Residuo o desecho Sustancia, elemento u objeto que el generador elimina, se propone eliminar o está obligado a eliminar.
Tipos de Residuos  Residuos agrícolas  Residuos asimilables a domiciliarios  Residuos industriales  Residuos patogénic...
Residuos agrícolas Residuos de las actividades:  agrícola ganadera pesca forestal los producidos por industrias alime...
Residuos asimilables a domiciliarios  ORGANICOS Son biodegradables. Ej.: Restos de comida, frutas y verduras, sus cáscara...
Residuos industriales  Se entiende por residuo industrial a cualquier elemento, sustancia u objeto en estado sólido, semi...
Residuos peligrosos/especiales Son residuos que tienen en su composición determinadas sustancias en una concentración tal ...
Residuos radioactivos Son aquellos que contienen radionucleidos o están contaminados por ellos.
Residuos médicos y de laboratorios (sanitarios)  Residuos sin riesgo o inespecíficos: - Grupo I: Residuos inertes que no ...
RESIDUOS HOSPITALARIOS El manejo adecuado de los residuos sólidos hospitalarios presenta diversos impactos ambientales neg...
Residuos patogénicos Son aquellos que poseen características infecciosas, que contienen potencialmente microorganismos pat...
Sitios de Generación Los residuos patogénicos se originan:  Hospitales  Clínicas de atención médica  Clínicas odontológ...
Residuos patogénicos: Ejemplos 1. Instrumentos cortopunzantes usados: Agujas de jeringas, jeringas de vidrio, vidrio rotos...
Gestión interna  Los residuos patogénicos deben segregarse en bolsas rojas.  Los corto-punzantes (en general agujas) deb...
Tratamiento de residuos patogénicos: Tecnologías Incineración Autoclave Radioondas o Microondas Irradiación por 60Co
Incineración  Proceso térmico a altas temperaturas, donde los residuos son convertidos en gases residuales y solidos inco...
AUTOCLAVE  Hidrata, coagula e hidroliza las albuminas y proteinas de las bacterias.  El vapor de agua actua como germici...
RADIO-ONDAS O MICRO-ONDAS  Tratamiento de alta eficacia que consigue un efecto bicida.  Combina el triturado de los resi...
Co 60  Instalaciones estan en Ezeiza (CNEA)  Una Pileta de 6 mts. de profundidad, con agua desmineralizada, blindaje par...
MARCO NORMATIVO  Nación: Ley Nacional de Residuos Peligrosos 24051 y su Decreto Reglamentario 831/93  Ciudad Autónoma de...
 Se prohíbe la disposición de residuos patogénicos sin tratamiento previo, los mismos deben ser tratados de forma tal que...
Tratamiento  Material de laboratorio, cultivos microbianos, sangre y derivados, recipientes que contuvieron muestras y cu...
FIN
Residuos
×