festival de Cine de Tribeca, ha querido ayudar a que el impacto de la pandemia afecte lo menos posible a las películas ya producidas y ha se- guido adelante con una versión online de la muestra en la que participan desde destacados fil- mes estadounidenses como “12 Hour Shift” o documentales que abordan la inmigración ilegal. De esta manera, el Festival de Cine de Tribeca quiere dar salida al duro trabajo llevado a cabo este último año por cineas- tas, creadores, actores y produc- tores, a la vez que entretiene a los seguidores de la gran panta- lla con algunos programas que están abiertos al público. “Ahora más que nunca es importante que nos unamos para celebrar el trabajo de in- creíbles cuentacuentos que nos provocan risas y crean histo- rias que nos unen. Es nuestra responsabilidad honrar a estos creadores”, ha asegurado la co- fundadora de la muestra, Jane Rosenthal. Eso sí, esta versión del Fes- tival de Cine de Tribeca va a ser, cuanto menos, original. Los organizadores aseguran que se celebrará la muestra como Dios manda este otoño, aunque no se ha concretado ninguna fe- cha, y que, mientras tanto, se llevarán a cabo una serie de actividades por Internet que comenzaron el 15 de abril y que se extenderán hasta el 15 de mayo. Lo más llamativo para el público general será el “Tribeca Immersive: Cinema360”, que presenta 15 películas de reali- dad virtual reunidas en cuatro programas de unos 30 o 40 mi- nutos cada uno, y que pueden verse en los hogares desde el pionero dispositivo Oculus de Facebook desde el 17 de abril. Entre las 15 películas de rea- lidad virtual destacan la espa- ñola “El Panteón de Mitología Queer”, de Enrique Agudo, que se estrena a nivel mundial en la muestra, y la argentina “La casa habitada”, de Diego Kompel, que protagoniza su debut nor- teamericano. Pese a que los neoyorquinos no puedan acudir a las salas de cine para ver las películas de Tribeca, el festival ha decidido seguir adelante con el concurso, por lo que unos 30 miembros del jurado verán en estos días desde sus residencias las pelícu- las competidoras de cada cate- goría para luego anunciarse en su web los ganadores. En concreto, serán nueve categorías (cada una de las cua- les premiará a la Mejor Pelícu- la, Mejor Actor, Mejor Actriz, Mejor Guión y Mejor Fotogra- fía) , entre las que destacan la Competición de Narrativa Es- tadounidense, la Competición de Narrativa Internacional y la Competición de Documenta- les. En Narrativa Internacional compiten 10 películas, entre las que hay 3 latinoamericanas: la peruana “Contactado”, dirigida por Marité Ugás y producida por Mariana Rondón, la mexi- cana “Kokoloko”, de Gerardo Naranjo, y la chilena “Nadie sabe que estoy aquí”, de Gaspar Antillo y producida por Pablo y Juan de Dios Larraín. En Documentales figuran 12 largometrajes que cuentan historias de homofobia en el EEUU profundo, como “Socks on Fire” o “Pray Away”, de la lu- cha diaria de refugiados, como “Simple As Water” o “Wake Up on Mars”, o que se adentran en el mundo de la moda, como “Wonderboy”. Destaca el sabor latino de “499”, un documental híbrido que examina el violento legado
  8. 8. sucesoselsiglo.com.ve 8 19DE ABRIL DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve Se desconoce los responsables del crimen De disparo en la cabeza ultimaron a una ciudadana La víctima fue asesinada y abandonada en el urbanismo Cacique Tiuna ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo En horas de la mañana de este sábado fue hallado el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer, que hasta los momentos se desconoce su identi- dad. El cadáver fue encontrado en el urbanis- mo Cacique Tiuna, en el sector La Rinconada en la ciudad capital. Extraoficialmente se pudo conocer que el cuerpo de la fémina, el cual estaba maniatado y presentaba heridas en la cabeza producidas por armas de fuego, fue encontrado por al- gunos habitantes de la urbanización, quienes aseguraron que la víctima no residía en el lu- gar. Al lugar de los hechos se presentó una co- misión del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Cientí- ficas, Penales y Criminalisticas (Cicpc) para proceder a realizar el levantamiento del ca- dáver, además de colectar algunas evidencias de interés criminalístico que permita a los sabuesos dar con el paradero de los respon- sables del homicidio. Tras las primeras investigaciones del caso, se presume que la mujer fue asesinada en horas de la madrugada de este sábado en la Carretera Panamericana, y luego trasladada al mencionado urbanismo, donde fue aban- donada por sus asesinos. El cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue de Bello Monte para practicarle la autopsia de ley, así como a la espera de sus familiares para el reconocimiento y entrega del mismo. Ya los funcionarios del Cicpc se encuentran efectuando las investigaciones correspon- dientes para esclarecer el homicidio. Deben realizar trabajos comunitarios Detenidos varios ciudadanos por incumplir cuarentena ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo foto | RAFAEL SALGUERO Por incumplir con la cua- rentena colectiva y social de- cretada el pasado lunes 16 de marzo por el presidente de la República, Nicolás Maduro, la cual establece entre uno de sus puntos, el uso obligatorio de tapabocas fuera de los ho- gares, varios ciudadanos en el territorio nacional han sido detenidos por los funcionarios de los distintos cuerpos de se- guridad del Estado. En el caso de Aragua, se ha observado el despliegue de efectivos policiales en to- dos los rincones de la entidad, con el fin de verificar el eficaz cumplimiento de la medida de prevención. Sobre este tema, se pudo observar en horas de la ma- ñana de este sábado, en la avenida Ramón Narváez, una unidad de la Policía Boliva- riana de Aragua con aproxi- madamente siete ciudadanos Los detenidos deben escuchar charlas sobre las consecuencias del Coronavirus a bordo, quienes se presumen fueron detenidos por los uni- formados por no cumplir con la cuarentena. Cabe destacar que la situa- ción se presenta ante la incon- ciencia e incumplimiento de la mencionada normativa. Por tal razón, los efectivos policia- les han tenido que detener en varias oportunidades a ciuda- danos y exigirles a realizar tra- bajos comunitarios; así como escuchar charlas relacionadas a la pandemia mundial, la cual ha afectado significativamente a más de 180 países de todos los continentes. Se desconoce la causa del homicidio AtirosfueasesinadounhombreenZamora El cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue de Caña de Azúcar ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo foto | RAFAEL SALGUERO En horas de la mañana de este sábado fue hallado el cuerpo sin vida de un hombre, quien fue identificado como Jesús Andrés Rodríguez Guai- ra, de 28 años de edad, el cadá- ver yacía en plena vía pública del sector Gamarra en Villa de Cura, municipio Ezequiel Za- mora del estado Aragua. Por información obtenida de manera extraoficial, se co- noció que a pesar de la cuaren- tena decretada por el Gobierno Nacional a causa de la pande- mia del Coronavirus, algunos habitantes de la mencionada zona por la necesidad de salir a comprar alimentos observa- ron en el camino a una per- sona ensangrentada a causas de heridas de bala tirada en el pavimento. Ante el sangriento hecho, rápidamente se acercaron a la sede de la comisaría policial de la localidad para notificar del hallazgo, por lo que los uniformados llegaron al lugar logrando verificar la informa- ción. Seguidamente, los policías hicieron el llamado a los fun- cionarios del Cuerpo de Inves- tigaciones Científicas, Pena- les y Criminalisticas (Cicpc), quienes se presentaron al lugar para realizar el levantamiento del cadáver y recoger las evi- dencias de interés criminalís- tico para iniciar las investiga- ciones correspondientes para esclarecer el homicidio. Poste- riormente, el cuerpo fue tras- ladado a la morgue de Caña de Azúcar para practicarle la autopsia de ley. Hasta los momentos se des- conoce el motivo del asesinato, pero se presume un ajuste de cuentas o venganza, esto tras los últimos homicidios ocu- rridos por parte de las bandas delictivas que operan en la zona. Debido a esto, el Cicpc se encuentra alerta para dar con el paradero de los antisociales que mantienen en zozobra a la comunidad en general. El crimen ocurrió en Las Tejerías Localizaron en plena vía pública a ciudadano muerto ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo Este viernes a tempranas horas del día fue hallado el cuerpo de un hombre tirotea- do y abandonado en plena vía pública en el sector Cañaote de Las Tejerías, municipio Santos Michelena del estado Aragua. Extraoficialmente se co- noció que el cadáver que has- ta los momentos no ha sido identificado, fue encontrado por varias personas que transi- taban por dicha zona y obser- varon a una persona de sexo masculino sin signos vitales y presentando heridas por arma de fuego. Los vecinos consternados por lo ocurrido, informaron al ente policial, una comisión del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Crimina- listicas se presentó al lugar del hallazgo. Siguiendo con los procedi- mientos de rigor, los sabuesos realizaron el levantamiento del cadáver y colectaron algunas evidencias para dar inicio a las investigaciones que permitan dar con los responsables del homicidio. Los funcionarios del Cicpc no descartan ningún móvil, pero el que más fuerza cobra es el ajuste de cuentas, ya que la víctima no fue despojada de sus pertenencias. El cuerpo fue trasladado al Servicio Nacional de Medicina y Ciencias Foren- ses (Senamecf) a la espera de sus familiares para su recono- cimiento. El Cicpc ya inició las investigaciones para esclarecer el crimen En hecho ocurrió en Camatagua Abatido supuesto delincuente en enfrentamiento con la GNB El procedimiento estuvo ejecutado por efectivos de la GNB ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo Aproximadamente a las 7:00 de la mañana de este vier- nes fue abatido un presunto antisocial tras enfrentarse a efectivos de la Guardia Na- cional Bolivariana (GNB). El hecho ocurrió en una casa sin número, ubicada en la calle El Progreso en Camatagua, esta- do Aragua. Según información ex- traoficial, tras las denuncias de los habitantes de la menciona- da localidad ante los múltiples actos delictivos durante las últimas semanas, los funcio- narios castrenses se desplega- ron por toda la jurisdicción en búsqueda de los supuestos malhechores. Luego de un exhaustivo operativo de varios días por la zona, los guardias lograron la ubicación exacta de Delvis Jesús Reina Gallardo, quien al percatarse de la presencia de la comisión trató de huir accio- nando su arma de fuego dentro de la vivienda. La acción ejecutada por Reina Gallardo, originó un en- frentamiento que se mantuvo por varios minutos, en medio de la balacera, el presunto de- lincuente resultó gravemente herido, por lo que fue llevado al centro de salud de la loca- lidad, donde falleció minutos después de ser ingresado. El cadáver fue trasladado a la morgue de Caña de Azú- car para realizarle la autopsia de ley correspondiente. En el lugar de los hechos, los cas- trenses incautaron un arma de fuego, la cual era utilizada por Reina Gallardo para cometer sus actos delictivos. Por resistirse al robo Asesinaron de puñalada en el pecho a un joven ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo Ayer en horas de la ma- ñana, un joven quien no ha sido identificado, fue hallado muerto a causa de una puña- lada en el pecho. El cuerpo sin vida fue encontrado por los transeúntes en las adya- cencias de la estación del me- tro La Hoyada en la ciudad de Caracas. Se presume que la vícti- ma iba a ser despojado de sus pertenencias por sujetos desconocidos, y por resistirse al robo, los presuntos ladro- nes le dieron una puñalada a nivel del pecho, quitándole la vida de manera inmediata. Tras el llamado de los ciudadanos que pasaban por el lugar, una comisión del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Crimi- nalisticas se trasladó al sitio de los hechos para levantar el cuerpo y posteriormente llevarlo a la morgue de Bello Monte. Luego de colectar algunas evidencias, funcionarios del cuerpo policial iniciaron las investigaciones correspon- dientes que conlleven a escla- recer el crimen de joven.

×