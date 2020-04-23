Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cr�dito a la palabra Programa de financiamiento a empresas familiares
Prop�sito Proporcionar financiamiento a micro y peque�as empresas para apoyar sus negocios y trabajadores independientes p...
Caracter�sticas del Programa: �Qui�nes? Personas que cuenten con un micro negocio y est�n registrados en el Censo del Bien...
Caracter�sticas del Programa: �Cu�nto? $25,000 pesos Plazo de tres a�os Tres meses de gracia
Caracter�sticas del Programa: �D�nde? Fuente: Secretar�a del Bienestar
Caracter�sticas del Programa: Metas Mayo Instituciones financieras Fuente: Secretar�a del Bienestar
Cr�dito a la palabra Avances al 22 de abril
Avances Beneficiarios que recibir�n el apoyo 149,541 Negocios 287,201 Dependientes195,969 empleados Fuente: Secretar�a del...
Avances Beneficiarios que recibir�n apoyo Fuente: Secretar�a del Bienestar
Beneficiarios identificados Por actividad Fuente: Secretar�a del Bienestar
Beneficiarios identificados Por estado y tipo de actividad Fuente: Secretar�a del Bienestar
Gracias
Reglas generales Créditos a la palabra IMSS-SE
×