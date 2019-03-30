Edición impresa El Siglo 30-03-2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | B12 De lunes a domingo Bs. 10.000 16  ...
elsiglo.com.veA2  |  INFORMACIÓN LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Reducción de horarios afecta el negocio Lacuarentenahagolpeado ...
elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | A3LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Palabra de Dios Inclina, oh Jehová, tu oído, y escúchame, Porque...
elsiglo.com.veA4  |  NACIONALES LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Oposicióndenuncióladetención ilegaldedoscolaboradoresdeGuaidó Gu...
elsiglo.com.ve NACIONALES  | A5LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Informó Jorge Rodríguez Venezuelasuma129casos y3fallecidosporCovi...
elsiglo.com.veA6  |  EL MUNDO LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Trump se desdice y amplía las medidas contra Covid-19 Voluntarios ...
elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | A7LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Mientras Bolsonaro se pasea por Brasilia Contagio “alarmante” en Gu...
reportajeelsiglo.com.ve A8 30DE MARZO DE 2020 LUNES @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve El virólogo español Luis Enju...
  1. 1. elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | B12 De lunes a domingo Bs. 10.000 16  páginas   30DE MARZ0 DE 2020 LUNES PREMIO NACIONAL DE PERIODISMO | AÑO XLVIII | N° 16.320 | DEPÓSITO LEGAL PP-197301AR65 SUCESOS RubénBladeslanzacanciónparaconcienciar Capturados cuatro funcionarios con 800 litros de gasolina | B16 Se completó identificación de los nueve abatidos de San Vicente | B16 E L M U N D O EFE El coronavirus ha causado en las últimas 24 horas unos 63.000 nue- vos infectados, con lo que la cifra global de casos se eleva a 638.146, según los datos más recientes que maneja la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Las muertes totalizan 30.105 en todo el mundo. Un aumento en esta jornada de más de 3.451 decesos con respecto a la anterior. Estados Unidos ha pasado a ser el país con más víctimas del Co- vid-19, con más de 124.000 infectados y 2.000 fallecidos. Con esas cifras ha dejado atrás lo que ya parecía una pesadilla en China, que hasta ahora ha registrado cerca de 82.500 casos y 3.306 decesos, y que ahora ha pasado a ser el tercer país más afectado por el coronavirus. Según la OMS, Italia tiene 92.472 casos confirmados y 10.800 fa- llecidos, mientras que España ha contabilizado 78.797 contagiados conocidos, y el número de fallecidos es de 6.528. | A6 y A7 El coronavirus ha infectado a 638.146 personas en el mundo Soldados brasileños del Comando Conjunto Planalto realizan un operativo de desinfección en el metro de Brasilia Ante la amenaza de la pandemia, la Virgen de Suyapa, patrona de Honduras, fue montada en un helicóptero para bendecir la ciudad de Tegicugalpa Confirmados dos nuevos contagios en la región Aragua registra 16 casos de Covid-19elsiglo En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 10 nuevos conta- gios de Covid-19 en Venezuela para un total de 129 casos posi- tivos, de los cuales dos corres- ponden al estado Aragua. En la región ya se contabili- za un total de 16 casos, conso- lidando al estado Aragua como la tercera región con más con- tagios del país. Sin embargo, el gobernador Rodolfo Marco Torres informó anoche que 9 de los contagiados ya se están recuperando. Un médico de Barrio Adentro chequea a un paciente en una barriada de Caracas Las brigadas realizan despistajes en la región capital l “Tenemos 10 nuevos casos, dos en Aragua; dos en Caracas; tres en Miranda; dos en Barinas y uno en Zulia, estos dos últimos pueden estar en relación con pacientes infectados con quie- nes atraviesan la frontera”, detalló ayer el minis- tro Jorge Rodríguez. l Explicó que de los 129 infectados, seis están en unidades de cuidados intensivos; tres con insuficiencia respiratoria aguda moderada; 45 con insuficiencia respiratoria leve y 30 positivos asintomáticos.El ministro Jorge Rodríguez actualizó ayer las cifras de contagio 129 INFECTADOS ALERTA EN MARACAY CONTINÚAN VISITAS CASA POR CASATERCER FALLECIDO L A S C I F R A S l Especificó que los ca- sos están distribuidos de la siguiente manera: 87bajosupervisiónmé- dica o hospitalizados, que representan 67,5% de los contagios con- firmados; 39 se han re- cuperado (30,2%) y tres han fallecido (2,3%). l Rodríguez detalló que han notado el aumento de casos en áreas me- tropolitanas como la ciu- dad de Maracay. l Asimismo, observó que han empezado a registrar casos al norte de la ciudad capital, así como en las parroquias El Recreo y 23 de Enero, además de las zonas ya identificadas como El Cafetal, Minas de Baru- ta, El Hatillo, Prados del Este, Petare y Leoncio Martínez. Rodríguez indicó que el tercer falleci- do por el Covid-19 corresponde a un ciu- dadano diabético de 60 años, residente de la parroquia Antímano de Caracas y de oficio taxista, quien presentó síntomas a finales del pasado mes de febrero, pero en centros privados fue referido como un caso de gripe. “Presentó síntomas desde el 29 de febrero y ocurrió que sintiéndose mal acudió a centros privados y lo refieren como simple gripe, luego se presentó a uno de los hospitales (centinela) e inme- diatamente fue ingresado a las unidades de cuidado y se aplicó la prueba, Llegó en muy precarias condiciones, tuvo una falla multiforme”. AVN En los próximos días continuarán las visitas casa por casa para realizar las pesquisas y pruebas de diagnós- tico rápido para contener la propa- gación del coronavirus Covid-19, informó este domingo el vicepresi- dente sectorial de Comunicación, Turismo y Cultura, Jorge Rodríguez. “Tenemos casi 20 mil profesiona- les de la salud desplegados en todo el territorio nacional, atendiendo los casos que respondieron la encuesta Covid-19 del sistema Patria”, precisó. | A5 l Detalló que más de 15 millones de venezolanos de los casi 20 millones inscritos en la plataforma social, han respondido la encuesta para el Despistaje Ampliado y Personalizado. l En total, 15.860.765 personas que han respondido la encuesta a través de la plataforma Patria, 61.859 de ellas serán visitadas en todo el territorio nacional de acuerdo a los resultados del sondeo. l Hasta la fecha, han sido visitadas 45.667 y 3.650 han presen- tado síntomas relacionados con otras virosis, sin embargo se les está aplicando la prueba rápida, como parte de las 500 mil uni- dades de diagnóstico inmediato que arribaron este sábado pro- venientes de China.
  2. 2. elsiglo.com.veA2  |  INFORMACIÓN LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Reducción de horarios afecta el negocio Lacuarentenahagolpeado laventadepanes Los panaderos reportan ventas bajas del producto JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo El virus ha golpeado fuer- temente la comercialización de los panes, ya que las res- tricciones de horario y la poca afluencia de clientes en la calle no permiten a los panaderos generar las nece- sarias ganancias. Según comentaron en- cargados de panaderías, la clientela ha acatado como debe ser la recomendación de no salir de sus respectivas casas, además de que la esca- sez del combustible termina por reducir considerable- mente la afluencia de perso- nas en busca del pan. Toda esta situación ha provocado una disminución en cuanto a las ventas de los panes en sus diferentes pre- sentaciones, lo que repre- senta un duro golpe al nego- cio del ramo panadero. Al respecto, Eudomar Meneses destacó que “el rubro como tal está en los anaqueles, ahí están, lo que pasa es que la gente no está asistiendo al negocio por la falta de gasolina, eso hace mermar las ventas. Otras de las causas es que mucha gen- te ha acatado su resguardo en su casa, sin embargo, hay pan y estamos prestando el servicio”. Por su parte, Miguel Es- parza detalló que “las ventas han bajado un poco por las consecuencias de la cuaren- tena, no hay mucho tránsito de personas, y sucesivamen- te se va aunando la falta del transporte público, la reduc- Eudomar Meneses Miguel Esparza ción en los horarios de ven- tas y así sucesivamente”. Meneses agregó que “se pude decir que estamos ven- diendo la mitad de lo que se vendía habitualmente cuan- do estaba todo normal, sin el virus mundial; en cuanto a la materia prima, la harina ha llegado con regularidad, pero con costos algo eleva- dos y eso va generando au- mento en el producto”. Cabe destacar que aun- que los precios varían dia- riamente, el pan campesino se cotiza entre 40 y 60 mil bolívares; el pan canilla se vende entre 25 y 30 mil; el pan de Sandwinch cuesta al menos 120 mil bolívares, el pan redondo o denominado napolitano ronda los 100 mil bolívares. Los comerciantes pana- deros resaltaron que, a pesar de la restricción de los ho- rarios, mantienen abiertas las puertas de sus negocios, ofreciendo no solo el pan sino otros rubros alimenti- cios y bebidas que pueden solucionar una cena o un desayuno. Vale la pena destacar que las panaderías tienen per- miso para trabajar de lunes a sábado en horario corrido hasta las 5:00 de la tarde, mientras que los domingos es hasta las 2:00 de la tarde. IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo Las carnicerías maracaye- ras aseguran que la afluencia de personas ha bajado consi- derablemente después de que fuese declarada la alerta por el contagio del coronavirus. “La gente ahorita está con- sumiendo muy poca carne, pues la situación está dura y solo pensamos en comprar lo estrictamente necesario y más barato para ahorrar y com- prar lo que necesitamos para el coronavirus, como guantes y tapabocas”, expresó Juan Liendo, consumidor. Lucía Albarrán, dueña de una carnicería, comentó que las ventas han bajado conside- rablemente, pues la gente está comprando carne molida, que es lo que rinde, y pollo, que es lo que está más barato. “Ahorita las prioridades para los maracayeros cam- biaron, ahora compran más guantes y tapabocas que co- mida”, agregó Albarrán. Por su parte, Mariana Her- nández, cajera de una carni- cería, señaló que “al principio, cuando anunciaron el alerta de los casos por coronavirus, la gente comenzó a hacer compras nerviosas. Llegó un La carne se está vendiendo poco Poca afluencia de compradores Carniceros reportan ventas bajas en medio de la cuarentena Mariana Hernández momento en el que nos que- daba poca mercancía, pero en estos últimos días son muy pocas las personas que han comprado en cantidad”. Mientras que el carnicero Julio Serrano dijo: “La verdad es que las ventas han estado flojas, la gente ha comprado carne molida porque es la que más rinde y pollo picado, ahorita el tema del virus es lo principal”. Los precios de la carne os- cilan en: carne de primera 350 mil kg, carne de segunda 330 mil por kg, la de tercera en 210 mil y el pollo entero 195 mil el kg y el picado en 179 mil kg. JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo En medio de la crisis por el Covid-19, las farmacias de la re- gión se encuentran prácticamen- te desabastecidas de insumos relacionados con esta pandemia. En este sentido, Daniela Car- mona señaló que “el alcohol es uno de los productos que más tienen demanda, en estos días así como llegan se van, aunque te- nemos tiempo que no recibimos la mercancía, quizás por el pro- blema transporte, sin embargo, hay productos que también se venden como los antialérgicos, antigripales, estamos en espera del alcohol”. Por su parte, Leonor Martí- nez aseveró que “la existencia del alcohol es escasa en estos mo- mentos en la farmacia, las per- sonas al enterarse que hay este producto lo compra de manera rápida, es por eso que vuela de los anaqueles; estamos esperan- do la mercancía, con la situación se han tardado los pedidos”. Además, precisó que “los pro- ductos que se están expendiendo son más que todo los analgésicos, anibacteriales, antiiflamatorios”. De esta misma manera, Jaz- mín Vivas resaltó que, entre los insumos relacionados con la prevención del coronavirus, los alcoholes son los más pedidos, así como los antisépticos, por la situación de virus que se está vi- 300 bombonas son distribuidas semanalmente En el urbanismo de Arsenal LasUBChgarantizanlaventa debombonadegasdoméstico IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo Las UBCh que hacen vida en el urbanismo de Arsenal, municipio Mario Briceño Iragorry, se organizaron para garantizan el abastecimiento de gas doméstico, para las 5 mil familias aproximadas que allí viven. En esta oportunidad se realizó un operativo para 300 familias que corresponden a la UBCh Mancebo que abar- ca desde la Torre 1 hasta la 67 para un aproximado de 1200 familias en total que sema- nalmente se benefician. Jorge Ramírez, jefe de UBCh, indicó que sema- nalmente se atienden a 300 familias de ese sector con la intención de que las amas de casas tengan como pre- parar los alimentos y hervir el agua. “Este momento de cuarentena donde todos de- bemos cuidar la salud de no- sotros, de nuestros familiares y amigos, es importante ga- rantizar el gas a las familias del Arsenal”. Al mismo tiempo men- cionó que las personas deben tener los cuidados necesarios a la hora de entregar y retirar Jorge Ramírez, jefe de UBCh la bombona, es decir tapa- bocas y guantes para evitar el contagio del Convid-19. “Es muy importante que la comunidad entienda que estamos en contingencia y debemos cuidarnos, pres- tamos un servicio a la co- munidad que posiblemente por las medidas preventivas tengan un poco de retraso, pero es totalmente falso que se vaya a suspender, pues los linemientos de nuestro presidente Nicolás Maduro, gobernador Marco Torres es Voló la existencia de alcohol en las farmacias Daniela Carmona Leonor Martínez Jazmín Vivas viendo; son pocas las farmacias que tienen la existencia de estos productos”. Asimismo aseveró que “la gente en muchas oportunidades se desespera porque anda bus- atender al pueblo y eso es lo que estamos haciendo desde esta trinchera”. cando la manera de protegerse del virus y de la infección que hay en el ambiente, es por eso que llega la escasez del producto”. Importante destacar que en algunas farmacias el producto antiséptico de 50cc tiene un cos- to de 226 mil bolívares; sin em- bargo, los precios están sujetos constantemente a cambio. En las mayorías de las farmacias no hay alcohol
  3. 3. elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | A3LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Palabra de Dios Inclina, oh Jehová, tu oído, y escúchame, Porque estoy afligido y menesteroso. Guarda mi alma, porque soy piadoso; Salva tú, oh Dios mío, a tu siervo que en ti confía.Salmo 86:1,2 En Girardot Loscomedoressiguenfuncionando en las instituciones educativasJOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo El programa de alimenta- ción estudiantil está en plena labor en las distintas escuelas del municipio Girardot, con la finalidad de dar continui- dad a la labor alimentaria que se ejerce diariamente con los estudiantes de educación bá- sica y media diversificada del estado. La escuela José Antonio Maitin, ubicada en la comuni- dad de Santa Rosa, mantiene a los obreros y trabajadores del comedor en plena faena diaria para la preparación de los ali- mentos. Los representantes de dicha institución destacan la labor que vienen realizando las ma- dres procesadoras de los al- muerzos, señalando que es una buena acción por parte del Eje- cutivo nacional y de los direc- tivos de cada centro educativo. En este sentido, Alexis Mo- reno, vocero del comedor de la institución, señaló que se encuentran “laborando 4 coci- neros para garantizarle el plato de comida a los niños, en un menú variado que comprende bebidas nutritivas como la chi- Cocineros y trabajadores de los comedores escolares se mantienen activos Alexis Moreno Nakary Romero, psicóloga clí- nico Afirmó la psicóloga Nakary Romero “Esdifícilparalosvenezolanos alejarsedesuentornosocial” IRIOS MÉNDEZ | el siglo Nakary Romero, psicóloga clínico de orientación psicoa- nalista, conversó con elsiglo acerca de lo complicado que resulta para los venezolanos el hecho de cumplir con la cua- rentena y mantenerse alejados de su entorno social. Con respecto a la alerta del coronavirus, la psicóloga co- mentó que este fenómeno de la pandemia ha paralizado al mundo, ya no estamos hablan- do de una situación que com- pete a un país en particular sino al planeta Tierra. “Pienso que es un momento histórico y muy difícil, y que cada quien lo irá asumiendo de acuerdo a lo que su propia his- toria y singularidad le permita. Esto por supuesto traerá con- secuencias en varios aspectos, pero de manera particular”, comentó. Explicó que para los vene- zolanos, permanecerse en casa, siendo esta una cultura tan “sociable”, “amigable” y “chis- tosa”, es todo un reto, porque el momento actual tiene de- masiada realidad como para reírnos. “Muchos nos sentimos abrumados, consternados, preocupados pero sobretodo asustados, pues es algo total- mente desconocido y esto an- gustia”. Pero también hay que des- tacar - dijo la psicólogo- que como venezolanos amamos la vida y esto es una fortaleza que podemos ver en el acatamiento de la cuarentena total. El efecto ha sido que el número de casos no se haya elevado tanto como en otros países. Hemos acata- do las normas que se nos han impuesto para la preservación de nuestra vida y nuestra con- ducta ha sido ejemplar. Eso es algo que tenemos que recono- cer, aseveró. Indicó que nuestro país ha pasado ya por suficientes situa- ciones que nos han llevado al límite y está no es la excepción. “Hemos probado que sabemos hacer en situaciones difíciles una muestra de ello fue el apa- gón que vivimos en marzo del año pasado”. Romero recalcó: “Esta es una situación complicada, delicada y contingente. Con complicada me refiero a que es algo inédito, nuevo y como toda nueva experiencia nos trae preocupación, angustia, reacciones inesperadas e inclu- so instintivas”. Es delicada, porque está en juego nuestra vida, nuestra sa- lud, es algo que si no acatamos las normativas, pues simple- mente nos exponemos no solo nosotros sino a nuestros fami- liares, amigos, hijos, a nuestros seres más queridos. Contingente porque no es algo que elegimos vivir, es algo que sucedió y que como tal nos impacta en nuestra cotidiani- dad, nos sorprende y nos hace apelar a aspectos subjetivos de cada uno que desconocemos. ¿Qué pueden hacer los pa- dres? -Qué hacer con los hijos en una atmósfera de convivencia que pudiéramos llamar forza- da, hay unas medidas educati- vas que las escuelas han toma- do por un lado para continuar la formación de los niños, me refiero al uso de las vías digi- tales de comunicación para en- viar y corregir tareas que debe- rán ser supervisadas por ellos. Eso implica que este tiempo no es de ocio esparcimiento y “tiempo libre” sino que la for- mación y el estudio de nues- tros niños aun se mantiene, y los padres tienen una respon- sabilidad que los implica mu- cho más ahora. Pero por otro lado, que no es el estrictamente de aprendizaje escolar, cada miembro de la familia está llamado a reflexionar sobre ese rol que tiene como padre, como amigo, como profesio- nal. “Es un momento de rein- ventarse”, especificó Romero. Indicó que los padres in- ternalicen que como padres deben aprovechar este tiempo para fortalecer los lazos con nuestros hijos, más allá de al- guna dinámica específica de cómo hacer para entretenerlos, de lo que se trata es de intere- sarnos genuinamente en ellos. De conocerlos más, de aden- trarnos en sus mundos infanti- les, de interrelacionarnos más con ellos. “Creo que se ha perdido un poco el norte del saber hacer naturalmente con los hijos, del compartir con ellos. Esta- mos tan metidos últimamente en lo acelerado de la vida, en los métodos comprobados de crianza, en nuestros teléfonos inteligente, nuestros trabajos, que nos hemos alejado de en- tablar verdaderas relaciones con nuestros hijos”. El llamado es para que to- dos aprovechemos el tiempo y hagamos lo necesario para no desmayar y sacar todo lo po- sitivo de la situación que esta- mos viviendo. Reforzando las medidas contra el Covid-19 Realizado plan de desinfección a centros de salud en Linares Alcántara IRIOS MÉNDEZ | el siglo Para dar continuidad a las medidas de prevención del contagio del coronavirus en municipio Linares Alcántara, el alcalde Alexis Zamora ini- ció el Plan de Desinfección mediante el cual se busca brindar resguardo y protec- ción al pueblo linarenses. “Estuvimos desarrollando esta extraordinaria jornada junto a héroes y heroínas que han estado a tiempo comple- to trabajando por el pueblo, con un desprendimiento ad- mirable. Hombres y mujeres de Protección Civil regional y municipal, médicos, médi- cas, personal de enfermería, efectivos de seguridad, todos venceremos al Covid-19”, des- tacó. Zamora señaló que entre centros de salud que fueron atendidos con la desinfecta- ción se encuentran CDI Para- paral ASIC “Luisa Cáceres de Arismendi”, CDI 12 de Octu- bre ASIC “Solidaridad Social”, Ambulatorio Santa Rita ASIC “Solidaridad Social”, Ambu- latorio tipo II Francisco de PA hace la supervisión en comercios, vías y comunidades Hasta la 1:00 de la tarde está permitido la circulación de personas y carros en Sucre cha, y alimentos balanceados”. Y “tenemos existencia de comida, de la cual fuimos do- tados este mes de marzo, con eso estamos solventando la si- tuación y garantizando el plato servido a los estudiantes”, aña- dió. El cocinero enfatizó que “los representantes colaboran con la donación de aliños, ya que el comedor no cuenta con esos rubros de manera conti- nua”. Asimismo, Nacary Martí- nez aseveró que “es una gran ayuda, ya que a veces no tene- mos que darle a los niños en la casa ellos se contentan cuando les llevo la comida; esto es en tiempos de contingencia es un soporte para las familias”. Los trabajadores y cocine- ros de las escuelas de la juris- dicción están trabajando con sus respectivas protecciones y respetando todas y cada unas de las normas que han imple- mentado para evitar el contac- to directo y cercano con otras personas; por este motivo los representantes también deben llegar a las puertas de la ins- titución con sus respectivos tapabocas, guantes, para el res- pectivo retiro de las comidas. Alcalde Alexis Zamora junto al personal que realizó la jornada Plan de desinfección a centros de salud Miranda, Centro Clínico La Morita (CCUM), entre otros. “Estuvimos recorriendo los centros asistenciales de las pa- rroquias Santa Rita, Francisco de Miranda y Monseñor Feli- ciano González”, detalló. “Estamos dando cumpli- miento al protocolo sanitario orientado por el presiden- te Nicolás Maduro, en esta cuarentena social y colectiva a propósito de romper la ca- dena de transmisión del Co- vid-19, en el municipio Fran- cisco Linares Alcántara, se llevó a cabo el Plan de Desin- fección de los centros de salud centinelas y nosocomios de la localidad”, enfatizó el alcalde de Linares Alcántara. Finalmente, Zamora hizo un llamado a la población a cumplir con las medidas de prevención e higiene en el ho- gar, así como a la hora de salir de casa por estricta necesidad. “El uso obligatorio del tapa- bocas, lavarse las manos con frecuencia, no tocarse ojos, nariz, ni boca, son fundamen- tales para la prevención del virus”, señaló. Funcionarios de PA desplegados en Cagua Mientras están en casa Estudiantesuniversitarios avanzanensusclasesacadémicas Profesor Luis Escalona JOSÉ CARPIO G | elsiglo La educación superior no ha detenido sus progresos pedagógi- cos a pesar de no estar asistiendo de manera presencial en sus res- pectivas casas de estudios. Y en este sentido, los alumnos de la UPEL El Mácaro en el muni- cipio Santiago Mariño, apuestan a las herramientas tecnológicas. Al respecto, Luis Escalona, docente, destacó que “entre los profesores y los alumnos se ha im- plementado el uso de los correos electrónicos, la redes sociales y todos las aplicaciones del los telé- fonos de manera de comunicación y contacto directo”. El profesor resaltó que “las cla- ses generalmente se hacen en tiem- pos de sincronización, es decir, se abre chat a una hora específica y se imparten las clases y las indicacio- nes correspondientes en cuanto a la materia que en ese momento se está dando. Los alumnos de igual manera entregan por la misma vía las asignaciones”. En el mismo orden de ideas, Es- calona aseveró que la emergencia que produjo la pandemia obligó a desarrollar técnicas y herramientas para el avance de los bachilleres que, de por sí estaban recibiendo clases a medias por la situación en que se encuentra el Pedagógico Rural en cuanto a la inseguridad. El educador comentó que “to- dos y cada uno de los docentes es- tán abocados y centralizados al uso de la tecnología, a pesar de algunas limitaciones que se presentan en el país con lo que se refiere al tema de la luz, la intermitencia del servicio de Internet que no llega en todas partes igual, pone en momentos en apuros alguna de las clases”. Por otra parte, destacó la im- portancia que tiene para el sector educativo en todos los niveles el buen funcionamiento de las redes tecnológicas y los servicios de elec- tricidad en algunas regiones del país que sufren estos estragos, para que las clases virtuales lleguen a la comunidad estudiantil sin ningún problema. “El Ejecutivo nacional debe ga- rantizar el servicio de la luz, Inter- net, en los sectores vulnerables, allí también hay jóvenes estudiantes que sufren estas realidades, es bien sabido que la proporción de los teléfonos inteligentes se ha incre- mentado, casi todas las personas manejan las tecnologías el desgas- tes de los megas, las rentas de los dispositivo es también un tema de discusión”. Alabó el esfuerzo diario que hace la parte profesoral para po- der sobrellevar la crisis y mantener una comunicación continua con los estudiantes+; y “en función a esto se tendrá que hacer los ajustes correspondientes para la amplia- ción nuevamente de periodo aca- démico, las autoridades rectorales están haciendo lo correspondiente en función de cómo darle la vuelta a este accidentado periodo acadé- mico, que si bien no cumplía unas condiciones favorables ahora hay que trabajar por el bienestar del estudiante”. IRIOS MÉNDEZ | el siglo Hasta la 1:00 de la tarde está permitido que los habitantes del municipio Sucre, estén en las calles para realizar sus com- pras de alimento, así como de los artículos de aseo personal. Esta medida se está aplicando a través de un decreto munici- pal, para evitar el contagio por coronavirus. Así lo dio a conocer el co- misionado agregado Andrés Adalfio, jefe de Región Centro Sur, quien indicó que cum- pliendo las directrices del go- bernador Marco Torres y del general de División José Vi- loria Romero, director gene- ral de la Policía Estadal, se ha desplegado un personal por el casco central de Cagua en compañía de PoliSucre, donde se controlan los comercios que venden comida seca y en aque- llos que venden comida para llevar, en cuanto a las medidas de salubridad. Detalló el funcionario po- licial que todas las personas que transiten en casco central y en las comunidades de Sucre, deben hacerlo con sus respec- tivos tapabocas y guantes. “En el caso puntual de los estableci- mientos estamos vigilando que además del tapabocas y guan- tes a las personas se les aplique alcohol en la entrada y salida de los comercios, pues el virus puede estar en cualquier parte”, enfatizó Adalfio. ORIENTACIÓN EN LAS COMUNIDADES Siguiendo el mismo orden de ideas, Adalfio señaló que en cuanto a las comunidades se es- tán haciendo un despliegue de orientación para que las perso- nas se mantengan dentro de sus viviendas y alejados de los es- pacios deportivos y recreativos como las plazas y calles. “Es importante que las per- sonas entiendan que debemos cumplir las normas de higiene y evitar la propagación del co- ronavirus. Aquellas personas que encontramos en la calle le damos una charla de orienta- ción acerca de las graves con- secuencias de contagiarse con coronavirus”.
  4. 4. elsiglo.com.veA4  |  NACIONALES LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Oposicióndenuncióladetención ilegaldedoscolaboradoresdeGuaidó Guaidó señaló en su cuenta de Twitter que:“deshonra perseguir a quienes defienden la libertad” EFE La oposición venezolana denunció este domingo la de- tención ilegal de dos cercanos colaboradores del jefe del Parla- mento, Juan Guaidó, y responsa- bilizó al presidente Nicolás Ma- duro por “la integridad física” de estos trabajadores, cuyo paradero se desconoce por el momento. “Grupos armados de la dicta- dura llegaron a la residencia de Rafael Rico, miembro del equipo (de) Juan Guaidó. Secuestraron a dos trabajadores: Rómulo García y Víctor Silio”, dijo el centro de comunicaciones de Guaidó en Twitter. El propio Rico dijo luego en un video difundido en las redes sociales que el suceso, que califi- có como un “secuestro”, ocurrió la mañana de este domingo en un sector residencial de Caracas. “Nicolás Maduro y los usur- padores son responsables de su integridad física”, dijo el joven en el material. En un video que colgó en Twitter el mismo centro de co- municaciones se aprecia a un hombre forzar a otro a ingresar a una camioneta, para luego es- capar en una motocicleta que era conducida por otro. No se aprecia a nadie con uniformes de las fuerzas de se- guridad de Venezuela. Tampoco vehículos oficiales. Silio había sido agredido a finales de febrero pasado por miembros de los llamados colec- tivos chavistas -que la oposición asegura son paramilitares arma- dos- cuando estos robaron el ve- hículo de un diputado opositor en el estado de Lara. En tanto que Guaidó, a quien casi 60 países reconocen como presidente encargado de Vene- zuela, reaccionó en Twitter a la noticia y señaló que “deshonra perseguir a quienes defienden la libertad”, en referencia a estos dos colaboradores que, trascen- dió, hacen parte de su equipo de seguridad. “Funcionarios honestos, la oportunidad: Gobierno de emer- gencia. Es minoría quien está acusada de narcoterrorismo y violación de derechos humanos. No sean cómplices del régimen agonizante”, agregó en referencia a la propuesta que lanzó la vís- pera a las fuerzas del país para la conformación de una nueva ad- ministración amplia sin Maduro. Mensaje xenófobo y con amenaza en la casa de la madre de la dipu- tada Maga Martínez, en El Tigre “La Furia Bolivariana”dejó graffitis en casas ANdenuncióamedrentamiento ypersecuciónadiputados Caracas Este domingo se denuncia- ron en redes sociales, las accio- nes de la denominada “Furia Bolivariana”, contra los hoga- res de diputados a la Asamblea Nacional y sus familiares, así como dirigentes políticos de oposición en varios estados de Venezuela. “Denunciamos el amedren- tamiento y persecución del régimen a los diputados de la #AsambleaVE, a quienes fue- ron violentadas las fachadas de sus hogares con graffitis firma- dos por La Furia Bolivariana”, informó en twitter la cuenta @ PresidenciaVE. En el estado Lara, fueron reportados graffitis en las casas de la diputada Bolivia Suárez, el exgobernador Orlando Fernán- dez Medina y el exalcalde de Iribarren, Alfredo Ramos. En otros estados, los men- sajes fueron acompañados de insultos y amenazas, mientras que sedes de partidos políticos, como la de Vente Venezuela en Anzoategui, también fueron manchadas. Finalizó el Centro de Co- municación Nacional, diciendo que “los diputados Karim Vera, Bolivia Suárez, Carlos Miche- langeli, Héctor Cordero y Laris- sa González continúan firmes en la lucha por la libertad y la democracia de Venezuela”.Recomienda Juan Pablo Olalquiaga Tomar medidas urgentes para evitar mayor deterioro de la economía Olalquiaga reiteró que Vene- zuela sí tiene opciones factibles para sostener la operatividad de las empresas durante esta crisis epidémica Caracas Tomar medidas urgentes, como lo hacen otros países del mundo, para evitar que la eco- nomía nacional se deteriore aun más, con el consiguiente desabastecimiento y pérdida de empleos, propone Juan Pa- blo Olalquiaga, vicepresidente de la Asociación de Industria- les Latinoamericanos (AILA), ante la paralización forzosa de la mayor parte de las empresas del país, como consecuencia de la crisis generada por el corona- virus. Estima que el coronavirus no toma a Venezuela por sor- presa, pero sí la encuentra en una situación de extrema fra- gilidad. El país no sólo tiene carencias de insumos médicos y servicios hospitalarios, sino también escasean el agua y el jabón, factores fundamentales para evitar la propagación del peligroso virus. Adicionalmen- te, la información emitida por el Estado es de dudosa credibi- lidad, como consecuencia de la manipulación demagógica que éste ha hecho de ella durante años - lo cual contribuye a un altísimo nivel de desconfian- za por parte de los ciudadanos para con su propio Estado. Advierte que el régimen de facto ha menospreciado la vida humana, llevando a la sociedad a la mayor contracción econó- mica de la historia para un país que no haya estado en guerra. Cabe preguntarse, ¿es este el Estado que velará por que el coronavirus no cause muertes? Las muertes del coronavirus pueden venir en forma biológi- ca, para aquellos que estén in- fectados, o mediante la pérdida de trabajo, para aquellos que queden desempleados. Olalquiaga manifestó que ante este segundo riesgo, otros países que están pasando por la misma emergencia gigantesca toman medidas para mantener a flote sus economías. “Estados Unidos, con la declaración de emergencia, pudo acceder a un paquete de 50 millardos de dó- lares para sostener a sus empre- sas. Más allá de esto, el Banco de la Reserva Federal redujo casi a cero las tasas de interés y comenzó un programa de compra de bonos denominado Quantitative Easing, o Expan- sión Cuantitativa, con el objeti- vo de aumentar la cantidad de dinero circulando en la calle”. También Italia, que sufre una contracción del 7,5% de su Producto Interno Bruto -la más aguda que ha enfrentado desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial-, creó un paquete de 28 millar- dos de dólares para compensar a las empresas cuyos ingresos están disminuyendo o se han detenido, de manera que éstas puedan sostener a sus traba- jadores en el curso de esta cri- sis. Asimismo, ha financiado a los bancos italianos para que suspendan temporalmente las obligaciones de pago de hipote- cas a los deudores, por un tiem- po aún no determinado. LA SITUACIÓN DE VENEZUELA “¿Y qué puede hacer Ve- nezuela, que ha destruido sus herramientas de política mo- netaria para compensar los in- suficientes ingresos fiscales del gobierno con financiamiento monetario, desencadenando la hiperinflación? ¿Qué puede hacer, luego de haber destruido al sistema bancario como inter- mediario entre ahorros y cré- ditos con la institución de un desproporcionado encaje mar- ginal? Desgraciadamente, en Venezuela la primera respuesta de política macroeconómica a la pandemia ha sido aumentar el valor de la unidad tributaria, con lo cual crece la carga im- positiva de las empresas y los hogares - todo lo contrario de los demás países”, advierte Olal- quiaga. No obstante, a pesar de esto, el país tiene aún dos opciones abiertas para que el impacto económico del virus no co- bre más vidas que su impacto biológico. “La primera es una flexibilización del (ya muy as- fixiante) régimen tributario: se debe permitir un aplazamiento del pago de impuestos de todo tipo, para que las empresas dis- pongan de fondos para pagar a sus trabajadores. Obligaciones tributarias como el impuesto al valor agregado (IVA) y sus retenciones, o el impuesto so- bre la renta y sus anticipos, así como impuestos de la Ley de Drogas y de la Ley de Ciencia y Tecnología succionan fondos indispensables para que las em- presas puedan sobrevivir mien- tras están detenidas. También se puede flexibilizar el pago de impuestos municipales, que por su cuantía significan ero- gaciones multimillonarias del menguado flujo de caja de las empresas”. La segunda medida que Ve- nezuela puede aplicar, consiste en relajar el encaje marginal de las reservas bancarias, para que las instituciones financie- ras puedan extender créditos de bajo costo y largo plazo a las empresas. Con estos créditos, las compañías podrían hacer frente a los pagos de nóminas, así como a los pagos de arran- que que tendrán que realizar cuando vuelvan a retomar sus ya muy disminuidos niveles de actividad. “Recordemos que, antes de esta paralización, causada por el coronavirus, las empresas industriales sufrían ya de una intensa caída de sus operaciones, significando ello un proceso de descapitaliza- ción y empobrecimiento em- presarial”. Olalquiaga reiteró que Vene- zuela sí tiene opciones factibles para sostener la operatividad de las empresas durante esta crisis epidémica, y evitar los despi- dos, el mayor desempleo y el mayor desabastecimiento que van a seguir a la quiebra de em- presas. “La verdadera pregunta es, ¿están dispuestas las autori- dades económicas de facto a to- mar estas acciones en beneficio de la vida de los venezolanos?”. Rosneftseva,peroRusiasefortalece en sector petrolero venezolano Caracas La petrolera estatal rusa Rosneft anunció el sábado 28 de marzo el cese de sus acti- vidades en Venezuela, donde el grupo estaba muy presente, a causa de la amenaza de san- ciones estadounidenses. Pero, más allá de lo que pa- reciera una herida artera a la golpeada industria petrolera venezolana, se traduce en un reposicionamiento de Rusia en el negocio petrolero vene- zolano. Ello implicaría que el go- bierno ruso seguiría siendo un aliado clave de Caracas. Rosneft había sido someti- do en los últimos meses a san- ciones y amenazas de Wash- ington a causa de su actividad en Venezuela. En febrero, el gobierno es- tadounidense anunció sancio- nes contra una de sus filiales a causa de su presencia en ese país. Rusia y Venezuela habían acordado en agosto pasado desarrollar la explotación de dos yacimientos de gas en el Caribe, ante las costas del estado de Sucre (este). Las inversiones de Rosneft en Ve- nezuela las dirigía personal- mente su patrón, Igor Sechin, muy cercano a Vladimir Pu- tin. Rusia es, junto a China y Cuba, uno de los principales apoyos del socialista Nicolás Maduro. Moscú es el segundo acree- dor de Caracas y una parte de la deuda venezolana es reem- bolsada en hidrocarburos, se- gún acuerdos entre Rosneft y la compañía nacional venezo- lana, Pdvsa. Maduro fue acusado el jue- ves de “narcoterrorismo” por Washington, que ofreció 15 millones de dólares de recom- pensa por su detención. Las acusaciones implican un aumento de la presión contra el mandatario venezo- lano, cuya reelección en 2018 fue considerada fraudulenta por más de medio centenar de países, con Estados Unidos a la cabeza. Venezuela se enfrenta ade- más a un panorama petrolero internacional desolador por la caída imparable del precio del crudo, y en los últimos meses, por la pelea entre Rusia y Ara- bia Saudita, el principal socio de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP). Tras años de falta de in- versión, malos negocios y co- rrupción, la producción de la petrolera estatal Pdvsa cayó a pique y está en los niveles de mediados de los años 40. Estados Unidos dejó de ser cliente, y Pdvsa se ha vis- to obligada a reducir aún más sus precios. Venezuela producía en 2008 unos 3,2 millones de barriles por día. En febrero reportó a la OPEP una pro- ducción de 865.000 barriles diarios. Según Leonardo Buniak Reducirelencajepermitiráala bancafinanciaralasempresas Leonardo Buniak, economista y calificador de riesgo bancario Caracas La reducción del encaje banca- rio debe ser una decisión priorita- ria, por cuanto permitiría que los bancos pudieran dotar a las empre- sas de recursos para adquirir mate- rias primas e insumos para produ- cir bienes y servicios, pero a la vez permitiría financiar al crédito al consumo, de acuerdo con el crite- rio del economista y calificador de riesgo bancario, Leonardo Buniak. Precisó que en el momento en que se libere el encaje legal, se van a liberar recursos a la banca, no tie- ne que hacer emisión monetaria de orden fiscal, advirtiendo que con el encaje bancario el crédito quedó li- teralmente extinguido, señalando que hoy la cartera de créditos que era en el año 90 era de US$ 42.000 millones de dólares, para el 2017 bajó a US$ 12.000 millones, que se redujo US$ 900 millones en el 2018 y en este momento apenas son 159 millones de dólares. “Hoy la banca venezolana tiene la cartera de crédito más baja de toda la América Latina, incluso por debajo de Haití, porque la in- termediación crediticia, pasó de que por cada 100 bolívares deposi- tados,sedestinabael60%enlosúl- timos 30 años a dar financiamien- to, lo cual se redujo apenas a 17% y en el caso de la banca pública está por debajo del 5%, porque el encaje legal es 100%”. Insistió en que bajar el encaje es fundamental, porque va a permitir que los usuarios puedan acudir a los bancos a retirar su dinero, pero a la vez financiar la actividad cre- diticia, permitiendo a las empresas tener flujo financiero para capital de trabajo y poder pagar sus costos de producción que incluye sueldos y salarios y la compra de materias primas para producir alimentos, medicinas y todo lo que se está pi- diendo en estos momentos de cri- sis económica. “Pero además podrán los ban- cos financiar el crédito al consumo, que en algún momento llegó a re- presentar el 20% de toda la cartera de crédito en Venezuela. Proponen cinco medidas económicas y logísticas para atender emergencia nacional Caracas Cinco medidas económicas y logísticas inmediatas, para aten- der la emergencia nacional ante la pandemia del coronavirus (Co- vid-19), que afecta a Venezuela y al mundo, propone al Ejecutivo nacional, el analista económico y político, Tomás Socías López. Socias recomienda flexibili- zar compromisos tributarios que, ante la contingencia, faciliten la operatividad de los sectores pro- ductivos, como es el caso de la prórroga de por lo menos 60 días del pago del Impuesto sobre la Renta (ISLR), cuando se necesita esa liquidez para subsistir, pagar al personal y “no hay ventas ni ingre- sos en las empresas”; la suspensión del impuesto sugerido entre 5% y 25%, a las transacciones en divisas en efectivo, ya que esto encarecería la moneda y más con la ausencia del efectivo en bolívares y la reduc- ción del encaje legal a 80% o me- nos, asegurando que esta medida ha reducido el crédito y la produc- ción en el país, “lo que se necesita en estos momentos son créditos de empresariales y personales de inmediato, para ganar tiempo ante la crisis”. Una cuarta medida recomien- da la necesaria la coordinación entre las empresas, con las Fuerzas Armadas y los organismos de se- guridad, para la libre circulación de empleados y trabajadores de las áreas de alimentos y salud entre las “Áreas Prioritarias del Decreto” y crear un comando de coordinación con el Presidente de la República, los Ministros del Gabinete y Go- bernador en cada Estado Regional- mente y los Sectores Productivos del País, como quinto aspecto a considerar. SocíasLópezhizounllamadoal Ejecutivo, para “que no trate de en- frentar y manejar solo la coyuntura de salud que se ha generado, como lamentablemente ha ocurrido en otras oportunidades, sin la parti- cipación de los líderes y sectores productivos”. AUSENTISMO LABORALCRECIENTE Por otra parte, señala que hoy existe al menos 40% de inasistencia de trabajadores y empleados, quie- nes señalan que hay muchas difi- cultades para tomar el transporte público o privado para transitar, o la existencia de trabas, por las di- versas alcabalas, falta de gasolina; esto debido a que no existen ins- trucciones claras y las estaciones de gasolina, ahora han sido con prio- ridad, al personal o transportistas de las áreas prioritarias, agregando que como consecuencia del ausen- tismo laboral, se están presentando dificultades de movilización hacia y desde las fábricas, distribuidoras, transportistas, almacenes, comer- cios, panaderías, farmacias, bo- degas, supermercados, puertos y aduanas, entre otras empresas de alimentos y medicinas. Socías López propone a las au- toridades ante el ausentismo cre- ciente, aceptar el carnet, constancia de la empresa o cualquier creden- cial de estos sectores, para garanti- zar los traslados y movilizaciones, ya en muchos casos los devuelven discrecionalmente,ynohaytiempo en la emergencia de emitir miles de salvoconductos. Advirtió, que lo que está en jue- goesevitarelnerviosismoenlapo- blaciónyqueesimportante“queno falten productos, ni la gasolina a los sectores señalados”, porque la pala- braclaveademásdelasaludyevitar infectarse, “es el abastecimiento del país, base de la estabilidad social”. PUERTOSY ADUANAS Socías López, declaró que los puertos y aduanas deben activar- se para eliminar trámites y buro- cracias en los procesos del sector productivo, en un gran operativo, con facilidades legales, cambios, reducción de aranceles, coordi- nación de compras en el exterior, buques y descargas, para recibir los repuestos, materias primas y las importaciones que sean nece- sarias para complementar la pro- ducción nacional. Propuso que la llegada y des- pachodelamercancíadelospuer- tos, a las fábricas y empresas, debe ser acompañada de una logística militar, para que esos repuestos, materias primas o importaciones que se realicen, lleguen a su desti- no antes que se agoten las existen- cias en los mercados Socías López propone al presi- dente Maduro, reducir los minis- terios, el gasto público, e insistió en estudiar con el sector produc- tivo la situación a largo plazo, para estimular la producción, decidir qué importar en los próximos 60 días de crisis de salud.
  5. 5. elsiglo.com.ve NACIONALES  | A5LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Informó Jorge Rodríguez Venezuelasuma129casos y3fallecidosporCovid-19 Rodríguez detalló que han notado el aumento de casos en áreas metropolitanas como la ciudad de Maracay AVN En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 10 nuevos conta- gios de Covid-19 en Venezuela para un total de 129 casos po- sitivos, informó este domin- go el vicepresidente sectorial de Comunicación, Turismo y Cultura, Jorge Rodríguez, en declaraciones desde el Palacio de Miraflores, Caracas. “Tenemos 10 nuevos casos, dos en Aragua; dos en Cara- cas; tres en Miranda; dos en Barinas y uno en Zulia, estos dos (últimos) pueden estar en relación con pacientes infecta- dos con quienes atraviesan la frontera, eso tiene importancia los efectos del control de la epi- demia”, puntualizó. Explicó que de los 129 in- fectados, seis están en unida- des de cuidados intensivos; tres con insuficiencia respira- toria aguda moderada; 45 con insuficiencia respiratoria leve y 30 positivos asintomáticos. Especificó que los casos es- tán distribuidos de la siguiente manera: 87 bajo supervisión médica o hospitalizados, que representan 67,5% de los con- tagios confirmados; 39 se han recuperado (30,2%) y tres han fallecido (2,3%). Rodríguez detalló que han notado el aumento de casos en áreas metropolitanas como la ciudad de Maracay, estado Aragua. Asimismo, observó que han empezado a registrar casos al norte de la ciudad capital, así como en las parroquias El Re- creo y 23 de Enero, además de las zonas ya identificadas como El Cafetal, Minas de Baruta, El Hatillo, Prados del Este, Petare y Leoncio Martínez. Rodríguez indicó que el ter- cer fallecido por el Covid-19 corresponde a un ciudadano diabético de 60 años, residen- te de la parroquia Antímano de Caracas y de oficio taxista, quien presentó síntomas a fi- nales del pasado mes de febre- ro, pero en centros privados fue referido como un caso de gripe. “Presentó síntomas des- de el 29 de febrero y ocurrió que sintiéndose mal acudió a centros privados y los refieren como simple gripe, luego se presentó a uno de los hospi- tales (centinela) e inmediata- mente fue ingresado a las uni- dades de cuidado y se aplicó la prueba, Llegó en muy pre- carias condiciones, tuvo una falla multiforme”, subrayó el vicepresidente sectorial, quien acotó que están contactando a todo el círculo de personas que estuvieron en su cercanía ante la posibilidad de que haya con- taminado a otras. Señaló que la gran mayo- ría de los casos lo constituyen personas entre 20 y 55 años de edad. ACATAR CUARENTENA Rodríguez reiteró el llama- do a toda la población del país a seguir cumpliendo con disci- plina la cuarentena social y co- lectiva para frenar el brote del coronavirus Covid-19. “La cuarentena es el único mecanismo que está determi- nado y funciona para aplanar la curva de infección”, remarcó Rodríguez este domingo, en declaraciones desde el Palacio de Miraflores, Caracas. Ratificó que Venezuela cuenta con las pruebas sufi- cientes para atender a cual- quier paciente que presente síntomas o sea sospechoso de Covid-19. “Al día de hoy -domingo- de no haber tomado las medidas dictadas por el presidente Ni- colás Maduro, existiría una cantidad de casos entre los 13 mil y 14 mil personas infecta- das”, aseveró. Desde el pasado 16 de marzo, el presidente Maduro decretó la cuarentena social para prevenir la propagación del virus en Venezuela, que en las últimas 24 horas registra 10 nuevos casos del Covid-19 para un total de 129 pacientes positivos y 3 fallecidos, infor- mó el vicepresidente sectorial. VISITAS CASA POR CASA En los próximos días conti- nuarán las visitas casa por casa para realizar las pesquisas y pruebas de diagnóstico rápido para contener la propagación del coronavirus Covid-19, in- formó el vicepresidente secto- rial de Comunicación, Turis- mo y Cultura, Jorge Rodríguez. “Tenemos casi 20 mil pro- fesionales de la salud desple- gados en todo el territorio nacional, atendiendo los casos que respondieron la encuesta Covid-19 del sistema Patria”, precisó. Detalló que más de 15 mi- llones de venezolanos de los casi 20 millones inscritos en el la plataforma social, han respondido la encuesta para el Despistaje Ampliado y Perso- nalizado. En total, 15.860.765 per- sonas que han respondido la encuesta a través de la plata- forma Patria, 61.859 de ellas será visitadas en todo el terri- torio nacional de acuerdo a los resultados del sondeo. Hasta la fecha, han sido vi- sitada 45.667 y 3.650 han pre- sentado síntomas relacionadas con otras virosis, sin embargo se les está aplicando la prueba rápida, como parte de las 500 mil unidades de diagnóstico inmediato que arribaron este sábado provenientes de China. Resaltó que el Gobierno nacional ha mantenido la aten- ción, acuciosidad y respeto a los protocolos establecidos por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ante la emergen- cia sanitaria global, y destacó que Venezuela tiene asesoría de expertos de la República Popular China quien trabajan junto a los especialistas del país. De igual forma, señaló que están aplicando este método de prueba a todos los habitan- tes del Archipiélago de Los Ro- ques y a todos los que ingresen por la frontera con Colombia. Cabello señaló que el Gobierno colombiano pretendía ocultar la in- formación del decomiso de las armas Señaló Diosdado Cabello Gobierno colombiano es cómplice de planes de Alcalá Cordones AVN El Gobierno colombiano es cómplice de los planes que tenía Clíver Alcalá Cordones, desertor de la Fuerza Ar- mada Nacional Bolivariana (FANB), para atacar a sitios de interés y autoridades en Venezuela, señaló el primer vicepresidente del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezue- la (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello. Su señalamiento lo hizo en referencia al nuevo plan terrorista orquestado desde los gobiernos de Estados Uni- dos (EEUU) y de Colombia denunciados por el Ejecutivo nacional esta semana y que tenía como objetivo el asesi- nato de altos funcionarios ve- nezolanos, entre ellos el Pre- sidente de la República. Alcalá Cordones fue con- tratado por los gobiernos de EEUU, de Colombia y el di- putado de la ultraderecha ve- nezolana Juan Guaidó. El también presidente de la Asamblea Nacional Consti- tuyente (ANC) recalcó que la administración del presidente colombiano, Iván Duque, pre- tendía ocultar la información del decomiso de las armas que iban a ser introducidas al país para generar los hechos de violencia. En este sentido, resaltó que el gobierno neogranadino además de ocultar esta infor- mación, devolvería a Alcalá Cordones y su grupo las ar- mas incautadas. “La información del arse- nal encontrado en Colom- bia iba a ser ocultado por el gobierno de ese país. Lo que pasa es que nosotros tenemos amigos en todas partes y nos avisaron, por eso llegaron los periodistas, y salió todo el tema a las luz pública”, expli- có Cabello, reseñado en nota de prensa publicada en el sitio web de Con el mazo dando. Ante estas nuevas ame- nazas intervencionistas del gobierno de EEUU contra la paz, la soberanía y la inde- pendencia de la nación, Ca- bello llamó al pueblo a estar alerta. “Nuestro pueblo debe per- manecer pendiente, con la guardia en alto, presto y dis- puesto para defender la Patria d e Bolívar y de Chávez”, re- marcó Cabello en la red social Twitter. AVN El comandante Estratégi- co Operacional de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (Ceofanb), A/J Remigio Ceba- llos Ichaso, giró instrucciones este domingo al Estado Mayor Conjunto y a los comandantes de las Regiones de Defensa In- tegral (REDI), que trabajan sin descanso, para garantizar los Estado Mayor Conjunto y REDI, durante una reunión de trabajo Se informó este domingo EstadoMayorConjuntoy REDIgarantizanservicios estratégicosdelanación servicios estratégicos de la Na- ción y la protección del pueblo contra el Covid-19. La información está pu- blicada en la cuenta de la red social Twitter @ceofanb (@Li- bertad020). Asimismo, en otro trino destaca la participación de la FANB y la OSC que se encuen- tran desplegados en el país en acatamiento de las medidas de cuarentena social y colectiva decretada por el presidente de la República Bolivariana de Ve- nezuela, Nicolás Maduro, para combatir el nuevo coronavirus. A partir de este domingo se incrementaron las pruebas rápidas del Covid-19 en todo el país Para reforzar las medidas de prevención Se incrementarán despistajes rápidos del Covid-19 en el país AVN A partir de este domingo se incrementaron las pruebas rá- pidas del Covid-19 en el país, gracias a los nuevos kits que llegaron procedentes de China junto a demás insumos médicos y equipos para reforzar las me- didas de atención y prevención del Covid-19. Así lo señaló el presidente de la República Bolivariana de Ve- nezuela, Nicolás Maduro, en un contacto telefónico con el pro- grama La Hojilla, que transmite Venezolana de Televisión. Este sábado, arribaron al país provenientes de China los pri- meros 500 mil kits de pruebas rápidas para el despliegue de la segunda ofensiva para contener la propagación del Covid-19, así como 55 toneladas de ayuda técnica con insumos, material quirúrgico y medicamentos para reforzar las estrategias del Gobierno Nacional en aras de cortar las cadenas de transmi- sión y la protección del pueblo. Además, llegaron ventilado- res para reforzar los hospitales centinelas y tomógrafos, así como cinco millones de mas- carillas, 100 mil trajes de ais- lamiento, lentes de seguridad guantes y zapatillas para el per- sonal de salud. “Gracias a China, gracias al presidente Xi Jinping; gracias al embajador de China en Vene- zuela; gracias al embajador ve- nezolano en China; gracias a la asociación estratégica profunda China Venezuela”, subrayó el Mandatario Nacional. Asimismo, adelantó que “en las próximas horas llegará un millón más de pruebas y ade- más llegan muchos más equipos y así va a ser toda la semana con el puente aéreo”, dijo. También mencionó que en los próximos días Rusia enviará en un avión militar ayuda téc- nica a Venezuela con equipos médicos. “El presidente Vladimir Pu- tin me mandó un mensaje ayer -viernes- en la noche ratifican- do todo su apoyo estratégico integral a Venezuela en todas las áreas”, significó el presidente Maduro. A la fecha Venezuela ha con- firmado 119 casos positivos de Covid-19. AVN El ministro del Poder Po- pular para la Educación, Aris- tóbulo Istúriz, presidió una reunión de trabajo con pres- tadores de servicios de la edu- cación privada para evaluar el desarrollo de las primeras dos semanas del Plan Cada Familia Una Escuela, que fue valorado como altamente positivo. En esta cita, celebrada en el salón Simón Bolívar, sede del ministerio en Caracas, se abor- dó la planificación de activida- des para la primera semana de abril para dar continuidad al desarrollo del año escolar, en medio de la cuarentena social ante el Covid-19. El titular de la cartera se- ñaló la importancia de utilizar todas las plataformas y herra- mientas de comunicación dis- Para evaluar el Plan Cada Familia Una Escuela Istúrizsereunióconprestadoresdeserviciodeeducaciónprivada Istúriz señaló la importancia de utilizar todas las plataformas y he- rramientas de comunicación disponibles para dar continuidad al proceso educativo ponibles para dar continuidad al proceso educativo, reseña nota de prensa del Ministerio de Educación. Este plan tiene como objeti- vo proteger y reforzar las bases académicas de los niños, niñas y adolescentes que se mantie- nen en sus hogares en cumpli- miento de la cuarentena social para frenar el brote del corona- virus en el país. De manera complemen- taria, las diferentes regiones ponen a la disposición de sus habitantes los siguientes pla- nes: Préstame tu Cuaderno”, en el estado Delta Amacuro, y Tú me Cuidas y yo te Cuido, en el estado La Guaira y otras entidades que se suman a esta iniciativa son Falcón, Táchira y las comunidades indígenas del estado Zulia. “En la zona de Delta Ama- curo, allí hicieron una cosa que llaman ‘Préstame tu Cuaderno’. Como nosotros les llevamos la comida los viernes en embar- caciones, los maestros recogen los cuadernos el día viernes, los maestros los revisan y los devuelven con las tareas y los trabajos que van a hacer en la casa”, relató el titular del despa- cho educativo.
  6. 6. elsiglo.com.veA6  |  EL MUNDO LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Trump se desdice y amplía las medidas contra Covid-19 Voluntarios levantan un hospital de campaña en el Parque Central de Nueva York El doctor Anthony Fauci, funcionario de Donald Trump, estima que podrían morir 100 mil personas en EEUU EFE El presidente estadouniden- se, Donald Trump, se desdijo este domingo de su intención de “reabrir” EEUU el 12 de abril y amplió hasta el 30 de ese mes las medidas para combatir la crisis del coronavirus, sobre la que auguró que el país em- pezarán a recuperarse a princi- pios junio. “Nada sería peor que decla- rar la victoria antes de que la victoria sea ganada. Esa sería la mayor pérdida de todas, por tanto extenderemos nuestras directrices al 30 de abril para ralentizar la expansión”, dijo Trump en una rueda de prensa en el jardín de las rosas de la Casa Blanca. En los últimos días, el pre- sidente había insistido en que esperaba “abrir” el país el Do- mingo de Pascua y había insi- nuado que su Gobierno podría relajar “pronto” sus directrices para frenar la pandemia. Trump indicó que la fecha del 12 de abril más que un error “era solo una aspiración” y advirtió de que es probable que se alcance el pico en el número de fallecidos en dos semanas. TEST DE MENOS DE 15 MINUTOS Y TRANSFUSIONES DE PLASMA Para frenar esta crisis sa- nitaria, recordó que el viernes pasado las autoridades dieron luz verde a un test para diag- nosticar la enfermedad, fabri- cado por la farmacéutica Ab- bott, que ofrece resultados en menos de quince minutos. Asimismo, se está probando en seis enfermos una terapia para curar la enfermedad con- sistente en la transfusión de plasma de la sangre de pacien- tes recuperados de Covid-19. Trump agregó que también van a autorizar un proyecto para esterilizar mascarillas. En ese sentido precisó que hay una compañía que es capaz de esterilizar una misma masca- rilla hasta veinte veces, y que se están haciendo las gestiones para tramitar los permisos ne- cesarios para poner este méto- do en marcha lo antes posible. El Mandatario anunció, además, una nueva iniciativa para crear “un puente aéreo” con otros países para hacer llegar material a Nueva York, donde el presidente reveló que esta mañana llegó un avión al aeropuerto John F. Kennedy con dos millones de masca- rillas y batas médicas, más de diez millones de guantes y 70.000 termómetros. Trump indicó que se espe- ra que haya unos 51 vuelos de este tipo. LOS MUERTOS EN EEUU PODRÍAN LLEGAR A 100.000 Anteriormente, el principal epidemiólogo del Gobierno, Anthony Fauci, había señalado a la cadena CNN que los muer- tos en EEUU por la pandemia de coronavirus, que tiene su epicentro en Nueva York, po- drían llegar a los 100.000 y los contagios podrían ser millo- nes. “Mirando lo que estamos viendo ahora, saben, diría que entre 100.000 y 200.000 (muer- tos), pero no quiero sujetarme a eso”, estimó Fauci, miembro del grupo de trabajo de la Casa Blanca frente al coronavirus y director del Instituto Nacional de Alergia y Enfermedades In- fecciosas. Fauci estuvo presente en la rueda de prensa de Trump, donde consideró que es “com- pletamente concebible” que más de un millón de perso- nas en EEUU contraigan Co- vid-19, aunque subrayó que la ampliación de las directrices gubernamentales de distancia- miento social hasta finales de abril y las medidas adoptadas ayudará a evitar esa cifra. Los muertos por corona- virus superan ya los 2.000 en Estados Unidos, que ha regis- trado hasta el momento 2.467 fallecimientos, según los últi- mos datos de la Universidad de Johns Hopkins. El viernes, este país, que lidera el número de contagios en el mundo, superó la barrera de los 100.000 casos de CO- VID-19, y va por los 140.886; seguido de Italia, con 97.689; y China, con 82.122 NUEVA YORK, CON CASI LA MITAD DE FALLECIDOS EN EEUU El estado que más casos confirmados tiene es Nueva York, que roza ya los 60.000, y el millar de muertos, casi la mitad del total del país, de acuerdo a las cifras facilitadas este domingo por su goberna- dor, Andrew Cuomo. En las últimas 24 horas, los positivos aumentaron en 7.195, elevando el total acu- mulado en Nueva York has- ta 59.513; mientras que 965 personas han muerto hasta el momento, 237 de ellas desde el sábado, la mayor cifra diaria vista hasta ahora. En este estado es donde el virus se ha expandido con más fuerza, pero también con mu- cha diferencia es el que más pruebas está llevando a cabo, con más de 16.000 al día du- rante las últimas jornadas y un total de más de 172.000. APLAUSO NEOYORQUINO A LOS SANITARIOS Ante esta situación, los neoyorquinos salieron este do- mingo a las 07:00 horas local, como llevan haciendo desde hace un par de días, a las venta- nas de sus casas para aplaudir en un homenaje similar al que se hace en otros países, como España, a los trabajadores sa- nitarios. A esa hora las calles de la Gran Manzana se inundaron de aplausos y gritos de ánimos en estas jornadas de gran du- reza. Precisamente, esta mañana, el alcalde de la ciudad de Nue- va York, Bill de Blasio, volvió a hacer sonar la señal de alarma, reiterando en una aparición en la CNN un mensaje que ya había lanzado hace un par de días: solo tienen material mé- dico necesario para aguantar hasta el 5 de abril. “Tenemos suficientes sumi- nistros para una semana, con la excepción de respiradores. Vamos a necesitar al menos varios cientos de respiradores muy rápidamente”, advirtió De Blasio, que pidió “un refuerzo” al Gobierno federal y reclamó a Trump el envío de más mé- dicos y enfermeros militares y civiles. La ciudad de Nueva York, donde viven unos 9 millones de personas, es la zona más afectada en el estado y donde las autoridades esperan que primero se alcance el “pico” del brote. Cuomo estimó que la “cur- va” tocará techo poco después en las afueras de la Gran Man- zana, en el condado de West- chester, al norte, y en la zona de Long Island, al este, y más adelante en el resto del estado. ¿REGRESO A LA NORMALIDAD EN NUEVA YORK? DEPENDE DE LOS TEST A falta de que se alcance el pico, Cuomo ha decidido pro- rrogar al menos hasta el 15 de abril la orden que únicamente permite a trabajadores de sec- tores considerados esenciales acudir a sus puestos y señaló que la norma se revisará cada dos semanas. El gobernador adelantó que el “regreso a la normalidad” para los trabajadores se produ- cirá seguramente cuando haya tests de coronavirus fáciles de administrar y disponibles en grandes números. PELOSI SE QUEJA DE QUE TRUMP ESTÁ JUGANDO La jefa de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, afirmó este domingo que, mientras que el presidente del país, Donald Trump, “está jugando, la gente se muere” de Covid-19. “Deberíamos tomar todas las precauciones. En cuanto al presidente, su rechazo del principio fue mortífero”, dijo Pelosi en una entrevista a la cadena de televisión CNN, en referencia las declaraciones del Trump de hace una semanas cuando quitaba importancia a la crisis del coronavirus, y aseguraba que acabaría con la llegada de la primavera. Además, en la última se- mana Trump ha repetido en varias ocasiones que quería “abrir” el país tan pronto como fuera posible. Ante el aumento de los ca- sos en el país, que lidera el número de contagios a nivel mundial, Pelosi criticó el grado de conocimiento del mandata- rio respecto a la crisis. “No sé lo que los científicos le dijeron, pero ¿cuándo supo el presidente de esto y qué sa- bía? ¿Qué sabía y cuándo lo supo? Esto es para revisarlo después de que tome acción -agregó-. Pero conforme el presidente está jugando, la gente se muere. Y tenemos que tomar todas las precauciones”. Asimismo, la dirigente de- mócrata consideró que Trump está subestimando esta crisis: “Porque cuando el otro día es- taba firmando la ley (el paque- te de estímulo fiscal por valor de 2 billones de dólares), dijo ‘piensen en que en 20 días esto va a estar genial’. No, nada está bien”. Los muertos por corona- virus superan ya los 2.000 en EEUU, que ha registrado has- ta el momento 2.201 falleci- mientos, de los que más de una cuarta parte se han producido en el estado de Nueva York, según los últimos datos de la Universidad de Johns Hopkins. Pese a ese aumento de los decesos, el país está aún de- trás de los números de Italia, con 10.023 muertos; España, con 6.606; China, con 3.182; Irán, con 2.640; y Francia, con 2.314, de acuerdo a las cifras de esa fuente. DECRETAN CONFINAMIENTO EN MOSCÚ El alcalde de Moscú, Ser- guéi Sobianin, decretó ayer confinamiento para toda la población de la ciudad a partir de mañana lunes, en el marco de las medidas para contener la propagación del coronavirus Covid-19 “A partir de mañana se implanta el régimen de au- toaislamiento para todos los habitantes de Moscú, indepen- dientemente de su edad”, escri- bió Sobianin en su blog. Hasta el sábado el confina- miento obligatorio regía solo para las personas mayores de 65 años y para aquellos que pa- decen enfermedades crónicas. Sobianin señaló que las me- didas adoptadas anteriormente por la autoridades, tanto fede- rales como urbanas, han sur- tido un “enorme efecto” para reducir los contactos entre la personas y prevenir contagios. “Los desplazamientos por la ciudad han disminuidos en dos tercios, lo que está muy bien, aunque es evidente que no to- dos nos han oído”, indicó, para añadir que el desarrollo de los acontecimientos en las mayo- res ciudades de Europa suscita una “enorme preocupación” por la vida y salud de los ciu- dadanos. Según el decreto, los mos- covitas podrán salir de sus do- micilios solo en cinco casos: para recibir atención médica de urgencia; viajar al trabajo en caso de que estén obligados a hacerlo; comprar en la farma- cia y tienda de alimentos más próxima; pasear mascotas no más allá de 100 metro del do- micilio, y sacar la basura. En los próximos días, ex- plicó Sobianin, se podrá salir a las calles con un pase especial otorgado por el Ayuntamiento, y se establecerá un “sistema de control inteligente” del confi- namiento domiciliario. “De manera paulatina y consecuente vamos a endu- recer el necesario control que se requiere en esta situación”, añadió. Al mismo tiempo, Sobianin subrayó que el régimen domi- ciliario “no restringe el derecho de los ciudadanos de entrar a la ciudad o de salir de ella”. “Se trata solo de que no se puede circular por la ciudad sin una causa justificada”, pun- tualizó. Según los últimos datos ofi- ciales, en Rusia se han registra- do 1.534 casos de COVID-19, de los cuales dos tercios en Moscú, y ascienden a ocho los fallecidos por esta enfermedad. EL PAPA SE UNE AL LLAMAMIENTO DE LA ONU El papa Francisco se unió este domingo al llamamiento de las Naciones Unidas para decretar un alto al fuego glo- bal que permita hacer frente a la pandemia del coronavirus e instó a la creación de corredo- res para la ayuda humanitaria, durante el rezo del Ángelus ce- lebrado en el interior del pala- cio pontificio. “Me uno a todos los que han aceptado este llamamiento e invito a todos a seguirlo de- teniendo cualquier forma de hostilidad bélica, favorecien- do la creación de corredores para la ayuda humanitaria, abriéndose a la diplomacia y la atención a quienes se encuen- tran en una situación de mayor vulnerabilidad”, dijo Francisco. El papa argentino deseó que “el empeño conjunto contra la pandemia pueda llevar a todos a reconocer nuestra necesidad para fortalecer los lazos frater- nos como miembros de una familia humana”. Y que ello despierte en “los líderes de las naciones y otras partes interesadas un compro- miso renovado para superar la rivalidad”. “¡Los conflictos no se re- suelven mediante la guerra! Es necesario superar los antago- nismos y los contrastes, a tra- vés del diálogo y de una bús- queda constructiva de la paz”, agregó Francisco. ESPAÑOLES Y OTROS EUROPEOS EVACUADOS Un grupo de 157 ciudada- nos españoles y de otros países europeos varados en Panamá por la pandemia del coronavi- rus viajó a Madrid, capital de España, este domingo en “un vuelo especial” de la aerolínea Iberia. El vuelo, “que ha organiza- do el Gobierno de España con la colaboración de la compa- ñía aérea Iberia”, según dijo a EFE la encargada de asuntos consulares de España en Pa- namá, María Villota, salió del aeropuerto internacional de la capital de este país a las 17.20 horas (22.20 GMT) “La mayoría (de pasajeros) son de nacionalidad española, y también hay europeos resi- dentes en España, otros que van con conexión a sus países y también algún nacional de tercer estado que reside en Es- paña”, explicó Villota. Panamá mantiene suspen- didas todas las entradas y sa- lidas de vuelos comerciales internacionales, entre otras medidas como la cuarentena domiciliaria total e indefini- da de todos sus ciudadanos, a causa de la pandemia del co- ronavirus, que hasta ahora en este país, en el que se han regis- trado 901 contagiados, ha cau- sado la muerte de 17 personas. El “vuelo especial” de Ibe- ria 6346 tenía previsto llegar al aeropuerto de Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez a las 10.10 horas (12.10 GMT) del lunes, infor- mó a Efe la Embajada de Espa- ña en Panamá. Pablo Estévez, caracterizado como Freddie Mercury, ameniza una tarde más a sus vecinos en España La soledad impera en la Plaza Roja de Moscú Funcionarios de salud desinfectan las calles moscovitas El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, durante una de sus ruedas de prensa informativas Militares descargan donaciones enviadas a España por la república Checa
  7. 7. elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | A7LUNES | 30 | MARZO | 2020 Mientras Bolsonaro se pasea por Brasilia Contagio “alarmante” en Guayaquil El padre Carlo Magno Núñez en un helicóptero que sobrevoló la ciudad de Tegucigalpa (Honduras) con el Santísimo Sacramento y la Virgen de Suyapa, patrona de Honduras Jair Bolsonaro paseó por Brasilia sin tapabocas EFE El vicepresidente ecuatoria- no, Otto Sonnenholzner, ase- guró este domingo que el nivel de contagio del coronavirus en la ciudad portuaria de Guaya- quil (suroeste) es “alarmante” y que cada vez es más alto el ries- go de contraer la enfermedad. “Las cifras de contagiados son alarmantes y aumentan día a día”, especialmente en la provincia de Guayas, cuya ca- pital es Guayaquil, a la que ha identificado como el epicentro de la emergencia sanitaria en su país. Según las últimas cifras ofi- ciales, en Ecuador se habían registrado hasta ayer 57 perso- nas fallecidas, 1.890 han dado positivo para la Covid-19 y hay 2.835 casos sospechosos de ha- ber contraído la enfermedad. La provincia costera de Guayas es la más afectada con 1.376 casos, seguida de la an- dina de Pichincha con 171, la tropical de Los Ríos con 60, la austral de Azuay con 53 y la occidental de Manabí con 46 pacientes positivos. Sonnenholzner, en un men- saje de radio y televisión, re- cordó que el Gobierno decre- tó la emergencia sanitaria, así como un Estado de excepción y un toque de queda de quince horas diarias en todo el país, cuya población está sometida a un régimen de aislamiento do- miciliario masivo y obligato- rio, para contener la expansión del coronavirus. Pese a las restricciones, en Guayas, en las última horas “casi mil personas” han sido detenidas por incumplir el toque de queda, a cargo de la fuerza pública desplegada por todo el país, se lamentó el vi- cepresidente que volvió a pedir que la gente “se quede en casa”. Añadió que en Guayas se ha fortalecido el sistema de aten- ción sanitaria, con medidas que incluyen la contratación de 497 nuevos médicos y se ha destinado 69 millones de dólares para la compra de me- dicamentos, insumos y equipa- miento para proteger al perso- nal de Salud. Además, indicó que la ca- pacidad instalada del sistema de salud pública y de la segu- ridad social en Guayaquil ha aumentado en 306 camas de hospitalización normal, 162 puestos de unidades de cuida- dos intensivos y 249 respirado- res para pacientes. Por otra parte, Sonnenholz- ner agradeció la cooperación internacional y destacó el ges- to de una farmacéutica suiza que ha donado una plataforma para diagnóstico molecular, lo que permitirá realizar cerca de mil pruebas diarias adicionales en Guayaquil. Así mismo, dijo que en zo- nas de Guayas como Sambo- rondón, Guayaquil y Daule se han adecuado ciertos coliseos para el aislamiento preventivo de pacientes positivos asinto- máticos o con síntomas leves. Dijo que el Gobierno tie- ne en sus planes procesos de compra de equipos de biosegu- ridad, pruebas o test de diag- nóstico, equipamiento para unidades de cuidados inten- sivos y un hospital móvil, con una inversión de alrededor de 115 millones de dólares. El vicepresidente expresó su solidaridad con los familiares de los fallecidos por el corona- virus e hizo un llamamiento a la población para cumplir con las disposiciones dadas por las autoridades, especialmente en Guayas, el epicentro de la cri- sis. En esta provincia “el riesgo a contagiarse y morir por Co- vid-19 es cada vez más alto, casi el 74 por ciento de los con- Patrullas de la aeronaval custodian el crucero Zandaam a su paso por el canal de Panamá Vista de un coche fúnebre de una campaña realizada por la Policía Nacional de Colombia en Medellín durante la cuarentena Un hombre camina frente a un letrero que le pide a la ciuda- danía permanecer en casa en Quito tagiados están en Guayaquil. Por eso, ahora más que nunca, necesitamos aislarnos para que cuando nos volvamos a juntar no nos falte nadie”, enfatizó. BOLSONARO EN CONTRA DE LAS RECOMENDACIONES El presidente de Brasil, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsona- ro, se paseó este domingo por Brasilia y algunas de sus ciu- dades satélite, y conversó con sus vecinos, en contra de las recomendaciones sanitarias de mantener el aislamiento social para contener el coronavirus. El Mandatario, de 65 años, abandonó el Palacio de la Al- vorada, su residencia oficial en Brasilia, y visitó por sorpresa las localidades de Ceilandia, Taguatinga y Sobradinho, en la región metropolitana de la ca- pital brasileña, según divulgó en sus redes sociales. La escapada de Bolsonaro, que no consta en su agenda oficial, se produce un día des- pués de que su ministro de Salud, Luiz Henrique Man- detta, reforzarse la necesidad de quedarse en casa, incluso para los jóvenes, y de evitar aglomeraciones para contener la pandemia. “Decidí dar una vuelta y conversé con trabajadores in- formales, ambulantes. Me di- jeron que el comercio había caído mucho”, señaló el man- datario a los periodistas. “Tenemos el problema del virus, nadie lo niega, pero tam- bién la cuestión del desempleo. El empleo es esencial”, comen- tó. En Ceilandia, el líder ul- traderechista se acercó a las puertas de un comercio e inter- cambió unas palabras con una mujer, en medio de una nube de curiosos que intentaba re- gistrar el momento con sus te- léfonos móviles. “Hay que trabajar porque si no, el país va a quebrar”, le es- petó una vecina al gobernante. “Abra las iglesias, por el amor de Dios”, le pidió otra. En Taguatinga, Bolsonaro habló con un trabajador in- formal, uno de colectivos más afectados por las cuarentenas adoptadas, con mayor o menor alcance, por los gobernadores de los 27 estados del país, entre ellos el de Brasilia, para conte- ner la pandemia. “Voy donde está el pueblo porque formo parte del pueblo y así debe comportarse el jefe de Estado”, se justificó, para luego recalcar que “no puede caerse en la histeria”. Asimismo, dijo que está “pensando” en publicar un decreto que permita trabajar a todo aquel profesional, formal o informal, que así “lo vea ne- cesario para el sustento de sus hijos”, añadió. “Si no escucho al pueblo hablar, ¿cómo voy a sentirme para poder actuar?”, añadió. El presidente, un capitán de la reserva del Ejército, ha criticado duramente este tipo de medidas restrictivas para evitar la expansión de la pan- demia y exigido la vuelta a la normalidad “inmediata” para mantener la economía a flote. Bolsonaro también defien- de la reapertura de los colegios y una cuarentena solo reser- vada a personas con más de 60 años y aquellas que tengan enfermedades crónicas. Vía decreto permitió que sigan en funcionamiento las casas de loterías y los templos religiosos, aunque la Justicia derribó el texto. Sin embargo, este domingo anunció que re- currirá en instancias superio- res dicha sentencia. “Tengo que tomar decisio- nes, no puedo tomar decisio- nes encima del muro y actuar políticamente correcto porque la nación se hunde”, expresó. Brasil registró hasta este sá- bado 114 muertes y casi 4.000 casos confirmados de corona- virus, siendo el estado de Sao Paulo el principal foco de la pandemia en el país y donde también se ha decretado una cuarentena temporal. LOS CASOS EN COLOMBIA ASCIENDEN A 702 Los casos confirmados de COVID-19 en Colombia as- cendieron este domingo a 702 y los fallecidos a 10, mientras que los recuperados son tam- bién una decena, informó el Ministerio de Salud en su in- forme diario. De los 94 contagios nue- vos, 33 fueron reportados en Bogotá, 19 en el departamento de Antioquia, 10 en Risaral- da, nueve en Bolívar, ocho en el Valle del Cauca, cuatro en Barranquilla y en el departa- mento de Santander y dos en el Huila. Los cinco restantes fueron informados en Boyacá, Caldas, Cesar, Córdoba y Sucre, estos dos últimos departamentos en los que hasta ayer no se habían confirmado contagios. Con ello, el coronavirus ya está 22 de los 32 departamen- tos del país con casos confir- mados. En cuanto a los nuevos de- cesos, el Ministerio de Salud precisó que son una mujer de entre 30 y 39 años en Cartage- na de Indias, y un hombre de 36 años que no tenía nexos de viaje ni de contacto con per- sonas identificadas para Co- vid-19. Sobre los otros dos falleci- dos, reportados ambos en Bo- gotá, las autoridades no dieron detalles. De total de contagios que hay en Colombia, Bogotá en- cabeza la estadística con 297, seguida de los departamen- tos de Valle del Cauca con 91, Antioquia (86), y Bolívar (37), de los cuales 34 están en Car- tagena de Indias, la capital re- gional. Otros departamentos en los que también hay un alto nú- mero de infectados son Risa- ralda, en la turística región del Eje Cafetero, con 29; Atlántico (24), entre ellos 20 en Barran- quilla, y Cundinamarca con 23, todos en municipios cerca- nos a Bogotá. De los 702 contagiados, 29 están siendo atendidos en uni- dades de cuidados intensivos (UCI), 33 están hospitalizados y 620 son tratados en casa. Entre tanto, 365 de los casos son de personas que llegaron a Colombia en las últimas sema- nas después de visitar un país con circulación del coronavi- rus, 260 corresponden a ciu- dadanos que tuvieron contacto con alguien contagiado y 77 están en estudio para estable- cer la cadena de transmisión. CRUCERO TIENE TRIPULANTES CON COVID-19 Uno de los crucreos más grandes del mundo, el Oasis of the Seas, que se encuentra en aguas de Bahamas y tiene programado atracar este lunes en el puerto de Miami, Flori- da (EEUU), lleva al menos 14 tripulantes contagiados con el Covid-19, según reportó este domingo el medio local Miami Herald. Una grabación de un tripu- lante que obtuvo el Herald da cuenta de que 14 miembros de la tripulación a bordo del Oa- sis of the Seas, de la empresa naviera Royal Caribbean, que tiene su sede en Miami, dieron positivo para Covid-19. La grabación fue hecha du- rante una reunión informativa con el capitán de la nave. El jueves pasado, la com- pañía no confirmó si alguien a bordo había dado positivo, pero dijo en un comunicado que “los miembros de la tripu- lación que exhibieron síntomas fueron evaluados por nuestro personal médico y permane- cen bajo estrecha supervisión”. “La salud y el bienestar de nuestra tripulación es nuestra principal prioridad. De acuer- do con nuestros protocolos de salud y seguridad, se le ha pedido a nuestra tripulación que se autoaisle en camarotes mientras esperamos la con- firmación de los resultados iniciales de las autoridades de salud pública”. OTRO CRUCERO EN PROBLEMAS El crucero Zandaam, donde murieron cuatro adultos y se han confirmado casos de Co- vid-19, se dirige a EEUU tras haber iniciado este domingo su tránsito por el Canal de Pana- má, cuyas autoridades sanita- rias le permitieron finalmente el paso por razones humanita- rias. El Zandaam, de la naviera Holland America, se dirige a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, con toda su tripulación y los pasa- jeros que se hayan sentido en- fermos, ya que aquellos que no, 401 de acuerdo con la informa- ción oficial panameña, fueron trasbordados a otro crucero, el Rotterdam, que cruzaba este domingo la vía interoceánica. “Los cruceros Zandaam y Rotterdam ingresaron la tarde de este domingo a las aguas de la vía interoceánica, luego de completar sus operaciones de traslado de pasajeros y abas- tecimiento de suministros”, indicó la Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP) en un co- municado. Para estos tránsitos “se to- marán todas las medidas de bioseguridad y operativas, a fin de minimizar los riesgos para el personal del Canal de Pana- má y sus clientes, así como ga- rantizar una maniobra segura”, agregó la misiva oficial. El Zandaam partió de Bue- nos Aires (Argentina) el pasa- do 7 de marzo rumbo a Port Everglades (Florida) con todos los pasajeros aislados y sin po- sibilidad de tocar puerto debi- do al grupo de personas enfer- mas a bordo. Militares reparten comida en barrios pobres de Tegucigalpa, Hon- duras Un hombre cruza un túnel sanitario, que aplica un baño de ozono como medida preventiva ante el Covid-19, en un mercado de Gua- dalajara Agentes de la banda de música de la Policía Nacional Civil realizan un concierto móvil por las calles de Ciudad de Guatemala
  8. 8. reportajeelsiglo.com.ve A8 30DE MARZO DE 2020 LUNES @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve El virólogo español Luis Enjuanes, que di- rige el Laboratorio de Coronavirus del Centro Nacional de Biotecnología y que está inves- tigando una vacuna contra la Covid-19, dio “positivo asintómático” por SARS-CoV-2, un contagio que se produjo fuera del laboratorio. Enjuanes, que está asintomático y se en- cuentra bien, permanecerá en aisla- miento en su domicilio, desde donde seguirá trabajando en el proyecto, señalan a Efe fuentes del español Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cien- tíficas (CSIC), del que depende el Centro Nacional de Biotec- nología. El investigador dio positivo al coronavirus en el control médico que se realiza de forma rutina- ria a los trabajadores del equi- po. El contagio se produjo fuera del cen- tro de trabajo, dado que en el Centro Nacional de Biotecnología todavía no existen formas in- fectivas del coronavirus SARS-CoV-2”, agregan desde el CSIC. Los demás miembros del laboratorio que dieron negativo permanecerán siete días en su casa, desde donde siguen trabajando y vigilan- do la aparición de síntomas. Todos los días, un miembro del grupo de investigación atenderá, con medidas especiales, los cultivos y los expe- rimentos que requieran revi- sión rutinaria. Tras el período de ais- lamiento, se les realizará un nuevo test para con- firmar que siguen sien- do negativos y volverán al centro, donde conti- nuarán su actividad, dada la relevancia de los trabajos que se realizan en este laboratorio para combatir al SARS-CoV-2. Enjuanes, uno de los mayo- res expertos en coronavirus, trabaja en la búsqueda de una vacuna, para lo que su equipo está realizando una versión atenuada del virus. Elabrazoprohibido enlostiemposdel coronavirusEFE El coronavirus está provocando un sufri- miento más allá del que causan las cifras de contagiados y fallecidos y que está afectando la psique de toda la sociedad, al haber hecho del abrazo y de cualquier contacto físico gestos prohibidos, lo que convierte en urgente incor- porar la ayuda psicosocial a la lista de priorida- des para afrontar la actual pandemia “Lo más terrible de todo es la falta de con- tacto humano físico y, por ello, la ayuda psico- social es muy importante. En todo el mundo vamos a perder algo con lo que hemos crecido, el abrazo de nuestros padres, cuando perde- mos a un ser querido”, dijo ayer el presidente de la Federación Internacional del Cruz Roja y la Media Luna Roja (FICR), el italiano Fran- cesco Rocca, quien dirige la red hu- manitaria más amplia del mundo, la cual funciona gracias a 14 millones de voluntarios que acuden en auxilio de las víctimas de desastres o conflictos y también de los grupos más vulnerables de la sociedad. “Incluso en situaciones de desastre o en áreas de conflicto podemos abrazarnos si te- nemos miedo. Ahora esto no es posible”, indi- có Rocca por videoconferencia desde el norte de Italia, donde evalúa la mejor forma de continuar ayudando al sistema sanitario italiano, ahogado por decenas de miles de casos de coronavirus y que está de luto por los 8.100 muertos que esta en- fermedad ha dejado en un mes. MÁS DEPRESIÓN ENTRE LA POBLACIÓN Y ALTO ESTRÉS DEL PERSONAL SANITARIO Rocca señaló que el avance del coronavirus va de la mano del aumento de casos de depre- sión y también de los suicidios, en circunstancias en que per- sonas mentalmente frágiles se encuentran aisladas, entre ellas drogadictos que no consiguen las sustancias que consumen. “Es algo que sale a relucir en las discusiones que hemos tenido con enfermeras y doc- tores”, aseguró el responsable de la FICR, que acaba de for- mular una petición internacio- nal para reunir 566 millones de dólares y financiar la acción de las sociedades nacionales de la Cruz Roja y de la Media Luna Roja (en países musul- manes) contra el coronavirus. Las medidas de confina- miento dictadas por decenas de países en el mundo han interrumpido tratamientos psicológicos y psiquiátricos, lo que, sumado al aislamiento y a la distancia social, puede poner al borde del abismo a quienes sufren de trastornos mentales.. El personal sanitario tam- bién se enfrenta a un estrés inconcebible en un periodo normal, por lo que la FICR ha abierto una línea telefónica en Italia para atenderlos. Esta semana una enfermera italiana se quitó la vida, sumi- da en la angustia que le provo- caba pensar que se había con- vertido en un vector del virus, del que había dado positivo, y que representaba una amenaza para los demás. “La presión que están so- portando no tiene preceden- tes. Médicos, enfermeras y au- xiliares trabajan a contrarreloj, pero no solo están físicamente agotados, sino también men- talmente porque se están en- frentando a una derrota”, re- flexionó Rocca. Describió la situación de un hospital del norte de Italia como la de un espacio don- de la separación de servicios ha desaparecido y todos se concentran en arrebatar de las manos de la muerte a los infectados, incluso los mé- dicos con las especialidades menos habituales, mientras que a los fisioterapeutas se les ha dado la tarea de ocu- parse de los cadáveres. En medio de esta trage- dia, los gestos más básicos de consuelo están vetados. Rocca recuerda con emo- ción a una voluntaria de la Cruz Roja Italiana que “perdió ayer a su madre y cuya única manera de reponerse fue po- niéndose rápidamente a tra- bajar por los demás, ya que ni siquiera puede velarla”. La voluntaria lloraba des- consolada a dos metros del presidente de la FICR, según él mismo relata, pero “no podía darle un abrazo, como tampoco pueden hacerlo los parientes de enfermos, a pesar de que probablemente no les volverán a ver”. En Italia, como en España, Francia y otros países donde el Covid-19 se ha propagado exponencialmente, los volun- tarios de la Cruz Roja no sólo apoyan en los hospitales, sino también en hacer llevadera la vida de ancianos y enfermos crónicos que no pueden salir de sus casas. Recogen sus recetas de medicamentos o listas de la compra, van la farmacia o al supermercado y luego se las entregan. Probablemente sean el úni- co contacto humano que esas personas tienen en días o se- manas. Aunque su profesión de trabajador humanitario nor- malmente le obliga a ser po- sitivo, esta vez Rocca no se lo permite y advierte de que los marginados y aquellos que dependen de pequeños empleos que les dan apenas para vivir protagonizarán una E L I M P O R TA N T E T R A B A J O D E L O S V O L U N TA R I O S C O N TA G I A D O V I R Ó L O G O I M P R I M I R M Á S C A R A S Y VÁ LV U L A S 3 D explosión social en cualquier momento, ya que el parón de países enteros no les permite ganar nada. “En los barrios más difíci- les de las grandes ciudades, en pocas semanas veremos pro- blemas sociales. Esta es una bomba que puede explotar en cualquier momento”, afirmó. Y, dirigiéndose a los go- biernos, aseguró: “Este no es momento de ser optimistas, sino de preparar planes de contingencia. Deben prepa- rar sus hospitales, dedicarlos al Covid, buscar ventiladores, incluso si son caros, no tienen que perder tiempo, es tiempo de actuar”. Empleados supervisan los insumos sanitarios hechos con impresora 3D El ingeniero bogotano Andrés Calderón dejó de imprimir juguetes para su hijo en la impre- sora 3D que tenía en casa y empezó a averiguar cómo podía construir en su lugar máscaras y válvulas respiratorias para regalarlas a la red sanitaria colombiana que teme saturarse por el avance del coronavirus. Calderón seguía así desde el otro lado del Atlántico la estela de una amplia red de volun- tarios españoles que desde hace semanas y bajo el nombre de “Coronavirus Makers”, fabrican con impresoras 3D todo tipo de material mé- dico necesario para ayudar en la lucha contra el coronavirus, desde respiradores hasta máscaras o gafas de protección. El proyecto surgió en Madrid y se extendió al resto de regiones autónomas españolas, don- de, por equipos, se organizan para gestionar el diseño, creación y logística de productos de utilidad para el personal sanitario, que luego distribuyen por los principales centros hospita- larios del país. Nicolas Usuwiel, experto en impresiones de insumos médicos de tercera dimensión RED ESPAÑOLA CARRERA CONTRA EL TIEMPO PROTOTIPOS AL OTRO LADO DEL ATLÁNTICO MATERIALES DE EMERGENCIA Médicos, profesores y estudiantes de universidades técni- cas, ingenieros y trabajadores de empresas de tecnología de varios sectores figuran entre los 13.000 miembros de la red es- pañola a escala nacional. También se han unido, por ejemplo, empresas fabricantes de componentes de automóvil, que han encontrado una nue- va ocupación tras la paralización de las plantas de montaje de vehículos. Coordinada a través de un sistema de mensajería instan- tánea, la red tiene su propia página de internet, “coronavirus- makers.org”, donde hay varios foros en los que se intercambian dudas técnicas o ideas. “Estamos produciendo todos los días y, en función de las donaciones, vamos distribuyendo a los hospitales”, destaca a Efe en Barcelona, uno de los miembros de la red, llamado Abel. Este trabajo se alimenta de donaciones de filamento de im- presión 3D, y para ello la ingente red pide más bobinas del mo- delo “PLA 1,75 mm”. Con el ejemplo español en la cabeza, Andrés Calderón y algunos compañeros colombianos más impulsaron hace un par de días un grupo en redes de mensajería que suman ya a más de 400 ingenieros bajo el nombre “Makers Colom- bia”. En el grupo comparten prototipos, informa- ción logística y vídeos de los primeros modelos de máscaras que esperan que estén listos para la próxima semana. “Debemos aprovechar las semanas de ven- taja que tenemos sobre España. El objetivo es tratar de cubrir la falta de respiradores y más- caras mientras la industria logra responder a la emergencia”, explica a Efe el ingeniero. Los “Makers Colombia” tienen el reto de lu- char a contrarreloj y de proveer con material sa- nitario a los hospitales antes de que la curva de infectados se dispare en el país suramericano, que todavía está en un estado inicial de conta- gio con 491 casos confirmados y seis muertes. El grupo también busca cómo sortear la di- fícil logística de un país confinado y donde los materiales son difíciles de encontrar. Colombia forma parte de la larga lista de países latinoame- ricanos que demanda respiradores y máscaras a exportadores como Estados Unidos o Europa. “Tenemos menos facilidad para acceder a ciertos materiales en Colombia así que tenemos que adaptarnos a lo que tenemos aquí” dice Calderón. Por eso, utilizan algunos que ya te- nían en sus fábricas o en casa. ¿Pero qué diferencias hay entre una válvu- la respiratoria o una máscara 3D y una con- vencional? “Los diseños no pasan los mismos controles que un respirador convencional. No pasa certificaciones porque no hay tiempo. Es una medida desesperada”, explica Calderón. Jaime Bermúdez, de la empresa colombiana Print3D y parte de esta red nacional, añade a Efe que puede haber problemas en la resisten- cia y en la porosidad, aunque el material que sus 30 impresoras utilizarán, el nylon, “es muy resistente”. Por eso, los “Makers Colombia” y otros gru- pos como Amigosxlavida por ahora se centran sobre todo en imprimir máscaras para los tra- bajadores sanitarios porque los prototipos de respiradores necesitarían probarse en pulmo- nes artificiales difíciles de encontrar. Bermúdez, radicado en la ciudad de Buca- ramanga, capital del departamento de Santan- der (este), está imprimiendo los prototipos de unas válvulas “venturi” imprescindibles para los ventiladores que asisten a los casos más graves de coronavirus. Espera que la semana que viene salgan de su almacén unas 500 al día que regalará a los hospitales de la región. Todos los diseños utilizados por los volun- tarios son “opensource” es decir, alguien los compartió en la red y gracias a esta transpa- rencia miles y miles de personas pueden re- plicarlos en todo el mundo ya sea en España o en Colombia sin problemas de propiedad intelectual. Las principales universidades del país también están ultimando sus pro- totipos. Con ellas, “Makers Colombia” tiene el reto de ayudar a sortear la cri- sis del coronavirus en un contexto de recursos públicos escasos. “El país no está preparado. Un 80% de las camas de las unidades de cuida- dos intensivos (UCI) están ocupadas y en Bogotá hay unas 1.000 camas para adultos en una ciudad de ocho millo- nes de personas”, advierte a Efe Víctor De Currea, médico y analista político. Con este reto en mente, las fotogra- fías y los aportes de los ingenieros lle- nan el grupo de Telegram en una ávida carrera para proteger a los colombia- nos de una eventual catástrofe. La pandemia ha golpeado el abrazo como forma de convivencia

