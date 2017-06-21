2º TRIMESTRE 2017 – TEMA: ADOLESCENTES DA BÍBLIA LIÇÃO Nº 13 O JOVEM PASTOR IGREJA ASSEMBLEIA DE DEUS BRAGANTINA – ADBRAGA...
Texto Bíblico II Samuel 1.5-7 II Samuel 3.14-15
Destaque “Mas você, seja moderado em todas as situações. Suporte o sofrimento, faça o trabalho de um pregador do evangelho...
Objetivos •Ensinar aos alunos a conhecerem a Palavra de Deus para realização de toda boa obra; • Exortá-los quanto ao que ...
Filho na Fé O jovem encontrou em Paulo uma estrutura e um referencial não só físico, como também espiritual. Paulo, por su...
Chamado para o ministério pastoral ...Tinha vontade de sair pregando o evangelho de Cristo por toda a parte, juntamente co...
Exortação e Obediência A obediência é essencial para se ter a benção no ministério e na chamada de Deus para nossas vidas.
A obra de Deus não para ... A obra de Deus nunca pode parar, e assim como Paulo foi e deixou Timóteo, após eles vieram mui...
Conclusão Não desperdice sua adolescência! Faça a obra do Senhor, coloque sua vida no altar de Deus, confie e espere, que ...
Refletindo 1) O que você aprendeu com a história de Timóteo? 2) Ao final deste trimestre, você já descobriu o seu chamado?...
Muito Obrigado!! Elis Bueno elipdomingues@gmail.com
Ebd 25062017

45 views

Published on

Aula para Adolescentes - 2 trimestre 2017 - CPAD

Published in: Spiritual
  1. 1. 2º TRIMESTRE 2017 – TEMA: ADOLESCENTES DA BÍBLIA LIÇÃO Nº 13 O JOVEM PASTOR IGREJA ASSEMBLEIA DE DEUS BRAGANTINA – ADBRAGANTINA SEDE
  2. 2. Texto Bíblico II Samuel 1.5-7 II Samuel 3.14-15
  3. 3. Destaque “Mas você, seja moderado em todas as situações. Suporte o sofrimento, faça o trabalho de um pregador do evangelho e cumpra bem o seu dever de servo de Deus”. 2 Tm 4:5
  4. 4. Objetivos •Ensinar aos alunos a conhecerem a Palavra de Deus para realização de toda boa obra; • Exortá-los quanto ao que é divino e eclesiástico; • Estimulá-los a prepararem-se para o ministério.
  5. 5. Filho na Fé O jovem encontrou em Paulo uma estrutura e um referencial não só físico, como também espiritual. Paulo, por sua vez, tinha grande consideração e carinho por Timóteo, e o amava como um filho, tanto que, de treze cartas que o apóstolo escreveu, Timóteo é mencionado em oito.
  6. 6. Chamado para o ministério pastoral ...Tinha vontade de sair pregando o evangelho de Cristo por toda a parte, juntamente com Paulo.
  7. 7. Exortação e Obediência A obediência é essencial para se ter a benção no ministério e na chamada de Deus para nossas vidas.
  8. 8. A obra de Deus não para ... A obra de Deus nunca pode parar, e assim como Paulo foi e deixou Timóteo, após eles vieram muitos outros. Hoje, talvez, esteja o seu pastor, o seu líder à frente da obra, mas amanhã pode ser você.
  9. 9. Conclusão Não desperdice sua adolescência! Faça a obra do Senhor, coloque sua vida no altar de Deus, confie e espere, que o restante Ele cuidará.
  10. 10. Refletindo 1) O que você aprendeu com a história de Timóteo? 2) Ao final deste trimestre, você já descobriu o seu chamado? 3) Como você tem se preparado para a obra de Deus?
  11. 11. Muito Obrigado!! Elis Bueno elipdomingues@gmail.com

