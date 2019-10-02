[PDF] Giant Days Vol. 8 (Giant Days, #8)

Author : John Allison

Synnopsis :

Best friends Susan, Daisy, and Esther's adventures at university continue in Giant Days Vol. 8.It’s the end of second year for best mates Susan, Daisy, and Esther, and cracks are appearing in the foundation of this unshakeable trio. Between (irritating) new loves, (secretive) old loves, (unlikely) new friendships and (terrible) old houses, they’ll be lucky to make it to third year alive!John Allison (Bad Machinery, Scary Go Round) and illustrators Max Sarin and Liz Fleming shepherd us through another action-packed semester in Giant Days Volume 8, which collects Issues #29-32 of the Eisner Award-nominated series.

