Tutoriel ASTUCES POUR EVITER LES PANNES DE PC À faire et à ne pas faire
Introduction  Ce tutoriel s’adresse aux personnes qui connaissent un peu l’informatique.  Il ne concerne que Windows XP ...
Contenu  Un peu de vocabulaire  Navigateur  Anti-virus  Divers  Messagerie  Raccourcis clavier et programmes
Vocabulaire  Termes fréquemment employés  UC = unité centrale  RAM = RAM  DD = disque dur  Software = logiciel  Hard...
Navigateur  Choisir son navigateur  Éviter Internet Explorer qui laisse davantage passer les virus  Utiliser plutôt Mozilla Firefox ou Google chrome
Anti virus et autres sécurités  Un anti virus est indispensable !  Il en existe des gratuits très efficaces, exemple : A...
Raccourcis clavier et programmes indispensables  Avec alt +F4 vous pouvez éteindre votre ordinateur ou fermer un programm...
Conseils, trucs et astuces pour la maintenance de votre PC

Maintenancepc

  1. 1. Tutoriel ASTUCES POUR EVITER LES PANNES DE PC À faire et à ne pas faire
  2. 2. Introduction  Ce tutoriel s’adresse aux personnes qui connaissent un peu l’informatique.  Il ne concerne que Windows XP et Windows 7  Ces quelques conseils peuvent vous aider à éviter les pannes.  Même si vous avez du bon matériel, il est indispensable d’effectuer régulièrement la maintenance de votre ordinateur.
  3. 3. Contenu  Un peu de vocabulaire  Navigateur  Anti-virus  Divers  Messagerie  Raccourcis clavier et programmes
  4. 4. Vocabulaire  Termes fréquemment employés  UC = unité centrale  RAM = RAM  DD = disque dur  Software = logiciel  Hardware = matériel  Spyware = logiciel espion  Trojan = troyen (ou cheval de Troie)  FAI = fournisseur d’accès internet, ex. Free, sfr…  Navigateur = Internet Explorer, Mozilla…, vous permet de naviguer sur Internet  Messagerie = ex. : Outlook Express, vous permet d’accéder à vos mails sans passer par le site de votre FAI  Anti-virus = évite (en principe) de laisser passer les virus  Plishing = messages semblant venir d’une banque ou autre organisme mais qui ne servent qu’à pirater vos informations
  5. 5. Navigateur  Choisir son navigateur  Éviter Internet Explorer qui laisse davantage passer les virus  Utiliser plutôt Mozilla Firefox ou Google chrome
  6. 6. Anti virus et autres sécurités  Un anti virus est indispensable !  Il en existe des gratuits très efficaces, exemple : Avast ; faire attention à bien télécharger la version gratuite et accepter les mises à jour automatiques ainsi que les mises à jour du programme.  Accepter aussi les mises à jour automatiques de Windows et faire les analyses quand vous avez un message du centre de maintenance (Windows 7)  Le pare feu est en général inclus dans Windows
  7. 7. Raccourcis clavier et programmes indispensables  Avec alt +F4 vous pouvez éteindre votre ordinateur ou fermer un programme  La touche F7 active le correcteur d’orthographe  La touche F12 (Word 2007) vous permet de sauvegarder un fichier  Convertio permet de convertir un fichier Pdf en Word ou autres formats  Avec Pdf 24 vous pouvez manipuler vos Pdf Ce ne sont que quelques exemples, il en existe beaucoup d’autres

