To remain innovative in today s market,⚡ companies have to adopt a culture of learning and customer-centric practices that are focused on outcomes rather than outputs.⚡ This book provides product managers with a practical process that focuses on finding opportunities to solve customer problems and achieve business goals.⚡Author Melissa Perri provides a toolbox of product management principles that can be applied to any company,⚡ big or small.⚡ By understanding the secrets to communicating and collaborating within a company structure,⚡ you ll learn how to overcome product development roadblocks and build products that benefit both the business and the customer.⚡

