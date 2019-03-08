Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve 8DE MARZO DE 2020 DOMINGO RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve PREMIO NACIONA...
elsiglo.com.veA2  |  INFORMACIÓN DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 Losaguacatesmantienen susventasapesardelprecio El aguacate se ...
elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | A3DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 Palabra de Dios Alégrate, joven, en tu juventud, y tome placer ...
elsiglo.com.veA4  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 CPIasignócasodeVenezuelaala SaladeCuestionesPreliminaresIIIAVN ...
elsiglo.com.ve NACIONALES  | A5DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 AVN El ministro para Relaciones Interior, Justicia y Paz, Néstor...
elsiglo.com.veA6  |  EL MUNDO DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 Líbanocontralascuerdasaldeclarar primerimpagodedeudadesuhistoria ...
elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | A7DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 EFE Las autoridades sanitarias de Argentina reportaron este sába- ...
informaciónelsiglo.com.ve A8 8DE MARZO DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo fot...
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Edicion impresa 08-03-2019
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edicion impresa 08-03-2019

37 views

Published on

Edición Impresa EL Siglo 08-03-2019

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Edicion impresa 08-03-2019

  1. 1. elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve 8DE MARZO DE 2020 DOMINGO RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve PREMIO NACIONAL DE PERIODISMO | AÑO XLVIII | N° 16.308 | DEPÓSITO LEGAL PP-197301AR65 De lunes a domingo Bs. 10.000 2 cuerpos, 16  páginas   SUCESOS Ozunacopa PremiosTuMúsica Urbano2020 Los artistas puertorriqueños Daddy Yankee y Ozuna coparon este jueves con seis premios la segunda edición de los Premios Tu Música Urbano, que se celebraron en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, en San Juan. | B12 LA VICTORIA Mataron a tiros a hombre en Zuata | B16 MARACAY FAES detuvo a un habilidoso estafador | B16 Por las medidas coercitivas impuestas por EEUU CortePenalasignócasoVenezuela alaSaladeCuestionesPreliminares La Corte Penal Internacional asignó el caso deVenezuela sobre las medidas coercitivas impuestas por el gobierno de los Estados Unidos contra la nación a la Sala de Cues- tiones Preliminares III, así como ordenó con efecto inmediato reasignar el caso a la Sala de Pre-Juicio III, dijo el canciller Jorge Arreaza El documento, de fecha 19 de febrero, in- dica que la CPI decide “asignar la situación en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela II a la Sala de Cuestiones Preliminares III; y para reasignar la situación en la República Bolivariana deVenezuela I de la Sala de Pre- Juicio I, a la Cámara de Pre-Juicio III, con efecto inmediato”. El 13 de febrero, el Gobierno presentó una denuncia para que se investiguen los deli- tos cometidos contra la población por par- te de EEUU. El texto indica que las medidas coercitivas unilaterales impuestas desde 2014, constituyen un crimen de Lesa Hu- manidad, previsto en el artículo 7 del Esta- tuto de Roma, dijo. | A4 l“La agresividad de las medidas coercitivas unilaterales ha llevado a una drástica reducción de los ingresos de la República”, indicó l Los ingresos por concepto de petróleo se han reducido en más de 16 veces pasando cerca de 42.000 millones de dólares en el año 2013 a valores cercanos a cuatro mil millones de dólares en 2018, afirmó. l A ellos se suma los efectos del bloqueo económico y financiero, cortando las líneas de financiamiento externo. l Las acciones del Gobierno norteamericano han causado a la na- ción un perjuicio financiero de 116.000 millones de dólares sólo en 2019. l La medida del Gobierno norteamericano impide adquirir medi- cinas, alimentos, semillas para la agricultura, tecnología para teleco- municaciones. El Ministro dijo que interviene en las importaciones públicas y privadas U N A A G R E S I V I D A D N A C I O N A L E S R E G I O N A L E S E L M U N D O BolsonaroyTrump hablaronsobrela crisisvenezolana Un funcionario de la Casa Blan- ca dijo este sábado en una con- ferencia informativa con perio- distas que la crisis en Venezuela fue abordada tras la conversa- ción entre ambos mandatarios, pero también estuvo sobre la mesa asuntos como el comer- cio y el coronavirus. | A5 l Julio Andrades, comerciante, señaló lo siguiente: “Los aguacates siempre se han vendido, las ventas aunque están lentas el rubro sale” l Idais Contreras aseveró “yo hago las compras cuando está en oferta, nosotros los venezolanos buscamos innovar con respecto a eso. No lo compro”. l Rita Blanco dijo, “en mi casa somos muy consumidores de aguacate y lo compramos cuando hay época”. La fruta sigue estando en el plato del venezolano El precio del aguacate se mantiene por las nubes La fruta tropical es una alternativa para el relleno de las arepas, o bien sea para acompañar una ensala- da o realizar una salsa de acompañamiento para las comidas; lo cierto es que los comerciantes destacan que los aguacates no dejan de ser adquiridos por los comensales. | A2 OPINÓ LA GENTE Delian Feo: “Letalidad del Coronavirus es baja” | A3 Diputadas Manuela Bolívar y Tamara Adrián dictaron foro sobre violencia de género | A3 “Hospitales no están en condiciones para que las mujeres den a luz” |A3 Detenidos38 funcionariospor contrabando degasolina Aproximadamente 38 funciona- rios de Petróleos de Venezuela fueron detenidos este viernes por presunto contrabando de com- bustible, que era transportado por elbuqueNegraHipólita,quehabía zarpadodelarefineríadeParagua- ná, estado Falcón, informó este sábado el ministro Néstor Reverol. |A5 Argentinaregistraprimera muerteporcoronavirus Las autoridades sanitarias de Argentina reportaron este sábado la primera muerte por coronavirus en el país y en América Latina, un hombre de 64 años, residente de Buenos Aires, que había estado en Eu- ropa y padecía diabetes, hipertensión, bronquitis crónica e insuficiencia renal. | A7 Las autoridades toman las precauciones ante la epidemia Líbanocontralas cuerdasaldeclarar primerimpagode deudadesuhistoria | A6 Asesinaron a nueve personas y dos heridos en tiroteo en Jalisco | B15
  2. 2. elsiglo.com.veA2  |  INFORMACIÓN DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 Losaguacatesmantienen susventasapesardelprecio El aguacate se vende a pesar del alto costo JOSÉ CARPIO G. | elsiglo La fruta tropical es una al- ternativa para el relleno de las arepas, o bien sea para acompa- ñar una ensalada o realizar una salsa de acompañamiento para las comidas; lo cierto es que los comerciantes destacan que los aguacates no dejan de ser ad- quiridos por los comensales. Al respecto Julio Andrades comerciante señaló lo siguien- te: “Los aguacates siempre se han vendido, las ventas aunque están lentas el rubro sale; en es- tos momentos están llegando y los costos se incrementan un poco más, la gente ya no se lle- va el kilo, pero si aunque sea la mitad de uno”. Hay quienes no hacen las compras del producto alimen- ticio sino que la obtienen a través de las propias cosechas que hacen en sus casas; tal es el caso de Isaac González quien destacó “soy residente de la población de Choroni, y el aguacate yo mismo lo cosecho para el consumo de la familia, en mi tierra puedo consumir mis propios productos; yo no le pierdo nada a la fruta, el que se descompone le saco el aceite y también lo utilizo”. Por otro lado Idais Contre- ras aseveró “yo hago las com- pras cuando esta en oferta, nosotros los venezolanos bus- camos innovar con respecto a eso, a medida de la economía vamos adquiriendo el produc- to, sino, se sustituye por otro y se va resolviendo”. De esta misma manera Rita Julio Andrades Isaac González Idais Contreras Rita Blanco Blanco enfatizo “en mi casa somos muy consumidores de aguacate y lo compramos cuan- do hay época, ahora cuando esta caro se hace la cosa un poco mas ruda para comprar- lo; cuando no se puede obtener sustituimos por otro comple- mentos como quesos, mortade- la u otro relleno para la arepita”. Las matas de la fruta en esta época ya están floreando, se espera que para mediados de mes ya se tenga la cosecha del manjar, sin embargo, ya hay fruterías y negocios dedicados al ramo que lo están ofreciendo en sus anaqueles. El kilo se cotiza en estos mo- mentos entre 150 mil y 200 mil bolívares el kilo, precios que según argumentan los comer- ciantes pueden aumentar cuan- do la zafra empiece en si. Se espera incremento del producto cuando comience la zafra La sardina se está vendiendo en rolitos Se espera incremento cuando comience la zafra Durman Petrizzio José Miguel Aguilar Edwin Montilla JOSÉ CARPIO G. | elsiglo Los pescaderos de los mer- cados municipales de Maracay se las ingenian para poder salir del pescado más barato que se encuentra actualmente en los congeladores de sus negocios, destacaron que las sardinas para el momento está en veda y que lo que se consigue por ahora es el rubro congelado desde diciembre hasta la fecha. En los anaqueles o neveras de las pescaderías hay poca existen- cia del producto vitamínico, ya que para estas fechas aún este tipo de especie marina se encuen- tra en el proceso de apareamien- to y reproducción; se espera que para los intermedios de este mes y finales del mismo ya las cavas provenientes de las costas vengan con carga de sardinas. Sin embargo los vendedores de pescado que aún mantienen la especie destacaron que hay for- mas de mantenerlos en las cavas y neveras congeladas; asimismo preparadas y limpias sólo de lle- varlo del sartén a la mesa. En este sentido, Durman Pe- trizzio señaló, “a pesar que no es la temporada de sardinas, lo que existe son productos congelados que tenemos en existencia, el precio está estabilizado hasta el momento, aún así es lo que más se lleva el cliente por sus precios”. Aseveró el comerciante, “es más factible venderlas en peda- zos o rolitos, ya que sale al mismo precio y viene de una vez limpia y sin las vísceras, así lo lleva más el cliente”. De esta misma manera, José Miguel Aguilar acotó, “el precio de la sardina se ha mantenido, se está regulando como tal, no sólo el pescado sino también el pollo y las carnes; particularmente yo hago las compras del pescado para el hogar cada dos semanas aproximadamente y compro 4 kilos”. El señor Edwin Montilla ase- veró, “las sardinas es uno de los pescados que más salen por su precio, actualmente están en veda, estamos trabajando en lo que respecta a la sardina con con- gelados, ahorita está accesible, no sabemos cuándo empiece la zafra, se venden económica ya limpia sin tripa, cola, cabeza o escama”. Por otro lado, Gabriel Pestana detalló, “las ventas están estables, el producto está congelado desde principio de año para trabajar es- tos meses que escasea un poco, se está vendiendo como lo denomi- namos en rolitos, para la comodi- dad del cliente”. Destacó además, “estamos es- perando que dentro de dos sema- nas salga de la veda y empiece a salir del mar, eso en teoría, ojalá sea así, la sardina es lo más eco- nómico en realidad y tiene bas- tante demanda”. La sardina se está cotizando en las pescaderías de los mercados municipales desde 50 a 65 mil bolívares, enteras o ya limpias o en rolitos; se espera que para el tiempo de la zafra sufra un incre- mento en sus precios. Gabriel Pestana Taxistas de Guacara no tienen vida con las carreras JOSÉ CARPIO G. | elsiglo fotos | RAFAEL SALGUERO Los profesionales del volante tanto de carros y motos destaca- ron que ya no es rentable traba- jar el oficio, ya que en todo el día sólo realizan uno o dos servicios que no cubre las necesidades de sus hogares y el mantenimiento de los vehículos. En los distintos puntos desti- nados de zonas de taxis o en las instalaciones de las líneas de los mismos, carros y motos pertene- cientes a estas rutas se encuen- tran aparcados a la espera de los clientes, que según destacaron los choferes estos brillan por su au- sencia. Al respecto, José Pinzón se- ñaló, “nosotros somos servido- res públicos y nuestra situación en cuanto al servicio ha caído un 90%, las personas prefieren caminar o utilizar el transporte público, la situación en cuanto al mantenimiento de los carros es bastante forzada para nosotros, ya que no hay producción en cuanto al servicio que ofrecemos, así mismo la tarifa que maneja- mos a veces es inaccesible para los usuarios, lo utilizan según una extrema necesidad” José Pinzón Evelio Pinzón Raúl Arteaga Por otro lado, Evelio Pinzón resaltó, “muchas veces estamos aquí todo el día y no sale carreras a ninguna parte, de vez en cuan- do sólo una y de casualidad; no podemos salir a como quien dice “ruletear” el carro porque eso ge- nera es el desgaste del mismo y tampoco es garantía de conseguir una carrera”. Asimismo aseveró el taxista, “en alguna oportunidad pasamos todo el día y parte de la tarde sin hacer tan siquiera un servicio, lo que se maneja es trabajar con clientes fijos, porque en realidad ya casi nadie agarra un taxi”. Por otra parte, los mototaxis- tas del sector también tienen el mismo “dolor de cabeza” en cuanto al trabajo como tal, Raúl Arteaga destacó, “el trabajo de mototaxista no es rentable en es- tos días, para hacer una carrera hay que esperar entre 2 y 3 horas aproximadamente; y a veces no hay clientes”. Los taxistas de carros y motos destacaron que la situación que tiene el gremio los ha obligado a tener que buscar trabajos alter- nos, para poder cubrir los gastos tanto de sus hogares y de sus fa- milias, ya que no hay un sueldo o tarifa segura para mantener o sostener los vehículos y sus gas- tos adicionales. La carrera corta en vehículo en Guacara se cotiza en 80 mil bolívares o como destacan los profesionales del volante 1$ en su defecto; mientras que las largas como por ejemplo desde el sitio hacia Valencia se valoriza en 5 $ y hacia Maracay de 10 a 20$ según la zona donde se trasladen. Por su parte, los mototaxistas cobran las carreras cortas en 20 mil bolívares y las largas hacia Maracay que es muy raro y no se hacen con frecuencia, sin embar- go la cotizan entre 700 mil y has- ta la zona de Valencia en 500 mil bolívares aproximadamente. Pese al precio que mantiene Consumidores del eje Este se niegan a abandonar el ajo Las amas de casa ven como mejor opción comprar ajo en poca cantidad Luz Marina Naranjo Betty Rivas DANIEL MELLADO | elsiglo Para los habitantes del eje Este del estado Aragua no terminan las sorpresas, pues pese a que muchos han perdido la capaci- dad de asombro con respecto a los altos costos de los productos alimenticios, el elevado precio del ajo ha hecho que más de uno pegue un grito de asombro, ya que el mismo se consigue en más de 400 mil bolívares el kilogra- mo. Y es que este condimento es muy imprescindible para las amas de casa en la cocina, ya alcanzó un precio que ha hecho pensar si seguir adquiriéndolo o por el contrario sacarlo de su lista de compras y tratar de sus- tituirlo con otros condimentos. Ante este panorama, realiza- mos un recorrido por las princi- pales calles y avenidas de las cin- co entidades que lo conforman, para conocer de primera mano, qué están haciendo las diferentes familias para conseguir este tra- dicional ingrediente de la cocina venezolana. Siendo así, que el factor deno- minador en las opiniones de los encuestados, fue lo costoso del ajo. Sin embargo, el mismo no sale definitivamente del mercado de los ciudadanos, sino que pre- valece, pero en pocas cantidades, debido a su excelente sabor ca- racterístico. “Realmente yo siempre debo comprar aunque sea una cabecita de ajo, para poder aliñar algunos alimentos. En Venezuela estamos acostumbrados a cocinar con sa- bor y el ajo lo da, por eso en la medida de lo posible, uno trata de destinar aunque sean 10 mil bolívares para comprar y de ahí queda en cada persona como lo estira”, mencionó la señora Luz Marina Naranjo. La señora Betty Rivas agregó, “yo compro ajo, pero de a poqui- to lo que puedo, ya sean 10 o 20 mil bolívares, que es lo que me dura la semana, pero hasta ahí no puedo hacer más, porque ten- go más gastos. El secreto está en saber administrarlo para siempre tener un poquito”. Por su parte, Carola Cama- cho comentó que ella para poder ahorrar en sabor, ha optado por comprar los ajos en rama, ya que a su parecer tienen el mismo sa- bor y es mucho más económico. “Verdaderamente no siempre uno puede comprar gran canti- dad y ante esta situación, en mi caso yo compro las ramas y alter- no. Claro, no en mucha cantidad porque es muy fuerte, pero si ayuda”, aseveró. En resumidas cuentas, las fa- milias de esta parte del estado Aragua se niegan a olvidar el sa- bor del ajo, pues ya sea en pocas cantidades o de a dientitos, se lle- van a su casa su condimento.
  3. 3. elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | A3DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 Palabra de Dios Alégrate, joven, en tu juventud, y tome placer tu corazón en los días de tu adolescencia; y anda en los caminos de tu corazón y en la vista de tus ojos; pero sabe, que sobre todas estas cosas te juzgará Dios. Eclesiastés 11: 9 Indicó la doctora Delian Feo “LetalidaddelCoronavirusesbaja de100infectadossólomueren2” Doctora Delian Feo, neumonóloga pediatra MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo La doctora Delian Feo, neu- monóloga pediatra, manifestó que el Coronavirus no es una enfermedad nueva, ya que es la sexta vez que se descubre esta pa- tología, la única diferencia es que el origen proviene de animales y no de humanos, lo que produce este tipo de brotes epidémicos que causan el alerta. Resaltó además que los sínto- mas de la enfermedad son fiebre, tos seca, congestión nasal y dolor en el cuerpo, así como cualquier virosis, indicando que la letalidad del virus es muy baja, específica- mente del 100% sólo el 2% fallece y son personas que tuvieron una condición de salud complicada. “El Coronavirus ha existido siempre, en realidad es el sépti- mo que se descubre, el primero fue en la época de los 60 y es el responsable del resfriado común, pero a diferencia es el que está produciendo la epidemia, ya que no es del humano sino que viene de animales, así como ocurrió en el año 2002 y en 2012 cuando se produjeron brotes epidémi- cos que son capaces de producir el alerta que da la Organización Mundial de la Salud y todo lo que estamos viviendo en estos mo- mentos”. Asimismo resaltó que existe mucha alarma en la población y por eso deben conocer que la le- talidad del virus es baja, “por lo general las personas que mueren son aquellas que tienen una con- dición preexistente como pacien- tes con enfermedades pulmona- res como fumadores crónicos, diabéticos, hipertensos, personas mayores de 70 años, entre otros”. La especialista indicó que el problema con este virus es que es fácil y de rápida diseminación, “es muy contagioso, tanto que si hay un miembro de la familia que posea el virus todos se van a en- fermar y eso es lo que ha produ- cido la alarma en los epidemió- logos e infectólogos, ya que en sólo dos meses son más de 92 mil infectados y eso no se había visto con las epidemias anteriores del Coronavirus”. Feo destacó que no se cuenta con un reporte oficial de casos de Coronavirus en el país, “las autoridades sanitarias no han in- dicado que exista alguna persona infectada y yo espero que esto sea así, por los reportes en el conti- nente están tomando todos los dispositivos de prevención de la enfermedad, en nuestro país el Ministro de Salud ha resaltado que existen 47 hospitales prepa- rados para la contingencia, pero yo por ejemplo no he visto nin- gún programa que demuestre esto. En este sentido, la doctora desmintió que con el calor muera el virus, “el virus es súper resis- tente y es capaz de permanecer en superficies por mucho tiempo, no lo mata la temperatura, así que eso no es cierto”. MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN La doctora Feo indicó que no es necesario andar con tapabocas para prevenir el virus del Coro- navirus, “no hace falta comprarlo de forma compulsiva, la mejor prevención es el lavado de manos de forma enérgica, es decir toda la superficie hasta las muñecas por un aproximado de 15 segun- dos y entre los dedos también”. Destacó que el uso de agua y jabón es de gran importancia al momento de lavar las manos, “en su defecto soluciones jabonosas y si es gel antibacterial debe ser uno con alto contenido de alco- hol un poco más de 60%”. Asimismo precisó que las per- sonas que deben usar las mas- carillas son aquellas que tengan síntomas, “personas que tengan fiebre y tos deben usarla, así como el personal de salud que atiende estos enfermos, pero los demás no es necesario”. Además Feo recalcó que se debe toser y estornudar en el pliego del codo, “es lo más eficaz, o en su defecto sobre un pañuelo desechable y rápidamente botarlo en un sitio donde deba disponer- se, no en cualquier lugar o en el piso, pero lo mejor es el lavado de mano frecuentemente”. Feo indicó que por el mo- mento es mejor evitar el saludo de mano y besos en la mejillas, “existe la mayor probabilidad de infección de esta forma, recuer- den que una cosa es gripe y otra resfriado común, la gripe mata más personas y es más delicada”. TODOS SOMOS SUSCEPTIBLES AL VIRUS Resaltó que es de gran im- portancia que todos deben tener presente que cualquier persona es susceptible a contagiarse con la enfermedad, “tengan por seguro que todos alguna vez en nuestras vidas hemos tenido infección por Coronavirus”. Pero indicó que en el Covid-19 que es la epidemia de ahorita, se ha visto más susceptibilidad en personas mayores, “personas por encima de 25 años y cerca de los 40 años, donde se registra el ma- yor número de casos, pero los que tienen más probabilidades de complicarse por esta infección, complicaciones como neumonía, infecciones respiratorias agudas, esto es más notable en personas mayores de 70 años y aquellos que tengan una condición ante- riormente preexistente”. Feo resaltó que hasta la fecha no existe un antiviral que sea efi- caz contra en Covid-19 o Coro- navirus, “es una enfermedad au- tolimitada como todos los virus, es decir llegó, te infectó y salió, y se utiliza tratamiento de soporte o medida de sostén que son si el paciente tiene alguna enferme- dad antiviral toma analgésico que lo ayude con los dolores muscu- lares, es decir tratamientos para todos esos síntomas en especial, pero uno en específico contra el virus no existe”. Manifestó que se encuentran realizando pruebas de antivirales contra el virus pero hasta la fecha no hay nada definitivo, “no tene- mos vacuna, se están ensayando en animales pero todavía en hu- manos no se han probado y por eso no conocemos como funcio- na”. VENEZUELA PUEDE NO ESTAR PREPARADA La galeno resaltó que aunque el Ministro de Salud ha indicado que existen 47 centros prepara- dos para esta eventualidad, la encuesta Nacional de Hospitales indica que el 78% de los hospita- les públicos en el país no cuenta con agua potable. “En días recientes se vio una cisterna descargando agua en un hospital de Caracas, ya que no contaban con el vital líquido, en- tonces cómo hacen los pacientes y médicos para lavarse las ma- nos permanentemente con agua y jabón es difícil, además en esa misma encuesta reportan que los mismos no cuentan con solucio- nes jabonosas para lavarse las manos y no tienen mascarillas y tapabocas, por eso bajo esas cir- cunstancias es difícil decir que estamos preparados para enfren- tar la epidemia”, finalizó. Verónica Zambrano, directora nacional femenina del partido Soluciones Para Venezuela SolucionesParaVenezuelaseprepara para elecciones parlamentarias MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo Verónica Zambrano, directo- ra nacional femenina del partido Soluciones Para Venezuela, indi- có que en conjunto con un grupo de mujeres de dicha militancia se encuentran preparando diversas estrategias con el objetivo de lle- var a cabo la parroquialización, esto de cara a las próximas elec- ciones parlamentarias en el país. “Las mujeres estamos en pie de lucha, ya que queremos un cambio pacífico y electoral, por eso le hacemos un llamado a la colectividad para que crean en su país, no es necesario emigrar, estamos aquí para luchar y juntas estoy segura que podemos lograr lo que las mujeres venezolanas necesitamos”. Zambrano destacó que histó- ricamente las mujeres venezola- nas han alzado su voz, “tenemos dos manos y hacemos mucho, las aragüeñas mis felicitaciones en este mes por ser luchadora y em- prendedora, que han dado todo de la mano de Dios y estamos uniendo fuerzas, ya que quere- mos que las mujeres sean parte de estas próximas elecciones”. Resaltó que las mujeres que forman parte de Soluciones Para Venezuela se están preparando para lograr el objetivo que todos los venezolanos están esperando, “queremos un cambio maravillo- so, la esperanza debe mantenerse viva y de una manera pacífica va- mos a alcanzar grandes triunfos”. Destacó además que se en- cuentran realizando las estrate- gias enmarcadas en el proceso electoral, “trabajamos en el pa- drón, en las parroquias para que nos permita llegar a todas las co- munidades y así irnos por secto- res para establecer las estrategias”. La directora nacional indicó que tiene planificado un recorri- do por distintos estados del país, “a nivel nacional haremos ciertas programaciones que posterior- mente se le informará a la prensa, para los venezolanos acá están las mujeres con pie de lucha, no po- demos abandonar la esperanza, Venezuela es un país maravilloso y merece la unión de todos noso- tros, debemos creer en nosotros mismos y así podamos ser capa- ces de salir de esta situación, que para nadie es un secreto que es la peor en la historia”, finalizó Zam- brano. Manifestó Karin Salanova “Hospitalesnoestánencondicionesparaquelasmujeresdenaluz” Karin Salanova dijo que la tasa de embarazo de menores ha aumen- tado de forma considerable MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo Karin Salanova, diputada de la Asamblea Nacional, manifestó que el pueblo y el parlamento ve- nezolano se encuentran sorpren- didos ante las recientes decla- raciones del presidente Nicolás Maduro, donde hizo referencia que las mujeres deben tener más hijos. “Estamos sorprendidos pri- mero en la forma tan violenta ante el género cuando manda a parir a las venezolanas, y segun- do porque estamos frente a un Estado que no da respuestas en los hospitales, por ejemplo cuan- do una mujer va a dar a luz no está el kits para atenderla”. Señaló que este tipo de si- tuaciones ocurren no solamente cuando una mujer da a luz por cesárea, “ellos hablan de parto humanizado, pero no están en las condiciones, tenemos quiró- fanos contaminados, no tienen agua y además la falta de médi- cos, el lunes cerró terapia inten- siva del JM De Los Ríos y en el José María Benítez no se cuenta con un área de pediatría activa, ya que no tienen los especialis- tas”. Salanova destacó que con las situaciones antes expuestas, las condiciones son precarias, “se están burlando de la familia ve- nezolana y el dolor de la mujer que ha tenido que ir a otras tie- rras a dar a luz, ya que Venezuela no cuenta con las condiciones, por eso es que nosotros volve- mos a hablar de que los derechos de los niños no se están respe- tando ni considerando”. Por último, la parlamentaria resaltó que la tasa de embarazos en adolescentes ha aumentado de forma considerable, “hemos tenido reuniones con los repre- sentantes de las Naciones Unidas donde ellos dicen que existe un programa que están establecien- do para mandar información y en el país es necesario que se atiendan estos problemas que hoy afectan a la sociedad”. Manuela Bolívar y Tamara Adrián ofrecieron detalles de la violencia de género DiputadasManuelaBolívar yTamaraAdriándictaronforo sobreviolenciadegénero MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo Desde el Colegio de Médicos del estado Aragua, las diputadas de la Asamblea Nacional, Manuela Bolívar y Tamara Adrián, realiza- ron un foro denominado Inciden- cia de la Visibilización de la Vio- lencia de Género, esto enmarcado en el mes en honor a la mujer. En este sentido, la parlamen- taria indicó que en dicho foro les informaron a los ciudadanos los mecanismos en primer lugar para prevenir la violencia asociada al género, “el segundo plano es de acción, es decir la importancia de la denuncia en las instituciones a pesar de la impunidad y el tercero es el acompañamiento y redes de apoyo”. Resaltó que en lo que va de año en el país han sido 32 mujeres ase- sinadas, “fuera del territorio se ha incrementado el homicidio y se ha perpetrado la permanencia de mujeres venezolanas dentro de re- des de prostitución y trata de per- sonas, por eso nosotras estamos en la obligación de prevenir y dar la información correspondientes a aquellas mujeres que están siendo violentadas”. Bolívar manifestó que es de gran importancia denunciar estos casos de violencia, “no se cuenta con cifras de esclavitud humana ni se tiene mayor información, hemos recibidos a familiares, pero es necesario visibilizar y para eso se está haciendo un gran esfuerzo y así evitar que más mujeres sigan pasando por esto”. Por último, Bolívar informó que se estarán realizando otros foros en el estado, ya que el rol en estos momentos es sensibilizar a la población, “estamos en un país el cual no cuenta con estado de de- recho y quien se impone es el más poderoso y eso lo estamos viendo en las familias y el estado debería actuar ante esto e informar a los ciudadanos”. Las mujeres aragüeñas acudieron al foro organizado por las legisladoras nacionales Con muestras culturales EnRibasiniciaroncelebraciónporelIaniversariodelPlanVenezuelaBella DANIELMELLADO|elsiglo-LaVictoria En la ciudad de La Victoria, la tarde del pasado jueves con motivo al primer aniversario del Plan Venezuela Bella, se llevó a cabo una gran muestra cultural, donde academias de danzas, tea- tro y música del municipio Ribas deleitaron a los presentes con cada una de sus presentaciones. Y es que uno de los patios de la icónica plaza José Félix Ribas, recuperada por dicha misión fue el escenario para que niños y jó- venes de las cinco parroquias de la entidad, demostraran su talen- to, aptitudes y destrezas en las distintas áreas artísticas. Rommel Ramírez, director general del gabinete de Cultura del estado Aragua Rommel Ramírez, director general del Gabinete de Cultura del estado Aragua, manifestó que esta celebración se realiza no sólo con el fin de celebrar el primer año de esta misión que se ha en- cargado de rescatar y embellecer las diferentes áreas públicas, sino de también fomentar la cultura y el sentimiento de pertenencia de las comunidades con la gestión. “Hoy estamos trayendo una de las actividades de las que se van a estar realizando en toda la entidad aragüeña, de la m a n o del Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Cultura, a través de la Mi- sión Cultura Corazón Adentro y del Sistema Nacional de Culturas Populares, quienes aportan las agrupaciones”, puntualizó. Asimismo, comentó que ac- tualmente el municipio Ribas, es una entidad emblema en esta ac- tividad, por lo que va a enmarcar el resto de las celebraciones que se realizarán consecutivamente. Recordó que las comunidades son parte del Eje Central de la Cultura y del sentir patrio, por tanto deben ser parte de todas las celebraciones. En resumidas cuentas, en la jornada donde también estuvo el gabinete de Gobierno del muni- cipio Ribas, culminó en horas de la noche, donde los presentes pu- dieron observar todo el trabajo completo de la Misión que arriba a su primer año de aniversario.
  4. 4. elsiglo.com.veA4  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 CPIasignócasodeVenezuelaala SaladeCuestionesPreliminaresIIIAVN La Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) asignó el caso de Venezue- la sobre las medidas coercitivas impuestas por el gobierno de los Estados Unidos (EEUU) contra la nación a la Sala de Cuestiones Preliminares III, así como ordenó con efecto inmediato reasignar el caso a Sala de Pre-Juicio III. La información la dio a cono- cer el ministro para Relaciones Exteriores, Jorge Arreaza, en su cuenta en la red social Twitter, en la que publicó la sentencia de la CPI a la demanda que Venezuela presentó el pasado 13 de febrero. El documento, de fecha 19 de febrero, indica que la CPI decide “asignar la situación en la Repú- blica Bolivariana de Venezuela II a Sala de Cuestiones Preliminares III; y para reasignar la situación en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela I de la Sala de Pre- Juicio I, a la Cámara de Pre-Juicio III, con efecto inmediato”. El pasado 13 de febrero, el Gobierno Nacional presentó ante la CPI una denuncia para que se investiguen los delitos cometidos contra la población por parte de EEUU contra Venezuela. La denuncia presentada indica que las medidas coercitivas uni- laterales impuestas desde 2014, constituyen un crimen de Lesa Humanidad, previsto en el artí- culo 7 del Estatuto de Roma. Además se da detalles de las condiciones en las que se en- cuentra el país, tras ser emitida la Orden Ejecutiva que declara a Venezuela como una “amenaza inusual y extraordinaria” a la se- guridad de la nación norteameri- cana que fue renovada el pasado jueves por un año más - hasta la situación actual de los venezola- nos tras las medidas coercitivas impuestas en la administración El caso venezolano llegó a la Sala de Pre-Juicio III Jorge Arreaza, canciller de Venezuela de Donald Trump en 2017. “La agresividad de las medidas coercitivas unilaterales ha llevado a una drástica reducción de los ingresos de la República. Los in- gresos por concepto de petróleo se han reducido en más de 16 ve- ces pasando cerca de 42.000 mi- llones de dólares en el año 2013 a valores cercanos a cuatro mil mi- llones de dólares en 2018. A ellos se suma los efectos del bloqueo económico y financiero, cortan- do las líneas de financiamiento externo y encareciendo hasta en cinco veces los costos de impor- tación por efectos de logísticas y restricciones comerciales para el ‘libre comercio”, refiere el docu- mento presentado ante La Haya. Las acciones del Gobierno norteamericano han causado a la nación un perjuicio financiero de 116.000 millones de dólares solo en 2019 y que impide adquirir medicinas, alimentos, semillas para la agricultura, tecnología para telecomunicaciones; e inter- viene en las importaciones públi- cas y privadas. El ministro Néstor Luis Reverol in- formó la captura del presidente de Vassa Investigaránreddelaempresa Vassa dedicada al desvío de lubricantes en el país AVN Tras la detención del presiden- te de Aceites y Solventes Venezo- lanos, S.A (Vassa), Oscar Rafael Aponte Landaeta, por desvío de material estratégico, lubricantes, grasas y ácido sulfúrico de Pdvsa; el Gobierno Nacional investiga a fondo para lograr desarticular esta red de contrabando de com- bustible. Así lo informó este sábado el Ministro para Relaciones Interio- res, Justicia y Paz, Néstor Luis Re- verol, en declaraciones transmiti- das por Venezolana de Televisión (VTV). “El 4 de marzo en vista de la detención del presidente de Vas- sa, la Policía Nacional Boliva- riana (PNB) en Barinas, troncal numero 5, detuvo a un vehículo de carga, con 8.360 litros de lu- bricantes y aceites. La acción nos llevó a un galpón en el Centro empresarial San Onofre y se de- tectó un cargamento importante de grasa y aceite, todos proceden- tes de la empresa Vassa”, detalló Reverol. El ministro Reverol aseveró que organismos de seguridad del Estado detectaron contrabando de material estratégico como lu- bricantes, grasa y ácido sulfúrico, luego de conocer que 199.098 litros de lubricantes (25%) de la producción de la empresa duran- te el mes de diciembre fuese des- tinada al estado Barinas. Reverol subrayó que gran par- te de la producción de Vassa esta- ba siendo destinada a la empresa Autopartes y Repuestos N.K C.A. Asimismo, “se detectó mani- pulación del sistema informático de Vassa para favorecer y ocultar despachos de lubricantes, a través de asignaciones de códigos de clientes a otras empresas, además de irregularidades en diferentes manejos administrativos”. El titular de la cartera de Justi- cia y Paz aseguró que la investiga- ción continúa conjuntamente con el Ministerio Público. “No se descartan otras deten- ciones, se están efectuando algu- nos allanamientos en el territorio nacional para ir a fondo con estas organizaciones de delincuencia organizada que ha creado graves perjuicios a nuestra industria pe- trolera”, finalizó Reverol. Las acciones se enmarcan en las investigaciones que realiza la Comisión Presidencial “Alí Rodríguez Araque”, instalada el pasado 20 de febrero por el presi- dente de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; para la defensa, reestructuración y organización de Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa). En todo el país ASICrealiza593asambleascomunitariasparaabordarprevencióndelcoronavirus Se recomienda usar un paño a la hora de estornudar AVN Los directores de las Áreas de Salud Integral Comunitaria (ASIC), realizaron este sábado 593 asambleas comunitarias en todo el país para debatir so- bre la prevención del Corona- virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19). Este despliegue, donde par- ticiparon consejos comunales, comités y trabajadores de la salud; forma parte del flujogra- ma presentado este viernes por el Estado Mayor de la Salud, presidido por el ministro de Salud, Carlos Alvarado, desti- nado a la atención de pacientes que lleguen a presentar sínto- mas por coronavirus en el país. “Estamos cumpliendo con las instrucciones emanadas por el presidente de la Repú- blica, Nicolás Maduro y de la vicepresidenta Ejecutiva, Del- cy Rodríguez, sobre la preven- ción y flujograma de acción en caso de presentarse una in- fección respiratoria aguda por Coronavirus”, explicó Alvara- do reseñado en nota de prensa. Precisó que la intención es difundir la metodología di- señada por el Ministerio de la Salud avalado por la Orga- nización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y la Organización Pa- namericana de la Salud (OPS). Detalló que el plan será di- fundido la próxima semana en todo el territorio nacional, y el Estado Mayor de Salud Am- pliado, se reunirá con de Hos- pitales, de la Red Ambulatoria Especializada, de los hospita- les del Seguro Social, Ipasme, Sanidad Militar, Pdvsa Salud y redes privadas. La supuesta ayuda fue desechada a la basura Curazaodesechó250toneladasde supuestaayudadestinadaaVenezuela AVN Una investigación del portal NOS Curazao afirma que el Go- bierno de ese país caribeño “des- echó a la basura 250 toneladas de supuesta ayuda humanitaria destinadas a Venezuela por par- te Estados Unidos y Puerto Rico, debido a que el cargamento fue “comido por alimañas”, luego de que la administración de Donald Trump no lograra su cometido a principios del 2019 de deponer al presidente Nicolás Maduro. El cargamento, almacenado en cobertizos “pagados por el gobierno” de la isla, fue arrojado a la basura porque “no hubo res- puesta y, por lo tanto, el gerente del piloto sacó sus conclusiones cuando no se pagó la factura y los bichos comieron la comida”. “El gerente de los pilotos arro- jó la mercancía en el basurero la semana pasada porque se supo- nía que estaban en mal estado”, refiere el reportaje. NOS Curazao también resalta que los productos estuvieron al- macenados a pesar de que “en la isla la necesidad es alta entre los llamados venezolanos, que a me- nudo se quedan allí ilegalmente”. Mismo destino tuvo un lote de “insumos” que pretendieron ingresar por la frontera con Co- lombia el pasado 23 de febrero de 2019, bajo el argumento de “crisis humanitaria” y la presión internacional para vulnerar las fronteras del país, según las di- versas denuncias del Gobierno venezolano. Un mes antes, EEUU auspi- ció la autoproclamación como “presidente interino” - figura no establecida en la Constitución - del dirigente de la ultraderecha, Juan Guaidó, y desplegó un cerco diplomático para forzar el ingreso al país sin autorización del Ejecu- tivo Nacional. Entre tanto, el Ejecutivo cu- razoleño dependiente de Países Bajos, acusó a la empresa Venex, entidad enlace con el gobierno de EEUU para el traslado de la “ayu- da”, de no seguir las reglas. Al respecto, Venex solicitó al gobierno de Curazao a mediados de agosto del pasado año “dar otro destino” a la ayuda, sin em- bargo “no quiere asumir ninguna responsabilidad porque no era el dueño de los suministros”. El ingreso de la supuesta ayuda humanitaria fue organizado por los gobiernos de Colombia, Brasil y EEUU, además que contó con el respaldo de los presidentes de Chile, Paraguay y otros, así como del Secretario de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), Luis Almagro. El Gobierno de Curazao desde un principio se negó a autorizar el traslado de la mercancía a Vene- zuela sin el permiso del Gobier- no de Nicolás Maduro, a pesar de que aceptó establecer un centro de acopio para hacer recepción de los productos. La medida fue anunciada por el Gobierno Nacional CaraqueñosmarcharánhoyparacelebrarelDíaInternacionaldelaMujer AVN El pueblo junto a las fuerzas revolucionarias lideradas por el Partido Socialista Unido de Ve- nezuela (PSUV) marcharán hoy domingo 8 de marzo, en Caracas, para celebrar el Día Internacional de la Mujer. La concentración se iniciará a las 10:00 de la mañana en la Pla- za Morelos, desde donde comen- zará la caminata hasta el Panteón Nacional, donde colocarán una ofrenda floral ante el Padre de la Patria, Simón Bolívar. El pasado miércoles 4 de febre- ro, la ministra del Poder Popular para la Mujer e Igualdad de Gé- nero, Asia Villegas, indicó que las mujeres se movilizarán en defensa de la nación y por la paz. “Pisaremos estas calles de Ca- racas con la heroicidad impetuosa de las mujeres venezolanas. Somos la vanguardia de la revolución y de las calles no nos sacan”, dijo. Recordó que las féminas son las principales víctimas de las me- didas coercitivas y unilaterales que aplica el Gobierno de Estados Uni- dos contra el país, al tiempo que resaltó que ante ese escenario las mujeres han actuado con valentía para generar condiciones de vida “para nuestros hijos y para noso- tras mismas”. En Caracas Dotarána42basesdemisionesparaatencióndePartoHumanizado AVN La alcaldesa del municipio Libertador, Erika Farías, infor- mó que próximamente dotarán a 42 Bases de Misiones en Caracas con equipos médicos para conti- nuar ampliando la atención inte- gral a la madres que forman par- te del Plan Parto Humanizado. “En conjunto con el Minis- terio de la Mujer estaremos instalando los equipos y herra- Erika Farias, alcaldesa del muni- cipio Libertador mientas necesarias para que se sigan realizando los ejercicios y talleres de Parto Humanizado, con el equipamiento a 42 Bases de Misiones y así seguir llevando este programa a todos los espa- cios y comunidades de Caracas”, indicó Farías desde la parroquia 23 de Enero donde se realizó una jornada especial de atención a las víctimas de la guerra eco- nómica. En ese espacio la ministra de Comercio, Eneida Laya, hizo entrega de 1.000 pares de zapa- tos, para llegar a 641 mil de una meta de un millón 100 mil pares de calzados a entregar. “Estamos incrementando la producción nacional porque producir es vencer y los empre- sarios están atendiendo el llama- do del presidente Nicolás Madu- ro”, dijo Laya. Las mujeres se movilizarán en defensa de la nación y por la paz
  5. 5. elsiglo.com.ve NACIONALES  | A5DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 AVN El ministro para Relaciones Interior, Justicia y Paz, Néstor Re- verol, indicó este sábado que los exgerentes de Petróleos de Vene- zuela (Pdvsa); Alfredo Marcial Chirinos Azuaje (exgerente gene- ral de Operaciones de Especialida- des) y Aryenis Coromoto Torreal- ba Barrios (exgerente general de Operaciones de Crudo) filtraban información estratégica de la in- dustria petrolera a Estados Unidos (EEUU). En una rueda de prensa, trans- mitida por Venezolana de Televi- sión, el ministro Reverol señaló que los documentos enviados por los exgerentes a la nación nor- teamericana, permitía que la ad- VenteVenezuelaparticipaenprimer encuentrodepartidospolíticos Juan Pablo García, diputado de la AN y Pedro Urruchurtu, coordinador de Formación de Cuadros de Vente elsiglo “La experiencia venezolana es el ejemplo perfecto de lo que no debe ocurrir en la región y el mundo”, expresó Pedro Urru- churtu durante el encuentro auspiciado por la fundación ale- mana y la Red Liberal de Amé- rica Latina (Relial) Este fin de semana, Vente Venezuela se sumó a otras orga- nizaciones políticas en el primer encuentro de partidos políticos liberales de Latinoamérica or- ganizado por la Fundación Frie- drich Naumann y la Red Liberal de América Latina (Relial), que tiene como objetivo la articu- lación y establecer una agenda regional en común entre estas organizaciones. Juan Pablo García, diputado de la Asamblea Nacional y Pe- dro Urruchurtu, coordinador de Formación de Cuadros de Ven- te, son los encargados de repre- sentar a Venezuela y al partido de la libertad en este encuentro que tiene entre sus participantes al partido Evópoli (Chile), Ciu- dadanos por la Libertad (Nica- ragua), Partido Liberal (Hondu- ras), además de la presencia de las directivas de Relial y de Fun- dación Naumann para la región latinoamericana. García resaltó que este even- to “es una oportunidad para aprender de otras organizacio- nes liberales de la región y com- partir nuestra experiencia al combatir a un Estado criminal, producto del socialismo, como el que hoy vivimos los venezo- lanos”. “La experiencia venezolana es el ejemplo perfecto de lo que no debe ocurrir en la región y el mundo”, expresó Urruchurtu, quien también forma parte de la representación de Relial en el evento. A su vez el politólo- go aseguró que este encuentro “es un espacio para trabajar en una agenda política liberal para América Latina, de la mano de grandes organizaciones cuyo norte es la libertad”. Por último, Urruchurtu sen- tenció que es importante que los partidos políticos liberales asu- man el reto de buscar el poder y para ello, la articulación en este tipo de espacios es fundamen- tal para lograr implementar las ideas y propuesta liberales en cada uno de nuestros países. Jair Bolsonaro y Donald Trump intercambiaron criterios sobre la crisis ve- nezolana BolsonaroyTrumpabordaron eltemadeVenezuela EFE El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro llegó este sábado a Palm Beach (Florida), donde cenó con el presidente de Esta- dos Unidos, Donald Trump, y asesores de ambos en Mar-a-La- go, la residencia de descanso del mandatario anfitrión. Bolsonaro, un militar retirado de ideas nacionalistas y derechis- tas, inició así una visita a Flori- da que se va a extender hasta el martes 10 y se va a desarrollar en Miami principalmente. El avión que trajo a Bolsonaro desde Brasil aterrizó en el Ae- ropuerto Internacional de Palm Beach, pero el presidente brasi- leño viajó por carretera a Miami después de la cena, según fuentes de la Presidencia de Brasil. Un funcionario de la Casa Blanca dijo este sábado en una conferencia informativa con periodistas que la crisis en Ve- nezuela fue abordada tras la conversación entre ambos man- datarios, pero también estuvo sobre la mesa asuntos como el comercio y el coronavirus. La reunión de Trump, Bol- sonaro y los asesores de ambos se realizó a puerta cerrada a la prensa, aunque un grupo de periodistas de algunos medios estuvieron autorizados a entrar al recinto de Mar-a-Lago para cubrir lo que se produjera la en- trada y la salida. Bolsonaro, que ha recibido el apodo de “Trump del trópi- co” por la afinidad con su colega estadounidense y la similitud de sus políticas, es un firme aliado de EEUU en la política de pre- sión al régimen de Nicolás Ma- duro en Venezuela para que se celebren elecciones libres y de- mocráticas en ese país. Ambos Gobiernos reconocen a Juan Guaidó como presidente encargado de Venezuela, y Bol- sonaro recientemente anunció que retiraba a todos sus diplo- máticos de Caracas. Hoy domingo, Bolsonaro visi- tará la sede del Comando Sur de EEUU, situada en Doral, ciudad vecina a Miami, donde firmará un acuerdo de cooperación que facilita la posibilidad de vender armas y equipo defensivo brasi- leño en EEUU. Mañana lunes, el presidente de Brasil participará en un semi- nario empresarial, se reunirá con políticos estadounidenses y ten- drá un encuentro con la nume- rosa colectividad de brasileños en Miami. El martes viajará a Jackson- ville (noreste de Florida) para visitar una fábrica de la empresa aeronáutica brasileña Embraer y de allí regresará a Brasil. AVN Aproximadamente 38 fun- cionarios de Petróleos de Vene- zuela (Pdvsa) fueron detenidos este viernes por presunto contra- bando de combustible, que era transportado por el buque Negra Hipólita, que había zarpado de la refinería de Paraguaná, estado Falcón, informó este sábado el ministro para Relaciones Inte- rior, Justicia y Paz, Néstor Reve- rol. Entre las personas detenidas, se encuentra Oswaldo José Var- gas Peña, el presidente de la filial PDV Marina - empresa naviera encargada del transporte marí- timo y fluvial de hidrocarburos -, los 30 tripulantes de la em- barcación y seis miembros más del despacho, detalló Reverol en transmisión del Canal del estado (VTV). Además del presidente de la filial, se encuentran detenidos sus asistentes y seis miembros del despacho de Paraguaná: Rubén Andrés Guzmán Camacho; Pe- Detenidos unos 38 funcionarios de Pdvsa por contrabando de gasolina El presunto contrabando de combustible era transportado en el buque Negra Hipólita dro Enrique Bracho Pulgar, su- pervisor de cargamento; José Ri- vera, supervisor de muelle, Johan José Maldonado Zabala, supervi- sor de cargamento; Anthony Án- gelo Pirela, supervisor de muelle; Maryuri Ramos Chourio, certifi- cadora de hidrocarburos y Yulia- na Ramírez Ramírez, analista de mercado. El buque Negra Hipólita - explicó - trasladaba al terminal marítimo de La Guaira, 126.000 barriles de combustibles de 91 octanos de diesel, así como de combustible Jet A1. Después de zarpar, “desvió sus rutas, apagó los radales y llegó hasta los límites marítimos con las islas del Caribe, para cometer actos ilícitos de tráfico de com- bustible y trasegar de manera irresponsable hidrocarburos que transportaba en otras embarca- ciones”, advirtió Reverol. Las acciones se enmarcan en las investigaciones que realiza la Comisión Presidencial “Alí Rodríguez Araque”, instalada el pasado 20 de febrero por el presi- dente de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; para la defensa, reestructuración y organización de Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa). Entre estas operaciones se encuentran detenidos, además, los exgerentes de Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa); Alfredo Mar- cial Chirinos Azuaje (exgerente general de Operaciones de Espe- cialidades) y Aryenis Coromoto Torrealba Barrios (exgerente ge- neral de Operaciones de Crudo), quienes filtraban información es- tratégica de la industria petrolera a Estados Unidos (EEUU). AVN El presidente de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, Nico- lás Maduro, reconoció este sába- do la conciencia y organización del pueblo venezolano ante el ataque perpetrado hace un año contra el Sistema Eléctrico Na- cional (SEN). “A un año del inicio de la guerra contra el SEN, recuerdo con admiración la gran capaci- dad de resistencia, hermandad y solidaridad de nuestro pueblo, que logró con su elevado nivel de conciencia y de organización, vencer a los enemigos de la Paz de la Patria. ¡Unidos Vencere- mos!”, escribió el jefe de Estado a través de su cuenta en Twitter. El 7 de marzo de 2019 se registró en Venezuela un ata- que cibernético a la Central Hidroeléctrica Simón Bolívar ubicada en Guri, estado Bolívar, que dejó sin energía eléctrica por varios días a 23 estados del país. Debido a las dificultades en el transporte, los servicios básicos, banca y electrónica que enfren- taron los venezolanos durante el ataque del SEN, el Gobierno venezolano tomó la decisión de suspender las actividades acadé- micas y laborales. Maduro reconoció al pueblo a un año del ataque al Sistema Eléctrico Nacional Maduroresaltóconciencia delpuebloaunaño delataquecontraelSEN ExgerentesdePdvsafiltraban informaciónestratégica delaindustriaaEstadosUnidos ministración de Donald Trump tu- viera conocimiento de las acciones tomadas por el Gobierno Nacional para sortear las medidas coerciti- vas impuestas por EEUU. “No se trata de una simple fuga de información, hay que dejarse de eufemismo (...) Se trata de un acto de traición a la patria. Las sancio- nes contra el pueblo de Venezuela son un crimen, por eso es que apa- recían constantemente sanciones contra buques, clientes, empresas”, enfatizó Reverol. “El gobierno estadounidense nos tenía registrados, fichados, ins- critos como personas de alto valor, de alto perfil”, debido a la informa- ción que filtraban estos exgerentes de Pdvsa, agregó el ministro. La Araña Feminista cumple una década tejiendo el socialismo bolivariano desde las mujeres AVN La red de colectivos Araña Feminista cumple este mes de marzo sus primeros diez años y para celebrarlo ha preparado una programación aniversaria que honra el compromiso principal de la organización: la construcción del socialismo feminista en el marco de la Revolución Bolivariana. Presente en gran parte del país a través de movimientos e individualidades, la red agrupa a feminismos de diversas corrientes, pero fundamentalmente se define como del feminismo popular. La fecha oficial de su na- cimiento es el 1° de marzo y su punto de par- tida es un doloroso acontecimiento: el femi- nicidio de Jennifer Carolina Viera, en 2010. “En ese momento, hace diez años, Ve- nezuela era otra. La revolución estaba totalmente definida conceptualmente y habíamos una cantidad de mujeres, organi- zaciones pequeñas y no tan pequeñas, cha- vistas y algunas inclusive no chavistas, que estábamos inquietas porque se veía que se hacían cosas pero atomizadas. Ocurre el la- mentable caso de la muerte de Jennifer Ca- rolina a manos del feminicida Edwin Inca Valero, eso nos movilizó y se empezó a pen- sar en que era necesario un espacio donde las organizaciones feministas nos encontrá- ramos, en principio para conocernos”, contó Alejandra Laprea, una de las fundadoras de la Araña. A partir de entonces la organización co- menzó a trabajar en una agenda orgánica que ha dejado importantes aportes tanto en lo organizativo como en lo político. Laprea da especial relevancia a las propuestas que se presentaron desde esta red al texto de Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, las Trabajadoras y los Trabajadores, promulgada en 2012, así como las recogidas para el Aquelarre Cons- tituyentista, que se hizo a propósito de la instalación de la Asamblea Nacional Cons- tituyente, en 2107. Todo esto a partir de una metodología participativa que da espacio a voces de diversas partes del país. “Uno de los principales logros de la red es habernos mantenido juntas, haber tras- cendido año tras año un montón de diferen- cias y diversidades. Haber entendido que las organizaciones fluctúan, que crecemos, de- crecemos, que en algunos momentos somos fuertes, las protagonistas del hecho, y que en otros no nos toca. Que en algunos momen- tos tenemos recursos, en otros no, y que eso es natural. Hemos aprendido que la red es un organismo vivo”, enfatizó. Laprea destacó que en líneas generales las razones que impulsaron el nacimiento de la Araña Feminista son las mismas que hoy mantienen a la organización activa, no obstante, hay preocupaciones que han ido surgiendo con el pasar de los años. Hoy, por ejemplo, las movilizan las condiciones eco- nómicas del pueblo, mujer y la sistematiza- ción de los esfuerzos que se hacen desde los movimientos de mujeres por la construc- ción de alternativas económicas que tras- ciendan el modelo capitalista. “Nos preocupa mucho que no se pierda el carácter de construcción feminista que tiene la Revolución Bolivariana, las con- diciones materiales de las mujeres y cómo ésta afecta su capacidad de organizarse para crear esa otra Venezuela que tenemos que crear. La Araña pertenece a la Marcha Mun- dial de Mujeres, y nos preocupa mucho lo que significa para el cuerpo de las mujeres la consigna misma de la marcha: ‘Resistimos para vivir y marchamos para transformar’. Es decir, que tenemos que ponerle el cuerpo en lo cotidiano para resolver la vida en desme- dro de nuestra capacidad para organizarnos, y es un equilibrio difícil”, destacó Laprea. Para el aniversario de la organización, que también coincide con los 20 años de la Marcha Mundial de las Mujeres, la Araña realizará una serie de conversatorios que arrancarán a partir de mediados de mes. En sus redes sociales y página web se informará sobre la programación detallada. También, como es costumbre, el colectivo participa activamente en las actividades a propósito del 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mu- jer Trabajadora, y en esta agenda también se da especial mención a la década de existen- cia de la red. Las celebraciones culminarán a finales de mes con un encuentro que agru- pará a las miembros para festejar los diez años de acción colectiva. “Todavía hace falta el espacio donde los feminismos chavistas nos encontremos, nos conozcamos, nos tracemos agendas y estrategias comunes, sean a largo, media- no o corto plazo, y logremos cumplir como militantes con la palabra empeñada al co- mandante Chávez, que es hacer realidad el socialismo feminista”, apuntó.
  6. 6. elsiglo.com.veA6  |  EL MUNDO DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 Líbanocontralascuerdasaldeclarar primerimpagodedeudadesuhistoria El primer ministro Hassan Diab al realizar el anuncio El presidente Michel Aoun recibió la información de parte de Diab EFE El Líbano se encuentra contra las cuerdas al anunciar este sába- do el primer impago de la deuda soberana de su historia por no poder desembolsar 1.200 millo- nes de dólares en eurobonos, cuyo vencimiento de pago se cumple en dos días, y ahora busca urgente- mente reestructurar la deuda en una de sus peores crisis económi- cas en décadas. “La deuda se ha vuelto mayor que la capacidad que el Líbano puede soportar y mayor que la capacidad del libanés para pagar sus beneficios”, aseguró el primer ministro libanés, Hasan Diab, en un discurso a la nación. Por estas circunstancias, seña- ló, el país ha decidido “suspender el pago de los títulos de eurobo- nos del 9 de marzo, ya que estos fondos deberían utilizarse para garantizar las necesidades básicas del pueblo libanés”, afirmó en una alocución de 20 minutos. LA REALIDAD ECONÓMICA Líbano tenía que desembolsar 1.200 millones de dólares en su primer pago en eurobonos que vencía el próximo 9 de marzo y Diab indicó que en 2020 deben en total 4.600 millones de dólares más los intereses. Diab afirmó que “el Líbano se hunde en sus deudas” y su eco- nomía se ha convertido en “pri- sionera de sus políticas basada en una filosofía de préstamos sin un horizonte para salir de este túnel”. Según anunció el primer mi- nistro, que ocupa el cargo desde diciembre pasado, “la deuda pú- blica total superó los 90.000 millo- nes de dólares, lo que constituye un 170 % del PIB”. Además, “más del 40% de la población pronto se encontrará bajo la línea de la pobreza”, reveló. El pequeño país mediterráneo vive una de sus peores crisis eco- nómicas desde que finalizaron los quince años de guerra civil en 1990, que asoló el país por com- pleto por la corrupción de la cla- se dirigente durante décadas así como por la escasez de divisas, sobre todo, de dólares. El pasado 17 de octubre, los libaneses salieron a las calles, en unas manifestaciones que conti- núan hasta hoy, para reclamar el derrocamiento de toda la clase política, una demanda aceptada por el histórico Saad Hariri, que dimitió doce días después como primer ministro. Desde hace unos meses, ante esta escasez y a falta de una regu- lación del Banco Central libanés, las entidades bancarias han deci- dido imponer su propio control de capitales en el país dejando a los libaneses sin poder sacar más de 300 dólares cada quince días. Pese a que el Líbano cuenta con su propia moneda local, la li- bra libanesa, su política está fuer- temente dolarizada. Desde 1997 se fijó un tipo de cambio para el dólar, pero debido a la devaluación de la moneda lo- cal se ha disparado en el mercado negro. Para intentar frenarlo, sin éxi- to, el Banco Central ha emitido dos circulares pidiendo que se cotice el dólar a 2.000 libras res- pecto a los 1.507 fijados para que en las tiendas de cambio no fluc- túe la moneda por encima de esa cantidad. “La realidad diaria es que cada mil liras de ingresos estatales se gastan más de 500 liras para la deuda, en lugar de gastarlos en sa- lud, educación e infraestructura. Esto no es sostenible y no puede continuar, especialmente porque el Líbano está a punto de conver- tirse en el país más endeudado del mundo”, aseveró Diab. NECESIDAD DE REFORMAS Y FIN DE CORRUPCIÓN Diab destacó que los princi- pales problemas del pasado y que han deteriorado al Estado han sido la “corrupción y el gasto” y aclaró que “la corrupción fue ini- cialmente tímida, después se vol- vió audaz y luego grosera, hasta que se volvió inmoral y una parte importante de los componentes del estado, el poder y la sociedad”. Ante esta situación, el Líbano se asoma a una reestructuración de la deuda así como a un plan de rescate en la que ya ha pedido “consejo técnico” al Fondo Mo- netario Internacional (FMI) y ha contratado a las firmas interna- cionales Lazard y Cleary Gottlieb como asesores. Diab anunció durante su dis- curso que hay “un plan para reestructurar el sector bancario” porque, como subrayó, “no nece- sitamos un sector bancario cuatro veces mayor que nuestra econo- mía”. “La reestructuración de la deu- da y las reformas son el centro de este plan” de reformas, por lo que pidió “solidaridad y paciencia” a los libaneses. “Debemos parar este sangrado financiero”, zanjó Diab. Manifestantes se congregaron para marchar contra el gobierno libanés Integrantes de la Policía de Chile se enfrentaron a manifestantes durante una protesta en la céntrica plaza Italia En Chile Muriómanifestantetrassupuesto disparodelacrimógenaenlacabeza EFE Un manifestante de 48 años falleció este sábado en un hospi- tal de Santiago de Chile después de ser ingresado en la víspera tras haber recibido supuestamente el disparo de una bomba lacrimó- gena en la cabeza, en el marco de la manifestación que se desarro- lló en la céntrica Plaza Italia de la capital chilena. Cristián Valdebenito sufrió un traumatismo craneal grave cuan- do fue impactado supuestamen- te por el proyectil percutido por agentes de las Fuerzas Especiales de Carabineros (Policía militari- zada) durante la represión de la protesta, según testigos presen- ciales, hecho que está siendo in- vestigado por la Fiscalía. La víctima se encontraba en las calles aledañas a la plaza, don- de se registraron disturbios entre algunos grupos de manifestantes y los agentes del Estado. En ese contexto, recibió el im- pacto de una bomba lacrimóge- na que utilizan los uniformados para dispersar a los miles de ma- nifestantes que desde hace más de cuatro meses se congregan en esa zona de Santiago de Chile para clamar contra la desigual- dad social y el Gobierno del con- servador Sebastián Piñera. El hombre fue atendido por los sanitarios voluntarios que realizan primeros auxilios a los heridos en las protestas, las cua- les han dejado más de una trein- tena de muertos. De ahí fue derivado a un cer- cano hospital, donde cada noche los lesionados durante las ma- nifestaciones llegan para recibir atención médica. En la noche, el estatal Instituto Nacional de Derechos Humanos (INDH), que monitorea las mar- chas sobre el terreno, constató en el centro médico la gravedad de la situación de Valdebenito y confirmó que en la mañana de este sábado se certificó su muerte clínica. “El INDH repudia este falle- cimiento y lamenta que la noche de este viernes hayan aumentado las lesiones e impactos oculares y otras heridas de gravedad, todo lo cual nos impone el deber de recordar a las fuerzas policiales que el control del orden públi- co y el uso de la fuerza debe ser siempre proporcional y respetan- do los estándares internacionales de derechos humanos”, indicaron a través de un comunicado. Este es el primer muerto en varias semanas y la primera víc- tima fatal desde que las protes- tas regresaron con fuerza este viernes luego de que bajaran su intensidad por la temporada va- cacional de los meses del verano austral. Ni el Gobierno ni Carabine- ros se han pronunciado frente al tema confirmando si la muerte del hombre fue por el impacto de la bomba lacrimógena, a pesar de que el parte médico indicó que el deceso se produjo por el golpe de un objeto contundente. AUMENTAN LOS HERIDOS EN LAS PROTESTAS El ente de DDHH contabiliza en su último reporte de finales de febrero al menos 3.765 heri- dos en las protestas que desde el pasado 18 de octubre estremecen las calles de Chile en busca de un modelo socio-económico más equitativo. De esos lesionados, 445 perso- nas registraron heridas oculares producto del impacto de perdi- gones, balines de goma o bom- bas lacrimógenas disparadas por agentes de Carabineros durante la represión de las protestas. Desde hace semanas, los heri- dos en la cabeza por el impacto de bombas lacrimógenas han au- mentado de forma significativa y desde el INDH al menos contabi- lizan 271 personas afectadas por esta situación. Estos hechos se repiten en cada manifestación con los bo- tes metálicos de gas disparados desde una escopeta volando a la altura de las cabezas de las perso- nas concentradas, según ha podi- do constatar Efe sobre el terreno en diversas ocasiones. JUSTICIA DICTA PRISIÓN PREVENTIVA Este viernes la Justicia chilena determinó para otro agente de Carabineros prisión preventiva mientras se investiga la acusa- ción en su contra por el delito de homicidio frustrado al disparar una bomba lacrimógena a la ca- beza de un joven durante las pro- testas ocurridas en diciembre en la ciudad de Rancagua, a unos 90 kilómetros al sur de Santiago. Las protestas, que habían ba- jado su intensidad desde el inicio de la revuelta social en octubre, volvieron a resurgir con fuerza y miles de personas volvieron a co- par las calles de Santiago y otras ciudades del país para reclamar mayor justicia e igualdad. El actuar de las fuerzas del Estado ha sido cuestionado en numerosas ocasiones a nivel na- cional e internacional con acusa- ciones de violaciones a los dere- chos humanos. Organismos y organizacio- nes como el Alto Comisionado para los Derechos Humanos de la ONU, la Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos, Amnistía Internacional o Human Rights Watch criticaron las técnicas re- presivas de Carabineros en los informes de las misiones de ob- servación realizadas en Chile. Personas se enfrentaron a la policía antidisturbios durante una manifes- tación en contra del Gobierno del presidente Sebastián Piñera En Arabia Saudí Silenciotrassupuestadetencióndemiembrosdefamiliareal El príncipe Mohammed bin Nayef, ministro de Interior, y primo del prín- cipe heredero EFE Los canales y medios oficiales saudíes guardan silencio sobre la supuesta detención de dos im- portantes miembros de la familia real por intentar una maniobra palaciega para deponer al prín- cipe heredero, Mohamed bin Sal- man. Varios medios estadouniden- ses informaron hoy de que el príncipe Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, el hermano menor del rey Salman bin Abdulaziz, y Mohammed bin Nayef, sobrino del rey y exminis- tro de Interior, fueron detenidos en la madrugada del viernes por miembros de la Guardia Real. De acuerdo con el The New York Times, el hermano menor del expríncipe heredero Bin Na- yef, Nawaf bin Nayef, también fue detenido. En Arabia Saudí no ha habido reacción oficial ni para desmentir las informaciones. Tan sólo algu- nos activistas opositores, escon- didos detrás de un pseudónimo en Twitter por las graves con- secuencias que puede acarrear criticar a la monarquía saudí, es- pecularon sobre el arresto de los miembros de la familia real. Algunos de ellos afirmaron en Twitter que la detención “está relacionada con la muerte del rey Salman o su abdicación en el tro- no, que se puede producir pron- to”, según el opositor Hureyaksa, en referencia al futuro del actual monarca, Salman bin Abdulaziz, de 84 años. El príncipe Ahmed, hermano menor y único vivo del rey sau- dí, es una importante figura de la casa de Saud que ya ha manteni- do desencuentros públicos por la forma de gobernar el país. En 2018, el hermano del rey, que fue viceministro del Interior, apareció en un vídeo frente a su residencia en Londres durante unas manifestaciones contra la guerra del Yemen, en la que des- de 2015 Arabia Saudí al frente de una coalición árabe en apoyo del presidente yemení Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi. En esa manifestación, des- vinculó las políticas del reino de la familia real y responsabilizó a su hermano el rey y a su hijo, el príncipe heredero, de ser los únicos que toman decisiones en el país, aunque a su vuelta a Riad aseguró que sus palabras fueron “mal entendidas”. Desde entonces, Ahmed mantuvo un perfil bajo y guardó buenas relaciones con la cúpula gobernante hasta que fue arres- tado la mañana del viernes, tras regresar de un viaje, de acuerdo con fuentes del periódico. Por su parte, Salman Mo- hamed bin Nayef, inicialmente nombrado príncipe heredero hasta que en 2017 el rey Salman nombró a su hijo Mohamed bin Salman, fue arrestado de nuevo, como ya ocurrió hace tres años. Bin Nayef es visto como un candidato más cercano a Esta- dos Unidos para reinar en Arabia Saudí y su arresto domiciliario hizo saltar todas las alarmas, so- bre todo después de las intensas campañas militares en el Yemen con armamento estadounidense y el asesinato de Khashoggi. Después de protagonizar es- cándalos de repercusión mundial como la detención en un lujoso hotel de Riad de príncipes, polí- ticos y hombres de negocios en noviembre de 2017, acusados de corrupción, así como estar en el punto de mira por el asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi el 2 de octubre de 2018, el príncipe heredero vuelve a estar en el cen- tro de atención. ElGobiernointerinobolivianorechazacensuradelParlamentoaunministro EFE El Gobierno interino de Boli- via rechazó este sábado la censura al ministro interino de Defensa, Luis Fernando López, hecha por el Parlamento, controlado por el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) de Evo Morales, bajo el argumento de que se hizo en ausencia del fun- cionario afectado. “Rechazamos esta censura por- que no cumple lo que dice la ley, no se puede censurar a un minis- tro en su ausencia”, manifestó el ministro interino de la Presiden- cia, Yerko Núñez, en una rueda de prensa en el Palacio de Gobierno en La Paz. Este viernes, el Parlamento bo- liviano convocó a una sesión para tratar la censura a López por la acción militar que se produjo du- rante la crisis política y social de noviembre pasado, especialmente por las muertes de manifestantes en las ciudades de Sacaba y la zona de Senkata en El Alto. También debía informar de la sugerencia de renuncia que hizo el entonces comandante de las Fuer- zas Armadas William Kaliman a Morales cuando este todavía era presidente del país. El ministro López se excusó por tercera vez a esa comparecen- cia, no obstante ello no fue impe- dimento para que el Parlamento del país instalara la sesión pese a su inasistencia. El ministro de la Presidencia justificó la ausencia de su colega de Defensa porque “está atendien- do a los desastres naturales” que han dejado varias familias afec- tadas en los últimos días como la riada en Tiquipaya, en el centro del país, y otros lugares. “Está claro que esto está mani- pulado desde Argentina porque quieren manipular al país, quieren desestabilizar al país”, dijo Núñez en referencia a una supuesta ac- ción de fondo del expresidente boliviano Evo Morales, mediante los legisladores de su partido. Morales ejerce desde Argen- tina el rol de jefe de campaña de su partido para las elecciones de mayo en su país, en medio de que- jas del Gobierno interino por en- trometerse en la política boliviana pese a haber pedido refugio. Núñez recriminó a los parla- mentarios del MAS que dieron pie a la censura de López que en los 14 años del Gobierno de Morales no se haya procedido de la misma manera con ministros “cuestiona- dos por corrupción” y que “salían aplaudidos” de las interpelaciones parlamentarias. “Se está analizando la posibili- dad de hacer una denuncia ante el tribunal constitucional, de que se esté censurando a un ministro en su ausencia”, sostuvo Núñez ante lo que debiera ser la destitución del ministro censurado. La Constitución boliviana es- tablece que la censura de un mi- nistro de Estado, que debe ser por dos tercios de los miembros del Parlamento, implica la destitución del funcionario señalado.
  7. 7. elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | A7DOMINGO | 8 | MARZO | 2020 EFE Las autoridades sanitarias de Argentina reportaron este sába- do la primera muerte por coro- navirus en el país y en América Latina, un hombre de 64 años, residente de Buenos Aires, que había estado en Europa y padecía diabetes, hipertensión, bronqui- tis crónica e insuficiencia renal. El paciente comenzó a presen- tar síntomas de fiebre, tos y dolor de garganta el pasado 28 de febre- ro, tres días después de regresar de un viaje que realizó por Euro- pa, y el pasado miércoles ingresó a cuidados intensivos en el Hos- pital Argerich en Buenos Aires. Hasta este viernes se contabi- lizaron ocho casos de contagio por Covid-19, luego de que el Ministerio de Salud confirmara seis nuevos casos en el país sura- mericano, todos de personas que estuvieron de viaje en Europa. El Gobierno argentino busca que quienes visitaron países afec- tados por el coronavirus perma- nezcan en sus casas, para lo que este sábado solicitó a los alumnos que no acudan a clases si estuvie- ron en lugares de riesgo y lanzó una “licencia excepcional” a to- dos los trabajadores que viajaron al exterior. La licencia se aplicará a “todas aquellas personas trabajadoras del sector público o privado en relación de dependencia que ha- biendo ingresado al país desde el exterior” no “afectará la normal percepción de las remuneracio- nes normales y habituales”, se- gún una resolución firmada por el ministro de Trabajo, Claudio Moroni. La cartera de Educación tam- bién difundió un comunicado en el que pide que los alumnos que “hayan regresado de viaje en las áreas de circulación y transmi- sión de coronavirus” no acudan a los centros educativos por al me- nos un periodo de 14 días, aun- que no presente síntomas. Además el Ministerio está dis- tribuyendo a todas las escuelas y universidades del país materiales gráficos que incluyen medidas de sanidad e higiene para la preven- ción de las enfermedades virales como el coronavirus, dengue y el sarampión. PARAGUAY CONFIRMA EL PRIMER CASO El ministro de Salud de Para- guay, Julio Mazzoleni, confirmó este sábado el primer caso de coronavirus en el país, al tiempo que recalcó que la cartera viene aplicando los protocolos aproba- dos por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Mazzoleni, que hizo el anun- cio a través de las redes sociales, brindará más detalles sobre ese caso en una rueda de prensa den- tro de unas horas. Semanas atrás, el Gobierno se refirió a un caso de coronavirus de una ciudadana paraguaya resi- dente en Italia. El pasado viernes, el ministro explicó que eran ocho los casos sospechosos de coronavirus y que había 60 personas en vigilancia tras regresar de países afectados por la enfermedad. Al respecto, Mazzoleni recor- dó a la ciudadanía que existen unos protocolos de prevención instalados en los principales ae- ropuertos que son puerta de en- trada al país. Entre ellos, Paraguay activó a finales de febrero en el aeropuer- to internacional de Asunción un El virus llegó a Paraguay Argentina registra la primera muerte por coronavirus en América Latina El personal del aeropuerto de Ezeiza de Buenos Aires, trabaja con mas- carillas El ministro de Salud, Luis Roberto Escoto, y otros funcionarios del área, al anunciar el primer caso en Paraguay Personal de seguridad se protege con tapabocas en las puertas del Insti- tuto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias (INER), en Ciudad de México Pasajeros del aeropuerto de Buenos Aires se protegen en tránsito Una pasajera es sometida a control de temperatura en un aeropuerto de Indonesia Un trabajador de salud desinfecta las calles de Erbil, en el Kurdistán iraquí Áreas del hospital Al-Kindi de Bagdad son desinfectadas El transporte público de Yakarta es sometido a limpieza sistema de control de escáner para los vuelos procedentes de los países de contagio. El escáner funciona las 24 ho- ras para los vuelos que aterricen desde las consideradas zonas de riesgo y consiste en una entrevis- ta al pasajero sospechoso, a quien se separa y se le somete a la re- visión de temperatura un equipo entrenado para el efecto. CASOS SE ELEVAN A SEIS EN PERÚ Los casos de coronavirus en Perú se elevaron a seis, cinco de los cuales están en Lima y son fa- miliares, mientras que el otro se reportó en la ciudad surandina de Arequipa, la segunda en número de habitantes del país, según in- formó este sábado el Ministerio de Salud. Cuatro de los nuevos casos pertenecen al entorno del primer paciente diagnosticado ayer con coronavirus, un hombre de 25 años, que trabaja en la aerolínea Latam, y que se trata de tres adul- tos y un niño, los cuales están en aislamiento domiciliario. El sexto caso es un hombre de 29 años, que viajó a Inglaterra y retornó a Perú el 29 de febrero, y fue diagnosticado en la ciudad de Arequipa. “El estado de salud de las per- sonas diagnosticadas es estable, se encuentran en aislamiento o cuarentena domiciliaria, por lo tanto, en este caso se viene apli- cando lo que conocemos de la enfermedad y las medidas apro- badas por el Ministerio de Salud”, informó en rueda de prensa la viceministra de Salud Pública, Nancy Zerpa. En tanto, el director General de Epidemiología, Prevención y Control de Enfermedades del Mi- nisterio de Salud, Manuel Loayza, explicó que las visitas domicilia- rias para evaluar al entorno del primer paciente se hicieron con el consentimiento de sus allegados. “La familia ha participado ac- tivamente y está muy preocupa- da. Le hemos informado sobre la situación y las facilidades que estamos haciendo para poder in- tervenir y tomar conciencia, so- bre todo, para cortar esta cadena de transmisión y evitar que estos contactos puedan ser positivos”, precisó. Loayza añadió que se está elaborando una “cadena de con- tacto” de todas las personas que puedan haber estado cerca al pri- mer caso, el hombre que aparen- temente contrajo el virus en su viaje de vacaciones por España, Francia y República Checa. “Son seis casos positivos. El Ministerio de Salud ratifica su posición de trabajar con el proto- colo establecido”, dijo a su vez la viceministra Zerpa. ECUADOR CONFIRMA 14 CONTAGIOS Las autoridades ecuatorianas confirmaron este viernes un se- gundo foco de coronavirus, el de un extranjero que visitaba el país y que no está vinculado al círculo familiar o de contacto del primer caso. “Se trata de una persona ex- tranjera que viajó a Ecuador por turismo”, informó el Ministerio de Salud en un comunicado. El paciente en cuestión ha sido hospitalizado y su pronóstico es “reservado”. Se trata del segundo foco que las autoridades dan a conocer, después del originado por una ecuatoriana residente en España que llegó al país el pasado 14 de febrero. Del primer foco se contagia- ron otras doce personas, la casi totalidad con sintomatología leve, ya que sólo la paciente cero, de 71 años y con pronóstico re- servado, se encuentra en un hos- pital aislada. El Ministerio de Salud no dio a conocer ni la nacionalidad del paciente, ni su origen, ni donde se ha producido el caso confir- mado este viernes. DOS MUERTOS EN FLORIDA El Departamento de Salud de Florida dio cuenta de dos dece- sos a causa del coronavirus Co- vid-19, los primeros de la costa este de EEUU, país donde las au- toridades federales dan cuenta de más de 210 casos aunque la con- tabilidad de los medios se acerca este sábado a los 300. Las autoridades sanitarias es- tatales señalaron que los dos fa- llecidos, que residían en la costa oeste de Florida, adquirieron el virus luego de viajes internacio- nales. Con estas muertes, diarios como The New York Times cuen- tan 17 decesos en EEUU como consecuencia del brote del co- ronavirus, que en el mundo ha sobrepasado la cifra de 100.000 pacientes. Por medio de un comunicado, la agencia estatal floridana reveló además que se han identificado dos “presuntos positivos” en el sureño condado de Broward, ve- cino del de Miami-Dade. Se trata de dos hombres de 75 y 65 años, que han sido aislados y se man- tendrán así hasta que las autori- dades locales los den de alta. Los gubernamentales Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) contabili- zan 213 casos en EEUU, pero me- dios nacionales como The New York Times reportan más de 300 casos y al menos 17 muertes, 14 de ellas en el estado de Washing- ton, donde las autoridades estata- les contabilizan 79 contagios. Frente a las costas del norte de California se mantiene el cru- cero Grand Princess, con unos 2.500 pasajeros a bordo y donde se han detectado 21 casos de co- ronavirus, 19 de ellos miembros de la tripulación, como informó el viernes el vicepresidente de EEUU, Mike Pence, que lidera el grupo de trabajo creado por la Casa Blanca para afrontar la crisis del Covid-19. NUEVA YORK EN EMERGENCIA El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, declaró este sá- bado el estado de emergencia en esta región de Estados Unidos para hacer frente a la expansión del coronavirus, que afecta a 76 personas, diez de las cuales se en- cuentran hospitalizadas. “La declaración de emergen- cia nos da ciertos poderes”, dijo Cuomo que en una rueda de prensa explicó que los utilizarán para comprar productos y con- tratar a más trabajadores sanita- rios para ayudar a las autoridades locales. En una rueda de prensa, Cuo- mo anunció la prohibición de visitar centros de mayores en el municipio de New Rochelle, situado en el condado de West- chester, al norte de la ciudad de Nueva York, y el lugar donde se han registrado el mayor número de casos. El gobernador explicó que después de la aparición de 21 nuevos casos, hay 57 personas afectadas en Westchester, once han sido detectadas en la ciu- dad de Nueva York, cuatro en el condado de Nassau, dos en el de Saratoga y otras dos en el de Rockland. En la zona de New Rochelle, a unos 10 kilómetros al norte de Nueva York, se ha extendido el cierre de los colegios que habían sido clausurados esta semana, para intentar contener la expan- sión del virus de Wuhan. “Es obvio que tenemos un problema con el foco de West- chester” reconoció el gobernador. Cuomo también advirtió de que se han dado casos de perso- nas bajo cuarentena preventiva que han salido de sus casas, au- mentando el riesgo de contagio dentro de la comunidad. En este sentido, pidió que la gente respete este tipo de con- finamiento y advirtió de que se pueden tomar medidas de segu- ridad para que se respeten las ór- denes de aislamiento.
  8. 8. informaciónelsiglo.com.ve A8 8DE MARZO DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo foto | JOEL ZAPATA El profesor de música Juan Castillo recibió una donación de un cuatro y un par de maracas que utilizará para dar sus clases en las diferentes comunidades del municipio Santiago Mariño. La donación fue hecha por el ayuntamiento local a través de la Dirección de Cultura a cargo de Trino Amoral, quien indicó que el Gobierno local está haciendo donaciones a los diferentes gru- pos musicales que hacen vida en las escuelas de la jurisdicción. “Es un apoyo que le estamos dando a todos esos niños que se destacan a nivel musical y que no tienen recursos para comprar sus instrumentos. En el caso del profesor Castillo conocemos su trayectoria y el trabajo que está realizando con los niños en las comunidades y decidimos ayu- darlo”. Cura más de 20 enfermedades Remedio natural a base de Agave uno de los más buscados Profesor de música recibió donación de instrumentos musicales Castillo agradeció el apoyo indicando que desde que tenía 6 años comenzó en el mundo de la música tocando instrumentos como cuatro, guitarra, maracas, entre otros y desde hace 8 años se dedica a dar clases particulares y en las comunidades a niños de bajos recursos. “Agradezco que me hayan en- tregado esta donación del cuatro y las maracas, esto será de gran ayu- da para mi y para los alumnos”, concluyó diciendo el músico. El profesor Juan Castillo recibió donación de instrumentos musicales IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo La medicina natural es una de las alternativas más buscada por aquellos pacientes que no tienen los recursos para comprar los medicamentos tradi- cionales. Pedro Castillo tiene 7 años dedicado a la prepa- ración de medicamentos naturales para tratar en- fermedades simples como la fiebre, resfriado, dolor en las articulaciones, gripe y otras más complicadas como cálculos renales, próstata, osteoporosis, ova- rios poliquísticos, fibromas, diabetes, entre otras. El remedio natural que preparo - dijo Castillo- es a base de una planta medicinal llamada Agave, su preparación es simple la lavo bien con bastante agua natural, la meto en el horno, la trituro y lue- go la paso por una prensa para extraer todos los minerales que tiene y después lo mezclo con otras hiervas y así garantizar que el paciente logre curarse bebiendo este remedio una copita 3 veces al día, es decir, desayuno, almuerzo y cena. “Mis abuelos preparaban este tipo de remedios, crecí con esta cultura, siempre preparaba estos re- medios en casa y a algunos amigos, pero a medida que fue pasando el tiempo decidí compartir mis conocimientos y los de mis abuelos con otras per- sonas que necesitan curarse”. Agregó el curandero que son muchas las perso- nas que visitan su humilde vivienda en Turagua en busca del remedio a base de esta planta medicinal que los ayude a mejorar su condición de salud. Hoy conmemoran su día Las mujeres aragüeñas son guerreras las 24 horas del día Pedro Castillo IRIOS MÈNDEZ | elsiglo L a mujer venezolana se ha caracterizado siempre por ser lu- chadora, trabajado- ra, son madres, es- posas, hijas, abuelas, hermanas y compañeras. Sin importar la hora y el lugar las mujeres de este país son echadas pa’lante y del tamaño del compromiso que se les presente. En el caso de las mujeres aragüeñas, ellas aseguran ser más guerreras y dispuestas a dar todo por su familia y su profesión, sin importar la hora y hasta sin planificarse logran cumplir su rol a cabalidad. SOY POLICÍA Y MADRE A TIEMPO COMPLETO COMPARTO MIS ACTIVIDADES ENTRE LA DULCERÍA Y LOS OFICIOS DEL HOGAR SER MUJER ES UN PRIVILEGIO QUE HAY QUE APROVECHAR TRABAJO DURO PARA SER UN EJEMPLO PARA MIS HIJOS TRABAJO LA AGRICULTURA, VENTAS Y ADEMÁS SOY AMA DE CASA Para Dinaira Ramírez, quien se desem- peña como oficial jefe de la Policía Munici- pal de Zamora, directora General adjunta, ser mujer implica un gran compromiso con la sociedad. “A mi me gusta mi trabajo, tengo años como funcionaria policial y amo mi trabajo, lo desempeño lo más eficiente que pueda, sin descuidar a mis hijos, esposo, padres y demás familiares. Soy funcionaria y madre las horas del día”. Indicó la funcionaria policial que su jornada comienza desde muy temprano. “Tengo hora de salida de mi casa, pero la hora de regresar nunca es precisa, sin embargo, siempre estoy en contacto con mis hijos y esposo, las mujeres podemos con todo”. María Flores tiene más de 30 años trabajando la agricultura, las ventas que combina con el he- cho de ser ama de casa. “Todas las mujeres somos guerreras, con tal de sacar adelante a nuestra familia, no importa lo que tengamos que hacer. Yo trabajo la agricultura, crío animales, vendo queso, huevos y todo aquello que provenga de la tierra, soy madre de una niña hermosa de 15 años, y junto a mi esposo he pasado momentos duros y momentos muy felices”. Ser mujer es una bendición de Dios - dijo Flo- res - sólo las mujeres podemos hacer mil tareas a la perfección, podemos lavar, planchar, cocinar, llevar a los niños al colegio, trabajar y todavía nos queda tiempo para hacer otras tareas. Adriana Marrero Salazar es licenciada en Administración y TSU en Informática y desde hace 4 años junto a su hermana iniciaron un emprendimiento en la dulcería criolla en Palo Negro, municipio Libertador. “Ser mujer es un reto, mi jornada laboral y de ama de casa co- mienza desde las 5:00 de la mañana, me levan- to hago el desayuno, limpio y paralelamente voy haciendo con mi hermana las mezclas para hacer los dulces, atiendo a mis padres que son personas de la tercera edad y además doy clases de dulcería criolla en las escuelas”. Vengo de una familia que impulsó la dulcería criolla en el municipio Libertador, a mucha honra puedo decir que soy una palo- negrense embraguetada y siempre dispuesta a dar lo mejor de mi en cualquier actividad que desempeñe. Hoy es un día para celebrar como guerreras. MI DISCAPACIDAD NO ME IMPIDE SER UNA MUJER GUERRERA Para Neyla Pérez padecer de artritis rematoidea, no ha sido impedimento para cumplir su rol como profesional y madre de tres hijos. “Tengo 13 años con esta enfermedad que me dejó en silla de ruedas, sin embargo todos los días me levanto con la mejor disposición a luchar. Actualmente trabajo como secretaria en un centro de salud en el área de rehabi- litación, además hago los quehaceres de mi casa, y ayudo a mis hijos en sus tareas y actividades diarias. Me considero una mujer luchadora y guerrera a pesar de mi condición, todas las mujeres debemos sentirnos satisfechas por la labor que día a día desempeñamos”. La docente Leidy Machado asegura que ser mujer es un privi- legio. “Tengo 19 años de graduada y a lo largo de mi carrera he com- prendido que ser maestra, madre, hija y esposa es un privilegio que hay que aprovechar. El simple hecho de traer un niño al mundo o de enseñarlo a dar sus primeros pasos académicos es un compro- miso y una responsabilidad”. Siempre jugaba cuando niña a ser maestra y mamá. “Para que las mujeres podamos hacer todas nuestras actividades del día, debemos planificarnos y de esta manera podemos cumplir con cada rol”. Omaira Urbaneja trabaja como obrera desde hace 6 años en una escuela y además asiste a actividades en la iglesia cristiana, hace tortas, los oficios de su casa y atiende a sus hijas. “Nadie dijo que sería una tarea fácil, sin embargo todos los días trato de dar lo mejor de mí para ser un buen ejemplo para mis hijas. Me levanto a las 4:00 de la mañana, hago el desayuno, limpio, levanto a mis hijas, las llevo a clases, voy al trabajo. En la tarde las ayudo hacer las tareas y si me sale un pedido de una torta o galletas las hago y continúo con mi jornada. Soy mujer a tiempo completo”. Siempre jugaba cuando niña a ser maestra y mamá Hoy es un día para celebrar como guerreras Me considero una mujer luchadora y guerrera Ser mujer es una bendición de Dios Las mujeres podemos con todo Nadie dijo que sería una tarea fácil

×