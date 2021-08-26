Successfully reported this slideshow.
Management of Pregnancy Of Unknown Location SOGC GUIDELINE, 2021 Prof. Aboubakr Elnashar Benha university Hospital, Egypt
1. DEFINE ▪ Pregnancy cannot be located on US but the β-hCG result is positive ▪ PUL is not a diagnosis in itself but rath...
▪ In patients with persistently elevated β -hCG levels ▪ Rare non−pregnancy-related diagnoses that may cause elevated β -h...
4. MANAGEMENT ▪ Close follow- up with repeated diagnostic testing until a definitive diagnosis of either a viable or nonvi...
▪ Protocols for the management. 1. Some focus primarily on DD PULs by their risk of being an ectopic pregnancy ▪ Patients ...
▪ M4 model was the best available method for predicting the outcome of ectopic pregnancy. ▪ Initial serum b-hCG and the 48...
ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR EP: ectopic pregnancy FPUL: failed PUL IUP: intrauterine pregnancy; UPT: urine pregnancy test; US: ultra...
▪ RECOMMENDATIONS ▪ Management protocols for PUL are predictive and not diagnostic. ▪ They are formulated to risk stratify...
Health & Medicine
Aug. 26, 2021
Management of pregnancy of unknown location

Health & Medicine
Aug. 26, 2021
36 views

Aboubakr elnashar

Management of pregnancy of unknown location

  1. 1. Management of Pregnancy Of Unknown Location SOGC GUIDELINE, 2021 Prof. Aboubakr Elnashar Benha university Hospital, Egypt SOGC CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINSOGC CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINEE ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR CONTENTS 1. DEFINE 2. INCIDENCE 3. OUTCOMES 4. MANAGEMENT 5. CONCLUSION
  2. 2. 1. DEFINE ▪ Pregnancy cannot be located on US but the β-hCG result is positive ▪ PUL is not a diagnosis in itself but rather a transient state used to classify a patient at risk for ectopic pregnancy. ▪ Transient state in the diagnostic process: final diagnosis of 1. Viable IUP 2. Nonviable IUP 3. Ectopic pregnancy 4. Persistent PUL 2. INCIDENCE ▪ 15% in women undergoing TVS in 1 st T . ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR 3. OUTCOMES 1. IUP (34%−40%) a. Viable IUP b. Nonviable 2. Failed PUL (44%−69%) occurs when serum β -hCG levels fall without intervention, and the location of the pregnancy is never confirmed. 3. Persistent PUL (2%) ▪ defined as a sustained elevation in serial serum β -hCG with no pregnancy visualized on TVS. ▪ This is not a final diagnosis but rather a classification of PUL. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  3. 3. ▪ In patients with persistently elevated β -hCG levels ▪ Rare non−pregnancy-related diagnoses that may cause elevated β -hCG should be considered: 1. Ovarian cysts (e.g., teratomas) 2. Gestational trophoblastic disease 3. Non gynaecologic sources of elevated β -hCG (e.g., pituitary secretion). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR 4. Ectopic pregnancy (8%−14%) ▪ Before a final diagnosis can be reached, patients require ▪ Multiple visits ▪ Frequent testing ▪ Consistent follow-up until the location & viability of the pregnancy are determined & definitive management is performed. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  4. 4. 4. MANAGEMENT ▪ Close follow- up with repeated diagnostic testing until a definitive diagnosis of either a viable or nonviable pregnancy is reached. ▪ An expectant approach ▪ safe; however, ▪ clinicians are often uncomfortable because the risk of a missed ectopic pregnancy poses a significant risk to the patient’s health ▪ Medical or surgical therapy before a final diagnosis may cause ▪ spontaneous abortion or ▪ teratogenesis of a viable, desired pregnancy. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR ▪ Outcomes dependent on intervention 1. Non-visualized ectopic pregnancy (if b-hCG levels continue to rise after uterine evacuation), 2. Treated persistent PUL (resolution of b-hCG levels with medical management without confirmation of location of pregnancy), 3. Resolution of persistent PUL (either spontaneous or after uterine evacuation, with no evidence of chorionic villi on pathology), or 4. Confirmation of IUP (pathology confirmation of chorionic villi after uterine evacuation). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  5. 5. ▪ Protocols for the management. 1. Some focus primarily on DD PULs by their risk of being an ectopic pregnancy ▪ Patients considered at high risk for ectopic pregnancy require frequent monitoring to avoid a missed diagnosis, which carries significant risk of morbidity and mortality. 2. Others focus on determining whether the PUL is viable (e.g., failed ectopic pregnancy or IUP). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR ▪ Evaluation for PUL 1. Measurements of single b-hCG cut-off levels, 2. The b-hCG ratio (b-hCG at 48 hours/b-hCG at 0 hours) 3. Single progesterone cut-off levels, 4. Both b-hCG and progesterone levels 5. logistic regression models that use combinations of the aforementioned. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  6. 6. ▪ M4 model was the best available method for predicting the outcome of ectopic pregnancy. ▪ Initial serum b-hCG and the 48-hour b-hCG ratio were used to measure the primary outcome, which was an accurate predictor of ectopic pregnancy (high risk) as opposed to either a failed PUL or an IUP (low risk). ▪ The sensitivity of the M4 model, given an underlying 5% risk of ectopic pregnancy, is 0.82, and the specificity is 0.80. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR ▪ M6 model: ▪ The M4 has now been replaced by the M6 model, which has been validated in over 3000 patients. ▪ The M6 model performs slightly better than the M4 because the M6 included more ectopic pregnancies in its development dataset and includes progesterone levels in its algorithm. ▪ Algorithm demonstrating the M6 model for PUL. ▪ It can be downloaded at http:// www.earlypregnancycare.co.uk/. ▪ The algorithm can still be used as a prediction model without a serum progesterone level. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  7. 7. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR EP: ectopic pregnancy FPUL: failed PUL IUP: intrauterine pregnancy; UPT: urine pregnancy test; US: ultrasound examination. Algorithm for managing PUL using the M6 regression model. Adapted from Bobdiwala et al. (2019)11. Figure created in BioRender.com ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR
  8. 8. ▪ RECOMMENDATIONS ▪ Management protocols for PUL are predictive and not diagnostic. ▪ They are formulated to risk stratify PUL as either high or low risk for ectopic pregnancy (high) ▪ use of risk models (e.g., the M6 model) to stratify PUL as either high or low risk for ectopic pregnancy to guide treatment decisions (strong, moderate). ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR CONCLUSION ▪ In patients with a positive β -hCG and US that fails to find a normally developing IUP, careful follow-up must be arranged with the goal of making a definitive diagnosis of an IUP (viable or not), ectopic pregnancy, or persistent PUL. ABOUBAKR ELNASHAR

Aboubakr elnashar

