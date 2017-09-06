Dirección General de Comunicación Social Puebla, Puebla a 1 de septiembre de 2017 Comunicado 124/2017 GASTRONOMÍA Y TURISM...
estado de Puebla, y acompañado por el gobernador José Antonio Gali Fayad, el titular de la Sectur, reconoció la gran venta...
de la gastronomía, de esta cultura y de la artesanía que por su belleza es reconocida internacionalmente como una de las m...
  1. 1. Dirección General de Comunicación Social Puebla, Puebla a 1 de septiembre de 2017 Comunicado 124/2017 GASTRONOMÍA Y TURISMO, LA PLATAFORMA IDEAL PARA EL DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO DE MÉXICO: DE LA MADRID. • El secretario de Turismo, acompañado por el gobernador José Antonio Gali, tomó protesta a los integrantes del Grupo de Trabajo sobre Gastronomía de Puebla. • De la Madrid señaló que desde el sector turismo podemos capitalizar el potencial de la gran diversidad de nuestra oferta gastronómica para atraer más visitantes a México. • José Antonio Gali, gobernador del estado dijo que la cultura indígena ha tenido una gran influencia no sólo en la artesanía, también en la gastronomía y son ellos sus verdaderos creadores. México ha dado pasos muy importantes en el impulso de políticas públicas para hacer de la unión entre gastronomía y turismo, la plataforma ideal para revitalizar culturas, conservar el patrimonio inmaterial, empoderar a las comunidades y fomentar un desarrollo armónico de los destinos del país, afirmó Enrique de la Madrid, secretario de Turismo del Gobierno de la República. En nuestro país, agregó el titular de la Sectur, la cadena de valor del sector gastronómico es una de las más amplias y diversas, incluye desde los productores agropecuarios, hasta los prestadores de servicios de alimentos, como cocineras tradicionales, chefs, restaurantes, hoteles, mercados y tiendas. De la Madrid Cordero señaló que “es por eso que desde el sector turismo podemos capitalizar el potencial de la gran diversidad de nuestra oferta gastronómica y posicionarla nacional e internacionalmente como un factor que incremente el flujo del turismo, la derrama económica y el desarrollo regional”. Durante la ceremonia de instalación y toma de protesta de los integrantes del Grupo de Trabajo Estatal sobre Gastronomía del
  2. 2. estado de Puebla, y acompañado por el gobernador José Antonio Gali Fayad, el titular de la Sectur, reconoció la gran ventaja que representa contar con una de las pocas cocinas reconocidas como Patrimonio Cultural de la Humanidad, lo que sin duda le da valor agregado a la actividad turística de nuestro país. Aseguró que a nivel mundial la gastronomía es la tercera razón por la cual los turistas deciden visitar un destino; solo detrás de la cultura en general y de los atractivos naturales. Es por eso que la gastronomía se ha convertido en un elemento estratégico, distintivo y diferenciador de la oferta turística de México. El titular de la Sectur dijo que el impulso a la gastronomía como componente del turismo, tiene un gran potencial para estimular economías locales y regionales; mejorar la gestión de destinos; promover culturas; contribuir con otros sectores, como la agricultura y la producción de alimentos; y sobre todo en promover la sostenibilidad y la inclusión productiva. Destacó que con más de medio millón de restaurantes registrados en el país, 97 por ciento de ello micro y pequeños, la utilización de insumos y mano de obra nacional en todos sus procesos lo hace un sector de gran impacto en el mercado interno. Durante su gira por el estado de Puebla, el secretario de Turismo recibió una explicación sobre los ingredientes del platillo más tradicional de la gastronomía poblana: el chile en nogada. Aquí, la chef Liz Galicia explicó que en 1821 fue la primera vez que se sirvió un chile en nogada como platillo, y quien lo degustó fue el Emperador Agustín De Iturbide. Nuez de castilla, almendra, granada, queso, carne picada, molida o deshebrada, así como durazno criollo, pera lechera y manzana, fueron algunos de los ingredientes que al titular de la Sectur se le mostraron como parte de este platillo típico durante las fiestas patrias de septiembre.Por su parte, el gobernador del estado José Antonio Gali Fayad subrayó que la cultura indígena ha tenido una gran influencia en las costumbres y la gastronomía de Puebla, que son orgullo de las raíces de los habitantes del estado. Dijo que ellos “son los creadores
  3. 3. de la gastronomía, de esta cultura y de la artesanía que por su belleza es reconocida internacionalmente como una de las mejores del mundo”. El mandatario estatal hizo un reconocimiento a todos los actores de la actividad turística de la entidad por unir sus esfuerzos para hacer del turismo un importante activo de la economía local, generando más empleos y oportunidades de desarrollo para los habitantes de los destinos y los nueve pueblos mágicos con que cuenta el estado. En el marco de la instalación y toma de protesta a los integrantes del gabinete gastronómico, empresarios del ramo turístico recibieron Distintivos de Calidad de la Sectur, (Distintivo M, H y Punto Limpio) y se entregó a varias empresas y hoteles certificados de inscripción al Registro Nacional de Turismo (RNT) o su clasificación hotelera respectiva. Cabe mencionar que los diversos programas de calidad de la Secretaría buscan elevar la competitividad, productividad y profesionalización de los prestadores de servicios turísticos en el país y generar sobre todo, una cultura de calidad en la industria. Más tarde y como parte de las actividades de su visita de trabajo, el titular de la Sectur, tiene previsto asistir a una reunión con empresarios del sector turístico de la entidad, con quienes intercambiará opiniones acerca de los programas y acciones que de manera coordinada los gobiernos federal y estatal llevan a cabo para hacer del turismo una de las principales actividades de la economía de Puebla. =0o0= Avenida Presidente Masaryk 172, colonia Bosques de Chapultepec, delegación Miguel Hidalgo, C.P. 11580. Tel. 3002 6300.

