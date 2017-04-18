¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congregación de Cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresía? 1 ¿QUÉ PUEDO HAC...
Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congregacion de cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresia

  1. 1. ¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congregación de Cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresía? 1 ¿QUÉ PUEDO HACER PARA AYUDAR A LA IGLESIA LOCAL O CONGREGACION DE CRISTO DONDE TENGO PUESTA MI MEMBRESIA? Colosenses 3: 12-17 PROPOSICIÓN: ¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congregación de Cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresía? I. PRACTICAR EL CRISTIANISMO PERSONALMENTE. II. PARTICIPAR REGULARMENTE EN EL TRABAJO DE LA CONGREGACIÓN, III. PERSEVERAR HASTA EL FINAL. OBJETIVO: Que cada uno entienda lo que puede hacer para ayudar a la iglesia. INTRODUCCIÓN: 1. Lea: Colosenses 3: 12-17 Col 3:12 Vestíos, pues, como escogidos de Dios, santos y amados, de entrañable misericordia, de benignidad, de humildad, de mansedumbre, de paciencia; Col 3:13 soportándoos unos a otros, y perdonándoos unos a otros si alguno tuviere queja contra otro. De la manera que Cristo os perdonó, así también hacedlo vosotros. Col 3:14 Y sobre todas estas cosas vestíos de amor, que es el vínculo perfecto. Col 3:15 Y la paz de Dios gobierne en vuestros corazones, a la que asimismo fuisteis llamados en un solo cuerpo; y sed agradecidos. Col 3:16 La palabra de Cristo more en abundancia en vosotros, enseñándoos y exhortándoos unos a otros en toda sabiduría, cantando con gracia en vuestros corazones al Señor con salmos e himnos y cánticos espirituales. Col 3:17 Y todo lo que hacéis, sea de palabra o de hecho, hacedlo todo en el nombre del Señor Jesús, dando gracias a Dios Padre por medio de él. 2. Acerca del texto: a) Pablo está hablando en este pasaje de vivir la vida resucitada. b) Si hemos sido criados con Cristo, entonces debemos evitar algunas cosas. c) Pero también debemos comportarnos de una manera positiva también. d) Resume diciendo, hagamos lo que hagamos, necesitamos hacerlo en el nombre del Señor Jesús. e) Estamos hablando de Colosenses 3: 12-17 porque estas son cosas que uno debe hacer para ser un cristiano. f) Cuando buscamos responder a la pregunta "¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia?", encontramos respuestas similares. g) No hay fórmulas mágicas. h) Hay sólo las prácticas consistentes del Cristianismo cotidiano. DISCUSIÓN: ¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congragación de Cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresía? I. PRACTICAR PERSONALMENTE EL CRISTIANISMO 1. Ore regularmente 1) 1 Tesalonicenses 5:17 "Orad sin cesar." 2) Dar gracias a Dios en todo es importante. Filipenses 4: 6 "Por nada estéis afanosos, sino sean conocidas vuestras peticiones delante de Dios en toda oración y ruego, con acción de gracias”.
  2. 2. ¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congregación de Cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresía? 2 2. Manténgase puro 1) En el habla. Efesios 4:29 "Ninguna palabra corrompida salga de vuestra boca, sino la que sea buena para la necesaria edificación, a fin de dar gracia a los oyentes". 2) En el comportamiento. 2 Corintios 1:12 "Porque nuestra gloria es esta: el testimonio de nuestra conciencia, que con sencillez y sinceridad de Dios, no con sabiduría humana, sino con la gracia de Dios, nos hemos conducido en el mundo, y mucho más con vosotros" 3. Casarse con un cristiano o cristiana 1) Mateo 6:33, Mas buscad primeramente el reino de Dios y su justicia, y todas estas cosas os serán añadidas. 2) 2 Corintios 6:14 No os unáis en yugo desigual con los incrédulos; porque ¿qué compañerismo tiene la justicia con la injusticia? ¿Y qué comunión la luz con las tinieblas? 4. Estudie la palabra 1) Mateo 4: 4, El respondió y dijo: Escrito está: No sólo de pan vivirá el hombre, sino de toda palabra que sale de la boca de Dios. 2) 2 Timoteo 2:15, Procura con diligencia presentarte a Dios aprobado, como obrero que no tiene de qué avergonzarse, que usa bien la palabra de verdad. 5. Visite a los necesitados. 1) Los enfermos. Tal vez no podamos sanarlos, como Jesús, pero podemos visitarlos. 2) Los ancianos. 3) Los pobres. 4) Santiago 1:27 "La religión pura y sin mácula delante de Dios el Padre es esta: Visitar a los huérfanos y a las viudas en sus tribulaciones, y guardarse sin mancha del mundo". II. PARTICIPAR REGULARMENTE EN EL TRABAJO DE LA CONGREGACIÓN 1. Asistir a los servicios 1) Hechos 2:44 "Todos los que habían creído estaban juntos, y tenían en común todas las cosas". EXPLICACION A ESTABAN JUNTOS Y TENIAN EN COMUN Hay que estar juntos cuando asistimos a los servicios. En el pasaje, los que habían obedecido al evangelio eran los que habían creído. Lucas no habla de los que simplemente aceptaron mentalmente lo que se predicó, sino de los que tenían una fe viva y obediente, es decir, los tres mil que "recibieron su palabra" y "fueron bautizados". Hay que entender lo que dice el medico Lucas de que ESTABAN JUNTOS, pero se refiere a que hay que estar juntos no necesariamente en la misma casa SINO EN MENTE, EN PROPÓSITO Y EN ACCIÓN; "Y la multitud de los que habían creído era de un corazón y un alma" (4:32). Jesús rogó al Padre por tal unidad (Jn. 17:21-23). Algunos hermanos hoy le dicen a otros que tienen sus propiedades que las vendan y que le hagan como en el primer siglo que las regalen a los pobres, sin embargo LOS APÓSTOLES NO ORDENARON QUE LOS DISCÍPULOS VENDIERAN SUS PROPIEDADES Y POSESIONES, más bien, lo que hicieron los discípulos en esa ocasión fue una demostración voluntaria de amor. ¡Había una necesidad y la suplían!
  3. 3. ¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congregación de Cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresía? 3 Los miembros de la iglesia de Cristo debemos cumplir ahora con el mandamiento de dar a Dios lo que de El hemos recibido, POR LA COLECTA cada primer día de la semana como está estipulado en el nuevo testamento, la cual es para la obra de la iglesia, evangelismo, edificación y benevolencia limitada. Hoy en día cuando hermanos suplen la necesidad de otros hermanos necesitados, imitan el ejemplo de estos hermanos de Jerusalén. Así fue el propósito de la colecta para los santos de Jerusalén. 2) Hebreos 10:25, no dejando de congregarnos, como algunos tienen por costumbre, sino exhortándonos; y tanto más, cuanto veis que aquel día se acerca. Este acto de reunirse en asamblea se aplica a todas las reuniones de la iglesia local (siendo esto posible) y ¡no solamente a una sola en particular! 2. Participar en la adoración a) ¡CANTE! "Con gracia en vuestros corazones" Colosenses 3:16 b) ESCUCHE! Lucas 11:28 "Y él dijo: Antes bienaventurados los que oyen la palabra de Dios, y la guardan". c) ¡PIENSE! Filipenses 4: 8, Por lo demás, hermanos, todo lo que es verdadero, todo lo honesto, todo lo justo, todo lo puro, todo lo amable, todo lo que es de buen nombre; si hay virtud alguna, si algo digno de alabanza, en esto pensad. d) ESTAR SOLICITO O PRESTO para ayudar en el culto de adoración. e) ESTAR INVOLUCRADO en participar en los actos de adoración. 3. Participar en actividades y requerimientos de la iglesia local donde se es miembro. 1) 3 Juan 1: 8 dice: "Nosotros, pues, debemos acoger a tales personas, para que cooperemos con la verdad". Juan se refiere a que los cristianos debían tomar a los que predicaban y enseñaban la palabra de Dios a su cargo, y ver por sus necesidades. Debían darles acogida. Cooperamos con la verdad porque somos copartícipes en la verdad con los que la predican ya que si alguno no puede ir a predicar, seguramente puede hacer sacrificio personal para sostener a quienes van. 2) Participar en la enseñanza de clases, preparando temas según necesidades que vayan surgiendo en la congregación y compartirlos para que sean expuestos por uno mismo o por otros. Hay mucho trabajo con ayuda de la computadora en que los jóvenes deben ayudar preparando enseñanza para niños, los jóvenes deberán seguir indicaciones de hermanos espirituales que disciernan bien lo que los niños deben aprender. 3) Hacer esfuerzos para evangelizar a los perdidos en lugares fuera del edificio de reunión. 4) Siempre hay algo que hacer. III. PERSEVERAR HASTA EL FINAL 1. Haz de los cristianos tus mejores amigos. 1) Santiago 4: 4 "Oh almas adúlteras! ¿No sabéis que la amistad del mundo es enemistad contra Dios? Cualquiera, pues, que quiera ser amigo del mundo, se constituye enemigo de Dios”. Son almas adulteras porque ellos eran infieles a Dios, por ser incrédulos.
  4. 4. ¿Qué puedo hacer para ayudar a la iglesia local o congregación de Cristo donde tengo puesta mi membresía? 4 La "amistad del mundo" es el amor que el hombre les tiene a los placeres del mundo; es amar "malas conversaciones," o costumbres (1 Corintios 15:33). Juan nos aconseja no amar al mundo (1 Juan 2:15, que dice, "No améis al mundo, ni las cosas que están en el mundo. Si alguno ama al mundo, el amor del Padre no está en él"). 2) 1 Corintios 15:33 "No erréis; las malas conversaciones corrompen las buenas costumbres" 3) 1 Juan 1: 3 "lo que hemos visto y oído, eso os anunciamos, para que también vosotros tengáis comunión con nosotros; y nuestra comunión verdaderamente es con el Padre, y con su Hijo Jesucristo". 2. Estudia y conversa sobre Dios y la Biblia, no hablar huecas sutilezas. 1) Malaquías 3:16 " Entonces los que temían a Jehová hablaron cada uno a su compañero; y Jehová escuchó y oyó, y fue escrito libro de memoria delante de él para los que temen a Jehová, y para los que piensan en su nombre". 2) Hechos 2:42 "Y perseveraban en la doctrina de los apóstoles, en la comunión unos con otros, en el partimiento del pan y en las oraciones". 3) Col. 2:8 Mirad que nadie os engañe por medio de filosofías y huecas sutilezas, según las tradiciones de los hombres, conforme a los rudimentos del mundo, y no según Cristo. 3. No mostrar respeto, discriminando y haciendo acepción de personas. Discriminar es dar un trato diferente a personas que merecerían recibir el mismo trato que otras de su género y que supone beneficiar a unos y perjudicar a otros sin más motivos que la diferencia de raza, sexo, ideas políticas, religión, etc. Acepción de personas es demostrar favoritismo hacia ciertas personas, menospreciando a las demás, o sea que somos parciales en demostrar nuestra fe. ¿Dónde es común que tengamos esa acepción o discriminación hacia las personas? 1) Fuera de su círculo regular de amigos en la congregación. Inclusive con hermanos en la congregación. 2) Santiago 2: 1 Amonestación contra la parcialidad, Hermanos míos, que vuestra fe en nuestro glorioso Señor Jesucristo sea sin acepción de personas. 3) Proverbios 24:23 "También estos son dichos de los sabios: Hacer acepción de personas en el juicio no es bueno" 4. Apocalipsis 2:10 "Sé fiel hasta la muerte...".  Se fiel hasta la muerte quiere decir hasta tener que sufrir la muerte misma, si fuera necesario.  El infiel muere y encuentra la segunda muerte;  El cristiano fiel muere y halla la vida eterna.  La corona de la vida es el premio de Dios de vida eterna. CONCLUSIÓN: ¿QUÉ PUEDO HACER PARA AYUDAR A LA IGLESIA LOCAL O CONGREGACION DE CRISTO DONDE TENGO PUESTA MI MEMBRESIA? IV. PRACTICAR EL CRISTIANISMO PERSONALMENTE. V. PARTICIPAR REGULARMENTE EN EL TRABAJO DE LA CONGREGACIÓN, VI. PERSEVERAR HASTA EL FINAL. Investigated by Eliud Gamez

