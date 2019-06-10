Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
How to find a reliable local
electrician?
Whenever you hire an electrician, you should make sure that you hire only the
best because it deals with everyday aspects and also life-and-death.
A badly done electrical job can prove to be fatal, so it is important that you
avoid hiring sub-standard or under-qualified electricians with efficient electrical
repair services. Here are a few tips that will help you to find a reputed local
electrician.
10 Tips for finding a reliable local electrician
Ask people you know
This might seem like an obvious way but it is also the most effective way of
getting first-hand and reliable recommendations. You can ask your neighbors,
friends, and external family about the electrician they use. If you like their work
and think that they are reputed, you can consider hiring them.
Refer to classified ads
Earlier classified ads were limited to yellow pages. Now they are also available
online. They would list all the reliable and reputed local businesses across
various categories. You can shortlist a few electricians from the classified ads
and call them up to discuss your electrical project.
Google
You can also search online to find an electrician in your city or locality. Google
will give you a lot of relevant results, which you can further sift through with the
help of “Google Business Listings.” These are verified business listings, with the
business’ respective phone numbers, address, email IDs, and website URL. It
also includes reviews of their previous customers.
Local electrical repair shops
Electrical repair shops in your locality tend to hire a few full-time electricians for
their work or they even liaison with a few electricians on a regular basis. Since
they work in the electrical industry, their recommendations are the most
reliable.
You can visit a nearby repair shop and collect a few visiting cards with contact
details of local electricians.
Electrical trade unions
Most of the industries have their own trade unions, which connects all the
members and professionals who work in that industry. The electrical trade union
is a good starting point to get an access to thousands of reputed electrician. You
can shortlist them per your job needs and locality.
Interior designer/architect
If you are working with an interior designer or an architect for a larger project,
of which electrical work is just one part, then you can consider hiring the same
team of electricians.
Since they frequently work on large-scale professional projects, their skills
would be worth the fee. They will also have a sense of designing and layout and
can help you to get high-quality work done on your project.
Job boards
There are many online Job Boards where you can post ads for handyman and
technical tasks. It includes areas such as AC Repair Work, Plumbing, Car
Mechanic, Geyser Repairing, and Electrical work among other tasks.
You can post your job requirement and the electricians who are active on their
forum will reach out to you with their proposal and quote. This is a quick way of
getting your work done.
Online ads
Many websites exist solely for the purpose of posting ads. One such very
famous site is Craigslist where you can post ads for your electrical project along
with detailed or brief requirements.
The interested electricians will reply to your ad and you can take the
conversation further by either meeting in person to discuss the project scope or
by having a phone call.
Newspapers
Even though a bit old way of getting things done, it still works as a means to
get the right qualified person today. Newspapers have a section called Classified
Ads where you can also post your own ad.
You can also scan the whole section because the electricians themselves might
have posted ads about their services. So you can also directly contact them.
Electrical companies
Lastly, you can also consider reaching out to electrical contracting companies,
who usually have a full-time team of electricians on their payroll. After
explaining your project requirements, you can ask them for a quote. And if it
fits your budget, you can work with their team of electricians.
Source Link: http://bit.ly/Electrical_repair_services
