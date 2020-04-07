ΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ_Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ (τέλος 19ου-αρχές 20ου αι.) Ν.Ε.Λ. Α’ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ, ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ
• Το θέατρο σχετίζεται με την κοινωνική και ιστορική πραγματικότητα μιας εποχής. Με την άνοδο της αστικής τάξης στην Ευρώπ...
ΤΟ ΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ [2] • Γι' αυτό το λόγο η αισθητική του αστικού θεάτρου θα κινηθεί από το ρεαλισμό ως το νατουραλισμό κι ε...
Ερρίκος Ίψεν Έργα του • Οι Βρικόλακες, • Η αγριόπαπια, • Το σπίτι της κούκλας, • Ο αρχιμάστορας Σόλνες κ.α. Ο συγγραφέας π...
Αύγουστος Στρίντμπεργκ Έργα του • Ο πατέρας • Η δεσποινίς Τζούλια • Οι δανειστές κ.α. Ασκεί έντονη κριτική στο κοινωνικό γ...
Άντον Τσέχωφ Έργα του • Ο γλάρος • Ο βυσσινόκηπος • Ο θείος Βάνιας • Οι τρεις αδελφές κ.α. Στα έργα του η θλίψη, η μονοτον...
Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας Γρηγορίου Ξενόπουλου Μια σύγκρουση χρέους και ανάγκης
Το Αστικό θέατρο στην Ελλάδα του 19ου αι. Το αστικό δράμα ευνοείται α) από την πρόοδο της κοινωνίας χάρη στην πολιτική του...
Γρηγόριος Ξενόπουλος (1867-1951) • Υπήρξε διευθυντής για πολλά χρόνια του περιοδικού "Η Διάπλασις των Παίδων" στο οποίο δη...
Κωνσταντίνος Χρηστομάνος & «Νέα Σκηνή» Το 1901 ο Κωνσταντίνος Χρηστομάνος ίδρυσε τη «Νέα Σκηνή» καθιερώνοντας νέα ήθη στη ...
Υπόθεση έργου Η υπόθεση διαδραματίζεται στη Ζάκυνθο, όπου οι Βαλέρηδες, αρχοντική γενιά, έχουν ξεπέσει οικονομικά, αγγίζον...
Στο ρόλο της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας Κυβέλη (Ανδριανού), 1904 Μαρίκα Κοτοπούλη, 1918 Από τη σελίδα της στο facebook Από τη σε...
Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας 1953-Εθνικό Θέατρο Στο ρόλο της Βαλέραινας η Κυβέλη Ανδριανού Από το αρχείο του Εθνικο...
Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας (1967) Η Κυβέλη στην πρεμιέρα της παράστασης του Εθνικού Θεάτρου του 1967 (στο εθνικό ...
Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας Στη φωτογραφία είναι οι ηθοποιοί: Νίκος Βασταρδης Κυβελη Αθανασία Μουστάκα Έλλη Αγγελί...
Παράσταση (1992) «Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας» Στο ρόλο της Βαλέραινας: Άννα Συνοδινού
Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας • Ραδιοφωνικό θέατρο (με την Κυβέλη) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl3jo7e8rA8&fbcli...
Επιμέλεια: Νασιώτη Ελένη, ΠΕ02 Τέλος
Πληροφορίες για το αστικό θέατρο. Βασικοί εκπρόσωποι στην Ευρώπη και την Ελλάδα. Βασικές πληροφορίες για το έργο του Ξενόπουλου "Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας"

ΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ_Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας

  1. 1. ΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ (τέλος 19ου-αρχές 20ου αι.) Ν.Ε.Λ. Α’ ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ, ΕΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ
  2. 2. • Το θέατρο σχετίζεται με την κοινωνική και ιστορική πραγματικότητα μιας εποχής. Με την άνοδο της αστικής τάξης στην Ευρώπη επέρχεται και αλλαγή στο θέατρο, κυρίως στη δραματουργία. • Το αστικό θέατρο αντλεί τα θέματά του από την καθημερινή πραγματικότητα. • Οι ήρωές του είναι γιατροί, δικηγόροι, φοιτητές, καθηγητές, έμποροι, τραπεζίτες, εργάτες, υπηρέτες, γενικά άτομα που απεικονίζουν την κοινωνία της εποχής, όπου προηγείται η αστική τάξη με τα επιτεύγματα και τα προβλήματά της. ΤΟ ΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ [1]
  3. 3. ΤΟ ΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΘΕΑΤΡΟ [2] • Γι' αυτό το λόγο η αισθητική του αστικού θεάτρου θα κινηθεί από το ρεαλισμό ως το νατουραλισμό κι ενίοτε ως το συμβολισμό. • Οι συγκρούσεις των προσώπων στο αστικό δράμα προκύπτουν αφ' ενός από τη νέα αστική δομή τής κοινωνίας, αφ' ετέρου από την ατομική ψυχοσύνθεση, όπως αυτή αναλύεται για πρώτη φορά τώρα από την επιστήμη. • Χώρος δράσης είναι το σαλόνι, το κλειστό δωμάτιο, το γραφείο, ο χώρος δηλαδή όπου δρα και κινείται καθημερινά ο αστός, εκπρόσωπος της ανερχόμενης τάξης
  4. 4. Ερρίκος Ίψεν Έργα του • Οι Βρικόλακες, • Η αγριόπαπια, • Το σπίτι της κούκλας, • Ο αρχιμάστορας Σόλνες κ.α. Ο συγγραφέας πλήττει τον εφησυχασμό, τον περιορισμένο ορίζοντα σκέψης των αστών της εποχής του
  5. 5. Αύγουστος Στρίντμπεργκ Έργα του • Ο πατέρας • Η δεσποινίς Τζούλια • Οι δανειστές κ.α. Ασκεί έντονη κριτική στο κοινωνικό γίγνεσθαι της εποχής του και ιδιαίτερα στις σχέσεις των δύο φύλων
  6. 6. Άντον Τσέχωφ Έργα του • Ο γλάρος • Ο βυσσινόκηπος • Ο θείος Βάνιας • Οι τρεις αδελφές κ.α. Στα έργα του η θλίψη, η μονοτονία, οι ανεκπλήρωτοι πόθοι και οι αδυναμίες των ανθρώπων αποδίδονται με σπάνιο λυρισμό και ευαισθησία.
  7. 7. Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας Γρηγορίου Ξενόπουλου Μια σύγκρουση χρέους και ανάγκης
  8. 8. Το Αστικό θέατρο στην Ελλάδα του 19ου αι. Το αστικό δράμα ευνοείται α) από την πρόοδο της κοινωνίας χάρη στην πολιτική του Χ. Τρικούπη β) από το κίνημα του δημοτικισμού Βασικός εκπρόσωπος του αστικού δράματος: Γρήγοριος Ξενόπουλος
  9. 9. Γρηγόριος Ξενόπουλος (1867-1951) • Υπήρξε διευθυντής για πολλά χρόνια του περιοδικού "Η Διάπλασις των Παίδων" στο οποίο δημοσίευε τις γνωστές Αθηναϊκές Επιστολές του. • - Το 1927 ίδρυσε το λογοτεχνικό περιοδικό "Νέα Εστία", ενώ το 1931 έγινε ακαδημαϊκός. • - Υπήρξε ιδρυτικό μέλος της "Εταιρίας των Ελλήνων Λογοτεχνών". • - Πρώτος εισήγαγε το αστικό δράμα στην Ελλάδα το 1894
  10. 10. Κωνσταντίνος Χρηστομάνος & «Νέα Σκηνή» Το 1901 ο Κωνσταντίνος Χρηστομάνος ίδρυσε τη «Νέα Σκηνή» καθιερώνοντας νέα ήθη στη νεοελληνική θεατρική πρακτική. Η επιλογή του ρεπερτορίου της «Νέας Σκηνής», η διδασκαλία των ηθοποιών και η φροντίδα του Χρηστομάνου για την όψη των παραστάσεων συνιστούσαν μία ενιαία αισθητική πρόταση και εισήγαγε για πρώτη φορά την έννοια του σκηνοθέτη ως βασικού συντελεστή της παράστασης στην Ελλάδα. Στη «Νέα Σκηνή» έκανε και τα πρώτα της βήματα η Κυβέλη. Από τη σελίδα του ινστιτούτου Κυβέλη
  11. 11. Υπόθεση έργου Η υπόθεση διαδραματίζεται στη Ζάκυνθο, όπου οι Βαλέρηδες, αρχοντική γενιά, έχουν ξεπέσει οικονομικά, αγγίζοντας τα όρια της φτώχειας. Η κοντέσσα Βαλέραινα κατέχει μια συνταγή που πηγαίνει από Βαλέραινα σε Βαλέραινα και θεραπεύει τη «θέλλα» των ματιών. Μια μυστική συνταγή την οποία έχει ορκιστεί να μην αποκαλύψει και να την δίνει αφιλοκερδώς σε οποιον την έχει αναγκη. Την πιέζουν όμως η φτώχεια και η πείνα των παιδιών της.
  12. 12. Στο ρόλο της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας Κυβέλη (Ανδριανού), 1904 Μαρίκα Κοτοπούλη, 1918 Από τη σελίδα της στο facebook Από τη σελίδα της στο facebook
  13. 13. Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας 1953-Εθνικό Θέατρο Στο ρόλο της Βαλέραινας η Κυβέλη Ανδριανού Από το αρχείο του Εθνικού Θεάτρου
  14. 14. Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας (1967) Η Κυβέλη στην πρεμιέρα της παράστασης του Εθνικού Θεάτρου του 1967 (στο εθνικό θέατρο είχε παίξει τον ομώνυμο ρόλο άλλες δύο φορές, το 1953 και το 1961). Από τη σελίδα της στο facebook
  15. 15. Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας Στη φωτογραφία είναι οι ηθοποιοί: Νίκος Βασταρδης Κυβελη Αθανασία Μουστάκα Έλλη Αγγελίδου Από το αρχείο του Εθνικού Θεάτρου
  16. 16. Παράσταση (1992) «Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας» Στο ρόλο της Βαλέραινας: Άννα Συνοδινού
  17. 17. Το μυστικό της κοντέσσας Βαλέραινας • Ραδιοφωνικό θέατρο (με την Κυβέλη) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl3jo7e8rA8&fbclid=IwAR2XiHT- pNcN4rrd2v5P7x5FxjZad2Plj1WerCS-h3vDNgkIJrCNLqKHQQs • Θέατρο της Δευτέρας (με την Άννα Συνοδινού) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Iv_02upmtk
  18. 18. Επιμέλεια: Νασιώτη Ελένη, ΠΕ02 Τέλος

