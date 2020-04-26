Edicion impresa 26 04-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve Rif: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 7 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 8  páginas   26DE ABRILde 2020 DOMINGO
Lorenzo Mendoza rechazó la medida AlimentosPolarexigedejarsinefecto lamedidadeventasupervisada
Palabra de Dios Si en mi corazón hubiese yo mirado a la iniquidad, El Señor no me habría escuchado. Más ciertamente me escuchó Dios; Atendió a la voz de mi súplica.Salmo 66:18
Hospitales con pocas camas y sin rayos X, recorridos por río de 6 horas a 3 días para ir a un centro de salud, cuerpos tirados en las calles tapados con una sábana.
apoyalaborsocialdelosMarlins RyanCook
AstonVillarebajasueldosparaayudar anteelcoronavirus
Y viene "mucho más" sellan su reconciliación ChynoyNacho
26DE ABRIL DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve
  1. 1. elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve Rif: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 7 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 8  páginas   26DE ABRILde 2020 DOMINGO Premio Nacional de Periodismo | Año XLvIII | N° 16.332 | DEPÓSITO legal pp-197301ar65 SUCESOS ChynoyNachosellansureconciliación Sujeto trató de asesinar a la pareja de su exnovia | 8 Abatido presunto antisocial en Santa Rita | 8 Anunció el ministro Tareck El Aissami Arrancóplandefiscalización contralaespeculación El Gobierno incrementó este sábado el control de los pre- cios de los alimentos con una gran campaña de inspección en mercados de todo el país que tiene el fin de “contener la especulación”, una medida que se une a la supervisión decreta- da de Alimentos Polar, la mayor empresa del sector El vicepresidente económico, Tareck El Aissami, explicó en una intervención televisada que se trata de un “plan nacio- nal de fiscalización para conte- ner la especulación criminal de algunos sectores que han pre- tendido desestabilizar y per- turbar la cuarentena” que vive el país para contener la expan- sión del Covid-19 Detalló que es un despliegue a lo “largo y ancho de Venezue- la” y que busca “garantizar el derecho fundamental a la ali- mentación y fortalecer el apa- rato productivo” dentro de la Gran Misión de Abastecimien- to Soberano, nombre de un plan gubernamental puesto en marcha en 2016. | 2 El ministro Tareck El Aissami anunció el arranque del plan de fiscalización l Sobre Coposa, El Aissami dijo que, tras su ocu- pación este viernes, comenzó la venta de sus pro- ductos al sistema CLAP, así como “al sistema de cadenas privadas de comercialización de alimen- tos”. l Remarcó una medida que entrará en vigor la próxima semana, la publicación de una lista con precios acordados de algunos alimentos. l “El lunes, con la industria y las cadenas de dis- tribución, acordaremos los precios que permitan acceder al pueblo a la alimentación. Vamos a es- cuchar a las fuerzas productivas y abordar solu- ciones”, dijo. FACTORES DE DISTORSIÓN PRECIOS ACORDADOS LOS NUEVOS CASOS l El Aissami precisó que todas estas acciones tienen como objetivo reparar “los factores de distorsión”que a su juicio había en los precios de los productos en las últimas semanas. l“Informamos que lamentablemente hay algunos sec- tores oligárquicos, enfermos de Covid-19 en sus mentes, que pretenden violar la ley. Estos grandes monopolios especuladores golpean directamente a los pequeños comerciantes, que son los que colocan sus productos”, indicó. l El vicepresidente hizo hincapié en que van “a seguir vigilantes y con medidas de venta supervisada con es- tos que se resisten a asumirla”. Alimentos Polar rechazó las inspecciones y las ventas supervisadas AlimentosPolarexigelevantar medidasensucontra Lorenzo Mendoza denunció que las acciones tomadas por el Gobierno “solo atentan contra el abastecimiento de toda la red comercial pri- vada y pública que atiende la empresa”. | 2 EFE Alimentos Polar, la mayor empresa del sector en Ve- nezuela, calificó de “medida arbitraria” la supervisión de los precios de sus productos decretada por el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro tras acusarlos de promover la especulación. “No hay ninguna justifi- cación para esta medida ar- bitraria. A pesar de toda la situación económica que en- frentamos (...) seguimos pro- duciendo y distribuyendo ali- mentos de calidad ajustados a la realidad económica y cum- pliendo con el país conforme a las leyes”, dijo en un comu- nicado el presidente ejecutivo de Empresas Polar, Lorenzo Mendoza. ATENTAN CONTRA EL ABASTECIMIENTO EL BOLETÍN l Alimentos Polar criticó que mientras la Sundde inspeccionaba una de sus plantas en Turmero, la medida “fue anunciada de manera sorpresiva por televisión sin que mediara pro- cedimiento administrativo alguno, ni existiera justificación”. l Denunciaron la actitud “hostil, irrespetuosa” del superintendente al cargo de la inspección y que durante la misma amenazó al personal de la instalación y evadió“todo el protocolo de seguridad interno. l Los cinco nuevos casos están focalizados en ve- nezolanos que regresaron por el estado Táchira. l Una mujer 34 años, comerciante de Ocuma- re de la Costa, preveniente de Cali. l Bebé de 7 meses, originaria de Portuguesa, procedente de Bucaramanga. l Una mujer de 33 años, y su hija de 5 años, ori- ginarias de Miranda y procedentes de Cúcuta. l Un hombre de 24 años, originario del Zulia, procedente de Bogotá. Confirmó la vicepresidenta Delcy Rodríguez La cuarentena será flexibilizada EFE La vicepresidenta ejecutiva de la República, Delcy Rodrí- guez, ratificó la disposición del Gobierno nacional de flexibili- zar la cuarentena este domingo para los niños hasta 14 años de edad en compañía de su repre- sentante y adolescentes hasta los 16 años de edad, de 10:00 de la mañana a 6:00 de la tarde. Desde el Palacio de Mira- flores, en Caracas, Rodríguez indicó que la flexibilización para los adultos mayores de 65 años de edad será el lunes de 10:00 de la mañana a 2:00 de la tarde. EL MUNDO Se acelera la pandemia en Brasil Personas asisten a un entierro común en el cementerio de Manaos, Brasil EFE El número de muertos por coronavirus en Brasil llegó este sábado a 4.016, con 58.509 casos confirmados, en medio de una crisis en el Gobierno agravada tras la renuncia del ministro de Jus- ticia, Sergio Moro. | 4 l El boletín diario del Ministerio de Salud indica que el número de fallecidos aumentó en 346 en un día, un 9,4% más que el viernes, aunque el récord fue alcanza- do el pasado jueves, con 407 muertes en un solo día. l Los casos confirmados crecieron 10,4% y en la última jornada fueron detectados otros 5.514. l Los datos muestran la aceleración de la pandemia en el país, en un momento en el que el Gobierno del presi- dente Jair Bolsonaro se encuentra fuertemente debilita- do tras la salida de Moro.
  2. 2. elsiglo.com.ve2  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 26 | ABRIL | 2020 Lorenzo Mendoza rechazó la medida AlimentosPolarexigedejarsinefecto lamedidadeventasupervisada Lorenzo Mendoza, precisó que esta acción es totalmente contraria a lo que la población espera en estos momentos Caracas Alimentos Polar, a través del presidente Ejecutivo de Empresas Polar, Lorenzo Men- doza, rechazó de manera con- tundente las medidas arbitra- rias en contra de la compañía y el bloqueo de códigos Sica, lo que afecta gravemente todos los esfuerzos que está haciendo la compañía para garantizar el abastecimiento de alimentos en este momento tan crítico para el país. El día 24 de abril, la planta productora de harina precoci- da de maíz, ubicada en Turme- ro, estado Aragua, recibió una nueva fiscalización por parte de funcionarios de Sundde, Sunagro y Sencamer. Cuando apenas estaba comenzando di- cha inspección, fue anunciada de manera sorpresiva y por te- levisión la supuesta medida de venta supervisada de todos los productos de Alimentos Polar, sin que mediara procedimien- to administrativo alguno, ni existiera justificación para esta medida. “No hay ninguna razón ni justificación para esta medi- da arbitraria. A pesar de toda la situación económica que enfrentamos, sumada a los problemas en el suministro de combustible y energía eléc- trica, entre otros, seguimos produciendo y distribuyendo alimentos de calidad a precios ajustados a la realidad econó- mica y cumpliendo con el país, conforme a las leyes venezola- nas”, aseguró Mendoza. MEDIDA ATENTA CONTRA EL ABASTECIMIENTO Precisó que esta acción es totalmente contraria a lo que la población espera en este momento, pues no solo aten- ta contra el abastecimiento de toda la red comercial privada y pública que atiende la empre- sa, sino que lejos de ayudar a la tranquilidad del país, genera angustia y zozobra. En este momento Alimen- tos Polar es la única empresa que puede llegar a tantos vene- zolanos y brindarle la posibili- dad de tener los productos más cerca de sus casas, a través de más de 35.000 puntos de venta atendidos de forma directa y más de 55.000 mediante la Red de Franquicias de Distribución Polar. “Durante los últimos años, se han desmontado mu- chos sistemas de distribución y ventas masivas en el país por su alto costo, mientras que nosotros hemos mantenido una distribución que en la ac- tualidad nos permite llegar a más de 90.000 puntos de venta semanalmente en todo el terri- torio nacional, a pesar del im- pacto financiero asociado”. Mendoza agregó que se han utilizado recursos propios para importar directamente las materias primas a costos internacionales y a las tasas de cambio con las cuales trabaja la industria privada, con pleno conocimiento de las autorida- des. “También hemos venido haciendo un gran esfuerzo para incrementar en más de 50% nuestros volúmenes de producción, lo que quiere de- cir que los consumidores ve- nezolanos están aumentando el consumo de nuestros pro- ductos. Somos los únicos que estamos presentes en los ana- queles y hogares de toda Ve- nezuela, con nuestras marcas preferidas por los consumido- res. ¿Qué otra empresa o actor que participe en la producción de los mismos rubros tiene esa presencia? En este momento, la producción nacional debe ser la prioridad de las políticas económicas”, sentenció. Mendoza reiteró que sus trabajadores de producción, distribución y ventas también viven momentos complejos y cada día ponen en riesgo su vida y su salud para producir y cumplir con los venezolanos. ESFUERZO COORDINADO Dijo que en la empresa también se está haciendo un esfuerzo extraordinario junto a las autoridades del Ceofanb, Redi y Zodi, quienes han apoyado en el suministro de combustible para continuar operando de la mejor manera posible, a pesar de las serias limitaciones. De igual mane- ra, han prestado su valiosa colaboración en materia de seguridad para custodiar las instalaciones y distribuir los alimentos, en una situación muy compleja que vive el país. “No podemos permitir que to- dos estos esfuerzos conjuntos se vean entorpecidos por ac- ciones arbitrarias e irregulares que atentan contra el abasteci- miento de nuestros productos”, enfatizó. FISCALIZACIÓN Al inicio de la fiscalización liderada por el Superinten- dente de Sunagro y director de Despacho de Sundde, General de División Menry Fernández, en compañía de 26 funciona- rios de la Sundde, Sunagro y Sencamer, la empresa le exigió el cumplimiento de los proto- colos internos y la respuesta fue la amenaza de bloquear los códigos Sica: “Esto de hecho ocurrió. La medida de blo- queo nos impide distribuir y cumplir con nuestros clientes y consumidores. Sin los códigos Sica no podemos mover ni un solo kilo de producto”. Durante el procedimiento, el superintendente mantuvo una actitud hostil, irrespetuo- sa, de poco entendimiento y colaboración, amenazando al personal de la instalación y evadiendo en todo momento el cumplimiento de los proto- colos de seguridad interno, in- cluyendo el establecido por las autoridades ante el Covid-19, poniendo en riesgo la salud de los trabajadores. “Además, nuestro geren- te de APC - Planta Turmero, José Francisco Bolívar, quien estaba realizando con absolu- ta responsabilidad su trabajo y con quien estuve en constante comunicación, fue amenaza- do con ser llevado preso. Es- toy muy agradecido con él y con todos los trabajadores de planta por seguir cumpliendo su compromiso con el país, siempre apegados a nuestros principios y valores”, manifestó el presidente ejecutivo de Em- presas Polar. “Como empresa responsa- ble productora de alimentos, nuestras plantas cuentan con rigurosas medidas de segu- ridad e higiene en las áreas productivas y logísticas, que deben ser acatadas de manera estricta, para garantizar la ino- cuidad de los productos. Cual- quier incumplimiento puede poner en riesgo a nuestra gente y nuestra producción”, dijo. Alimentos Polar reitera su rechazo a cualquier acción o medida que interfiera en los esfuerzos extraordinarios que está haciendo junto a sus tra- bajadores, franquiciados y transportistas para producir y distribuir los alimentos desti- nados a la población venezola- na, en medio de una situación económica crítica que ya en- frentaba el país y que se com- plicó aún más con la presencia de la pandemia. “Hacemos un llamado al entendimiento para unir esfuerzos que nos permi- tan aumentar la producción de alimentos y continuar garanti- zando la seguridad alimentaria de los venezolanos”, exhortó. Para finalizar, Mendoza agradeció el esfuerzo de todos sus trabajadores en todas las áreas de la compañía, a todos los actores importantes en la cadena de producción, distri- bución y ventas, a los accionis- tas y a la Junta Directiva, por su entrega y compromiso con la empresa y el país. EFE El Gobierno de Venezuela in- crementó este sábado el control de los precios de los alimentos con una gran campaña de ins- pección en mercados de todo el país que tiene el fin de “contener la especulación”, una medida que se une a la supervisión decreta- da de Alimentos Polar, la mayor empresa del sector. El vicepresidente económico, Tareck El Aissami, explicó en una intervención televisada que se trata de un “plan nacional de fiscalización para contener la es- peculación criminal de algunos sectores que han pretendido des- estabilizar y perturbar la cuaren- tena” que vive el país para con- tener la expansión del Covid-19. Detalló que es un despliegue a lo “largo y ancho de Venezuela” y que busca “garantizar el derecho fundamental a la alimentación y fortalecer el aparato producti- vo” dentro de la Gran Misión de Abastecimiento Soberano, nom- bre de un plan gubernamental puesto en marcha en 2016. Por ahora, esta vigilancia se centrará en mercados municipa- les y las principales cadenas de comercialización de alimentos, detalló el vicepresidente. CUATRO EMPRESAS INTERVENIDAS Estas medidas han sido pues- tas en marcha por el Gobier- no de Nicolás Maduro un día después de que se anunciara la supervisión de las ventas de Ali- mentos Polar, que forma parte del conglomerado de Empresas Polar, así como de Plumrose, empresa dedicada a la produc- ción de embutidos, y un mata- dero de Turmero, en el céntrico estado Aragua. También fue ocupada por 180 días prorrogables la empresa Coposa, dedicada a la produc- ción de productos oleaginosos. El anuncio lo hizo el viernes la vicepresidenta ejecutiva, Del- cy Rodríguez, quien aseguró que la medida tiene como objetivo que “se preserven y se respeten los precios acordados de los pro- ductos que se están fabricando y determinar los receptores de es- tos productos”. El Aissami agregó este sábado que todas estas acciones tienen como objetivo reparar “los facto- res de distorsión” que a su juicio había en los precios de los pro- ductos en las últimas semanas. Sobre Coposa, El Aissami dijo que, tras su ocupación este viernes, comenzó la venta de sus productos al sistema de Comi- tés Locales de Abastecimiento y Producción (CLAP), así como “al sistema de cadenas privadas de comercialización de alimen- tos” tras haber cometido “espe- culación o negación de venta de algunos productos”. El organismo encargado de las supervisiones es la Super- intendencia Nacional para la Defensa de los Derechos So- cioeconómicos (Sundde), ente Tareck El Aissami, anunció el plan de fiscalización para evitar la espe- culación en los alimentos Anunció Tareck El Aissami GobiernoactivóPlan NacionaldeFiscalización contralaEspeculación que depende del Ministerio de Comercio. ACUSA A LAS EMPRESAS DE VIOLAR LA LEY “Informamos que lamen- tablemente hay algunos secto- res oligárquicos, enfermos de Covid-19 en sus mentes, que pretenden violar la ley. Estos grandes monopolios especula- dores golpean directamente a los pequeños comerciantes, que son los que colocan sus productos”, dijo El Aissami. El vicepresidente hizo hin- capié en que van “a seguir vigi- lantes y con medidas de venta supervisada con estos que se re- sisten a asumirla”. Aunque no dio más detalles, horas antes de la intervención del ministro, Alimentos Polar rechazó en un comunicado la medida del Gobierno que califi- có de “arbitraria”. “No hay ninguna justifica- ción para esta medida arbitra- ria. A pesar de toda la situación económica que enfrentamos (...) seguimos produciendo y distri- buyendo alimentos de calidad ajustados a la realidad econó- mica y cumpliendo con el país conforme a las leyes”, dijo el pre- sidente ejecutivo de Empresas Polar, Lorenzo Mendoza. PRECIOS REGULADOS El Aissami remarcó una medida que entrará en vigor la próxima semana, la publicación de una lista con precios acorda- dos de algunos alimentos. “El lunes, con la industria y las cadenas de distribución, acordaremos los precios que permitan acceder al pueblo a la alimentación. Vamos a escuchar a las fuerzas productivas y abor- dar soluciones. Lo que no vamos a permitir es que se siga permi- tiendo golpear a la familia vene- zolana”, dijo. El Gobierno venezolano co- menzó hace años a regular los precios de productos como la harina de maíz, el papel higiéni- co, el jabón o el arroz. La Ley de Precios Justos, bajo la que el Ejecutivo se ampara, es de 2015 pero durante el año pasado el control fue más laxo en un país que comenzó a vivir un proceso de hiperinflación en noviembre de 2017, si bien se ha aligerado en los últimos meses. Los grandes controles, usual- mente realizados por la Sundee y las fuerzas policiales, han sido constantes desde la aprobación de la ley, pero la última y más contundente fue en 2018. Las grandes bajadas de pre- cios obligadas dieron entonces paso a colas y disturbios en el país, así como a un posterior de- sabastecimiento. Durante todo el Gobierno de Maduro, asociaciones de empre- sarios y comerciantes han aler- tado de la caída de los negocios a consecuencia de la venta con pérdidas producida por esas me- didas. Guaidó:Vanmásde30milregistrados enelplanHéroesdelaSalud Caracas Juan Guaidó, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, informó, durante una reunión con repre- sentantes del gremio de la salud, a través de sus redes sociales este viernes en horas de la noche, que en las últimas 24 horas se han registrado un poco más de 30 mil personas, en el plan Hé- roes de la Salud. El plan propuesto por Guai- dó, líder opositor reconocido como presidente encargado por más de 50 países, la sema- na pasada va dirigida a apoyar con 100 dólares por tres meses al personal médico que se en- cuentra atendiendo a pacientes con Covid-19 en los hospitales del país. “Van más de 30 mil registra- dos en el plan Héroes de la Salud en menos de 24 horas. A pesar de las amenazas miserables que el régimen ha hecho a nuestros médicos, enfermeras y el resto del personal de la salud que está en la primera línea de batalla contra el coronavirus; estos va- lientes hombres y mujeres no se han doblegado y se postularon en el programa”, explicó. Indicó el presidente del Par- lamento que el registro se hace a través de dos vías; una es envian- do un mensaje de WhatsApp al número +573053972035; y la otra opción es escribiendo un mensaje en la página de Face- book m.me/heroesdelasaludve Agregó que el período de postulación es entre el 22 de abril y el 1 de mayo del presente año. “Este plan de Héroes de la Salud ha sido un verdadero reto; sabemos que no es suficiente; así como sabemos que son muchos los sectores que necesitan ayu- da; y en eso estamos trabajado; pero debido a la pandemia que estamos atravesando, decidimos atender a nuestros médicos, en- fermeras y personal de salud de los hospitales”.
  3. 3. elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | 3DOMINGO | 26 | ABRIL | 2020 Palabra de Dios Si en mi corazón hubiese yo mirado a la iniquidad, El Señor no me habría escuchado. Más ciertamente me escuchó Dios; Atendió a la voz de mi súplica.Salmo 66:18,19 IRIOS MÉNDEZ | MÓNICA GOITIA elsiglo fotos | JOEL ZAPATA El aumento del dólar, inclu- so llegado a superar los 200 mil bolívares, ha dejado los bolsi- llos de los trabajadores sin un bolívar y buscando la mejor opción para cubrir sus necesi- dades básicas como alimentos y artículos de aseo personal, ya que a medida que suben las divisas, los comerciantes suben sus precios hasta en 200%. Al consultar algunos traba- jadores acerca de la situación y del presupuesto que destinan para la compra de los artícu- los de primera necesidad, los mismos aseguraron que todo lo que ganan está destinado para comprar comida, pues los precios subieron tanto que no queda nada para hacer otras inversiones. Richard Romero dijo que el poder adquisitivo se reduce cada vez más debido al incre- mento diario de los alimentos. “Mientras el dólar se mantuvo estable algunos precios como el de la harina de maíz, azúcar, aceite, se mantuvieron estables y accesibles al bolsillo y al suel- do, otros alimentos como la carne, pollo y charcutería los precios variaban un poco más, pero aún se podía comprar. Sin embargo desde hace una sema- na comenzó el juego macabro subía y bajaba hasta que se dis- paró casi en 133 mil bolívar y el dinero comenzó a valer menos y los comerciantes haciendo de las suyas, un kilo de queso está en 500 mil bolívares”. Mencionó que es impor- tante que las autoridades com- petentes hagan la supervisión correspondiente de los precios en los supermercados. “Pues los comerciantes afirman que ellos compran su mercancía en divisas y por eso deben ajus- tar los precios, Venezuela es el único país donde hasta el dólar se devalúa”. Por su parte, Diego Gonzá- lez aseveró que el incremento del dólar es un arma de doble filo. “El incremento excesivo de las divisas genera un im- pacto negativo en los precios de todos los productos, espe- cialmente en la comida, es allí donde comenzamos a sacar cuenta para que nos alcance el dinero. El último aumento nos sorprendió a todos, lo que costaba en la mañana 100 mil bolívares en la tarde el mismo producto estaba en 250 mil bo- Consumidores piden medidas contra la especulación El incremento del dólar deja los bolsillos vacíos Visitan varios supermercados para comparar precios Richard Romero Diego González Edwin Ordóñez María Moreno Coromoto de Rumbo lívares y quién sobrevive así”. Mientras que para Edwin Ordóñez la quincena no será suficiente para comprar co- mida y los artículos de aseo personal. “Con aumento o sin aumento del dólar los produc- tos están por las nubes, hay que trabajar el triple, meter muchas horas extras para lograr que rinda el presupuesto, pues no solamente comprar comida, es el detergente para lavar, ja- bón de baño, la pasta de dien- te, ropa, zapatos, con un dólar a 135 mil bolívares no queda plata para nada”. MEDIDAS CONTRA LA ESPECULACIÓN Ayer comenzaron a ser eje- cutadas medidas destinadas a contener la especulación en todo el ámbito nacional. Ante dicho anuncio, la po- blación aragüeña indicó que era justo y necesario tomar di- chas medidas, ya que el precio de los alimentos ha aumentado de forma muy rápida y los ciu- dadanos deben hacer milagros para poder comprar comida. Al respecto, María Moreno resaltó que los precios cada día dan más miedo, “el costo de los productos están por las nubes, todos los días aumentan la co- mida y es una situación des- esperante, una harina de maíz está entre los 200 mil bolívares, ya casi no podemos comer”. Destacó además que el di- nero que se percibe de pensión o de sueldo mensual no es sufi- ciente para comprar el alimen- to de un día, “con el dinero que uno se gana se va en una arroz y una harina, eso no es sufi- ciente ni para una sola persona, es necesario una rebaja que nos ayude, ya que esta situación se está saliendo de control”. Asimismo, Coromoto de Rumbo manifestó que para los ciudadanos que tienen un solo ingreso económico es muy difícil comprar alimentos, “se debe caminar y comparar pre- cios para poder obtener una mejor oferta, uno sale con una cantidad de dinero esperan- do a ver que puede comprar y para que alcanza confiando en Dios”, finalizó. JOSÉ CARPIO G. | elsiglo fotos | JOEL ZAPATA Los choferes de los vehículos pesados sufren los estragos de la situación en las estaciones de servicio, pues incluso los viajes que están destinados para ir al destino y venir el mismo día, se han convertido en todo un via- crucis. En las colas de las estacio- nes de servicio destinadas para abastecer al transporte pesado se encuentran los camiones y gan- dolas, especialmente provenien- tes de otros estados, que están de paso, y en espera de conseguir combustible, pues incluso les re- sulta muy dificultoso adaptarse a los planes regionales de abaste- cimiento, como el “pico y placa” que arranca mañana en Aragua. UN VIAJE DE 4 HORAS SE CONVIERTE EN UNA SEMANA El cansancio, la mala alimen- tación y la reducción en el tiem- po de sueño son unas de las tan- tas vicisitudes que sobrellevan los choferes de carga pesada en la carretera, pero todas las difi- cultades se han visto agravadas con la crisis del combustible. En un recorrido por la cola encontramos a un grupo de choferes provenientes de Bar- quisimeto, estado Lara, quienes detallaron la “roncha” que están sufriendo en los viajes. En este sentido, Howard Piña aseveró, “la situación que esta- mos pasando los transportistas a nivel nacional es caótica, no se consigue el gasoil, hay mucha corrupción en las bombas tanto del personal civil, como militar, yo transporto alimentos y se nos hace difícil la situación”. Piña destacó, “yo vengo de Barquisimeto, es un viaje que normalmente era de 4 horas, pero la situación actual nos hace perder tiempo en las colas en las estaciones de servicio, por este viaje por lo menos tardamos dos días”. Por otro lado, Ambrosio Cas- tillo resaltó, “para viajar en estos momentos está bastante difícil por la cuestión del gasoil, la se- mana pasada fui a El Tigre, es- tado Anzoátegui y tardé dos se- manas en la carretera, es un viaje que uno hace en 3 días, hay mu- Hasta 10 horas esperan los transportistas en la cola para abastecer sus vehículos Transportistas pasan más tiempo en las colas que en la carretera Howard Piña Ambrosio Castillo Juan Sarmiento cha viveza en algunas estaciones, yo necesito regresar a Barquisi- meto nuevamente”. De esta misma manera, Juan Sarmiento dijo, “estamos pasan- do trabajo los que andamos en la carretera, sólo nos quieren abas- tecer de 80 litros para llegar al destino, para poder ir y regresar, en las colas duramos hasta dos días para poder surtir los carros y dos más para el regreso”. Los transportistas por su par- te destacaron que el Gobierno debe tomar medidas más severas en las colas y evitar tanto movi- miento de influencias por parte de los entes de seguridad y en- cargados de las estaciones, para que puedan abastecer más rápi- do sus unidades pesadas. IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo Los nuevos precios de la carne y el pollo y los diferentes artícu- los de aseo personal llegaron a las nubes en los diferentes mercados, supermercados de los municipios Lamas, Sucre y Zamora. El aumento de estos produc- tos de primera necesidad ha oca- sionado el rechazo de los consu- midores, quienes señalan que sus presupuestos no alcanzan para pagar esos altos costos, lo que trae como consecuencia que ten- gan que ingeniárselas para rendir el presupuesto, sustituyendo los alimentos por los que estén más baratos y rindan más. En varias carnicerías que vi- sitamos se observó que el kilo de carne tipo bisteck lo ofrecen entre 590.000 y 619.000 bolíva- res; la carne molida a partir de Bs. 450.000, mientras que las costillas entre 300.000 y 350.000 bolívares. En el caso del pollo entero lo ofrecen a Bs. 300.000 entero y 370.000 picado, lo que hace que los consumidores recorran varias carnicerías buscando el precio más accesible a sus bolsillos y que les alcance para toda la familia. “Generalmente entro a comprar IRIOS MÉNDEZ| elsiglo Ante el aumento excesivo de los productos alimenticios, la alcaldía del municipio Sucre realizó un operativo de super- visión de los establecimientos comerciales, con el propósito de verificar que los productos estén a precios justos. La supervisión estuvo a cargo del Superintendente de Admi- nistración Tributaria Municipal, licenciado José Raúl Meléndez y personal de Superintendencia Nacional para la Defensa por los Derechos Socioeconómicos de Venezuela (Sundde), quiénes rea- lizaron la fiscalización de precios en negocios de la jurisdicción. El recorrido se hizo en los es- tablecimientos del casco central, por las constantes denuncias de los compradores, quienes señala- ron el aumento diario de los pro- ductos como la harina de maíz, azúcar, café, carne, pollo, leche, entre otros que son necesarios para los sucrenses. Meléndez, Informó que “esta medida de fiscalización evita que los establecimientos comerciales incurran en los delitos de especu- lación, tipificados en la Ley Or- gánica de Precios Justos (LOPJ) Hiperinflación azota en Lamas, Sucre y Zamora Los precios de la carne y el pollo por las nubes pollo y termino comprando alas o molleja que las puedo guisar y me sale más barato y rinde para hacer dos comidas, ya que en mi casa somos 4 personas”, dijo Car- los Osorio. Las quejas de los consumido- res también se escuchan al mo- mento de adquirir los productos de limpieza y aseo personal, pues una bolsa de jabón en polvo de una marca no reconocida de 400 gramos la venden en Bs. 72.900; un paquete de cuatro rollos de papel higiénico los ofrece a par- tir de Bs. 155.000 y un jabón de baño entre Bs. 30.000 y 40.000. Las frutas, hortalizas y verduras también aumentaron. Neyla Pérez dijo, “hace tiem- po en mi casa dejamos de comer proteína animal, nuestro presu- puesto no alcanza para pagar es- tos altos precios, buscamos otras alternativas de alimentación”. Evelyn Fernández señaló, “al momento de hacer mercado, pre- fiero comprar la harina de maíz para hacer arepas, que me resuel- ve los desayunos y cenas. Nadie con un salario de 450.000 bolíva- res puede pagar esos precios”. Comercios fueron supervisados por Sudatrim y Sundde Comercios de Cagua fueron supervisados en sus artículos 31, 46, 49 y 54”. Atendiendo a los lineamientos emanados del Ejecutivo nacional, regional y local, en aras de garan- tizar la protección y resguardo de la economía del pueblo y su cum- plimiento. Destacó que el propósito es que los ciudadanos participen activamente en el proceso de vigilancia, inspección, control y seguimiento de los precios” y enfatizó, “este trabajo es en con- junto para poder atacar a tiempo la especulación en el municipio Sucre”. Hizo énfasis en que estos abu- sos comerciales conllevan la res- pectiva sanción o cierre del esta- blecimiento que no cumpla con la normativa municipal. Finalmente, el superintenden- te, acotó que todos los comercios del municipio Sucre serán visita- dos, exhortó al cumplimiento de los recaudos legales de los nego- cios y la verificación pertinente de los precios de los productos para evitar la especulación del mismo, mencionó que “esto es basado en las orientaciones de la alcalde- sa Miriam Pardo, en beneficio y protección de todo el pueblo su- crense”.
  4. 4. elsiglo.com.ve4  |  EL MUNDO DOMINGO | 26 | ABRIL | 2020 EFE Hospitales con pocas camas y sin rayos X, recorridos por río de 6 horas a 3 días para ir a un centro de salud, cuerpos tirados en las calles tapados con una sábana. La ecuatoriana Guaya- quil, las amazónicas Manaos en Brasil e Iquitos en Perú y la mexicana Tijuana son cuatro de las ciudades de Latinoamérica que sufren con más dureza los estragos del coronavirus, que ha demostrado no tener miramien- tos con nadie. En estos lugares, que no son los más grandes de sus países, pero se han convertido en epi- centro de la pandemia, los siste- mas sanitarios y funerarios han colapsado, o están a punto de hacerlo, por la forma descontro- lada como avanza la enferme- dad, que ya deja más de 125.000 casos y unos 6.000 muertos en la región, según datos de la Or- ganización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Y lo peor: el pico máxi- mo del Covid-19 ni siquiera ha llegado y se espera para media- dos o finales de mayo. CADÁVERES EN LAS CALLES “Guayaquil ha vivido una de las tragedias más grandes de la historia”, dijo el viernes Cynthia Viteri, alcaldesa de una pobla- ción que condensa buena parte de los dramas del coronavirus en Latinoamérica. La segun- da ciudad en importancia de Ecuador pasó de ser el centro económico del país a escenario de una situación dantesca: gente sacando de sus hogares cadáve- res y dejándolos en las calles con una sábana encima, personas emprendiendo durante sema- nas búsquedas desesperadas de sus familiares en las morgues y después soportando una espera de hasta cuatro días para ente- rrarlos. Con por lo menos 520 muer- tos y 10.400 contagios oficiales, Guayaquil suma el 51% de casos de todo el país, lo cual se agrava al saber que Guayas, la provin- cia de la que es capital, suma casi 8.000 fallecimientos “extra” desde que comenzó la crisis sa- nitaria en el país el 29 de febrero y de los que, reconocen las pro- pias autoridades, es casi imposi- ble saber las causas exactas. “En un camposanto aquí en Guayaquil antes de la pandemia tenían un promedio de 10-20 sepelios diarios. Luego vi la lis- ta de fallecidos y tenían 140 a las 5.30 de la tarde”, dijo a Efe Merwin Terán, presidente de la Asociación de Funerarias del Guayas, para después añadir: “No me pueden decir que no son porque... ¿De dónde salió tanto muerto? Eso era Covid, no quedaba nada más”. A todo esto se le suma que con el paso de los días es pal- pable el desacato en las calles a las órdenes de confinamiento y, por ejemplo, el lunes y martes pasados se veían largas filas de vehículos en el principal puente de ingreso a la ciudad, como si fuera un día laboral normal. “Es muy preocupante y pe- ligroso el aumento de movi- lidad. En la última semana el incremento en Guayaquil es de 17,7%. Si bajamos la guardia se perderán vidas”, escribió en Twitter el presidente Lenín Mo- reno. HOSPITALES DESBORDADOS Y FOSAS COMUNES En Manaos, la emergencia afecta tanto a los vivos como a los muertos. Los hospitales es- tán colapsados y los ataúdes ya no caben en su mayor cemente- rio, por lo que los cuerpos van ahora a intentar descansar en fosas comunes: de un promedio de 20 a 35 entierros diarios se ha pasado a casi 100. Muy pocas camas y casi equi- pamiento nulo para los casos Guayaquil, Manaos, Iquitos y Tijuana Cuatro ciudades de Latinoamérica quesufrenlapeorcaradelCovid-19 Un grupo de personas asiste a un sepelio en una tumba colectiva, en un área abierta en el cementerio Nossa Senhora Aparecida, ubicado en la ciudad de Manaos Un hombre llora durante el acto de sepelio colectivo en Manaos Médicos y trabajadores de salud se preparan en un improvisado hos- pital en el Centro de Convenciones, en la ciudad de Guayaquil graves, frigoríficos instalados hace poco en un hospital para suplir la falta de espacio para los cadáveres, trabajadores sanita- rios con trajes blancos, máscaras y guantes trasladando cuerpos y excavadoras abriendo trinche- ras en el cementerio. El “Estado se encuentra ex- tremadamente ausente”, denun- ció Luigi Fernandes, quien su- frió hace un par de semanas la muerte de su suegra, de 67 años, por culpa del Covid-19 y que dijo que en el hospital en el que estuvo internada 8 días los rayos X no servían, solo contaban con un respirador y ellos mismos tenían que comprar los medica- mentos. Una radiografía que muestra por sí sola que los 2.270 casos confirmados y las 193 muertes que se reportan oficialmente en la Amazonía brasileña están lejos de la verdadera dimensión del problema en esta zona del norte de Brasil. Los demás países “pueden ayudar con recursos, con reme- sas de medicamentos, envío de tests rápidos, equipos de protec- ción, porque muchos médicos están trabajando sin equipos (...)”, afirmó el miércoles pasado a Efe Arthur Virgílio Neto, alcal- de de esa ciudad que con 1,8 mi- llones de habitantes concentra a casi la mitad de la población del estado de Amazonas. DESAMPARADOS EN LA AMAZONÍA Unos 700 contagiados y 23 muertos. Aunque la región de Loreto ocupa el cuarto lugar en Perú, son unos números que en la coyuntura actual de la pan- demia no parecen catastróficos pero que ya causaron que la morgue del hospital provincial, en el corazón amazónico, exce- diera su capacidad y no pueda recibir más cadáveres, mientras que los que están permanecen apilados dentro de bolsas negras de basura. Iquitos, la mayor ciudad de la Amazonía en Perú, es la que concentra la mayoría de los pro- blemas de la región, en la que medidas de contención como cuarentenas o uso de mascarillas son prácticamente inexistentes y que además incluye a las co- munidades indígenas a su alre- dedor, que viven alejadas de los hospitales y centros de salud. De seis a ocho horas y hasta tres días por río. Eso es lo que a los habitantes de la zona les toma llegar a esos puestos de salud. “Más del 60% de las comuni- dades carece de postas médicas y las que existen están desabas- tecidas, no cuentan con equipos ni medicamentos y difícilmente se aplica el enfoque intercultu- ral”, denunció días atrás la Orga- nización de los Pueblos Indíge- nas del Oriente (ORPIO). SATURACIÓN HOSPITALARIA EN FRONTERA CON EEUU “Estamos al borde de la sa- turación”. Así, tajantemente, se refirió el jueves en entrevista con EFE el subsecretario mexicano de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud, Hugo López Gatell, a la situación en Tijuana, en la fron- tera con EEUU, y donde hasta ese día se habían reportado 588 contagios y 89 muertes, más de la mitad que en todo Baja Cali- fornia, al que pertenece. Aunque actualmente la ocu- pación hospitalaria en ese estado es de entre el 44,9% y el 73,02%, dependiendo de la entidad, y con una utilización de 69% de los ventiladores disponibles, lo que preocupa a las autoridades es que el pico máximo de la en- fermedad se estima que se dé en- tre el 8 y el 10 de mayo y Tijuana, junto con Ciudad de México, es el epicentro de la pandemia en el país Además, hace poco el go- bernador estatal, Jaime Bonilla, aseguró que los trabajadores sanitarios están “cayendo como moscas” ante la falta de protec- ción y seguridad en el Institu- to Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS). PERÚ REPORTÓ CIFRA MÁS ALTA DE CASOS DESDE QUE EMPEZÓ LA EPIDEMIA Perú reportó este sábado Pacientes esperan a ser atendidos en un hospital en Tijuana, estado de Baja California (México) Un soldado participa en una jornada de desinfección en el parque del barrio 20 de Julio en Bogotá 3.683 nuevos casos de Covid-19, la cifra más alta alcanzada en un día desde que el pasado 6 de marzo se conoció el primer caso de la epidemia, que hasta el mo- mento ha dejado 700 muertos en el país. Los datos del Ministerio de Salud confirmaron un gran in- cremento de diagnósticos po- sitivos en un solo día, ya que la anterior cifra más alta se dio el 8 de abril, cuando se informó de 2.262. Este aumento se conoció después de que creciera la es- peranza en la efectividad de las medidas de confinamiento que comenzaron hace 41 días, ya que el viernes se habían dado 730 nuevos contagiados, la mi- tad del promedio de los últimos días. En medio de este escenario, el presidente Martín Vizcarra dejó de presentar, por segun- do día consecutivo, su habitual informe y rueda de prensa des- de el Palacio de Gobierno para evaluar la situación junto a sus ministros y aprobar nuevas me- didas “para proteger la salud y la economía de los peruanos”, según fuentes oficiales. ÚLTIMAS CIFRAS Con los 3.683 nuevos casos confirmados, los infectados por Covid-19 en Perú se elevaron a 25.331, mientras que los falleci- dos llegaron a 700, al aumentar estos en 66 más en las últimas horas. El reporte oficial agregó que, del total de casos, 3.532 han sido hospitalizados, 338 más que el viernes, y 545 de ellos perma- necen en unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI) de todo el país. Esto implica que otras 40 personas necesitan ventilación mecánica, con lo que se estrechó el margen de disponibilidad na- cional de camas UCI, que hasta el momento son con poco más de 600. También se informó que ya son 7.797 las personas que han sido dadas de alta, al sumarse 301 nuevos curados, y en las úl- timas horas se realizaron 19.846 pruebas para llegar a un total nacional de 218.195 desde que comenzó la epidemia. MÉDICOS PERUANOS Y VENEZOLANOS EN LA AMAZONÍA Ante la grave situación en la región amazónica de Loreto, que con 742 casos y 36 fallecidos ha visto desbordada su capacidad de atención, el Ministerio de Sa- lud envió desde Lima a un equi- po de 21 médicos y enfermeras, entre los que hay peruanos y ve- nezolanos. El ministro de Salud, Víctor Zamora, informó que este grupo de refuerzo incluye a un equipo de epidemiólogos, además de tres toneladas de equipos mé- dicos y de protección personal, y atenderá en las ciudades de Iquitos, Yurimaguas y en comu- nidades nativas. Zamora anunció que este domingo partirá un segundo grupo de 22 profesionales pe- ruanos y extranjeros, que han sido contratados después de que el Gobierno emitiera un decreto de urgencia que les otorga boni- ficaciones, seguros, alojamiento y otros beneficios. El ministro dijo que en Lo- reto se instalará un hospital de campaña con 100 camas para apoyar a los hospitales locales, “que están al límite” de su capa- cidad, además de dos albergues con camas “para una hospitali- zación digna”. PORTUGAL SUMA 880 MUERTOS Portugal suma al menos 880 muertes con Covid-19 y 23.392 contagios, lo que supone un au- mento del 2,6% en el número de positivos, y anunció que a partir de ahora un solo test negativo será suficiente para contabilizar como recuperados a los pacien- tes que no hayan precisado de hospitalización. Según el último recuento de la Dirección General de Salud (DGS), en las últimas 24 horas ha habido 26 fallecimientos y 595 nuevos contagios, además de 49 recuperados, por lo que el número total de personas que han superado el virus asciende ya a 1.277. Además, permanecen in- gresadas 1.040 personas, de las cuales 186 están en unidades de cuidados intensivos, el número más bajo del mes de abril. La ministra de Sanidad, Mar- ta Temido, anunció que a partir de ahora será necesario un úni- co test negativo para contabilizar como recuperados a los pacien- tes que pasen el virus en casa sin hospitalización, una modifica- ción de criterio en línea con lo que se practica en otros países, dijo. Los contagiados que estén en su domicilio se someterán a un único test, realizado al menos 14 días después del inicio de los síntomas, y si esta prueba da ne- gativo y han dado muestras de mejora, pasarán a la lista de re- cuperados. “Las personas que estuvieron siempre en casa, que nunca vie- ron su estado agravarse y no fue- ron al hospital, tienen una carga viral menor”, explicó la directora general de Salud, Graça Freitas. Para los pacientes hospitali- zados, se mantendrá el criterio aplicado hasta ahora y se exigirá que obtengan dos test negativos con un plazo de diferencia de al menos 24 horas. La ministra de Sanidad expli- có también que para finales de abril o principios de mayo todos los trabajadores de residencias de ancianos -establecimientos que concentran alrededor del 40 % de los fallecimientos- se habrán sometido a la prueba de Covid-19. Portugal prepara además una retoma de las consultas y proce- dimientos médicos que fueron cancelados por la pandemia, to- davía sin fecha confirmada y que se realizará de forma “gradual y faseada”, con diferencias entre las distintas regiones del país en función de su situación epide- miológica. Temido informó de que, hasta finales de marzo, hubo 320.000 consultas menos de cuidados primarios y una reduc- ción de 360.000 en las de enfer- mería debido a la pandemia. Por el contrario, hubo un aumento “significativo” de las consultas no presenciales, una modalidad que quieren conver- tir en “una práctica más común en el país”. SEGUNDO DÍA CON PANDEMIA DECRECIENTE EN ESPAÑA La pandemia de coronavi- rus confirmó ayer su tendencia decreciente en España y por se- gundo día consecutivo se pro- dujeron más altas de pacientes recuperados (3.353) que nuevos casos (2.944), informó este sába- do el Ministerio de Sanidad. Sin embargo, hubo un ligero repunte de once fallecidos res- pecto a ayer, hasta sumar 378. En total la COVID-19 ha provo- cado 22.902 muertes en España desde el inicio de la pandemia, mientras que los pacientes cu- rados de la enfermedad llegan a 95.703. De acuerdo siempre con el recuento oficial, en las últimas 24 horas se registraron 2.944 nuevos contagios, diagnostica- dos mediante test PCR, los más fiables, un 1,5 % más respecto a los confirmados ayer, con lo que llegan a un total de 205.905. A ese número habría que su- mar los casos detectados por test serológicos, que suman 17.854 casos más, con lo que los casos superarían los 223.759 en Espa- ña. “Seguimos la tendencia ob- servada en los últimos días”, dijo este sábado el portavoz de Sani- dad para la pandemia, el doctor Fernando Simón, quien insistió en que eso “es una buena noti- cia”.
  5. 5. elsiglo.com.ve DEPORTES  | 5DOMINGO | 26 | ABRIL | 2020 apoyalaborsocialdelosMarlins RyanCook La iniciativa de Cook es en alianza con el Home Plate Relief Fund de la Fundación de los Marlins elsiglo El relevista de los Marlins, Ryan Cook, y su esposa Lindsay, están otorgando ayu- da a las familias más necesitadas del Sur de la Florida. Juntos han aportado fondos hacia la Casa Ronald McDonald en Miami. La iniciativa de Cook es en alianza con el Home Plate Relief Fund de la Fundación de los Marlins de Miami. “Esto afecta cerca a casa”, dijo Cook. “Mi esposa, Lindsay, es enfermera de on- cología pediátrica en Stanford. Pensamos que sería una buena oportunidad para ayudar lo más que podamos en estos mo- mentos”. Luego de la cancelación de la pretem- porada a mediados de marzo y la poster- gación del inicio de la temporada regular, por la pandemia del coronavirus, Cook regresó a su casa en Arizona. En las semanas recientes, la familia Cook decidió extender su apoyo, luego de ver los esfuerzos caritativos que han hecho los Marlins. “En ese momento, [Lindsay] vio la ne- cesidad y nos preguntamos, ‘¿Cuál es la mejor manera de ayudar’”, dijo Cook. “Hay mucha gente necesitada, más de la que pensamos, así que decidimos actuar”. Cook, quien fue invitado fuera del ros- ter en el campamento de los Marlins, es- perahacer el equipo al momento en que se reanude la actividad de Grandes Ligas. Williams fue el nominado por los Piratas para el Premio Roberto Clemente el año pasado WilliamsyPiratashacen donacióndeUS$30.000 elsiglo El lanzador de los Pira- tas, Trevor Williams, junto al programa de Pirates Cha- rities, anunció una donación de US$30.000 al Banco Co- munitario de Alimentos del Gran Pittsburgh el viernes, como parte del Home Plate Project. La contribución financia- rá una distribución de co- mida el lunes con el Banco de Alimentos, en la sede de Duquesne, anunciaron los Piratas. La donación propor- cionará comidas hasta para 1.000 familias en la región de Pittsburgh, que están nece- sitadas como resultado de la pandemia del coronavirus. “Estoy orgulloso de poder volver a trabajar con estos increíbles grupos y poder hacer un impacto a nivel lo- cal, con el Banco Comuni- tario de Alimentos de Gran Pittsburgh, para ayudar a los niños y familias de todo Pittsburgh”, dijo Williams en un comunicado. “La idea del Home Plate Project es ayu- dar a los más vulnerables de nuestra comunidad durante esta pandemia, y sentimos que esta ayuda era necesaria de inmediato”. Williams fue el nominado por los Piratas para el Pre- mio Roberto Clemente el año pasado y ha participado en numerosas iniciativas de caridad desde que llegó a las Mayores en el 2016. Ortiz está en contra de las sanciones David Ortiz: Es injusto castigar a los Medias Rojas por robo de señales elsiglo El toletero dominicano re- tirado de los Medias Rojas de Boston, David Ortiz, no está de acuerdo con el castigo de las Grandes Ligas a su exe- quipo por robar señales en el 2018. “Lo que sucedió en Boston es lo que todos están haciendo en la liga en este momento, y creo que el castigo no fue jus- to”, señaló Ortiz. Indicó que “estaban bus- cando, tratando de averiguar si algo de lo que sucedió en Houston sucedió en Boston, pero ni siquiera estuvo cerca de una situación similar”. Rob Manfred, comisionado de las mayores dio a conocer un comunicado el martes, en el que resume los hallazgos de la investigación sobre las acu- saciones de robo señales, con- tra los Medias Rojas de 2018. Entre las sanciones, el ope- rador del sistema de reproduc- ción de vídeo de los Medias Rojas, J.T. Watkins, fue sus- pendido para la temporada del 2020 y la postemporada y se le prohibió servir como operador de sala de repetición para la temporada 2021 y los playoffs. Boston también perderá una selección de segunda ron- da en el sorteo aficionado del 2020. “Vas a culpar a un tipo de vídeo, suspenderlo dos años, sólo porque está viendo lo que los receptores están dando ... diciéndole a los jugadores, ¿para que los jugadores pue- dan usarlo en el campo?” Ortiz cuestionó. “Eso es lo que todos están haciendo”. Agregó: “No lo llamo tram- pa. Creo que fue más una ex- cusa que otra cosa”. La liga determinó que nin- guna de las conductas ilegales le dio a los Medias Rojas una ventaja suficiente para ganar la Serie Mundial en el 2018. A pesar de esto, el dueño de los Medias Rojas, John Henry, y el presidente Tom Werner se disculparon con las otras 29 franquicias de las mayores por la conducta de su organi- zación. Ortiz omitió en su valora- ción recordar que los Medias Rojas ya habían sido encon- trados culpables de haber ro- bado señales en la temporada 2017 con la utilización de los relojes Apple, sin que fuesen castigados por el comisionado Manfred. elsiglo Junior Sambia, mediocam- pista del Montpellier, hizo saltar todas las alarmas en el fútbol francés debido al coma al que fue inducido el pasado 23 de abril a causa de que se le complicaron mucho los sínto- mas ocasionados por el coro- navirus. Sin embargo, la situa- ción ha mejorado y el jugador se recupera poco a poco, así lo señaló L’Equipe. El francés fue hospitalizado el 20 de abril, pero al compli- carse tuvo que ser inducido al coma para tratar de estabili- zarlo. Aunque el Montpellier no quiso revelar la identidad del futbolista contagiado, los distintos medios informaron que era Sambia el que se en- contraba en el hospital, por lo que rápidamente empezó a re- cibir mensajes de apoyo. Por ahora, la vida del cen- trocampista no corre peligro y se encuentra bien, al menos así lo destacó a L’Equipe su agente, Fréderic Guerra. El caso de Sambia ha desatado la controversia debido a que los jugadores deben regresar a entrenar el 11 de mayo, pero con más contagios como este es difícil que muchos pierdan el miedo a padecer la enfer- medad. Sambia fue hospitalizado el pasado 20 de abril JugadordelMontpellier inducidoencoma Hurts lanzó 32 touchdowns la temporada pasada Eaglesseleccionanalmariscal decampoJalenHurts elsiglo Los Eagles de Filadel- fia seleccionaron al mariscal de campo de los Sooners de Oklahoma, Jalen Hurts, en la segunda ronda del sorteo uni- versitario de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (NFL). Los Eagles realizaron el mo- vimiento de manera sorpresiva para conseguir a Hurts, que les representa como un buen valor en el número 53 en la elección general. Pero Filadelfia también cuenta con el mariscal de cam- po Carson Wentz, a quien fir- maron una extensión de cuatro temporadas y 128 millones de dólares el pasado junio. Hurts se une a Wentz y Nate Sudfeld, que recientemente volvió a firmar un contrato por una temporada en el apartado de mariscales de campo del equipo. La nueva adquisición da al entrenador en jefe de los Eagles, Doug Pederson, la po- sibilidad de ser creativo en la ofensiva. Hurts lanzó 32 touchdowns la temporada pasada y corrió para 20 touchdowns adiciona- les, sumando casi 1.300 yardas por tierra. Chelsea se niega a bajar el sueldo a sus jugadores elsiglo El Chelsea anunció este sábado que no bajará el suel- do a sus jugadores, a quienes pedirá en compensación que continúen apoyando obras de caridad para aliviar la crisis sanitaria generada por el coro- navirus. “En este momento, el pri- mer equipo masculino no contribuirá económicamente al club y en su lugar la junta directiva ha ordenado al equi- po que centre sus esfuerzos en seguir apoyando otras causas caritativas. A medida que esta crisis se desarrolle, el club con- tinuará teniendo conversacio- nes con el primer equipo mas- Los jugadores apoyarán causas de caridad culino sobre las contribuciones financieras a las actividades del club”, explicó el Chelsea en un comunicado. Además, el club londinense manifestó que no despedirá a sus trabajadores a tiempo com- pleto y que aquellos que hacían una labor a tiempo parcial rela- cionada con los días de partido recibirán su salario equivalente pese a que se ha suspendido la competición. “El club puede confirmar que no nos aprovecharemos del actual Plan de Retención de Empleo del Coronavirus del Gobierno que se extiende hasta el 30 de junio. No estamos pla- neando ningún despido general o permiso para nuestro perso- nal a tiempo completo, que si- gue recibiendo el cien por cien de su salario actual”, subrayó. “Los trabajadores even- tuales y el personal del día del partido empleados por el club están siendo compensados hasta el 30 de junio como si los partidos se hubieran jugado y hubiéramos estado operando normalmente”, agregó.
  6. 6. elsiglo.com.ve6  |  DEPORTES DOMINGO | 26 | ABRIL | 2020 AstonVillarebajasueldosparaayudar anteelcoronavirus elsiglo El Aston Villa anunció que los juga- dores y técnicos de su primera plantilla tendrán un recorte de un veinticinco por ciento en sus salarios durante cuatro me- ses, como consecuencia de los efectos cau- sados por la pandemia del coronavirus. Los integrantes del plantel pretenden colaborar con la entidad, afectada por la crisis financiera, evitar así que recurra a un expediente de regulación temporal de empleo y mantener el sueldo de todos los empleados. No habrá despidos en el club de Birmingham. Christian Purslow, director ejecuti- vo del club, anunció que “los jugadores y entrenadores del primer equipo, al igual que los directivos, han acordado una re- ducción del 25 por ciento de sus salarios durante cuatro meses para ayudar al club durante este período de incertidumbre con una revisión adicional que tendrá lugar al final de este período”. “Todo el personal que no sea de fútbol, a tiempo completo y parcial, mantendrá su puesto de trabajo y será pagado en su tota- lidad durante el cierre patronal. No habrá despidos”, insistió. “En medio de la pandemia de Covid 19 los pensamientos de todos en el Aston Vi- lla están con aquellas familias que sufren pérdidas y el increíble personal sanitario que está arriesgando su propia seguridad para ayudar a tantos otros. El club sigue totalmente comprometido a servir a nues- tras comunidades locales a través de la Fundación Aston Villa y queremos ayudar y garantizar que nuestra gente y nuestros recursos puedan utilizarse mientras no es- tamos jugando al fútbol”, indicó el director ejecutivo. “En consecuencia, hemos puesto todas nuestras instalaciones a disposición de las múltiples empresas que trabajan tan duro para proteger a las personas durante este tiempo de emergencia nacional. Me com- place anunciar medidas para proteger los medios de vida de nuestro preciado per- sonal y sus familias”, añade el mandatario de la entidad. El Aston Villa es el sexto club de la Premier que decide la rebaja salarial de sus jugadores tras West Ham, Arsenal, Southampton, Sheffield United y Watford. El Aston Villa es el sexto club de la Premier en aplicar la medida El club vendió todas las mascarillas en solo 24 horas Bayern Munich vende 100.000 mascarillas con los colores del club elsiglo El FC Bayern ha vendido más de 100.000 mascarillas con los colores del club en 24 horas, informó este sábado la entidad bávara a través de su página web. El Bayern pide “compren- sión” ante el hecho de que, por el alto número de pedi- dos, pueda haber tiempos de espera relativamente largos. Lo que se recaude con la venta de mascarillas irá a una plataforma de donación crea- da por los jugadores Joshua Kimmich y Leon Goretzka desde la que se apoya a ins- tituciones caritativas y socia- les que participan en la lucha contra el coronavirus. A partir de este domingo habrá en el estado federado de Baviera obligación de lle- var mascarilla en el transpor- te público y en las tiendas. “Con esta acción quere- mos mostrar que el FC Ba- yern hace todo por ser un modelo de disciplina en la lu- cha contra el coronavirus tras el llamado al respecto del pri- mer ministro bávaro Markus Söder”, dijo el presidente del Consejo Directivo del club, Karlheinz Rummenigge. “A la vez nos alegramos de poder hacer un aporte a la iniciativa de Joshua Kimmich y Leon Goretzka”, agregó. Las mascarillas se hicie- ron a partir de bufandas que el Bayern pensaba repartir en el estadio Allianz Arena en el partido de vuelta de la Liga de Campeones contra el Chelsea con motivo de los 120 años de la fundación del club. Las mascarillas para niños cuestan 5,95 euros y las de adultos, 6,95. elsiglo El Olympiacos, el equipo más importante del fútbol griego, y el Atromitos están en peligro de descenso a Segunda división por un escándalo de corrupción y amaño de parti- dos que se remonta a 2015. Según informaron los me- dios locales, unas 15 personas y los dos clubes se enfrentan a las penas más duras del re- glamento del fútbol griego siguiendo el artículo 27 del Código de Conducta de la Federación de Fútbol Helena (EPO); “amañar el resultado de un partido con la finalidad de realizar apuestas”. Las penas en cuestión son el descenso de los clubes im- plicados a la categoría inferior, una multa de hasta 3 millones de euros a cada equipo y una suspensión de por vida a cada individuo implicado. Entre ellos está el contro- vertido presidente y propie- tario del equipo del Pireo, Evangelos Marinakis, también dueño del Nottingham Forest, de la Football League Cham- pionship, que tendría que re- nunciar a ambos clubes de ser finalmente condenado por la EPO. Entre los demás acusados están Yorgos Spanos, dueño del Atromitos, Yorgos Sarris, expresidente de EPO, así como el vicepresidentes Aritidis Stathopulos, otros tres funcio- narios de la Federación, seis antiguos árbitros, el entrena- dor portugués Ricardo Sa Pin- to y el antiguo director técnico del Atromitos, Yannis Angelo- pulos. El partido en cuestión se jugó el 4 de febrero de 2015 y acabó 2-1 a favor del Olym- piacos. El encuentro ya fue in- vestigado pero la EPO decidió archivar el caso. En esta ocasión la investiga- ción ha sido realizada durante seis meses por un miembro del Código de Conducta griego y ha concluido que existen sos- pechas razonables contra am- bos clubes. Además, se señala que hay otros tres partidos investiga- dos que involucran al Olym- piacos y al Panathinaikos, aunque aún no ha trascendido cuáles serían ni qué sanciones se barajan. Los casos de amaño se remontan a 2015 Olympiacosamenazado conbajardedivisión elsiglo Con lágrimas en sus ojos, Nadine Apetz se pregunta: “¿por qué no un día más?” La boxeadora alemana había esperado cuatro años, y estaba muy cerca de obtener un boleto a los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio cuando el torneo clasificatorio de Londres fue suspendido de- bido a la propagación del nuevo coronavirus. “Un día más y podría haber- lo conseguido”, dijo Apetz, una boxeadora peso welter de 34 años que estudia un doctorado en neurociencias. “Lloré al sen- tirme decepcionada. Una está muy cerca de su mayor meta y todo se detiene”. La pandemia ha obligado a deportistas con aspiraciones olímpicas a esperar, pero el apla- zamiento resulta particularmen- te doloroso para los boxeadores europeos que el mes pasado se encontraban a un paso de clasi- ficar. Varios de ellos necesitaban solamente una victoria más. La competencia en Copper Box fue suspendida luego de tres días de actividades. Poco des- pués, los Juegos de Tokio fueron pospuestos un año y ahora ini- ciarán el 23 de julio de 2021. “Probablemente no deberían siquiera de haber iniciado”, co- mentó Apetz sobre el evento de Londres, citando riesgos a la sa- lud pública. Boxeadoras como Apetz, la francesa Emilie Sonvico y la bri- tánica Charley Davison ganaron sus primeras peleas y se apun- taban el triunfo en un combate más, conseguirían el pase a Tokio. Los preolímpicos europeos se suspendieron en pleno proceso Coronavirus noquea aspiracionesdeboxeadores De la misma forma, el britá- nico Luke McCormack y en da- nés Nikolai Terteryan, ambos de peso ligero, podían obtener boleto en su próxima pelea, mientras que los gemelos peso welter Pat McCormack y Se- bastian Terteryan estaban cerca de garantizar su lugar con dos triunfos cada uno. La competencia de Londres duró lo suficiente para que 16 pugilistas clasificaran. entre ellos estaba el británico peso pluma Peter McGrail. “Tokio 2020 allá nos vemos”, escribió en Instagram, seguido por una grosería sobre el virus. AÚN ESTÁN DISPONIBLES 61 BOLETOS OLÍMPICOS PARA BOXEO EUROPEO “Fue algo muy doloroso”, aseveró Sonvico, de 31 años, que al igual que Apetz tenía una pelea programada para el cuarto día de actividades, sobre irse de Londres con las manos vacías. “Es difícil porque tene- mos que regresar a los entre- namientos. Es mucho trabajo, mucho sacrificio”. Todo deportista que de an- temano haya clasificado a los Juegos de Tokio tiene garan- tizado su lugar para 2021. El equipo de trabajo del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) que supervisa el boxeo afirmó que las clasificatorias europeas, una vez que sean reprograma- das, “retomarán desde el punto en que fueron suspendidas” y no podrá aceptarse la partici- pación de otros boxeadores. Valentino Rossi: Espero continuar hasta 2021 elsiglo El italiano Valentino Rossi, siete veces campeón del mun- do en MotoGP, apuntó en una entrevista concedida junto a su compañero en Yamaha, el español Maverick Viñales, que “espera continuar” en 2021. La clave de su decisión está en que el campeonísimo tran- salpino no cree que la mejor manera de retirarse sea tras un año sin correr. “Estoy en una situación difícil. Mi primera opción es seguir. Tengo suficiente mo- tivación y quiero continuar. Pero es muy importante enten- der el nivel de competitividad porque especialmente en la se- gunda parte del año pasado su- frimos mucho y muchas veces fui demasiado lento y tuve que pelear fuera del ‘Top 5’”, dijo en declaraciones remitidas por su equipo. “Tengo otro año con el equipo de la fábrica y necesito tiempo para decidir, necesito cinco o seis carreras, con el nuevo jefe mecánico y algu- nas modificaciones en el equi- po para entender si puedo ser fuerte”, añadió. Con el campeonato sin arrancar debido al coronavi- rus, la decisión de Rossi es un poco a ciegas. “El problema es que ahora mismo no estamos corriendo. Con el coronavirus no pode- mos competir. No sé cuándo empezaremos a correr. En la situación más optimista po- dremos competir en la segun- da mitad de la temporada, así que esperamos que sea en agosto o septiembre. Así que debo tomar una decisión an- tes. Quiero continuar, pero sea lo que sea que vaya a hacer lo tengo que decidir sin ninguna carrera”, comentó. “Lo que está claro es que si lo dejo no es la mejor ma- nera. Incluso puede que no se corra en 2020. Por lo tanto, es más justo para mí hacer otro campeonato y parar al final del próximo, así que espero conti- nuar en 2021”, finalizó Valenti- no Rossi. El italiano se ve con fuerzas para continuar
  7. 7. elsiglo.com.ve FARÁNDULA  | 7DOMINGO | 26 | ABRIL | 2020 Y viene “mucho más” sellan su reconciliación ChynoyNacho EFE Los artistas venezolanos Jesús Miran- da y Miguel Ignacio Mendoza, mejor co- nocidos como Chyno y Nacho, lanzaron este viernes una versión acústica de su éxito “Raro”, el tema que marca el inicio de una nueva etapa en su relación entre ellos y con su público para los que, según dijeron a EFE, viene “mucho más”. En una charla digital, en la que Chy- no estaba en su casa en Miami (EEUU) y Nacho en un lugar no identificado en la Isla de Margarita (Venezuela), los artis- tas contaron que la idea de volver a hacer música juntos comenzó a través de con- versaciones que sostuvieron en la aplica- ción de texto Whatsapp. “Primero nos encontramos en perso- na y después empezamos a hablar de la posibilidad de volver a hacer algo juntos”, indicó Nacho. Ambos artistas aseguraron que tuvie- ron la oportunidad de conversar y aclarar muchos de los problemas que les habían llevado a romper el dúo con el que por 12 años se habían posicionado como uno de los referentes de la música urbana tro- pical. Además, lo describen como un proce- so similar al que les llevó a grabar “Raro At Home Live”, con formato acústico y acompañado de un video casero, que los artistas produjeron y grabaron ellos mis- mos en sus casas. Ninguno de los dos quiso entrar en detalles o decir quién fue el que tomó la iniciativa. De hecho, durante toda la en- trevista fue evidente que ambos estaban pendientes de turnarse las respuestas y ser muy cuidadosos con sus palabras. ACERCAMIENTO Lo que sí dejaron claro fue que el acer- camiento comenzó por la parte personal. “Nos extrañabamos”, reconoció Chyno, quien recordó que ambos fueron testigos de la transformación de sus vidas desde el momento en que comenzaron a ser adul- tos y arrancaron la parte más exitosa de sus carreras artísticas. “Yo aprendí a ser papá viendo a Na- cho, pues estaba con él cuando tuvo a sus hijos”, reveló Chyno, cuyo bebé Lucca cumplió su primer año el 9 de abril. Por eso escogieron “Raro” como la canción para regresar. De alguna manera tocaba el asunto de sus diferencias pero se mantenía dentro del tipo de temas que caracterizan el sonido de Chyno y Nacho. Sin embargo, la selección de la can- ción representa mucho más. Demuestra “una maduración muy importante, no solo para apreciarnos entre nosotros, sino también celebrar el talento de otros artistas”, -el tema musical no es de su au- toría-. Antes, la mayoría de las canciones del dueto eran compuestas por el propio Nacho. EL FUTURO TRAE MUCHO MÁS Los artistas rechazaron describir la nueva etapa de sus carreras como un re- torno. Tampoco se declararon dispuestos a decir cómo ven su trabajo en separado en conjunto en el futuro. “Lo vemos tan incierto como el resto del mundo”, reconoció Nacho, en refe- rencia a los efectos de la pandemia del coronavirus en la industria discográfica. NUEVOS PROYECTOS Sin embargo, confirmaron que tienen nuevos proyectos en conjunto, para los que parecieron usar la nueva versión de “Raro” como prueba. “Fue justamente raro grabar cada quien en su estudio y hacer el video así, pero también fue divertido”, indicó Chy- no. Eso no significa que queda cerrada la posibilidad de seguir con proyectos indi- viduales. La única regla que parecen ha- berse puesto es la de “proteger” su marca y a su público. Y es que ambos parecen haberse dado cuenta de que juntos son mucho más po- derosos que separados. La primera versión de “Raro” lleva casi 33 millones de visualizaciones en un mes, una cifra que no han alcanzado algunos de sus temas como solistas en uno o dos años. El efecto del coronavirus en sus vidas va más allá de haber reinventado en un mes un tema importante para sus carre- ras. Mientras Chyno está confinado en su apartamento en Miami con su esposa y su niño, Nacho lleva más de dos meses sin ver a sus cuatro hijos. “Es algo que me está costando muchí- simo aunque siempre estamos buscando la forma de estar juntos. Hasta hacemos juegos por Facetime, pero no es lo mis- mo”, admitió. Chyno y Nacho confirmaron que tienen nuevos proyectos en conjunto En su segunda temporada Jencarlos Canela confirmó que su serie en Netflix está lista EFE El artista estadounidense Jencarlos Canela reveló a EFE que ya está grabada la segunda temporada de “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”, la serie de Netflix en la que inter- preta a Víctor, y que cuenta la historia de una adolescente la- tina genio, que vive con su tío mientras trabaja en un labora- torio de robótica. “Estuvimos varios días en- tre las diez más vistas de Net- flix en Estados Unidos y hasta nos invitaron para a hacer un ‘crossover’ pero en el momento en íbamos a comenzar a grabar estalló la pandemia”, indicó Canela, quien pasa la cuaren- tena en la ciudad californiana Los Ángeles, junto a su novia, su hermano Jason y su pareja. El artista de padres cuba- nos, quien fue seleccionado por la cadena Telemundo para estrenar su primera sesión de conciertos desde casa para sus empleados, contó que el con- finamiento le está afectando mucho, porque está separado de su familia. “Confieso que cuando esto empezó no me lo tomé muy en serio. Por eso me quedé aquí, pero estoy desesperado por ver a mis niños. Si esto dura mucho no me voy a aguantar y me subiré a un avión”, mani- festó al referirse a Nickolas, el pequeño que tuvo durante su relación con Gaby Espino, y a Oriana la primogénita de la ac- triz venezolana, a quien Canela considera también su hija. Sobre su presentación este viernes, Canela expresó que para él es un “retorno” a sus inicios, al recordar que co- menzó “toda esta vida artísti- ca” desde la sala de sus padres donde les daba conciertos. En esta oportunidad será desde su casa “en una situación en la que es importante que la músi- ca sane a la gente” aseguró. Con el futuro de su carrera como actor dependiendo de la forma en que las autoridades manejen las medidas de aisla- miento social, Canela afirmó que seguirá con su música y aprovechará la sensación que le producen por ejemplo, can- ciones como “Relax”, su último sencillo, el cual le ayuda a sen- tirse “mejor en esta situación”. También confía en que se pueda grabar la tercera tempo- rada de “The Expanding Uni- verse of Ashley Garcia”, una se- rie que “describe a los jóvenes latinos como el futuro de este país”. Acompañadodeunvideodibujosanimados Sebastián Yatra estrena el remix de “TBT” EFE El cantautor colombiano Se- bastián Yatra estrenó este viernes el “remix” de su canción “TBT” acompañado de un divertido vi- deo, en el que tanto él como el resto de los artistas que colabo- raron, aparecen convertidos en personajes de dibujos animados mientras cuentan una historia relacionada con la cuarentena por el coronavirus. “Somos siete y como no pu- dimos hacer algo juntos se me ocurrió esta idea”, dijo Yatra a EFE durante una entrevista des- de la casa de sus padres, en las afueras de la ciudad colombiana de Medellín. Además de Yatra, al remix de “TBT” se han sumado los artis- tas urbanos Rauw Alejandro, Manuel Turizo y Cosculluela, Dálmata, Lalo Ebratt y Llane, quienes según el cantautor, están encantados con sus versiones animadas. En especial “Lalo que se rió mucho de verse con la barriga toda hinchada de comer carame- los” dijo Yatra entre risas. El artista de 25 años lanzó el tema días después de su par- ticipación en el concierto “One World: Together At Home” que para él es “la versión de nuestros tiempos de ‘We Are The World’” y confiesa que aún no puede creer que hizo parte del evento que cataloga como “histórico”. De hecho, Yatra piensa que la relación entre los artistas de la música y su público continuará por un tiempo de forma digi- tal y se aventura a calcular que la situación demorará un año y medio en aclararse. Aun así, está convencido de que se realizará su muy esperado tour con Ricky Martin y Enrique Iglesias. “¿Cuándo íbamos a pensar que se unirían en una gira? Es algo muy importante. Aún man- tenemos las fechas (para comen- zar en agosto), pero sea cuando sea, la haremos. Eso es fijo”, ase- guró. Yatra también indicó que está aprovechando el tiempo en casa para compartir con sus padres y hermanos, algo que suele mos- trar a sus seguidores a través de las redes sociales, especialmente Instagram y TikTok. Durante la pandemia CineastasvenezolanosdisponensuobraporInternet Caracas Películas, documentales y cortometrajes venezolanos son liberados en Internet por sus autores como aporte social du- rante pandemia Covid-19 La agregada cultural de la Embajada de Venezuela ante los Estados Unidos, Romy Moreno, informó que diver- sos cineastas, documentalis- tas y productores venezolanos han puesto a disposición del público, en internet, sus pro- ducciones audiovisuales como contribución a las familias para sobrellevar la cuarentena causada por la pandemia Co- vid-19. Moreno agradeció a la Aca- demia de Ciencias y Artes Ci- “Más vivos que nunca”un largometraje que podrás disfrutar por internet nematográficas de Venezuela (ACACV) por la iniciativa de compartir estos links, preci- sando que además es “un me- canismo para el desarrollo, promoción y fortalecimiento del Cine venezolano e ibe- roamericano”. La ACACV expresó su or- gullo por la solidaridad de- mostra da por los autores, ci- neastas y casas productoras en estos tiempos de crisis, quienes han liberado sus obras para el disfrute de la audiencia. Alfredo Anzola Más vivos que nunca. link visualización temporal: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=R1MdKRZ65D8
  8. 8. sucesoselsiglo.com.ve 8 26DE ABRIL DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo foto | JOEL ZAPATA Los funcionarios de la Dirección de Investigaciones Penales de Aragua, die- ron de baja ayer a un hombre que presen- taba solicitud judicial en el estado Zulia, quien se enfrentó a las comisiones en Santa Rita. De acuerdo a la información disponi- ble, los uniformados de la DIP se encon- traban en el sector La Coromoto de Santa Rita realizando un recorrido de inteligen- cia en busca de sujetos vinculados con grupos delictivos y delitos varios en el municipio Francisco Linares Alcántara. Cuando los funcionarios recorrían la zona, se percataron de la presencia de un joven en actitud sospechosa. Los efectivos procedieron a darle la voz de alto, pero el hombre hizo caso omiso a las peticiones de los agentes policiales y emprendió la huida a veloz carrera. Mientras huía, el sujeto sacó a relucir un arma de fuego con la que se enfrentó a los uniformados. Los agentes de la DIP respondieron al ataque, produciéndose un enfrentamien- to en el que resultó mortalmente herido el sospechoso; de inmediato fue trasla- dado al centro clínico universitario La Morita, donde dejó de existir. El hombre abatido respondía al nom- bre de Bryan Dixon Parra Bustos, de 24 años de edad, a quien se le incautó un arma de fuego, tipo escopeta, color plata y negro, calibre 410mm, marca Mayola, con serial 11766, que se encontraba soli- citada por las autoridades policiales. Igualmente se pudo confirmar que el sujeto se encontraba requerido por el sistema judicial del estado Zulia, desco- nociéndose el motivo de dicha solicitud. Al sitio del enfrentamiento se aperso- nó una comisión del Cicpc, Base de Ho- micidio, para proceder al levantamiento del cadáver, y remitirlo a la morgue de Caña de Azúcar. Abatido presunto antisocial en Santa Rita El operativo se realizó en el sector La Coromoto de Santa Rita Capturados sujetos que comercializaban mascarillas JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo Efectivos de la DIP logra- ron atrapar en la avenida Las Delicias de Maracay a dos hombres que se dedicaban a vender insumos médicos vin- culados con la prevención de la pandemia. Se trata de ta- pabocas o mascarillas, funda- mentales en los actuales mo- mentos para detener el avance del Covid-19. Los efectivos de la Direc- ción de Investigaciones Pe- nales, adscritos a la brigada contra bandas organizadas, se apersonaron al lugar donde los ciudadanos estaban co- mercializando en divisas las mascarillas. Se pudo conocer que los ciudadanos ofrecían la mer- cancía por las redes sociales y luego hacían la entrega en un sitio específico de la ciudad, se supo que fueron detenidos frente a la UPEL, al norte de la ciudad. Los detenidos comercializaban las mascarillas en dólares Los capturados fueron identificados como José Leo- nardo Jaime Reynoso y Yean Manuel Loraima Otero; a quienes se les incautó la can- tidad de 250 mascarillas qui- rúrgicas; así como un teléfono móvil, marca Blu, modelo G-8. Los implicados fueron puestos a la orden de la fisca- lía para ser presentados en las próximas horas y colocarle las sanciones correspondientes. Caracas Un venezolano detenido en Lima, junto a un peruano, cuando ambos vendían prue- bas rápidas de Covid-19, infor- mó la policía del país inca. “Hemos capturado a un ciu- dadano venezolano y otro pe- ruano cuando se encontraban realizando pruebas rápidas de Covid-19 en las calles del dis- trito de Comas”, en el norte de Lima, dijo a la AFP un vocero policial. Un venezolano detenido en Lima, junto a un peruano, cuando ambos vendían prue- bas rápidas de Covid-19, infor- mó la policía del país inca. “Hemos capturado a un ciu- dadano venezolano y otro pe- ruano cuando se encontraban realizando pruebas rápidas de Covid-19 en las calles del dis- trito de Comas”, en el norte de Lima, dijo a la AFP un vocero policial. Tras su captura, el venezo- lano Yonattan Pineda indicó a los policías que era auxiliar de enfermería y el peruano Julio Tasaico dijo ser médico radió- logo, lo que no era cierto, se- gún la policía. “Ellos tenían en su poder 26 pruebas rápidas de las cuales 25 ya habían sido utilizadas”, indicó el comandante de la po- licía Carlos Aliaga. Los detenidos afirmaron que trabajaban en una empresa de salud que ofrece este tipo de Detenido venezolano en Perú por vender pruebas de Covid-19 Detenidos por vender pruebas de Covid-19 pruebas rápidas en los domici- lios y que estaban bajo super- visión de un médico venezola- no, lo que era falso, explicó el oficial. “Al verificar sus datos, se verifico que ambos no tenían autorización para ejercer la profesión”, señaló Aliaga. Ambos serán acusados por cometer delitos contra la salud pública. La policía no informó cuánto cobraban por hacer los test rápidos de Covid-19. Otro caso similar ocurrió en Perú el 12 de abril, cuando la policía detuvo al ciudadano chino Tianxing Zhang, cuando realizaba de forma ilegal prue- bas rápidas de coronavirus que había robado al Ministerio de Salud. El ciudadano chino salió en libertad condicional esta se- mana mientras avanza el pro- ceso en su contra. El Gobierno peruano ad- quirió en una compañía bio- tecnológica china 1,4 millones de pruebas rápidas de Co- vid-19, según el Ministerio de Salud. Hasta ahora en Perú se re- gistran más de 17.800 casos de Covid-19, con más de 480 muertes. AVN En el marco de la Opera- ción Escudo Bolivariano 2020, la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB), neutrali- zó a tres sujetos miembros de la banda paramilitar Los Ras- trojos, en el sector La Cuerera, Municipio Pedro María Ure- ña, así lo informó el protec- tor del estado Táchira Freddy Bernal. Bernal señaló a través de su cuenta en Twitter que durante el procedimiento se encontra- ron evidencias de planos para atacar una unidad militar, el Aeropuerto y Terminal de pasajeros de San Antonio, el Hospital de San Antonio y el Centro de Diagnóstico Inte- gral (CDI), de Ureña. Indicó que además se in- JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo Un sujeto que trató de ase- sinar el nuevo novio de su expareja, fue detenido por las autoridades, luego de que la víctima presentara la denuncia respectiva. El detenido fue identificado como Alejandro Eder Rafael Porteles Castro, quien no acep- taba que la mujer iniciara una nueva vida y se dedicaba a hos- tigar a sus “rivales” con arma en mano. El ciudadano no aceptaba que la madre de sus hijos “hi- ciera su vida” con otro hombre, y en un ataque de celos intentó asesinarlo, pero el plan le falló. El hombre, cegado por los celos e impotencia de ver a su amada en brazos de otra perso- na, decidió merodear la casa de la mujer, para encontrarse con su rival y enfrentarlo. Cuando el nuevo novio lle- gaba a la casa, fue interceptado por Porteles Castro, quien lo apuntó con un arma de fuego, y le reclamó la relación que mantenía con su expareja. Entre gritos e improperios, Porteles presuntamente inten- tó accionar el arma, pero se Detenido sujeto que trató de asesinar a la pareja de su exnovia Eder Rafael Porteles, detenido por intento de homicidio trabó y no percutó, salvándose de milagro el joven amenaza- do. En vista de que no pudo concretar el asesinato, el agre- sor celópata prometió volver, sin embargo, la víctima con- signó una denuncia ante fun- cionarios de la DIP que para el momento pasaba por el lugar. Luego de rastrearlo, los uniformados avistaron al sos- pechoso en la avenida Bolívar con Ramón Narváez, por don- de se desplazaba en una moto. Al retenerlo, le chequearon sus documentos para determi- nar que se trataba del presunto agresor, quien ahora enfrenta una acusación de intento de homicidio. Al sujeto se le incautó un arma de fuego tipo pistola, calibre 22, con cinco cartu- chos sin percutir; además de la moto, de color azul, marca Bera, modelo Socialista, con placa AC0L24S. En Táchira, sector La Cuerera FANB neutralizó a tres miembros de banda criminal Los Rastrojos Los tres sujetos abatidos pertenecientes a la banda paramilitar Los Rastrojos cautó un arsenal de armas las cuales serían destinadas para ejecutar prácticas terroristas. “Bajo ninguna circunstancia permitiremos actos crimina- les”, dijo Bernal. Abatidos dos hermanos secuestradores en el estado Miranda Caracas Los hermanos Jeferson José y Jeybeth Gabriel Man- zano León, de 26 y 24 años, respectivamente, quienes per- tenecían al grupo hamponil “Expreseros de Guarenas” se enfrentaron a una comisión de funcionarios del Cicpc en el sector Los Naranjos, mu- nicipio Guaicaipuro, estado Miranda. Resultaron neutra- lizados. La policía científica señaló que ambos operaban en con- junto con un grupo delictivo de la Cota 905 de Caracas. Se resistieron a la captura que iba a practicar la División Contra Secuestro. Los hermanos Manzano estaban siendo activamente buscados por las autoridades, debido que estos mantenían azotada a la comunidad de Guarenas, dominando a los conductores y pasajeros, tras- ladándolos hacia zonas deso- ladas, para despojarlos de sus pertenencias, o mantenerlos en cautiverio, para solicitar grandes sumas de dinero a sus familiares a cambio de su libertad, reseñó el Cicpc. Al ser verificados ante el Sistema Integrado de Infor- mación Policial (Siipol) arrojó como resultado que Jeybeth tenía registros por robo y hurto de vehículo, mientras que Jeferson estaba siendo investigado por la Policía In- ternacional (Interpol) Perú, por robo agravado en moda- lidad de asalto y robo a mano armada.

