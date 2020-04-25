Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFORMATIVO DA GERÊNCIA REGIONAL DE EDUCAÇÃO MATA SUL – MARÇO / 2020 – ANO II – Nª 11 PÁGINA 01 Ciclos de reuniões por vid...
PÁGINA 02 Reunião para implementação do grupo de trabalho do Programa de Escolas Associadas da UNESCO no Brasil O Programa...
PÁGINA 03 Funcionários, amigos e colaboradores realizaram aniversário do Prof. Danilo Santos Uma grande festa e muitas hom...
PÁGINA 04 GRE Mata Sul realiza homenagem no Dia das Mulheres No dia 10 de março a GRE Mata Sul promoveu grande homenagem à...
PÁGINA 05 GRE Mata Sul realiza acompanhamento para implantação das novas escolas de Referência A GRE Mata Sul foi comtempl...
PÁGINA 06 Reuniões por Videoconferências marcaram atividades da Regional durante Pandemia do Covid-19 A Gerência Regional ...
Informativo GRE Mata Sul - Pernambuco - Março / 2020

Informativo com ações da Gerência Regional de Educação da Mata Sul de Pernambuco em Março de 2020

Published in: Education
Informativo GRE Mata Sul - Pernambuco - Março / 2020

  1. 1. INFORMATIVO DA GERÊNCIA REGIONAL DE EDUCAÇÃO MATA SUL – MARÇO / 2020 – ANO II – Nª 11 PÁGINA 01 Ciclos de reuniões por videoconferências marcaram atividades da Regional durante Pandemia do Covid-19 Colabore com a revisão do Currículo do Ensino Médio de Pernambuco Decreto determina Suspensão das Aulas por conta do Coronavírus Momentos formativos para novas escolas de Referências da Mata Sul Reunião com grupo de trabalho para a ampliação de escolas no PEA/UNESCO Funcionários, amigos e colaboradores da Regional Mata Sul realizaram aniversário do Prof. Danilo Santos No Dia das Mulheres a GRE Mata Sul realizou homenagens com depoimentos, brindes e apresentações Gerente da GRE Mata Sul: Danilo José dos Santos Gabinete: GRE Mata Sul - Telefone: (81) 3662-0143 / 3675-5798 E-mail: apoiogregab@gmail.com - Assessoria Técnica: Maria do Rosário Barbosa Av. Abel Fraga, s/nº – São José – Palmares – PE - CEP: 55540-000. Jurisdição (21 Municípios): Água Preta, Amaraji, Barreiros, Belém de Maria, Catende, Cortês, Gameleira, Jaqueira, Joaquim Nabuco, Lagoa dos Gatos, Maraial, Palmares, Primavera, Quipapá, Ribeirão, Rio Formoso, São Benedito do Sul, São José da Coroa Grande, Sirinhaém, Tamandaré e Xexéu. Índice de Desenvolvimento da Educação de Pernambuco Sistema de Avaliação da Educação de Pernambuco IDEPE Ens. Fund. Anos Finais Ensino Médio SAEPE Ens. Fund. Anos Finais Ensino Médio 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 Pernambuco 4,21 4,36 4,70 4,09 4,45 4,68 Pernambuco 4,70 4,73 5,00 4,48 4,78 4,96 GRE Mata Sul 3,98 4,25 4,76 3,98 4,25 4,56 GRE Mata Sul 4,43 4,72 5,24 4,40 4,69 4,89
  2. 2. PÁGINA 02 Reunião para implementação do grupo de trabalho do Programa de Escolas Associadas da UNESCO no Brasil O Programa de Escolas Associadas da UNESCO no Brasil (PEAUNESCO) realizou reunião com vias a potencializar a inclusão das escolas públicas estaduais da Região da Mata Sul no rol de escolas associadas a UNESCO no Brasil. “Atualmente, temos a Escola Pe. Alberto Cooperman com candidatura aprovada e esperamos triplicar a presença de escolas da Mata Sul que receberão a certificação em 2020. A coordenadora regional do PEA-UNESCO em Pernambuco, Giovanna de Melo, esteve presente no evento em Palmares e, após abordagem, visitou a Secretaria de Educação do município de Xexéu junto com Prof. Danilo Santos onde realizaram palestra que marcou o início do ano Letivo no município. Conforme destacou Giovanna de Melo: “A escola como elo entre a comunidade e os estudantes, tem papel fundamental como integradoras na promoção de projetos de Cidadania e Direitos Humanos. A Educação e a Comunidade dialogam com alunos e professores, propondo práticas e reflexões sobre a importância do protagonismo tanto dos alunos como da comunidade para a efetivação da implementação da meta do ensino de qualidade, inclusa na agenda 2030 da ONU". O programa das Escolas Associadas foi criado em 1953 e une mais de 11 mil escolas de 180 países em torno de princípios difundidos pela UNESCO, como o da construção da cultura de paz, promoção da educação para o desenvolvimento sustentável e formação de gerações. Coronavírus: Decreto do Governador determina suspensão de aulas em todas as instituições de ensino de PE No dia 18 de março de 2020 começou a vigorar o Decreto nº 48.809 do Diário Oficial de Pernambuco, expedido pelo Governador Paulo Câmara que determina que todas as escolas, universidades e demais estabelecimentos de ensino das redes pública e privada devem suspender o funcionamento. A determinação foi publicada no Diário Oficial do dia 17/02 motivada pela chegada do Coronavírus em diferentes regiões do nosso Estado. A medida, que é válida por tempo indeterminado, foi publicada após a confirmação de casos de Covid-19, doença provocada pelo Coronavírus, em Pernambuco e que causou grande repercussão. Além do Recife, também foram confirmados casos nas cidades de Jaboatão dos Guararapes, na Região Metropolitana, e Belo Jardim, no Agreste mas ainda (até 30/03/2020) não temos nenhum caso na Região da Mata Sul do Nosso Estado. Segundo o Prof. Danilo Santos: "Estamos em sintonia com as ações do Governo Estadual e a suspensão das aulas ocorre paralelamente em todas as regiões do Estado. Houve grande mobilização por parte do nosso Governador, sendo a suspensão de aulas uma decisão acertada".
  3. 3. PÁGINA 03 Funcionários, amigos e colaboradores realizaram aniversário do Prof. Danilo Santos Uma grande festa e muitas homenagens marcaram as comemorações do aniversário do Gerente Regional de Educação da Mata Sul, Prof. Danilo Santos, realizado em Palmares-PE. O evento foi prestigiado por funcionários da GRE Mata Sul e teve como tema o time do coração do nosso amigo “Santa Cruz Futebol Club”. O evento aconteceu na área recreativa do Clube da Maçonaria, ao lado da GRE Mata Sul e foi uma festa surpresa com direito a presentes, depoimentos, abraços e muita animação. Todos ficaram muito felizes em poder participar da festa que foi um agradecimento ao nosso gestor. Agradeço a vocês da Mata Sul pela homenagem e oportunidade de conhecê-los e reafirmo meu compromisso de trabalhar incansavelmente pelo desenvolvimento da Educação da Mata Sul que possui um grande potencial humano, intelectual e cultural. Segundo a servidora Ijaci Gomes: ““Todos se divertiram muito. Foi um momento muito agradável. Queremos que essa festa seja especial para meu amigo e chefe Danilo.” disse.
  4. 4. PÁGINA 04 GRE Mata Sul realiza homenagem no Dia das Mulheres No dia 10 de março a GRE Mata Sul promoveu grande homenagem às mulheres, em especial as servidoras lotada na Regional. No evento tivemos diversos depoimentos de homens sobre o carisma das nossas mulheres e do reconhecimento do trabalho desempenhado por elas em nossa instituição. O evento ficou a cargo do NAS (Núcleo de Apoio ao Servidor) da GRE Mata Sul, tendo como organizadora a Psicóloga Michelle Andrade, que planejou tudo com muita ternura: “Preparamos esse momento com muito carinho, um momento especial só para nós mulheres, foi um evento especial para mulheres”, relatou. Segundo a servidora Prof.ª Gorette Melo foi uma homenagem maravilhosa a nós mulheres, onde tivemos momentos únicos e maravilhosos. Gorette relatou ainda que: “O evento foi muito importante por ser uma demonstração de reconhecimento do trabalho que as mulheres desempenham na GRE, e é ainda muito mais gratificante pelas rosas ofertadas como simbologia da feminilidade que trazemos no cotidiano, mesmo quando somos duras nas palavras. Então nossos agradecimentos a todos que proporcionaram este momento tão agradável”, destacou. CONSULTA PÚBLICA SOBRE CURRÍCULO DO EM A Secretaria de Educação e Esportes do Estado (SEE) convoca a sociedade civil para contribuir com a elaboração do Currículo de Pernambuco no Ensino Médio. Esta versão preliminar está disponível para sugestões e modificações até o dia 31 de março de 2020. Todos podem ler o documento, apreciar a referida proposta e inserir suas contribuições por componente curricular. Maiores informações entrar em contato com a CGDE/UFM da GRE Mata Sul pelo (81) 3575-7599 e ufmgrematasul@gmail.com ou no site www.educacao.pe.gov.br (link para contribuições) A GRE Mata Sul está empenhada em mobilizar nossos educadores a participarem deste processo. Contamos com a participação de todos: sociedade civil, instituições educacionais e educadores neste processo democrático!
  5. 5. PÁGINA 05 GRE Mata Sul realiza acompanhamento para implantação das novas escolas de Referência A GRE Mata Sul foi comtemplada com mais 02 escolas de Referência em Ensino Médio ainda no final de 2019, que são as EREM Dr Pedro Afonso de Medeiros (Palmares) e a EREM da Barra de Sirinhaém (Sirinhaém) esta última com funcionamento em dupla jornada (02 turnos). Ainda em dezembro do mesmo ano a GRE Mata Sul realizamos reuniões com as equipes escolares e comunidades para apresentar as diretrizes legais e orientações de funcionamento dessas escolas. A partir destes momentos, as equipes da GRE Mata Sul, através da CGIP (Coordenação Geral de Educação Integral e Profissional) realizaram ciclos de Formações Pedagógicas nestas novas EREMs apresentando e discutindo sobre Educação Interdimensional (Proposta Filosófica que norteia a Educação Integral em Pernambuco), o Monitoramento Bimestral e Psicopedagógico e a Rotina Pedagógica que são práticas específicas e imprescindíveis nas Escolas de Referência e Técnicas. O monitoramento pedagógico e de rotina das novas EREMs foram realizados sistematicamente pela equipe da CGIP nas seguintes datas: EREM da Barra de Sirinhaém: 10/02 monitoramento (2ª Jornada); 12/02 (Reunião de Alinhamento das EREM de dupla jornada em Recife); 18/02 monitoramento (2ª jornada); 20/02; monitoramento (1ª jornada); 18/03 monitoramento (2ª jornada); 04/03 monitoramentos (1ª jornada); 11/04 monitoramento (2ª jornada). EREM Dr. Pedro Afonso de Medeiros: 06/02 monitoramento; 11/02 monitoramento; 05/03 monitoramento e 12/03 monitoramento.
  6. 6. PÁGINA 06 Reuniões por Videoconferências marcaram atividades da Regional durante Pandemia do Covid-19 A Gerência Regional de Educação da Mata sul adotou medidas para minimizar a proliferação dos casos de Coronavírus (COVID-19) em tempo de pandemia e isolamento social, buscando dirimir os prejuízos no desenvolvimento das ações. Em consonância com as orientações para cancelamento de eventos, as reuniões dos grupos de trabalho para a execução das Ações Regional foram adaptadas para a modalidade de videoconferência. De acordo com o Gerente Regional Prof. Danilo Santos, os trabalhos da Regional de Apoio às escolas não pararam, sempre interagindo com seus educadores e demais funcionários através das videoconferências. Até 30 de março foram realizadas vinte e duas reuniões por videoconferências, inclusive, com maior número de participantes que as presenciais. Chegamos a mais de cem participantes em várias reuniões, que contaram com a presença de lideranças integrantes da SEE (Secretaria Estadual de Educação), do SINTEPE Regional Mata Sul e equipe do NAS (Núcleo de Apoio ao Servidor) e aconteceram com grupos de gestores, educadores de apoio, terceirizados, equipe técnica da GRE, servidores readaptados, gestores adjuntos e assistentes de gestão educacional, etc. Antes de cada reunião foi disponibilizado um link para os servidores e colaboradores acessarem as salas virtuais onde os trabalhos não pararam, através da escuta, proposição de ações, realinhamento diante das analises dos grupos de trabalho, etc. “Os servidores da GRE Mata Sul demonstraram total dedicação e entenderam que, mesmo com a gravidade da situação sanitária, a gestão da educação não pode parar. De fato, a modalidade virtual dos encontros não é a mais adequada para o serviço desenvolvido, contudo, esse está sendo um novo desafio a enfrentar. A criatividade e o empenho de todos é fundamental nessa fase”, ressalta Danilo Santos. Textos: Élison Davi - Revisão dos textos: Maria do Rosário / Neuton LIma Informações: social.grematasul@gmail.com / (81) 3662-0143 / 3675-5798

