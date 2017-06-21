O PASTOR, SUA APOSENTADORIA E O SEU IMPOSTO DE RENDA Pr. Eli da Rocha Silva
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda I – O PASTOR E A SUA APOSENTADORIA É IMPORTANTE OS PASTORES TRATAREM ...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • O INSS E O MINISTRO RELIGIOSO • A condição do ministro de confissão...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • TIPOS DE APOSENTADORIA • Aposentadoria por Idade • A aposentadoria ...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda LEVANTAMENTO DE QUESTÕES EM PRÉ-APOSENTADORIA • A aposentadoria não é...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • PPA – PREPARAÇÃO PARA A APOSENTADORIA • Embora a lista de assuntos ...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • A aposentadoria pelo INSS traz uma redução considerável na renda do...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda O FATOR PREVIDENCIÁRIO • Foi uma invenção matemática criada em 1999, ...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • No livro ‘20 lições essenciais para a aposentadoria/coleção elabora...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • O que fazer para que não caia tanto a renda e a aposentadoria não s...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • Algumas informações que os orientadores financeiros apresentam pode...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda ACONSELHANDO EM PRÉ-APOSENTADORIA • Tem-se observado que as pessoas q...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • PASTORES POUPANDO E FAZENDO PREVIDÊNCIA PRIVADA Não é pecado os pas...
• PREVIDÊNCIA PRIVADA: • A previdência privada é uma aposentadoria que não está ligada ao sistema do Instituto Nacional do...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • II – O PASTOR E O SEU IMPOSTO DE RENDA • CAPÍTULO III (RIR/99) • IM...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • REMUNERAÇÃO PASTORAL. • A imunidade fiscal da Igreja-Pessoa Jurídic...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda O QUE NÃO DEVERIA APARECER NO HOLERITE PASTORAL AJUDA DE CUSTO: • Aju...
• AUXILIO-MORADIA - AUXÍLIO HABITAÇÃO • Habitação e ajuda-aluguel Conforme preceitua o cabeçalho do art. 458 da CLT, a hab...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • DOAÇÃO • Pergunta: Gostaria de saber se uma pessoa jurídica pode fa...
ANEXO: (CARTA-CONVITE AO PASTOR) IGREJA BATISTA....... São Paulo, 01 de novembro de 2014. Prezado Pr. Saudações no Senhor ...
No holerite abaixo, o valor descontado como FGTM é depositado (aporte) em Previdência Privada; Outras igrejas optam por fa...
Currículo Pr. Eli da Rocha Silva • Bacharel em Ciências Contábeis (Unicsul) • Pós Lato Sensu em Auditoria e Controladoria ...
O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda

  1. 1. O PASTOR, SUA APOSENTADORIA E O SEU IMPOSTO DE RENDA Pr. Eli da Rocha Silva
  2. 2. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda I – O PASTOR E A SUA APOSENTADORIA É IMPORTANTE OS PASTORES TRATAREM DO ASSUNTO DRAMAS VIVIDOS POR ALGUNS PASTORES Alguns casos: • Um pastor relatou-me que não recolhe o INSS há 20 anos, se tiver um problema de saúde ou de morte deixará a sua esposa sem amparo. • Outro pastor negociou, quando da sua contratação, que a igreja pagasse 1 mês de INSS atraso e 1 atual, para que pudesse estar assegurado. • No meu caso, eu acordei com a igreja de descontar 20% do meu salário pastoral, e que a tesouraria se encarregasse do recolhimento (O que foi feito). • Pastores quando assumem ministério integral devem colocar na carta de intenções a parcela referente ao INSS. Palavra do Pr. Olney: “No meu novo ministério, já me encontrei com vários pastores que nunca pensaram no assunto aposentadoria. Um deles, vivendo um momento difícil numa das grandes Igrejas da região, chorando com a sua esposa em nosso lar disse: ‘depois de tantos anos de dedicação ao ministério pastoral, agora estou na iminência de sair da igreja. Não tenho casa, a casa em que moro é alugada pela igreja; não tenho carro, o carro que uso é da igreja; não tenho aposentadoria, não paguei e a igreja nunca falou disto durante o meu ministério’”.
  3. 3. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • O INSS E O MINISTRO RELIGIOSO • A condição do ministro de confissão religiosa, junto ao INSS, que antes era de "equiparado ao autônomo", foi alterada para a de contribuinte individual para efeitos previdenciários, conforme previsto na Lei 8.212/91, que teve sua redação modificada pela Lei 9.876/99, "Art. 12- São segurados obrigatórios da Previdência Social as seguintes pessoas físicas: V- como contribuinte individual: ...c) o ministro de confissão religiosa (...), salvo se filiado obrigatoriamente à Previdência Social em razão de outra atividade, ou a outro regime previdenciário, militar ou civil, ainda que na condição de inativo". A Lei coloca sobre o contribuinte, ou seja, o Ministro de Confissão Religiosa, a obrigação do recolhimento, para que esse possa, no tempo oportuno, usufruir do benefício previdenciário.
  4. 4. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • TIPOS DE APOSENTADORIA • Aposentadoria por Idade • A aposentadoria por idade do INSS é a mais comum entre os trabalhadores de 65 anos do sexo masculino e a partir dos 60 anos do sexo feminino, esse beneficio é concedido para a idade que é considerada um risco social • Aposentadoria Especial • Aposentadoria especial é um dos benefícios oferecidos pelo INSS para os indivíduos que trabalham em condições de perigo para a saúde ou comprometendo sua integridade física, expondo-se aos componentes nocivos biológicos, físicos e químicos. • Aposentadoria por Invalidez • Para ser um beneficiado do INSS por invalidez, você deverá contribuir para a Previdência Social no mínimo 12 meses, a aposentadoria por invalidez só é concedida para aqueles que sofrerem acidente ou ficarem incapazes de exercer tais funções. • Aposentadoria por Tempo de Contribuição • Quem pretende se aposentar por tempo de contribuição pelo INSS deve ter uma idade mínima e 35 anos de contribuição se for homem e 30 anos se for mulher.
  5. 5. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda LEVANTAMENTO DE QUESTÕES EM PRÉ-APOSENTADORIA • A aposentadoria não é algo que se pense nos primeiros anos de atividade laboral; os primeiros anos são para sonharmos com um bom emprego, bons salários e a afirmação profissional. Mas acontece que à medida que os anos vão passando, o indivíduo começa a pensar que qualquer hora vai precisar parar, e isto, através da sua aposentadoria. • Oris de Oliveira, Juiz do Trabalho aposentado, Doutor em Direito e Professor das Faculdades de Direito da USP e da UNESP, escreveu: “A aposentadoria é o coroamento de uma vida de trabalho (...) O ‘não trabalho da aposentadoria não se confunde com a ociosidade de quem deveria trabalhar. O ‘ócio com dignidade’ abre espaço para a pessoa dedicar-se a outros valores, ainda que seja o lazer simples de jogar dominó com os colegas na sombra de uma árvore frondosa no verão” (Presotto, 2009, p. 23,24).
  6. 6. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • PPA – PREPARAÇÃO PARA A APOSENTADORIA • Embora a lista de assuntos seja bastante abrangente, é justamente a parte financeira que toma maior tempo nas discussões sobre aposentadoria. Caso não haja por parte do futuro aposentado preocupação com as finanças, ele deve ser orientado a tratar do assunto, porque a primeira coisa que se sente no pós-trabalho, na aposentadoria, é a queda da renda. É preciso então que sejam apresentadas situações que envolvem finanças, tais como: o que fazer para não perder o poder aquisitivo na aposentadoria. • No PPA pode-se perfeitamente trabalhar finanças com a ajuda de um coach financeiro, uma pessoa especializada em educação financeira. Qual a razão de se trabalhar a educação financeira? É importante que se explique que na aposentadoria não se recebe a renda do tempo de atividade. Exceto as pessoas que têm previdência privada e aquelas que se aposentam no serviço público. • Exemplos:
  7. 7. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • A aposentadoria pelo INSS traz uma redução considerável na renda do aposentado. • O INSS aplica o fator previdenciário sobre 80% das maiores contribuições a partir de 1994. • Um trabalhador que contribui com R$ 4.390,24, aplicado os 80%, a base passa a ser R$ 3.512,19; aplicando o Fator Previdenciário de 74% sobre a base, dará um benefício de R$ 2.599,02. Em termos gerais, houve uma redução de 40,8% da renda quando da ativa. Com este cálculo fica claro que não é possível manter o padrão financeiro na aposentadoria. • Outra situação desesperadora para aqueles que entram na aposentadoria pensando que vai viver em um mar de rosas. O Jornal Diário do Comércio de 30/11/2012 traz reportagem que diz que a partir dos 60 anos, 80% do benefício é gasto com saúde. • Mais um exemplo: Um pastor que perceba mensalmente salário de R$ 10.000,00 contribui com o INSS sobre salário de contribuição de R$ 4.390,14, seguindo o exemplo acima, terá um benefício mensal de 2.599,02. O caso do pastor do exemplo será muito grave se ele não fez poupança, não construiu um patrimônio, não se preparou adequadamente para o tempo da sua aposentadoria. • Por outro lado, sabemos que os pastores, mesmo aposentados, poderão continuar pastoreando em suas igrejas ou em igrejas menores, o que lhe dará um incremento na renda.
  8. 8. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda O FATOR PREVIDENCIÁRIO • Foi uma invenção matemática criada em 1999, no governo FHC, tendo com objetivo do Governo forçar o segurado a trabalhar por mais tempo e com isso, solicitar sua aposentadoria bem mais tarde. O propósito era de obter mais contribuições para garantir receita previdenciária e, em contrapartida, diminuir o déficit. O Fator previdenciário é aplicado para cálculo das aposentadorias por tempo de contribuição e por idade, sendo opcional no segundo caso. Criado com o objetivo de equiparar a contribuição do segurado ao valor do benefício, tendo como base quatro elementos: alíquota de contribuição, idade do trabalhador, tempo de contribuição à Previdência Social e expectativa de sobrevida do segurado (Conforme tabela do IBGE).
  9. 9. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • No livro ‘20 lições essenciais para a aposentadoria/coleção elaborada pela equipe da Letras & Lucros, Saraiva, 2008’, Mara Luquet e Andrea Assef, como organizadoras citam alguns depoimentos: • “Segundo Carreta, numa perspectiva muito otimista, quem recebe R$ 6 mil mensais vai se aposentar com metade de seu poder aquisitivo. Isso quer dizer que, se você já tem problemas hoje para financiar seus gastos, o futuro será sombrio, quando receberá metade do que ganha atualmente” (Luquet & Assef, 2008, p. 38).
  10. 10. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • O que fazer para que não caia tanto a renda e a aposentadoria não se transforme em um pesadelo ou em motivo de insatisfação? Abaixo a importância de insistirmos na educação financeira, citando mais dois casos reais: • Ouvi o relato de um aposentado, cuja vida ficou de cabeça para baixo logo após sua aposentadoria; ele não administrou corretamente os recursos levantados, tais como FGTS, PIS e outros recebimentos. O aposentado durante o seu período laborativo, jogou todas as suas expectativas para o momento da sua aposentadoria. Quando ele recebeu os recursos da sua cessação do trabalho, decidiu comprar um carro, e possivelmente por conta das despesas deste, entrou em uma ciranda financeira com empréstimos bancários. • Outro aposentado, em comentários informais relatou que foi aposentado com recursos equivalentes hoje, a R$ 1.500,00, tendo como paridade o salário mínimo. O seu benefício atual está em torno de R$ 800,00, porque não seguiu os mesmos índices de correção aplicados ao salário-mínimo. Atualmente o aposentado e sua esposa trabalham como sapateiros para que haja incremento financeiro e a possibilidade de fazer face às despesas e necessidades das pessoas da terceira-idade.
  11. 11. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • Algumas informações que os orientadores financeiros apresentam podem bem se consideradas em pré- aposentadoria para que não haja sofrimento em uma fase que deve ser marcada pela alegria e liberdade. • É importante fazer uma reserva, ou como dissemos acima, fazer um ‘pé de meia’ para os tempos da aposentadoria. • Escreveu Gustavo Cerbasi em seu livro ‘Casais inteligentes enriquecem juntos’: Aposentar-se, em finanças pessoais, significa, portanto, atingir uma segurança financeira que lhes permita viver a vida como vocês gostariam. Talvez até trabalhando muito (Cerbasi, 2012, p. 148,149).
  12. 12. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda ACONSELHANDO EM PRÉ-APOSENTADORIA • Tem-se observado que as pessoas que se retiram do trabalho não conseguem viver com os rendimentos proporcionados pela aposentadoria. Renato Follador, especialista em previdência destaca que • “diante do aumento da expectativa de vida dos brasileiros, o risco de faltar dinheiro para a aposentadoria por conta da falta planejamento é cada vez maior. Muitas pessoas ignoram essa possibilidade ao longo da vida e se veem obrigadas a continuar trabalhando, mesmo na velhice. Hoje, de cada três pessoas que se aposentam, duas permanecem no mercado de trabalho para poder manter o mesmo padrão de vida”. • Diante desse quadro apresentado pelo especialista, não se pode deixar o planejamento financeiro para os primeiros dias de aposentadoria e perceber que vai ser preciso poupar muito mais para garantir uma aposentadoria digna. É preciso oferecer para os que estão em pré-aposentadoria orientações para que se planeje financeiramente para os tempos de aposentado. O articulista da Gazeta do Povo escreveu o seguinte: “Segundo o professor de Finanças da Universidade Federal do Paraná (UFPR), Pedro Picolli, a idade limite para aderir a um plano de previdência privada a tempo de garantir uma boa reserva para a aposentadoria é com 40 anos. A partir daí, a única solução é promover uma mudança no padrão de vida, diminuindo os gastos e aumentando os aportes mensais”. • http://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/economia/conteudo.phtml?tl=1&id=1377577&tit=O-pais-dos-sem- previdencia
  13. 13. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • PASTORES POUPANDO E FAZENDO PREVIDÊNCIA PRIVADA Não é pecado os pastores fazerem planejamento financeiro e guardar recursos para os últimos anos de vida; esses últimos anos poderão ser aprazerados com serviços e ministério voluntário, se o pastor conseguir fazer poupança. • Palavra do Pr. Olney: “A vida financeira também tem sido um fator de grande tensão na vida de pastores assistidos em nosso ministério. Sabemos que há muitas igrejas sem tantas condições financeiras. São poucas as igrejas generosas no sustento pastoral. Mas, a vida financeira da família pastoral tem de ser administrada por princípios, sobretudo por princípios bíblicos. Há segredos para um pastor e sua família não se permitirem cair no vermelho, com prejuízos à saúde, ao casamento, à paz no lar, ao êxito ministerial”.
  14. 14. • PREVIDÊNCIA PRIVADA: • A previdência privada é uma aposentadoria que não está ligada ao sistema do Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social (INSS). Ela é complementar à previdência pública. Todo setor de previdência privada é fiscalizado pela Superintendência de Seguros Privados (Susep), órgão do governo federal. • QUAIS SÃO OS TIPOS DE PREVIDÊNCIA PRIVADA QUE EXISTEM? Plano Gerador de Benefício Livre (PGBL) - É recomendado para pessoas com renda mais alta, pois o valor pago ao plano pode ser abatido no Imposto de Renda (desde que esse valor represente até 12% de sua renda bruta anual). Porém, quando o dinheiro é sacado, o imposto pago é referente ao total que havia no fundo. Por exemplo, se esse valor for de R$ 500 mil, o imposto será cobrado sobre ele. Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre (VGBL) - Sua diferença para o PGBL é que ele não pode ser abatido no Imposto de Renda. Porém, quando o dinheiro é sacado, o imposto cobrado é referente ao que o dinheiro investido rendeu. • Caso: • Temos uma igreja cliente, cujo pastor, juntamente com a tesouraria da igreja, aplica o valor do FGTM em Previdência Privada. • Funciona assim: A igreja coloca no holerite do pastor o valor do FGTM, em seguida, o valor aparece na coluna desconto e a tesouraria faz o aporte. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda
  15. 15. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • II – O PASTOR E O SEU IMPOSTO DE RENDA • CAPÍTULO III (RIR/99) • IMUNIDADES, ISENÇÕES E NÃO INCIDÊNCIAS • Seção I • Disposições Gerais • Art. 167. As imunidades, isenções e não incidências de que trata este Capítulo não eximem as pessoas jurídicas das demais obrigações previstas neste Decreto, especialmente as relativas à retenção e recolhimento de impostos sobre rendimentos pagos ou creditados e à prestação de informações (Lei nº 4.506, de 1964, art. 33). • Parágrafo único. A imunidade, isenção ou não incidência concedida às pessoas jurídicas não aproveita aos que delas percebam rendimentos sob qualquer título e forma (Decreto-Lei nº 5.844, de 1943, art. 31). • Seção II • Imunidades Templos de Qualquer Culto • Art. 168. Não estão sujeitos ao imposto os templos de qualquer culto (CF, art. 150, inciso VI, alínea "b").
  16. 16. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • REMUNERAÇÃO PASTORAL. • A imunidade fiscal da Igreja-Pessoa Jurídica, que é prerrogativa constitucional, não se confunde com as Pessoas Físicas que as integram, por isso, não exime as Igrejas e Organizações Religiosas da obrigação de descontar o Imposto de Renda e Recolher ao Fisco, sendo objetivo quando menciona que os rendimentos pagos ou creditados, como se caracterizam: “Sustento Ministerial”, “Rendimento Eclesiástico”, “Provento Pastoral”, “Prebenda Religiosa” etc, estão sujeitos a retenção do I.R.R.F - Imposto de Renda Retido na Fonte.
  17. 17. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda O QUE NÃO DEVERIA APARECER NO HOLERITE PASTORAL AJUDA DE CUSTO: • Ajuda de custo é o valor (normalmente fixado por ato unilateral do empregador) atribuído ao empregado, pago uma única vez ou eventualmente, para cobrir despesas de deslocamento por ele realizadas, como por exemplo: despesas de transferência, acompanhamento de clientes internos ou externos a eventos profissionais etc. A legislação previdenciária, decreto nº 3.048/99, art. 214, inciso VII dispõe sobre ajuda de custo, em parcela única, recebida exclusivamente em decorrência de mudança de local de trabalho do empregado na forma do que determina o art. 470 da CLT. Hipótese que, nestas condições não tem incidência de encargos sociais, como FGTS e INSS. • Pago em folha de forma habitual, integra o salário do empregado para todos os efeitos legais, inclusive quando às incidências de INSS e FGTS
  18. 18. • AUXILIO-MORADIA - AUXÍLIO HABITAÇÃO • Habitação e ajuda-aluguel Conforme preceitua o cabeçalho do art. 458 da CLT, a habitação fornecida com habitualidade pelo empregador constitui necessidade vital do empregado e, se concedida em troca do trabalho, em razão do contrato de trabalho, configura salário in natura. Assim é, por exemplo, o gerente bancário que recebe moradia ou ajuda-aluguel como forma de incremento salarial: • O benefício de ajuda de custo aluguel era fornecido pelo serviço prestado, como típica contraprestação. Daí a natureza salarial da parcela. (TST 2ª T Ac. nº 2725/96 Rel. Min. Castilho Pereira DJ 16.08.96 pág. 28269) • Ao contrário, sendo a moradia uma conditio sine qua non da viabilização da atividade empresarial, a utilidade será para o trabalho, não caracterizando complemento salarial: • Não constitui salário-utilidade a moradia fornecida ao porteiro-chefe de edifício de condomínio, por não se tratar de contraprestação aos serviços efetuados, mas fator de realização das tarefas, sendo concedida para a melhor execução dos serviços. Recurso não provido. (TRT – 1ª R – 2ª T – RO nº 1450/98 – Red. Juiz Aloysio Santos – DJRJ 23.05.2000 – pág. 158). HIPÓTESE: Pode o pastor exigir contraprestação de auxílio moradia quando usa imóvel de sua propriedade? O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda
  19. 19. O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda • DOAÇÃO • Pergunta: Gostaria de saber se uma pessoa jurídica pode fazer uma doação para pessoa física? Resposta: A doação é figura jurídica no código civil E CONSTITUI FATO GERADOR TRIBUTÁRIO ao donatário ou ao doador podendo haver ganho de capital e incidir IR ao beneficiário... • Gratificações – são doações sem ligação com as obrigações contratuais. São dadas espontaneamente pelo empregador. Quando as gratificações decorrem de ajustes tácitos ou expressos adquirem a natureza salarial e perdem o caráter de espontâneas. As gratificações, mesmo as instituídas por liberalidade do empregador, quando pagas com habitualidade (com reiteração significativa no tempo), adquirem natureza salarial em razão da força atrativa do salário, se têm base de cálculo e finalidade determinadas pelo instituidor.
  20. 20. ANEXO: (CARTA-CONVITE AO PASTOR) IGREJA BATISTA....... São Paulo, 01 de novembro de 2014. Prezado Pr. Saudações no Senhor É com enorme alegria que comunicamos ao irmão que a Igreja Batista......., em assembléia regular, decidiu por unanimidade convidar o irmão para ser o seu pastor e presidente. Mesmo desejando oferecer mais, como é digno, nosso orçamento permite oferecer como Honorários Pastorais a quantia de R$ ............... (....................) mensais, com reajuste anual de acordo com índice oficial a ser estabelecido entre as partes, além das vantagens tradicionais: 13o, FGTM, Férias e 1/3 sobre as férias. (Pode ser estabelecido o índice anual do SEIBREF) Fazemos questão que o irmão tire um dia semanalmente para descanso, a seu critério, e um mês de férias, anualmente, que poderá ser dividido em dois períodos, se desejar. Fazemos questão também que, conforme recomendação da OPBB, o irmão participe, preferencialmente duas vezes por ano, de oportunidades de capacitação ou treinamento. Nossa igreja terá prazer em custear estas despesas, mediante possibilidades orçamentárias. É importante que o irmão esteja integrado à OPBB e nos ajude a, como igreja, estarmos integrados à CBB e às suas organizações. Nossa oração contínua é que o Senhor oriente a sua decisão. No Senhor Jesus, __________________________ _______________________ Primeira Secretária Presidente em exercício O pastor, sua aposentadoria e o seu imposto de renda
  21. 21. No holerite abaixo, o valor descontado como FGTM é depositado (aporte) em Previdência Privada; Outras igrejas optam por fazer poupança.
  22. 22. Currículo Pr. Eli da Rocha Silva • Bacharel em Ciências Contábeis (Unicsul) • Pós Lato Sensu em Auditoria e Controladoria (Unicsul) • Bacharel em Teologia Sebteo, Convalidado pela Faculdade Unida de Vitória – ES • Pós Lato Senso em Aconselhamento (Teológica)

