5 lineas de vistas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 1 DIBUJOS TÉCNICOS PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN UNE 1032 - 82 ISO 128 1: OBJETO Y CAM...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 3 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Métodos de proyección: P...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 5 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODOS DE PROYECCIÓN OR...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 7 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN VISTA DE FRENTE VISTA SU...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 9 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Abrimos el cubo empezand...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 11 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO PLANTA PERFIL IZ...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 13 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODO DEL 3er. DIEDRO ...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 15 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Abrimos el cubo empezan...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 17 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO VISTA SUPERIOR P...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 19 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Elección del alzado o v...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 21 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO EXPRESIÓN GRÁFIC...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 23 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÍNIMO NUMERO DE VISTAS...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 25 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN CLASES DE LÍNEAS • Se u...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 27 LÍNEA FINA Y CONTINUA B1 arista ficticias B2 línea de cota B3 línea auxiliar de cota B4 líne...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 29 LÍNEA GRUESA DE TRAZOS E1 contornos y aristas ocultos (de piezas ensambladas) LÍNEA FINA DE ...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 31 LÍNEA FINA DE TRAZOS Y PUNTOS GRUESA EN LOS EXTREMOS Y CAMBIOS DE DIRECCIÓN H3 trazas de pla...
EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 33 CONSIDERACIONES FINALES SOBRE LÍNEAS Líneas de trazos • Comenzaran con trazo junto a las ari...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 lineas de vistas

39 views

Published on

dibujo tecnico

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 lineas de vistas

  1. 1. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 1 DIBUJOS TÉCNICOS PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN UNE 1032 - 82 ISO 128 1: OBJETO Y CAMPO DE APLICACIÓN 2: VISTAS 3: LÍNEAS EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 2 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Métodos de proyección: Proyecciones en Perspectiva PERSPECTIVA LINEAL (CÓNICA)
  2. 2. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 3 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Métodos de proyección: Proyecciones en Perspectiva PERSPECTIVA LINEAL (CÓNICA) Proyecciones Cilíndricas PROYECCIÓN OBLICUA O CABALLERA PROYECCIONES ORTOGONALES AXONOMÉTRICA (Tres dimensiones) DIÉDRICA O VISTAS NORMALIZADAS (Dos dimensiones) EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 4
  3. 3. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 5 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODOS DE PROYECCIÓN ORTOGONAL; 1.- Se coloca la pieza frente al plano de proyección en su posición mas favorable 2.- El observador se coloca frente a la pieza y proyecta sobre el plano lo que ve desde su posición, CONTORNOS Y ARISTAS VISTAS. Y también las ARISTAS OCULTAS de las partes huecas de la pieza EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 6 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODOS DE PROYECCIÓN ORTOGONAL; El observador se coloca frente a la pieza y se podrán producir dos posibilidades: • La pieza esta 1er diedro e interpuesta entre el observador y el plano de proyección • La pieza esta 3er diedro y el plano esta interpuesto entre el observador y la pieza observador pieza plano observador plano pieza
  4. 4. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 7 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN VISTA DE FRENTE VISTA SUPERIOR VISTA SUPERIOR VISTA DE FRENTE ALZADO ALZADOPLANTA VISTA SUPERIOR MÉTODO DEL PRIMER DIÉDRO MÉTODO DEL TERCER DIÉDRO EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 8 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODO DEL 1er. DIEDRO
  5. 5. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 9 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Abrimos el cubo empezando por la cara que contiene la vista posterior. Y ponemos todas las caras en prolongación del plano que contiene el ALZADO (Vista principal o vista de frente). EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 10 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO PLANTA PERFIL IZQU.PERFIL DERCH. VISTA INFERIOR VISTA POSTERIOR MÉTODO DEL 1er. DIEDRO Posición normalizada de las seis vistas principales de un elemento.
  6. 6. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 11 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO PLANTA PERFIL IZQU.PERFIL DERCH. VISTA INFERIOR VISTA POSTERIOR MÉTODO DEL 1er. DIEDRO Posición normalizada de las seis vistas principales de un elemento. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 12 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODO DEL 1er. DIEDRO Posición normalizada de las seis vistas principales de un elemento.
  7. 7. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 13 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODO DEL 3er. DIEDRO EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 14 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODO DEL 3er. DIEDRO
  8. 8. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 15 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Abrimos el cubo empezando por la cara que contiene la vista posterior, que en este caso será la de atrás. Y ponemos todas las caras en prolongación del plano que contiene el ALZADO (Vista principal o vista de frente). EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 16 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO VISTA SUPERIOR PERFIL DERECH.PERFIL IZQU. VISTA INFERIOR VISTA POSTERIOR MÉTODO DEL 3er. DIEDRO Posición normalizada de las seis vistas principales de un elemento.
  9. 9. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 17 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO VISTA SUPERIOR PERFIL DERECH.PERFIL IZQU. VISTA INFERIOR VISTA POSTER MÉTODO DEL 3er. DIEDROMÉTODO DEL 1er. DIEDRO VISTA SUPERIOR ALZADO PERFIL IZQU. VISTA POSTERPERFIL DERECH. VISTA INFERIOR EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 18 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÉTODO SEGÚN LAS FLECHAS DE REFERENCIA • Este método nos permitirá disponer las vistas libremente sobre el papel. • Mediante la indicación sobre la vista principal, con una flecha y una letra mayúscula de la posición del observador. La letra mayúscula y de mayor tamaño que los números de acotación, (no menos de 5 o 6 mm de altura)
  10. 10. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 19 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Elección del alzado o vista principal. La vista más característica del objeto debe elegirse como vista de frente, o vista principal. ALZADO. Generalmente esta vista representa el objeto en posición de utilización Las piezas utilizables en cualquier posición, se representan preferentemente en posición de mecanizado o montaje. Cuando sean necesarias otras vistas, PLANTA o PERFIL, (incluidas las secciones) deberán elegirse de manera que: Se limite el numero de vistas y de secciones al mínimo necesario, pero suficiente para definir el objeto sin ambigüedad. Se evitara la representación de numerosos contornos y aristas ocultos. Se evitara la repetición de inútil de detalles. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 20 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN Por tanto el ALZADO será la vista: Más característica. En posición de de trabajo, mecanizado o montaje. En una posición de estabilidad. Con menor numero de aristas ocultas. Que permita definir el objeto en el menor numero de vistas. Que permite una mejor acotación. Que permite un mejor aprovechamiento del papel de dibujo. Cuando elijamos un ALZADO de un elemento que este representado en otro sistema (paso del sistema de proyección axonométrica al sistema diédrico de vistas múltiples). EL ALZADO siempre será la vista más representativa de las tres que muestre la perspectiva. Y seguramente se tendrá que obtener el Alzado, la Planta y el Perfil, que coincidan con de la perspectiva.
  11. 11. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 21 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 22 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN ALZADO
  12. 12. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 23 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÍNIMO NUMERO DE VISTAS EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 24 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN MÍNIMO NUMERO DE VISTAS Del primer dibujo, podemos obtener al menos tres interpretaciones. Por tanto con las dos vistas del primer dibujo no estará definida la pieza. Será necesario el perfil, pero seguramente podremos prescindir de la planta
  13. 13. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 25 Dibujos técnico: UNE 1-032-82 PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DE REPRESENTACIÓN CLASES DE LÍNEAS • Se utilizan tan solo dos anchuras de líneas (GRUESAS Y FINAS) y la relación entre ambas no debe ser inferior a 2. • Se elegirán las anchuras de las líneas en función de las escala del dibujo y del detalle del mismo entre las de la gama siguiente: • 0,18; 0,25; 0,35; 0,5; 0,7; 1; 1,4; y 2 mm • El espaciamiento mínimo entre dos líneas paralelas no debe se nunca inferior a 0,7 mm. Escala 2:1 Escala 1:1 EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 26 LÍNEA GRUESA Y CONTINUA A1 arista y contornos vistos
  14. 14. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 27 LÍNEA FINA Y CONTINUA B1 arista ficticias B2 línea de cota B3 línea auxiliar de cota B4 línea de referencia B5 rayado de secciones B6 contornos de secciones abatidas B7 ejes cortos EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 28 LÍNEA FINA A MANO ALZADA C1 limites de cortes y roturas LÍNEA FINA RECTA CON ZIGZAG D1 limites de cortes y roturas
  15. 15. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 29 LÍNEA GRUESA DE TRAZOS E1 contornos y aristas ocultos (de piezas ensambladas) LÍNEA FINA DE TRAZOS F1 contornos y aristas ocultos E1 EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 30 LÍNEA FINA DE TRAZOS Y PUNTOS G1 ejes de revolución G2 planos de simetría G3 trayectorias de piezas móviles
  16. 16. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 31 LÍNEA FINA DE TRAZOS Y PUNTOS GRUESA EN LOS EXTREMOS Y CAMBIOS DE DIRECCIÓN H3 trazas de planos de corte LÍNEA GRUESA DE TRAZOS Y PUNTOS J1 indicación de tratamientos superficiales H3 EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 32 LÍNEA FINA DE TRAZOS Y DOBLE PUNTO K1 contorno de piezas contiguas K2 posición extrema de piezas móviles K5 partes situadas delante del plano de corte K4 K4 contornos primitivos de piezas dobladas K3 centros de gravedad
  17. 17. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 33 CONSIDERACIONES FINALES SOBRE LÍNEAS Líneas de trazos • Comenzaran con trazo junto a las aristas vistas. • Se interseccionaran en trazo Líneas de trazos y punto • Se interseccionaran en trazo. • Se prolongaran ligeramente • No pasaran de una vista a otra. EXPRESIÓN GRÁFICA Y D.A.O. 34 CONSIDERACIONES FINALES SOBRE LÍNEAS ORDEN DE PRIORIDAD DE LAS LÍNEAS COINCIDENTES Cuando en la proyección coincidan varios tipos de líneas, tendrán la siguiente prioridad: 1 Contornos y aritas vistos, tipo A 2 Contornos y aritas ocultos, tipo E o F 3 Trazas de planos de corte, tipo H 4 Ejes de revolución y trazas de planos de simetría, tipo G 5 Líneas de centros de gravedad, tipo K 6 Líneas de proyección, tipo B

×