Edicion impresa 10 05-20

elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve Rif: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 8 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 9  pági...
elsiglo.com.ve2  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 Guaidó a Nicolás Maduro “Si es tan valiente” que lo detenga Guai...
elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | 3DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 DANIEL MELLADO | elsiglo Anualmente, el segundo domingo del mes ...
elsiglo.com.ve4  |  REPORTAJE DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 Venezolanos celebraron 25 años de su beatificación Madre María de...
elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | 5DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 EFE El Congreso de Brasil decretó este sábado luto oficial por tres...
elsiglo.com.ve6  |  DEPORTES DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 HéctorSánchez quiere un campeonato con Águilas del Zulia elsiglo H...
elsiglo.com.ve DEPORTES  | 7DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 LewisHamilton siente un vacío al pensar en F1 sin público Hamilton ...
elsiglo.com.ve8  |  FARÁNDULA DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 MuereLittleRichard pionerodelrockandrollEFE El legendario músico ...
sucesoselsiglo.com.ve 9 10DE MAYO DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo Un func...
  1. 1. elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve Rif: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 8 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 9  páginas   10DE MAYO de 2020 DOMINGO Premio Nacional de Periodismo | Año XLvIII | N° 16.332 | DEPÓSITO legal pp-197301ar65 DEPORTES PaulinaRubiolograunavictorialegalcontrasuesposo Wu Lei da negativo en los test del coronavirus | 7 HéctorSánchezquiere uncampeonato conÁguilasdelZulia | 6 Ascendieron a militares que capturaron a mercenarios Vicepresidenta y Alto Mando visitaron Chuao elsiglo El Alto Gobierno venezo- lano se desplazó ayer a la po- blación de Chuao, informó el gobernador Rodolfo Marco Torres, quien recibió a los fun- cionarios en el pueblo costero. A través de sus redes socia- les, el gobernador destacó la visita de la vicepresidenta Del- cy Rodríguez, así como del mi- nistro de Defensa, general en jefe Vladimir Padrino López; y del jefe del Ceofan, almirante en jefe Remigio Ceballos. Explicó el mandatario re- gional que en la jornada fueron entregados reconocimientos “al pueblo heroico de Chuao, a sus pescadores, productores, milicianos, policías, estructu- ras políticas”. Igualmente, se procedió a ascender al grado inmediato superior “a los héroes que con valentía detuvieron a los mer- cenarios que intentaron deses- tabilizar la Paz de la Patria”. La vicepresidenta Delcy Rodríguez lideró la comisión que visitó ayer a Chuao l El Gobierno reportó ayer tres nuevas detencio- nes vinculadas a la “Operación Gedeón”, las cuales se produjeron entre La Guaira y el municipio Tovar de Aragua. l Se trata de Junior De Jesús Silva Herrera, Anthony José Reyes y Jackson Leiner Taquiba Becerra. MÁS DETENIDOS REACCIONES LOS DE ARAGUA DEL EXTERIOR OTROS DOCE LANCHAS COLOMBIANAS Los funcionarios castrenses fueron ascendidos La Armada colombiana dijo este sábado que tres lanchas arti- lladas y sin tripulación que estaban perdidas en el fronterizo río Meta fueron arrastradas por la corriente y llegaron a Venezuela, país con el que se gestiona su devolución. Según un comunicado de la Armada los tres botes, que estaban en un puesto de control fluvial “amarrados a la orilla del río Meta, en el departamento del Vichada, en la frontera colombo-venezo- lana (...) fueron arrastrados por la corriente en la madrugada del día de hoy”. | 2 Recordando a la Madre María Fue en 1995 cuando la plaza San Pedro de Roma, fue de- corada con una imagen de la Madre María de San José, quien hace 25 años se con- virtió en la primera venezola- na en recibir la distinción de beata Hoy 25 años después, los feli- greses y la Iglesia Católica en Venezuela celebran este he- cho histórico, renuevan su fe y agradecen a la Madre María por brindarle un rayo de es- peranza en medio de las ad- versidades. | 4 ADIÓSALITTLE RICHARD elsiglo La partida a los 87 años del legendario Little Richard, au- todenominado el “arquitecto” del rock and roll, desató ayer en todo el mundo innumera- bles reacciones de admiración y dolor de estrellas de la música, revistas, premios y políticos que destacan su huella en redes so- ciales, donde ha sido tendencia. El músico, quien pasó a la historia por encarnar el lado más salvaje e impredecible de su género, está considerado como uno de los fundadores del rock and roll, un papel que él mismo promocionó cuando hace años le dijo a la revista Playboy: “Solo hay un creador, solo hay un ar- quitecto: Little Richard”. | 8 l Los premios Billboard recordaron la gran influen- cia que tuvo “en todo el mundo”, desde Elvis Pres- ley hasta Paul McCartney, pasado por Jimi Hendrix y géneros como el punk y el metal. l Cyndi Lauper: Él fue realmente uno de los ver- daderos cantantes del Rock and Roll y uno de sus pioneros. Será echado de menos”. l Michelle Obama tuiteó que “con su exuberancia, su creatividad y su rechazo a ser otra cosa que sí mis- mo, puso la base funda- cional de generaciones de artistas que le siguieron”. A las madres en su día En medio de las dificultades y las distancias, las madres celebrarán hoy su amor infinito, optando por nuevas formas de abrazos virtuales y dando ánimos para superar los infortunios. | 3 Total regional subió a 36 casos Confirmados dos casos en Cagua y Villa de Cura elsiglo Venezuela confirmó este sábado 14 nuevos casos por coronavirus Covid-19 y eleva la cifra a 402 los contagiados, informó el presidente de la República Bolivariana, Nicolás Maduro. En declaraciones transmitidas por Venezo- lana de Televisión, el Jefe de Estado venezola- no explicó que tres de los casos corresponden al estado Apure, dos en Nueva Esparta, dos en Aragua, uno en Distrito Capital y seis en Miranda. En el caso del estado Aragua, con estas dos nuevos casos la región totaliza 36 casos con- firmados, y se termina la seguidilla de más de una semana sin reportar contagios. l Maduro alertó que de los 402 casos, un total de 46 son de Colombia,“el gran foco y peligro, la gran amena- za de Venezuela es Colombia”, dijo. l Especificó que otros 30 vienen de España, y 12 de Brasil, segundo foco de amenaza en el mundo. l De República Dominicana vinieron 10; de México 4; Perú 4; Estados Unidos 4 y Ecuador 2. l Los casos de Aragua corres- ponden a una mujer de 26 años de edad, deVilla de Cura, proce- dente de Cali, Colombia, quien dio negativo en la prueba al entrar en cuarentena. Luego, al salir de San Antonio del Táchira, llegó a Villa de Cura y en otra prueba preventiva resultó posi- tiva. Está embarazada de 24 se- manas, asintomática y atendida en un centro centinela. l El otro caso es de Cagua; se trata de un obrero que llegó de Bogotá por San Antonio del Tá- chira, se encuentra recluido en un CDI. l Tres casos de Apure, inclu- yendo una odontóloga de la Misión Médica Cubana, con- tagiada en Guasdualito. l Nueva Esparta sumó tres casos provenientes de Co- lombia. l Distrito Capital registró un contagio comunitario; se tra- ta de una mujer. l Fueron confirmados 6 ca- sos en Miranda; destacaron los casos de dos enfermeras que atendieron a pacientes de Covid-19; un bombero y dos procedentes de Colom- bia. Maduro lideró la reunión de la comisión del Covid-19
  2. 2. elsiglo.com.ve2  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 Guaidó a Nicolás Maduro “Si es tan valiente” que lo detenga Guaidó insistió en que el Ejecutivo“no necesita excusas para seguir persiguiendo” EFE El líder opositor venezo- lano Juan Guaidó eludió este viernes hablar de la firma de uno de sus más cercanos ase- sores con la contratista es- tadounidense Silvercorp, a la que el Ejecutivo acusa de estar vinculada a los ataques fallidos, y dijo al presidente Nicolás Maduro que “si es tan valiente” que lo detenga. “Inventan nuevas excusas para seguir persiguiendo, para detenerme. Pero te digo algo muy claro: Maduro, si eres tan valiente, dale”, afirmó Guaidó en un mensaje difundido en sus redes, el primero tras va- rios días de silencio. Sobre los dos intentos de ataques marítimos del domin- go y el lunes, Guaidó aseveró que “la dictadura activó un nuevo montaje, un “falso posi- tivo” y que “no solo sembraron armas” o falsas pruebas, sino que llegaron al extremo de “matar venezolanos y usar su cuerpos sin vida para montar una historia”. En cambio, no se pronun- ció sobre las acusaciones del Gobierno, que le señala de ha- ber firmado un contrato con la empresa Silvercorp para orga- nizar los dos ataques fallidos en los que murieron al menos ocho personas. Uno de los más cercanos asesores de Guaidó, Juan José Rendón, reveló el pasado mar- tes que, efectivamente, firmó un contrato exploratorio con Silvercorp, aunque matizó que nunca se dio “luz verde” a la empresa de seguridad para adelantar acciones en Vene- zuela. INFILTRADOS El líder opositor recalcó que el Ejecutivo ha reconocido que infiltró la llamada Operación Gedeón, nombre dado a las incursiones marítimas, y lanzó una pregunta al aire: “¿Por qué permitieron que llegaran a te- rritorio venezolano?” A su juicio, esto se debe a que las autoridades “querían asesinar y apresar a venezola- nos que se encontraban en el exilio, justificar más represión. Inventaron excusas para seguir matando venezolanos”. El pasado domingo, el Go- bierno venezolano frustró una primera incursión en el estado costero de La Guaira, cercano a Caracas, donde ocho perso- nas murieron y dos más fueron arrestadas. Un día después, en las cos- tas del estado Aragua, las auto- ridades detuvieron un segundo intento y, en esta operación, fueron detenidos 13 atacantes más, entre ellos, los estadouni- denses Luke Denman y Airan Berry, exmilitares vinculados con Silvercorp. Este mismo viernes, el fis- cal general, Tarek Saab, elevó la cifra final de detenidos a 31, pues hubo varios arrestos en persecuciones y allanamientos posteriores. “SHOW SANGRIENTO” ANTE LA CRISIS “Este show sangriento que armó la dictadura no podrá pa- rar el gran descontento popu- lar, la crisis que desborda Vene- zuela, el gran descontento que existe a lo interno de la Fuerza Armada Nacional”, puntuali- zó el también presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Par- lamento). Guaidó insistió en que el Ejecutivo “no necesita excusas para seguir persiguiendo” a sus detractores porque en Vene- zuela “no hay Estado de De- recho” y en que del lado de la oposición no necesitan “mer- cenarios extranjeros” ya que “existe suficiente descontento en los venezolanos”. Sobre los detenidos, Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino de Venezuela por más de 50 países, llamó a “defender y exigir respeto a los Derechos Humanos de los detenidos, in- dependientemente de que se compartan sus métodos o no”. Sostuvo que no se puede permitir que haya “más Ós- car Pérez, Fernando Albán y Acosta Arévalo”, rememorando algunos de los casos de oposi- tores que han muerto en en- frentamientos con las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado o bajo su custodia. Las lanchas sin tripulantes, estaban artilladas con ametralladoras calibre .50 y M60 FANBincautótreslanchas conemblemasdela ArmadadeColombia AVN La Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB) incautó en la madrugada de este sábado tres lanchas de combate con emble- mas de la Armada de Colombia, que se encontraba abandonadas en el municipio Cedeño, en el estado Bolívar. Mediante un comunicado, la FANB, señaló que en las lanchas, que se encontraban sin tripulan- tes, se encontró artilladas con ametralladoras calibre .50 y M60 y su respectivo municionamien- to. A continuación el texto íntegro: La Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana informa: Hoy sábado 09 de mayo de los corrientes, en horas de la ma- drugada, efectivos de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana, adscritos a la Estación de Vigilancia Flu- vial El Burro, en operaciones de patrullaje y escudriñamiento en el sector Chorro El Mono, Río Orinoco, municipio Cedeño del estado Bolívar, detectaron en estado de abandono, tres lan- chas de combate, modelo Bos- ton Wheeler, cada una con dos motores 175 HP, marca Evinru- de, sin tripulantes, identificadas con emblemas de la Armada de Colombia, artilladas con ame- tralladoras calibre .50 y M60 y su respectivo amunicionamiento. Todo este material se encuen- tra en resguardo de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana. El Ministerio Público y las de- más instituciones del Estado venezolano llevan a cabo las investigaciones correspondien- tes. Se continúan las labores de patrullaje y escudriñamiento en todo el territorio nacional, como parte de la operación “Escudo Bolivariano”, a fin de garantizar la libertad, soberanía e indepen- dencia de la Nación. AVN Dos Tribunales Nacionales en materia de Terrorismo y Delitos Conexos decretaron la medida de privación judicial preventiva de libertad contra un grupo de ciudadanos, entre ellos dos de nacionalidad es- tadounidense, por los hechos ocurridos el pasado 3 de mayo en Macuto, estado La Guaira, y el 4 de mayo en Chuao, es- tado Aragua, y Carayaca en el estado Miranda, quienes desde Colombia pretendían ingresar al territorio nacional por vía marítima para desplegar un operativo denominado “Ge- deón”. El Tribunal 4° Nacional en materia de Terrorismo y Delitos Conexos, decretó la medida de privación judicial preventiva de libertad de los ciudadanos de nacionalidad estadounidense Luxe Alexan- der Denman y Airan Berry, por la presunta comisión de los delitos de terrorismo, trá- fico ilícito de armas de guerra y asociación, previstos y san- cionados en la Ley Orgánica contra la Delincuencia Orga- nizada y Financiamiento al Terrorismo, y conspiración, previsto y sancionado en el Código Penal. Mientras que los ciudada- nos José Socorro Fernández y Martín Álvarez García, por la presunta comisión de los delitos de traición a la patria, rebelión y conspiración con gobierno extranjero, previstos y sancionados en el Código Penal; además, tráfico ilícito de armas de guerra, financia- miento al terrorismo y asocia- ción, en perjuicio del Estado venezolano, previstos y san- cionados en la Ley Orgánica contra la Delincuencia Orga- nizada y Financiamiento al Terrorismo. Asimismo, los ciudadanos José Alvarado, Wilmer Salinas, Anderson Ríos, Gustavo Her- nández, Cosme Alcalá, Raúl Manzanilla, Antonio Sequea, Rodolfo Rodríguez, Jefferson Díaz, Jonder Adolfo Baduel, Víctor Pimienta Salazar, Fer- nando Noya, Ederson Rumi, Luis Paiva, Estewin Rojas, Ros- mel Méndez, capitán Dimas Murillo, capitán Franklin Leal, capitán (RA) Ronnyadelso Oli- vares, primer teniente (RA) Ri- chard Alemán Castellanos, S/1 (RA) Víctor Perozo, S/1 Junior Ojeda, Angelomoises Rosales, Gerardo Coticcha, Roberto Rondón, Gilberto Barillas y Carlos Conde, por la presun- ta comisión de los delitos de terrorismo, tráfico ilícito de armas de guerra y asociación, en perjuicio del Estado vene- zolano, previstos y sanciona- dos en la Ley Orgánica contra la Delincuencia Organizada y Financiamiento al Terrorismo; además, traición a la patria, rebelión y conspiración con gobierno extranjero, previstos y sancionados en el Código Penal. El juzgado designó como si- tio de reclusión para los men- cionados ciudadanos la sede del Servicio Bolivariano de In- teligencia Nacional (Sebin) y la Dirección General de Contra- inteligencia Militar (Dgcim). Por su parte, el Tribunal 2° Nacional en materia de Terro- rismo y Delitos Conexos, de- cretó la medida de privación judicial preventiva de libertad de los ciudadanos capitán An- tonio Sequea Torres y Víctor Pimienta Salazar, por la pre- sunta comisión de los delitos de traición a la patria y rebe- lión, previstos y sancionados en el Código Penal, y asocia- ción tipificado y sancionado en la Ley Orgánica contra la Delincuencia Organizada y Financiamiento al Terrorismo. Adicionalmente para el ciuda- dano Antonio Sequea por el delito de evasión favorecida, previsto y sancionado del Có- digo Penal. Tribunal dictó detención preventiva a dos ciudadanos de nacionali- dad estadounidense entre otros indiciados Por los hechos del 3 de mayo Tribunalesprivandelibertad aciudadanosporincursión encostasvenezolanas Resaltó Jorge Arreaza Congresistas de EEUU reconocen efecto de sus sanciones contra Venezuela AVN Este sábado, el canciller de la Repú- blica Bolivariana de Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, resaltó que Congresistas de Es- tados Unidos, una vez más reconocen el efecto criminal de sus “sanciones” contra Venezuela, Irán y Corea del Norte. A través de su cuenta en la red social digital Twitter @jaarreaza, el canciller Arreaza señaló que los congresistas esta- dounidenses, mediante una propuesta de ley para forzar al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump y aclararle a las instituciones del Estado norteamericano que las transacciones relativas a la Co- vid-19 no deben ser bloqueadas. En reiteradas ocasiones, diferentes congresistas han manifestado su recha- zo al bloque económico y comercial im- puesto contra Venezuela, recrudecido durante la etapa de pandemia de la Co- vid-19. El pasado jueves, el presidente Nicolás Maduro, aseveró que, producto del blo- queo, Venezuela tiene congelado más de 30.000 millones de dólares en bancos ex- tranjeros, que podrían servir para aten- der a las necesidades del pueblo, así como para la adquisición de insumos médicos y alimentos.
  3. 3. elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | 3DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 DANIEL MELLADO | elsiglo Anualmente, el segundo domingo del mes de mayo se celebra en Venezuela el Día de las Madres, un festejo de suma importancia, del cual el eje Este del estado Aragua no escapa, puesto que es propicio para que los habitantes conme- moren a estas heroínas de vida, quienes con su esfuerzo, amor y una incansable entrega, posi- cionan a sus familias, como el núcleo del idóneo deber ser. Sin embargo, en esta oca- sión, debido al confinamiento por el virus del Covid-19, más de uno se las ha ingeniado para no dejar pasar esta importante fecha, como diría el argot po- pular “por debajo de la mesa”, y de esa forma seguir con la tra- dición que data del año 1924, cuando por decreto nacional, el día fue elegido para honrar a las mamás, a la Virgen María y a la Madre Patria. Y es que, desde hijos, nie- tos, esposos y hasta yernos y nueras, se han ocupado por en sus posibilidades hacer de este día, un momento diferente y conforme a sus costumbres, brindar un agasajo a sus ma- dres, quienes se han dedicado a fomentar los valores familia- res, sobre todas las cosas, pues- to que es la base del buen ciu- dadano y por ende de un país lleno de fortalezas. Ante este panorama, el equipo reporteril del rotativo de los Valles de Aragua, reali- zó una visita a varias de estas súper heroínas sin capas, para conocer de primera mano cómo pasarán su Día de las Madres, y cuáles son sus de- seos ante esta fecha, siendo la unidad y la salud las peticiones más expresadas. En este sentido, la señora Cándida Rosa Yépez manifestó que su deseo más importante es que cada uno de sus familiares, goce de buena salud, pues lo demás es añadidura y que esto sea enmarcado en la fe en Dios, quien es el que todo lo puede y en el que debe ser depositada la tranquilidad y la esperanza de todos los ciudadanos, sin dejar a un lado a la Madre de Jesús, la Virgen María. “El mes de mayo no sólo de celebración para nosotras las madres, sino de la Virgen, quien le dio vida a nuestro Salvador, por ende, no sólo de- bemos pedir cosas materiales, sino acércarnos a ella, quien por su intersección, en los ve- nideros días, volveremos a es- tar juntos”, dijo Yépez. Del mismo modo, Cándida con un presente enviado por sus nietos, el cual llegó un día antes, comentó que espera pa- sar un día tranquilo y por tanto sólo realizará una comida con sus afectos, con los que com- parte casa, siguiendo las direc- trices de prevención, aunado a esto tratará de realizar video- llamadas, para en la distancia tratar de estar con sus nietos. “Hay que acoplarse a la tecno- logía y estar lo más presente con nuestros familiares”, repli- có entre risas. Siguiendo la senda de vistas, nos encontramos con Francys Sáez, madre de dos muchachas, quienes se encuentran fuera del país, pero quienes en la distan- cia se hicieron presente con ob- sequios. Ella nos comentó que anteriormente ella le agradaba mucho esta fecha, pues era si- nónimo de unidad familiar y alegría, pero ahora sólo se con- formará con escuchar a sus re- toños por llamadas y recibir sus regalos, los cuales para ella son un gran tesoro, ya que repre- sentan el esfuerzo del trabajo de sus hijas. “Este Día de las Madres qui- zás no será el mejor, porque mis hijas no están, no obstante ellas se han encargado de hacerse presente y tratar de darme un poco de lo que hacíamos antes. Estamos en cuarentena y ellas se encargaron no sólo de enviar regalos, sino de enviar algu- nas comidas por delivery, las prepararé y por video llamada almorzaremos, por medio de una pantalla, pero juntas. Mi petición es que todo esto pase y que pueda volver a tener a mis hijas cerca”, aseveró con lágri- mas en los ojos Francys. Entre cuarentena y videollamadas Las madres celebrarán virtualmente su día Los taxistas sólo pueden realizar carreras cortas Sólo realizan carreras cortas Taxistassufrenlosembates porlacrisisdelagasolina JOSÉ CARPIO G. | elsiglo fotos | JOEL ZAPATA Los profesionales del volan- te no ven el fruto de su trabajo debido a que pasan más horas en las colas para echar gasolina, que recorriendo las calles de la ciudad en busca de clientes, ase- guran no poder realizar carreras largas. Los taxistas de la ciudad de Maracay ya no pueden ofrecer sus servicios de manera amplia porque temen quedar sin com- bustible durante la realización de sus servicios. En este sentido, Franklin Bo- caranda destacó, “uno dura más 3 días en una cola para surtir de gasolina aquí en Maracay, noso- tros estamos de acuerdo con el plan Pico y Placa, pero deberían abrir más estaciones, sólo habili- tan cuatro en toda la ciudad”. Por otra parte, el señor Bo- caranda aseveró, “sólo surten 20 litros que no alcanza para hacer una carrera larga, nada más aquí en Maracay y dura 3 días de tra- bajo aproximadamente”. De esta misma manera, Luis Delgado aseveró, “estamos fre- gados, las líneas de taxis están solas, para poder trabajar dura- mos 10 días en las colas, puras carreras cortas porque 20 litros no da para más”. Los taxistas piden al ejecu- tivo regional la habilitación de más estaciones de servicio y que garanticen que les van a llenar el tanque a los transportistas y per- Franklin Bocaranda Luis Delgado sonas que tienen como medio de trabajo los vehículos, ya que mu- chos de ellos son el único ingre- so que posee un núcleo familiar. JOSÉ CARPIO G. | elsiglo Varios sectores de Caña de Azúcar en el municipio Mario Briceño Iragorry se encuentran sin el vital líquido desde hace bastante tiempo, los residentes destacaron que debe caletear el agua desde comunidades aleda- ñas para poder obtenerla. En este sentido, Manuel Laya, miembro del consejo comunal del sector 6 indicó, “estamos sin agua desde hace bastante tiem- po, no han abierto las llaves y gracias a los vecinos del sector 7 que nos prestan el apoyo y nos surten de agua”. De igual manera, destacó el señor Laya, “le hacemos un lla- mado al gobernador para que incluya a la estación de servicio de la comunidad para que los residentes puedan surtir los ve- hículos sin tanto contratiempo”. Por otro lado, Gerson Jimé- nez, habitante del sector 6 ase- veró, “tenemos graves problemas con el agua, de mi parte yo tengo que subir 9 pisos varios botello- nes a diario, para poder tener agua, así no podemos cumplir con las normas de higiene que se requieren en estos momentos para la prevención de la pande- mia”. Asimismo, Ana Molina seña- ló, “tenemos más de 7 días que no nos surten de agua desde el sector 5 y desde hace tres meses no sale por las tuberías, ya es- tamos cansados de cargar agua, pedimos ayuda a los entes gu- bernamentales”. Entre tanto, Ramón Bordo- nes argumentó, “yo soy funda- dor del sector 4, aquí antes de que se inaugurara el Acueducto Regional del Centro, nosotros percibíamos agua de pozo, to- dos los sectores se veían benefi- ciados, pero estos fueron aban- donados y lamentablemente se acabó y estamos sufriendo estos problemas de escasez”. Por su parte, Mari Franco resaltó, “no es posible que no- sotros, las personas de la tercera edad, tengamos que estar car- gando agua a diario, no conta- mos con el servicio desde hace mucho tiempo, gracias a algunas comunidades que podemos bus- car el preciado líquido”. Los habitantes aseveraron que la comunidad de Caña de Azúcar está conformada por 34 sectores y que sólo 5 de ellos tie- nen el privilegio de contar con pozos profundos, entre los que destaca el urbanismo Antonio Ricaurte, Arsenal, La Candelaria y El Paseo, como sectores alter- Sectores 3, 4, 5 y 6 los más afectados HabitantesdeCañadeAzúcar tienenmesessinagua Gerson Jiménez Ana Molina Ramón Bordones nos a la comunidad afectada. De igual manera se pudo co- nocer que de los 45 bloques in- cluyendo los denominados super bloques poseen 80 apartamentos cada uno, llegando a un aproxi- mado de 11.500 habitantes Acerca del tema, Luis Mén- dez destacó, “de toda la comu- nidad de Caña de Azúcar sólo 5 de ellos poseen agua, el resto no tenemos como surtirnos del vital líquido, es por ello la preocupa- ción de todos nosotros, más que todo por la población infantil y adultos mayores que son los más afectados, no es posible que a estas alturas no contemos con agua en la mayoría de los apar- tamentos”. Las videollamadas serán el refugio para los encuentros Yohana Piña Carmen Bracamonte Francys Sáez La cuarentena también ha sido motivo de acudir a las redes sociales para los encuentros Ahora bien, desde la urba- nización La Mora II, Carmen Bracamonte, con una actitud avasallante y una esperanza que sobrepasa los límites, dijo que pese a que “la masa no está para bollos”, con sus nie- tos salieron a comprar algunos ingredientes para cocinar al- gún plato distinto, con el cual celebrar su día. Afirmó que no necesita mayores regalos, puesto que con saber que sus familiares cuentan con salud le basta, ya que eso significa que los podrá ver nuevamente. “No estoy esperando un ca- rro, ni flores. Yo lo que espero es que todo esto pase y que nos volvamos a reencontrar sobre todo, con dos hijas y nietos que tengo en el extranjero, por eso de pedir algo este sería el ideal por mucho. El Día de las Madres es todos los días; lo que estamos pasando debemos tomarlo como un tiempo para reflexionar. Claro está, si tiene regalos no les voy a decir que no”, exclamó la señora Braca- monte. Por su parte, Yohana Piña reflexionó sobre la fecha en las actuales circunstancias: “Yo soy una madre joven, sé por lo que estamos pasando, pero esto no significa que debamos deprimirnos, más bien tene- mos que acercarnos a nuestros chamos y celebrar nuestro día con ellos. En mi caso estaré con mi hija y mis sobrinos que viven conmigo, planificamos preparar comidas, tenemos juegos de mesa y una serie de películas. Regalos no estoy es- perando, el estar con ellos es el mejor regalo que podemos tener, el no poder salir es sim- plemente una prevención para poder seguir juntos”. Asimismo, señaló que mu- chas mamás venezolanas, tra- tarán de conversar con sus sobrinos fuera del país, por cualquiera de las redes socia- les. “Hay que buscar la mane- ra y utilizar lo que tenemos a la mano. Lo importante es que ellos nos tengan presentes como figuras de lucha y com- promiso con ellos”, mencionó. En resumidas cuentas, las madres en esta parte de la en- tidad aragüeña al parecer ten- drán un día distinto, pese a la cuarentena, donde la premisa será estar unidos y el factor común el uso de la tecnología.
  4. 4. elsiglo.com.ve4  |  REPORTAJE DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 Venezolanos celebraron 25 años de su beatificación Madre María de San José es un signo de santidad en el mundo MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo El pasado jueves 7 de mayo los aragüeños y venezolanos celebra- ron y recordaron con orgullo uno de los actos más importantes para la Iglesia Católica en el país, y es que en el año 1995 desde la plaza San Pedro de la ciudad de Roma, el papa Juan Pablo II convirtió a la Madre María de San José en la pri- mera venezolana en recibir la dis- tinción de beata. Hoy 25 años después, los feli- greses y la Iglesia Católica en Ve- nezuela celebran este hecho histó- rico, renuevan su fe y agradecen a la Madre María por brindarle un rayo de esperanza en medio de las adversidades. LA VIDA DE LA MADRE Laura Evangelista Alvarado Cardozo, mejor conocida como la Madre María de San José, nació en la localidad de Choroní, municipio Girardot del estado Aragua, el 25 de abril de 1875, sus padres fueron Clemente Alvarado y Margarita Cardozo, quienes la educaron con un gran amor ferviente a Cristo y la Eucaristía. A muy temprana edad se mudó con su familia a la ciudad de Mara- cay, y con tan sólo trece años rea- lizó su Primera Comunión consa- grándose al Señor, específicamente el 8 de diciembre de 1988, y el día de la Inmaculada Concepción de María Santísima, le hace su voto de virginidad. De aquí y hasta su muerte vivirá sólo para Él, en po- breza y humilde sencillez. En 1892, a los diecisiete años, le impusieron el santo escapulario de la Virgen del Carmen. Luego en 1893, el sacerdote Justo Vicente Ló- pez Aveledo fundó la Sociedad de las Hijas de María y Laura pasa a formar parte de ella, renovando así sus primeros votos de virginidad perpetua, también un día 8 de di- ciembre. De los 18 años en adelante, asesorada por su director espiritual el Pbro. López Acevedo, comenzó a dedicarse al servicio de los más pobres. El mismo Presbíte- ro en 1893, fundó el Hospital San José, el primero de Maracay, en beneficio de la clase desposeída y allí comenzó su labor. Próxima a cum- plir sus 24 años, Laura recibió del padre López la direc- ción y administración del hospital. El mismo Sa- cerdote fundó la congregación religiosa de las Agustinas Recoletas en Venezuela, entrando a formar parte de ella y a cuya cabeza ingre- sa Laura Evangelista en 1903 como Superiora de la comunidad, desde entonces se le llamó Madre María de San José. SANTUARIO BEATA MADRE MARÍA DE SAN JOSÉ En pleno centro de la ciudad de Maracay se encuentra el Santuario de la Madre María de San José, el cual es un complejo religioso don- de los feligreses elevan sus oracio- nes a la primera beata venezolana. El santuario fue construido en honor a la Madre, en el que se ob- serva un museo donde se expone su vida y obra dedicadas a Dios y servir a los más necesitados, mues- tran los recorridos que realizó por el país a lo largo de su vida, en los cuales participó e inauguró hospi- tales, asilos, orfanatos y colegios, todo en pro en ayudar y tender su mano amiga a quien lo necesitara. La hermana Eucaris Moreno, superiora de la comunidad Inma- culada Concepción e integrante de la Congregación de las Hermanas Agustinas Recoletas del Corazón de Jesús, manifestó que en la nove- Representantes de la iglesia celebraron los 25 años de la beatificación de la Madre María de San José Hermana Eucaris Moreno, superiora de la comunidad Inmaculada Concepción na de la Madre observaron las pince- ladas de lo que fue su vida. “Se entregó desde pequeña, su amor incondicional a Dios, para los aragüeños y en es- pecial a mí que t a m - b i é n lo soy, e s t o y m u y ligada a ella, ya que también mi madre era de Cho- roní, entonces esta casa repre- senta mucho como un icono para los ciuda- danos del estado y el país”. Destacó que la Madre María en vida se entregó y su amor permitió que el Señor la tomara desde peque- ña, a lo que ella respondió a ese amor casto y al servicio de los más necesi- tados siempre. Resaltó que las 18 casas donde se encuentran y los 40 servicios de la comunidad en general, tanto en Ve- nezuela, Perú, Colombia y en otros países realizaron actividades en ho- nor a la Madre, “llevamos a cabo la novena, la Diócesis de Maracay aportó a la celebración, así como las parroquias, llevamos a cabo un to- que de campana, hoy más que nunca la figura de la Madre María está vi- gente, ya que fue una mujer sencilla y humilde que supo responder a ese amor a Dios en los más necesitados”. RELIGIOSOS RECUERDAN A LA MADRE MARÍA Monseñor Enrique Parravano, obispo de la ciudad de Maracay, re- saltó que la Diócesis celebra este día de gran alegría, “Venezuela y la con- gregación de las Agustinas Recoletas celebran 25 años de beatificación de la primera venezolana, la Madre Ma- ría de San José”. Padre Juan Carlos Arango, párroco de la iglesia San Pablo Apóstol de 23 de Enero Padre José Gregorio Bracamonte, pá- rroco de la Candelaria de Turmero Destacó que se reunieron en el Santuario donde se conserva el cuer- po incorrupto de la Madre para ce- lebrar la Eucaristía en Acción de Gracia y pedir a ella que siga bendi- ciendo y acompañando a Venezuela, “en especial que manifieste su bon- dad en los pobres, tristes y abando- nados y que como ella también no- sotros podamos hacer de nuestras vidas un servicio alegre y generoso a nuestros hermanos y en especial a los más necesitados”. En esta celebración tan especial Monseñor pidió que la Madre María de San José continúe bendiciendo la Diócesis y les conceda vocaciones generosas y alegres como fue la vida de esta querida madre. Asimismo, el padre José Gregorio Bracamonte, párroco de la Candela- ria de Turmero y vicario general de la Diócesis de Maracay, precisó que en este día la iglesia se llenó de re- gocijo y gozo, “estos 25 años es una fiesta para toda Aragua y Venezuela, ya que se conmemoran 25 años de la Beatificación de la Madre María de San José, la primera beata venezola- na”. Resaltó que con orgullo recuerda aquel 7 de mayo en la plaza de San Pedro en Roma la cual estaba llena de feligreses y peregrinos del mundo entero cuando el Papa Juan Pablo Se- gundo declaró formalmente y anotó en el canon de la iglesia como Beata a la Madre María de San José. “Aquella peregrinación estaba encabezada por el entonces obispo de Maracay, monseñor José Vicente Henríquez, quien le tocó formalmen- te pedirle al santo padre que beatifi- cara a la Madre María de San José, en nombre de la Diócesis también darle las gracias por este gran regalo”. Indicó que para la iglesia es una gran celebración con un significado importante, “es el signo de la santi- dad en Aragua y en Venezuela, cree- mos en la santidad del hombre y la mujer y cada uno de nosotros esta- mos llamados a ser santos porque Dios es santo y cada uno de nosotros debe procurar como un cristiano la santidad y buscar ser santos, y las dificultades y los problemas cotidia- nos no nos pueden amedrentar para buscar el camino en la santidad, los buenos somos muchos y en eso esta- mos confiados y en esa palabra que el Señor nos ha regalado, estamos convencidos que en el mundo somos más los buenos que los malos y por lo tanto las tinieblas no tienen lugar para nosotros”. El padre Bracamonte resaltó que estos 25 años es un día de luz para la población, “la santidad brilla en me- dio de las dificultades y problemas, la Madre María es un signo de esa san- tidad en el mundo y que queremos cada uno de nosotros seguir traba- jando para alcanzar esa santidad, y esperamos que pronto tengamos el primer hombre beato en el doctor José Gregorio Hernández, porque se- guimos apostando y creyendo en la santidad”. Asimismo destacó que en medio de las dificultades y crisis que vive Venezuela y el mundo por la pan- demia del Covid-19, se encuentran apostando por una nueva evangeli- zación, “es necesario un nuevo orden social donde cada uno de nosotros debe comenzar a cambiar, este día para nosotros es apremiante traba- jar por un orden nuevo en nuestra sociedad donde arranquemos odios, hipocresías, falsedades y todas esas cosas malas que nos hagan vivir la autenticidad del evangelio de Cristo y así dar paso al comunitario y com- partir, esta pandemia tiene que ayu- darnos a ser mejores ciudadanos”. El eclesiástico recalcó que es mo- mento de trabajar en ser mejores personas, “tenemos un papel impor- tante en este orden social, donde to- dos nos podamos sentir verdaderos hermanos y hermanas, hijos de un mismo padre como es Dios, somos iguales y por lo tanto vamos a vivir esta igualdad que nos hace hijos de Dios y sobre todo con el norte claro en busca de la santidad”. De igual forma, el padre Juan Carlos Arango, párroco de la iglesia San Pablo Apóstol de 23 de Enero de Maracay, resaltó que para el pueblo es un don y una gran gracia recordar ese acto histórico de transcendencia, “el hecho de que Dios haya infundi- do en esta mujer que es imagen tam- bién de la mujer venezolana”. Destacó que una beatificación es el tercer paso a un proceso de cano- nización para declarar santo, el cual es el otro paso que le hace falta a la madre, “a ella la beatifican fruto de un milagro de una profecía que le hizo a la hermana Teresa Silva, la cual estaba enferma y no podía ca- minar, y la Madre le profetizó en un tiempo específico vas a comenzar a caminar y tendrás la sanación y jus- tamente eso se vio”. El Padre detalló que como la Ma- dre profetizó así se llevó a cabo, “eso fue un hecho milagroso en el cual la Santa Sede lo aprobó para poder beatificarla, lo que significa bien- aventurada, hay cuatro procesos que la iglesia sigue en un cristiano que ha vivido heroicamente, que es siervo de Dios que es el primer paso, luego viene el de venerable, luego el de beatificación y por último la ca- nonización, que es cuando es decla- rada universalmente santa, que es el otro milagro que esperamos que por intercepción de la Madre María de San José, ya que Dios es el que hace los milagros y obra para así poderla proclamar Santa”. Por último, el párroco de la igle- sia San Pablo Apóstol indicó que esta celebración es de gran impor- tancia, ya que la beata es aragüeña, “se vino de Choroní a la ciudad de Maracay, y siendo mayor funda el hospital San José y allí empezó a dedicar su vida y apoyar y cuidar de los enfermos, hoy por hoy la funda- ción de la Madre María tiene gran valor como lo es el Ancianato que se encarga del cuidado de mujeres, la obra de la Madre no es sólo en Maracay, sino en otros lugares del país donde se ha hecho una obra magnífica y allí vemos lo que es ella y lo que puede hacer y sobre todo lo mucho que puede hacer una mujer”. La Madre María de San José dejó un gran mensaje entre los venezolanos
  5. 5. elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | 5DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 EFE El Congreso de Brasil decretó este sábado luto oficial por tres días en tributo a los muertos por el coronavirus, el mismo día en el que el país debe superar los 10.000 fallecidos a causa de la enfermedad. “Este Parlamento, que repre- senta el pueblo y el equilibrio fe- derativo de esta Nación, no está indiferente a este momento de pérdida, de tristeza y de pesar”, señalaron los presidentes de la Cámara de Diputados y del Se- nado, Rodrigo Maia y Davi Al- columbre, respectivamente, en un comunicado oficial conjunto. Según la medida, publicada en el Diario Oficial del Congre- so, quedan prohibidas todas las celebraciones, conmemoracio- nes o festividades durante los tres días de luto. El más reciente boletín del Ministerio de Salud, divulga- do el viernes, contabiliza 9.897 muertos y 145.328 infectados de coronavirus en el país, pero da- tos compilados por las secreta- rías de Salud de los estados indi- can que el gigante sudamericano ya ha superado la barrera de los 10.000 fallecidos. “El Congreso Nacional tam- bién sufre el dolor de tantas fa- milias brasileñas que perdieron sus seres queridos, sin que pu- dieran rendirles los justos ho- menajes”, expresaron los líderes parlamentarios, y agregaron que la crisis sanitaria sin precedentes es, también, “una tragedia que nos devasta cada día más”. “Brasil saldrá de esta pande- mia herido, enlutado, entriste- cido, así como otras Naciones. Pero también saldrá con un desafío igualmente grande por delante, de retomada, de recons- trucción”, completaron. En la nota oficial, Maia y Al- columbre también instaron a los brasileños a quedarse en casa y mantener “las recomendacio- nes de las autoridades de Salud”, mientras el país “se prepara para un retorno seguro y definitivo a la normalidad”. Horas después, la Suprema Corte de Brasil igualmente de- cretó luto oficial de tres días y re- cordó que “los derechos a la vida y la salud” deben ser “largamen- te resguardados por el Poder Pú- blico y por toda la sociedad”. “La salida para esta crisis está en la unión, en el diálogo y en la acción coordinada, amparada en la ciencia, entre los Poderes, las instituciones, públicas y pri- vadas, y todos los ámbitos” del país, recalcó el presidente de la máxima Corte, José Antonio Dias Tofolli. El luto oficial en las institu- ciones llega en un momento en que el presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, mantiene un duro enfrentamiento con el Parla- mento y la Corte Suprema de- bido a su censura abierta a las cuarentenas adoptadas por los gobernadores y alcaldes para contener al coronavirus. Desde el inicio de la pan- demia, el líder ultraderechista ha desoído constantemente las recomendaciones de las autori- dades sanitarias de evitar aglo- meraciones y acudió a diversos actos callejeros. En medio de la acelerada expansión de la enfermedad en Brasil, Bolsonaro incluso llegó a sugerir que haría este sábado una barbacoa para “unos 30 in- vitados”. La víspera, cuestionado sobre los casi 10.000 muertos a cau- sa del coronavirus en el país, el mandatario ironizó que recibiría “unas 3.000 personas” para su fiesta privada y llegó a invitar a decenas de seguidores que se aglomeraban a las puertas de su residencia, aunque dio marcha atrás y canceló el evento tras la ola de críticas que recibió. Ante la fuerte repercusión Simpatizantes de Bolsonaro manifiestan contra la cuarentena CongresodeBrasildecretatresdíasdeluto oficialpormuertosdelcoronavirus Un simpatizante de Bolsonaro lanza objetos contra un afiche que representa los“enemigos”del Mandatario Defensores del presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro, realizan un acto de protesta en la capital federal Brasilia (Brasil) La alcaldesa de Bogotá, Claudia López, hablando desde el parlante de un carro de la Defensa Civil Colombiana Ciclistas recorren la Via dei Fori Imperiali de Roma Bañistas escriben en la arena eslóganes contra el coronavirus El centro de Burdeos, Francia, ideó canales para los peatones Un niño pakistaní se baña en la calle como forma de desinfección negativa, Bolsonaro afirmó este sábado, a través de su redes so- ciales, que el evento era “fake” y llamó de “idiotas” a los periodis- tas. Pese a las restricciones im- puestas en todo el país, decenas de personas volvieron a mani- festarse este sábado en Brasilia a favor del presidente y contra el Congreso, el Supremo y las medidas de aislamiento social adoptadas para frenar el avance de la pandemia del coronavirus. Muchos de los manifestantes, que sostenían pancartas en las que pedían “la independencia de los tres poderes” y el cierre de instituciones democráticas, no utilizaban máscaras. Además, algunos de ellos pa- seaban con un gigantesco cartel con las caras del presidente de la Cámara baja, Rodrigo Maia, el exministro de Justicia, Sergio Moro, y el gobernador de Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, entre otros, por debajo de la frase “prácticas de tiro”. CONTAGIOS EN PERÚ SUPERAN LOS 65.000 El número de contagios con el Covid-19 en Perú ascendie- ron este sábado a 65.015 casos, con 3.168 enfermos más que el viernes, mientras que los falleci- dos se incrementaron en cien y llegan a 1.814, de acuerdo con el reporte del ministerio de Salud. Transcurridos 55 días de la cuarentena en el país, las auto- ridades sanitarias han realizado las pruebas de descarte de la pandemia a 494.250 personas, de las cuales 6.220 están hospi- talizadas y 20.246 fueron dadas de alta al concluir el tratamiento. El presidente de Perú, Martín Vizcarra, extendió el viernes la cuarentena hasta el 24 de mayo, con inmovilización obligatoria durante las noches, cierre de fronteras, y con algunas activi- dades económicas funcionando nuevamente a partir del lunes. “Tenemos que extender el estado de emergencia por dos semanas más, hasta el domingo 24, porque no sería responsable por parte de nosotros que, cuan- do estamos con una tasa de con- tagio mayor de uno, levantarlo. Eso generaría un rebrote”, infor- mó Vizcarra. ESFUERZOS POR BAJAR CONTAGIOS De acuerdo con la evaluación de la enfermedad en el país, la tasa de contagio tiene que bajar a menos de uno para poder le- vantar el confinamiento. “En la actualidad, con esa inmovilización social, cada per- sona que tiene virus contagia a uno, ya no a tres como era al inicio. Ese esfuerzo ha logrado bajar la tasa de contagio a 1,1 ó 1,2”, indicó Vizcarra. Sin embargo, la rápida pro- pagación del virus ha causado el colapso del sistema sanitario en varias regiones del país, como la amazónica Loreto, donde al me- nos dos médicos han fallecido contagiados mientras atendían en los hospitales de la ciudad de Iquitos. MÉDICOS PIDEN AYUDA EN IQUITOS Este sábado, cerca de una decena de médicos que trabajan en el combate del Covid-19 en Iquitos clamaron por su traslado a Lima para ser atendidos de ur- gencia después de haber contraí- do el virus. “Estamos muy mal, en mi caso no respiro sin el balón de oxígeno. Cada día mi caso se va agravando, así como yo somos varios médicos que tenemos que ir, que necesitamos evacuar”, declaró el médico Harold Cer- vantes, del hospital regional de Loreto, a RPP Noticias. El galeno dijo que son ocho médicos los que necesitan el traslado a Lima porque su esta- do de salud se ha ido agravando, dado que en esta ciudad los cen- tros médicos colapsaron por la cantidad de enfermos y la falta de oxígeno para atenderlos, en- tre otros insumos. “El cuadro está avanzando y está afectando mis pulmones. Necesito un balón a mi costado para respirar, porque sino no respiro. Mi caso es muy grave. No quiero ser una estadística, queremos seguir trabajando”, agregó Cervantes a la emisora. ACUDEN A VUELOS PRIVADOS Por su parte, el decano del Colegio Médico del Perú (CMP), Miguel Palacios, pidió a los empresarios que tienen aviones particulares que pue- dan ayudar en el traslado de los médicos enfermos que están en Iquitos, pues no han logrado una respuesta de las fuerzas armadas, que realizan los vuelos humani- tarios en estos días de cuarente- na por la emergencia sanitaria. “Estamos esperando al Gru- po Romero, al señor Dionisio Romero, que nos pueda ayudar. Él tiene un avión grande y nos puede ayudar a traer a diez mé- dicos”, dijo Palacios a RPP Noti- cias. El decano explicó que para acceder a los vuelos humanita- rios tienen que tener la autori- zación del ministerio de Salud, pero que al no haberla obtenido estaban a la espera de que se pre- sente otra alternativa. AUMENTA A 17 LOS FALLECIDOS EN EL SALVADOR El Salvador registró este sá- bado una nueva muerte por el coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (causante de la enfermedad del Covid-19), lo que elevó a 17 los fallecidos por esta enfermedad, informó una fuente oficial. “Lamento profundamente la décimo séptima persona falle- cida por Covid-19”, publicó el titular del Ministerio de Salud, Francisco Alabí, en sus redes so- ciales. Según el funcionario, la déci- mo séptima persona fallecida era una profesional de la salud “en- cargada de farmacia de unidad de salud, de 38 años y diabética”. Alabí expresó su sentido pé- same a la familia y a “todo nues- tro personal” y agregó que “el país ha tenido una gran pérdida”. El Salvador suma 784 conta- gios y se han realizado más de 39.000 pruebas para detectar al virus, según información oficial revelada este sábado. De acuerdo con datos del Equipo Interdisciplinario de Contención Epidemiológica (EICE), solo el viernes se apli- caron 1.773 pruebas de las que 1.731 resultaron negativas y 42 positivas, lo que elevó a 784 los contagios de Covid-19, mientras que las muertes se mantienen en 17. En total, se han realizado 39.079 pruebas de ‘Reacción en Cadena de la Polimerasa’ (PCR) en todo el territorio salvadoreño -donde el virus ya se ha espar- cido- todas con un 99,99 % de exactitud, según la información. El departamento de San Sal- vador es el epicentro de conta- gios del nuevo coronavirus con 344 casos, y le siguen La Libertad (centro) y Santa Ana (noroeste) con 64 y 49, respectivamente. El jueves, las autoridades de seguridad de El Salvador impu- sieron una cuarentena “abso- luta” y “rígida” en todo el país centroamericano para tratar de frenar los contagios y evitar el colapso de su sistema sanitario, de acuerdo con el Gobierno. Esta cuarentena se instaló el mismo día que entró en vigor una ley aprobada por la Asam- blea Legislativa que autoriza al Ejecutivo a detener y confinar en “centros de contención” a las personas que supuestamente violen la cuarentena domiciliar. La jefa del Gabinete de Go- bierno salvadoreño, Carolina Recinos, advirtió en conferencia de prensa que será una “cuaren- tena rígida, disciplinada” y “ab- soluta” hasta el próximo 21 de mayo. ECUADOR 1.717 FALLECIDOS POR COVID-19 El Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) de Ecua- dor, encargado de la crisis por el coronavirus, informó este sába- do que hasta el momento se han registrado 29.071 casos confir- mados de Covid-19 y 1.717 fa- llecidos por esa enfermedad. Además, en su último infor- me, precisó que hay otros 1.912 “fallecidos probables”, sobre los cuales se sospecha como causa de muerte el coronavirus, pero que no han sido sometidos a ve- rificaciones forenses. Asimismo, el informe señala que 32.860 son casos descarta- dos para la enfermedad, 3.433 pacientes se han recuperado, 6.950 han recibido el alta epidé- mica y otros 2.566 el alta hospi- talaria. En el desglose por jurisdic- ciones, el informe detalla que la provincia de Guayas, cuya capital es Guayaquil, es la más castigada por la pandemia, pues concentra el 57,9 por ciento del total de contagios del país, con 11.577 pacientes positivos. En el rubro de contagio, de- trás de Guayas se encuentra Pi- chincha, cuya capital es Quito, con 2.064 casos y 99 fallecidos. Sin embargo, la provincia costera de Manabí, que va ter- cera en el nivel de contagio con 1.195 pacientes, es segunda se- gún el rubro de fallecimientos, con 226, según la estadística oficial. El Ministerio de Salud Públi- ca, aclaró que el registro sobre la situación de la pandemia en el país, se ha ido alimentando de datos desde que se anunció el primer caso, el pasado 29 de febrero, y que en los últimos días ha sufrido algunas correc- ciones, debido a un proceso de depuración de datos y el uso de una plataforma digital más avanzada. Precisó que en el informe se ha producido una “reclasifica- ción” en el número de fallecidos en la provincia andina de Bolí- var, que el viernes registraba 16 muertos y que ayer aparece con 15, debido a que un deceso pasó a ser “descartado” por corona- virus, tras depurar la base de datos y cotejar los informes de laboratorio. Ecuador, desde el pasado 16 de marzo, se encuentra en cua- rentena domiciliario y masiva, aunque las autoridades del Go- bierno nacional han aplicado un sistema de “semaforización” para el levantamiento paulatino y coordinado de las restriccio- nes a la movilidad humana, de vehículos y la vuelta a las activi- dades laborales. La mayoría de municipios del país, sobre quienes ha recaído la posibilidad del cambio de luz del “semáforo” epidemiológico, mantiene el “rojo” para seguir en el confinamiento, y sólo un par ha manifestado su disposición de cambiar a “amarillo” y abrir ciertas actividades productivas desde el próximo lunes. EFE
  6. 6. elsiglo.com.ve6  |  DEPORTES DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 HéctorSánchez quiere un campeonato con Águilas del Zulia elsiglo Han pasado algunas horas desde que se oficializó ante la Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional el canje que llevó al receptor y primera base Héctor Sánchez al equipo rapaz, proveniente de Tiburo- nes de La Guaira, por Jairo Pérez. Desde su residencia en Estados Uni- dos, donde cumple el confinamiento por la pandemia del Covid-19, el nuevo jugador rapaz dio sus primeras impre- siones sobre el cambio de aires desde la capital del país al occidente del territorio nacional. “Ya veníamos hablando del cam- bio. La gerencia de La Guaira, a la que agradezco por la oportunidad, me lla- mó para plantearme el cambio al Zulia y le dije que sí. Lo que quiero es tener la oportunidad de jugar. Soy un profesio- nal y quiero comenzar esta etapa con un título para las Águilas”, acotó el jugador, de 30 años de edad, con siete campañas en las Grandes Ligas. “Luego hablé con el señor Luis Amaro y me dijo de los planes que tienen con- migo. Me agrada la idea de poder ayu- dar al equipo en diferentes situaciones y aportar mi experiencia”, dijo el bateador ambidextro, quien viene de participar en 19 juegos con los salados en la zafra 2019-2020. Será apenas el segundo equipo de Sánchez en la LVBP, luego de debutar con Tiburones en la campaña 2009- 2010, pero aseguró que se adaptará rá- pidamente al estar familiarizado con va- rios peloteros del róster zuliano. “Conozco a varios jugadores como Marcos Tábata, in- cluso antes de firmar al profesional. En Ligas Menores, con los Gigantes de San Francis- co, tuve como compañeros a José Flores y Ali Castillo. Además, el equipo cuenta con Alex Romero, un juga- dor de mucha experiencia en la liga. La verdad, llegar a las Águilas es un reto bastante importante. Es un equipo competidor en los últimos años”, señaló Sánchez, que fue electo Novato del Año en la zafra 2011-2012. Mientras espera volver de nuevo a la normalidad, Sánchez tiene contra- to firmado para regresar este año a la Liga del Atlántico (independiente) para uniformarse con el equipo Long Island Ducks, con el que actuó en 2019, dejan- do promedio de .273, 20 dobles, nueve jonrones y 58 carreras empujadas, en 98 encuentros. “Quiero enviarle un saludo a toda la afición de las Águilas. Voy con ganas de ganar un campamento y daré el 100% para lograrlo”, finalizó la nueva incorpo- ración del equipo occidental. “OTORGA FLEXIBILIDAD AL RÓSTER” Héctor Sánchez dará pro- fundidad a las filas de las Águilas del Zulia, de acuerdo con Luis Amaro, gerente gene- ral del equipo. “Es un pelotero que nos puede ayudar en varias posiciones, como receptor, primera base y designado. Enca- ja perfectamente en nuestro róster porque nos da flexibilidad al momento de rotar posiciones con juga- dores como Alex Romero y el mismo Jesús Montero, si se incorpora. Tenemos varios jugadores en ascenso que están listos para esta liga”, señaló el ejecutivo. En ocho campañas en la LVBP, el ba- teador ambidextro tiene average de .291, 32 dobles, 19 jonrones, 97 empujadas y 75 anotadas, en 195 encuentros. “Esa posibilidad de batear a ambos lados es otra ventana que nos da un ju- gador como Héctor, además de su ex- periencia en la LVBP y en las Grandes Ligas”, agregó Amaro. La transacción que llevó a Sánchez al Zulia probablemente no será la última que hará la gerencia rapaz durante el re- ceso de temporada. EN CIFRAS Héctor Sánchez exhibe una línea ofensiva vitalicia de .286/.364/.464, con par de dobles, un cuadrangular, ocho remolcadas y .828 de OPS en 28 turnos, repartidos en ocho desafíos en el Estadio Luis Apa- ricio El Grande de Maracaibo, se- gún el portal PelotaBinaria. com. Sánchez dará profundidad a las filas de las Águilas elsiglo Las Grandes Ligas redu- cirán su draft de 2020 de 40 a sólo cinco rondas, ya que los propietarios que buscan aho- rrar costos a raíz de la pande- mia de coronavirus, presiona- ron por menos rondas. El plan, que se ha transmi- tido a los directores de explo- ración, permitirá a los equipos firmar un número ilimitado de jugadores no seleccionados por 20.000 dólares. Se espera que el draft comience el 10 de junio. Un acuerdo entre las Gran- des Ligas y la Asociación de Jugadores en marzo permitió a la liga reducir el draft de sus 40 rondas típicas a sólo cinco. El acuerdo permite a los equipos retrasar la firma de bonos, con un máximo de 100.000 dólares, que se paga- rán dentro de los 30 días pos- teriores a la firma de un juga- dor, el 50 por ciento del resto vence el 1 de julio de 2021 y los sobrantes vencen el 1 de julio de 2022. Los propietarios han bus- cado durante mucho tiempo un draft más corto a pesar de que los gerentes generales y el personal de desarrollo de juga- dores argumentan que el draft nacional ofrece la mayor can- tidad de plusvalía en compara- ción con el costo. Eliminar las rondas sexta a décima les ahorrará a los equi- pos un valor combinado de 29.578.100 dólares: menos de un millón por equipo y menos de 500.000 en efectivo real con las nuevas reglas de bonifica- ción por firma. La medida se tomó para reducir costos GrandesLigasreducende40 acincolasrondasdeldraft elsiglo Una tarjeta de béisbol del pe- lotero Shoeless Joe Jackson (1887- 1951), de una serie de 1910 deno- minada T210 Old Mill, se vendió esta semana en una subasta por 492.000 dólares. La casa de subastas estadouni- dense Heritage Auctions informó de que la licitación se prolongó hasta el jueves por la noche, pero no reveló la identidad del postor que se adjudicó esa tarjeta. “Después de 110 años en la misma familia de Carolina del Norte, nos complace ayudar a encontrarle un nuevo y orgulloso propietario”, dijo Chris Ivy, di- rector de subastas deportivas de Heritage. Ben Foster y su padre, Hayes, desempolvaron en 2009 una va- liosa colección en la que tenían la tarjeta de Shoeless Joe, entre otras. Foster hijo había encontrado la vieja colección de tarjetas de béisbol de su padre en una lon- chera de metal en una habitación sin terminar en la parte trasera del despacho de abogado de su proge- nitor. Al revisar las cartas, halló al- gunas de Roberto Clemente y de Sandy Koufax Topps de los años 50 del siglo pasado, pero nada que se destacara. “Mi padre siempre asumió que perdió su colección de tarjetas de béisbol cuando se mudó con mi madre”, dijo Foster. Agregó que “eso fue en 2009. En ese momento yo estaba en la escuela secundaria, así que nos llevamos la caja a casa y la mira- mos ese día. No hice un inven- tario completo, simplemente las hojeé”. Ben Foster vio que algunas de las tarjetas valían un par de dólares y decidió que, en algún momento, examinaría más dete- nidamente la colección. Pasaron más de 10 años y, des- pués de viajar a casa con ocasión de la Navidad de 2019, decidió que era hora de revisar la colec- ción. Los Foster, padre e hijo, se sentaron juntos y pasaron por el estacionamiento. Tras ver las car- tas de Topps, Ben notó una gran cantidad de cartas más pequeñas en la parte inferior. Eran tarjetas de tabaco de principios de 1900, e incluían a Cy Young y Ty Cobb, entre otros. “No soy un gran aficionado a La tarjeta pertenece a una colección de 1910 TarjetadeShoeless JoeJacksonessubastada por492.000dólares la historia del béisbol, así que no me di cuenta de inmediato de que Ty Cobb estaba jugando en 1910”, explicó Foster hijo. “Envié una foto a un grupo de amigos de Ty Cobb y Cy Young, y un amigo me envió un mensaje de texto diciendo que debería ase- gurarlos. Fue entonces cuando co- mencé a investigar más y descubrí que eran las tarjetas T206”, dijo. Es un conjunto de cartas raras y antiguas como otras que han sido muy valoradas en los últimos años. Una tarjeta Honus Wagner T206 se vendió por 1,35 millones de dólares en 2019, por lo que Foster buscó en el grupo de 585 tarjetas alguna Wagner que nunca apareció. Hizo un inventario fotogra- fiando cada tarjeta, luego se per- cató de que había tarjetas simi- lares que tenían un borde rojo en lugar del borde blanco de las T206. La investigación encontró que estas tarjetas se produjeron el mismo año, en 1910, pero eran imágenes de jugadores de ligas menores en lugar de profesiona- les. Eran tarjetas T210 Old Mill, pero no tenían gran valor a me- nos que hubiera una Shoeless Joe Jackson en el lote. “Revisé la pila y encontré ‘Jackson, Nueva Orleans’, y se lo mostré a mi papá”, prosiguió Fos- ter. “Debe haber habido una falta de comunicación sobre el asunto de las ligas menores porque le pregunté si se trataba de Shoeless Joe Jackson y dijo: ‘No, Nueva Or- leans no habría tenido un equipo de Grandes Ligas y no habría ju- gado para ellos.’ Así que lo puse de nuevo en la pila y seguí haciendo un inventario”. Por alguna razón, esa tarje- ta todavía despertó su interés, al igual que el resto de las tarjetas con borde rojo de hace casi 100 años. Ben Foster se quedó despierto la mayor parte de esa noche in- vestigando tarjetas, localizó una lista de algunas de las más valio- sas vendidas y vio la imagen de la Shoeless Joe Jackson que acababa de mostrarle a su padre. Entonces, consciente de su valor potencial, comenzó a indagar cuál podría ser el valor. Según el sitio de He- ritage Auction, tenía un grado de PSA de 3,5 sobre 10. Elbéisbolamateurse refugiaenlascallesdeRD elsiglo Un batazo tras otro, las pe- lotas siguen volando en Santo Domingo, una de las principales capitales del béisbol del Caribe. Pero ahora, en tiempos de coro- navirus, no vuelan la cerca del ‘play’ sino que aterrizan en las carreteras o, de vez en cuando, en los faros de un automóvil. Y es que la pandemia ha obli- gado al béisbol amateur a buscar refugio en las calles, en los des- campados, lejos de las canchas, cerradas hace ya dos meses. ENTRENANDO AL LADO DE UNA CARRETERA El equipo juvenil Estrellas de Jay ha encontrado acomodo en un descampado de hierba seca y rala, en medio de un bullicioso nudo vial con forma de trébol que enlaza dos de las principales avenidas de la capital domini- cana, donde el ruido de carros y camiones de gran tonelaje no cesa un instante. El campo de entrenamiento improvisado ha ‘limitado’ las opciones de trabajo. En un espa- cio ‘apretado’ no se puede batear largo ni hacer otras muchas co- sas que sí se podían practicar en una cancha normal, explica a Efe el entrenador del equipo, Juan Carlos de la Cruz. También ha obligado a los jugadores a recurrir a la impro- visación para sustituir la falta de equipación deportiva. Así, las piedras de gran tamaño que pueblan el descampado hacen la función de pesas de gimnasio. A la sombra del viaducto, a dos pasos del tráfico, el bateador golpea una pelota tras otra, que vuelan en cualquier dirección. “En estos días un niño de 14 años y con 6,1 pies de estatura bateó un jonrón y le rompió una mica (faro trasero) a un carro que se desplazaba por el lugar”, relata De la Cruz. El campo de entrenamiento improvisado ha ‘limitado’ las opciones de trabajo WhiteSoxhacencampaña dedonacióndesangre elsiglo En un principio, los White Sox tenían previsto pasar el 8 de mayo en San Francisco, disputando una de las muchas series pospuestas por la pan- demia del coronavirus. Pero el Guaranteed Rate Field fue un lugar importante el viernes, pese a las bajas tem- peraturas. Los White Sox y la Cruz Roja de Estados Unidos, en conjunto con Anheuser- Busch, el socio cervecero ofi- cial del club, organizaron un evento de donación de sangre, ante la necesidad creada por la pandemia del Covid-19. Hubo 100 citas para hacer donaciones de sangre, que se llevaron a cabo en los alrede- dores del estadio. El ex liga- mayorista Ron Kittle, quien conectó 140 cuadrangulares en ocho temporadas con los White Sox, y quien actual- mente es embajador del equi- po, fue uno de los donantes. “El béisbol es importante, pero dar también lo es”, dijo Kittle antes de hacer su dona- ción. “Me preguntaron si estaba interesado y dije ‘Claro, cual- quier cosa con tal de ayudar’. “Es un asunto mundial. Es importante que si no estás sa- ludable, te mantengas en casa. Es una de las claves en todo esto. Siempre hemos salido incluso si no estamos sanos, pero no podemos hacerlo ahora. Yo utilizo una masca- rilla no por mi propio benefi- cio. No quiero que alguien me contagie, y lo hago con respec- to. Creo que debemos mante- nernos fuertes. Hay que estar enfocados”. Se respetaron las medidas de distanciamiento social en el área de donación, y se les tomó la temperatura a los 10 miembros de la prensa y se le requirió que utilizaran mas- carillas, antes de ingresar al parque. Los White Sox y la Cruz Roja de Estados Unidos, en conjunto con An- heuser-Busch, organizaron un evento de donación de sangre
  7. 7. elsiglo.com.ve DEPORTES  | 7DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 LewisHamilton siente un vacío al pensar en F1 sin público Hamilton aprovechó la primera conferencia oficial de prensa con los pilotos de la F1 para expresar su conmoción elsiglo Correr sin las ovaciones del público en las pistas de la Fórmula Uno, des- de Silverstone hasta Monza y México, provocará literalmente que el campeón mundial Lewis Hamilton experimente una sensación de “vacío”. Las primeras 10 carreras de la tem- porada se han pospuesto o cancelado en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus. El emblemático Gran Premio de Mónaco dejará de disputarse, algo que no había ocurrido en 66 años. Por ahora, la F1 mantiene las esperan- zas de inaugurar la campaña a comien- zos de julio, con una doble cartelera en el Gran Premio de Austria. Considera posible realizar de 15 a 18 carreras, entre las 22 previstas en el calendario. Sin embargo, ninguna se llevaría a cabo con público en el graderío mientras las autoridades no consideren que ello resulta seguro. “Va a estar muy vacío”, dijo Hamilton el sábado, al evocar el ambiente apagado de los ensayos de pretemporada que se realizan en España. “Para nosotros, va a ser como un día de pruebas, probable- mente incluso peor que un día de ensa- yos en cierto sentido. En un día de en- sayos no hay mucha gente en Barcelona, pero sí alguna”. Pese a todo, el piloto de Mercedes re- conoce que cualquier carrera será bien- venida para los seguidores que están confinados en medio de la crisis de salud. “Estoy recibiendo mensajes de gente de todo el mundo, que pasa dificultades durante este periodo porque no puede ver deportes”, dijo Hamilton mediante un video difundido en línea por Mer- cedes. “Esto simplemente demuestra lo significativo que es el deporte en la vida de la gente. Esto nos une a todos. Es muy emocionante y cautivador. No sé si será igual de emocionante para la gente ver esto en la televisión, pero será mejor que nada”. Hamilton recibió elogios por mani- festar públicamente sus dudas acerca de si era conveniente realizar el 15 de marzo el Gran Premio de Australia, con el que se inauguraría la temporada. La carrera se canceló eventualmente, pero sólo dos días antes, cuando los fanáticos hacían ya fila para las prácticas. Hamilton aprovechó la primera con- ferencia oficial de prensa con los pilotos de la F1 para expresar su conmoción por el hecho de que los organizadores inten- taran proseguir con la competición, que atrae a más de 300.000 personas durante cuatro días. McLaren se retiró incluso antes de la cancelación, luego que un miembro de la escudería dio positivo de coronavirus. Mercedes escribió a la Federación Inter- nacional del Automóvil (FIA) y a la F1, para pedir que se abortara la competición. El reputado equipo había comenzado ya los preparativos para marcharse, antes de que se anunciara finalmente la deci- sión. Toda la experiencia en Melbourne es- tuvo rodeada por la incertidumbre. “Esto realmente fue un choque para el sistema. Evidentemente, aquel jueves yo había expresado mi opinión sobre si de- bíamos estar ahí o no”, dijo Hamilton. “Al día siguiente, sinceramente me levanté con la emoción de que me metería en el auto, y luego oí que no iríamos a la pista. Fue algo surrealista”. Hamilton debutó dentro de la F1 en 2007. Ganó su primer título al año si- guiente con McLaren, antes de conquis- tar cinco más con Mercedes. Esos años fueron un remolino de via- jes internacionales, y Hamilton ganó 84 de las 250 carreras en las que participó. “Ésta es la primera vez, según puedo recordar, que he estado seis semanas en un mismo lugar. Es algo muy raro, con- siderando que siempre estamos de viaje”, comentó. “Nos hemos acostumbrado a eso”. En medio de toda la incertidumbre, algo que Hamilton ha podido controlar es su peso. Había llegado a los ensayos de febrero quizás en la mejor forma de su carrera, pese a que tiene 35 años. Pese a la inac- tividad, ha conservado la buena condi- ción. “Pienso que mi peso ha permanecido probablemente igual. Tener este tiempo te da más oportunidad de concentrarse en ciertas cosas, en los puntos débiles en cosas tediosas, como los músculos de las pantorrillas”, explicó. “Hay fortalezas y debilidades en cada cuerpo. Cuando vas al gimnasio, sueles trabajar en los gran- des músculos pero no necesariamente en los pequeños”. Más de la mitad de los equipos ha vuelto a entrenarse en España Oblak feliz por el regreso a los entrenamientos elsiglo La desescalada ha comen- zado en LaLiga y la vuelta al trabajo individualizado de los jugadores es una constante en las últimas 48 horas, en las que más de la mitad de los equipos de Primera División ha regre- sado a los entrenamientos. En concreto, 12 de los 20 equipos de LaLiga Santander ya saben lo que es volver a paladear el sabor del toque de una pelota y el olor del césped que tanto echaban de menos. Han pasado más de 50 días sin trabajar por culpa de la crisis generada por el coronavirus y ya empiezan a ver la luz al final del túnel. Con pocos sobresaltos, a ex- cepción de la lesión de Samuel Umtiti en el Barcelona (la pri- mera de la pretemporada), y de los positivos por coronavi- rus del francés del Atlético de Madrid Renan Lodi y del ve- nezolano del Granada Yangel Herrera, la normalidad, dentro de lo posible por la situación, ha sido la tónica general. Con todas las medidas de seguridad establecidas por el protocolo tras los test previs- tos, casi todos los clubes con- siguieron dar el pistoletazo de salida a un regreso que servi- rá como pretemporada para enfrentarse a las últimas once jornadas de Liga que restan por disputarse. Los primeros en volver a trabajar de manera individua- lizada fueron la Real Sociedad, el Barcelona, el Osasuna, el Vi- llarreal, el Leganés y el Sevilla. Todos ellos lo hicieron el vier- nes. El técnico del equipo nava- rro, Jagoba Arrasate, mostró con sus palabras las sensacio- nes que marcaron la tónica en casi todos los clubes: “Estamos muy contentos de volver a ha- cer lo que más nos gusta”, de- claró. El Leganés, que también volvió a entrenarse el sábado, inició su regreso sin su en- trenador, el mexicano Javier Aguirre, que sí estuvo al frente del grupo en la segunda sesión de un equipo que peleará por no perder la categoría. En la primera sesión del Barcelona estuvo presente el técnico Quique Setién, que en la siguiente fue testigo de la le- sión de Umtiti. Unas molestias en el sóleo de la pierna dere- cha mancharon el regreso del francés, que desde que llegó al Barcelona en el verano de 2016 se ha perdido 58 partidos entre todas las competiciones a cau- sa de diferentes dolencias. El turno de otros seis equi- pos llegó este sábado: Grana- da, Levante, Valencia, Atlético, Eibar y Mallorca se apuntaron al inicio de la desescalada con sus primeros entrenamientos individuales. Sin embargo, no fueron igual de plácidos para todos. Los hombres de Diego Si- meone tuvieron que trabajar sin Lodi, que el viernes dio po- sitivo por coronavirus, mien- tras que en el Granada vivieron una situación similar con Yan- gel Herrera. El Eibar añadió a su sesión a cinco jugadores del filial, el Valencia volvió sin po- sitivos tras la ‘bomba’ biológica de Milán y el Levante regresó a los entrenamientos con Paco López muy activo. El resto de equipos volverán al trabajo en los dos próximos días. El domingo regresarán el Getafe, el Athletic y el Betis, mientras que el lunes lo harán el Valladolid, el Alavés, el Cel- ta, el Espanyol y el candidato a arrebatar el liderato al Barcelo- na, el Real Madrid. El equipo de Zinedine Zi- dane lo hará sin Luka Jovic, que sufrió una fractura en un hueso del pie derecho mientras se ejercitaba en su vivienda. En Segunda División tam- bién hay mucho movimiento. Casi todos los equipos han echado a andar. Los primeros en hacerlo, el viernes, fueron el Alcorcón, el Deportivo, el El- che, Las Palmas, el Numancia y el Zaragoza. Este sábado se apuntaron a los entrenamientos individua- lizados el Albacete, el Almería, el Cádiz, el Extremadura, el Girona, el Lugo, el Málaga, el Mirandés, el Ponferradina, el Oviedo y el Tenerife. A lo lar- go de las próximas fechas tam- bién regresarán los que faltan: el Fuenlabrada, el Racing, el Rayo Vallecano y el Sporting. En total, han regresado 29 de los 42 clubes que forman parte de LaLiga Santander y de LaLiga SmartBank. En Prime- ra División hasta 12 de 20, más de la mitad, han iniciado el re- greso a la nueva normalidad. En Segunda, 17 de 22, una cifra más elevada. Exactamente, el 69,04% de los clubes de ambas categorías ya están en marcha. Umtitiprimer lesionadoenelretorno alosentrenamientos elsiglo El defensa del Barcelona Samuel Umtiti se convirtió este sábado en el primer lesionado de la pretemporada al sufrir un problema en el sóleo de la pierna derecha, según infor- maron los servicios médicos el club catalán. La plantilla azulgrana se entrenó hoy en la Ciudad De- portiva Joan Gamper, de forma individual, por segundo día consecutivo, después de pasar los test del coronavirus y tras 56 días de confinamiento. Mañana domingo los futbolistas del Barça disfrutarán de un día de descanso antes de volver al trabajo el próximo lu- nes. En el caso de Umtiti, la evolución de su lesión marcará su vuelta a los entrenamientos. El francés se lesionó el sóleo de la pierna derecha elsiglo El centrocampista del Espan- yol Wu Lei ha dado dos veces negativo en los tests a los que se ha sometido, los días 28 de abril y 7 de mayo, para comprobar si todavía estaba infectado por el coronavirus. El futbolista, que ha trans- mitido esta información a los aficionados a través de las redes sociales, ha desarrollado anti- cuerpos, por lo que ya está to- talmente recuperado. Wu Lei fue uno de los ocho jugadores del Espanyol infectados por el virus, en marzo pasado. Wu Lei, como el resto de sus compañeros de equipo, regresa- rá este lunes por la mañana al trabajo en la Ciudad Deportiva Dani Jarque. El cuadro blanquia- Wu Lei da negativo enlostestdelcoronavirus zul se ejercitará por turnos para cumplir los estrictos protocolos sanitarios. Wu Lei fue uno de los primeros contagiados de la Liga
  8. 8. elsiglo.com.ve8  |  FARÁNDULA DOMINGO | 10 | MAYO | 2020 MuereLittleRichard pionerodelrockandrollEFE El legendario músico Little Richard, considerado uno de los padres del rock and roll, murió este sábado a los 87 años en Estados Unidos, dijo a la revista Rolling Stone su hijo, Danny Penniman, quien no desveló el motivo del falle- cimiento. Little Richard, cuyo nom- bre real era Richard Wayne Penniman, fue uno de los pri- meros artistas afroamericanos de EEUU que supo combinar con éxito la música góspel y el “rythm and blues” (R&B), am- bos genuinamente negros, con los sonidos “pop” del mercado blanco estadounidense. El resultado fue un tipo de música nuevo con más ener- gía, en la que Little Richard golpeaba el piano con fuerza mientras los gritos de su voz ronca daban forma a la melo- día. Tal y como ha explicado el historiador de la música Ri- chie Unterberger a The New York Times, Little Richard jugó un papel crucial a la hora de “elevar el voltaje” del R&B para situarlo a la misma po- tencia del rock and roll. Enseguida, miembros del mundo de la música comen- zaron a llorar la muerte del artista y a enviar condolencias a su familia. Uno de ellos fue Kelvin Ho- lly, quien tocó la guitarra para Little Richard en numerosas ocasiones y que, en una pu- blicación de Instagram, dijo: “Descansa en paz, Richard. Esta situación es realmente terrible. Mis pensamientos y mis oraciones van a todos los compañeros de la banda y a los fans en todo el mundo. ¡Ri- chard realmente era el rey!”. Little Richard llevaba años enfermo: había sufrido un ataque al corazón, sufría una fuerte ciática y problemas de- generativos en la cadera. Ganador de un Grammy a su trayectoria y miembro del Salón de la Fama de los Com- positores y del Rock and Roll, Richard revolucionó la escena musical de la década de 1950 y resultó fundamental en los comienzos de géneros como el soul y el funk. Natural de Macon (Geor- gia), fue el creador de auténti- cos himnos como “Tutti Frut- ti”, “Good Golly, Miss Molly”, “Long Tall Sally” y muchos otros. Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, James Brown, Quincy Jones, David Bowie y los mismísi- mos Beatles y Rolling Stones han reconocido en el pasado la influencia de Little Richard. Paul McCartney ha ase- gurado que es un gran admi- rador del cantante y tanto él como The Beatles interpreta- ron algunas de sus canciones en directo. Little Richard también era conocido por su eléctrico esti- lo sobre el escenario, en el que aparecía con los ojos pintados y ropas de colores brillantes, una apariencia que luego ins- piraría al fallecido Prince. Sus últimos trabajos de estudio fueron “Shake It All About” y “Little Richard Meets Masayoshi Takanaka”, ambos en 1992. Con“shows”en Internet Artistas latinos pondrán músicaelDíadelasMadres La cantante y actriz estadounidense de ascendencia mexicana Becky G dijo presente El cantautor colombiano Juanes le cantará a las madres EFE Alejandro Fernández, Jua- nes, Fonseca, Franco de Vita, Lila Downs, Marco Antonio Solis y muchas más estrellas de la música latina darán concier- tos en las redes sociales y You- Tube este domingo, cuando se celebra el Día de las Madres en Estados Unidos y varios países latinoamericanos. La oferta más grande la ha presentado la disquera Sony Music Latin-Iberia, que ha organizado el festival musical “Made In Casa”, que se trans- mitirá a partir de las 12:00 hora local de Miami (17:00 GMT) a través de Facebook en la pági- na “Made in Latino”. Más de 50 artistas de habla hispana de la disquera parti- ciparán en la transmisión, que los productores calculan que durará más de cinco horas. Aunque Sony Music Latin- Iberia no ha mencionado a las madres, muchos de los artistas participantes estarán desde sus casas festejando el día. Entre ellos están Cami- lo, Becky G, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Grace, Arthur Hanlon, Gente de Zona, Luis Coronel, Maffio y José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, quie- nes viven en Estados Unidos. Lo mismo hacen en Puerto Rico Victor Manuelle, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro y Los Rivera Destino. El Día de las Madres tam- bién se celebra este 10 de mayo en México, donde están Reik, Río Roma, Raquel Sofía, Leo- nel García, Lila Downs y Ge- rardo Oriz, entre otros. Fito Páez y Lali desde Ar- gentina, Pabblo Vittar desde Brasil y Rozalén, La Oreja de Van Gogh y Franco de Vita desde España, entre otros, completan el cartel del monu- mental evento. MÁS MÚSICA PARA CELEBRAR También se podrá disfrutar en vivo de la serenata que ha planificado para las madres el cantante mexicano Alejandro Fernández, a partir de las 17:00 hora local de México (22:00 GMT). El artista anunció que se paseará por sus principales éxitos, con un énfasis en su más reciente disco, “Hecho en México”, que representó su re- greso al género del mariachi. El concierto de El Potrillo podrá verse en su página de Facebook y en su cuenta de YouTube. Los colombianos Juanes y Fonseca cantarán sus can- ciones para las madres desde sus casas, en una transmisión conjunta a partir de las 16:00 hora local de Colombia (21:00 GMT). Este concierto se podrá ver en las cuentas de YouTube de los dos músicos. El artista regional mexicano Lupillo Rivera ha anunciado su propia serenata a partir de las 21:00 hora local de Nueva York, que podrá verse en su página de Facebook. Antes, el Toro del Corrido le cantará en privado a las ma- dres ganadoras de un concurso que organizó con una asegura- dora. LA MÚSICA LLEGA A LA TV El domingo en la noche, la cadena Univision transmi- tirá, además, un especial que incluirá entrevistas con Alex Fernández y Sebastián Yatra, quienes se presentarán junto a sus mamás. Camilo, Jesse & Joy, y Christian Nodal interpretarán temas para las madres y Prin- ce Royce dedicará una versión especial de uno de sus éxitos a todas las madres que trabajan en el frente como enfermeras y doctoras. Las celebraciones para las madres comenzarán este vier- nes en la noche, con conciertos de Karol G y Danna Paola. El sábado Marco Antonio Solis tiene previsto cantarle a 100 madres ganadoras de otro concurso en sus redes sociales. Las ganadoras entrarán al gru- po de madres “En-cantadoras”, que recibirán instrucciones para conectarse al concierto privado. Por su parte, Los Ángeles Azules darán un concierto en el canal mexicano de Televisa Las Estrellas, en el que esta- rán acompañados de Natalia Lafourcade, Yuri, Gloria Trevi, HaAsh, Ana Torroja, Alek Syn- tek, Alicia Villarroel, Fito Páez y Miguel Bosé, entre otros. Por la custodia de su hijo Paulina Rubiologra unavictoria legalcontra suesposo EFE Paulina Rubio logró una vic- toria legal contra su exesposo Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera, mejor conocido como Colate, luego de que el empresario español hubiera interpuesto una deman- da para que se suspendiera el acuerdo de visitas al hijo de am- bos, Andrea Nicolás de 10 años, quien actualmente pasa una temporada con él Spencer Multack, juez de una corte de familia de Miami, orde- nó que ambos padres deberán compartir la educación del me- nor, pero que deberá ser entre- gado a Rubio para celebrar este domingo el Día de las Madres, según puede verse en un vídeo de la audiencia virtual publicado por medios locales este sábado. En la vista, que se realizó por internet debido a las medidas de distanciamiento social por el co- ronavirus, Vallejo-Nágera acusó a Rubio, a su hermano Enrique y a su madre, la actriz Susana Do- samantes, de golpear al pequeño. También afirmó que Eros, el otro hijo de la cantante con su expareja Gerardo Bazúa, sufre del mismo trato. Además, afirmó que La Chica Dorada consumía drogas y pre- sentó como prueba una transmi- sión que la propia cantante hizo en las redes sociales hace dos se- manas, en la que parecía errática y se le veía bajando la cabeza, gestos que se interpretaron en las redes sociales como típicos de la inhalación de cocaína. En respuesta, Rubio presentó otro video del mismo día, toma- do desde otro ángulo, en el que se ve que bajaba la cabeza para ver unos papeles y seguir el hilo de la transmisión. En la vista judicial, se supo que Andrea Nicolás lleva tres semanas en casa de su padre en Miami Beach y que, según dijo Vallejo-Nágera, se ha negado a regresar a la residencia de Rubio pues “presenta cuadros de ansie- dad, náuseas y vómitos”. Esta audiencia se produjo tres días después de que se co- nociera que Bazúa también ha presentado una demanda ante la corte de familia de Miami contra Rubio, alegando que no lo deja ver a Eros, de 4 años. “Revival”serála próximanovela deStephenKing EFE “Revival”, publicada en 2014, será la próxima novela de Ste- phen King que se adaptará a la gran pantalla, de la mano de los estudios Warner Bros. que aca- ban de estrenar con éxito la últi- ma entrega de la franquicia “It”. Además, esta nueva cinta estará a cargo Mike Flanagan y Trevor Macy, los responsables de “Doctor Sleep”, otra pelícu- la inspirada en las historias de King que se estrenó en 2019 con poco éxito en taquilla. “Revival” es una novela am- bientada en un pequeña región de Nueva Inglaterra (EEUU), su argumento se extiende durante cinco décadas y sus protagonis- tas son un predicador religioso con problemas de fe y un músi- co adicto a la heroína que se co- nocieron de jóvenes y vuelven a reencontrarse de adultos. EFE Bob Dylan anunció ayer que el próximo 19 de junio publica- rá un nuevo disco, “Rough and Rowdy Ways”, que será su primer álbum con canciones inéditas desde “Tempest” (2012). Dylan aprovechó la noticia para desvelar un nuevo tema con aroma de blues titulado “False Prophet”. “Otro día que no termina, otro barco que se va, otro día de ira, amargura y duda”, lamenta en los primeros versos de esta nueva canción. “False Prophet” es el tercer tema nuevo que presenta Dylan en el último mes y medio y llega des- pués de “Murder Most Foul”, una canción de casi 17 minutos que repasaba gran parte de la historia de EEUU en el siglo XX; y de “I Contain Multitudes”, que tomaba su título de un famoso verso del poema “Song of Myself” de Walt Whitman. Aunque no está confirmado ofi- cialmente, se presupone que tanto “Murder Most Foul” como “I Con- tain Multitudes” formarán parte de este nuevo álbum de Dylan. En el servicio de “streaming” Apple Music aparece, en vis- ta previa, “Rough and Rowdy Bob Dylan publicará en junio su nuevo disco Ways” como un trabajo que tendrá diez canciones y donde aparecen los tres temas reciente- mente desvelados. La web oficial de Dylan in- dicó que “Rough and Rowdy Ways” estará disponible como doble disco y como doble vinilo. ÚLTIMO ÁLBUM DE ESTUDIO Su último álbum de estudio en el mercado hasta la fecha, el nú- mero 38 de su carrera, llevó por nombre “Triplicate” (2017) y en él versionaba clásicos del cancionero americano, lo que se ha convertido en una constante en estos años. El ganador del premio Nobel de Literatura tiene prevista una gira este verano por diferentes re- cintos de Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, la celebración de estos conciertos está entre grandes interrogantes, y muy pro- bablemente deban cancelarse fi- nalmente debido a las normas de confinamiento y de prohibición de eventos multitudinarios que se han decretado en el país para intentar frenar el avance del coro- navirus.
  9. 9. sucesoselsiglo.com.ve 9 10DE MAYO DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo Un funcionario policial que se desempeñaba en Caracas al parecer fue secuestrado por unos delincuentes en la carre- tera Panamericana, de don- de lo llevaron hasta el sector Corocito, municipio José Ra- fael Revenga, donde le dieron muerte. Se conoció extraoficialmen- te que Nelson Prieto Monsalve, supervisor jefe de la Policía Municipal de Libertador, se desplazaba en moto por la ca- rretera Panamericana cuando varios individuos fuertemente armados lo interceptaron y lo sometieron. A Pietro Monsalve lo des- Fue despojado de su arma de reglamento Asesinado policía de Caracas en Sabaneta S/J Nelson Prieto Monsalve, muerto pojaron de la motocicleta y de su arma de reglamento; por lo que la hipótesis que cobra mayor fuerza sería la del robo, aunque no se descarta el móvil de la venganza, hasta tanto se den a conocer las investiga- ciones oficiales en torno a este crimen. Al sitio del suceso se presen- tó una comisión de la Policía de Aragua, que resguardó la esce- na del crimen, asimismo hizo acto de presencia una comi- sión de detectives del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas de la Base de Homicidio, para pro- ceder a las experticias de rigor, recaudar evidencias y hacer el levantamiento del cadáver. TRAS LA PISTA DE LOS PRESUNTOS HOMICIDAS En torno a este crimen se pudo conocer extraoficialmen- te que detrás de este hecho de sangre está la banda de “El Co- tejo”, integrada por varios de- lincuentes que tienen su centro de operaciones en la comuni- dad de Trapiche del Medio. Diversos organismos de seguridad del estado proce- dieron a efectuar operativos de búsqueda por toda la zona con la finalidad de dar con el para- dero de los integrantes de esta banda criminal. En concreto, la policía está tras la pista del “Cotejo”, líder de la banda, y sus secuaces como “Cara de Jeep”, “El Bo- leta”, “Gudiño”, quienes tienen amplio prontuario policial y son azotes del municipio Re- venga. Emmanuel Jesús Vargas, detenido Capturadosujetocon presuntadrogaenLaVictoria JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo Funcionarios de la Direc- ción de Investigaciones Pena- les de Aragua, dieron con la captura de un individuo que se dedicaba presuntamente a la distribución de sustancias estupefacientes en el munici- pio Ribas. Los agentes policiales se encontraban realizando un patrullaje de inteligencia y operativos de búsqueda en la Ciudad Socialista La Mora de La Victoria, cuando avistaron a un sujeto que, al notar la presencia de los uniformados, asumió una actitud evasiva y sospechosa. Los gendarmes al ver tal acción procedieron a darle la voz de alto, pero éste hizo caso omiso a los requerimientos de las autoridades y emprendió la huida. Enseguida, los funciona- rios de la DIP procedieron a una persecución en caliente que culminó en la manzana 5-L49, donde le dieron cap- tura. El hombre responde al nombre de Emmanuel Jesús Vargas, a quien se le incautó 11 envoltorios de presunta droga (cocaína), con un peso aproximado de 11 gramos, además de cajas de cigarros y una balanza digital. El sujeto fue puesto a la orden de la fiscalía correspon- diente para ser procesado por la causa que se le imputa. JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo foto | JOEL ZAPATA Un ciclista fue arrollado por una moto en la avenida Cons- titución de Maracay, a la altura del barrio 23 de Enero, resul- tando herido en el incidente. Según testigos del hecho, el causante del accidente fue una moto perteneciente a un órga- no policial del Estado. El ciudadano resultó con aporreos en varias partes del cuerpo, siendo de considera- ción en unas de sus rodillas. El herido no pudo ser identifica- do al momento. Se supo que el ciclista se desplazaba en una bicicleta tipo montañera, color azul, que fue impactada en el caucho delantero de la motocicleta; el hombre perdió el equilibrio y cayó al pavimento. Al sitio acudió una ambu- ArrolladociclistaenlaConstitución El joven fue rápidamente atendido por los paramédicos del 911 lancia del 911, que atendió al joven herido, practicándoles los primeros auxilios en el lu- gar, para luego ser trasladado a un centro asistencial de la ciudad. Propiedad de Corpoelec de Aragua Detenidastrespersonas porsustracción dematerialestratégico LUIS ANTONIO QUINTERO | elsiglo Funcionarios adscritos a la Delegación Municipal Ma- racay, mediante un trabajo de inteligencia y labores de cam- po, procedieron con la apre- hensión de tres personas en la calle La Fe del barrio Bolívar, parroquia José Casanova Go- doy del municipio Girardot del estado Aragua. Los sospechosos queda- ron identificados como Ma- ría Clareth Marrufo Guzmán (27), Kevin Eduardo Véliz Vi- vas, de 21 años, y un joven de 17 años de edad, quienes en horas imprecisas de la madru- gada violentaron los sistemas de seguridad de la estación de servicio de transmisión eléc- trica de la compañía Corpora- ción Electrónica Nacional S.A (Corpoelec), ubicada en San Ignacio al este de Maracay. Una vez dentro de los es- pacios comenzaron a sustraer de las tuberías los conectores de aluminio, que son usados para las guayas de alta tensión de fluido eléctrico al realizar la extracción de estos conec- tores perjudican el servicio de electricidad en la localidad. Por lo tanto, los adultos y el adolescente fueron pues- tos a la orden de la Fiscalía 17° y 27° del Ministerio Pú- blico para la instrucción del expediente ante la instancia judicial, y la investigación se orienta a determinar si hay otras personas implicadas en la sustracción de material es- tratégico. LUIS ANTONIO QUINTERO | elsiglo Durante la ejecución de un operativo en algunas zonas del municipio Santos Michelena del estado Aragua, funcionarios de la Delegación Municipal Las Te- jerías dieron captura a una ciu- dadana implicada en el delito de robo agravado, solicitada por el Juzgado 8vo de Control del Cir- cuito Judicial de la región. El arresto de Alexa Bellani- ra Payares Gómez, de 20 años de edad, ocurrió en esa juris- dicción, según la información revelada a los medios de comu- nicación. Se dijo que el dispositivo de seguridad, siguiendo las políti- cas de la dirección Nacional del Cicpc, estuvo bajo la coordina- ción del comisario jefe Ignacio González, director del despacho policial y el inspector jefe Ma- En Las Tejerías Detenida ciudadana solicitadaporroboagravado Alexa Bellanira Payares Gómez, detenida nuel Miranda, coordinación de Investigaciones. Los dispositivos se mantie- nen activados las 24 horas del día tras la búsqueda e identifi- cación de bandas delictivas que incursionan en los municipios Revenga y Santos Michelena. Ceofanbderriba“narcoaeronave” enelsurdelestadoZulia Aeronave neutralizada habría sido utilizada para actividades de pre- sunto narcotráfico Caracas El Comando Estratégico Operacional de la Fuerza Ar- mada Nacional Bolivariana (Ceofanb) informó este jue- ves del derribamiento de una “narcoaeronave” en el sur del estado Zulia, que habría sido utilizada para actividades de presunto narcotráfico. La operación la realizó el Comando de Defensa Aeroes- pacial Integral (Codai) en el marco del Escudo Bolivariano Tiburón 200, según publicó en Twitter. Sin embargo, no ofreció detalles de cuánto cargamen- to portaba el avión ni cuántas personas iban a bordo. Con la “neutralización” de esta aeronave, van 193 derri- badas desde que quedaron deshabilitados los acuerdos con la DEA y su expulsión de Venezuela, aseguró el mayor general Juan Teixeira Días, co- mandante de la Codai. “No vamos a permitir que se use nuestro espacio aéreo por parte de aeronaves que derivan del narcotráfico Co- lombiano”, escribió también en Twiter. La Codai informó el pasado 6 de abril del derribamiento de una aeronave en el sur del es- tado Zulia, de la que se presu- mía su uso por el narcotráfico. Señaló que tras haber apli- cado los protocolos corres- pondientes, aviones de la FAN destruyeron la nave sospecho- sa. Muere niño por mordedura de serpiente Caracas Jesús Akchi Pico, de 12 años, fue mordido por una serpiente mapanare el pasado viernes 1 de mayo en la comuni- dad de Santa Catalina, a orillas del río Shukumu, a unas seis horas de distancia del poblado del Tukuko, en la Sierra de Perijá. Sin embargo, el menor no recibió atención médica de inmediato debido, entre otros factores, a la falta de gasoli- na, según mencionó el fraile capuchino Nelson Sandoval, párroco de la Misión Ángeles del Tukuko. “Por falta de combustible no se pudo llevar al ambulatorio del Tukuko, el más cercano desde Santa Catalina hasta el do- mingo (3 de mayo)”, explicó el sacerdote. De ahí fue remitido al Hospital tipo II Nuestra Señora del Carmen, en Machi- ques, pero en ninguno de los dos centros había existencia del suero antiofídico, an- tídoto necesario para detener la coagula- ción de la sangre por mordeduras vene- nosas, pero no revierte el daño ya hecho. Al no haber el antitóxico, fue remi- tido hasta Maracaibo, donde a pesar de los esfuerzos, falleció el pasado lunes 4 de mayo. Sandoval denunció que el ambulato- rio del Tukuko no cuenta con antiofídi- cos para atender situaciones como esta “por lo menos” desde hace año y medio. “No es posible que en nuestro país un niño muera al no poder ser atendido a tiempo por no haber gasolina, y más in- sólito aún, al no haber suero antiofídi- co en un lugar como la comunidad del Tukuko y más incomprensible que no haya en el Hospital de Machiques”, sen- tenció. Por su parte, la hermana Petra Utrera, de la Unidad Educativa Sagrada Familia, aseguró que Jesús estudiaba sexto grado en la institución. “Era un muchacho muy estudioso, imagínese, era nieto de Miguel Pico, el mejor docente de la escuela y que ya se jubiló. Él preparó a su nieto bastante bien”, comentó. La religiosa mencionó que el pasa- do miércoles por la noche el cuerpo fue trasladado al Tukuko donde le fueron realizadas las exequias. Una vez finalizaron, lo llevaron a la comunidad donde residía para ser vela- do. OTRO NIÑO SE SALVÓ Un segundo caso de mordedura de serpiente se registró el pasado miércoles, esta vez un menor en la comunidad de Arabo, a unos 20 kilómetros del referido centro misionero. Gracias a que en la comunidad había una motocicleta cargada con gasolina, el niño fue trasladado inmediatamen- te al ambulatorio, de ahí al hospital de Machiques y posteriormente al Hospital Chiquinquirá de Maracaibo. “Pudimos conocer que le habían ad- ministrado el antiofídico y que tras un examen de sangre, el niño se encontraba en situación estable y fuera de peligro”, aseguró Sandoval.

