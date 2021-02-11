Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EXPRESIONES EQUIVALENTES DE SUCESIONES Analizaremosque hay distintasmaneras de expresaralgebraicamente la regla de una misma sucesión,y que todas ellasson equivalentes. ¿Qué hacemos? Observa la siguiente situación y comprueba la equivalencia de expresiones algebraicas que representen la regla de una misma sucesión. Situación 1 En un parque ecológico se planea la construcción de estanques de diversos tamaños, y pueden ser tantos como lo permita la extensión del terreno en donde se colocarán, pero se debe seguir el mismo patrón de los tres primeros. Observa el borde de los primeros tres estanques, estará formado por losetas cuadradas, como se muestra en la figura. Los tres estanques tienen forma cuadrangular: o El estanque 1 tiene 3 losetas por lado y 8 losetas en total. o El estanque 2 tiene 4 losetas por lado y 12 losetas en total. o El estanque 3 tiene 5 losetas por lado y 16 losetas en total. Si se considera que se colocarán más de tres estanques, y se asocia a cada estanque el número de losetas por lado y el número de losetas en total, al modelar matemáticamente la situación se tiene que: El número total de losetas que integra cada estanque se representa con la siguiente sucesión: 8, 12, 16……..
  2. 2. Es decir, el siguiente estanque tiene 4 losetas más que el anterior. “4” es la constante aditiva en esta sucesión y ayuda a saber que: o Del primero al segundo término hay 4 losetas más: 8 + 4 = 12 o Del segundo término al tercero hay 4 losetas más: 12 + 4 = 16, y así sucesivamente. ¿Cuál es la expresión algebraica que permite conocer el total de losetas que tiene el estanque con 8 losetas por lado? Si se llama “n” a cualquier término de la sucesión, y sabes que para obtener el siguiente término se suma 4 al valor del término anterior, se puede establecer la expresión: “n” por cuatro más cuatro, (n4+4), que, reacomodándola, de ahora en adelante la se llamará cuatro “n” más cuatro (4n + 4). Al sustituir la expresión 4n + 4, puedes saber el total de losetas que tiene cada estanque, en armonía con el término que ocupan en la sucesión. Observa la siguiente tabla de datos: 1.- ¿Cuantas losetas tendrá el estanque número 100? 2.- ¿Cuantas losetas tendrá el estanque número 120?
  3. 3. Actividad 1 Es hora de aplicar lo aprendido. Analiza la siguiente sucesión copia en tu cuaderno y subraya las expresiones algebraicas que representen la regla general para la sucesión. Después, verifica cuál sería su otra fórmula de equivalencia algebraica. Copia esta información en tu cuaderno Si tienes una sucesión numérica y deseas encontrar la regla de correspondencia basta con : Identificar la diferencia que existe entre un número y otroejemplo 4, 7, 10, 13, 16…… en esta sucesión existe una diferencia de 3 entre cada número yo ya sé que mi constante será 3 ahora a ese 3 lo acompañare de una variable que será n y ella valdrá el número de la posición que yo quiero conocer en mi sucesión y tendría 3n Si observas al hacer mi operación para sacar el valor del primer término que es 4 yo multiplico 3(1)=3 le tendré que añadiren forma de suma un 1 para que mi resultadosea 4 y quedaría mi regla como 3n+1 Si deseo verificar que sirve para todos mis valores dentro de la sucesión puedo hacerlo, solo le doy valor a la n según la posición del valor que quiero saber. Si quiero conocer el valor 5 entonces n valdrá 5 tengo 3(5)+1=16 Si quiero saber el valor numérico de la posición 100 sin realizar la sucesión solo le doy valor a n de 100 y quedará 3(100)+1= 301
  4. 4. Actividad 2 Observa y encuentra una regla de sucesión para las siguientes figuras y contesta las preguntas que se plantean: ¿Qué regla podemos utilizar para esta sucesión? Cuantos círculos conformaran a la figura n° 10? Cuantos círculos conformaran a la figura n°50? Observa las sucesiones I y II, y para cada una de ellas encuentra una regla de correspondencia. Sucesión I: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 Regla: Sucesión II: 3, 7, 11, 15, 19, 23… Regla:

