www.tefilah.org b.gesund@gmail.com ‫תהלים‬ ‫ספר‬- ‫והוראתו‬ ‫פרשנותו‬‫בני‬‫גזונדהייט‬ ‫ֶָך‬‫נ‬‫י‬ ִ‫ְּמ‬‫י‬ ‫י‬ִ‫נ‬ ֵ‫יע‬ ...
Tehilim 929 #159 מזמור קלח 20170728 ftw
Tehilim 929 #159 מזמור קלח 20170728 ftw
Tehilim 929 #159 מזמור קלח 20170728 ftw
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tehilim 929 #159 מזמור קלח 20170728 ftw

8 views

Published on

135

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • "תהלה לדוד" תהלים קמ"ה (31.11.01)

    • Tehilim 929 #159 מזמור קלח 20170728 ftw

    1. 1. www.tefilah.org b.gesund@gmail.com ‫תהלים‬ ‫ספר‬- ‫והוראתו‬ ‫פרשנותו‬‫בני‬‫גזונדהייט‬ ‫ֶָך‬‫נ‬‫י‬ ִ‫ְּמ‬‫י‬ ‫י‬ִ‫נ‬ ֵ‫יע‬ ִ‫ְּתֹוש‬‫ו‬ ‫ָך‬ ֶ‫ָד‬‫י‬ ‫ח‬ ַ‫ל‬ ְּ‫ש‬ ִ‫ת‬ ‫י‬ ַ‫ְּב‬‫י‬ֹ‫א‬ ‫ף‬ ַ‫א‬ ‫ל‬ ַ‫ע‬ ‫י‬ִ‫ֵנ‬‫י‬ ַ‫ח‬ ְּ‫ת‬ ‫ה‬ ָ‫ר‬ָ‫צ‬ ‫ב‬ ֶ‫ר‬ ֶ‫ק‬ ְּ‫ב‬ ‫ְך‬ ֵ‫ל‬ ֵ‫א‬ ‫ם‬ ִ‫א‬ (‫קל‬"‫ח‬)–‫בגלות‬ ‫והצלחה‬ ‫הישרדות‬ ‫שיעור‬#158 ‫קל‬ ‫מזמור‬"‫ח‬

    ×