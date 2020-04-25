Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFORMATIVO DA GERÊNCIA REGIONAL DE EDUCAÇÃO MATA SUL – FEVEREIRO/ 2020 – ANO II – Nª 10 PÁGINA 01 Bloco da Educação Integ...
PÁGINA 02 Bloco da Educação Integral 2020 aconteceu na Mata Sul A edição 2020 do Bloco da Educação Integral (Bloco dos Est...
PÁGINA 03 Mata Sul participou do Seminário Estadual Pernambuco Alfabetizado O Governo de Pernambuco, através da Secretaria...
PÁGINA 04 BLOCO DA GRE MATA SUL EM SÃO BENEDITO DO SUL O Bloco GRE Mata Sul em Folia aconteceu dia 19/02/2020, às 9h, na c...
PÁGINA 05 Gerente Regional esteve presente nos embarques de estudantes do Programa Ganhe o Mundo 2020 A GRE Mata Sul estev...
PÁGINA 06 I Colegiado Aplicado com Servidores lotados da GRE Mata Sul teve significativa participação Dezenas de funcionár...
PÁGINA 07 0 Regional Mata Sul ofereceu Formação com os Servidores Readaptados No dia 13/02/2020, através do NAS (Núcleo de...
Informativo GRE Mata Sul - Pernambuco - Fevereiro / 2020

Informativo com ações da Gerência Regional de Educação da Mata Sul de Pernambuco em Fevereiro de 2020

Published in: Education
Informativo GRE Mata Sul - Pernambuco - Fevereiro / 2020

  1. 1. INFORMATIVO DA GERÊNCIA REGIONAL DE EDUCAÇÃO MATA SUL – FEVEREIRO/ 2020 – ANO II – Nª 10 PÁGINA 01 Bloco da Educação Integral aconteceu pela primeira vez no Litoral da Mata Sul Pernambucana NAS realizou Formação com Profº Readaptados Tivemos o Colegiado com Servidores da Regional 2020 Gerente Regional presente nos Embarques do PGM 2020 Encontro entre Gestores e Analistas Educacionais Camarote dos amigos da GRE Mata Sul teve presença marcante no Bloco da Mulher da Sombrinha de Catende Município de São Benedito do Sul recebeu o Bloco da GRE Mata Sul com presença de centenas de estudantes Gerente da GRE Mata Sul: Danilo José dos Santos Gabinete: GRE Mata Sul - Telefone: (81) 3662-0143 / 3675-5798 E-mail: apoiogregab@gmail.com - Assessoria Técnica: Maria do Rosário Barbosa Av. Abel Fraga, s/nº – São José – Palmares – PE - CEP: 55540-000. Jurisdição: Água Preta, Amaraji, Barreiros, Belém de Maria, Catende, Cortês, Gameleira, Jaqueira, Joaquim Nabuco, Lagoa dos Gatos, Maraial, Palmares, Primavera, Quipapá, Ribeirão, Rio Formoso, São Benedito do Sul, São José da Coroa Grande, Sirinhaém, Tamandaré e Xexéu. Índice de Desenvolvimento da Educação de Pernambuco Sistema de Avaliação da Educação de Pernambuco IDEPE Ens. Fund. Anos Finais Ensino Médio SAEPE Ens. Fund. Anos Finais Ensino Médio 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 Pernambuco 4,21 4,36 4,70 4,09 4,45 4,68 Pernambuco 4,70 4,73 5,00 4,48 4,78 4,96 GRE Mata Sul 3,98 4,25 4,76 3,98 4,25 4,56 GRE Mata Sul 4,43 4,72 5,24 4,40 4,69 4,89
  2. 2. PÁGINA 02 Bloco da Educação Integral 2020 aconteceu na Mata Sul A edição 2020 do Bloco da Educação Integral (Bloco dos Estandartes), organizado pela Secretaria Executiva de Educação Profissional, da Secretaria Estadual de Educação (SEE) teve como concentração o município de Tamandaré, na Região da GRE Mata Sul de Pernambuco. A agremiação iniciou às 8h da manhã, do dia 21/02/2020, em frente à Orla Marítima local, no Polo Carnavalesco Municipal, que reuniu centenas de profissionais de educação e estudantes da Rede. Neste ano o bloco homenageou o Cantor Pernambucano Almir Rouche que expressou nas redes sociais seus agradecimentos. A agremiação contou com diversas danças culturais promovidas pelas escolas, passistas de frevo, Boneco da Mulher da Sombrinha de Catende, além de artistas da terra que fizeram a festa para as escolas. Participaram cerca de 90 escolas da Rede Estadual com reapresentações das diversas regiões do Estado. Segundo o Secretário Estadual de Educação Prof. Fred Amâncio: “Este foi um momento em que os estudantes se encontraram e festejam a nossa cultura”, já para Superintendente da SEIP (Superintendência de Educação Integral e Profissional do Estado) Prof.ª Maria Medeiros: “Hoje estamos reunidos para dar continuidade a um ciclo de comemorações culturais que já fazem parte do calendário estadual e que marcam nossos trabalhos na educação”. Uma das escolas mais animadas foi a EREM Carlos Dias, que fica em São José da Coroa Grande, Região Litoral da Mata Sul que trouxe estudantes e educadores vestidos de “La ursa” e movimentaram o evento entre dezenas de apresentações. Segundo o gestor escolar, Alexandre Mendes, do EREM Tamandaré: “Caprichamos no nosso estandarte e trouxemos nossos professores e estudantes com fantasias e muita animação, pois queremos que todos sintam a alegria do Carnaval”.
  3. 3. PÁGINA 03 Mata Sul participou do Seminário Estadual Pernambuco Alfabetizado O Governo de Pernambuco, através da Secretaria de Educação e Esportes, reuniu prefeitos, equipes das Gerências Regionais e secretários municipais de Educação de todo o Estado no I Seminário Criança Alfabetizada que aconteceu no dia 06/02/2020, no Teatro Tabocas, Centro de Convenções de Pernambuco, marcando o início das atividades pedagógicas do programa para o ano de 2020 e contou também com a presença de diretores de ensino, coordenadores do programa, representantes de empresas parceiras e do governador Paulo Câmara, além do nosso Gerente Regional de Educação Prof. Danilo Santos. A GRE Mata Sul esteve presente, inclusive com a Coordenadora Regional do Programa, Prof.ª Daniella Cavalcante, que destacou o seminário como o primeiro grande evento do Programa Criança Alfabetizada, desde o seu lançamento em junho de 2019. Segundo Daniella: “Já tivemos diversas ações a partir do Programa Criança Alfabetizada, como formações com equipes técnicas e professores; avaliação de fluência com os estudantes; e entrega de todo o material complementar utilizado em sala de aula”. Durante a sua apresentação, o secretário de Educação e Esportes do Estado, Fred Amâncio, disse que o maior objetivo do programa não é apenas alfabetizar as crianças. “A gente precisa trabalhar muito forte ao longo dos próximos anos para garantir que todas as nossas crianças sejam alfabetizadas até os 7 anos de idade. Isso vai ajudar ao longo de toda a vida escolar da criança e vai fazer com que a educação de Pernambuco seja destaque nacional, também na área de alfabetização”, destacou. Encontro Integrado entre gestores e analistas educacionais No dia 28 de fevereiro de 2020 aconteceu encontro com a participação de gestores e analistas educacionais com ênfase no fortalecimento das ações de cunho pedagógico nas escolas da Rede Estadual. A pauta integra proposições da Coordenação Geral de Gestão de Rede (CGGR), abordando itens como matrícula, frequência de estudantes, atualização de dados, distribuição de materiais didáticos e CENSO Escolar 2020 com ações didáticas. O Gerente Regional de Educação da Mata Sul, Prof. Danilo Santos, e o Coordenador Geral de Gestão de Rede, Prof. Ednaldo Leão conduziram o evento e destacaram a presença dos analistas educacionais com foco no alinhamento de atividades pedagógicas e o apoio de toda equipe gestora neste processo. Segundo diretora Rosemere Medeiros (EREM Carlos Dias): “A formação fora fortalecida com colaboração das analistas educacionais na gestão que foram motivadas a abraçar, junto com nós diretores aspectos administrativos e pedagógicos.”.
  4. 4. PÁGINA 04 BLOCO DA GRE MATA SUL EM SÃO BENEDITO DO SUL O Bloco GRE Mata Sul em Folia aconteceu dia 19/02/2020, às 9h, na cidade de São Benedito do Sul onde, onde reuniu representantes das escolas da Regional para a culminância do Projeto Pedagógico com a temática Carnaval. As escolas estiveram presentes com estandartes, gestores, educadores e estudantes, com alegria de verdadeiros foliões. Essa foi à primeira edição de um Projeto Pedagógico que será vivenciado anualmente pela GRE como meta de fortalecimento do ensino e aprendizagem e aprofundamento cultural. O evento foi organizado pelo Prof. Luizinho Novacosque e contou com a presença dos bonecos gigantes dos blocos tradicionais da Mulher da Sombrinha, de Catende e da “La ursa” Urso Branco, de Gameleira. O professor Danilo Santos falou sobre sua satisfação em realizar um evento regional que teve o apoio da Prefeitura de São Benedito do Sul, além da Polícia Militar e equipe da GRE Mata Sul. O professor Luizinho externou, em sua fala, colaborar com este momento de disseminação cultural promovida pela GRE Mata Sul. GRE Mata Sul mobilizou camarote e teve presença marcante no bloco da Mulher da Sobrinha em Catende No Sábado de Zé Pereira, a atenção dos foliões da Zona da Mata Sul pernambucana foi para a Mulher da Sombrinha, tradicional bloco de Catende. A GRE Mata Sul não poderia ficar de fora desta grande festa da Cultura Regional e reservou uma estrutura para acompanhar o evento sob a liderança do Prof. Danilo Santos, junto aos funcionários e amigos da Regional. “Nós moradores de Catende temos muito orgulho dela (Bloco da Mulher da Sombrinha). A festa é importante porque faz o município ser conhecido nacionalmente, movimenta a economia e atrai pessoas de muitos lugares”, afirmou a professora Niza Fonseca. Conta-se que na década de 40 do século passado, quando operários largavam da lida na Usina Catende, por volta da meia-noite, aparecia uma mulher muito bonita e com uma sombrinha. Os homens ficavam tão enfeitiçados com a beleza dela que a seguiam. A mulher parava em frente ao cemitério e desaparecia. Gerações cresceram ouvindo a história até que em 1983 um grupo de cinco amigos improvisou uma boneca, colocou um mamão como sendo a cabeça dela e ramas de batata para parecer o cabelo. Dentro do mamão havia uma vela. Partiram do cemitério com uma batucada e assim começaram a brincadeira que até hoje toma conta da cidade.
  5. 5. PÁGINA 05 Gerente Regional esteve presente nos embarques de estudantes do Programa Ganhe o Mundo 2020 A GRE Mata Sul esteve presente, na pessoa do Professor Danilo Santos e da técnica educacional Profª Cláudia Souza (responsável pelo PGM Mata Sul), acompanhando os estudantes que viajaram para diversos países, entre eles a Argentina e os Estados Unidos, no Aeroporto Internacional dos Guararapes, na capital pernambucana. O intercâmbio é promovido pelo Governo de Pernambuco, por meio da Secretaria de Educação e Esportes, através do Programa Ganhe o Mundo (PGM). Além da oportunidade de estudar em outro país, o programa de intercâmbio do Governo de Pernambuco oferece aos jovens seguro saúde internacional, acomodação em casa de família (host family) com todas as refeições garantidas e uma bolsa mensal. Todos os estudantes embarcados pela iniciativa também recebem malas de viagem doadas pela Companhia Pernambucana de Gás (Copergás), uma das parceiras do projeto. Escola Prisional é destaque Estadual em satisfação A Escola Estadual Padre Albert Coopman, situada no presídio Dr. Rorenildo da Rocha Leão, em Palmares, vinculada ao Programa de Escolas Associadas a UNESCO no Brasil recebeu destaque pela taxa de satisfação dos educandos em suas ações pedagógicas. Cientes do complexo trabalho que esta instituição possui, a GRE Mata Sul congratula toda equipe de funcionários, estudantes e direção da instituição. Esta conquista institucional aconteceu em turmas da EJA nos espaços de privação de liberdade – Presidio Rorenildo da Rocha Leão, em Palmares - PE. A ação realizada em 2019 com seus resultados divulgados em fevereiro de 2020, foram grande destaque como instituição educacional prisional. Os dados tabulados aferiram a satisfação dos estudantes com a instituição os quais obtiveram média de 97,5% e classificaram a escola como “ótima”. Projeto Orienta Jovem será iniciado após Pandemia O projeto Orienta Jovem, realizado em parceria com a agência do trabalho em Palmares, que tem como principal articulador o Sr. Diego Moreira e a Chefe de Departamento da GRE Mata Sul Niza Fonseca, cujo principal objetivo é oferecer aos estudantes do Ensino Médio, da Modalidade de EJA Médio, informação acerca das oportunidades do mercado de trabalho, ofertadas na Mata Sul, e quais caminhos devem seguir em busca de alcançar seu ideal, abrindo leques para novas visões e vertentes. Na perspectiva de uma formação protagonizada pelas ações inerentes aos estudantes do Ensino Médio e EJA Médio, o Projeto Orienta Jovem proporcionará aos educandos o desenvolvimento da autoconfiança, aprendizado e responsabilidade profissional e pessoal por meio de orientações. A previsão de implementação do Projeto será no final do período de isolamento social, provavelmente no mês de junho de 2020, em turmas da EJA (Educação de Jovens e Adultos) do Ensino Médio da Rede Estadual.
  6. 6. PÁGINA 06 I Colegiado Aplicado com Servidores lotados da GRE Mata Sul teve significativa participação Dezenas de funcionários lotados na GRE Mata Sul participaram de Colegiado Ampliado que teve como principal objetivo o alinhamento de ações voltadas para o bem estar coletivo e fortalecimento das escolas. Segundo o Gerente Regional, Prof. Danilo Santos: “Estes momentos visam à integração coletiva, são praticamente intercâmbios, onde todos os integrantes podem socializar experiências, sanar dúvidas e propor ações para melhorias de nossas práticas de vivências sociais, enquanto regional”. O evento ocorreu na manhã do dia 14 de fevereiro, no auditório da Faculdade dos Palmares e contou com a presença de todos os funcionários da Regional, desde equipe de limpeza, a motoristas, técnicos educacionais e coordenações. Segundo a Coordenadora Gabriela Matias: “Estamos trabalhando para promover uma educação de qualidade em Pernambuco e estes encontros colaboram para prática reflexiva de ações com vias a melhoria e reorientações”, avaliou. “Esses colegiados nos deixam bem atualizadas sobre as nossas funções, normas, atividades da GRE e decisões institucionais. São instruções que servem para todos nós, profissionais em educação e de equipes terceirizadas, sendo também momento de confraternização coletiva”, falou Marilene Rufino, servidora lotada na Regional.
  7. 7. PÁGINA 07 0 Regional Mata Sul ofereceu Formação com os Servidores Readaptados No dia 13/02/2020, através do NAS (Núcleo de Apoio ao Servidor) da Regional Mata Sul, realizamos a Formação Continuada em Serviço com os professores readaptados no auditório da Escola Estadual Maquinista Amaro Monteiro, em Palmares, que contou com a presença de professores readaptados ou em processo de readaptação temporária, lotados em escolas da Rede Estadual da Mata Sul de Pernambuco. A formação intitulada: “Mural Informativo: criatividade em desenvolvimento” teve como objetivo a promoção de habilidades e práticas interdisciplinares, que auxiliem na construção de material de apoio didático/ pedagógico, contribuindo na organização de um ambiente escolar mais acolhedor e dinamizador, na confecção de painéis, banners, murais e cartazes. Campanha Fevereiro Laranja e Roxo foi vivenciada na Mata Sul O NAS (Núcleo de Apoio ao Servidor) da Regional Mata Sul vivenciou, em fevereiro, o mês de falarmos mais amplamente sobre doenças com incidências importantes na população: Leucemia, Lúpus, Fibromialgia e Mal de Alzheimer. São doenças muito distintas, mas com sinais passíveis de atenção. Por isso, as campanhas como o Fevereiro Laranja e Fevereiro Roxo são tão valiosas, porque com informação, tanto a pessoa acometida pela doença como familiares, conseguem perceber, caso comecem a aparecer sintomas, que algo não vai bem. A Leucemia é representada pela cor laranja, e trata-se de um câncer que ocorre nos tecidos que formam o sangue, incluindo a medula óssea. Já o roxo busca enfoque nas outras três patologias, cujos sintomas podem comprometer significativamente a qualidade de vida do paciente e seus familiares: Lúpus, Fibromialgia e Mal de Alzheimer. Também registramos a vivência do Janeiro Branco, que aconteceu no final de janeiro de 2020. A campanha Janeiro Branco tem como objetivo conscientizar a população sobre a importância de cuidar da saúde mental. Depressão, ansiedade e fobia, pois são alguns dos transtornos que englobam a saúde mental e que precisam ser cuidados seriamente. Com o slogam “Quem cuida da mente, cuida da vida”, teve como objetivo explicitar a ligação entre o bem-estar emocional e a qualidade de vida. Textos: Élison Davi - Revisão dos textos: Maria do Rosário / Neuton Lima / Cristina Santos Informações: social.grematasul@gmail.com / (81) 3662-0143 / 3675-5798

