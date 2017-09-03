غلبه بر دیابت

‫عاليم‬‫زير‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫شانس‬‫ديابت‬‫را‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫دهند‬ *‫سابقه‬‫خانوادگي‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬‫ديابت‬:‫اگر‬‫والدين‬‫و‬‫يا‬‫به...
*‫ن‬ ‫سابقه‬‫ژادي‬‫يا‬‫قومي‬:‫برخي‬‫اقوام‬ ‫از‬‫يا‬‫نژادها‬‫ميزان‬‫ديابت‬‫بيشتري‬‫دارند؛‬‫براي‬‫در‬ ‫مثال‬‫ايران‬‫شيوع‬‫دي...
‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫برای‬ ‫نکته‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫تغییر‬‫تواند‬‫می‬‫دی‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫برای‬ ‫هیچوقت‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫...
‫نکته‬۳:‫تا‬‫توانید‬‫می‬‫کنید‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫غالت‬. ‫بااینکه‬‫کامل‬ ‫غالت‬ ‫اما‬ ‫نیست‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫چندان‬ ‫آن‬ ‫دلیل‬‫توانند...
چگونه با استفاده از تغذیه سالم با دیابت مبارزه کنیم

  1. 1. ‫عاليم‬‫زير‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫شانس‬‫ديابت‬‫را‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫دهند‬ *‫سابقه‬‫خانوادگي‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬‫ديابت‬:‫اگر‬‫والدين‬‫و‬‫يا‬‫به‬ ‫شما‬ ‫برادر‬ ‫و‬ ‫خواهر‬‫بيماري‬‫ديابت‬‫خط‬ ،‫باشند‬ ‫مبتال‬‫ر‬ ‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬‫ديابت‬‫شما‬ ‫در‬ ‫دو‬ ‫نوع‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫يابد‬. *‫افزايش‬‫سن‬(‫سن‬‫بيش‬‫از‬45‫سال‬):‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫خطر‬ ،‫سن‬ ‫رفتن‬ ‫باال‬ ‫با‬‫ديابت‬‫نوع‬2‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫يابد‬،‫زيرا‬‫با‬ ‫افزايش‬،‫سن‬‫پانكراس‬‫همانند‬‫جواني‬‫به‬ ،‫خوبي‬‫انسولين‬‫ترشح‬‫نمي‬‫كند‬‫و‬‫نيز‬‫ب‬ ‫ها‬ ‫سلول‬ ‫مقاومت‬‫ه‬‫انسولين‬ ‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫يابد‬. *‫زندگي‬‫تحرک‬ ‫کم‬:‫در‬ ‫اگر‬‫زندگي‬‫روزمره‬‫فعاليت‬‫بدني‬‫شما‬‫كم‬،‫باشد‬‫افزايش‬‫و‬ ‫وزن‬‫چاقي‬‫در‬ ‫را‬‫پي‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫خواهد‬.‫غير‬‫و‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫فعال‬‫افزايش‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫شانس‬ ،‫هم‬ ‫دست‬ ‫در‬ ‫دست‬ ،‫وزن‬‫ديابت‬‫را‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫دهند‬. ‫سلول‬‫هاي‬‫عضالني‬‫داراي‬‫گيرنده‬‫هاي‬‫انسوليني‬‫بيشتري‬‫سلول‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬‫هاي‬‫چربي‬‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬‫ا‬‫افزايش‬ ‫فعاليت‬‫بدني‬‫سلول‬ ،‫ورزش‬ ‫و‬‫هاي‬‫عضالني‬‫تقويت‬‫مي‬‫افراد‬ ‫لذا‬ ،‫گردند‬‫مي‬‫ورزش‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫با‬ ‫توانند‬‫و‬‫فعاليت‬ ‫بدني‬‫به‬ ‫مقاومت‬ ،‫انسولين‬‫بدنشان‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬‫كاهش‬‫دهند‬.‫فعاليت‬‫بدني‬‫ورزش‬ ‫و‬،‫حساسيت‬‫به‬‫انسولين‬‫را‬‫افزاي‬‫ش‬ ‫مي‬‫و‬ ‫دهند‬‫عملكرد‬‫هورمون‬‫انسولين‬‫بهبود‬ ‫را‬‫مي‬‫دهند‬. ‫تنها‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫داده‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫مطالعات‬30‫دقيقه‬‫فعاليت‬‫بدني‬‫با‬ ‫همراه‬ ‫روزانه‬ ‫متوسط‬5‫تا‬10‫وزن‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫درصد‬ ‫اضافي‬‫کاهش‬ ‫موجب‬ ،58‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫خطر‬ ‫درصد‬‫ديابت‬‫مي‬‫گردد‬. *‫عادات‬‫غذايي‬‫ناسالم‬: 90‫درصد‬‫افرادي‬‫كه‬‫به‬‫ديابت‬‫مبتال‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬‫مي‬‫دارند‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫اضافه‬ ،‫شوند‬.‫غذ‬ ‫لذا‬‫ا‬ ‫در‬ ‫ناسالم‬ ‫خوردن‬‫افزايش‬‫وزن‬‫سهيم‬‫است‬.‫چربي‬‫زياد‬،‫فيبر‬‫ناكافي‬‫مصرف‬ ،‫بيش‬‫حد‬ ‫از‬‫كربوهيدرات‬‫هاي‬ ‫ساده‬‫همگي‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫در‬‫ديابت‬‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬‫سهيم‬‫مي‬‫باشند‬.‫خوردن‬ ‫غذا‬‫صحيح‬‫مي‬‫بهبود‬ ‫در‬ ‫تواند‬‫يا‬‫پ‬‫يش‬‫گيري‬ ‫از‬‫ديابت‬‫باشد‬ ‫موثر‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬
  2. 2. *‫ن‬ ‫سابقه‬‫ژادي‬‫يا‬‫قومي‬:‫برخي‬‫اقوام‬ ‫از‬‫يا‬‫نژادها‬‫ميزان‬‫ديابت‬‫بيشتري‬‫دارند؛‬‫براي‬‫در‬ ‫مثال‬‫ايران‬‫شيوع‬‫ديابت‬‫در‬‫بعضي‬‫از‬‫شهرها‬ ‫مانند‬‫يزد‬‫بيشتر‬‫مي‬‫و‬ ،‫باشد‬‫يا‬‫کشور‬ ‫در‬‫آمريکا‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫خطر‬‫ديابت‬‫در‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬‫سياه‬‫ها‬ ‫پوست‬‫بيشتر‬‫است‬. *‫سندرم‬‫متابوليك‬‫و‬‫يا‬‫به‬ ‫مقاومت‬ ‫سندرم‬‫انسولين‬:‫اين‬‫مجموعه‬ ‫سندرم‬‫اي‬‫عوامل‬ ‫از‬‫خطرزاي‬‫متابوليک‬‫مي‬‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشد‬‫يک‬‫فرد‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫وجود‬. ‫سندرم‬ ‫اجزاء‬‫متابوليك‬‫از‬ ‫عبارتند‬:‫پرفشاري‬،‫خون‬‫تري‬‫گليسريد‬،‫باال‬‫چاقي‬‫شکمي‬‫و‬ ‫ناشتا‬ ‫خون‬ ‫قند‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫باال‬ ،‫پايين‬‫بودن‬‫ميزان‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫کلسترول‬(HDL).‫افرادي‬‫كه‬‫و‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫سه‬‫يا‬‫بيشتر‬‫از‬‫عاليم‬‫مذكور‬‫سندرم‬ ‫به‬ ،‫دارند‬ ‫را‬‫متابوليك‬‫هستند‬ ‫مبتال‬. ‫سندرم‬‫متابوليك‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫خطر‬‫بيماري‬‫هاي‬‫قلبي‬،‫سكته‬‫و‬‫ديابت‬‫را‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫دهد‬. *‫افزايش‬‫وزن‬:‫وزن‬ ‫اضافه‬ ‫شما‬ ‫اگر‬(‫نمايه‬‫توده‬‫بدني‬‫بيش‬‫از‬25)‫داريد‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫شانس‬ ،‫ديابت‬‫شما‬ ‫در‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫يابد‬، ‫زيرا‬‫به‬ ‫مقاومت‬ ‫باال‬ ‫وزن‬‫انسولين‬‫را‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫به‬ ،‫دهد‬‫اين‬‫معنا‬‫كه‬‫بافت‬‫چربي‬‫توانايي‬‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫در‬ ‫بدن‬‫انسولين‬‫و‬‫ورود‬‫انسولين‬ ‫را‬ ‫سلول‬ ‫درون‬ ‫به‬‫كاهش‬‫مي‬‫دهد‬. *‫باال‬ ‫خون‬ ‫فشار‬:‫داشتن‬‫باال‬ ‫خون‬ ‫فشار‬‫شانس‬ ،‫پيشرفت‬‫بيماري‬‫ديابت‬‫را‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫دهد‬. *‫مقادير‬‫غيرطبيعي‬‫چربي‬‫هاي‬‫خون‬: HDL‫كمتر‬‫از‬35‫ميلي‬‫در‬ ‫گرم‬‫دسي‬‫ليتر‬‫و‬ ،‫يا‬‫تري‬‫گليسريد‬‫بيشتر‬‫از‬150‫ميلي‬‫در‬ ‫گرم‬ ‫دسي‬‫ليتر‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫شانس‬ ،‫ديابت‬‫را‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬‫افزايش‬‫مي‬‫دهند‬. *‫سابقه‬‫ديابت‬‫بارداري‬:‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬‫ديابت‬‫در‬‫طي‬‫بارداري‬‫و‬‫يا‬‫تولد‬‫نوزادي‬‫وزن‬ ‫با‬‫بيش‬‫از‬4‫کيلوگرم‬،‫مي‬‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫شانس‬ ‫تواند‬‫ديابت‬ ‫را‬ ‫دوم‬ ‫نوع‬‫افزايش‬‫دهد‬.
  3. 3. ‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫برای‬ ‫نکته‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫سبک‬ ‫تغییر‬‫تواند‬‫می‬‫دی‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫برای‬ ‫هیچوقت‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫سمت‬ ‫به‬ ‫بزرگ‬ ‫قدم‬ ‫یک‬‫نیست‬ ‫ر‬. ‫باشید‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫نکات‬ ‫این‬. ‫نوع‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫صحبت‬ ‫وقتی‬۲‫شود‬‫می‬--‫که‬‫ترین‬‫متداول‬‫است‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫نوع‬--‫بهترین‬ ‫پیشگیری‬‫راهکار‬‫است‬.‫همچنین‬ ‫د‬ ‫خانوادگی‬ ‫سابقه‬ ‫یا‬ ‫دارید‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫اضافه‬ ‫اگر‬ ً‫مثال‬ ،‫هستید‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫از‬ ‫باالیی‬ ‫خطر‬ ‫معرض‬ ‫در‬ ‫اگر‬،‫دارید‬ ‫یابت‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫تبدیل‬ ‫زندگیتان‬ ‫اولویت‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫خیلی‬. ‫او‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫جزء‬ ،‫وزن‬ ‫اضافه‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫کم‬ ‫و‬ ‫بدنی‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫بردن‬ ‫باال‬ ،‫خوردن‬ ‫غذا‬ ‫سالم‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫درست‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬‫لیه‬ ‫نیست‬ ‫دیر‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫برای‬ ‫هیچوقت‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬.‫سبک‬ ‫در‬ ‫کوچک‬ ‫تغییر‬ ‫چند‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫با‬‫تان‬‫زندگی‬‫توانید‬‫می‬‫مش‬ ‫بروز‬ ‫از‬‫کالت‬ ،‫اعصاب‬ ‫تخریب‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫جدی‬‫ها‬‫کلیه‬‫کنید‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ،‫قلب‬ ‫و‬. ‫نکته‬۱:‫باشید‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫بدنی‬ ‫فعالیت‬. ‫دارد‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫فواید‬ ‫روزمره‬ ‫بدنی‬ ‫فعالیت‬.‫ورزش‬‫کمکتان‬‫کند‬‫می‬‫تا‬: -‫وزنتان‬‫بیاورید‬ ‫پایین‬ ‫را‬. -‫قندخونتان‬‫بیاورید‬ ‫پایین‬ ‫را‬. -‫باال‬ ‫را‬ ‫انسولین‬ ‫به‬ ‫شما‬ ‫حساسیت‬‫برد‬‫می‬--‫کمک‬ ‫که‬‫کند‬‫می‬‫قندخونتان‬‫بماند‬ ‫نرمال‬ ‫محدوده‬ ‫یک‬ ‫در‬. ‫نشان‬ ‫تحقیقات‬‫دهد‬‫می‬‫هم‬ ‫که‬‫های‬‫ورزش‬‫قدرتی‬ ‫هم‬ ‫و‬ ‫هوازی‬‫تواند‬‫می‬‫ن‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫اما‬ ‫کند‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫به‬‫تیجه‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫از‬‫اندامی‬‫تناسب‬‫حاصل‬‫شود‬‫می‬‫هر‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬‫دوی‬‫استفاده‬ ‫تمرینات‬ ‫این‬‫کند‬‫می‬. ‫نکته‬۲:‫بخورید‬ ‫فراوان‬ ‫فیبر‬. ‫فیبر‬‫های‬‫کمک‬‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫زیادی‬‫کند‬‫می‬: -‫بردن‬ ‫باال‬ ‫با‬‫کنترل‬‫قندخونتان‬‫کاهش‬ ‫را‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫بروز‬ ‫احتمال‬ ،‫دهد‬‫می‬. -‫بروز‬ ‫احتمال‬‫های‬‫بیماری‬‫کاهش‬ ‫را‬ ‫قلبی‬‫دهد‬‫می‬. -‫کمک‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫به‬ ،‫سیری‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫به‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫با‬‫کند‬‫می‬. ‫موادغذایی‬‫شامل‬ ‫فیبر‬ ‫از‬ ‫سرشار‬‫ها‬‫میوه‬‫و‬ ‫آجیل‬ ،‫کامل‬ ‫غالت‬ ،‫حبوبات‬ ،‫سبزیجات‬ ،‫ها‬‫دانه‬‫شود‬‫می‬
  4. 4. ‫نکته‬۳:‫تا‬‫توانید‬‫می‬‫کنید‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫غالت‬. ‫بااینکه‬‫کامل‬ ‫غالت‬ ‫اما‬ ‫نیست‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫چندان‬ ‫آن‬ ‫دلیل‬‫توانند‬‫می‬‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫پایین‬ ‫را‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫بروز‬ ‫احتمال‬‫حفظ‬ ‫سطح‬‫قندخون‬‫کنند‬ ‫کمک‬.‫غالت‬ ‫از‬ ‫نیمی‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫سعی‬‫تان‬‫مصرفی‬‫باشد‬ ‫کامل‬.‫بسیاری‬‫موادغذای‬‫ی‬‫که‬ ‫درست‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫غالت‬ ‫از‬‫شوند‬‫می‬‫مثل‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫خوردن‬ ‫آماده‬‫های‬‫نان‬،‫مختلف‬‫پاستا‬‫بسیاری‬ ‫و‬‫ها‬‫سیریال‬. ‫نکته‬۴:‫وزنتان‬‫اضافه‬‫کنید‬ ‫کم‬ ‫را‬. ‫اگر‬‫وزن‬‫اضافه‬‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ،‫دارید‬‫تواند‬‫می‬‫کردن‬ ‫کم‬ ‫به‬‫وزنتان‬‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫بستگی‬.‫ک‬ ‫یک‬ ‫هر‬‫که‬ ‫یلویی‬ ‫کم‬‫کنید‬‫می‬،‫تان‬‫سالمتی‬‫بهبود‬ ‫را‬‫بخشد‬‫می‬.‫که‬ ‫شد‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫تحقیق‬ ‫یک‬ ‫در‬‫افرادیکه‬‫وزن‬‫اضافه‬‫دارند‬‫کم‬ ‫با‬ ، ‫را‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫خطر‬ ،‫بدنشان‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫از‬ ‫کیلو‬ ‫یک‬ ‫هر‬ ‫کردن‬۱۶‫دادند‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫خود‬ ‫در‬ ‫درصد‬.‫هچنین‬‫که‬ ‫آنهایی‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫پایین‬ ‫کمی‬ ً‫نسبتا‬ ‫وزن‬--‫حداقل‬۵‫تا‬۱۰‫خود‬ ‫اولیه‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫از‬ ‫درصد‬--‫تا‬ ،‫کردند‬ ‫ورزش‬ ‫مرتب‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬۶۰‫درصد‬ ‫دادند‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫خود‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫به‬ ‫ابتال‬ ‫احتمال‬. ‫نکته‬۵:‫از‬‫های‬‫رژیم‬‫و‬ ‫کرده‬ ‫پرهیز‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫غذایی‬‫های‬‫انتخاب‬‫سالمتری‬‫باشید‬ ‫داشته‬. ‫های‬‫رژیم‬‫کربوهیدرات‬‫کم‬‫شاخص‬ ‫رژیم‬ ،‫گلیسمی‬‫سایر‬ ‫و‬‫های‬‫رژیم‬‫کن‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫شما‬ ‫به‬ ‫ابتدا‬ ‫در‬ ‫شاید‬ ‫جدید‬‫د‬ ‫وزنتان‬‫اثر‬ ‫و‬ ‫نیست‬ ‫شده‬ ‫شناخته‬ ‫دیابت‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫در‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫تاثیر‬ ‫اما‬ ‫بیاورید‬ ‫پایین‬ ‫را‬‫مدت‬‫طوالنی‬‫ی‬‫نخواهند‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫داشت‬.‫رسیدن‬ ،‫روزانه‬ ‫برنامه‬ ‫از‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫غذایی‬ ‫گروه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬‫موادمغذی‬‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫الزم‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫بدنتان‬‫کنید‬‫می‬.‫یک‬ ‫داشتن‬ ‫برای‬ ،‫این‬ ‫درعوض‬‫غذایی‬‫برنامه‬‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫سالم‬‫وزنتان‬‫کاهش‬‫کن‬ ‫کمک‬،‫د‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫بر‬ ‫بیشتر‬‫های‬‫وعده‬‫که‬ ‫موادی‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫سالم‬ ‫و‬ ‫غذایی‬‫خورید‬‫می‬‫کنید‬ ‫تمرکز‬.

