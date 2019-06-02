Hope - 2 June 2019 - Lynn Swart

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.newdayunited.org
Romans 15:13 Now may God the inspiration and fountain of hope, fill you to overflowing with uncontainable joy and perfect ...
confident expectation of what God has promised & strength in His faithfulness
faith hope love
"the prisoner who had lost faith in the future, his future, was doomed. With his loss of belief in the future, he also los...
Hope is not ‘positive thinking’ but permanent trust
Heb 6:9 We have this HOPE as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain,
Romans 15:13 May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope b...
Hope changes perspective!!!
Zechariah 9:11-12 As for you, because of the blood of my covenant with you, I will free your prisoners from the waterless ...
Hope gets ready!!!
Hope changes generations!!!
Heb 11:13 All these people were still living by faith when they died. They did not receive the things promised; they only ...
Hope Has very little, if anything to do with outcome, but rather trusting what God is about
1 Pet: 1:3, 4 “Praise to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In His great mercy He has given us new birth into a ...
1 Pet: 1:13 “Therefore, prepare your minds for action, be self-controlled; set your HOPE FULLY on the grace to be given yo...
1 Pet.1:21 “…through Him you believe in God, who raised Him from the dead and glorified Him, and so your faith and hope ar...
Sermon by Lynn Swart
2 June 2019

Published in: Spiritual
  2. 2. Romans 15:13 Now may God the inspiration and fountain of hope, fill you to overflowing with uncontainable joy and perfect peace as you trust in Him. And may the power of the Holy Spirit continually surround your life with His super-abundance until you radiate with hope.
  3. 3. confident expectation of what God has promised & strength in His faithfulness
  4. 4. faith hope love
  5. 5. "the prisoner who had lost faith in the future, his future, was doomed. With his loss of belief in the future, he also lost his spiritual hold; he let himself decline and became subject to mental and physical decay.“ Victor Frankl : Man’s search for meaning
  6. 6. Hope is not ‘positive thinking’ but permanent trust
  7. 7. Heb 6:9 We have this HOPE as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain,
  8. 8. Romans 15:13 May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.
  9. 9. Hope changes perspective!!!
  10. 10. Zechariah 9:11-12 As for you, because of the blood of my covenant with you, I will free your prisoners from the waterless pit.12 Return to your fortress, you prisoners of hope; even now I announce that I will restore twice as much to you....
  11. 11. Hope gets ready!!!
  12. 12. Hope changes generations!!!
  13. 13. Heb 11:13 All these people were still living by faith when they died. They did not receive the things promised; they only saw them and welcomed them from a distance, admitting that they were foreigners and strangers on earth.
  14. 14. Hope Has very little, if anything to do with outcome, but rather trusting what God is about
  15. 15. 1 Pet: 1:3, 4 “Praise to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In His great mercy He has given us new birth into a LIVING HOPE through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade”
  16. 16. 1 Pet: 1:13 “Therefore, prepare your minds for action, be self-controlled; set your HOPE FULLY on the grace to be given you when Jesus Christ is revealed.”
  17. 17. 1 Pet.1:21 “…through Him you believe in God, who raised Him from the dead and glorified Him, and so your faith and hope are in God.”

