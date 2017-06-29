Revolução russa

Data de entrega: 04 de julho.Data de entrega: 04 de julho. Valor: 4,0 pontos.Valor: 4,0 pontos.
–Responda os tópicos abaixo: –Local e datas. –Lideranças (fazer uma breve biografia do(s) líder(es)). –Motivações, ou seja...
–ATENÇÃO! –A) O que foi o messianismo? (Movimentos de Canudos e Contestado) –B) O que foi o bota abaixo e o que motivou o ...
O que é Charge: Charge éuma ilustração humorística queenvolveacaricaturade um ou maispersonagens, feitacom o objetivo desa...
O que é Cordel: Cordel são folhetos contendo poemas populares, expostospara vendapenduradosem cordasou cordéis, o quedeu o...
Luiz, o rei do baião Este é pernambucano Assim como Lampião Do cangaço o soberano E Virgulino Ferreira Cabra macho de prim...
 Primeira revolução vitoriosa inspirada no socialismo. 1 - ANTECEDENTES:  Absolutismo (Czar Nicolau II).  Ausência de l...
A EXPLORAÇÃO DO ESTADO CZARISTA: Os trabalhadores rurais viviam em extrema miséria e pobreza, pagando altos impostos para ...
 Guerra da Russo- Japonesa.  Crise de abastecimento, inflação, greves.  “Domingo Sangrento” (jan/1905).  Massacre de p...
BOLCHEVIQUES: Revolução socialista com participação de operários e camponeses, liderada por partido 100% revolucionário e ...
 Czar perde o controle sobre o país: incompetência, burocracia dispendiosa e inoperante.  Crise econômica.  Mais de 5 m...
 Lênin – TESES DE ABRIL  “Paz, terra e pão”.  “Todo o poder aos sovietes”.  Formação da Guarda Vermelha (Trótsky).  O...
O GOVERNO DE LÊNIN (1917 – 1924):  Bolcheviques no poder.  Lênin no comando do país.  Acordo de paz com a ALE (Brest-Li...
 VERMELHOS (bolcheviques + sovietes + camponeses).* X  BRANCOS (mencheviques + latifundiários + Igreja Ortodoxa + czaris...
 NEP (Nova Política Econômica) – 1921 – 1928  Lênin.  Plano de recuperação da economia russa.  Introdução de elementos...
A disputa de poder:  1924 – Lênin morre.  TRÓTSKY – Revolução Permanente X  STÁLIN – Socialismo em um só país.
 Ditadura totalitária.  Eliminação da oposição.  Expurgos, prisões e torturas. Stalinismo (1924-53)
Stalinismo (1924-53) TRÓTSKY: Assassinado a mando de Stálin no México em 1940.
 Burocratização estatal.  Controle do ensino e comunicações.  Culto ao líder (Stálin = “guia genial dos povos”).  Prop...
PROPAGANDA STALINISTA: TRÓTSKY: inimigo do Estado STÁLIN: Protetor dos povos
 Controle da arte  Funções didáticas.  Incentivo à submissão.  Nacionalismo.  Mensagens e linguagens populares de fác...
 Planos Quinquenais (1928):  Metas a cada 5 anos.  Indústria de base (ênfase).  SOCIALISMO REAL: modelo stalinista de ...
Revolução russa

