Esterilizacion y Desinfeccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESTERILIZACIÓN Y DESINFECCIÓN
ESTERILIZACIÓN - DESINFECCION Y ANTISEPSIA Son elementos claves en cada una de las actividades en que se desarrolla un act...
1- ESTERILIZACIÓN: Condición de estar libre de microorganismos en cualquiera de sus formas. Puede realizarse por métodos f...
2-DESINFECCION Es la eliminación “selectiva” de ciertos microorganismos indeseables a fin de impedir su transmisión por in...
3- ANTISEPSIA Uso de sustancias químicas no tóxicas (antiséptico) sobre tejidos vivos, para prevenir o detener el crecimie...
MÉTODOS DE ESTERILIZACION  FISICOS Calor Radiaciones Filtración Ultrasonido  QUIMICOS Óxido de etileno Glutaraldehído Fo...
MECANISMOS DE ACCION 1- Alterando el DNA: 2- Alterando proteínas y enzimas 3- Alterando la membrana celular ESTERILIZACION
1- Alterando el DNA: • radiaciones (UV, ionizantes) •alquilantes (glutaraldehído, formaldehído y óxido de etileno) ESTERIL...
2- Alterando Proteínas y enzimas: • Calor • Ácidos y álcalis • Oxidantes : peróxido de hidrógeno Iodo • Metales pesados: m...
3- Alterando Membrana celular •Alcoholes •Fenoles •Agentes tensioactivos (amonios cuaternarios, jabones, detergentes) ESTE...
Métodos Físicos  CALOR: - Seco : Incineración Flameado Aire caliente - Húmedo: vapor fluente vapor a presión - Tyndalizac...
AIRE CALIENTE  Horno de Pasteur o Estufas: material de vidrio, metales, objetos termoestables. 160º C x 2 hs 170º C x 1 h...
CALOR HUMEDO autoclave  VAPOR FLUENTE : 100º C x 30 min para sustancias termolábiles a más de 100º C  VAPOR A PRESION: m...
ESTERILIZACION
Vapor a presión 121º C x 15 min 134º C x 7 min Las temperaturas alcanzadas son: 1 at : 121º C; 1,5 at : 126º C y 2 at : 13...
Métodos Físicos ESTERILIZACION
Tyndalización (calentamiento intermitente) Calentar a 80º C x 30 min., luego incubar el medio 24 hs a 35º C. Volver a repe...
RADIACIONES  Radiaciones ionizantes: - gamma: más eficiente y seguro Fuente: Cobalto 60 Para elementos que no soportan el...
Agentes químicos OXIDO DE ETILENO: - Se debe combinar con CO2 - Gran poder de penetración - Uso: 4 hs a 58º C con 40% de ...
 GLUTARALDEHIDO: 1,5 pentanodial - Se utiliza al 2% en solución acuosa - Bactericida, tuberculocida y viricida en 10 min....
Características El glutaraldehído es un líquido oleaginoso generalmente sin color o ligeramente amarillento y con un olor ...
 La clorhexidina es una sustancia desinfectante de acción bactericida y fungicida. Pertenece al grupo de las biguanidas y...
Desinfección - Antisepsia FISICOS: sólo usados para desinfección - Calor Húmedo: ebullición: 100ºC x 10/30 min pasteuriza...
 QUIMICOS  DESINFECTANTES - Alcohol - Fenol - Jabones - Detergentes catiónicos - Sol. cloradas - Acidos y alcalis - Form...
ALCOHOLES Etílico o isopropílico (al 70%) Concentraciones menores al 45% tienen una actividad incierta Desinfección y anti...
FENOLES Y DERIVADOS: Actúan en presencia de materia orgánica Al 5% excelente desinfectante para Micobacterium tuberculosis...
CLORHEXIDINA Potente antiséptico para G+ y G- Actúa en presencia de materia orgánica Puede utilizarse en solución acuosa o...
Detergentes catiónicos (amonios cuaternarios) Mayor actividad a pH alcalino No son esporicidas, ni tuberculicidas. En la a...
CLORO y compuestos El más usado: Hipoclorito de Na Se usan como “desinfectantes” de superficie de instrumentos de laborato...
CLORO y compuestos COMPUESTOS QUE LIBERAN CLORO SITUACIONES «LIMPIAS» SITUACIONES «SUCIAS» Cloro libre requerido 0,1% (1 g...
Iodo y compuestos Para antisepsia de heridas y piel Tintura de Iodo, Iódoforos Desinfección - Antisepsia
PERÓXIDO DE HIDRÓGENO Se utiliza al 3-6 % Solución madre al 30%, a partir de aquí se hace la solución final. Se debe prepa...
FORMALDEHÍDO Se presenta comercialmente en solución acuosa al 40%, a partir de ella se realiza la solución final al 3 u 8 ...
Desinfectantes : Propiedades Desinfectantes Bactericida Esporicida Inactivado por Sust. Org. Corrosiv o Alcoholes SÍ NO SÍ...
Factores que afectan la potencia Desinfectante  Tiempo  Temperatura  pH  Concentración del agente  Presencia de mater...
Antisépticos : Propiedades Agente Modo de acción Bact. G+ Bact. G- Hongos y Virus Conc. Seg-Tox Alcoholes Desnat. Proteína...
PRACTICAS NO RECOMENDADAS
MANEJO DE ANTISÉPTICOS * LAVAR A DIARIO O POR SEMANA LOS DEPÓSITOS (MATRACES O FRASCOS, ETC.) Y MANDARLOS A ESTERILIZAR. *...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Esterilizacion y Desinfeccion

6 views

Published on

Bioseguridad

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Esterilizacion y Desinfeccion

  1. 1. ESTERILIZACIÓN Y DESINFECCIÓN
  2. 2. ESTERILIZACIÓN - DESINFECCION Y ANTISEPSIA Son elementos claves en cada una de las actividades en que se desarrolla un acto médico.
  3. 3. 1- ESTERILIZACIÓN: Condición de estar libre de microorganismos en cualquiera de sus formas. Puede realizarse por métodos físicos y químicos. Es un estado “absoluto”
  4. 4. 2-DESINFECCION Es la eliminación “selectiva” de ciertos microorganismos indeseables a fin de impedir su transmisión por interferencia en su estructura o metabolismo Es selectiva y se aplica a objetos inanimados o superficies. En general se usan agentes químicos (desinfectantes o germicidas)
  5. 5. 3- ANTISEPSIA Uso de sustancias químicas no tóxicas (antiséptico) sobre tejidos vivos, para prevenir o detener el crecimiento o la acción de los microorganismos, ya sea inhibiendo su actividad o destruyéndolos. ASEPSIA: ESTADO LIBRE DE MICROORGANISMOS
  6. 6. MÉTODOS DE ESTERILIZACION  FISICOS Calor Radiaciones Filtración Ultrasonido  QUIMICOS Óxido de etileno Glutaraldehído Formaldehído ESTERILIZACION
  7. 7. MECANISMOS DE ACCION 1- Alterando el DNA: 2- Alterando proteínas y enzimas 3- Alterando la membrana celular ESTERILIZACION
  8. 8. 1- Alterando el DNA: • radiaciones (UV, ionizantes) •alquilantes (glutaraldehído, formaldehído y óxido de etileno) ESTERILIZACION
  9. 9. 2- Alterando Proteínas y enzimas: • Calor • Ácidos y álcalis • Oxidantes : peróxido de hidrógeno Iodo • Metales pesados: mercurio ESTERILIZACION
  10. 10. 3- Alterando Membrana celular •Alcoholes •Fenoles •Agentes tensioactivos (amonios cuaternarios, jabones, detergentes) ESTERILIZACION
  11. 11. Métodos Físicos  CALOR: - Seco : Incineración Flameado Aire caliente - Húmedo: vapor fluente vapor a presión - Tyndalización ESTERILIZACION
  12. 12. AIRE CALIENTE  Horno de Pasteur o Estufas: material de vidrio, metales, objetos termoestables. 160º C x 2 hs 170º C x 1 hs 180º C x 30 minutos Métodos Físicos ESTERILIZACION
  13. 13. CALOR HUMEDO autoclave  VAPOR FLUENTE : 100º C x 30 min para sustancias termolábiles a más de 100º C  VAPOR A PRESION: más utilizado y más seguro: todo tipo de material de laboratorio (medios de cultivo, instrumental, ropa, etc) Métodos Físicos ESTERILIZACION
  14. 14. ESTERILIZACION
  15. 15. Vapor a presión 121º C x 15 min 134º C x 7 min Las temperaturas alcanzadas son: 1 at : 121º C; 1,5 at : 126º C y 2 at : 134º C Métodos Físicos ESTERILIZACION
  16. 16. Métodos Físicos ESTERILIZACION
  17. 17. Tyndalización (calentamiento intermitente) Calentar a 80º C x 30 min., luego incubar el medio 24 hs a 35º C. Volver a repetir este proceso por 3 a 5 días sucesivos Para líquidos que no resisten temperaturas altas. Ha sido reemplazada por la filtración de membrana Métodos Físicos ESTERILIZACION
  18. 18. RADIACIONES  Radiaciones ionizantes: - gamma: más eficiente y seguro Fuente: Cobalto 60 Para elementos que no soportan el calor y la humedad (jeringas, catéter, materiales médicos y de orígen biológico: medicamentos, alimentos) Desventaja: medidas de seguridad y costo Métodos Físicos ESTERILIZACION
  19. 19. Agentes químicos OXIDO DE ETILENO: - Se debe combinar con CO2 - Gran poder de penetración - Uso: 4 hs a 58º C con 40% de humedad. Si se utiliza a temperatura ambiente debe actuar 12 hs. - Airear los elementos antes de ser utilizados (tóxico, mutágeno) - Objetos termolábiles: material descartable, válvulas y prótesis, equipos electrónicos ESTERILIZACIONMétodos Químicos
  20. 20.  GLUTARALDEHIDO: 1,5 pentanodial - Se utiliza al 2% en solución acuosa - Bactericida, tuberculocida y viricida en 10 min. - Tiene efecto esporicida pero necesita de 10 hs. a temperatura ambiente - Luego de su uso se deben enjuagar los elementos con abundante agua estéril Agentes químicos Métodos Químicos ESTERILIZACION
  21. 21. Características El glutaraldehído es un líquido oleaginoso generalmente sin color o ligeramente amarillento y con un olor acre. Es un compuesto estable sin riesgo de polimerización. Usos El glutaraldehído es un potente bactericida y en su forma alcalina, en forma diluida mezclada con agua en concentraciones del 0.1% al 1.0%, se usa como desinfectante en frío de equipo médico y científico que es sensible al calor, incluyendo los instrumentos de diálisis y de cirugía, los frascos de succión, broncoscopias, endoscopias, y el instrumental de oído, nariz, y garganta. Su efectividad es más limitada frente a algas y hongos. También se usa como un agente fijador de tejidos en los laboratorios dehistología y patología y como un agente de endurecimiento en el revelado de los rayos X.2 También se usa en el tratamiento del agua y como preservante químico. En la industria del cuero se usa como agente curtidor y es un componente de líquidos de embalsamamiento. Toxicidad Se trata de un producto que, por contacto directo o exposición a sus vapores, puede ocasionar sensibilización e irritación de la piel y lasmucosas. Se han informado varios casos de colitis por glutaraldehído en la literatura mundial después de la realización de colonoscopias, probablemente causados por restos de glutaraldehído en los endoscopios.3 Es agente causal de enfermedad ocupacional entre los trabajadores sanitarios, particularmente de dermatitis, alergia respiratoria y asma.
  22. 22.  La clorhexidina es una sustancia desinfectante de acción bactericida y fungicida. Pertenece al grupo de las biguanidas y se encuentra en el listado de Medicamentos esenciales de la Organización Mundial de la Salud,  A una concentración del 2 % es ampliamente utilizado en endodoncia.  Se necesitan concentraciones más alta para que actue como fungicida.  La crema o gel de clorhexidina al 0,5 % se utiliza para desinfección de heridas y quemaduras.  En solución acuosa al 5 % se utiliza en el lavado de manos quirúrgico.  El gluconato de clorhexidina debe ser almacenado a temperatura ambiente, ya que altas temperaturas, o muy bajas, pueden abolir su efecto.  Prolongada exposición o uso excesivo del antiséptico, ocasiona pigmentación de tejidos duros y tejidos blandos. Esta pigmentación no es permanente y puede ser eliminada con un profilaxis sencilla o limpieza profesional. Un efecto adicional a su uso prolongado, es una ligera disminución en el gusto.
  23. 23. Desinfección - Antisepsia FISICOS: sólo usados para desinfección - Calor Húmedo: ebullición: 100ºC x 10/30 min pasteurización: para eliminar microorganismos patógenos - Radiaciones No ionizantes: Radiación UV Desinfección - Antisepsia
  24. 24.  QUIMICOS  DESINFECTANTES - Alcohol - Fenol - Jabones - Detergentes catiónicos - Sol. cloradas - Acidos y alcalis - Formaldehído  ANTISEPTICOS - Alcohol ETILICO 70 % - Clorhexidina - Jabones - Detergentes - Sol. Yodadas - Metales pesados - Peróxido de Hidrógeno 3-6% Desinfección - Antisepsia
  25. 25. ALCOHOLES Etílico o isopropílico (al 70%) Concentraciones menores al 45% tienen una actividad incierta Desinfección y antisepsia (2 minutos de contacto mata casi el 90% de los microorganismos cutáneos ) Desinfección - Antisepsia
  26. 26. FENOLES Y DERIVADOS: Actúan en presencia de materia orgánica Al 5% excelente desinfectante para Micobacterium tuberculosis De olor muy picante y tóxico Desinfección - Antisepsia
  27. 27. CLORHEXIDINA Potente antiséptico para G+ y G- Actúa en presencia de materia orgánica Puede utilizarse en solución acuosa o alcohólica al 1% Desinfección - Antisepsia
  28. 28. Detergentes catiónicos (amonios cuaternarios) Mayor actividad a pH alcalino No son esporicidas, ni tuberculicidas. En la actualidad las Pseudomonas son refractarias Su acción es interferida por la presencia de materia orgánica, y son neutralizados por jabones y detergentes aniónicos Se usan como “desinfectantes” (saneamiento ambiental) Desinfección - Antisepsia
  29. 29. CLORO y compuestos El más usado: Hipoclorito de Na Se usan como “desinfectantes” de superficie de instrumentos de laboratorio en solución acuosa (material contaminado 1/10; sino al 0,3%) Inestable, las soluciones se deben preparar en el momento y proteger de la luz y el calor Desinfección - Antisepsia
  30. 30. CLORO y compuestos COMPUESTOS QUE LIBERAN CLORO SITUACIONES «LIMPIAS» SITUACIONES «SUCIAS» Cloro libre requerido 0,1% (1 g/l) 0,5% (5 g/l) Solución de hipoclorito sódico (5% de cloro libre) 20 ml/l 100 ml/l Hipoclorito cálcico (70% de cloro libre) 1,4 g/l 7,0 g/l Dicloroisocianurato sódico en polvo (60% de cloro libre) 1,7 g/l 8,5 g/l Cloramina (25% de cloro libre) 20 g/l 20 g/l Dicloroisocianurato sódico en comprimidos(1,5 g de cloro libre por comprimido) Un comprimido por litro Cuatro comprimidos por litro Desinfección - Antisepsia
  31. 31. Iodo y compuestos Para antisepsia de heridas y piel Tintura de Iodo, Iódoforos Desinfección - Antisepsia
  32. 32. PERÓXIDO DE HIDRÓGENO Se utiliza al 3-6 % Solución madre al 30%, a partir de aquí se hace la solución final. Se debe preparar antes de usar. Guardar en frasco color caramelo Para antisepsia de heridas y desinfección (dispositivos médico-quirúrgicos y lentes de contacto blandos) Desinfección - Antisepsia
  33. 33. FORMALDEHÍDO Se presenta comercialmente en solución acuosa al 40%, a partir de ella se realiza la solución final al 3 u 8 %(según uso) Formalina al 8% esporicida (no menos de 18 hs. A temperatura ambiente) Para “desinfección” (laboratorio, instrumental, guantes) Preparación de vacunas al 0,2-0,4% Los materiales deben seguir el mismo tratameitno que para el óxido de etileno y glutaraldehído. Uso muy restringido Desinfección - Antisepsia
  34. 34. Desinfectantes : Propiedades Desinfectantes Bactericida Esporicida Inactivado por Sust. Org. Corrosiv o Alcoholes SÍ NO SÍ SÍ Glutaraldehído 2% SÍ SÍ NO NO Comp. clorados SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ Comp. Fenólicos SÍ SÍ NO SÍ Comp. Amonio cuatern. NO NO SÍ SÍ Limpiadores (Multiuso) SÍ SÍ SÍ NO Glutaraldehído al 10.5% SÍ SÍ SÍ NO
  35. 35. Factores que afectan la potencia Desinfectante  Tiempo  Temperatura  pH  Concentración del agente  Presencia de materia orgánica  Características del microorganismo
  36. 36. Antisépticos : Propiedades Agente Modo de acción Bact. G+ Bact. G- Hongos y Virus Conc. Seg-Tox Alcoholes Desnat. Proteínas Exc. Exc. Bueno 70 - 92% Inflamable Clorhexidina Ruptura pared cel. Exc. Exc. Bueno 2 - 4 % Ototoxicidad- queratitis Hexaclorofenol Ruptura pared cel. Exc. Pobre Pobre 3 % Neurotóxico Yodo Oxidación Exc. Bueno Bueno 0.5 – 10% Pierde efecto con alcohol Triclosan Ruptura pared cel. Bueno Bueno Pobre 0.3 – 1% Sin datos Yodo-alcohol Isopropílico Ruptura pared cel. Exc. Exc. Exc. 0.7, 74% No usar en mucosas- heridas
  37. 37. PRACTICAS NO RECOMENDADAS
  38. 38. MANEJO DE ANTISÉPTICOS * LAVAR A DIARIO O POR SEMANA LOS DEPÓSITOS (MATRACES O FRASCOS, ETC.) Y MANDARLOS A ESTERILIZAR. * UTILIZAR CANTIDADES PEQUEÑAS DE ANTISÉPTICO. * MANTENER LOS FRASCOS DE ANTISÉPTICO TAPADOS.

×