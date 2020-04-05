Successfully reported this slideshow.
elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | B12 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 16  ...
elsiglo.com.veA2  |  INFORMACIÓN DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 Se realizará a puerta cerrada por el Covid-19 Semana Santa: Ti...
elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | A3DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 Palabra de Dios Y los redimidos de Jehová volverán, y vendrán a...
elsiglo.com.veA4  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 No hubo reporte de muertos Gobiernoanuncióquecasosde Covid-19as...
elsiglo.com.ve NACIONALES  | A5DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 LaoposicióndicequeMaduro mientesobrelostestdelCovid-19 José Manu...
elsiglo.com.veA6  |  EL MUNDO DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 LoscasosdeCovid-19pasan de115.000a312.000enunasemana EFE Los caso...
elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | A7DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 PutinayudaaOccidentealaespera del levantamiento de sanciones Vladí...
reportajeelsiglo.com.ve A8 5DE ABRIL DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve Resaltó la psicóloga Yosiree...
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020

Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020

Published in: News & Politics
Edición impresa El Siglo 05-04-2020

  1. 1. elsiglo @elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve RIF: J-07508704-6 elsiglo.com.ve | B12 De lunes a domingo Bs. 50.000 16  páginas   5DE ABRIL DE 2020 DOMINGO PREMIO NACIONAL DE PERIODISMO | AÑO XLVIII | N° 16.322 | DEPÓSITO LEGAL PP-197301AR65 SUCESOS ConciertosdeBadBunnyseaplazan Sexagenario estrangulóasunovia enunhoteldeMaracay | B16 Murióniñaen accidentedetránsito enSanSebastián | B16 Ayer no se reportaron víctimas fatales GobiernoanuncióquecasosdeCovid-19 asciendea155infectadosy7muertos Este sábado, el Gobierno nacional no reportó ninguna víctima fa- tal por Covid-19, mientras que los contagios ascendieron a 155, de los cuales 52 pacientes se encuentran recuperados y el resto se mantie- ne bajo vigilancia médica en los respectivos CDI, hospitales, clínicas privadas y los menos graves en sus casas La cifra de fallecidos se ubica en 7 en circunstancias muy dolorosas. En las últimas 24 horas no se re- gistraron muertos, además se han realizado 36.662 pruebas rápidas, informó Jorge Rodríguez, ministro de Comunicación e Información del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro Rodríguez detalló que 31 de los contagiados se encontrarían en atención domiciliaria, 32 pacientes con Covid-19 estarían siendo aten- didos en CDI, 20 pacientes en hos- pitales centinelas y 13 en clínicas privadas. Dijo que en las últimas 24 horas aparecieron dos nuevos ca- sos provenientes de Nueva Esparta. | A4 Jorge Rodríguez, ministro de Comunicaciones l Nicolás Maduro puso a disposición el avión presidencial para trasladar a Colombia las dos máquinas de PCR para diagnósticos del Covid-19, informó el jefe de Comunicaciones. l“El gobierno ofrece el avión presidencial para trasladar la dona- ción a Colombia (...) Mientras el presidente Duque nos manda pa- ramilitares, nos manda drones para cometer magnicidio”afirmó. l Explicó que ya realizaron comunicación con la Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS), para coordinar la entrega de la donación al vecino país. l Hasta la fecha, Colombia registra 1.267 casos positivos por Co- vid-19 y 25 muertes, señaló Rodríguez. T R A B A J A D O R E S D E U N A A L C A L D I A AV I Ó N P R E S I D E N C I A L l Los nuevos infectados trabajan para una importante alcaldía insular, dijo el Ministro de Comunicaciones. l Los empleados de esa dependencia pública y familiares serán sometidos a un proceso de cuarentena para el descarte de algún infectado. l Reiteró que sería un error grave “aflojar la cuarentena” en este momento, porque se dispararían las cifras de infecciones de for- ma exponencial. l “Es el momento para afianzar y radicalizar aún más la cuaren- tena”, agregó El diputado José Manuel Olivares informó que el presidente Nicolás Madu- ro, “miente” en relación a las pruebas realizadas en el país para detectar los casos de Covid-19, que ac- tualmente cuenta con 155 contagiados y 7 fallecidos. “Nicolás Maduro miente y las mentiras le van a cos- tar la vida a los venezola- nos por no tener informa- ción real de lo que ocurre. Miente en el número de pruebas hechas de Co- vid-19 y pone en riesgo la vida de los ciudadanos”, dijo Olivares. | A5 José Manuel Olivares, diputado de la AN y médico Oposicióndice queMaduro mientesobrelos testdelCovid-19 KarimVera apoyaotorgar 100dólares acada familia La legisladora de la AN, Ka- rim Vera, ratificó la propuesta que desde Primero Justicia se adelanta para crear un fon- do humanitario que permita otorgar a las familias vene- zolanas más vulnerables, 100 dólares mensuales, de mane- ra que pueda atender sus ne- cesidades más inmediatas, en medio de la paralización de las actividades económicas, producto de la cuarentena social. | A5 La Armada de Venezuela pre- sentó este sábado las prue- bas del ingreso esta semana de un buque de pasajeros de bandera portuguesa, bajo el nombre de Resolute, en aguas venezolanas, sin auto- rización de las autoridades del Gobierno de Venezuela. El comandante general de la Armada, almirante Giuseppe Alessandrello, presentó unos audios con la conversación entre las autoridades del bu- que guardacostas Naiguatá (venezolano) con la tripula- ción del Resolute. |A4 Armadavenezolana presentópruebas Almirante Giuseppe Alessan- drello, comandante general de la Armada elsiglo Los casos de Coronavirus van camino a triplicarse al cierre de la semana en América, que pasó de tener unos 115.000 con- tagios confirmados el viernes de la semana pasada a superar los 312.000 este sábado. El mismo período en el que EEUU se consolidó como foco mundial de la pandemia, una posible vacuna trajo esperanza y también aumentó la preocu- pación ante una inminente re- cesión. Al cabo de una semana ne- fasta Estados Unidos sigue siendo el país del mundo con el mayor número de casos con- firmados con unos 273.000 (el viernes pasado contabilizaba 101.000), mientras que el núme- ro de muertes ya suma 7.087. | A6 E L M U N D OR E G I O N A L E S Casos de Covid-19 pasan de 115.000 a312.000enunasemanaenAmérica PedroSánchezda porsuperado elpicodecontagios Con “la prudencia exigible en medio de una guerra nunca antes librada”, Sánchez trasla- dó este sábado este mensaje de confianza en una comparecencia por televisión en la que anunció que el Ejecutivo pedirá la próxi- ma semana al Congreso una prórroga del es- tado de alarma hasta el día 26 de abril. | A6 VladimirPutinayudaa Occidentealaesperadel levantamientodesanciones La ayuda sanitaria rusa a Italia y Estados Unidos se ha topado con las críticas de la oposición y las sospechas en Occidente de que el Kremlin busca, en realidad, me- jorar su imagen y lograr el levantamiento de las sanciones. | A7 elsiglo Hoy es Domingo de Ramos. Es el inicio de la Semana Santa, y es la primera vez en la historia que no se realizarán las ceremonias religiosas en las iglesias del mundo, debido a la pandemia del Co- ronavirus. No se llevará a cabo la tradicional bendición de las palmas. Sin embargo, las actividades litúrgicas se realizarán a puerta cerrada y además se efectuarán las procesiones del Nazareno en los papa- móvil. Desde nuestros hogares, debemos orar a Dios por la salud del pueblo venezolano y del mundo. ¡Que nos proteja y se termine esta epidemia! | A2 HoyesDomingodeRamos Los feligreses tendrán su oportunidad de bendecir las palmas Autoridades inspeccionaron labores de adecuación del Centro Clínico Santa Cruz Como parte de las acciones que adelanta el gobierno de Aragua para fortalecer los centros de salud, el go- bernador Rodolfo Marco Torres realizó una inspección en el Centro Clínico Santa Cruz, que será convertido en centro centinela para atender pacientes afectados por el Covid-19. | A3 Elsectoragroalimentario afectadoporfaltadecombustible” | A3 Venezolanos quieren regresar a su país ante la expansión del Coronavirus
  2. 2. elsiglo.com.veA2  |  INFORMACIÓN DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 Se realizará a puerta cerrada por el Covid-19 Semana Santa: Tiempo deacercarsemásaDios Presbítero José Gregorio Bra- camonte, párroco de la Iglesia Nuestra Señora de Candelaria Actividades de la Semana Mayor se va a realizar sin la presencia de fieles MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo La Semana Santa es una tra- dición donde se conmemora anual la Pasión de Cristo, es un momento donde los creyentes junto a los párrocos reciben la pascua. Dichas celebraciones empiezan con el Domingo de Ramos, con la cual se recuer- da la entrada triunfal de Jesús en Jerusalén en medio de una multitud que acompañados con palmas lo aclamó como el Mesías. Durante el periodo de ocho días, lo que dura la Semana Mayor, los fieles creyentes recuerdan el tiempo de pre- paración de 40 días que pasó Jesucristo en el desierto, ce- lebrando de forma especial el Jueves Santo, Viernes Santo, sábado santo y domingo de re- surrección. Con la Semana Mayor los cristianos se acercan más a Dios, es un momento para meditar sobre sus acciones y así poder cambiar aquello que consideran que están haciendo mal, cumplir los mandamien- tos del Señor y formarse como mejores seres humanos. Es importante mencionar que este año la epidemia del Covid-19 o también conocido como Coronavirus ha golpea- do a la población mundial y en vista del decreto de cuarentena colectiva, la iglesia católica ha tomado la decisión de realizar las actividades de la Semana Mayor a través de las diferen- tes plataformas digitales y de esta forma seguir enviando un mensaje de paz y esperanza a la feligresía. SEMANA SANTA A PUERTA CERRADA El presbítero José Grego- rio Bracamonte, párroco de la Iglesia Nuestra Señora de Can- delaria en Turmero, municipio Santiago Mariño, manifestó que debido a lo que está ocu- rriendo con la pandemia del Coronavirus, se celebrarán las mismas a puerta cerrada. “Se está sugiriendo que las personas en sus hogares prepa- ren unas palmas y las coloquen en la mesa o la peguen en sus puertas, esto como un signo de que iniciamos la Semana Santa desde nuestros hogares y des- de nuestras iglesias haremos la misa del Domingo de Ramos que se transmitirá solamente por las redes sociales, a puerta cerrada y sin concurrencia de fieles, sin el pueblo de Dios de- bido a la cuarentena”. El párroco detalló que no tienen mayor actividad debido al decreto de cuarentena, “le pedimos a las personas que re- cuerden que se está iniciando la Semana Mayor, por eso es de gran importancia que tengan una palmita pegada en algún sitio de su casa, esto como un símbolo de esta actividad”. Asimismo resaltó que en cada parroquia se celebra la eucaristía, “cada cura realizará su santa misa y aquellos que tengan la posibilidad de trans- mitirla por las redes sociales lo PROGRAMA DE LA DIÓCESIS DE MARACAY hará, en la Candelaria de Tur- mero tendremos la trasmisión a las 9:00 de la mañana en vivo a través de las redes sociales, empezamos la Semana Santa en cuarentena y de la mano de Dios a quien le pedimos que nos libre de esta plaga tan terri- ble como el Coronavirus, pero llenos de fe y esperanza que esta pesadilla acabará pronto”. Finalmente, el presbítero exhortó a los aragüeños a vi- vir estos días santos desde el hogar, la iglesia doméstica y la sagrada familia, “así comenzó la vida de las iglesias, esto es para reinventarnos, viviendo nuestra fe y esperanza desde nuestros hogares cuidándonos unos a otros, que esta Semana Mayor nos ayude a renovar nuestro compromiso de fe y dar testimonio de vida cris- tiana en todo lo que estamos haciendo, llenos del amor de Dios y su divina misericordia vamos a poder irradiar a los demás, que sea un signo de esperanza y paz, de una tierra nueva que necesitamos en el mundo entero”. DOMINGO DE RAMOS: 5 de abril 10:00 a.m. Bendición de Ramos y celebración de la Santa Eucaristía. 5:00 p.m. Víspera y adoración al Santísimo. LUNES SANTO: 6 de abril 6:00 p.m. Santa Eucaristía. 7:00 p.m. Coronilla a la Divina Misericordia. MARTES SANTO: 7 de abril 6:00 p.m. Santa Eucaristía. 7:00 p.m. Rosario meditado MIÉRCOLES SANTO: 8 de abril 6:00 p.m. Santa Eucaristía en honor al Nazareno. 7:00 p.m. Procesión interna con la imagen del Nazareno y rezo del Santo Rosario. JUEVES SANTO: 9 de abril 5:00 p.m. Celebración en la Cena del Señor. 6:00 p.m. Procesión al Monumento preparado para la reserva. 7:00 p.m. Turnos de adoración hasta las 9:00 p.m. VIERNES SANTO: 10 de abril 8:30 a.m. Inicio de los turnos de adoración. 11:00 a.m. Predicación de las Siete Palabras. 3:00 p.m. Coronilla a la Divina Misericordia. 4:30 p.m. Celebración de la Pasión del Señor. Adoración de la Cruz. 7:00 p.m. Cena Penitencial de Pan y Agua. SÁBADO SANTO: 11 de abril 10:00 a.m. Santo Rosario en la Soledad de María. 7:00 p.m. Solemne Vigilia Pascual. DOMINGO DE RESURRECCIÓN: 12 de abril 10:00 a.m. Solemne Eucaristía en la Pascua del Señor. IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo Hoy desde las 9:00 de la ma- ñana la Virgen de Montserrat, patrona de Santa Cruz de Ara- gua, recorrerá algunas calles de la jurisdicción para pedir por la salud y protección para los santacrucenses. Aníbal Lozada, presidente de la cofradía de la Virgen de Montserrat, informó que esta actividad especial tiene como objetivo principal rogar por la salud de todos los venezola- nos, especialmente por todas las familias de Santa Cruz y sus autoridades. “En este mo- mento que nuestra salud es tan vulnerable, es tiempo de reno- var nuestra Fe desde nuestros hogares cumpliendo con las medidas para evitar el contagio del virus que gracias a Dios en nuestro municipio no tenemos casos reportados gracias a las medidas del gobierno munici- pal”, enfatizo Lozada. Al mismo tiempo señaló que la Virgen Morena recorre- rá las calles de las comunida- des Patrocinio Peñuela Ruiz, barrio Andrés Eloy Blanco, Fe- derico La Madrid, San Rafael y Surupey, donde los fieles po- drán disfrutar desde sus casas en compañía de sus familiares con sus respectivos tapabocas. Mencionó que pocas perso- nas acompañarán a la imagen en compañía de los funciona- rios de la Policía de Aragua, Protección Civil, Guardia Na- cional Bolivariana y autorida- des del gobierno local, para velar por el fiel cumplimiento de las normas. Explicó que siguiendo los lineamientos de la Diócesis Todas las actividades religiosas fueron suspendidas hasta nuevo aviso Hoy a partir de las 9:00 de la mañana VirgendeMontserratrecorrerá lascallesdeSantaCruz Aníbal Lozada, presidente de la cofradía de laVirgen de Montse- rrat en Santa Cruz La Virgen recorrerá las principa- les calles del pueblo de Maracay a cargo del obis- po Monseñor Enrique Parra- vano, la eucaristía se estará celebrando a puerta cerrada a cargo del padre Edgar Zapata, párroco de la iglesia matriz y será transmitido en vivo por Instagram @prensaparroquia- loficial, a partir de las 8:30 de la mañana desde el 5 de abril hasta el domingo 12 de Resu- rrección. Finalmente, Lozada hizo un llamado a los feligreses del mu- nicipio Lamas a seguir orando desde sus casas, para que esta pandemia no continúe propa- gándose en Venezuela, ni en tierras santacrucenses. IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo Hasta las 3:00 de la tarde es el horario permitido en Santa Cruz de Aragua, para los esta- blecimientos comerciales que venden alimentos. El anunció fue hecho por la primera autoridad municipal, alcalde Erick Ramírez, quien indicó que la medida fue toma- da como parte de la prevención que se está tomando para evitar el contagió de Covid-19. “Esta acción busca intensifi- car la cuarentena social y colec- tiva decretada por el Ejecutivo Nacional, para resguardar la salud de los santacrucenses. Es- tamos apretando cada vez más las medidas de contención y aislamiento colectivo para evi- tar el contagio del Coronavirus, nosotros tenemos la responsa- bilidad de preservar la vida de 45 mil habitantes de este mu- nicipio, no podemos permitir MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo El padre Pedro Hurtado, director diocesano de Cáritas Aragua, resaltó que a pesar de la pandemia del Covid-19, se encuentran trabajando para así sobrellevar y enfrentar poco a poco las diferentes situaciones que se presentan en el país. “Estamos al día y trabajan- do sobre todo con las Cáritas Parroquiales, es decir, desde las distintas comunidades parro- quiales de la Diócesis de Ma- racay, además de hacer nuestro acompañamiento y enfocados en la función de poder asistir a la mayor cantidad de personas posibles”. Asimismo, el padre destacó que en medio de la pandemia del Coronavirus que está afec- tando al mundo y la cuarente- na social y colectiva anunciada por el Ejecutivo Nacional, es momento de trabajar y apoyar a los más necesitados, “seguimos realizando nuestro acompaña- miento con proyectos valiosos como el de un agua segura, las ollas solidarias y alimentos para niños y embarazadas”. Resaltó que durante estas dos semanas que han trans- currido de la cuarentena han trabajado y apoyado a sectores más vulnerables, “sabemos que no vamos a solucionar todos los problemas, ya que no somos el motor ejecutivo, pero estamos acompañando a las personas y que así puedan sentir que la iglesia está de su lado y ese es el trabajo que valoramos en estos instantes a nivel diocesano”. El padre Hurtado indicó Desde hoy hasta el Domingo de Resurrección Villacuranosrecibiránlaeucaristíaonlineyencadenaderadio Los cuerpos policiales hacen cumplir las directrices emanadas del gobierno municipal Trabajarán hasta las 3:00 de la tarde Regulanhorariodecomercios quevendenalimentosenLamas que por la irresponsabilidad de pocas personas se vean afecta- das la gran mayoría de nuestro pueblo que está acatando la normativa”, explicó. Mencionó que siguiendo las instrucciones del presidente Ni- colás Maduro y del gobernador Rodolfo Marco Torres, seguirán aumentando el control para sal- vaguardar la salud de todos. En este sentido, el burgo- maestre explicó que los estable- cimientos de venta de alimentos laborarán de lunes a viernes hasta las 3:00 p.m., los días sá- bados hasta la 1:00 p.m. y los domingos hasta las 12:00 del mediodía, al tiempo que anun- ció que está prohibido el trán- sito de personas después de las 3:00 de la tarde. Asimismo indicó que las far- macias continuarán con el ho- rario establecido hasta las 6:00 p.m. y diariamente dos estable- cimientos tendrán turnos de 24 horas para garantizar a la pobla- ción el acceso a las medicinas y productos sanitarios. De igual forma instó a los usuarios y comerciantes a cum- plir con las medidas de preven- ción en los locales comerciales, como lo son: permanecer con una distancia de un metro entre cada persona, usar el tapabocas y guantes, evitar el aglomera- miento dentro de los estableci- mientos y colocar gel antibacte- rial a cada cliente que ingrese al lugar. La máxima autoridad muni- cipal recordó a la población que los organismos de seguridad se encuentran desplegados en conjunto con la Secretaría Mu- nicipal de Seguridad y Preven- ción Ciudadana, recorriendo cada sector de la jurisdicción para dar cumplimiento a la nor- mativa para la protección de los ciudadanos, además afirmó que quienes incumplan con la cuarentena serán detenidos y puestos a la orden del Ministe- rio Público. IRIOS MÉNDEZ | elsiglo Los villacuranos recibirán la eucaristía online y a través de una cadena de radio, que les permitirá renovar su Fe durante la Sema- na Santa. Así lo dio a conocer el padre Silvestre Contreras, párroco de la Iglesia San Luis Rey de Francia de Villa de Cura, municipio Zamora, quien indicó que sumados a la cua- rentena social para evitar el contagio entre los habitantes zamoranos del Coronavirus, así como del Episcopado venezolano y la Diócesis de Maracay dirigida por el obis- po Monseñor Enrique Parravano, las misas se celebrarán sin la asistencia de los fieles y serán difundidas a través de las emisoras de radio y redes sociales. “El pueblo villacurano es muy católico y fiel seguidor de las actividades religiosas, por eso estamos seguros que nos seguirán y le pedirán a Dios su intervención para que nos dé salud y nos proteja de la pandemia”, indicó el Sacerdote. Informó que la santa misa será transmi- tida todos los días santos a partir de las 8:30 de la mañana, siendo la emisora matriz Ra- dio Villa, a la cual le agradecemos su apoyo - dijo el padre Contreras- siendo transmiti- da en vivo por Facebook- live, Instagram y Youtube. Finalmente invitó a todos los zamoranos a la cadena de oración a través de la cele- bración de la eucaristía desde sus hogares respetando la cuarentena y fortaleciendo su Fe, pidiendo salud y protección para todos los venezolanos, especialmente para los que viven en el municipio Zamora. Resaltó el padre Pedro Hurtado “Estamosapoyandoalas personasyasípuedansentir quelaiglesiaestádesulado” que aunque ellos no escapan de la realidad actual, su objetivo es ayudar a los más necesita- dos, “es importante recordar que la Diócesis de Maracay está integrada por todo el esta- do, el problema para abastecer combustible es una realidad, por eso existe alguna dificultad entre municipios para trasladar algunas cosas, pero desde acá estamos trabajando”. Finalmente, el padre desta- có que continuarán haciendo el trabajo en función del bien co- mún, “sabemos lo que tenemos que hacer, estamos evolucio- nando sin dejar de asistir a los más necesitados y enfocamos el refuerzo de nuestro recurso humano en los diferentes pro- gramas y así ayudar a las comu- nidades más vulnerables, la fi- nalidad es evitar que se eleve el número de personas afectadas y en este momento de crisis la iglesia es una luz de esperanza para aquellos que están desa- sistidos”. Padre Pedro Hurtado, director diocesano de Cáritas Aragua
  3. 3. elsiglo.com.ve INFORMACIÓN  | A3DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 Palabra de Dios Y los redimidos de Jehová volverán, y vendrán a Sion con alegría; y gozo perpetuo será sobre sus cabezas; y tendrán gozo y alegría, y huirán la tristeza y el gemido.Isaías 35:10 El mandatario regional Marco Torres realizó una inspección al Centro Clínico Santa Cruz Gobiernoregionalinspeccionólaboresde adecuacióndelCentroClínicoSantaCruz elsiglo Como parte de las accio- nes que adelanta el gobierno de Aragua para fortalecer los centros de salud, el goberna- dor Rodolfo Marco Torres realizó una inspección en el Centro Clínico Santa Cruz, que será convertido en centro centinela para atender pacien- tes afectados por el Covid-19. “Esto es parte de esa aten- ción que brinda el gobierno bolivariano y cumpliendo instrucciones de nuestro pre- sidente Nicolás Maduro Mo- ros, quien siempre está aten- to y pendiente de su pueblo, nosotros estamos desplegados pasando revista”. Acompañado del presi- dente de Construaragua, Yoel Brito, el mandatario regio- nal efectuó un recorrido por las instalaciones del centro asistencial, donde constató la efectiva instalación de una máquina de aire comprimido que permite dar oxígeno pu- rificado, libre de aceites y bac- terias a los pacientes. “Esto nos permite fortale- cer nuestros centros centine- las en el estado, este centro de salud se adiciona a los 40 Centros de Diagnóstico Inte- grales dispuestos para la aten- ción de las personas afectadas por el Coronavirus”. El presidente de Construa- ragua, Yoel Brito explicó que se trata de un equipo de últi- ma generación, que propor- Karin Salanova, diputada de la Asamblea Nacional dijo, “en los hos- pitales del país hay escasez de insumos y medicinas Indicó Karin Salanova “MinisteriodeSaluddeberíade ser el encargado de confirmar los casos de Covid-19” MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo Karin Salanova, diputada de la Asamblea Nacional y vi- cepresidenta de la Comisión de Familia del parlamento, mani- festó que la situación de los venezolanos cada día es más compleja, ya que en su opi- nión desde hace algún tiempo el mismo atraviesa una emer- gencia humanitaria compleja y esto se empeora con la pan- demia del Covid-19 o también conocida como Coronavirus. “En los hospitales del país hay escasez de insumos y me- dicinas, además que el núme- ro de médicos y enfermeras es muy reducido, ya que la mayo- ría se han ido del país por los bajos salarios que devengan, a esto se le suma el déficit de ca- mas, el Hospital José María Be- nítez tiene cuatro camas para terapia intensiva pero no están 100% habilitadas”. Señaló además que el gre- mio de enfermeras del estado Aragua ha exigido a las auto- ridades sanitarias equipos de bioseguridad, pero no se les ha dado respuestas, “ellos afirman que no necesitamos héroes en el cementerio y tienen razón, según el personal de salud hay un 60% de falla en el suminis- tro de tapabocas y casi un 80% de guantes”. La parlamentaria indicó que una de las recomendacio- nes para combatir la pandemia del Coronavirus es lavarse las manos constantemente con agua y jabón, pero eso no es posible para una gran cantidad de venezolanos, “el suministro del vital líquido es deficiente en el 74% de los hogares vene- zolanos, además en algunos es- tados del país es obligatorio el uso de tapabocas para transitar en las calles, pero una mascari- lla puede llegar a costar hasta 300.000 bolívares, lo que supe- ra el sueldo mínimo, razón por la cual se han visto obligados a realizarlo ellos mismos con tela, que de acuerdo con los especialistas no protegen del Covid-19”. Asimismo, Salanova recal- có que la escasez de gasolina es una de las dificultades que debe enfrentar el ciudadano y en especial los trabajadores de la salud, “los pacientes que requieren diálisis y quimiote- rapia necesitan gasolina para poder llegar al lugar donde les aplican sus tratamientos y de eso depende sus vidas, pero deben hacer las largas colas, al igual que los médicos, quienes indican que es casi imposible echarle combustible a sus ve- hículos, no sólo arriesgan sus vidas a diario atendiendo a los pacientes sin la protección re- querida, sino que no pueden garantizarles el traslado a los centros asistenciales”. Resaltó que aunque en Ara- gua cuentan con una estación de servicio sólo para el perso- nal de salud no es suficiente, “los profesionales de la salud dejan de atender a sus pacien- tes para hacer una cola, eso no debería de estar pasando”. Por último, señaló que los nuevos casos del Covid-19 en el país deberían de ser confir- mados por el Ministerio de Salud, “son confirmados por la administración de Nicolás Ma- duro y carecen de información técnica, por eso el Ministerio debería ser el ente rector de las políticas sanitarias”. Durante la cuarentena social colectiva Beneficiadas más de 280 mil familias con los CLAP en Aragua elsiglo Siguiendo instrucciones del Ejecutivo Nacional, de garantizar a la población el acceso a los productos ali- menticios, especialmente ante el estado de Alerta Sanitaria que existe en el país a causa del Covid -19, el Gobierno de Aragua ha distribuido 280 mil 426 beneficios CLAP, sólo du- rante el mes de marzo. La información fue brin- dada por el primer mandata- rio regional, Rodolfo Marco Torres, quien además añadió que a través de las Bases de Misiones también se llevó a cabo la venta del combo pro- teico a familias de la entidad; “este proceso de atención por supuesto que continuará du- rante el mes de abril”, comu- nicó. A través de otra emisión especial del programa Marco Torres informa a su pueblo, el gobernador reiteró el llamado a la población a cumplir con la cuarentena social colectiva, así como el resto de las me- didas sanitarias orientadas a evitar la propagación del Co- ronavirus. En este sentido, refirió que Aragua es el cuarto estado con mayor casos del Covid-19, re- gistrando el 12.5% de los ca- sos a nivel nacional, “es por ello que debemos extremar el nivel de cuidado; mientras que nosotros como Gobierno, llevamos a cabo las labores de vigilancia y atención de los distintos casos que hoy se han contactado, con un estricto tratamiento, localizando el nexo epidemiológico y el ori- gen del caso”, detalló. Marco Torres recordó que a propósito de las medidas orientadas a radicalizar la cuarentena social colectiva, a partir de las 6:00 de la tar- de no debe haber ciudadanos en las calles, al menos que sea por una actividad justificada, pues de lo contrario serán de- tenidos para recibir una char- la de orientación acerca de la pandemia. De igual forma, indicó que todos los establecimien- tos que expenden los rubros priorizados, deben dispensar a la entrada del local el gel an- tibacterial a sus clientes, “tam- bién debo recordar que está totalmente prohibida la aglo- meración de personas, lo que incluye por supuesto la con- centración en locales noctur- nos, clubes o cualquier otro tipo de reuniones”, enfatizó. La ocasión también fue propicia para que la máxima autoridad regional felicitara a todo el equipo de salud de la entidad, por ser el responsa- ble de ejecutar un “excelente abordaje” casa a casa, a fin de detectar los posibles casos de Covid-19. Resaltó Santiago Clavijo “El sector agroalimentario se ha visto afectado por la falta de combustible” Santiago Clavijo, miembro de Aragua en Red MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo Santiago Clavijo, profesor jubilado de la Universidad Central de Venezuela y miem- bro de Aragua en Red, mani- festó que en estos momentos existen productos de alimen- tos que deben ser trasladados y no se ha podido realizar de- bido a la falta de combustible en las unidades de transporte. “El sector agroalimentario presenta dos problemáticas en la actualidad, en el campo los productos tanto animales como vegetales deben ser tras- ladados a los centros de pro- cesamiento o de adquisición como producto fresco y esto en los momentos está fuerte- mente limitado”. Resaltó que la ausencia de combustible tanto gasoli- na como en menor grado de gasoil limita la llegada de los productos a los centros de consumo, “a esto se le suma el problema que se avecina con la temporada de lluvias que ya está encima y que traerá como consecuencia la siembra de la menor proporción más pe- queña de la superficie agrícola en la historia reciente”. Clavijo indicó que para esta temporada es indispensa- ble contar con semillas, fertili- zantes, plaguicidas e inclusive productos para la producción animal, “es necesario que se tengan vacunas, insumos para el procesamiento de produc- tos lácteos, esto de forma de que los insumos también van a tener que requerir combusti- ble para poder llegar a manos de sus usuarios”. Por último, recalcó que en estos momentos se debe prio- rizar el transporte nacional tanto de productos termina- dos que son aquellos que es- tán listos para ser adquiridos por sus consumidores, como de aquellos insumos que serán indispensables para producir lo poco que se va a poder sem- brar este año en Venezuela. Llama a cumplir correctamente la cuarentena José Trujillo: “El sector salud no cuenta con material de bioseguridad” Diputado José Trujillo ZULEIKA ROSALES | elsiglo El diputado de la Asam- blea Nacional por el estado Aragua, José Trujillo, expresó su preocupación ante la lle- gada del Covid-19 al país, en especial tras los casos presen- tados en la entidad. A su juicio, la situación de la pandemia es “alarmante”, ya que el sistema de salud en el país se encuentra actual- mente colapsado, condición que contactada por la Or- ganización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) y ratificada por Michelle Bachelet en su informe presentado luego de su visita a Venezuela. Trujillo sostuvo que las autoridades gubernamentales no informan la realidad con respecto a las cifras de conta- gios; ya que en el país no se cuentan con los kits suficien- tes para realizar las pruebas de diagnóstico, “las curvas de otros países como Cen- troamérica, Norteamérica, El Caribe y Europa tienen una tendencia de seguir aumen- tando, no es posible que no- sotros seamos algo aparte en el resto de la epidemiología de esta enfermedad”, aseveró. El también miembro de la Comisión Permanente de Sa- lud de la AN recomendó que durante las próximas dos se- manas, los ciudadanos deben cumplir la cuarentena en un 100 por ciento, esto debido a que el virus puede propa- garse más fácilmente por el invierno, “la cuarentena no es para no enfermarse, es para no transportar el virus a otras localidades, de allí la impor- tancia de mantenerse en casa y de tomar las medidas pre- ventivas de salud”, explicó. Criticó al Gobierno Nacio- nal no decretar la cuarentena antes, ya que la pandemia lle- gó al país a finales del mes de febrero, como fue informado recientemente en cadena na- cional por representantes del Ejecutivo, “el último fallecido en Venezuela era de una olea- da del 28 de febrero”, especi- ficó. Finalmente, el parlamen- tario afirmó que el sector de salud en el país no cuenta con material de bioseguridad, lo que coloca en riesgo su pro- pia vida, la de sus familiares, vecinos, personas que los rodea; además del personal médico y enfermería, por lo que hizo un llamado a todos los venezolanos a cuidarse y cumplir correctamente la cuarentena. ciona aire libre de humedad y de cualquier otro tipo de con- taminación. “Es un equipo que cuenta con monitor, filtros de cilicio, que alimenta los equipos res- piradores y nos permite obte- ner aire limpio libre de bacte- rias. Venimos trabajando día y noche durante tres semanas para adecuar y reparar la par- te eléctrica, el área de gases medicinales y la infraestruc- tura”. La máxima autoridad de la entidad, informó que también fue repotenciado el equipo de esterilización, que permite mantener limpias y en ópti- mas condiciones materiales como gasas, pinzas, entre otros. “Gracias presidente Nico- lás Maduro Moros por aten- der la salud de los venezola- nos y las venezolanas, desde aquí nosotros seguimos tra- bajando por la salud de los aragüeños y aragüeñas”, fina- lizó el gobernador.
  4. 4. elsiglo.com.veA4  |  NACIONALES DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 No hubo reporte de muertos Gobiernoanuncióquecasosde Covid-19asciendea155enVenezuela Jorge Rodríguez dijo que sería un error“aflojar la cuarentena en este momento Es el momento de radicalizar aún más la cuarentena elsiglo El Gobierno no reportó ninguna víctima fatal por Co- vid-19 este sábado, mientras que los contagios ascendieron a 155, de los cuales 52 pacien- tes están recuperados y 7 falle- cidos en circunstancias muy dolorosas. En las últimas 24 horas no se han registrado fallecidos, además se han realizado 36.662 pruebas rápidas, informó Jorge Rodríguez, ministro de Co- municación e Información del Gobierno del presidente Nico- lás Maduro. De acuerdo con Jorge Ro- dríguez de los 155 casos, 52 pacientes se habrían recupera- dos y habrían 7 fallecidos hasta ahora. En las últimas 24 horas no se habrían registrado falle- cidos por Coronavirus. Ade- más anunció que hasta ahora se habrían realizado 36.662 pruebas rápidas en Venezuela. Rodríguez precisó que 31 de los contagiados se encon- trarían en atención domicilia- ria, 32 pacientes con Covid-19 estarían siendo atendidos en CDI, 20 pacientes en hospita- les centinelas y 13 en clínicas privadas. “En las últimas 24 horas reportamos la aparición de 2 nuevos casos provenientes del estado Nueva Esparta”, dijo. Se trata de dos trabajadores de una importante de una alcal- día insular. Los trabajadores de esa dependencia pública y familiares serán sometidos a un proceso de cuarentena para el descarte de algún infectado. Jorge Rodríguez también reiteró que sería un error grave “aflojar la cuarentena” en este momento, porque se dispa- rarían la cifras de infecciones Presidente Maduro ordenó la movilización de piezas de artillería para hacer frente a un eventual combate armado Maduro despliega armas en medio de la creciente tensiónconEstadosUnidos EFE El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, ordenó este viernes la movilización de piezas de artillería para hacer frente a un eventual combate armado, en medio de la cre- ciente tensión entre la nación suramericana y el Gobierno de Estados Unidos. “En las próximas horas he ordenado en el marco del ope- rativo permanente ‘Escudo Bolivariano’ la movilización de piezas de artillería, para estar preparados para el combate por la paz”, dijo el Mandatario en un acto de trabajo transmi- tido por la televisión estatal VTV. “Como Comandante en Jefe estoy al frente de todos los pre- parativos para que Venezuela tenga paz, y para estar prepa- rados para cualquier combate que haga falta. Sé lo que estoy diciendo, Venezuela”, prosi- guió el Mandatario sin ofrecer más detalles. El anuncio de Maduro sur- ge en medio de la creciente tensión entre Venezuela y Es- tados Unidos, que esta semana propuso un Gobierno de tran- sición para atajar la crisis del país caribeño. El plan, anunciado el mar- tes por el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pom- peo, plantea que Maduro se aparte del poder, que ejerce desde 2013, y se conforme un Consejo de Estado que contro- le el Ejecutivo hasta que sean convocadas “elecciones libres”. Además, el propio presiden- te de EEUU, Donald Trump, anunció un día después que duplicará el número de barcos militares en las costas latinoa- mericanas para luchar contra el tráfico de drogas en el este del océano Pacífico y el Caribe, con especial atención a México y Venezuela. Estados Unidos también acusó a finales de marzo a Ma- duro, y a una decena de sus más cercanos colaboradores, por presunto narcoterrorismo y lavado de activos, señala- mientos que el líder venezo- lano rechazó casi de forma inmediata. “Tengo la obligación de preparar a la opinión pública nacional e internacional, y de prepararnos”, insistió Madu- ro al anunciar que desplegará armas. La semana pasada, el Go- bierno venezolano denunció que desactivó un golpe de Es- tado y acusó al jefe del Parla- mento, Juan Guaidó, de estar detrás de la intentona. Por estos hechos, la Fiscalía venezolana abrió una nueva investigación contra Guaidó, a quien casi 60 países reconocen como presidente interino, y lo citó a declarar, aunque el opo- sitor no acudió. Hoy (ayer), Guaidó recha- zó que Maduro despliegue ar- mas en las calles del país, que atraviesa su tercera semana de cuarentena para frenar los con- tagios del Coronavirus, que ya se cobró la vida de 7 personas y sufren otras 153. “Lo que hay es que hacerse respetar y recobrar la dignidad del pueblo de Venezuela”, dijo Guaidó, al asegurar que el Go- bierno de Maduro no defiende la soberanía de Venezuela ante grupos irregulares colombia- nos. Los efectos de la pandemia FMI advierte que recesión económica será peor que la crisis financiera del 2008 Kristalina Georgieva, directora general del Fondo Monetario Internacional AVN La directora general del Fondo Monetario Internacio- nal (FMI), Kristalina Geor- gieva, advirtió que la recesión económica que se registra en estos momentos por la pan- demia del Coronavirus (Co- vid-19) será peor que la crisis financiera del 2008. “Ahora nos encontramos en una recesión, y es mucho peor que la crisis financiera mundial”, expresó Georgieva durante una rueda de prensa conjunta con representante de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), citado por la agencia de noticias Xinhua. La crisis de 2008 se desató de manera directa debido al colapso de la burbuja inmo- biliaria en Estados Unidos (EEUU), que generó una pro- funda crisis de liquidez, y otros fenómenos económicos como una crisis alimentaria global y una fuerte crisis económica a escala internacional. En este sentido, recalcó la necesidad de enfocarse en es- tos momentos en la salud, pero también en proteger fuentes de ingreso de la población mun- dial. Ante esta situación, la di- rectora General del FMI infor- mó que se desplegará un fondo de un billón de dólares, con el fin de proteger la economía y evitar un colapso mundial del sistema financiero, refiere la agencia de noticias de China. Cerca de 90.000 millones de dólares - detalló Georgieva - se enfocó en los mercados emer- gentes y otra parte se brindará a las economías en desarro- llo, que se vieron fuertemente afectadas por la pandemia del Coronavirus. Al respecto, la directora del FMI indicó que más de 90 paí- ses solicitaron al organismo in- ternacional un financiamiento de emergencia, por lo que instó a esas naciones a invertir este financiamiento en el pago de médicos y en rehabilitar los centros de salud. Por otra parte, alertó que una fuerte ola de despidos - como las que ocurre en Es- tados Unidos en el que se re- gistra más de 10 millones de despidos - podría evitar una recuperación económica a cor- to y mediano plazo. Armada presentó pruebas del ingreso de buque portugués en aguas venezolanas Almirante Giuseppe Alessandrello, comandante general de la Arma- da El buque provocó hundimiento de guardacostas AVN La Armada Bolivariana de Venezuela presentó este sábado las pruebas del ingreso esta se- mana de un buque de pasajeros de bandera portuguesa, bajo el nombre de Resolute, en aguas venezolanas, sin autorización de las autoridades del Gobier- no Bolivariano de Venezuela. El comandante general de la Armada, almirante Giuseppe Alessandrello, en declaraciones transmitidas por Venezolana de Televisión, presentó unos audios con la conversación en- tre las autoridades del buque guardacostas Naiguatá (vene- zolano) con la tripulación del Resolute. “El Resolute arribó a mar venezolano sin autorización, desacataron las instrucciones del guardacostas Naiguatá de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bo- livariana, se negó a reconocer instrucciones pese a reconocer en audio que efectivamente es- taban en aguas venezolanas sin permiso, pero que ya se iban a Curazao”, señaló el general de la Armada. La tripulación del Naiguatá se comunicó con la embarca- ción portuguesa, cuyo personal de mando aceptó que se habían detenido en aguas venezolanas sin permiso, pero que ya esta- ban camino a Curazao, su des- tino final. La tripulación del Resolute no acató la orden de apagar el motor para ser investigados, y además agredió a las autorida- des venezolanas. El buque de pasajero Reso- lute embistió y provocó el hun- dimiento del guardacostas Nai- guatá, al noroeste de la isla La Tortuga, denunció esta semana el ministro para la Defensa, Vladimir Padrino López. de forma exponencial. “Es el momento para afianzar y radi- calizar aún más la cuarentena”, agregó A DISPOSICIÓN AVIÓN PRESIDENCIAL El presidente de la Repúbli- ca Bolivariana de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, puso a disposición el avión presiden- cial para trasladar a Colombia las dos máquinas de PCR para diagnósticos del Covid-19, así lo informó este sábado el vice- presidente sectorial de Comu- nicación, Cultura y Turismo, Jorge Rodríguez. “El gobierno del presiden- te Nicolás Maduro, ofrece el avión presidencial para tras- ladar la donación a Colombia (...) Mientras el presidente Du- que nos manda paramilitares, nos manda drones para come- ter magnicidio, el presidente Maduro expresa su herman- dad con el pueblo de Colom- bia”, subrayó. Explicó que ya realizaron comunicación con la Orga- nización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS), para coordinar la entrega de la donación al veci- no país. Recientemente, el Manda- tario Nacional explicaba que la única máquina para la detec- ción del virus en Colombia se encuentra dañada, por lo cual decidió realizar el donativo motivado por el alto número de pacientes contagiados que se reportan en la nación neo- granadina. Hasta la fecha, Colombia registra 1.267 casos positivos por Covid-19 y 25 muertes. Jorge Arreaza: “Saludamos que la UE se una al llamamiento del cese del bloqueo” Arreaza:SaludamosqueUE se una al llamado para cese de sanciones de EEUU AVN El ministro para Relacio- nes Exteriores, Jorge Arreaza, respaldó la propuesta de la Unión Europea (UE) de apli- car una excepción humanita- ria que permita la suspensión de medidas coercitivas unila- terales a países como Vene- zuela, Cuba e Irán, de tal for- ma que puedan adquirir los materiales médicos necesarios para frenar la propagación del Coronavirus Covid-19. “Saludamos que la Unión Europea se una al llamamien- to del cese de las ilegales san- ciones impuestas por Donald Trump. Los pueblos de Vene- zuela, Cuba e Irán merecen todo el acceso a medicinas y alimentos para enfrentar la pandemia mundial por el Co- vid-19”, señaló por Twitter. El mensaje lo acompañó con un enlace del portal On- cubanews, donde se reseña una rueda de prensa telemáti- ca de la ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, quien indicó que dicha excepción huma- nitaria es respaldada por los cancilleres de Exteriores de la UE, quienes se sumaron al llamado del secretario general de Naciones Unidas, António Guterres, de un alto el fuego global y excepción humanita- ria a la aplicación de sancio- nes a países para luchar con- tra el Covid-19. González Laya recordó que todas las sanciones eco- nómicas que imponen tan- to Estados Unidos como los demás países “llevan siempre una cláusula o excepción hu- manitaria” por la que las san- ciones quedan en suspenso ante una emergencia humani- taria como la que está provo- cando el Coronavirus, agregó el portal. “Hay que asegurarse que esa cláusula se pueda invo- car y que la puedan y quieren respetar los países y empresas productoras de equipamiento y material sanitario para ase- gurarnos de que todo el mun- do tiene los medios para lu- char contra la pandemia”, dijo.
  5. 5. elsiglo.com.ve NACIONALES  | A5DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 LaoposicióndicequeMaduro mientesobrelostestdelCovid-19 José Manuel Olivares dijo que las mentiras le van a costar la vida a los venezolanos por no tener infor- mación real EFE El diputado opositor José Manuel Olivares dijo este sábado que el presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Madu- ro, “miente” en relación a las pruebas realizadas en el país para detectar los casos de Co- vid-19, que actualmente cuen- ta con 155 contagiados y 7 fa- llecidos. “Nicolás Maduro miente y las mentiras le van a costar la vida a los venezolanos por no tener información real de lo que ocurre. Miente en el número de pruebas hechas de Covid-19 y pone en riesgo la vida de los venezolanos”, dijo Olivares en una rueda de pren- sa hecha de modo telemático. Olivares, quien además es médico, dijo que Venezuela es uno de los países que menos test ha hecho en todo el mun- do y que es necesario “masi- ficar las pruebas” ya que, a su juicio, es “la única manera de entender el comportamiento de la enfermedad”. “Si es verdad que hay un millón de pruebas, debería haber más pruebas hechas y tendríamos más casos positi- vos. En base a eso se hace la proyección a futuro”, remarcó. La vicepresidenta ejecuti- va, Delcy Rodríguez, anunció la semana pasada la llegada desde China de medio millón de kits para pruebas rápidas del nuevo Coronavirus, que se suman a otra donación previa del país asiático. La estimación de Olivares es que haya actualmente una “tasa de ataque” del 10% en el país, es decir, “siendo conser- vadores, en esta fase habrá 3 millones de venezolanos con la enfermedad”. El legislador, quien precisó que entre los asintomáticos y los que podrían requerir algún tipo de atención, que estima serán 400.000 personas, deter- minó que el pico de contagio podría llegar en dos semanas. MATERIAL DE CITGO “En nuestro país no existe la capacidad instalada de aten- ción. En un sistema de salud (el venezolano) donde no hay capacidad, no hay medica- mentos”, señaló Olivares. Y dio algunos datos al res- pecto: “Un 70% de los hospi- tales no tienen agua todos los días para lavarse las manos, el 60% no tienen jabón, no hay mascarillas, mucho menos los coverface (protectores) para intubaciones y cosas que re- quieran en la terapia intensiva. Aunque Maduro diga que hay 11.000 camas, una cama de terapia intensiva no es un col- chón, requiere de mucho más”. El diputado recordó, tal y como ya había anunciado el líder opositor Juan Guaidó, que se ha aprobado un presu- puesto de 9 millones de dóla- res para la compra de material médico a través de Citgo (filial de Pdvsa con sede en Estados Unidos), aunque no detalló como se harán esas compras ni como llegarán a Venezuela. SIN GASOLINA A la falta de material sa- nitario, Olivares sumó la es- casez de gasolina y remarcó que el 62% de los equipos de salud (médicos, enfermeros y demás) no ha podido acudir al hospital por no tener com- bustible para desplazarse y que alrededor del 70% pasa una media de 8 a 20 horas para po- der repostar. “Si no se garantiza el acceso a gasolina a la gente más im- prescindible, ¿a dónde estamos caminando?”, se preguntó. La escasez de gasolina, habi- tual en diversas zonas del país, se ha instalado ya en Caracas, donde las colas son kilométri- cas, según pudo constatar Efe. El vicepresidente de Eco- nomía de Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami, anunció la activación de un plan especial para el su- ministro de combustible para atender a los sectores priori- tarios durante la cuarentena y culpó “al bloqueo de EEUU” de la falta de insumos para producir gasolina. DiputadaKarimVeraapoya propuestadePJdeotorgar 100dólaresacadafamilia KarimVera dijo que sería una medida de carácter social y humanitario elsiglo La diputada de la Asam- blea Nacional por el estado Táchira, Karim Vera, ratificó la propuesta que desde Primero Justicia se adelanta para crear un fondo humanitario que permita otorgar a las familias venezolanas más vulnerables, 100 dólares mensuales, de ma- nera que pueda atender sus ne- cesidades más inmediatas, en medio de la paralización de las actividades económicas, pro- ducto de la cuarentena social. La parlamentaria tachiren- se explicó que es una propuesta de carácter social, económica y política que viene a coadyuvar en esta emergencia humanita- ria que ha generado la presen- cia del Covid-19, “ esta emer- gencia además de humanitaria también es económica por la destrucción del poder adquisi- tivo de los venezolanos, gesta- da por la dictadura de Maduro en 20 años”. Vera detalló que este fondo humanitario sería de 3 mil 600 millones de dólares, respalda- do por los recursos malversa- dos por el Ejecutivo Nacional, “dinero que pudiera ser para- lizado a los corruptos que se enriquecieron con lo que le pertenece al pueblo venezola- no”, señaló. Agregó que los recursos también provendrían de la pa- ralización del envío del crudo venezolano de manera gratuita a Cuba y de la paralización de la compra de armamento mi- litar que en nada ha servido para atender a esta emergencia humanitaria, “ así queda de- velado que el sistema de salud venezolano no solamente era débil, sino que ratifica la emer- gencia humanitaria compleja porque los recursos se invir- tieron en otras cosas y no en lo verdaderamente importante y esencial para atender la crisis”. La diputada invitó a la po- blación a participar en esta propuesta, a exigir la instala- ción de un Gobierno de emer- gencia nacional y a entender que estos recursos no pudieran ser administrados por Nicolás Maduro porque se sabe cual sería el destino. EFE Más de 1,8 millones de ve- nezolanos están radicados en Colombia, según el más re- ciente informe de las autori- dades migratorias, con corte al 29 de febrero y que representa un crecimiento de cerca del 3% con respecto a diciembre. “Pasamos de tener 1.717.000 venezolanos a más de 1.825.000. ¿Dónde se con- centra la mayor cantidad de venezolanos? En Bogotá, con más de 361.000, equivalentes a cerca del 20%, y en el depar- tamento Norte de Santander (fronterizo con Venezuela) con más de 209.000, equivalentes al 11,5% del total”, dijo el director de Migración Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa. Les siguen los departamen- tos caribeños del Atlántico con 168.000 y de La Guajira, tam- bién fronterizo con Venezuela, con más de 165.000, mientras que en el quinto lugar está An- tioquia (noroeste), del que es capital Medellín, con 150.000. Las autoridades colombia- nas detallaron además que el 44% de los venezolanos en el país, unas 800.000 personas, están de forma regular, mien- tras que el millón restante se encuentran de forma irregular. Migración Colombia tam- bién señaló que a pesar de que hubo un crecimiento en la cifra de venezolanos en el país, esta es menor frente a los prome- dios que se venían manejando Más de 1,8 millones de venezolanos están radicados en Colombia El informe de las autoridades migratorias revela que hay un creci- miento de cerca del 3% con respecto a diciembre de 60.000 que se radicaban en Colombia al mes a cerca de 30.000 mensuales entre enero y febrero. Por otra parte, la autoridad migratoria señaló que la salida de venezolanos del país regis- tró en los dos primeros meses del año un crecimiento cerca- no al 14%, pues pasó de poco más de 55.000 registros entre enero y febrero de 2019, a cerca de 70.000 en 2020. En cuanto a la salida de venezolanos desde Colombia hacia otros países, en enero y febrero se registraron más de 70.000, de las cuales 50.000 se hicieron por el Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado de Bogotá. RESPUESTA A LA ALCALDESA La alcaldesa de Bogotá, Claudia López, fue acusada de xenofobia por exigir al Go- bierno Nacional resolver la necesidad de vivienda de los venezolanos radicados en la capital que no pueden pagar sus arriendos durante la cua- rentena decretada entre el 25 de marzo y el 13 de abril por el Coronavirus, del que hay 1.267 casos, de los cuales 25 fallecie- ron. “Qué pena que no podamos pagar eso. Pagamos parto, na- cimiento, salud, jardín, cole- gio. Qué pena que lo único que no podemos pagar es el arrien- do a los inmigrantes y para eso pedimos un poquito de ayuda”, manifestó la alcaldesa. Al respecto, Espinosa ase- guró que dentro de las fun- ciones de Migración Colom- bia no se encuentra el brindar alojamiento, alimentación, transporte o cualquier tipo de herramienta asistencial a los extranjeros. “El tema de Venezuela nos preocupa porque no esta- mos hablando simplemente de cifras, estamos hablando de seres humanos, de niños, niñas y adolescentes, de rea- lidades y necesidades. Este es un momento en que debemos trabajar unidos como país por un mismo objetivo. No es momento de evadir respon- sabilidades, de buscar lavarse las manos y mucho menos de generar xenofobia”, dijo. Por ello aseguró que es ne- cesario “buscar la forma de ar- ticular esfuerzos, pues al mo- mento de ayudar no se puede diferenciar entre nacionalida- des, condiciones migratorias, sexo, raza, creencias religiosas, ni orientaciones políticas”. “Estamos hablando de per- sonas a los que la humanidad nos exige ayudar. Desde Mi- gración Colombia, de acuer- do con nuestras funciones, hemos generado mecanismos de flexibilización como el PEP (Permiso Especial de Perma- nencia), del cual, a la fecha, ya tenemos más de 680.000 usua- rios”, indicó. Uruguayapoyalapropuesta deEEUUparalasalida delacrisisenVenezuela EFE Uruguay apoyó este sábado la propuesta de Estados Uni- dos para la salida de la crisis política, económica y social en Venezuela que fue presentada en marzo por el secretario de Estado de ese país, Mike Pom- peo, que entre sus principales puntos destaca un “gobierno de transición”. A juicio del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores urugua- yo, se trata de una salida po- lítica que propone un proceso gradual que culminará con la realización de elecciones “li- bres y justas”, acompañado del levantamiento de las sanciones económicas impuestas por ese país. “Uruguay estima que la pro- puesta ofrece una oportunidad a las partes en Venezuela para construir una salida a la crítica situación que atraviesa el her- mano país. La normalización política y económica de Vene- zuela se torna aún más urgente en el contexto de la pandemia del Covid-19”, señala un co- municado de la Cancillería. El documento agrega que ese país “seguirá trabajando” con sus socios en el Grupo de Contacto Internacional y con “actores relevantes, apoyando constructivamente” todos los esfuerzos viables para alcanzar el objetivo de una salida pací- fica y democrática de la crisis venezolana. “El Gobierno uruguayo en- tiende que una solución polí- tica duradera entre las partes sólo podrá llegar por vías pa- cíficas. Son los venezolanos quienes deberán liderar el pro- ceso que conduzca a una solu- ción”, continúa el comunicado. Sin embargo, Uruguay des- taca que la comunidad inter- nacional “tiene también un rol y una responsabilidad” que es la de acompañar y apoyar los esfuerzos dirigidos hacia una “salida definitiva a la crisis que sufre el pueblo” de Venezuela. Dentro de las principales medidas que propuso el Go- bierno de Donald Trump para la salida de la crisis venezola- na se resaltan un “gobierno de transición” que incluya repre- sentantes del actual presiden- te Nicolás Maduro y del líder opositor Juan Guaidó y des- emboque en unas “elecciones libres y justas”. El plan incluye concesiones al gobierno del actual presi- dente Maduro, al reconocer su participación en las eventuales elecciones presidenciales. No obstante, Pompeo mati- zó que EEUU ha dejado claro que Maduro “no volverá a go- bernar de nuevo”. A la vez que recalcó que Guaidó, al que reconocen más de 60 países como presidente interino de Venezuela, sí po- dría presentarse a estas elec- ciones presidenciales. El Gobierno del presidente de Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou apoya la propuesta de Estados Unidos Diputado Freddy Paz “Venezuelanecesitaquetodosledemoslamano” elsiglo El diputado por el estado Zulia, expresó su respaldo a la propuesta del Gran Acuer- do Humanitario que la junta directiva de la Asamblea Nacional, conformada por Luis Pa- rra como presidente; Franklyn Duarte como primer vicepresidente; José Gregorio Noriega como segundo vicepresidente y Negal Mo- rales, como secretario de Cámara, le presen- taron al Ejecutivo Nacional para contribuir como institución a luchar con la pandemia del Coronavirus. Hay que ser conciente y solida- rio con los más necesitados, Venezuela nece- sita que todos le demos la mano, enfatizó Paz. “Ante las consecuencias que sobre la sa- lud y la economía de cada hogar del país ha generado esta pandemia, desde la Asamblea Nacional construimos este papel de trabajo que ya fue aceptado por el Ejecutivo Nacional a través del Consejo de Estado que dirige la vicepresidente Delcy Rodríguez”. La idea es poner en marcha este Plan de Atención Social para que los venezolanos po- damos recibir todo el apoyo requerido ante las precarias condiciones económicas en la cual vive la mayoría de los venezolanos, agre- gó. Paz señaló que algunos de los puntos que se proponen en ese papel de trabajo pasa por el mejoramiento o atención más específica de servicios públicos como el agua, el combus- tible y la verificación de la dotación de los hospitales y centros de salud públicos. “En muchos estados del país enfrentamos la escasez de agua vital para el combate del Coronavirus; de combustible, necesario para la adquisición de alimentos o para trasladar a los enfermos a los centros de salud y de me- dicamentos en los hospitales y en la red de salud pública, de allí que proponemos planes de contingencia en cuanto al agua a través de camiones cisternas, reactivación de pozos, coordinado por gobernadores y alcaldes de todo el país, a fin de que los venezolanos po- damos contar con el vital líquido”.
  6. 6. elsiglo.com.veA6  |  EL MUNDO DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 LoscasosdeCovid-19pasan de115.000a312.000enunasemana EFE Los casos de Coronavirus van camino a triplicarse al cie- rre de la semana en América, que pasó de tener unos 115.000 contagios confirmados el vier- nes de la semana pasada a su- perar los 312.000 este sábado. El mismo período en el que EEUU se consolidó como foco mundial de la pandemia, una posible vacuna trajo esperanza y también aumentó la preocu- pación ante una inminente re- cesión. Este viernes el mapa mun- dial que rastrea la evolución en tiempo real de la pandemia, elaborado digitalmente por la Universidad de Johns Hop- kins, mostraba la contundente expansión del Coronavirus en Europa y Norteamérica, mien- tras que las mayores zonas des- pejadas se reflejaban en África. Al cabo de una semana ne- fasta Estados Unidos sigue siendo el país del mundo con el mayor número de casos confirmados con unos 273.000 (el viernes pasado contabili- zaba 101.000), mientras que el número de muertes ya suma 7.087. La situación en Estados Uni- dos es un espejo de la realidad mundial, pues las cifras globa- les dan cuenta ya de más de un millón de casos, 58.773 muertes y un saldo de 225.519 personas recuperadas, un dato alentador en medio de las malas noticias. En Latinoamérica, Brasil conserva el mayor número de casos confirmados con 8.229 y 359 muertes, seguido en cuanto al porcentaje de contagios por Chile (3.737), Ecuador (3.368), Perú (1.595), México (1.510), Panamá (1.475), Colombia (1.267) y Argentina (1.265) OMS PIDE MESURA La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) enfatizó en que esta pandemia no sólo es una tragedia para la salud pública, sino también para la economía mundial y para cientos de mi- llones de familias en el mundo que han perdido sus ingresos o ven peligrar sus empleos. No obstante, advirtió que “si los países deciden levantar las restricciones muy rápido, el vi- rus puede resurgir y el impacto económico puede ser todavía peor y más prolongado”. UNA VACUNA Una de las buenas noticias de la semana fue el anuncio de la farmacéutica Johnson & Johnson (J&J), que comenzará en septiembre a probar en hu- manos su vacuna experimental contra el Covid-19 y que podría estar lista para un uso de emer- gencia a principios de 2021. Asimismo, una vacuna can- didata que neutraliza el virus SARS-CoV-2, causante de la pandemia del Covid-19, fue probada con éxito en rato- nes por los investigadores de la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Pittsburgh, en Pensilvania (EEUU), pero los científicos advierten que las pruebas con humanos podrían demorarse meses. EEUU FOCO MUNDIAL Estados Unidos siguió con- solidándose esta semana como foco mundial de la pandemia, que este viernes rompió con casi una década de creación continuada de empleo en ese país y volvió a golpear con fuerza al estado de Nueva York, donde el número de muertes se ha duplicado en solo tres días y ya representa el 45% del total de decesos en la nación. De acuerdo al Departamen- to de Trabajo, el parón econó- mico ha provocado una subida de nueve décimas en el índice de desempleo, que en marzo llegó al 4,4%, lo que represen- ta el peor dato mensual desde 2009, en plena crisis financiera. LAS ALARMAS EN LA ECONOMÍA Con las actividades paraliza- das la economía va a la deriva y las preocupaciones en aumen- to ante “una crisis nunca antes vista en la historia”, como lo re- conoció la directora gerente del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), Kristalina Georgieva. La directora gerente anun- ció en videoconferencia que más de 90 países han pedido ya ayuda financiera de emergencia Nuevo León, México, registra 76 casos de Covid-19 Crisis por Coronavirus obliga a venezolanos en Colombia a retornar a su país Sigue la crisis de los cadáveres en Guayaquil Ecuador vive en su propio calvario ante epidemia de Coronavirus al FMI a causa de la actual crisis y aseguró que la pandemia ha provocado “una paralización de la economía mundial” que ya ha sumido al planeta en “una recesión mucho peor que la cri- sis financiera” iniciada en 2008. Es tal la dimensión del asun- to que incluso la Comisión Económica para América La- tina y el Caribe (Cepal) instó a “reformar” la globalización cuando pase la pandemia mun- dial del Covid-19 y a transitar hacia un modelo de desarrollo “más sostenible e inclusivo”. “Después de la crisis, la co- munidad mundial tendrá que afrontar el hecho de que la glo- balización no ha funcionado como se suponía y que es nece- sario reformarla profundamen- te”, dijo la secretaria ejecutiva del organismo dependiente de la ONU, Alicia Bárcena. PROYECCIONES La Cepal proyecta que el PIB latinoamericano se contraerá al menos un 1,8 % este año, aun- que no se descarta que la caída llegue hasta el 4 % en algunos países. La crisis sanitaria acarreará además un aumento del des- empleo en diez puntos porcen- tuales y una caída en el valor de las exportaciones del 10,7%, siendo los países de Suramérica los más afectados por su espe- cialización en la exportación de bienes primarios, de acuerdo al informe “América Latina y el Caribe ante la pandemia del Covid-19: efectos económicos y sociales”. De otra parte, el presidente del Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica (BCIE), Dante Mossi, dijo a Efe que en este panorama “la verdadera crisis es de las personas que, para evitar que se contagien, no pueden salir a vender o a com- prar lo que producen o lo que consumen, y esas personas vi- vas son las que verdaderamente preocupan más todavía”. “Es una crisis que cuesta mucho dinero y eso lastimosa- mente va a tener que venir de endeudamiento público”, afir- mó Mossi, economista hondu- reño con un doctorado en la materia en la Universidad de Vanderbilt (EEUU) y exfuncio- nario del Banco Mundial. LA IMAGEN DE BOLSONARO Después de las polémicas, el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bol- sonaro, ha intentado mode- rar el tono en los últimos días, aunque sin llegar a convencer, y este jueves en una entrevista expresó su deseo de reabrir el comercio la próxima semana y convocar una jornada de ayuno para luchar contra el avance del patógeno. Esta actitud le ha costado, al punto de que la aprobación a la gestión del Ministerio de Salud de Brasil ante la crisis del Coronavirus subió esta semana hasta el 76%, más del doble que la del presidente (33%), según una encuesta divulgada este viernes. El aumento de la popula- ridad de la cartera de Salud se produce en medio de las diver- gencias entre el ministro Luiz Henrique Mandetta, médico de formación y partidario del distanciamiento social, y Bol- sonaro, quien ha criticado el confinamiento masivo y desoí- do las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias. EL DRAMA DE ECUADOR La situación sigue siendo crítica en Ecuador, en donde el Gobierno ha destinado 4 millones de dólares para con- tratar a 120 nuevos profesiona- les de la salud en la ciudad de Guayaquil, mientras los exper- tos de Medicina Legal seguían este viernes la recolección de cadáveres por toda la ciudad. A escala nacional se suma- rán otros 700 médicos, enfer- meros y auxiliares para aten- der los nuevos positivos por Coronavirus, informó ayer la Secretaría General de Comu- nicación. EL RETORNO En esta jornada también se conoció que los primeros pasajeros desembarcados de los cruceros Zaandam y Rot- terdam, que están atracados en Port Everglades (Florida, EEUU) por razones humanita- rias, viajaron en vuelos chárter hacia distintos destinos, mien- tras la incertidumbre rodea a otro barco con enfermos de Covid-19 que se aproxima al mismo puerto. De otra parte, la Organiza- ción Internacional de las Mi- graciones (OIM) informó que desde que República Domini- cana y Haití cerraron sus fron- teras a mediados de marzo por el Coronavirus al menos 4.200 haitianos han regresado a su país tras perder su trabajo por la pandemia. “La victoria es posible y está cada día más próxima”, afirmó el presi- dente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez Sánchezdaporsuperado elpicodecontagiosenEspaña EFE El presidente del Gobier- no español, el socialista Pedro Sánchez, afirmó este sábado que, de acuerdo con los da- tos de los expertos, España ha “superado” el pico de propaga- ción del Coronavirus y se está “en condiciones de doblegar la curva” de expansión de la epi- demia. Con “la prudencia exigible en medio de una guerra nunca antes librada”, Sánchez trasla- dó este sábado este mensaje de confianza en una compa- recencia por televisión en la que anunció que el Ejecutivo pedirá la próxima semana al Congreso una prórroga del es- tado de alarma hasta el día 26 de abril. “La victoria es posible y está cada día más próxima”, afirmó el presidente del Gobierno, quien pidió a los ciudadanos “sacrificio y moral de victoria” para derrotar el Coronavirus, y expresó su intención de convo- car a todos los partidos políti- cos para poner en marcha unos nuevos “Pactos de la Moncloa” que permitan al país superar el impacto económico y social de la pandemia. Sánchez pronosticó que el momento en que se doblegará la curva de contagios por Co- ronavirus está cerca, y a partir de entonces comenzará una transición. En ese sentido avanzó que un equipo de epidemiólogos y científicos está preparando ya el plan que aplicar para la “desescalada”, pero advirtió de que en esa nueva etapa no ca- brá la relajación y no será “más suave”. “Relajarnos ahora, desunir- nos”, indicó, podría suponer el retorno a un “punto de parti- da” que, a su vez, podría des- encadenar “una segunda ola” de contagios que “sería peor” incluso que la primera, pues las resistencias están “mermadas”. España no va a renunciar a los eurobonos afirma Sánchez El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, afir- mó este sábado que “España no va a renunciar a los euro- bonos”, ante los daños que está causando la pandemia del Co- ronavirus porque “eso es soli- daridad, eso es Europa”. Pedro Sánchez se pronun- ció así en la rueda de prensa en la que anunció que prolongará el estado de alarma y el confi- namiento de la población dos semanas más para tratar de frenar la pandemia. “Europa no puede fallar esta vez” y se mostró convencido de que de la pandemia del Coro- navirus se puede sacar una “lección” para que salga forta- lecida la Unión Europea, que “se ha resistido durante dema- siado tiempo a dar pasos para avanzar”. “Necesitaremos unidad den- tro de España y también en Eu- ropa”, afirmó el presidente del Gobierno español, quien anun- ció que en el próximo Consejo Europeo alertará de que “la UE tiene que sacar una lección también de esta pandemia”. La Comisión Europea (CE) propuso este jueves crear un fondo europeo dotado con 100.000 millones de euros que concederá préstamos a los países más afectados por el Covid-19, como España e Italia, para ayudarles a costear medidas destinadas a evitar los despidos por la pandemia. “Si la UE existe es para hacer frente desde un punto de vista común a este tipo de crisis”, afirmó Sánchez, quien insistió en que con esta crisis “nos es- tamos jugando la fortaleza o el debilitamiento de la UE”. El Covid-19, dijo, “es una pandemia que afecta al con- junto de la humanidad” y por ello no se puede dar respuesta “solo y exclusivamente desde los estados nación”. Trabajadores desinfectan con aerosol en un intento por frenar la propagación del Coronavirus en Seúl CoreadelSurextiendedossemanas eldistanciamientosocial EFE El Gobierno de Corea del Sur decidió este sábado exten- der su recomendación de dis- tanciamiento social durante al menos dos semanas, debido a la continuidad de los contagios del nuevo Coronavirus cuyo ritmo no obstante se ha ralen- tizado. “No tenemos otra opción que continuar con una intensa campaña de distanciamiento social por un tiempo”, dijo el primer ministro surcoreano, Chung Sye-kyun, al término de una reunión del Ejecutivo para analizar la evolución de la si- tuación del Covid-19 en el país. El Gobierno viene recomen- dado a los ciudadanos mante- ner una distancia entre ellos de al menos dos metros desde que el país registró su primer con- tagio del nuevo Coronavirus el pasado 20 de enero. Con la nueva extensión de la recomendación, las autori- dades esperan evitar algunos de los nuevos focos de contagio que se están produciendo en lugares propensos a las aglome- raciones como los gimnasios o las iglesias protestantes. La política de distancia- miento social que aplica Seúl “ha demostrado ser claramen- te efectiva” y “ha permitido al país ser un entorno más seguro frente a los contagios que los que se están observando en Europa o en Estados Unidos”, dijo Chung en declaraciones recogidas por la agencia local Yonhap. El primer ministro, no obs- tante, afirmó que “la situación sigue siendo muy grave” en Co- rea del Sur, por lo que destacó la necesidad de mantener dicha política hasta que el número de nuevos contagios diarios dis- minuya por debajo del medio centenar. El país registró este viernes 96 nuevas infecciones, lo que elevó el total a 10.156, según los últimos datos oficiales ofre- cidos hoy por el Centro para el Control y la Prevención de En- fermedades Infecciosas de Co- rea (KCDC).
  7. 7. elsiglo.com.ve EL MUNDO  | A7DOMINGO | 5 | ABRIL | 2020 PutinayudaaOccidentealaespera del levantamiento de sanciones Vladímir Putin ofreció ayuda humanitaria al país europeo con mayor número de casos EFE La ayuda sanitaria rusa a Italia y Estados Unidos se ha topado con las críticas de la oposición y las sospechas en Occidente de que el Kremlin busca, en realidad, mejorar su imagen y lograr el levanta- miento de las sanciones. “Esas críticas siempre están presentes, (...) pero sin coope- ración internacional ni un solo país puede combatir en solita- rio y eficazmente el Coronavi- rus”, ha asegurado el portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov. ITALIA, PRIMER BENEFICIADO Cuando la Covid-19 ape- nas había golpeado Rusia, el presidente ruso, Vladímir Pu- tin, ofreció ayuda humanitaria -quince aviones, más de medio millar de ventiladores y un centenar de médicos- al país europeo con mayor número de casos, Italia, cuyo primer mi- nistro, Giuseppe Conte, aceptó gustosamente el ofrecimiento. “Desde Rusia con amor”, decían los contenedores trans- portados por aviones militares rusos a un país que ha abogado insistentemente en los últimos años por el levantamiento de las sanciones y la normaliza- ción de las relaciones entre el Kremlin y la Unión Europea (UE). Con todo, las críticas no tardaron en llegar. Algunos medios, como el diario “La Stampa”, informaron de que la mayoría de la ayuda no era de utilidad para combatir la epi- demia, mientras otros alerta- ban sobre la presencia de tan- tos militares rusos en territorio de la OTAN. “La ayuda rusa a Italia tie- ne carácter humanitario y no tiene relación con la agenda política”, replicó esta semana la portavoz rusa de Exteriores, María Zajárova. PUTIN FLIRTEA CON TRUMP Después le tocó el turno a Estados Unidos. Putin y su colega estadounidense, Do- nald Trump, mantuvieron este lunes una conversación telefó- nica en la que hablaron de la si- tuación epidemiológica en sus respectivos países y también del desplome de los precios del petróleo. Putin repitió la misma es- trategia que con Conte. Le ofreció ayuda, en forma de 60 toneladas de respiradores, ventiladores y mascarillas, y Trump aceptó la propuesta, que calificó de “bonito gesto”. “No estoy preocupado por la propaganda rusa, ni siquiera un poco. Fue un bonito ofreci- miento. Yo podría haber dicho no, gracias, o (sólo) gracias. Era un avión grande con sumi- nistros médicos de muy buena calidad y dije que lo aceptaría. Esto podría salvar muchas vi- das”, señaló, en respuesta a las críticas demócratas. La máquina de propaganda del Kremlin aprovechó para vender el gesto como ayuda humanitaria enviada a EEUU, pese a que las relaciones se en- cuentran en su peor momento desde el fin de la Guerra Fría, y se anunció el envío en breve de un nuevo avión con destino a Nueva York, epicentro de la epidemia. Con todo, después quedó claro que la asistencia rusa no era gratuita, aunque el propio Trump la llamó ayuda. Mien- tras la Cancillería rusa infor- mó de que ambas partes se repartían los gastos, el Depar- tamento de Estado reconoció que había comprado los equi- pos rusos, aunque a un precio por debajo del mercado. Al fuego de la controversia contribuyó la información de que la ayuda había sido canali- zada por un fondo de inversio- nes y una compañía objeto de sanciones desde 2015 debido a la injerencia rusa en Ucrania. “Estados Unidos aceptó comprar a Rusia equipos de protección médica que nece- sitábamos mucho...Es hora de trabajar juntos para derrotar a un enemigo común que ame- naza la vida de todos nosotros”, sentenció el secretario de Esta- do de EEUU., Mike Pompeo. LEVANTAMIENTO DE SANCIONES No importa lo que se es- fuerce Rusia en presentar la asistencia como ayuda huma- nitaria, muchos lo ven como una estratagema geopolítica para reconciliarse con Occi- dente y arrancarle una retira- da, aunque sea parcial, de las sanciones. “Con estos aviones Rusia demuestra que está dispuesta a cooperar, le pide a Occidente que sea comprensivo y levan- te las sanciones, al menos en los sectores más importantes”, comentó hoy a Efe Alexandr Petrov, historiador y experto en relaciones ruso-estadouni- denses. Petrov interpreta el envío a Estados Unidos como un “gesto de buena voluntad” que busca demostrar que es un “socio fiable” en momentos de dificultad, argumentos con los que el Kremlin espera ganarse a la opinión pública occidental. “Hay que reconocer que Rusia también se está sacri- ficando, ya que ha enviado a EEUU mascarillas y equipos médicos que se necesitan en muchas regiones del país. Se vea como se vea, la ayuda rusa salva vidas humanas”, explica. Aunque no pone la mano en el fuego por un pronto le- vantamiento de las sanciones, cree que la política, que consi- dera una iniciativa personal de Putin, es rentable. “Putin aprovecha su rela- ción con Trump. Lo mismo ocurrió con Roosevelt en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Era enemigo de la Unión Soviética, pero envió alimentos y armas para que ganásemos la gue- rra y derrotásemos al fascis- mo. Ahora, tampoco sabemos cuánto durará la pandemia y la lucha contra ese enemigo invi- sible. En esta situación, habría que levantar las restricciones”, considera. EL CORONAVIRUS Y EL PETRÓLEO Además, el experto vincula directamente el Coronavirus con las limitaciones a las tran- sacciones comerciales y la dra- mática caída de los precios del petróleo. “Putin y Trump llegaron a un acuerdo sobre el Coronavi- rus y el petróleo. Ambas cosas están íntimamente relaciona- das. Ahora, vender petróleo no es rentable”, precisa. Y recuerda que, aunque el revés para Rusia y otros expor- tadores es mayor que para la economía estadounidense, esta también está expectante debi- do a su impacto en la extrac- ción del gas de esquisto. Si no se levantan las sancio- nes, especialmente a proyec- tos como el gasoducto Nord Stream 2, sumado a la caída del precio del crudo, Rusia tendrá muchas dificultades para desa- rrollarse, según Petrov. Pero también hay expertos que ven la ayuda a Occidente como un mensaje para exclu- sivo consumo interno: Rusia sumó hoy otros 582 casos y ya cuenta con 4.731 positivos y 43 muertos, pero la situación epi- demiológica en los países occi- dentales, donde los decesos se cuentan por miles, es mucho peor. CRÍTICAS OPOSITORAS La ayuda a Occidente, que incluye asistencia a Serbia, también ha despertado las críticas de la oposición al Kre- mlin, cuyo líder, Alexéi Naval- ni, denunció en su momento que las autoridades ocultaban las cifras reales de contagios. “Rusia ha vendido a Estados Unidos mascarillas y equipos médicos cuando médicos y en- fermeras a lo largo de nuestro país carecen de mascarillas y se infectan unos a otros. Es horri- ble. Putin está loco”, escribió en la red social Twitter. Mientras, la Alianza de Médicos, un sindicato de sani- tarios muy crítico con las au- toridades, arremetió contra el envío de ayuda a EEUU, cuan- do lleva semanas recaudando dinero para comprar equipos de protección para el personal médico local. “Es una completa burla”, la- mentó. La líder de ese sindicato, Anastasía Vasílieva, cercana a Navalni, fue detenida cuando se desplazó a 400 kilómetros de Moscú para repartir un nuevo cargamento de equipos entre la plantilla de un hospital en la región de Nizhni Nóvgo- rod. Vasílieva, que fue detenida por supuestamente violar la cuarentena, fue liberada poco después, incidente que fue denunciado por Amnistía In- ternacional, que criticó que las autoridades rusas teman más la crítica de su pueblo que al propio Coronavirus. La Alianza de Médicos no sólo acusa al Gobierno de mi- nimizar el impacto de la epide- mia, sino también de “mentir abiertamente” sobre el estado del sistema sanitario y la alar- mante carencia de equipos. Adnan al Zurfi, primer ministro designado de Irak Candidatoaprimer ministrodeIrakenlarecta finalparaformarGobierno EFE El primer ministro designa- do de Irak, Adnan al Zurfi, pre- sentó este sábado al Parlamen- to su plan de Gobierno con la esperanza de que el Legislativo levante el bloqueo y permita la formación de un Ejecutivo, cin- co meses después de la renuncia del anterior y en plena crisis por el Coronavirus. Diecinueve días después de ser designado por el presiden- te iraquí, Barham Saleh, para tratar de formar Gobierno, Al Zurfi presentó un plan con dieciocho puntos que incluye medidas económicas, contra la corrupción y elecciones an- ticipadas, con el compromiso de impedir la interferencia de actores externos en la política de Irak. No lo tendrá fácil. Los blo- ques del sectario y atomizado Parlamento iraquí, compuesto por los grupos mayoritarios chiíes y las minorías suníes, kurdas y cristiana, no han lo- grado consenso sobre un candi- dato que lidere el Ejecutivo, tras seis meses de protestas. Las manifestaciones y la vio- lencia contra los manifestantes llevaron a la dimisión el 29 de noviembre del entonces primer ministro, Adel Abdelmahdi, que sigue aún hoy en funciones. Mohamed Taufiq Alaui, un aspirante cercano a Irán y exmi- nistro de Telecomunicaciones, no logró el respaldo parlamen- tario y renunció el 1 de marzo. IRÁN SE OPONE Cuando Al Zurfi fue desig- nado por el presidente iraquí el 17 de marzo, la coalición chií y otras formaciones simpatizan- tes aseguraron que utilizarían “todos los medios legales, polí- ticos y populares” para impedir la investidura de un candida- to que consideran demasiado amigo de los estadounidenses. Para Nazem Ali Abdalá, in- vestigador del Foro Árabe para Análisis de las Políticas Iraníes (AFAIP, en sus siglas en inglés) Al Zurfi es una figura “polémi- ca”. Según este analista, Al Zurfi trabajó como traductor para las tropas estadounidenses durante la invasión de 2003 y fue muy crítico con las facciones proira- níes y sus milicias respaldadas por los Guardianes de la Revo- lución de Irán, que le acusaron en su momento de ser “el candi- dato de la embajada estadouni- dense”. Estas facciones chiíes, ma- yoritarias en el Parlamento, buscan a una persona que “se adhiera a las líneas rojas, que no sea muy cercano a Estados Unidos y sus aliados y que no tenga abierto un expediente de corrupción”, dice a Efe. Sin embargo, Abdalá asegu- ra que los bloques chiíes prin- cipales están divididos y “más débiles” después del asesinato del general iraní Qasem Solei- maní el pasado 3 de enero en un ataque selectivo de Estados Unidos en Bagdad, puesto que él “los unificaba”. SE AGOTAN LAS POSIBILIDADES La falta de visión nacional de los bloques, que priorizan sus intereses sectarios, es la ra- zón del estancamiento político, apunta a Efe el profesor de la Universidad de Bagdad Abde- laziz al Yaburi Aparte de la oposición fron- tal de los grupos proiraníes, que han tachado hasta de “ile- gal” el nombramiento de Al Zurfi por haber sido escogido directamente por el presidente y no por el mayor grupo parla- mentario y es que, a día de hoy, hasta determinar quién tiene la mayoría en el Parlamento es objeto de controversia. Sin embargo, Al Zurfi, al contrario que Alaui, podría conseguir el apoyo de los kur- dos y los suníes, pues estos gru- pos “no quieren un candidato cercano a Irán”, señala el ana- lista. Para otros grupos, como la coalición Al Nasr del ex primer ministro Haider al Abadi, Al Zurfi es “la última oportunidad para rescatar el proceso político en Irak, especialmente si Esta- dos Unidos aumenta su presión e insinúa imponer sanciones o atacar facciones armadas”. El candidato prometió hoy celebrar elecciones anticipadas, una de las principales deman- das de los manifestantes y que ha hecho que se gane el favor del influyente clérigo chií Mu- qtada al Sadr, que lidera la coa- lición Sairún, la agrupación que cuenta con más escaños en el Legislativo iraquí. Aun así, sin vistas sobre una pronta formación de Gobierno, “la situación en Irak está ame- nazada por el colapso económi- co de la mano de la bajada de los precios (del petróleo) y la pandemia de Coronavirus”, que podría causar estragos en un Irak empobrecido tras décadas de guerra. Para Al Yaburi, si Al Zurfi no cumple con su misión, casi imposible, “el país irá a lo des- conocido”. EEUU estimula su economía con medidas fiscales o “dinero helicóptero” El impacto económico se ubica casi 10 millones de estadounidenses hayan perdido su empleo EFE Estados Unidos ha apro- bado un paquete de medidas de estímulo de 2,2 billones de dólares (1,82 billones de euros) para paliar los efectos del Co- ronavirus sobre su economía y que incluye inyecciones direc- tas al bolsillo de los ciudada- nos con el objetivo de reactivar el consumo, lo que se conoce como “dinero helicóptero”. El impacto económico de la pandemia del Covid-19 ya ha hecho que en las dos últimas semanas casi 10 millones de estadounidenses hayan perdi- do su empleo y el paro se haya disparado al 4,4%. La semana anterior el Congreso de EEUU aprobó un plan de estímulo que contempla dar 1.200 dóla- res a muchos estadounidenses o aumentar las prestaciones habituales de desempleo, entre otras medidas. Es el mayor plan de estímu- los de la historia del país y re- presenta alrededor del 10 % del producto interior bruto (PIB) de EEUU. ¿Qué es el dinero helicóp- tero? - Es una política monetaria o fiscal expansiva que pueden aplicar los gobiernos o los ban- cos centrales que consiste en dar de forma directa dinero a los ciudadanos con el fin de estimular la economía en un periodo de recesión o cuando los tipos de interés están a cero. Se trata de un término em- pleado en los años 70 por el premio Nóbel de Economía Milton Friedman que explica qué pasaría si un helicóptero se dedicara a tirar dinero a los ciudadanos. La teoría, que considera que reactivaría el consumo, vuelve a ponerse sobre la mesa en un momento en el que los bancos centrales empiezan a quedarse sin munición. ¿A quien se dirige en EEUU? - El paquete de estímulo fis- cal aprobado por el Congreso de EEUU es el triple del que se puso en 2009 tras el estalli- do de la crisis financiera y que entonces ascendió a 700.000 millones de dólares. Incluye una partida de cerca de 250.000 millones de dólares que se reservarán para efectuar pagos directos a individuos y familias de 1.200 dólares para quienes tengan una renta de menos de 75.000 dólares al año, a lo que se añadirá 500 dólares por cada menor de 17 años. Dispone otros 350.000 mi- llones en préstamos para pe- queñas empresas y 250.000 millones más para ampliar los beneficios por seguro de desempleo. Otorga, además, 150.000 millones de dólares para el apoyo a las autorida- des locales y estatales, y otros 130.000 millones para reforzar el sistema sanitario, que en al- gunos lugares, como el estado de Nueva York, comienza a es- tar saturado. ¿Cuáles son las principales ventajas? - Si existe una capacidad productiva suficiente y la po- blación no ahorra el dinero recibido, estimula el consumo, lo cual reactivaría la economía. Además, frenaría la caída de precios en momentos de de- flación. Frágilsubidadelapopularidadde Macronenmediodelapandemia EFE Pese a que los franceses se muestran muy inquietos por la situación provocada por la epidemia del Coronavirus, la popularidad del presidente, Emmanuel Macron, ha dado un salto, aunque se mantiene frágil a dos años de las presidenciales. Macron se beneficia de la corriente favorable que afecta a los jefes de Estado en Francia cuando el país se asoma al pre- cipicio, pero saca menos partido a ese factor que sus predeceso- res en el cargo y menos también que los líderes de algunos países vecinos. Así lo analiza para EFE el profesor de Sciences Po Bruno Cautrès, que señala que “el pre- sidente no ha conseguido apare- cer como la figura en torno a la cual se reúne el país en tiempos de crisis”. Eso resta valor al incremento de su popularidad, que ronda el 50 % de las opiniones favorables tras un incremento de unos 10 puntos en las últimas semanas, según los diferentes sondeos publicados. “Macron partía de muy aba- jo y, además, tiene a una parte de la población muy en su con- tra. Y eso no ha cambiado con el Coronavirus”, explicó Cautrès. François Mitterrand subió casi 20 puntos durante la prime- ra guerra del Golfo a principios de los 90 y François Hollande 15 tras los atentados del 13 de no- viembre de 2015. Macron ha capitalizado me- nos la condición de timonel en tiempo de tempestad, a dife- rencia de la canciller alemana Ángela Merkel, o del primer mi- nistro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, según Cautrès. “Antes de la crisis, su figura despertaba una gran división. Los sondeos muestran que sigue siendo así. Las líneas de ruptura aparecen inalteradas”, señala. El analista del instituto de- moscópico Ipsos Federico Va- cas asegura a EFE que con esta subida “Macron ha regresado a los niveles de popularidad que tenía en su elección” en mayo de 2017, pero reconoce que es “una situación frágil”. “No es una crisis al uso. Le van a juzgar por los resultados y por el juicio que los ciudadanos hagan de esta crisis. En cierta forma, es un apoyo prestado”, señala. Los sondeos diferencian dos aspectos. Por un lado, la popula- ridad del presidente y, por otro, la gestión que ha hecho de la pandemia.
  8. 8. reportajeelsiglo.com.ve A8 5DE ABRIL DE 2020 DOMINGO @elsiglocomve elsiglocomve @elsiglocomve Resaltó la psicóloga Yosiree Sierra “Selesdebeinformaralosniñossobre elCoronavirusmásnoalarmarlos” MÓNICA GOITIA | elsiglo En los últimos meses el mundo entero se ha visto afectado por una pandemia que ha obligado a los ciuda- danos a cambiar su estilo y ritmo de vida, y es que han tenido que eliminar su ru- tina y adaptarse a una realidad que tal vez para muchos resulta un poco incómoda. Desde el prin- cipio del año 2020 el Co- vid-19 o tam- bién conocido como Coro- navirus, ha afectado a más de un millón de p e r s o - nas y ha ocasiona- do más de 50.000 muertos en todo el mundo, moti- vo por el cual muchos países han optado por decretar cua- rentena colectiva, esto como medida para evitar la propa- gación del virus. Esta cuarentena ha oca- sionado que las personas no puedan salir de sus hogares y en caso de tener que hacerlo debe estar en las calles con una serie de recomendaciones y requisitos para evitar conta- giarse, como por ejemplo usar tapabocas, guantes, mantener distancia con otras personas, entre otros. Sin duda uno de los más afectados en esta completa si- tuación por la cual se encuen- tra atravesando el mundo entero son los pequeños de la casa, quienes han tenido que dejar de ir a sus clases y acti- vidades regulares, para llevar una vida que para muchos de ellos es difícil y compleja de entender. Es por esta razón que los padres y representantes jue- gan un papel fundamental en estos momentos, y los mismos deben apoyarse en diversos especialistas para evitar que a los pequeños les quede algún trauma o secuela de esta pan- demia del Coronavirus. COMO EXPLICARLE A LOS NIÑOS EL AISLAMIENTO Yosiree Sierra, psicólogo clínico infante juvenil, mani- festó que es de gran impor- tancia explicarles la situación a los pequeños del hogar y que de esta forma ellos pue- dan entender porque no pueden salir a jugar con sus amigos, ir al colegio, béisbol, fútbol o cualquier actividad que practiquen. “Cuando los niños tienen actividades diarias se ven afectados, es bueno que prac- tiquen algún deporte o se de- diquen a alguna disciplina en específico, pero en momentos como estos es complejo crear una nueva rutina y mucho más cuando están en casa”. Asimismo destacó que este cambio es tanto para niños como sus padres quienes em- piezan a jugar un rol distinto y ahora deben mantener una relación más directa con las maestras, además de apoyar- los y explicarle de la mejor manera la situación actual. Indicó además que todo dependerá de cada niño, ya que cada persona es distin- ta a otras y todo depende de que tan miedosos y temerosos sean, “se le debe explicar de la forma más sencilla posible, se debe cuidar el nivel del con- trol de las emociones, existen niños que son muy maduros y pueden entender y preguntar Yosiree Sierra, psicólogo clínico infante juvenil Para aquellos niños que practican una actividad física es más complejo el aislamiento La lectura es de gran ayuda tanto para los niños como para los pa- dres si tienen alguna duda, por eso se debe explicar dependiendo de la demanda de cada peque- ño”. La especialista resaltó que dicha explicación debe reali- zarse de la forma más concre- ta posible, “deben especificar que estamos pasando por una situación difícil, pero destacar que papá y mamá saben como solucionarlo y que son un equi- po, que se entienda que aunque no se puede ver a los demás fa- miliares existen muchos meca- nismos para comunicarse con sus seres queridos”. Sierra señaló que para tener activo al niño se deben de crear recompensas por actividades, “se pueden hacer dinámicas como por ejemplo, vamos a lavarnos las manos 5 veces al día y el que lo haga mejor tie- ne un punto y al final del día se suman y por alcanzar la mayor cantidad de puntos por aseo personal tienen alguna recom- pensa”. Pronto los niños volverán a los campos de entrenamiento Detalló que se deben crear actividades diarias que los mantengan ocupados, “deben explicarle que esto es una si- tuación que puede durar, pero estar en casa y generando nue- vas estrategias, dependerá de la edad del niño, y los padres de- ben crear un control emocional para que no generen ansiedad y se las transmitan a los niños”. Recalcó que es de gran im- portancia restringir algunas informaciones fatalistas, “se les puede explicar de forma senci- lla, decirle a los niños que tene- mos que asearnos, ya que existe un virus que da gripe y eso les puede hacer un mal, razón por la cual debemos cuidarnos, e informarles que no son unas vacaciones sino son contin- gencia con medidas necesarias para cuidarnos y no enfermar- nos”. La psicóloga recordó que se deben hacer tareas que ayuden a que los pequeños puedan ad- quirir conocimientos más fácil, “dependiendo de la etapa se le deben dar tareas, que sepan que tienen deberes y derechos, cuando cumplen con sus de- beres tendrán derecho a las re- compensas”. Destacó que los padres deben tener mucho control emocional, “deben tratar de no estar ansiosos o entrar en cuadros depresivos, sabemos que existen situaciones que los afecta más en el ámbito eco- nómico y social, pero se debe aprender a solucionar en las contingencias, crear estrategias y planes en caso de que alguno pueda fallar”. DEPENDE DE LA EDAD ES MEJOR ALEJARLOS DE LAS NOTICIAS La doctora destacó que de- pendiendo de la edad de cada niño se le debe limitar las no- ticias sobre el Covid-19 o Co- ronavirus, “los medios de co- municación informan sobre la cantidad de muertes, cifras de afectados que van aumentan- do, la escasez, entre otros, ellos se dan cuenta cuando tienen la conciencia social”. Resaltó que se les debe ex- plicar pero no generar ni páni- co ni angustias, “lo importante es que estén claros que pese a todo esta situación estamos para cuidarnos y apoyarnos, ya que somos un equipo, todo en base a generar herramien- tas positivas personales que permitan mantener la calma para transmitírselos a los más pequeños”. Sierra detalló que no se tra- ta de mantenerlos fuera de la realidad, pero si que ellos se- pan que cuidarse es una forma de hacer algo para evitar que nos contagiemos, “no sabemos qué va a pasar después, pero se debe de tratar como un equi- po que juntos lograrán salir adelante cuidándose unos con otros, resaltando que no será permanente sino momentáneo y circunstancial”. Asimismo manifestó que los padres deben informarle a los niños que las medidas de higiene y seguridad son importantes para evitar conta- gios y controlar la pandemia, “se les debe orientar en cuanto al control de las emociones, no llenarnos de fantasía, siempre un equilibro y punto medio, que sepan que debemos acatar esas normas y que no lo vean como una obligación”. La psicóloga resaltó que en el tiempo que estén en casa en vez de estar tan pegados a las noticias deben instruirse como leer o ver algún progra- ma educativo, “no se deben ver películas de guerra, infec- ción o virus mortales, eso no ayuda en nada, se deben ver películas positivas o progra- mas que nos ayuden a mante- nernos estables”. Indicó que aunque es nor- mal que en situaciones como estas nos sentamos desmoti- vados y veamos noticias para ver a que nos enfrentamos, pero se deben controlar las emociones, “se debe recalcar que esto es circunstancial, que más bien se debe aprovechar el tiempo que tenemos en casa y manejarlo a nuestro beneficio, no tenemos el control de todo, pero si de nosotros mismos”. LO IMPORTANTE ES ESTABLECER EL CONTROL EMOCIONAL La psicóloga Yosiree Sierra indicó que lo más importante es establecer el control emo- cional de los rasgos depresivos y todas aquellas acciones que puedan generar aspectos ne- gativos en nuestro organismo que repercuten en el sistema inmune, lo que trae como consecuencias ser más vulne- rables ante el Covid-19. “El aislamiento es la pro- blemática en estos momen- tos, por eso se debe estable- cer como una rutina de aseo personal y de las habitaciones o casa en general, para que to- dos sean responsables, estable- cer control emocional viene de la mano de los pensamientos, aquellos catastróficos o fatalis- tas generan ansiedad, depre- sión e incertidumbre”. Resaltó que una de las reco- mendaciones más importantes es crear un ambiente familiar en base a soluciones positivas, “deben llegar a acuerdos fami- liares donde todos se sientan parte de ello, deben establecer una comunicación asertiva y positiva, establecer rutita diaria y semanal, deberes y disfrute dentro de la casa que fortaleza el trabajo en equipo y formar mejores lazos entre la familia”. Sierra destacó que se debe tener una buena comunica- ción entre las familias y en especial con los pequeños de la casa, “los niños son el refle- jo de los padres, si ellos ven a padres tranquilos, confiados, capaces y seguros van a ge- nerar eso en los niños, las es- tructuras en casa son lo mejor, mantenerse siempre activos con lecturas, ejercicios, entre otras, debemos en contingen- cia crear soluciones positivas”. Finalmente recalcó que los padres deben tomar en cuenta la demanda de cada niño, “de- pende de la edad, si tienen al- guna condición, sabemos que allí es más demandante pero se debe mantener juego didác- ticos y estimulación temprana, las actividades dependerán de la edad de cada niño, no se trata de tenerlos fuera de la realidad, sino explicarles que todo estará bien y que el estar en casa no es permanente”. El Gobierno informó que los niños tendrán que culminar sus cursos escolares en los hogares

×