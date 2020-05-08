Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve Rif: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 8 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 9  pági...
elsiglo.com.ve2  |  NACIONALES VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Informó Jorge Rodríguez Van 23 detenidos por “operación Gedeón” J...
elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | 3VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Palabra de Dios Bienaventurado el varón que no anduvo en consejo ...
elsiglo.com.ve4  |  EL MUNDO VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Almenosoncemuertospor unafugadegasenlaIndia Los gases tóxicos salie...
elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | 5VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Tras el contagio de un asistente personal Trump da negativo por coro...
elsiglo.com.ve6  |  DEPORTES VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Escobar se recuperó de la lesión que sufrió en la rodilla derecha E...
elsiglo.com.ve DEPORTES  | 7VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Ya pasaron seis años desde que Paul Gasol abandonó Los Angeles Laker...
elsiglo.com.ve8  |  FARÁNDULA VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Por modificación en su reglamento Tras superar el coronavirus Mado...
Edicion impresa 08 05-20
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edicion impresa 08 05-20

7 views

Published on

Edicion impresa 08 05-20

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Edicion impresa 08 05-20

  1. 1. elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomv elsiglocomve Rif: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | 8 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 9  páginas   8DE MAYO de 2020 VIERNES Premio Nacional de Periodismo | Año XLvIII | N° 16.332 | DEPÓSITO legal pp-197301ar65 Madonna se recuperó del coronavirus SUCESOS Neutralizado presunto antisocial en La Magdalena | 9 Sujeto cayó abatido al enfrentarse a comisión de la DIEP | 9 LOS CASOS LA MISIVA E L M U N D O Sobre los ataques en Venezuela SenadoresdeEEUUpiden a Trump explicaciones EFE Tres senadores de EEUU pi- dieron este jueves al Gobierno de Donald Trump que expli- que si conocía de un intento de ataque con participación de exmilitares estadounidenses contra el Ejecutivo del presi- dente venezolano, Nicolás Ma- duro, y preguntaron si fondos de Washington se destinaron a ese operativo. En la carta dirigida al secre- tario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, al fiscal general, William Barr, y al director interino de Inteli- gencia Nacional, Richard Gre- nell, los senadores Chris Mur- phy, Tim Kaine y Tom Udall, todos del Partido Demócrata e integrantes del Comité de Re- laciones Exteriores del Senado, piden explicaciones sobre el intento de invasión marítima en las costas cercanas a Cara- cas denunciado por el Gobier- no de Nicolás Maduro. Los senadores también so- licitan se les informe sobre los pasos que se están tomando en busca de la liberación de los estadounidenses detenidos y si se ha garantizado que fondos del país no estén implicados en el mencionado contrato, entre otros. l“Maduro es un dictador y el pueblo venezolano me- rece vivir nuevamente en una democracia, pero eso solo se logrará a través de una diplomacia vigorosa y efectiva, no de aventuras militares”, l“O bien el Gobierno de EEUU no estaba al tanto de estas operaciones planificadas, o estaba al tanto y les permitió proceder. Ambas posibilidades son proble- máticas”. l Los senadores recuerdan que en la ley “Venezuela Emergency Relief, Democracy Assistance and Deve- lopment Act”, promulgada por Trump en diciembre pasado, Washington apoya avanzar “en una solución negociada y pacífica a la crisis política, económica y humanitaria de Venezuela”. Juan José Rendón durante la entrevista en CNN en Español Rendón admite que firmó el contrato “Era una exploración para ver la posibilidad de cap- turar y entregar a la justicia a miembros del régimen con acusaciones, orden de captura, etcétera”, recono- ció JJ Rendón responsable del Comité de Estrategia de Juan Guaidó En una entrevista con la CNN en español, Rendón que sostuvo que Guaidó no firmó el acuerdo y que Jor- dan Goudreau finalmente no recibió “luz verde” para la operación Rendón aseguró que se trataba “de un acuerdo pre- liminar” que fue cancelado, no obstante Goudreau al parecer asumió“que estaba vigente”y trata de ampa- rarse“en esta operación suicida”. | 2 El gobernador Rodolfo Marco Torres lideró varias mesas de trabajo con los ministros y la comunidad Con la visita de varios ministros Comenzó el plan integral de atención en Chuao elsiglo La población de Chuao si- gue sobre la palestra pública, y en los últimos días ha recibido la visita del gobernador Ro- dolfo Marco Torres y de varios ministros, quienes han canali- zado mejoras para esta pobla- ción cacaotera. “Aquí estuvo nuestro Co- mandante Chávez hace 10 años y aquí estamos el equipo del gobierno bolivariano desa- rrollando un plan integral para apoyar a este pueblo heroico”, dijo el gobernante regional. Entre los ministros que han visitado a Chuao se encuentra Ildemaro Villarroel, minis- tro para Vivienda y Hábitat; Evelyn Vásquez, ministra para la Atención de las Aguas, e Hi- pólito Abreu, ministro para el Transporte, Vale destacar que en los próximos días se realizarán nuevas mesas de trabajo con el sector pesquero y agrícola para implementar un plan de siem- bra y fortalecer la producción del pueblo costero. | 3 Airan Berry confirmó su participación Aumentan a 23 los detenidos Airan Berry declaró a través de un videoEl ministro Jorge Rodríguez ofreció nuevos detalles del plan elsiglo El ministro de Comunica- ción, Jorge Rodríguez, informó que aumentaron a 23 los dete- nidos por el ataque marítimo frustrado entre el domingo y el lunes en los estados La Guaira y Aragua, gracias a cuatro nue- vas capturas. El Gobierno ha difundido una lista de los primeros 16 de- tenidos, entre los que figuran civiles, varios policías, milita- res venezolanos habían deser- tado de la Fuerza Armada Na- cional Bolivariana (FANB) y los dos exmilitares estadouni- denses: Luke Denman y Airan Berry. l Berry confesó en un video haber participado en la llamada operación Gedeón que buscaba tomar el control del aeropuerto cercano a Caracas para, entre otras cosas, llevar a Maduro a Estados Uni- dos, una versión que ya había revelado Denman el miércoles en un vídeo similar. l El estadounidense asegura que su misión era venir a Venezuela a “dar apoyo” en estos planes que, reiteró, se hicieron bajo órdenes de la contra- tista estadounidense Silvercorp, a cargo de Jordan Godreau. * Al igual que lo hiciera Denman, Berry mostró un documento que, dijo, se trata de un contrato en el que se especificaban sus tareas en Venezuela, un escrito firmado, entre otros, por el asesor político Juan José Rendón, quien reconoció la veracidad de ese papel. Confirmados dos nuevos casos de Covid-19 AVN Venezuela confirmó este jueves dos nuevos casos por coronavi- rus Covid-19 en el país, y eleva a 381 los contagiados por el brote, indicó la vicepresidenta ejecutiva, Delcy Rodríguez. Rodríguez señaló que los dos nuevos casos están residenciados en el estado Anzoátegui y entraron a Venezuela desde Brasil por el estado Bolívar. l Una niña de 4 años proveniente de Manaos que dio positiva y fue ingresada en el Hospital Centinela de Santa Elena de Uairén. l“El otro caso se trata de una mujer de 28 años proveniente de Boa Vista que ingresó por el es- tado Bolívar, arrojando positivo en la localidad de San Félix”. l De los 381 casos, 48.6% son ya casos recu- perados, mientras que de 186 casos activos, 97 (52%) son del estado Nueva Esparta. HABLA BERRYSIN REACCIONES Ante las nuevas acusacio- nes, Guaidó guardó silencio hoy e incluso suspendió una sesión telemática del Parla- mento. Durante la jornada, el equi- po de Guaidó dijo a periodis- tas que el opositor emitiría un comunicado fijando posición ante los nuevos elementos del caso, que incluyen la declara- ción de uno de los dos esta- dounidenses detenidos duran- te la incursión del lunes. Igualmente, al cierre de esta edición, se informó a través de las redes sociales, que el TSJ se encontraba abordando el asun- to. | 2 Al menos once muertos por una fuga de gas en la India La fuga de estireno, un gas utilizado en la fabri- cación de plásticos que es considerado neuro- tóxico y resulta mortal en grandes concentracio- nes, tuvo lugar en una fábrica surcoreana en la región de Andhra Pradesh. | 4 Mustafa al Kazemi es el nuevo primer ministro de Irak | 4 Retirados los cargos criminales contra exasesor de Trump | 4
  2. 2. elsiglo.com.ve2  |  NACIONALES VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Informó Jorge Rodríguez Van 23 detenidos por “operación Gedeón” Jorge Rodríguez, informó sobre nuevos detalles de la incursión marítima EFE El ministro de Comunica- ción de Venezuela, Jorge Ro- dríguez, informó este jueves que aumentaron a 23 los dete- nidos por el ataque marítimo que el Gobierno dice haber frustrado entre el domingo y el lunes en los estados La Guaira y Aragua, ambos cer- canos a Caracas. Las autoridades han lo- grado “capturar a 23 de estos terroristas que vinieron”, dijo Rodríguez, luego de que el presidente Nicolás Maduro informase el miércoles que el total de arrestos se había ele- vado hasta 19, a los que se su- man cuatro nuevas capturas. El Gobierno ha difundido una lista de los primeros 16 detenidos, entre los que fi- guran civiles, varios policías, militares venezolanos habían desertado de la Fuerza Ar- mada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB) y los dos exmilitares estadounidenses: Luke Den- man y Airan Berry. Este último, en un video presentado este jueves por Ro- dríguez, confesó haber partici- pado en la llamada operación Gedeón que buscaba tomar el control del aeropuerto cercano a Caracas para, entre otras co- sas, llevar a Maduro a Estados Unidos, una versión que ya ha- bía revelado Denman el miér- coles en un vídeo similar. Berry, que dice tener 41 años y haber formado parte de las Fuerzas Armadas de EEUU entre 1996 y 2012, asegura du- rante el cuestionario filmado que su misión era venir a Ve- nezuela a “dar apoyo” en estos planes que, reiteró, se hicieron bajo órdenes de la contratista estadounidense Silvercorp, a cargo de Jordan Godreau. Al igual que lo hiciera Den- man, Berry mostró un docu- mento que, dijo, se trata de un contrato en el que se especifi- caban sus tareas en Venezue- la, un escrito firmado, entre otros, por el asesor político venezolano Juan José Rendón, quien reconoció la veracidad de ese papel en declaraciones a medios de EEUU. Las otras firmas que se muestran en el documen- to son la del estadounidense Goudreau, quien ha recono- cido participar en planes para sacar a Maduro del poder, y la del líder opositor Juan Guai- dó, reconocido como presi- dente interino de Venezuela por unos 50 países, quien has- ta ahora no ha confirmado su participación en estos hechos. El ministro Rodríguez consideró este jueves que la vinculación de la “oposición extremista” venezolana con los referidos ataques “queda completamente demostrada”. JJ Rendón, aseguró que se trataba“de un acuerdo preliminar que no llegó a hacerse efectivo” JJ Rendón admite que firmó contrato por un ataque a Venezuela Caracas Juan José Rendón admitió este miércoles haber firmado un contrato con un represen- tante de la contratista militar Silvercorp, Jordan Goudreau, al que pagó 50.000 dólares, para que llevara a cabo un ata- que que terminara con la de- tención de varios funcionarios del Gobierno. “Era una exploración para ver la posibilidad de capturar y entregar a la justicia a miem- bros del régimen (de Nicolás Maduro) con indictments (acusaciones), orden de cap- tura, etcétera”, reconoció el estratega político venezolano Juan José Rendón, responsa- ble del Comité de Estrategia del opositor Juan Guaidó, en una entrevista con la CNN en español en la que sostuvo que Guaidó no firmó el acuerdo y que Goudreau finalmente no recibió “luz verde” para la ope- ración. JJ Rendón, como es conoci- do, aseguró que se trataba “de un acuerdo preliminar que no llegó a hacerse efectivo”. UNA VERSIÓN ACORDE CON LA DE LOS DETENIDOS Entre el domingo y el lunes, las autoridades venezolanas interceptaron dos intentos de intervención marítima en los estados de Aragua y La Guaira, cercanos a Caracas, en los que murieron ocho personas y fue- ron detenidas otras 18. Entre los arrestados se en- cuentran dos ciudadanos es- tadounidenses, Airan Berry y Luke Denman, ambos exmili- tares y que contaban con una identificación de Silvercorp, según las pruebas difundidas por el gobierno venezolano. Denman aseguró que tenía órdenes de tomar el control del aeropuerto cercano a Caracas, para enviar a Nicolás Maduro a EEUU, donde es buscado por varios delitos relacionados con el narcotráfico. En un interrogatorio cuyo vídeo fue difundido por el pre- sidente venezolano, Denman explicó que su parte del plan, calificado por el Gobierno ve- nezolano como una invasión frustrada, consistía en esta- blecer una “propia seguridad”, comunicarse con las torres del aeropuerto que sirve a Caracas y “hacer entrar los aviones”. “Uno (de esos aviones) era para tomar a Maduro y llevarlo hasta Estados Unidos”, añadió. EL ACUERDO ERA AMPLIO, PERO PRECISO En su entrevista con la CNN en español, JJ Rendón explicó que hasta el momento solo se han mostrado siete de las ocho páginas del acuerdo firmado, que tenía “42 páginas de anexo”. En ellas se explicaba “el propósito exploratorio de ese acuerdo que no llegó a ser eje- cutado, perfeccionado. Entién- dase, no se avanzó en ninguno de los preámbulos para que se hiciera efectivo”, abundó el estratega, que ha desarrollado buena parte de su carrera po- lítica en Colombia. Según su versión, tenían “el encargo de analizar todos los escenarios posibles para el cese de la usurpación” que consi- deran que Maduro hace de la Presidencia venezolana. Por eso, abordaron el tema con Goudreau pero no “era una cosa pública, no era para estar hablando en medios, se mantiene con discreción”. Es en ese contexto en el que se produjeron “muchas reu- niones que se hicieron en esa época para determinar la fac- tibilidad en todos los aspectos: jurídico, militar, económico, financiero, internacional, di- plomático, de una eventual acción de captura de personas con indirectamente”, apostilló JJ Rendón. RESPUESTA AL NO CONTROLAR UNA FUERZA POLICIAL “El gobierno legítimo del presidente Guaidó no controla una fuerza policial en el país, con lo cual se analizaron todos los escenarios, alianzas con otros países, acciones propias, de gente de adentro que desco- nozca (a Maduro) y se pliegue a la Constitución, el uso de eventuales actores que estaban afuera (o) de militares retira- dos”, comentó. Y subrayó: “Como bien dijo el presidente (Guaidó) estamos analizando cosas por encima de la mesa y por debajo de la mesa”. Sin embargo, aseguró que, pese a la firma del contrato y el pago, posteriormente le notifi- caron a Goudreau que “se can- celaba” el contrato pero entien- de que el contratista asumió “que estaba vigente” y trata de ampararse “en esta operación suicida”. Regresanalpaís90venezolanosenvuelodesdeEcuador Los venezolanos que regresaron ayer al país EFE Un vuelo fletado por el Gobierno de Nicolás Madu- ro partió este jueves de Quito con destino a Barquisimeto, en el noroeste de Venezuela, con 90 migrantes que regresaron a su país, informó el Consula- do venezolano en la capital de Ecuador. El cónsul, Pedro Sassone, explicó a EFE que este primer vuelo de repatriación en medio de la emergencia sanitaria por el Covid-19 ha buscado priori- zar a personas bajo vulnerabi- lidad social. “Familias con niños, per- sonas con alguna enfermedad, mayores, con discapacidad y en situación de emergencia social”, conforman este primer grupo de repatriados, confir- mó Sassone. Desde el Consulado adscri- to al régimen de Caracas se ha seguido una planificación por regiones en Venezuela, y así este vuelo hará la ruta Quito- Bartisimeto, y se espera que a lo largo de la semana otros dos similares trasladen a más vene- zolanos desde Guayaquil. También se gestiona otro de Quito y uno adicional del nor- te del país. El de este jueves es el vuelo número 37 que sale de Ecua- dor con venezolanos que de- sean retornar a su país en el marco del programa “Vuelta a la Patria” que lleva adelante el Ejecutivo de Maduro para trasladar de forma gratuita a connacionales desde diferentes países de Sudamérica. La emergencia sanitaria por Covid-19 ha agravado la situa- ción de muchos migrantes ve- nezolanos, 5.000 de los cuales se han inscrito en un registro oficial abierto el pasado lunes por el Consulado en Quito para optar a estos vuelos, reve- ló el cónsul. “La mayoría están en situa- ción de desempleo o no tenían cómo pagar los arriendos”, se- ñaló. PROTOCOLO BIOSANITARIO Los venezolanos que regre- saron ayer a su país deberán seguir un protocolo biosanita- rio y ser chequeados para po- der abordar la aeronave, de la aerolínea Conviasa en la cual llegó al país un equipo médico procedente de Venezuela. Este vuelo y otros sucesivos que gestionan las autoridades consulares de la República Bo- livariana han sido coordinados con las autoridades de la Can- cillería de Ecuador. Asimismo, el Gobierno de la provincia de Pichincha, de la que Quito es capital, ha apoyado la operación propor- cionando los autobuses para el desplazamiento de los pasaje- ros hasta el aeropuerto inter- nacional Mariscal Sucre de la capital, a unos 25 kilómetros. Por su parte, el Munici- pio de Quito a través de la dirección de relaciones inter- nacionales, ha facilitado las diligencias al exonerar a las autoridades venezolanas del pago de impuestos aeropor- tuarios, precisó Sassone. Denuncianqueirregularesasesinaron a 13 yekuanas en el Alto Caura Lugar donde mueren los yekuanas, emboscados por grupos arma- dos vinculados a la actividad minera ilegal que se desarrolla en la zona Caracas Trece jóvenes indígenas de la etnia yekuana fueron asesi- nados en una emboscada por grupos irregulares armados vinculados con la actividad minera ilegal que se desarrolla en el Alto Caura, en el estado Bolívar. Así lo denunció este jueves Alejandro Lanz, director del Centro de Investigaciones Eco- lógicas de Venezuela (CIEV), según reseñó el diario El Pro- greso. Lanz basa su denuncia en el testimonio de líderes indíge- nas de los 53 pueblos yekuanas y sanemas, de la cuenca de El Caura, integrantes de la orga- nización Centinelas del Caura. Por su parte, Américo De Grazia, diputado por la enti- dad, se hizo eco de la denuncia y agregó que “ya los propios yekuana lo habían advertido”. “La incursión de las balsas mineras en el río Caura traería nefastas consecuencias para nuestros pueblos. Identificaron terroristas del ELN “custodian- do” la zona”, comentó. Publicó el parlamentario una imagen en la que se apre- cia presuntos integrantes del ELN operando en la zona, se- gún De Grazia, “para garanti- zar la ‘seguridad’ de las balsas que operan en el Río Caura” y que para él hoy es la razón de una nueva masacre en el esta- do Bolívar. De Grazia condenó cómo Nicolás Maduro avala, en ga- ceta oficial, la explotación de oro y diamante en los Ríos Caura, Caroní, Aro, Cuchive- ro, Yuruari y Cuyuní.
  3. 3. elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | 3VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Palabra de Dios Bienaventurado el varón que no anduvo en consejo de malos, Ni estuvo en camino de pecadores, Ni en silla de escarnecedores se ha sentado; Sino que en la ley de Jehová está su delicia, Y en su ley medita de día y de noche. Salmo 1:1-2 GobernadordeAraguadioinicio alplanintegraldeatenciónenChuao El gobernador Marco Torres se reunió con los vecinos de Chuao El mandatario regional se hizo acompañar de funcionarios y minis- tros elsiglo Este miércoles, el goberna- dor del estado bolivariano de Aragua, Rodolfo Marco To- rres, realizó una visita al pue- blo de Chuao para dar inicio a la ejecución de un plan inte- gral de atención que permitirá satisfacer diversas necesidades de los pobladores en materia de salud, vivienda, transporte, agua, producción agrícola y pesquera. “Aquí estuvo nuestro Co- mandante Chávez hace 10 años y aquí estamos el equipo del gobierno bolivariano desa- rrollando un plan integral para apoyar a este pueblo heorico”. El gobernador estuvo acompañado del Ministro del Poder Popular para Vivienda y Hábitat, Ildemaro Villarroel; la ministra del Poder Popular para la Atención de las Aguas, Evelyn Vásquez, y el minis- tro del Poder Popular para el Transporte, Hipólito Abreu, quienes se reunieron con la comunidad costera en mesas de trabajo para realizar la pla- nificación en torno a sus nece- sidades. Durante la jornada de tra- bajo, el gobernador Marco To- rres anunció que por órdenes del presidente Nicolás Maduro Moros se le aplicará la prueba para determinar el Covid19 a los tres mil 600 habitantes de Chuao. Asimismo, informó la asig- nación de una ambulancia para el sector, la reparación de la planta eléctrica del Centro Diagnóstico Integral (CDI), la dotación de una planta eléc- trica de 75KVA para el CDI de Cepe y una unidad de trans- porte para optimizar la movi- lidad en la zona. En la asamblea, el ministro de Vivienda, Ildemaro Villa- rroel, expresó que: “aquí esta- mos continuando con el apoyo al pueblo de Chuao, que ha re- cibido el beneficio de la Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela y que lo vamos a potenciar, como un reconocimiento a ese espí- ritu heroico de nuestro pueblo, hombre, mujeres y niños que arriesgaron su vida para de- fender la independencia y la soberanía de nuestra Venezue- la, hoy seguimos construyendo Patria, construyendo felicidad y construyendo viviendas”. Mientras que la ministra de Aguas Evelyn Vásquez aseguró que: “aquí estamos con nues- tros héroes y heroínas salvado- res de la Patria, venciendo las dificultades y atendiendo las necesidades para hacer un tra- bajo preciso, concreto y rápido en la atención de los temas de agua”. Vale destacar que en los próximos días se realizarán nuevas mesas de trabajo con el sector pesquero y agrícola para implementar un plan de siem- bra y fortalecer la producción del pueblo costero. Los usuarios del transporte público denunciaron un nuevo aumento del pasaje Causando molestias en los pasajeros Pasajeencincomilbolívares seestácobrandoenRibas DANIEL MELLADO | elsiglo - La Victoria Los habitantes del munici- pio Ribas, nuevamente fueron sorprendidos por los choferes del transporte público de la entidad, pues desde princi- pios de esta semana pusieron en marcha un nuevo aumento en el pasaje, incrementando su costo a cinco mil bolívares, añadido que calificaron de “Ar- bitrario” e “Ilógico”, en vista de la situación que están viviendo. Y es que según los pasajeros de la jurisdicción más grande del eje Este de Aragua, no se cansan de sorprender por la falta de autoridad que reina en Ribas en este aspecto. Comuni- caron, que ya no sólo deben es- perar hasta 45 minutos en una parada y arriesgarse con perso- nas de pie en las unidades, sino también a zanquear en busca de efectivo para poder cancelar lo que están pidiendo, puesto que de lo contrario son víc- timas de atropellos e insultos por parte de este gremio. Los ciudadanos aseveran, que lo que los transportistas quieren cobrar no está pues- to aun en ninguna gaceta. Sin embargo, tomando la violencia de sus manos hacen que todos paguen la tarifa, pese a que no está avalada. Esto sin contar que las exoneraciones a los discapacitados y personas de la tercera edad quedaron en el pasado. “De verdad que en Ribas, nosotros pensamos que podría pasar cualquier cosa, menos un aumento en el pasaje. Es algo completamente fuera de lugar, cuando estamos pasan- do por una pandemia, donde nadie está trabajando y lo poco que tenemos es para comprar alimentos, que también están caros. Cónchale hay que tener un poquito de tacto y que las autoridades velen por el bien- estar de todos, ahorita no po- demos estar caminando por todos lados hay que prevenir”, mencionó Rubén Camacho, residente de La Mora. En concordancia con Ca- macho, Estela Contreras agre- gó: “No se quita que todo está caro, que no hay gasolina, pero eso no es culpa de nosotros los ciudadanos comunes. Los transportistas deben hablar con las autoridades no tomar las cosas por sus manos, por- que al final nos están desan- grando y hasta arriesgándo- nos, porque montan a todo el mundo, cuando eso no se pue- de por lo del Covid”. Por su parte, Jesús Marche- na señaló: “Nuevamente nos quieren cobrar más caro un servicio que no existe, donde somos maltratados diariamen- te, donde tenemos que esperar para poder llegar a nuestro trabajo mucho tiempo, donde el respeto se perdió y no le im- porta a nadie, lo que hacen las autoridades es estar pendiente de fotos y que hablen bien en las redes. Ya estamos cansados que nadie vele por Ribas con el transporte. En resumidas cuentas, los ciudadanos de esta parte de Aragua hacen un llamado a las autoridades regionales, de que tomen cartas en el asunto, puesto que según ellos están viviendo en un “Municipio sin Ley”, donde cada uno hala para su bando y las comunidades quedan pasando penurias, sen- tenciaron los ciudadanos. Luego del regreso a Venezuela Sanmateanos volvieron a sus casas luego de cumplir cuarentena elsiglo Regresaron a sus respec- tivas viviendas un grupo de residentes de San Mateo, que habían regresado del exterior, luego de cumplir con el res- pectivo aislamiento, quienes fueron trasladados en bus a sus respectivos hogares y reci- bidos entre abrazos y sollozos por sus parientes. La máxima autoridad de la localidad, Marisela Are- nas, encabezó felizmente tan emotivo evento y exaltó con satisfacción la entereza de los connacionales por acatar a cabalidad el distanciamiento preventivo social, así como las normas sanitarias de conten- ción contra la pandemia. “Aquí estamos con regoci- jo, uniendo a nuestras familias sanmateanas, puesto que hoy partieron de nuestros centros de recepción los primeros hermanos compatriotas que se encontraban en cuarente- Los connacionales completaron su fase de aisla- miento Indicó el alcalde Alexis Zamora “Estamos firmes para defender nuestra patria y soberanía” elsiglo El alcalde del municipio Francisco Linares Alcántara, Alexis Zamora, hizo un lla- mado a todo el pueblo a estar atento para defender la patria y soberanía del país, en virtud de las incursiones subversivas en las costas venezolanas. Al respecto, Zamora mani- festó su rechazo ante cualquier acción injerencista, y al mismo tiempo felicitó a las UBCh, cuerpos de milicias, colecti- vos sociales, Poder Popular, FANB, funcionarios policiales y en especial a los pescadores de Chuao. Zamora, resaltó que “estas recientes acciones del noble pueblo de Bolívar y de Chávez, es una muestra de lucha, la cual nos moraliza para seguir de- fendiendo nuestra patria”. Asi- Alcalde Brullerby Suárez inauguró pozo en la UD-15 de Caña de Azúcar Brullerby Suárez, alcalde del mu- nicipio Mario Briceño Iragorry Con este pozo se verán benefi- ciadas una gran cantidad de fa- milias de Caña de Azúcar MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo fotos | JOEL ZAPATA Brullerby Suárez, alcalde del municipio Mario Briceño Ira- gorry, inauguró recientemente un pozo de agua potable en el sector 11, específicamente en la UD-15 de Caña de Azúcar. “Activamos el pozo El Cam- po con el cual vamos a benefi- ciar a las familias de la UD-15 y creemos que también llegará a la UD-16, este es un gran tra- bajo, es especial porque este pozo tenía más de 20 años sin funcionamiento”. El burgomaestre resaltó que dichos trabajos representaron una gran inversión, “gracias al presidente Nicolás Maduro y al gobernador Rodolfo Mar- co Torres le estamos dando respuesta a esta comunidad, prácticamente estamos hacien- do un pozo nuevo con la ins- talación de tuberías de plástico de alta resistencia, instalación del banco de transformador, motor de 25HP con bomba su- mergible”. Asimismo destacó que en una primera instancia se abastecerá la UD-15, pero por los niveles que se observaron podría abastecerse la UD-16, “pronto estaremos con otros pozos, tenemos un gran traba- jo de la mano del Gobernador, el agua es una gran problemá- tica del sector, pero aquí esta- mos dando la cara y respuesta a una deuda que teníamos con los habitantes y a pesar de la situación del virus y la econo- mía, estamos de forma respon- sable activando pozos”. Suárez indicó que en dicho pozo habitaba una familia y con la articulación del ejecuti- vo regional se logró ubicar en uno de los urbanismos del es- tado Aragua, “ya dicha familia, que vivía aquí alquilada y ha- bía sido engañada por quienes decían que eran dueños de es- tos espacios, responsablemente la revolución por medio de la Gran Misión Vivienda le asig- namos un apartamento, lo que facilitó para poder dar inicio con los trabajos en este pozo”. Finalmente, el alcalde resal- tó que en dichos trabajos par- ticiparon diversas instituciones del estado, “por los cálculos que sacamos tiene una produc- ción de 20 litros por segundo y por eso tiene gran capacidad para abastecer a este sector de Caña de Azúcar”. En buses fueron trasladados a sus respectivos ho- gares na preventiva, les deseamos lo mejor a ustedes y a sus fa- miliares, más aun cuando se aproxima una fecha tan espe- cial como lo es el Día de las Madres, que Dios les bendiga”, expresó la mandataria local. Resaltó que los connacio- nales antes de abordar los au- tobuses y ser trasladados a sus respectivas residencias, fue- ron sometidos a la prueba de Covid-19, donde todos ellos dieron negativos, por ende, no representarán ningún tipo de riesgo sanitario, tanto para sus parientes como amigos. No obstante, la ocasión fue propicia para que la regente municipal les recordara las recomendaciones pertinentes, en beneficio de combatir el coronavirus. “Con una salutación llena de júbilo de nuestro presiden- te Nicolás Maduro y gober- nador Rodolfo Marco Torres, les informamos que Uds. han salido negativos en la prueba del Covid-19, eso no significa que estén inmunes, por eso hay que quedarse en casa tran- quilitos y cumplir las medidas de protocolo sanitario, así nos ayudarán a controlar esta pan- demia”, dijo la líder política por la tolda roja, quien a su vez acotó “nosotros nos man- tendremos a la vanguardia en la lucha por el coronavirus a favor del bienestar del pueblo Sanmateano”. mismo, aseguró que Aragua va a defender siempre su sobera- nía, independencia, autonomía como pueblo Revolucionario y al presidente Nicolás Maduro. Durante la transmisión del programa radial “Prevención, Gestión y Actualidad”, con- ducido por el alcalde, Alexis Zamora, el constituyentista Marco Sosa tuvo una parti- cipación especial, durante la cual comentó que el pueblo aragüeño ha sido partícipe en las diversas luchas contra el injerencismo y la defensa de la soberanía. “A lo largo de todos estos años Aragua ha sido escenario de muchas luchas, desde Bolí- var a Chávez, el pueblo aragüe- ño siempre ha salido a la lucha y a resultado victorioso”, con- cluyó Sosa.
  4. 4. elsiglo.com.ve4  |  EL MUNDO VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Almenosoncemuertospor unafugadegasenlaIndia Los gases tóxicos salieron de una planta química Numerosas vacas y otros animales fallecieron por el gas tóxico EFE Al menos once personas han muerto y miles han sido afectadas este jueves por una fuga de gas procedente de una planta de productos químicos en el estado de Andhra Pra- desh, en el sur de la India, in- formaron fuentes oficiales. El director general de la Fuerza Nacional de Respues- ta a Desastres (NDRF), Satya Narayan Pradhan, elevó esta tarde el número de víctimas mortales a once en una rueda de prensa. Por su parte, Srijana Gum- malla, la comisionada de la corporación municipal de la ciudad costera de Visakha- patnam donde se produjo el suceso, afirmó a Efe que “una localidad entera se ha visto afectada, con cerca de 2.000 fa- milias. Los afectados superan los 7.000”. Gummalla indicó que la fuga de estireno, un gas utili- zado en la fabricación de plás- ticos que es considerado neu- rotóxico y resulta mortal en grandes concentraciones, tuvo lugar en una fábrica propie- dad de la compañía surcorea- na LG Corporation hacia las 02:30 hora local de ayer (21:00 GMT). La cadena de televisión Del- hí mostró imágenes de decenas de hombres y mujeres incons- cientes en la calle, mientras la Policía y los servicios de emer- Personas afectadas por el gas son tratadas en una ambulancia gencias trasladaban a los afec- tados al hospital. “Las personas que muestran síntomas de inhalación han sido transferidas a hospitales y la mayor parte de los habitan- tes de la zona han sido evacua- dos”, explicó Gummalla, quien añadió que los afectados ex- perimentaron problemas para respirar o cayeron inconscien- tes al suelo. De acuerdo con un mapa publicado por la corporación municipal de de Visakhapat- nam en Twitter, la nube tóxica de gas se extendió en un radio de unos tres kilómetros. La comisionada manifes- tó que las autoridades están investigando la fuga de gas y añadió que “parece que un grupo de obreros no cualifica- dos tuvieron problemas con el trabajo de mantenimiento, lo que produjo la fuga”. La planta cerró sus puertas a finales de marzo a causa del confinamiento impuesto en todo el país para luchar contra el avance del coronavirus, y co- menzó a retomar la actividad esta semana debido a la rela- jación de las estrictas restric- ciones en algunas partes de la India. Los derrumbes, incendios y otros accidentes industria- les son frecuentes en la India, a menudo debido al precario estado de las infraestructuras y a la falta de mantenimiento, factores alimentados por la co- rrupción y prácticas ilegales en el sector de la construcción. El país vivió uno de los ma- yores accidentes industriales de la historia cuando un esca- pe de gas tóxico de una fábrica de pesticidas causó miles de muertos en la ciudad india de Bhopal en 1984 y provocó se- cuelas que persisten a día de ayer. Mustafa al Kazemi se encargará de formar Gobierno en Irak MustafaalKazemieselnuevo primerministrodeIrak EFE La ratificación esta madru- gada en el Parlamento de Mus- tafa al Kazemi como primer ministro de Irak ha sido reci- bida con buenos deseos y no pocas advertencias por parte de actores internacionales y lo- cales, que resaltan la ardua ta- rea que aguarda al gobernante. Estados Unidos, la ONU y otros actores internacionales han recibido con felicitaciones el nombramiento de Al Kaze- mi, que pone fin a cinco meses de Gobierno en funciones de Adel Abdelmahdi, quien di- mitió el 29 de noviembre en medio de las protestas y desor- denes que han costado la vida a más de medio millar de per- sonas. TAREAS Y RETOS La representante especial de Naciones Unidas en Irak, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, celebró ayer que Irak por fin tenga Gobierno, pero urgió a los partidos políticos a que permitan la formación del ga- binete con todos los ministros para que pueda hacer frente a los “crecientes retos”. El Parlamento unicameral iraquí dio anoche el visto bue- no a 15 de los ministros pro- puestos, incluidos los de Inte- rior y Defensa, pero rechazó a cuatro, y la aprobación de los responsables de Petróleo y Ex- teriores fue pospuesta. Por ello, Hennis-Plasschaert pidió que se complete el Ejecu- tivo para que “la nueva Admi- nistración pueda actuar rápi- damente para hacer frente a los crecientes retos de seguridad, sociales, políticos, económicos y sanitarios”, según un comu- nicado. También el secretario de Es- tado de Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, le recordó a Al Ka- zemi el “trabajo duro urgente” que tiene por delante en una llamada telefónica para felici- tarle por su nombramiento. Así lo indicó la Secretaría de Estado estadounidense en un comunicado, en el que se- ñaló que Pompeo conversó sobre las reformas, la situación sanitaria por la COVID-19 y la lucha contra la corrupción que debe afrontar Irak. Pompeo le dio al menos una buena noticia a Al Kazemi: la prórroga de 120 días del per- miso para poder seguir impor- tando electricidad desde Irán a pesar de las sanciones contra ese país por parte de Washing- ton. La que no le dio una calu- rosa recepción fue la milicia Kata’ib Hizbulá, financiada por Irán y acusada por Washington de atacar y matar a miembros de servicio estadounidenses en Irak. Esta milicia proiraní acu- só al ahora primer ministro de “facilitar” información a EEUU tras el bombardeo se- lectivo que mató al comandan- te iraní Qasem Soleimaní el 3 de enero en Bagdad. Ayer Kata’ib Hizbulá indicó que la aceptación de Al Kaze- mi como primer ministro “no lo excusa de continuar persi- guiendo a aquellos que estu- vieron involucrados en el ase- sinato de los líderes mártires y sus camaradas, cualquiera que sea su cargo, para descubrir la verdad”. Entre los diferentes par- tidos políticos las reacciones han sido prudentes y en algu- nos -los que no le apoyaron- poco entusiastas. El parlamentario del bloque kurdo Futuro, Sarkawt Shams, indicó a Efe que Al Kazemi “no está a la altura de las circuns- tancias” porque su programa de gobierno no aporta solu- ciones a la crisis financiera ni a cómo resolver los problemas de déficit del país. Además, tendrá que lidiar con los manifestantes de las protestas que sacuden el país desde principios de octubre de 2019, en las que han muerto más de medio millar de pero- nas y decenas de miles han re- sultado heridas. En su programa de Gobier- no, Al Kazemi prometió diá- logo con los manifestantes y satisfacer dos de sus demandas principales: llevar ante la Justi- cia a los responsables de muer- tes en las protestas y eleccio- nes anticipadas en un periodo máximo de un año. UN PRIMER MINISTRO ENTRE DOS AGUAS Exjefe de los servicios de inteligencia de Irak, el ahora primer ministro vivió durante años en Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido, un factor que le ayudó a estrechar relaciones con países occidentales, al mis- mo tiempo que mantiene una postura cordial con Teherán, que desde el primer momento dio el visto bueno a su nom- bramiento. Sin embargo, algunos de los sectores más próximos a los Guardianes de la Revolución de Irán han dado la espalda a Al Kazemi por considerarlo demasiado afín a las políticas estadounidenses. Al contrario que con los partidos proiraníes, el dipu- tado Shams augura que Al Kazemi “manejará con éxito los asuntos de seguridad y la relación con Estados Unidos”, aunque debe hacer frente a la retirada de las tropas nor- teamericanas del país a pe- tición del Parlamento tras la muerte de Soleimaní. La coalición internacional que lucha contra el grupo te- rrorista Estado Islámico se ha retirado de al menos seis bases iraquíes, en un momento en el que el grupo yihadista está in- tensificando sus ataques apro- vechando la crisis sanitaria y la parálisis política. PutinyTrumpsefelicitan por75ºaniversario delavictoriasobrenazismo EFE Los presidentes de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, y de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se fe- licitaron ayer mutuamente por teléfono con ocasión del 75º aniversario de la victoria sobre la Alemania nazi en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Según informó el Kremlin, ambos mandatarios se congra- tularon por la victoria en 1945 “sobre el fascismo” y subraya- ron la importancia histórica de la alianza entre ambos pueblos que permitió “derrotar al ene- migo común”. Rusia celebra el 9 de mayo el 75º aniversario de la victo- ria sobre las tropas de Hitler, aunque este año los festejos se verán deslucidos por la pan- demia del coronavirus, que ha obligado a cancelar el tradicio- nal desfile militar en la plaza Roja. Por ese mismo motivo, los principales líderes mundiales, entre ellos Trump, que fueron invitados por Putin a la para- da, no podrán asistir a la cita, que se limitará al vuelo de la aviación militar, salvas de ho- nor y a un discurso del jefe del Kremlin por televisión. “En línea con esa tradición, Rusia y EEUU están capacita- dos para hacer grandes cosas en la solución de los acuciantes problemas de nuestro tiempo, incluido garantizar la estabili- dad estratégica, la lucha con- tra el terrorismo, el arreglo de conflictos regionales y la lucha contra las epidemias”, destaca el comunicado oficial. Además, Putin y Trump se mostraron satisfechos por la cooperación contra el coro- navirus, que se ha cobrado la vida 1.625 personas en Rusia y de casi 75.000 en territorio es- tadounidense. “En particular, la parte es- tadounidense propuso enviar a Rusia una partida de equi- pos médicos”, apunta la nota, propuesta que responde a un envío realizado por Moscú al comienzo de la crisis de la CO- VID-19. Ambos mandatarios tam- bién abordaron la situación en el mercado de petróleo y des- tacaron lo oportuno que fue el acuerdo alcanzado por la OPEP+ para reducir la extrac- ción de crudo. En su opinión, dicho acuer- do ya ha tenido una influencia positiva en la estabilización de los precios del petróleo des- de su entrada en vigor el 1 de mayo. RetiradosloscargoscriminalescontraexasesordeTrump Michael Flynn fue el primer asesor de seguridad nacional de Trump EFE El Departamento de Justicia de EEUU retiró este jueves los cargos criminales que había presentado contra Michael Flynn, el primer asesor de seguridad nacional del presi- dente Donald Trump, a pesar de que se declaró culpable de mentir al FBI sobre sus contac- tos con un diplomático ruso. Trump celebró la noticia desde el Despacho Oval, don- de confió en que “mucha gen- te pague un alto precio” por cómo gestionaron el caso, en referencia a los fiscales y agen- tes del Buró Federal de Inves- tigaciones (FBI) que iniciaron la investigación en los últimos días del Gobierno de Barack Obama (2009-2017). “Era un hombre inocente, un buen hombre. La Adminis- tración de Obama fue a por él, y fueron a por él con el objetivo de acabar con un presidente”, dijo Trump en referencia a sí mismo. “Son escoria humana. Es una traición”, agregó sobre esos fiscales, y opinó que los medios son “cómplices” por su cobertura de la trama rusa y deberían “devolver los premios Pulitzer” que recibieron. La portavoz del Departa- mento de Justicia, Kerri Kupec, confirmó en Twitter que esa agencia independiente del Go- bierno de EEUU “ha pedido al tribunal que desestime el caso contra el general Flynn”, algo que aún depende de la decisión de un juez federal. “INFORMACIÓN RECIÉN DESCUBIERTA” En un documento presen- tado este jueves ante ese juez, el Departamento de Justicia alegó que, tras revisar “infor- mación recién descubierta”, ha concluido que la entrevista que el FBI hizo a Flynn en febrero de 2017 “estuvo desconectada de la investigación del FBI” sobre ese funcionario y “fue injustificada”. El de Flynn fue uno de los casos más importantes que surgieron de la investigación sobre la llamada trama rusa encabezada por el fiscal espe- cial Robert Mueller, que con- cluyó en 2019 tras presentar cargos contra tres decenas de personas pero sin pruebas de una presunta conspiración electoral entre el entorno de Trump y Rusia. Flynn, un general que ase- soró a Trump en política ex- terior durante su campaña electoral, duró apenas 24 días como asesor de seguridad na- cional del mandatario una vez que este llegó al poder en enero de 2017. El general tuvo que renun- ciar a su cargo tras conocerse que mintió al vicepresiden- te de EEUU, Mike Pence, y a otros altos cargos del Gobierno sobre sus contactos con el em- bajador ruso en Washington, Serguéi Kisliak. UN HÉROE EN EL UNIVERSO TRUMP A finales de 2017, Flynn se declaró culpable de haber men- tido al FBI sobre sus contactos con Kisliak, pero después re- tiró esa declaración y trató de combatir los cargos, mientras sus abogados argumentaban que hubo negligencia entre los fiscales e investigadores que lanzaron el caso. La idea de que elementos rebeldes del FBI y el Departa- mento de Justicia decidieron perseguir a Flynn para co- brarse una venganza política contra Trump lleva tiempo circulando en los medios que defienden al mandatario, que no había descartado indultar al general si era condenado. Los sectores más críticos con Trump consideraron la noticia como una prueba de la politización del Departamento de Justicia bajo su actual titu- lar, William Barr, y denuncia- ron una “captura del sistema de justicia criminal para el be- neficio del presidente”, en pala- bras del grupo Ciudadanos por la Responsabilidad y Ética en Washington. James Comey, el exdirector del FBI al que Trump despi- dió en mayo de 2017, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter que “el Departamento de Justicia ha perdido los papeles”, pero pidió a los funcionarios de ca- rrera que trabajan allí que “por favor se queden, porque Esta- dos Unidos les necesita”. El Texas retrocede 1,83% hasta 23,55 dólares EFE El precio del petróleo inter- medio de Texas (WTI) cerró este jueves con una bajada del 1,83%, hasta los 23,55 dólares el barril, en una jornada marcada por la volatilidad en la que el optimis- mo respecto a un ligero repunte en la demanda se difuminó por el miedo a la falta de espacio de al- macenamiento, aunque el crudo estadounidense afianzó una subi- da semanal del 19%. Al final de las operaciones en la Bolsa Mercantil de Nueva York (Nymex) los contratos de futuros del WTI para entrega en junio res- taron 0,44 dólares respecto a la se- sión previa del miércoles, cuando el Texas cedió 2,3%. Los precios del petróleo ba- jaban en una jornada de altos y bajos que comenzó con un fuerte ascenso del barril, que a lo largo de la mañana llegó a subir 11 %, para luego retroceder a pesar del optimismo generado por la recu- peración de las exportaciones chi- nas, el aumento de la demanda de gasolina en Estados Unidos y los recortes de producción vigentes en el mercado. Desde el 1 de mayo entraron en vigor los ajustes de bombeo de unos 9,7 de millones de barriles por día (bpd) acordados en la últi- ma reunión de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo y sus socios, que se suma además a la reducción en la producción de las principales petroleras esta- dounidenses como Chevron, Ex- xon y ConocoPhillips. Según los analistas, estos recor- tes han conseguido devolver cierto equilibrio a los mercados energé- ticos, especialmente tras la grave caída en la demanda a raíz de la pandemia del Covid-19.cúbicos.
  5. 5. elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | 5VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Tras el contagio de un asistente personal Trump da negativo por coronavirus El presidente Donald Trump y su esposa Melania, durante una jornada de oraciones en la Casa Blanca Un agente policial hace un control de tránsito en una avenida de San Salvador (El Salvador) Pescadores en el puerto de Belém, estado de Pará (Brasil), ignoran la cuarentena Trabajadores de la salud laboran en un centro de pruebas en In- wood, Nueva York EFE El presidente estadouniden- se, Donald Trump, ha vuelto a dar negativo en el test de coro- navirus después de que uno de sus asistentes personales que trabajan con él diese positi- vo, informó este jueves la Casa Blanca. “Fuimos recientemente no- tificados por la Unidad Médi- ca de la Casa Blanca de que un miembro de las Fuerzas Amadas de EEUU, que trabaja en la Casa Blanca, dio positivo por coro- navirus”, indicó Hogan Gidley, portavoz presidencial adjunto en un comunicado, “Desde entonces, el presi- dente y el vicepresidente (Mike Pence) han vuelto a ser someti- dos al test y han dado negativo, y ambos se mantienen con buena salud”, agregó Gidley. La información fue revela- da en un primer momento por la cadena CNN, quien apuntó que el positivo fue notificado al Mandatario este miércoles. Los asistentes personales for- man parte de unidades milita- res de élite destinadas a la Casa Blanca y a menudo trabajan de cerca tanto con el presidente como con la primera dama. No se trata del primer caso en la residencia oficial, ya que en marzo uno de los asesores del vicepresidente Pence dio positi- vo por Covid-19. Tanto Trump como Pence son sometidos a exámenes del coronavirus semanalmente, así como a los funcionarios que in- teractúan diariamente con ellos. Estados Unidos alcanzó este miércoles la cifra de 1.227.430 casos confirmados de Covid-19 y la de 73.095 fallecidos, de acuerdo al recuento indepen- diente de la Universidad John Hopkins. El balance provisional de fa- llecidos -73.095- sigue por deba- jo de las estimaciones iniciales de la Casa Blanca, que proyectó en el mejor de los casos entre 100.000 y 240.000 muertes; pero ha superado ya los cálculos más optimistas que hizo “a posterio- ri” el presidente Trump de entre 50.000 y 60.000 fallecidos. Este domingo el presiden- te reconoció que el total estará cerca de los 100.000, al mismo que tiempo defendió la deci- sión, ya puesta en marcha por múltiples estados, de eliminar gradualmente las medidas de confinamiento, aunque admitió que provocará algunas muertes. A comienzos de semana, sin embargo, uno de los modelos de predicción de la evolución de la pandemia, el del Instituto de Métricas y Evaluaciones de Salud (IHME) de la Universi- dad de Washington, en el que se fija a menudo la Casa Blanca, actualizó sus cálculos para pro- nosticar que para comienzos de agosto la crisis habrá dejado más de 134.000 muertes en EEUU. OTRAS CUATRO MUERTES EN CUBA El coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 dejó otras cuatro muertes en Cuba, según el parte del Minis- terio de Salud Pública (Minsap) correspondiente a este jueves, en el que se reportaron 26 nuevas infecciones que elevan el núme- ro de casos hasta 1.729. Los cuatro decesos, que in- crementan el número total de muertes a 73 desde que comen- zó la pandemia, corresponden a tres hombres de 92, 83 y 79 años, y a una mujer de 92, todos ellos con patologías crónicas previas, explicó el director de Epide- miología del Minsap, Francisco Durán. En cuanto a los nuevos casos del día, suponen un repunte tras los registrados en las pasadas tres jornadas (19, 17 y 18 res- pectivamente) y que indicaban una reducción de la incidencia del virus tras varias semanas en las que los casos diarios llegaron a superar el medio centenar en varias ocasiones. De los 26 contagios reporta- dos el jueves, 13 corresponden a residentes de La Habana, que es la región más afectada por el coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 con más de un tercio del total; 10 a la provincia de Villa Clara relacio- nados con un brote en un centro de trabajo, y el resto a otras re- giones del país. De ellos 23 eran contactos de casos ya confirmados y en los 3 restantes no se ha logrado ras- trear el origen del virus. La ma- yoría de pacientes contagiados (16) eran asintomáticos cuando se les realizó la prueba. Las 26 infecciones se detec- taron tras el análisis de 1.965 muestras PCR, cifra similar a las de días anteriores que deja un total de 61.613 de estos test rea- lizados hasta la fecha, comple- mentados por miles de pruebas rápidas con kits procedentes de China. Cinco pacientes permanecen en estado crítico (uno más que el miércoles) y otros tres gra- ves (siete menos), mientras 615 evolucionan de manera estable sin presentar mayores compli- caciones. Otros dos fueron eva- cuados en las pasadas semanas a sus países de origen. RUSIA CONVOCA A LOS ESTUDIANTES DE MEDICINA Conforme aumenta el nú- mero de los infectados de la Covid-19 en Rusia, las autori- dades de este país han decidido reforzar el contingente de médi- cos con la incorporación de los estudiantes de cuarto y quinto curso de Medicina para frenar el avance de la infección, que ya ha afectado a más de 170.000 per- sonas en este país. Según la versión oficial, solo los que estén dispuestos a traba- jar con enfermos de coronavirus son destinados a “zonas rojas”, mientras el resto puede trabajar como personal administrativo y de apoyo. Al mismo tiempo, varios estudiantes se han quejado de que la “recomendación” oficial en realidad tiene carácter obli- gatorio y que muchos alumnos temen por sus vidas y las de sus seres queridos, al dudar de la disponibilidad de los equipos de protección necesarios para trabajar con enfermos de la Co- vid-19. De acuerdo con los datos de este jueves, en Rusia han sido registrados 177.160 casos de co- ronavirus y 1.625 fallecimientos. LOS ESTUDIANTES QUIEREN AYUDAR “La mayoría de nosotros está dispuesta a ayudar, pero solo cuando esa ayuda no ponga en peligro a nuestro entorno (hijos, padres, gente mayor)”, dice una petición de los estudiantes rusos en la plataforma Change.org, que han firmado más de 10.000 personas. Los universitarios piden al ministerio ruso de Sanidad que, si les impone una “pasantía obligatoria” en centros con Co- vid-19, debe hacerlo “con sensa- tez y sin sacrificar a los futuros médicos”. En particular, los estudian- tes piden que se les provea de todos de equipos de protección necesarios para trabajar con en- fermos de coronavirus y crear condiciones para aquellos que puedan poner en riesgo a sus mayores en casa, como un alo- jamiento temporal alternativo durante la epidemia. En declaraciones a la prensa, varios estudiantes han expresa- do su preocupación de que una eventual negativa a trabajar en hospitales que tratan a pacien- tes con Covid-19 podría llevar a una “falta académica” e incluso a la expulsión de la universidad. Tampoco les convencen los incentivos financieros que han prometido algunas regiones para los estudiantes que trabajen con enfermos de la Covid-19. REINO UNIDO MANTIENE EL CONFINAMIENTO El Gobierno británico exten- dió este jueves el confinamiento obligatorio de la población a la espera de que el primer minis- tro, Boris Johnson, anuncie el domingo la hoja de ruta que seguirá el país y que incluirá la relajación de algunas medidas desde el próximo lunes. Así lo avanzó ayer el ministro de Exteriores, Dominic Raab, quien afirmó que el país está lis- to para pasar a la siguiente fase del confinamiento, que puede implicar el fin de algunas res- tricciones al rebajarse entre el 0,5 y el 0,9 la tasa de infección, esto es, el número de personas a las que se puede contagiar cuan- do se contrae el virus. En la rueda de prensa diaria del Ejecutivo, Raab indicó ade- más que el número de nuevos contagios y muertes diarias tam- bién “ha disminuido de forma constante”. Por ley, el Gobierno británico debe reevaluar el plan de confi- namiento cada tres semanas, y desde el 23 de marzo, cuando se decretó la obligatoriedad de es- tar en casa, lo ha extendido en dos ocasiones en vista de que el número de muertos ha escalado significativamente hasta conver- tirse en el país más afectado de Europa por la pandemia. Las cifras de este jueves re- velaron que el Reino Unido contabiliza 30.615 fallecidos por Covid-19 al sumar 539 nue- vas muertes y 207.000 personas contagiadas. Raab alertó, sin embargo, de que el virus “no ha sido venci- do aún”, sigue siendo mortal e infeccioso”, por lo que instó a la población a seguir cumpliendo las medidas de confinamiento en vísperas del puente festivo de este viernes. RELAJACIÓN DEL CONFINAMIENTO A PARTIR DEL LUNES Johnson, que anunciará el domingo qué medidas se pue- den relajar a partir de la jornada siguiente, afirmó ayer que pro- cederá con “máxima precau- ción” a la hora de dar este paso para evitar una segundo pico de la enfermedad. Según informó un portavoz del despacho oficial de Downing Street, el objetivo del “premier” es guiarse “por la ciencia y los datos” y “seguir de cerca el im- pacto de suavizar las medidas de distanciamiento social”, al tiempo que no descarta volver a endurecerlas “si fuera necesario” ante un nuevo brote. Raab destacó que cualquier cambio adoptado será “modes- to, progresivo y muy cuidado- samente monitoreado”, aunque evitó confirmar si se aprobarán las medidas que apunta la pren- sa sobre autorizar la vuelta a la actividad de algunos sectores o la posibilidad de hacer deporte más de una vez al día. Los cambios que detalle Jo- hnson se referirán únicamente a Inglaterra, porque en las regio- nes de Escocia, Gales e Irlanda del Norte son los gobiernos autónomos los que decretan las medidas, que hasta ahora se han alineado con el criterio de Londres, una tendencia que el jefe del Ejecutivo desea que se mantenga. No obstante, la ministra principal escocesa, Nicola Stur- geon, ha advertido de que esta unidad podría resquebrajarse si las medidas de confinamiento se relajan demasiado en Inglaterra, ya que Escocia tiene una tasa de infección de entre 0.7 y 1, ligera- mente superior a la del resto del Reino Unido. El Gobierno está bajo pre- sión para buscar el complicado equilibrio entre frenar la pro- pagación del virus y relajar las restricciones que permitan una paulatina reactivación de la ac- tividad económica. ESPAÑA SE PREPARA PARA EL DESCONFINAMIENTO España se prepara para un alivio en las medidas de con- finamiento decretadas por el Gobierno cuando la pandemia del coronavirus, que ya ha cau- sado más de 26.000 fallecimien- tos, está en declive, mientras se mantiene la incertidumbre de cómo superar la crisis económi- ca y social que la Covid-19 está causando. Las cifras oficiales indican que la pandemia está en fase decreciente, con una reducción tanto de nuevos casos como de fallecimientos, y las regio- nes españolas se preparan para afrontar a partir del próxiwwmo lunes una nueva fase, con mayor libertad de movimientos y una reapertura controlada de la acti- vidad económica. Pero el frenazo de la econo- mía ha sido tal que todos los sectores reclaman ayudas y de- mandan un acuerdo de recons- trucción económica y social, pese a las diferencias políticas entre el Gobierno de coalición progresista y la oposición con- servadora. DECLIVE DE LA PANDEMIA Según los últimos datos ofi- ciales del Ministerio de Sanidad de este jueves, ha habido una disminución de fallecimientos (213) en las últimas 24 horas en España, aunque la cifra total alcanza 26.070, mientras que los casos registrados (con pruebas PCR) se elevan a 221.447. Según aseguró ayer el por- tavoz de Sanidad, el epidemió- logo Fernando Simón, estas cifras confirman la tendencia descendente con las “ondula- ciones típicas” de las colas de las pandemias, fase en la que “afor- tunadamente” ya se encuentra España. Sin embargo, sigue habiendo un colectivo especialmwwente golpeado por la Covid-19, el de los profesionales sanitarios, con un total 45.924 afectados, según los últimos datos aportados por los gobiernos regionales. En este sentido, Simón afir- mó que ahora mismo en los hos- pitales, donde se comienza a re- tomar la actividad ordinaria, “se deben tomar unas medidas muy estrictas para reducir los riesgos de transmisión intrahospita- laria”, porque “son un lugar de riesgo”, ya que en ellos se con- centran los casos de coronavi- rus porque la transmisión en la población es muy baja. LAS REGIONES SE PREPARAN PARA LA DESESCALADA Las regiones españolas se preparan para una nueva fase de alivio del confinamiento que comenzará el próximo lu- nes día 11 y para ello,ya han presentado al Ministerio de Sanidad, organismo que tendrá que autorizarlo, sus propuestas. Todas han pedido avan- zar en el desconfinamaiento, aunque Cataluña, una de las regiones más afectadas junto con Madrid, y Castilla y León, que tiene la tasa más alta de contagios por cada 100.000 ha- bitantes en los últimos 14 días, excluyeron de esta nueva fase a parte de su territorio. EL PRESIDENTE COLOMBIANO DECLARA NUEVA EMERGENCIA El presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, declaró este miér- coles una nueva emergencia económica por la pandemia del coronavirus que permitirá al Gobierno “atender y prote- ger las nóminas” de pequeñas y medianas empresas. “Con todo el equipo econó- mico hemos tomado la decisión de firmar una nueva emergen- cia económica en nuestro país. Hoy firmamos esta emergencia para que nosotros podamos atender nuevos efectos que se derivan para nuestro país de esta situación”, dijo Duque en su programa diario sobre las medidas del Gobierno por la pandemia. El mandatario explicó que uno de los principales objeti- vos de la decisión es subsidiar con el equivalente al 40% de un salario mínimo a los trabajado- res de empresas afectadas por la parálisis económica causada por la cuarentena que rige en el país desde el 25 de marzo. “A esas empresas que hayan visto una afectación en su fac- turación de al menos ese 20%, les vamos a garantizar ese subsidio a los trabajadores del valor equiva- lente al 40% del salario mínimo. Esta es una medida para prote- ger empleos, para darles también oxígeno a los empleadores”, deta- lló el Jefe de Estado. APLAZAMIENTO DE IMPUESTO Duque también anunció este miércoles que correrá a final de año “el segundo pago correspon- diente al impuesto de renta”, pre- visto para las próximas semanas, con el objetivo de “darle también más oxígeno de caja a esas em- presas de nuestro país: micro, pe- queñas, medianas y grandes”. “Con esto estamos atendien- do un universo muy grande de los generadores del empleo en nuestro país. Y lo hacemos por- que entendemos la urgencia, la necesidad. Esta medida se com- plementa con muchas otras que hemos tomado a lo largo de este aislamiento preventivo obligato- rio”, añadió. La cuarentena iba inicialmen- te hasta el 13 de abril, pero en vis- ta de la dificultad para controlar la pandemia, Duque la prolongó primero hasta el 27 de ese mes, luego hasta el 11 de mayo y ano- che anunció que irá hasta el 25 de este mes. “A partir del 11 de mayo y hasta el 25 de mayo, vamos a ex- tender el aislamiento preventivo obligatorio pero recuperando es- pacio de vida productiva. Vamos a darle la oportunidad a otros sectores para que también vayan dinamizando nuestra economía”, dijo Duque el martes. Según el Mandatario, entre los sectores que se reactivarán están los industriales y las ventas de au- tomotores, así como el comercio de muebles, papelerías, lavande- rías y librerías que cumplan con los protocolos sanitarios estable- cidos. Estos sectores se suman a los de la construcción y la manufac- tura, que han vuelto paulatina- mente a sus actividades desde el pasado 27 de abril. Personas participan en la hora de aplausos para el personal de salud en el hospital Chelsea y Westminster de Londres Una persona es sometida a una prueba de Covid-19 en Kecskemet, Hungría Enfermeros protestan en Long Island por las malas condiciones la- borales del gremio
  6. 6. elsiglo.com.ve6  |  DEPORTES VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Escobar se recuperó de la lesión que sufrió en la rodilla derecha Edwin Escobar vuelve a estar saludable elsiglo El lanzador Edwin Escobar se recuperó de la lesión que sufrió en la rodilla derecha, durante los entrenamientos de primavera de Estrellas de DeNa, en la Liga Japonesa de Beisbol Profesional (NPB por las siglas en inglés), informó el portal BeisbolJapones. com, citando a la agencia de noticias Kyodo. El zurdo, que no iba a estar disponible para el 20 de marzo, la fecha inicial para el comienzo del circuito asiático, formará parte del roster activo de DeNa, cuando se inicien las acciones. La pandemia del Covid-19 retrasará el inicio de la pelota japo- nesa para algún momento de finales de junio o principios de julio, si recibe el visto bueno de las autoridades y no hay peligro para los jugadores. Escobar, de 27 años de edad, encabezó la Liga Central con 74 encuentros, en los que cubrió 75.1 innings, con una excelente re- lación de K/BB (88/24), efectividad de 2.75 y WHIP de 1.11, du- rante 2019. El relevista, hijo de José Escobar y hermano de Elvis Escobar, irá a su cuarto año en Japón, tercero completo con Estrellas, luego de debutar en 2017 con Nippon Ham y ser cambiado a mediados de campaña al equipo de Yocohama, que dirige su compatriota Alex Ramírez. Escobar lanzó en las Grandes Ligas con Boston (2014) y Ari- zona (2016). Sánchez exhibió una línea ofensiva de .291/.349/.425, con 19 cua- drangulares y 97 remolcadas La Guaira cambió a Héctor Sánchez al Zulia por Jairo Pérez elsiglo Los Tiburones de La Guaira enviaron al exgrandeliga Héctor Sánchez a las Águilas del Zulia, a cambio del experimentado Jairo Pérez. Una transacción que fue oficializada ante las oficinas de la Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional el miércoles por la noche. Pérez, de 31 años de edad, inició su carrera de nueve tem- poradas en la LVBP, con Carde- nales de Lara en la 2011-2012, antes de ser cambiado al Zulia en 2017. Acumula promedios de .283/.352/.444 y suma 107 extra- bases, 37 de ellos jonrones, en 344 encuentros. “Contento de darle la bien- venida a Jairo. Es un jugador que puede batear, posee poder y experiencia en la liga”, comentó Fernando Veracierto, gerente ge- neral del club. El recién llegado ha sido un toletero de cuidado en el Estadio Universitario a lo largo de su ca- rrera. En 149 turnos, repartidos en 44 encuentros, ostenta .309 de average, .809 de OPS, seis vuelacercas y 19 remolcadas, cifras sólo por debajo de lo que ha hecho en el Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez de Barquisimeto, se- gún el portal Pelota Binaria. Pérez, un bateador derecho que puede jugar en los jardines y el infield, actuó en Ligas Meno- res con los Mellizos y los Mets, entre 2007 y 2015. Desde en- tonces ha estado viendo acción en circuitos independientes y la Liga Mexicana de Béisbol. Sánchez, de 30 años de edad, exhibió una línea ofensiva de .291/.349/.425, con 19 cuadran- gulares y 97 remolcadas, en ocho temporadas con los escualos. Su campaña más destacada fue en la 2011-2012, cuando ganó el pre- mio Novato del Año, tras ligar para .339 de promedio, con nue- ve vuelacercas y 39 remolcadas. En las Mayores, vistió los uniformes de Gigantes, Medias Blancas y Padres, a partir de 2011 hasta 2017. Bateador de las dos manos, puede desempeñarse en la receptoría, su posición na- tural, y en la inicial. “Queremos darle las gracias a Héctor por su entrega y años vis- tiendo la camisa de Tiburones”, agregó Veracierto Es el cuarto cambio que se produce durante el receso de temporada y el segundo en el que está involucrado La Guaira, que el pasado 30 de enero envió al experimentado Alberto Gon- zález a los Tigres de Aragua, por el receptor Sebastián Rivero, de 21 años de edad. Pablo López espera mejorar la consistencia y el ritmo de su mecánica Pablo López hizo tres aperturas en los juegos de exhibición de la Liga de la Toronja elsiglo La larga espera para la vuel- ta a la actividad en los parques de las Grandes Ligas, no ha sido aburrida para Pablo Ló- pez. El derecho de los Marlins se ha mantenido ocupado, tra- tando de mantener un estado físico óptimo y de no salirse del plan que estaba poniendo en marcha, cuando el complejo primaveral de Miami fue cerra- do, como el resto de las insta- laciones de pretemporada en Florida y Arizona, por la pan- demia del Covid-19. “He tratado de establecer una rutina que me mantenga en forma y al mismo tiempo que me sienta en el montículo compitiendo como si estuvie- ra en un juego, claro, la adre- nalina no es la misma pero la mentalidad es como si hubiese alguien en la caja del bateador”, explicó López a la LVBP.com, desde su residencia en Miami. “Hago dos bullpens a la sema- na y he tenido la oportunidad de trabajar con (el colombiano) Jorge Alfaro, nuestro receptor, y así mantenemos la comuni- cación, retroalimentación y química para estar en sintonía cuando nos reincorporemos. Me mantengo en contacto fre- cuentemente con el coach de pitcheo (Mel Stottlemyre), le paso vídeos de las sesiones de bullpen y así es más fácil para él ver en lo que se está traba- jando”. Durante sus prácticas sema- nales, López ha hecho énfasis en dos aspectos fundamentales para cualquier lanzador que pretenda aprovechar su talen- to y ser exitoso en las Grandes Ligas. “Más que todo trabajo en la consistencia y el ritmo de mi mecánica. En muchas ocasio- nes cuando no ejecutaba bien mis lanzamientos, era porque algo en la mecánica fallaba un poco y el brazo no era consis- tente al soltar la pelota”, señaló el joven, de 24 años de edad, originario de Cabimas. “Hago muchos ejercicios de balance para aprender bien cómo acu- mular la energía encima de la lomita, separar las manos a tiempo, luego usar las piernas y MLB planea comenzar temporada en julio elsiglo La Major League Baseball tiene planeado comenzar la temporada de 2020 en el mes de julio, teniendo el día 4 -Día de la Independencia de Esta- dos Unidos - como fecha ten- tativa debido a simbolismo pa- triótico, informó Jon Heyman. Sin embargo, Rob Manfred y la Asociación de Peloteros aún tienen cosas que afinar para decidir la fecha de inicio de la campaña. La principal preocupación de las partes tie- ne que ver con la salud de los peloteros y la posibilidad de hacer pruebas de Covid-19 de forma continua y sin restric- ciones. Aunque la liga aún tiene la esperanza de jugar en todos los estadios, aún tiene sobre la mesa hacerlo en tres ciudades, colocando el “plan burbuja” de Arizona entre las últimas pro- puestas a aprobar debido a su falta de popularidad. el tronco para que esa energía fluya y se convierta en fuerza”. López tuvo un auspicioso debut en las Mayores durante 2018. A partir de junio hizo 10 aperturas en las dejó 4.14 de efectividad. Amparado en esa actuación se ganó un lugar en la rotación de los peces en 2019 y en sus primeras 14 salidas marchaba con récord de 5-5 y un promedio de 4.23 carreras limpias, pero una lesión en el hombro lo sacó de la lomita por casi tres meses. Cuando re- gresó, y hasta el final de la tem- porada, su balance fue de 0-3, con un elevado 7.01 PCL. Desde entonces ha estado esforzándose por hacer los ajustes en los que ha estado ocupado desde el inicio de la pretemporada, además de ade- cuar sus rutinas de entrena- miento físico. “Sí, gracias a Dios estoy to- talmente recuperado y me sien- to muy bien. La lesión que sufrí el año pasado me dio la opor- tunidad de dar un paso hacia atrás y analizar muy bien la situación y encontrar las fallas que pudieron causar eso”, pre- cisó. “Hacía muchos ejercicios de fortalecimiento, pero no me concentraba tanto en ejer- cicios de flexibilidad y movili- dad, entonces ese fue el aspecto más importante que cambié de mi rutina, incorporar esos ejercicios que mantienen a las articulaciones moviéndose efi- cientemente y bajar un poco el volumen de los ejercicios de fortalecimiento para evitar la fatiga”. Cuando se cancelaron los juegos de exhibición en la Liga de la Toronja, López había rea- lizado tres inicios y su cupo entre los abridores del club -detrás del dominicano Sandy Alcántara y Caleb Smith- no estaba en riesgo, era visto como una certeza. Así que su enfo- que, más allá de las estadísticas, es mantenerse alejado de mo- lestias físicas para responder a la confianza de Miami. “Lo más importante es la salud y la durabilidad, ser ca- paz de lanzar cada cinco días y dejarlo todo en el terreno”, apuntó. “Mi meta personal era lanzar alrededor de 170 entra- das. Aunque ya que tendremos una temporada recortada, ten- dré que ajustar esa meta. Pero mantenerme sano toda la tem- porada es lo más importante”. ROJAS Y CERVELLI COMO GUÍAS Miami todavía es un equi- po en reconstrucción, con mucho talento joven. Por eso la gerencia consiguió vía agencia libre a varios juga- dores experimentados, entre ellos el receptor Francisco Cervelli, cuyo recorrido por las Mayores será de gran ayuda para brazos como los de Pablo López. “Sumamente importan- te”, soltó el tirador. “La con- fianza que uno siente cuan- do Cervelli está detrás del plato es muy grande. Es un receptor muy experimenta- do e inteligente. Se toma el tiempo para conocer a uno como lanzador y entender cómo funcionan nuestros lanzamientos y a partir de ahí se comunica con noso- tros y nos da muchas formas de seguir mejorando, es un modelo a seguir y podemos aprender mucho de él”. Miguel Rojas, que fue investido como capitán de Miami, tras el retiro de Martín Prado, es otro de los peloteros con enorme ascen- dencia en el clubhouse de Miami. “Miguel es un líder tan- to dentro del terreno como fuera de él, siempre nos está impulsando a sacar lo mejor de nosotros y trae una men- talidad y energía ganadora que impacta mucho en el vestuario, lo cual nos motiva a la hora de salir al campo y tratar de ganar el partido”. Sojotieneenlamira dirigirenlasGrandesLigas elsiglo Desde que se retiró como jugador de Grandes Ligas de manera definitiva después de la campaña del 2003, el venezola- no Luis Sojo se ha desempeña- do como instructor y capataz en ligas menores, ligas inverna- les y Clásicos Mundiales. Aho- ra, Sojo ha aceptado una nueva encomienda: dirigir a los Tigres del Licey en el béisbol invernal dominicano. Sojo, de 54 años, fue nom- brado manager de la novena felina la semana pasada, con- virtiéndose en el primer diri- gente venezolano en la historia del club. “[Dirigir] en República Do- minicana era un reto para la carrera de Luis Sojo”, expresó el caraqueño por vía telefónica. “Me agradó muchísimo, porque es un equipo que tiene más de 100 años de existencia y ser el primer venezolano, eso es algo que me llena de mucho orgullo”. A Sojo le sobra experiencia en ligas invernales. Además de haber dirigido a los Cardenales de Lara, los Navegantes del Ma- gallanes (a quienes condujo a la Serie del Caribe 2013) y los Ti- gres de Aragua en la Liga Vene- zolana de Béisbol Profesional, también ha fungido como ma- nager de los Toros de Tijuana en la Liga Mexicana de Béisbol y las Águilas de Mexicali en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico. El objetivo, señala Sojo, es el mismo en todas las ligas del Caribe. “La parte principal es ganar”, dijo Sojo. “Cuando te contratan como manager, es para que ga- nes campeonatos, no para desa- rrollar peloteros en este caso”. Sojo dice estar familiarizado con la LIDOM no solamente porque la sigue, sino porque su otro rol actual como ins- tructor del cuadro interior en el sistema de liga menor de los Yankees conlleva visitar la isla una vez al mes para trabajar con los prospectos del club. Y Sojo afirma que está bien cons- ciente de lo exigente que es la afición quisqueyana, algo que ve con buenos ojos. “El fanático que no te exija, definitivamente no es fanático”, dijo Sojo. “Todos los fanáticos quieren que tomes decisiones en beneficio del equipo”. Además de su experiencia en el béisbol invernal, Sojo di- rigió a la selección venezolana en los Clásicos Mundiales de Béisbol del 2006, 2009 y 2013 y en la actualidad es estratega de la selección de España que busca clasificar para el próximo Clásico Mundial. El torneo cla- sificatorio estaba programado para finales de marzo, pero fue postergado indefinidamente debido a la pandemia del coro- navirus. Sojo tuvo su primera pro- badita de la cueva en la finca de los Yankees de Nueva York, equipo con el que disputó sie- te de sus 13 temporadas en las Mayores como súper utility y con quienes ganó tres títulos de Serie Mundial. Además, fungió como coach de la tercera base del equipo grande del Bronx del 2005 al 2006. El sueño de Sojo es dirigir en las Mayores algún día. “Ésa es la aspiración de todo técnico”, dijo Sojo. “Cuando tú pasas a ser manager o técnico en ligas menores, obviamente el objetivo final es dirigir en Grandes Ligas.” El sueño de Sojo es dirigir en las Mayores algún día. “Ésa es la aspiración de todo técnico”, dijo Sojo. “Cuando tú pasas a ser mánager o técnico en ligas menores, obviamente el objetivo final es dirigir en Grandes Ligas.” SOJO, ANIMADOR DE TELEVISIÓN Recientemente Sojo, quien reside en el área de Tampa en la Florida, incursionó en el mundo del entretenimiento, lanzando un programa en You- Tube llamado La Estrella Invi- tada bajo su propia productora audiovisual, Sojo Productions. En dicho programa, el exliga- mayorista entrevista a figuras de Grandes Ligas y del espec- táculo. Entre los primeros invita- dos estuvieron dos ex compa- ñeros de equipo de Sojo en los Yankees, el panameño y miem- bro del Salón de la Fama Maria- no Rivera y el puertorriqueño Jorge Posada.
  7. 7. elsiglo.com.ve DEPORTES  | 7VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Ya pasaron seis años desde que Paul Gasol abandonó Los Angeles Lakers Mbappédeclarado Mbappé realizó 18 goles esta campaña máximogoleadordelaLigue1 elsiglo El delantero del París Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappé, es, por segundo año consecutivo, el máximo goleador de la liga francesa, con los 18 tantos anotados en la ya cerrada campaña 2019-20, según confirmó este jueves la Liga Profesional Francesa (LFP), resolviendo el empate a goles que mantiene con Wissam Ben Yedder, jugador del Mónaco. El número 7 del PSG ha marcado 18 goles (ninguno de pe- nalti) en 20 partidos disputados en la competición francesa esta temporada, mientras que el jugador del equipo monegasco, con el mismo número de goles, hizo 15 en acciones de juego y 3 de pena máxima, en los 26 encuentros en los que participó. Completa el podium Moussa Dembelé, tercero, jugador del Olympique de Lyon, con 16 tantos. “Como desde el inicio de su carrera, Kylian Mbappé ha reali- zado una temporada impresionante. Ha marcado 18 goles en 20 partidos, 17 de ellos como titular, y ha marcado cada 84 minutos de media dentro de la Liga”, destacó la LFP. Sus mayores apoyos para marcar fueron Neymar y Angel di Maria, que le hicieron seis pases decisivos cada uno, y en menor medida Juan Bernat, Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier y Julian Draxler. César Baena forma parte del cuerpo técnico del Orlando City VenezolanosdelaMLS retornanaentrenamientos elsiglo La Liga Mayor de Fútbol de los Estados Unidos (MLS) co- mienza a revivir su posible re- torno, luego de que este miér- coles los clubes Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City, Houston Dynamo, Inter de Miami y el Orlando City retomaran a los entrenamientos luego de casi dos meses alejados de los cam- pos. Con algunas condiciones, los jugadores del fútbol esta- dounidense podrán reincorpo- rarse de a poco a la actividad, siempre y cuando se cumplan con las medidas impuestas por la MLS, que incluyen única- mente entrenamientos al aire libre, la prohibición del acceso a instalaciones como vestua- rios y gimnasios, además de tomar la temperatura de cada jugador que se presente a en- trenar. Equipos como Dynamo, In- ter junto al elenco de Georgia militan venezolanos que tam- bién regresaron a la oficina. Uno de ellos fue el vinotinto Christian Makoun (Inter de Miami), que se reincorporó a la plantilla que marcó su es- treno en la MLS en la vigente zafra. El barinés peleará nue- vamente por un puesto en el once del club. Por su parte, en la dele- gación de Texas, el defensor Alejandro Fuenmayor y el de- lantero Ronaldo Peña de igual manera retomaron a los entre- namientos de la mano del pi- loto Tab Ramos. Ambas piezas llaneras buscan recuperar el lapso perdido. El equipo de Frank de Boer (Atlanta United) volvió a la preparación sin su máxima fi- gura, el delantero carabobeño Josef Martínez. El jugador más valioso del 2018 en el fútbol norteamericano mantiene su proceso de recuperación luego de la lesión de ligamento cru- zado anterior de su rodilla de- recha que sufrió en la primera semana del semestre ante Nas- hville FC. No solo los jugadores del patio retornan a los trabajos, también entrenadores venezo- lanos como Cesar “Guachara- ca” Baena quien actualmente funge como preparador de porteros del Orlando City, di- visa que retomó a la actividad este miércoles. En el transcurso de la pre- sente semana se irán incorpo- rando a los trabajos las diver- sas instituciones restantes del balompié del norte. Aunque no hay confirmación, el torneo espera reanudarse para el 8 de junio, según informó la MLS, esperando por la expansión de la pandemia del Covid-19 en el territorio estadounidense cuya localidad es de las más afecta- das en el mundo. Cutrone se curó del virus hace poco Fiorentinaconfirmatres nuevoscasosdecoronavirus elsiglo Tres jugadores del Fioren- tina y tres miembros del cuer- po técnico y sanitario dieron positivo por coronavirus tras los exámenes realizados pre- vios a la reanudación de los entrenamientos, informó este jueves el club florentino en un comunicado oficial. Después de que el Torino anunciara este miércoles que uno de sus futbolistas está contagiado por el coronavi- rus, este jueves se agregaron tres miembros de la plantilla del Fiorentina, cuyos nom- bres no han sido comunica- dos. “Tras los controles realiza- dos en la tarde de este miér- coles, el Fiorentina comunica que han salido tres atletas y tres miembros del cuerpo técnico y sanitario positivos por Covid 19. El club aisló a las personas afectadas”, infor- mó el Fiorentina. “Mañana (por este vier- nes) están previstos los de- más controles previos al comienzo de la actividad vo- luntaria en el campo”, agregó. El Fiorentina ya había registrado tres positivos du- rante las semanas pasadas: el argentino Germán Pezzella, el italiano Patrick Cutrone y el croata Dusan Vlahovic, quienes se habían curado a continuación. Los veinte clubes de la Se- rie A están realizando unos exámenes médicos a sus ju- gadores después de que el Gobierno concediera la po- sibilidad de entrenar, de for- ma individual, en los centros deportivos a partir del 4 de mayo. LeBronJamesyLakersretomanprácticaselviernes Practicar de nuevo no define aún el reinicio de los partidos elsiglo Los Lakers de Los Ángeles estarán entre la primera ola de equipos de la NBA que reabri- rán sus instalaciones para en- trenamientos individuales el viernes 8 de mayo, dijo Frank Vogel, pero el entrenador está tranquilo con eso. “Hay un elemento de equilibrio com- petitivo en esto y personal- mente no estoy realmente tan preocupado”, dijo Vogel en una videoconferencia con pe- riodistas el miércoles. “Creo que todavía estamos muy lejos de volver a jugar”. Los Lakers, que cuenta con el astro LeBron James, se co- municaron con la oficina del alcalde de Los Ángeles para solicitar un permiso especial para que los jugadores usen sus instalaciones de práctica antes de que la orden actual de estar en el hogar para los resi- dentes de Los Ángeles expire el 15 de mayo, dijeron fuentes a ESPN. Vogel no ofreció una fecha firme de cuando el equipo planeó que sus jugadores re- gresaran al Centro de Entre- namiento de Salud de UCLA en El Segundo. “Hay un puñado de equi- pos en la Liga que regresarán el ocho. La mayoría de ellos no lo harán”, dijo. “Seguire- mos viendo cómo progresan las cosas la próxima semana”. Los directivos de los Lakers esperan que cuando se levante el mandato en L.A. de que- darse en casa, el equipo podrá volver a abrir sus instalacio- nes de acuerdo con las direc- trices de la Liga presentadas a los 30 equipos en un memo- rando a fines de abril, dijeron las fuentes a ESPN. Los Lakers continúan comunicándose con funcionarios del gobierno local sobre el asunto. El condado de Los Ángeles anunció el miércoles que un número limitado de empresas, incluyendo floristas, juguete- rías, librerías, tiendas de ropa, tiendas de música, tiendas de artículos deportivos, conce- sionarios de automóviles y campos de golf, podrán abrir el viernes con medidas de se- guridad. La pausa de la NBA en res- puesta a la crisis Covid-19 al- canzará la marca de dos meses la próxima semana. Si bien Vogel advirtió que probablemente pasará mu- cho más tiempo antes de que la Liga pueda encontrar una manera de jugar nuevamente para concluir la temporada 2019-20, sigue siendo opti- mista de que efectivamente se producirá una resolución. “Creo que necesitamos al- gunos juegos”, dijo Vogel. “No sé si tendrían que ser juegos de temporada regular, en tér- minos de finalizar la tempo- rada. Tal vez sean juegos de exhibición, sabes a lo que me refiero, que se trate como de una especie de ensayo general o lo que sea”. “Creo que por la salud de la Liga y por la salud de todos los involucrados, cuanto más podamos esperar para nues- tra Liga y nuestros fanáticos, mejor. Así que creo que si hay una manera de llegar a los jue- gos de temporada regular, eso sería ser genial, pero la seguri- dad será la máxima prioridad. Pero lo más importante para mí es que debe haber al menos algunos juegos de exhibición”. Al entrenador le gustarían al- gunos juegos de puesta a pun- to antes de los playoffs, pues es consciente de que no debe dar a sus jugadores una carga de trabajo completa cuando se reanudan las prácticas. Creo que tenemos que encontrar ese equilibrio de impulsar su acondicionamiento sin lesio- narlos”, dijo Vogel. “Y es una gran incógnita cuando tienes jugadores que no han podido estar en la cancha de baloncesto durante tanto tiempo. Nadie ha estado realmente cerca de este tipo de situación, así que creo que todos vamos a poner nues- tras cabezas juntas, confío en gran medida en la orientación de nuestro equipo de rendi- miento deportivo, el sentido común de nuestro cuerpo téc- nico y trataré de desarrollarlos al ritmo adecuado y de encon- trar ese equilibrio”. Vogel dijo que entre los servicios de televisión de ob- servación compulsiva: “He terminado Netflix y Amazon Prime y Hulu, y ahora estoy comenzando Disney”. Des- cubrió las docuseries de ‘The Last Dance’ de Michael Jordan y los Chicago Bulls los domin- gos por la noche en ESPN, ha revisado los juegos de los Lakers de esta temporada y le ha gustado lo que ha visto. “Solo viendo las cintas, tuvi- mos un muy buen equipo”, dijo Vogel. “Tengo un equipo realmente bueno. Esperemos que todos los hábitos que construimos a lo largo de la temporada no estén muy lejos de que podamos reanudarlos”. PaulGasoldeseaquelos Lakersleretirensunúmero elsiglo Ya pasaron seis años desde que Paul Gasol abandonó Los Angeles Lakers, sin embargo sigue siendo un ícono y refe- rencia del conjunto california- no. Sigue latente la posibilidad de que el español quede in- mortalizado como otras gran- des estrellas de la NBA con su camiseta colgada en el cielo del Staples Center. En este sentido, el pivot es- pañol reconoció que sería “un honor” que le retirarán su ca- miseta Los Lakers. “Sería un privilegio estar en ese grupo. Significa mucho para mí que a los aficiona- dos les gustase ver eso. Sería algo que iría más allá de mis sueños”, aseguró Pau en una entrevista con el portal esta- dounidense Clutch Points. Gasol fue un pilar funda- mental del equipo junto a su Kobe Bryant para conseguir las últimas grandes victorias de la franquicia. El español se fue de los Lakers promediando 18,8 pun- tos, 8.6 rebotes, 3,1 asistencias y 1,8 tapones en 429 partidos. Estos números no sólo le valie- ron la popularidad y el cariño sino que lo hacen merecedor de este reconocimiento, tal como lo había sugerido Bryant antes de morir.
  8. 8. elsiglo.com.ve8  |  FARÁNDULA VIERNES | 8 | MAYO | 2020 Por modificación en su reglamento Tras superar el coronavirus Madonna donó1millónde dólaresparavacunas EFE Madonna aclaró este miércoles que padeció Covid-19 a principios de marzo, durante el final de su gira en París y que por ello tiene anticuer- pos detectados por los test del coronavirus, una noticia por la que varios medios especularon con que la cantante estaba enferma. La artista explicó esta circunstancia en una publicación de Instagram en la que también in- formó que acaba de donar 1 millón de dólares a un fondo de ayuda internacional para desarro- llar una vacuna y tratamientos contra la enfer- medad. “Cuando uno da positivo por anticuerpos significa que ha tenido el virus, lo que claramen- te me pasó cuando estuve enferma al final de mi gira en París hace más de 7 semanas”, indicó la autora de “Material Girl”. Además, Madonna, de 61 años, señaló que el resto del equipo que la acompañaba en los ensa- yos y sobre el escenario también estuvo enfermo durante ese periodo. “Todos pensamos que teníamos una gripe muy grave. Gracias a Dios, todos estamos sanos y bien ahora. ¡Espero que eso aclare las cosas para los que van demasiado deprisa! ¡El conoci- miento es poder!”, aseguró. Por su parte, esta semana Madonna fue una de las participantes en la conferencia interna- cional de donantes organizada por la Unión Eu- ropea para el desarrollo de nuevos métodos de diagnóstico, tratamientos y una vacuna univer- sal contra el coronavirus, en la que no participó Estados Unidos. RECAUDACIÓN La recaudación quedó cerca del objetivo es- perado de 8.000 millones de dólares, de los que en torno al 53% se destinará a las futuras vacu- nas, el 26% a investigar nuevas medicinas y el 20% para desarrollar test. Además de las contribuciones de Estados y de agencias internacionales, también participaron personalidades como Bill y Melinda Gates, el entrenador de fútbol portugués José Mourinho y la propia Madonna. Justo la semana anterior, la artista fue noticia porque confirmó en un video que había dado positivo a un test de anticuerpos al coronavirus y planeaba dar “un largo paseo en automóvil” en el que “bajaría las ventanas para respirar el aire con COVID-19”. Aunque se apreciaba un tono dramático e irónico en su comentario, algunos seguidores y medios calificaron de temerarias las palabras de Madonna y especularon con que estaba sufrien- do la enfermedad. Cintas nominadas al Óscar no podrán competir en los Emmy EFE Los proyectos audiovisua- les que hayan sido nominados al Óscar no podrán competir en los premios Emmy, centra- dos en la televisión, ya que la organización ha modificado sus bases para ajustarse a los cambios en la industria del en- tretenimiento forzados por el coronavirus. La decisión de los Emmy llega después de que la Acade- mia de Hollywood, organiza- dora de los Óscar, anunciase que podrán concursar cintas estrenadas directamente por televisión o internet sin haber- se proyectado en cines, clausu- rados por la pandemia, en su próxima edición. Esta circunstancia podría suponer que ciertas produc- ciones dieran con la manera de concurrir en ambos galardo- nes, especialmente en el caso de documentales. “La Academia de la Televi- sión apoya la decisión reciente tomada por la Academia de Hollywood de permitir que las películas originalmente pensa- das para su estreno en cines, pero lanzadas por ‘streaming’ o vídeo bajo demanda a causa de la pandemia puedan com- petir en los Óscar 2021”, indicó la organización en un comuni- cado. “Además de eso, la Acade- mia de la Televisión decretó en marzo que, a partir de 2021, las producciones nominadas al Óscar no serán elegibles para competir en los Emmys”, aña- dió. El cambió quedó patente en la modificación de las bases aprobada en marzo, pero des- pués del anuncio de los Óscar varios miembros expresaron sus dudas ante esta situación. Por su parte, la Academia de Hollywood ha impedido desde el inicio la circunstancia inversa: Que producciones ro- dadas para televisión se cuelen en los Óscar aprovechando las medidas temporales. En su modificación del reglamento, la organización reiteró que competirán exclu- sivamente las películas “origi- nalmente pensadas para pro- yectarse en cines” afectadas por los cierres durante la pan- demia. Mientras tanto, ambos ga- lardones mantienen sus fechas de entrega y no han actualiza- do la información al respecto. En el caso de los Óscar, pre- vistos para principios de 2021, el margen es mayor, pero los Emmy celebran su ceremonia en septiembre de este año. “No hay planes de cancelar o retrasar la gala de los Emmy del 20 de septiembre ni las de los Creative Arts Emmy del 12 y el 13 de septiembre”, explicó la Academia de la Televisión en marzo. “Mientras las directivas y mandatos estatales y naciona- les sobre la pandemia de Co- vid-19 continúen cambiando, la Academia de la Televisión y su socio para la retransmisión ABC seguirán las recomenda- ciones del Centro de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades del Departamento de Salud Pública del condado de Los Ángeles”, añadió. Aun así, se amplió el plazo para presentar candidatos has- ta el 5 de junio. Para celebrar el Día de las Madres Alejandro Fernández en concierto junto a su hijo EFE Para mostrar su solida- ridad y brindarle todo su cariño a las mujeres que se han convertido en madres, el cantante mexicano Alejandro Fernández se unirá a los con- ciertos en línea el domingo 10 de mayo para festejarlas lado de su hijo. Con una participación de su hijo Alejandro Fernández Jr., quien acaba de incur- sionar en el medio musical impulsado por su abuelo Vi- cente Fernández, el Potrillo celebrará el Día de la Madre, que se celebra el 10 de mayo en México y es muy popular, con baladas románticas y ran- cheras. “Nube viajera” y “Me dedi- qué a perderte” son algunos de los temas que no pueden faltar en el evento que Fer- nández llevará a cabo a las 17.00 horas (22.00 GMT) a través de #ChingonesUni- dosXMéxico, la plataforma musical junto a una cervecera en la que han participado ar- tistas como Ximena Sariñana y Christian Nodal. “Porque no hay día más importante en el mundo? ¡Nos vemos el próximo 10 de mayo a las 5:00 PM (22:00 GMT) en las redes para cele- brar juntos el Día de las Ma- dres!”, expresó el cantante ca- pitalino o desde su cuenta de Instagram. Recientemente Fernández había estado dando su gira “Hecho en México”, con la que promocionaba su disco homónimo, por lo que tam- poco pueden faltar sus más recientes éxitos como “Caba- llero” y “Te Olvidé”. El evento también busca impulsar el negocio local que se ha visto afectado en los tiempos de confinamiento a causa del coronavirus, cues- tión en la que Fernández se ha mostrado muy empático y activo en redes sociales, e incluso ha buscado recaudar fondos para la causa. Recientemente el cantan- te presentó “Eso y más”, una canción con la que homena- jeo a Joan Sebastian, conoci- do como El poeta del pueblo, cuyas ganancias fueron do- nadas a las fundaciones Mu- siCares Covid-19 Relief Fund en Estados Unidos y a Música México Covid-19 en México. La Roca y Emily Blunt trabajarán juntos en “Ball and Chain” EFE Dwayne Johnson y Emily Blunt, que todavía tienen pen- diente de estreno la cinta “Jungle Cruise”, ya están haciendo planes para volver a trabajar juntos en la película “Ball and Chain”, informó hoy el medio especializa- do Deadline. Se trata de una comedia sobre el subgénero de los su- perhéroes y que gira en torno a un matrimonio que adquiere poderes extraordinarios. El problema para ellos es que estas habilidades fuera de lo común solo funcionan cuan- do ambos dejan de lado sus diferencias sentimentales y sus problemas de convivencia y se proponen trabajar juntos. La película adaptará el có- mic homónimo que firmaron Scott Lobdell, Alé Garza y Ri- chard Bennett. Emily V. Gordon, que fue nominada al Óscar al mejor guion original por su traba- jo junto a Kumail Nanjiani en “The Big Sick” (2017), ha escri- to esta cinta que ahora se está ofreciendo a diferentes estudios y plataformas digitales. Johnson y Blunt, dos estre- llas con muchos pretendientes en Hollywood en la actualidad, figurarán también como pro- ductores del filme. “BALL AND CHAIN” “Ball and Chain” será el se- gundo proyecto conjunto de estos dos intérpretes tras “Jun- gle Cruise”, película de Disney dirigida por el direc- tor español Jaume Collet-Serra y que, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus que mantiene cerrados los cines de práctica- mente todo el plane- ta, tuvo que retrasar su estreno del 24 de julio de este año al 30 de julio de 2021. No es el único contratiempo por la crisis del coronavirus que ha afectado a Blunt, ya que la secuela de “A Quiet Place Part II”, una pelícu- la de terror que dirigió su ma- rido John Krasinski y que ella protagonizó, también tuvo que aplazar su lanzamiento del 18 de marzo al 4 de septiembre. Por su parte, Johnson tiene previsto de cara al futuro pre- sentar en Netflix la película de acción “Red Notice”, en donde compartirá protagonismo con otras dos figuras del máximo nivel en Hollywood: Ryan Rey- nolds y Gal Gadot. Tribunal rechazó la paternidad de Julio Iglesias EFE La sección décima de la Au- diencia Provincial de Valencia (este de España) ha revocado la sentencia dictada el pasado mes de julio por la que el Juz- gado de Primera Instancia 13 de Valencia estimó la demanda de paternidad presentada por Javier Sánchez Santos, de 44 años, contra el cantante espa- ñol Julio Iglesias. El tribunal, según consta en el pronunciamiento facili- tado por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana (Tsjcv), estimó los recursos de apelación presen- tados por el demandado y la Fiscalía al apreciar la excepción de “cosa juzgada”, sin entrar a analizar el fondo del asunto, dado que el supuesto hijo ya había promovido otras accio- nes judiciales anteriormente. El letrado Fernando Osuna, que representa al demandante, informó en un comunicado de que no comparte esta sentencia y anunció la presentación de un próximo recurso de casa- ción ante el Tribunal Supremo, y “posteriormente al Constitu- cional o el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos de Es- trasburgo si fuese necesario”. Este tribunal europeo, se- gún Osuna, “es favorable a la verdad científica -que acre- ditarían supuestamente unas pruebas de ADN aportadas a la causa por el supuesto hijo-, por encima de la cosa juzgada”. A juicio de los magistrados de la Audiencia de Valencia, la reclamación de filiación re- suelta recientemente por el Juzgado de Primera Instancia 13 de Valencia ya fue objeto de pronunciamiento judicial años atrás en el marco de otros dos procedimientos que concluye- ron con el rechazo de la pre- tensión. El primero de ellos se inició en 1991 a raíz de la demanda interpuesta por la madre de Javier Sánchez y fue tramitado también por el Juzgado de Pri- mera Instancia 13 de Valencia. Para recaudar fondos “Gollum”leerá“ElHobbit” endirectoeninternet EFE El actor británico Andy Serkis, conocido por su papel de Gollum en las adaptaciones cinematográfi- cas de las novelas de JRR Tolkien, leerá este viernes “El Hobbit” en directo por internet para recaudar fondos en el Reino Unido. El intérprete de los filmes de “El Señor de los anillos” y “El hobbit” ha asegurado que duran- te la lectura de la novela de 1937, que empezará a las 9:00 GMT del viernes, solo se detendrá para ir al baño y comer, y calcula que el evento durará entre 10 y 12 horas. Andy Serkis, de 56 años, dijo que desea transportar a los espec- tadores a “una de las mejores aven- turas de fantasía jamás escritas”, en un momento en que la gente “sufre por el aislamiento” derivado del confinamiento por la pandemia de Covid-19. El actor, que ha habilitado una página de donativos en internet, destinará los fondos recaudados con su “Hobbitathon” a NHS Cha- rities Together, conjunto de orga- nizaciones que apoyan el servicio nacional de salud, y Best Begin- nings, de apoyo a la infancia, que él mismo patrocina. Antes siquiera de empezar su hazaña, el artista había recaudado ya este jueves más de 40.000 libras (45.700 euros/49,425 dólares) en la plataforma “gofundme”, de su objetivo de 100.000 (114.300 eu- ros/123.615 dólares).

×